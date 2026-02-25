A story came out earlier this month about DHS Sec. Kristi Noem and her violent dickhead boyfriend Corey Lewandowski having a meltdown midflight when they learned Noem’s personal “weighted blanket” had been left behind when the two changed planes.

It was a weird tale about a pointless and embarrassing tantrum. Unless you’re literally a toddler, blankets are easily replaced and/or forwarded to one’s eventual destination, even Very Special Blankies.

But since the principals involved are weird, pointless and embarrassing people, it never occurred to me to question the premise. Now it turns out the personal item left behind maybe wasn’t a blanket at all? (TNR)

But three DHS insiders that spoke with The Daily Mail indicate that the spectacle may not have been about an abandoned blanket, but rather a mysterious bag with potentially embarrassing contents. “This was never about a blanket,” one insider with knowledge of the incident told the Mail. “The blanket was a cover story for what really happened. The whole thing was really about the bag that was left.” The insiders were unable to shed light on what was in the bag.

So what was in that bag?

We may never know.

***

The photo above is completely unrelated to the Noem-Lewandowski meltdown story (as far as we know). The photo was taken at an anti-ICE protest called “Operation Dildo Blitz,” which took place outside the Whipple Federal Building in Minnesota.

Protestors throw dildos at ICE The protest saw protestors throw objectionable objects at federal officers. These objects included dildos of various sizes and colours. A protester was also seen sticking a sex toy to his forehead while mocking ICE agents deployed by Trump in the state. The protestors, as per reports, stuck dozens of sex toys in the chain-link fence surrounding the ICE facility. Passing vehicles containing ICE agents and even Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were not spared from the deluge of dildos.

Mockery is a powerful tool. From the protesters in inflatable frog costumes to the dildo distributors.

Extra kudos to the latter for naming the protest in a way that mocks the performatively macho titles our testosterone-poisoned Secretary of Waaaarrrrrr attaches to illegal bombing runs against unarmed boats in the Caribbean. All of those attacks could be more accurately called Operation Gargle Trump’s Balls.

***

Pete (my dog, not the excessively hair gelled sex pest running the Pentagon) had his annual checkup and shots this morning, and that’s always an ordeal. He jumps into the car eagerly, but the look of betrayal he shoots me when he realizes we’re at the vet’s is always heartrending.

Then, I have to steel myself to control him once we get in the lobby because he’s very reactive and freaks the fuck out if there’s another animal in sight, and, of course, there are always other animals because it’s a veterinary clinic.

He’s leashed at all times, but I carry him in bodily and hold him in my arms until I get us checked in. Otherwise, I’d have to deal with the possibility that he’d come face-to-face with another creature at one of three doors that open into the lobby.

He’s not a large dog, just under 30 lbs., but he’s as dense as a bowling ball, as tightly wound as a coiled spring and writhes like a sack of angry, coked-up pythons.

Then I have to put him on the scale and keep him from bolting for long enough for the vet tech to get an accurate reading. After that, I have to keep him distracted during the exam and shots so he doesn’t go apeshit and jump off the table or drop and flop around while they try to stick a thermometer up his butt or needle in an injection site.

I’m just a goddamn wreck the whole time, which Bill says is probably why Pete acts like a meth-snorting monster, but I think Bill has got that chicken-or-egg formulation exactly backward. Anyhoo, Pete’s fine, thank dog, and that ordeal is done for the year.

On the way home, we always stop at Burger King, and Pete gets chicken nuggets as a treat for being a good boy. Which he was not! But the drive-thru lady said he was adorable and gave us a paper crown. She probably meant it for Pete, but I am still wearing it.

The end.