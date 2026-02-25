Seriously, how does anyone who still supports this Republican party look at themselves in the mirror? How about their spouses, their children, their parents? Simply mind boggling.

How is the right spinning the SOTU? Are they saying it was a grand success?

I liked this take on the State of the Union from Dan Pfeiffer:

Because Trump made the speech about himself, he made life much more difficult for Republicans up and down the ballot. From a purely political perspective, Trump’s State of the Union was an epic disaster — political malpractice of the highest order. Whether conscious or subconscious, the speech was a repeated thumb in the eye of the voters who put Trump into the White House and could kick the GOP out of the majority in Congress.

Pfeiffer worked on several of Obama’s State of the Union speeches – back when there were professionals on the president’s staff – and makes it clear that times have changed.

This speech matters less than it used to

It gets a day of attention before the news moves on to something else

It’s the biggest audience the president will get all year.

Pfeifer breaks it down into 4 major areas:

1. Trump Needed a Reset; He Doubled Down 2. Trump Sounded Delusional on the Economy 3. Trump Is All In on Tariffs even though about 2/3 of Americans disapprove 4. ICE, Iran, and the Epstein Files

Key points in the article that made me happy: