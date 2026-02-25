Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

He Really Could Fuck Up a Two Car Funeral

Seriously, how does anyone who still supports this Republican party look at themselves in the mirror?  How about their spouses, their children, their parents?  Simply mind boggling.

How is the right spinning the SOTU?   Are they saying it was a grand success?

I liked this take on the State of the Union from Dan Pfeiffer:

Because Trump made the speech about himself, he made life much more difficult for Republicans up and down the ballot.

From a purely political perspective, Trump’s State of the Union was an epic disaster — political malpractice of the highest order.

Whether conscious or subconscious, the speech was a repeated thumb in the eye of the voters who put Trump into the White House and could kick the GOP out of the majority in Congress.

Pfeiffer worked on several of Obama’s State of the Union speeches – back when there were professionals on the president’s staff – and makes it clear that times have changed.

  • This speech matters less than it used to
  • It gets a day of attention before the news moves on to something else
  • It’s the biggest audience the president will get all year.

Pfeifer breaks it down into 4 major areas:

1. Trump Needed a Reset; He Doubled Down

2. Trump Sounded Delusional on the Economy

3. Trump Is All In on Tariffs even though about 2/3 of Americans disapprove

4. ICE, Iran, and the Epstein Files

Key points in the article that made me happy:

  • Trump is doubling down when he should be pivoting.
  • Trump’s speech made life much more difficult for Republicans up and down the ballot.
  • Any focus on tariffs is good for Democrats.
  • On Epstein, Trump was silent. This, despite the fact that the audience was filled with Epstein survivors. A politician hoping to improve their standing would have made a pledge for transparency and accountability. Trump did neither.
  • The Republicans in the room felt compelled to applaud every time Trump mentioned tariffs. The ones in tough races were crying on the inside.
  • If you can’t execute basic political strategy at the State of the Union, you shouldn’t be in politics.

 

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    175Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      We still have to work our butts off every day between now and November, but last night should make it easier for us and tougher for them.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      bbleh

      Too bad for all those Republicans that he doesn’t care about them.

      I really was struck by the neediness of so much of it.  Plus his obvious physical tiredness

      (But on the bright side, he didn’t announce any bombing.

      As to the MAGAts watching — and apparently those who watched skewed heavily MAGAt — I’m reminded again of LBJ, “give him somebody to look down on and he’ll empty his pockets for you.”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      suzanne

      @bbleh:

      I really was struck by the neediness of so much of it. 

      When SuzMom and I went to a MAGA rally in 2016 and heckled….. this stood out to me, too. Just on and on constantly about his stupid feelings.

      I have no doubt the pendulum will swing back our way. I am much less sure we can keep it there.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @bbleh: He is very needy, much like an infant or a toddler.  Except even infants and toddlers are interested in the environment around them.  T isn’t interested in anything but himself and his self-interests.

      Could there be an uglier set of traits for a “leader”?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      FelonyGovt

      I agree that this speech will not make any difference, and certainly will not net him any benefit.

      I understand that he looked like hell, tired and haggard and holding on to the podium for dear life. We should really be exploiting “doesn’t he look TIRED?” a la Doctor Who.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Shalimar

      As I said last thread, Republicans really have to love hearing that they’re going to keep doing all the things that have made Trump historically unpopular one year in.  Even Bush wasn’t this unpopular after totally botching the response to Hurricane Katrina.

      In possibly related news that hasn’t gotten even 10% of the attention it deserves, it is a little scary to hear that Trump doesn’t plan on responding to the next major hurricane at all.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      p.a.

      His one maybe wedge from the speech: any and all immigrants are going to killlllllll you: it’s going to have to do a shitton of lifting.  I expect that’s just “we have to shore up the base with immigrant fear and hope for a caucasian swan” (because… you know.)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mappy!

      From the comments it sounds like the SOTU goal was to have Trump deliver his ninety minute stand up comedy routine to show that he still has it (the “it” his minions want and say he has). That means doling out lies, threats, crude racist, misogynistic tropes and dog whistles. The handlers probably figured the media will run with the performance. Success. But for Epstein, groceries, and the rest, another media cycle barfed up.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      @bbleh:

      I really was struck by the neediness of so much of it.

      Of all the inventive insulting names for him, Needy Amin is the one that to me has the most truth in it. It’s an essential element of him.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      suzanne

      @mappy!:

      it sounds like the SOTU goal was to have Trump deliver his ninety minute stand up comedy routine to show that he still has it (the “it” his minions want and say he has) 

      This is really good way to describe it. People that like that fucker often describe him as being funny. I don’t see it at all, but there’s a lot of comedians who I think are terrible who are inexplicably popular.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jeffro

      trump can keep pretending and rah-rah-ing all he wants, but as a certain former *actual* president said, “reality gets a vote”

      and so do we!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jeffro

      Jamelle Bouie has a good piece up today – not really about the SOTU but about how the year has gone badly for trump & Co

      Start: “For President Trump and his allies, the 2024 election was less a vote for a new administration than it was an enabling act for a new sovereign…what followed, in the first year of the president’s second term, was an effort to subordinate the entire society to the whims of one man.”

       

      End: “What Trump has, a little more than one year into his second term, is a failed presidency…he has degraded American democracy to the point where it is on life support.  But he has failed to make himself a dictator, and the public is poised to punish his party for his transgressions.”

      to which I can only add, #ETTD

      Reply
    24. 24.

      counterfactual

      Random thought: in normal times, the day after the SOTU, the president’s spokesmen flood the morning shows and the president does a bunch of photo ops to reinforce the message of the speech. I don’t see any of that today.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      HinTN

      If you can’t execute basic political strategy at the State of the Union, you shouldn’t be in politics.

      FFOTUS isn’t in “politics”, he is in power and his folks plan to stay there

      ETA: What @Jeffro: said Jamelle Bouie said at Start.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      jonas

      @Shalimar: After Katrina and the worsening of the Iraq occupation, W hit the low 20s in at least one poll and that was really the death knell. Trump may not go quite that low given how locked in his MAGA cult base is, but could test that bottom if there’s a huge stockmarket correction or one of his military adventures goes pear shaped. f

      Reply
    30. 30.

      gene108

      @Jeffro:

      but as a certain former *actual* president said, “reality gets a vote”

      Didn’t work in 2024. Enough propaganda can convince enough people reality isn’t real to swing elections.

      Things have to get really bad before propaganda fails against reality.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      tam1MI

      @WaterGirl: Pendulums by definition don’t stay in one place.  We have to work our butts off to accomplish everything we can while it’s swinging our way.

      Alas, all too many of us decide that once the pendulum starts swinging our way, the job is over.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: Hey Watergirl, an interview with Rep. Nikki Budzinski led off yesterday’s (Feb. 24) Illinois Politico Playbook. Your Representive is Vice Chair of the 115-member New Democrat Coalition, the more moderate the Democratic House Caucuses. Budzinski previewed her caucus’s legislative plans for the next Congress.

      Illinois Playbook looks like a good resource for Illinois politics. Besides the Budzinski story, yesterday’s edition linked to a couple Chicago Sun-Times articles on Chicago-area Democratic primaries:

      IL-02 Overview– “Jesse Jackson Jr., Donna Miller, Robert Peters among 10 candidates in heated race,” by Tina Sfondeles; and

      IL-07 Overview: “Progressives pack a punch in crowded race that includes La Shawn Ford and Melissa Conyears-Erving,” by Michael Armentrout.

      There’s also an item about AIPAC’s activities in four of the five open-seat Chicagoland races. Plus coverage of other Illinois poltical stories.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      MattF

      Trump didn’t pivot because he is incapable of pivoting. He has a limited behavioral repertoire, and that repertoire is getting more limited and erratic by the day. One assumes his present crew of caretakers is well aware of this and is mostly concerned with how to squeeze that last golden droplet out of the honey bottle.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ruckus

      I’m not going to say this nicely.

      shitforbrains has aged out.

      He’s reached the end of the line.

      He’s lost all concept of anything but survival but is in a position within the sight of everyone. And of course because of his “greatness” (or complete and utter lack thereof) it is down hill, off the highest mountain of bullshit most of us will ever see. He has zero ramp off this gigantic mound of bullshit, which is bigger most of us will ever see, and which is far, far more than anyone ever wanted to see. And which many of his followers might still not see. Or might just refuse to believe.

      We are at a crossroads in government and humanity. It might go realistically, but it probably won’t, because of who is the star of the show.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      mappy!

      @suzanne: Think crude. An appreciation for delivering crude put-downs – “I wish I could have thought of that!”. I’ve worked with enough of that ilk and can see where it comes from. Definitely a male thing, not strictly but…

      Reply
    39. 39.

      MisterForkbeard

      Of course they’re saying it was a huge success. Watch his cabinet meetings – everyone is required to praise everything he does as an unprecedented success, even things like “Trump showed great leadership by sitting down at this table today with us”.

      More seriously, it’s the party line to praise Trump for invented accomplishments. Remember when Bondi said that Trump has saved 20 million people from deaths by fentanyl?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      trollhattan

      Interesting twist on “never heard of the guy.”

      Lakshya Jain: “There is a curious polling phenomenon where a nontrivial share of respondents falsely claim to have voted for the winner of the last election. Whether they’re lying, misremembering, or rewriting history, ‘winner’s recall’ is common enough that many reputable pollsters have observed it in past elections.”

      “In our national polling of registered voters, though, we’re finding something different: a nontrivial chunk of people who are mad at Trump seem to suddenly have amnesia and no longer admit to having voted for him in 2024.”

      “Voters abandoning the winning candidate is a pretty big reversal of a well-established phenomenon. But we now have enough data to suggest that it’s both real and the direct result of Trump’s unpopularity.”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jeffg166

      Just sent Fetterman an email asking him to resign. Go spend more time with his family. Told him he isn’t the person he campaigned as.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Ruckus

      @counterfactual:

      This is NOT NORMAL TIMES.

      Not in any way, shape or form. This is a disaster of somewhat monumental proportions. Has this country ever had a president age out in front of every single citizen? If it has, it’s never been done this badly. Or maybe it has but got no TV or internet to show it to everyone with at least one eye open and an actual working brain.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      different-church-lady

      A politician hoping to improve their standing would have made a pledge for transparency and accountability. Trump did neither.

      He can’t, because he’s guilty.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Ruckus

      @WaterGirl:

      Could there be an uglier set of traits for a “leader”?

      It may be possible, but I seriously doubt it, or that we will ever see it. This is a once in a lifetime pile of bull and you know what.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      hueyplong

      @Ruckus: Yes, it’s been 2 full years since we were told on a daily basis that a president was aging out in front of us, so no more of that. Yet another free pass for the Epstein Class, to which Joe Biden was either a traitor or in which he was never a member, depending on your POV.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      suzanne

      @tam1MI:

      Alas, all too many of us decide that once the pendulum starts swinging our way, the job is over.

      Exactly. “We won, we don’t need to keep pushing!”. Or “We don’t want to be divisive!”. We will win again, because a good amount of voters just vote for The Other Team when they get pissed. But that doesn’t mean we convinced them of our values. We haven’t made them loyal Dems.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Ruckus

      @counterfactual:

      I don’t see any of that today.

      You won’t because you can’t.

      He’s NEVER going to admit he’s worse than useless, far, far worse. His ego is bigger than Texas and has all the charm of a 5 ton pile of cow manure.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      different-church-lady

      @trollhattan: ​Do we need any more evidence that the electorate is broken? “I voted for Jim Smith.” “A year ago you told us you voted for Jane Brown, we’ve got it written down right here.”

      Reply
    55. 55.

      taumaturgo

      Democrats and independents will likely view the speech very differently from Trump’s core supporters. The address wasn’t aimed at the former groups; rather, it was crafted specifically for his devoted base. He purposely ignored more or less 2/3 of the voters.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      different-church-lady

      @HinTN:

      FFOTUS isn’t in “politics”, he is in power and his folks plan to stay there

      Exactly. This is what the pundits just don’t seem to get: fascists don’t do polls — they do what they want.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Citizen Alan

      @Ruckus:  For what it’s worth, I would argue that if 21st century media had existed at the time, Woodrow Wilson and Warren G. Harding would have triggered such a response.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Captain C

      @NobodySpecial:

      Yeah, I can’t find anyone who voted for GWB, either. Funny, that.

      Just look for people who only consider New York City part of the US for one day a year, that should get you most of them.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Matt McIrvin

      @p.a.: I can’t trust my own intuitions on this; I am honestly surprised that ICE/CBP’s tactics are unpopular at all. It seems a majority of Americans support mass deportation in the abstract but actually don’t like seeing it in action. I would have expected them to be all in for concentration camps.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Ruckus

      @Citizen Alan:

      No argument whatsoever.

      Openness is better. Not near as delightful as not knowing that everything is turning to you know what, but still this is supposed to be the government by, for and about the citizens – ALL OF THEM, not one person who has a dramatic amount of responsibility and zero concept of, well, anything.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Matt McIrvin

      @jonas: The last straw for Dubya and the Republicans was the 2008 financial crisis, hitting on top of everything else (Iraq and Afghanistan and Katrina). That was the point where he was down to Crazification Factor support. Less popular than Trump is now by 10+ points.

      If we get a market crash/recession at some point, that may do the same.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      WTFGhost

      @Steve LaBonne: Good point. HIs legs swell up enough, they get soft tissue injuries. Look for new IV bruises for IV diuretics.

      @trollhattan: Man, is that going to suck for all those Republicans with post-election loser stank tied round their necks like an albatross.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Ruckus

      @hueyplong:

      So I’m just supposed to shut the fuck up because the biggest political disaster of at least my old lifetime is happening right now, right in front of us, affecting all of us and none of us in any good way?

      Damn, and I thought my volunteering and serving in the US military during a war wasn’t much fun.

      This is supposed to be a DEMOCRACY. Which means we are all part of it, have freedom of speech and a few other issues as well, and we have a say, individually not a big deal, but a say and I’m supposed to shut up?

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Belafon

      @different-church-lady: Luckily, there are Americans – some who are white – who are better than most. The frog costume tactic occurred before Good and Pretti were killed. And the whistles and recording were as well. The media, on the other hand, didn’t really think most of that was worthy of lengthy reporting until their deaths.

      Edited

      Reply
    74. 74.

      WTFGhost

      @Matt McIrvin: See, Trump doesn’t understand anything about anything. He thinks it’s a law enforcement problem, and that just means the cops need license to bust heads, and the problem (he assumes) is solved.

      But people don’t like seeing cops bust heads randomly. So the stuff Trump thought would make him popular is actually eating away at his popularity,

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Ruckus: Reagan did, but everyone pretended that he wasn’t a drooling idiot at the end. Nancy and her astrologist were calling the shots at the end.

      Just say no!

      Reply
    83. 83.

      The Very Reverend Crimson Fire of Compassion

      @Baud: Later, you feckless fuck. One of the most astonishing things about this whole rancid rat-king of pedophilia, misogyny, violence and corruption is how easily the self-appointed guardians of the Western intellectual tradition were suckered/seduced into the service of some of the most anti-intellectual swill of the twentieth century, including rationales for racism, misogyny and rape. Can you imagine covering this episode of American history in some future class? “This week we’ll cover the satanic baby-fucking cabal that ran the Republican Party in the early twenty-first century.”

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Baud

      Flash poll is good poll

      President Donald Trump’s State of the Union (SOTU) speech on Tuesday was the least popular this century, according to a new snap poll.

       

      A CNN survey found that Trump’s latest SOTU address drew the weakest reaction of any modern address, with positive reactions even sliding across his two terms

      Reply
    86. 86.

      JoyceH

      I can’t get over how every single person in this administration seems to be completely incompetent. This concentration camp program would be horrific enough if created and administered competently, but as it is – wowser. They seem to think they just need a large building with electricity and water and sewer hookup. They don’t seem to take into account local facilities’ usage limits, as if a tiny rural town could absorb a sudden need for an extra ten thousand people needing water and sewer, not even mentioning medical infrastructure. If they ever actually get one of these warehouse concentration camps up and running, it’s going to be a genuine horror show.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      hueyplong

      @JoyceH: Incompetence is the glass-half-full interpretation. There is a non-zero chance they’re riven with disagreement as to whether it’s supposed to be a work camp or a death camp.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      cain

      @different-church-lady:

      He’s always speedrunning from the law. I mean in 2024, it was the same thing. If he had lost he was looking at jail. Now he’s doing it again because this time it is something else. Just constantly speed running from trouble.

      Also:

      • Trump is doubling down when he should be pivoting.

      The press has been waiting for this asshole to pivot for a long while now. Remember the first time where they keep hoping that he was going to pivot so the DC press can all breathlessly report about how there was going to be a new morning in America or some rubbish because Trump has seen the light.

      Just cringeworthy bullshit back then but they are desperate for something like that now. That Trump will be a statesman. Meanwhile they’ve torn down a good man  in Biden. Makes me spitting mad.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Captain C

      @JoyceH:

      They don’t seem to take into account local facilities’ usage limits, as if a tiny rural town could absorb a sudden need for an extra ten thousand people needing water and sewer, not even mentioning medical infrastructure.

      Or they just don’t care.  Or perhaps (at least for kapos like Miller) the cruelty is the point.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      p.a.

      @JoyceH: That’s not a problem when you don’t support the infrastructure because you don’t care the camp captives starve and live in their own shit.

      It only becomes a problem when your incompetence allows camp employees to contract & spread cholera etc. to the locals.

      And then you still fucking blame the helpless captives.

       

      ETA: beaten by numerous folks.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      jonas

      @hueyplong:  There is a non-zero chance they’re riven with disagreement as to whether it’s supposed to be a work camp or a death camp.

      Porque no los dos? Arbeit macht frei, and all that…

      Reply
    102. 102.

      different-church-lady

      @rikyrah: ​

      79% of Democrats say they are certain to vote in November

      OH HELLO, YOU’RE FINALLY AWAKE!! IT’S FUCKIN’ 6PM IN AMERICA AND WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR YOU ALL DAY!

      Reply
    103. 103.

      jonas

      @cain:  Somehow or other, they are able to gaslight and win back voters after having done a shit job

      The promises they can’t deliver on — economic prosperity, stability, not being corrupt — are more than made up for by the promises they do keep: bigotry, misogyny, pwning libs at every turn, resentment and grievance-mongering, firing assault rifles into the air, and on and on.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Anyway

      @rikyrah:In a new WaPo-ABC poll, 79% of Democrats say they are certain to vote in November, compared to 65% of Republicans.

      Dotard has the response to this – don’t let Democrats vote in Nov… easy peasy

      Reply
    111. 111.

      The Very Reverend Crimson Fire of Compassion

      @Anyway: No one is “trying for historians’ approval.” If that’s what you took from either of our comments, you’ve failed to understand the point of either statement. It’s a rhetorical device to highlight the absurdity of the present moment in the context of American history (which is a degree of inference you’d be expected to grasp in a high-school junior literature class, but you do you). Regardless, I’m sure we’re all better off that you spent your precious time dropping by to tell us how much you don’t care.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      cain

      @rikyrah: and these people don’t mind voting for incompetency. They don’t want to vote for their economic benefit. They are interested in punishment. See previous posts.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      cain

      @jonas:

      Yes, see that is what we are all finally realizing. This country is a bigoted, rascist, bunch of assholes. Like black people have been telling us for decades now.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      cain

      @Baud: ah yes, because how dare he take the side of the black man against law enforcement. Which is why he had to have beer summit or whatever the fuck it was. That was embbarassing.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Belafon

      @Anyway: I didn’t read any of this as talking about getting historians approval (we’re not talking about Roberts). This was about looking back at our time from the future.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Another Scott

      @different-church-lady: Yes.  But we can take that a step further.

      Many people return to their abuser for financial reasons.  They see that it’s too hard to get on their feet somewhere else (lack of money for a deposit for another place to live, lack of transportation, lack of childcare, being stuck in that environment, etc.).  People need support to change their circumstances.

      Similarly, people need support to get out of the trap of supporting the monsters who are always punching down on them.  “Where you stand depends on where you sit.”

      A UBI in the USA would be revolutionary, on so many levels, and that’s why so many on the right are dead-set against anything that even looks like it.

      (The lack of support in both cases in intentional on the part of the RWNJs, of course.)

      Grr…

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      WaterGirl

      @mappy!: Totally agree!

      But that can be overwhelming to think about, and right now that’s the one we have to focus on.  Because if we don’t win this one, we are in even deeper doo doo.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      SFAW

      @WaterGirl:

      Could there be an uglier set of traits for a “leader”?

      I’m going to cut-and-paste a comment from LGM. It encapsulates Piggy a/k/a Needy Amin a/k/a Orangemandias quite well. I think the comment is spot-on. [I don’t know who made the original comment, because one of the other LGM commenters referenced (and pasted) it, but did not say who the author was.] Anyway, here goes:

      Adding to my befuddlement is the fact that he’s every single stereotype of a loathsome shitheel from the last one hundred years of popular culture, all at once—the ignorant blowhard at the end of the bar, the entitled silver spoon trust fund asshole, the clueless boss who does nothing but create crises for his employees to clean up, the lecherous old man, the vapid self-important celebrity, the penny pinching miser who stiffs the honest working man, the oily corrupt politician, the cowardly bully, the draft-dodging faux-patriot, the scumbag crook who gets off on a technicality. He’s almost literally every repugnant trope from generations of literature, movies, and TV shows.”​

      Reply
    136. 136.

      SFAW

      @suzanne:

      People that like that fucker often describe him as being funny. I don’t see it at all, but there’s a lot of comedians who I think are terrible who are inexplicably popular

      I have noted, more than a couple of times, the RWMF “humor” boils down to about two statements (and variations thereof):

      “Liberals fucking suck!” and “I fucking HATE liberals!” Everything else is just window dressing for them.

      Note: “Demoncraps” [sic] and “wokesters” and so forth can be, and often are, used instead of “Liberals.”

      Reply
    139. 139.

      tam1MI

      @cain: Meanwhile they’ve torn down a good man  in Biden. Makes me spitting mad.

      When the history of how the legacy media went from being the dominant voice in American discourse to utter destruction and complete irrelevance, what they did to Biden will be a main reason why.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Paul in KY

      @cain: My family (dad’s side) came from Pike County, KY. He was an outlier in being a kind, decent man. I didn’t need anyone to tell me about crazy, racist assholes.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      Paul in KY

      @SFAW: That fucking show was what got him in. That and the GQPs many year lying operation on Sen. Clinton and our misogyny

      He’s just a lucky SOB.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      WaterGirl

      @p.a.: It’s not enough to have brought back Measles.

      Make America all these again:

      Diarrhea
      Cholera
      Typhoid Fever
      Hepatitis A
      Polio
      Dysentery
      Leptospirosis

      edit: okay, not America.  Just “those people”.  Non-persons.

      edit 2: what is it that cops say about some crimes?  those involving gangs or prostitutes.  NHI – no humans involved

      Reply
    158. 158.

      WTFGhost

      @Paul in KY: Well, then say it was Corey Lewandowski’s adult baby gear, including his “Mr. Powpow” paddle for when he’s a naughty baby, and a very strangely shaped pacifier.

      Always preface it with how it’s a perfectly normal expression of human sexuality and doesn’t hurt anyone.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      wjca

      @jonas: Well, if today’s journalism is the “first draft” of this history, we’ve got a lot of work to do.

      Depends on how you define “journalism.” My local newspaper (admittedly the online version) today features this banner at the top:

      BREAKING NEWS: Fact check: Trump makes false claims about the economy, elections and crime in State of the Union 

      Didn’t see anything sisimilar from the national media (although they credit cnn.com).  But clearly some journalists were on the job.

      Reply
    160. 160.

      WTFGhost

      @WaterGirl: I wonder if people who loved the Three Stooges were more likely to vote for Trump.

      Category error. People who *belong* in the Three Stooges are more likely to vote for Trump. (No offense to the multiple fine men who *played* those roles.)

      Reply
    164. 164.

      different-church-lady

      @JML: ​

      but he is very narrow in his worldview and thinking.

      That’s an idiot. He might be a very smart idiot, but he’s an idiot.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      Citizen Alan

      @bbleh:  Deep down, every MAGA is either Scott Farkus or Grover Dill. The dumb violent bully or the weak little pissant who laughs at the bully’s joke and pretends to act as his yapping attack dog even though he’d never get in a fight himself.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      Citizen Alan

      @different-church-lady:  I’ve been saying it for a while: 75 years from now people are going to be reading about this and they’re simply not going to believe it happened.

      Bold of you to assume the country will survive 75 years. That takes us to the year 2100, after decades of aggressively doing nothing to mitigate global climate change, aggressively doing nothing to prevent future pandemics, and aggressively allow AI to infiltrate every area of our lives.  I am literally making explicit plans to not be alive by 2045 at the latest.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      m.j.

      When Trump said tariffs would replace income taxes, didn’t that totally undercut the argument that his lawyers were making in front of the Supreme Court?

      It seems to me, that Trump just admitted tariffs are exactly like taxes.

      Did he or did he not throw his lawyers under the bus?

      Reply
    174. 174.

      Ruckus

      @different-church-lady:

      Agreed.

      Maybe we all have to take a step back and get a good sightline on each other’s comments. The asswipe in charge has made a mess of OUR government and it really isn’t a good thing for any of us. And worse we may take someone’s comment out of context because we are just a tad worked up about how much destruction and bullshit we are seeing in OUR government, that I, and many, many others worked for a fair while back, in the US military. During a war. And now it’s just an 80 yr old infant, not to take that as a swipe at children, all of whom are far, far, far better human beings than shitforbrains.

      Reply
    175. 175.

      Ruckus

      @different-church-lady:

      @hueyplong:

      I think that in some cases we have to be a bit careful of what and how we type a comment.

      Some things can be unintentionally taken wrong and it can set off a series of comments. We are a lot of people, often reading about our government and how it’s being run or ruined. In the case of the current highest paid occupant it’s nothing but pure shit. And I’d bet that not one of his confidants are willing to stand up to his bullshit. So it’s entirely up to us to call it out. Which at one time or another may be confused with calling out one or more of the commenters because of how we write. This seems like one of those times. We are very likely to be different ages and often that affects how we write. And or we may see our writing as being crystal clear, when it actually might not be. Some of us have been writing on this blog for some time and other long time commenters may understand what and how we write so there is little confusion. Or it may go the exact opposite, especially with long time and somewhat new commenters.

      Reply

