Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Mediocre white men think RFK Jr’s pathetic midlife crisis is inspirational. The bar is set so low for them, it’s subterranean.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

“They all knew.”

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

This chaos was totally avoidable.

That meeting sounds like a shotgun wedding between a shitshow and a clusterfuck.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. keep building.

The press swings at every pitch, we don’t have to.

The National Guard is not Batman.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

“woke” is the new caravan.

There are times when telling just part of the truth is effectively a lie.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Petty moves from a petty man.

I would gladly pay you tuesday for a hamburger today.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Heavy is the head…

Heavy is the head…

by | 218 Comments

This post is in: 

A story came out earlier this month about DHS Sec. Kristi Noem and her violent dickhead boyfriend Corey Lewandowski having a meltdown midflight when they learned Noem’s personal “weighted blanket” had been left behind when the two changed planes.

It was a weird tale about a pointless and embarrassing tantrum. Unless you’re literally a toddler, blankets are easily replaced and/or forwarded to one’s eventual destination, even Very Special Blankies.

But since the principals involved are weird, pointless and embarrassing people, it never occurred to me to question the premise. Now it turns out the personal item left behind maybe wasn’t a blanket at all? (TNR)

But three DHS insiders that spoke with The Daily Mail indicate that the spectacle may not have been about an abandoned blanket, but rather a mysterious bag with potentially embarrassing contents.

“This was never about a blanket,” one insider with knowledge of the incident told the Mail. “The blanket was a cover story for what really happened. The whole thing was really about the bag that was left.”

The insiders were unable to shed light on what was in the bag.

So what was in that bag?

Person in a pickle costume holding two sex toys
Operation Dildo Blitz

We may never know.

***

The photo above is completely unrelated to the Noem-Lewandowski meltdown story (as far as we know). The photo was taken at an anti-ICE protest called “Operation Dildo Blitz,” which took place outside the Whipple Federal Building in Minnesota.

Protestors throw dildos at ICE

The protest saw protestors throw objectionable objects at federal officers. These objects included dildos of various sizes and colours. A protester was also seen sticking a sex toy to his forehead while mocking ICE agents deployed by Trump in the state.

The protestors, as per reports, stuck dozens of sex toys in the chain-link fence surrounding the ICE facility.

Passing vehicles containing ICE agents and even Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were not spared from the deluge of dildos.

Mockery is a powerful tool. From the protesters in inflatable frog costumes to the dildo distributors.

Extra kudos to the latter for naming the protest in a way that mocks the performatively macho titles our testosterone-poisoned Secretary of Waaaarrrrrr attaches to illegal bombing runs against unarmed boats in the Caribbean. All of those attacks could be more accurately called Operation Gargle Trump’s Balls.

***

Pete (my dog, not the excessively hair gelled sex pest running the Pentagon) had his annual checkup and shots this morning, and that’s always an ordeal. He jumps into the car eagerly, but the look of betrayal he shoots me when he realizes we’re at the vet’s is always heartrending.

Then, I have to steel myself to control him once we get in the lobby because he’s very reactive and freaks the fuck out if there’s another animal in sight, and, of course, there are always other animals because it’s a veterinary clinic.

He’s leashed at all times, but I carry him in bodily and hold him in my arms until I get us checked in. Otherwise, I’d have to deal with the possibility that he’d come face-to-face with another creature at one of three doors that open into the lobby.

He’s not a large dog, just under 30 lbs., but he’s as dense as a bowling ball, as tightly wound as a coiled spring and writhes like a sack of angry, coked-up pythons.

Then I have to put him on the scale and keep him from bolting for long enough for the vet tech to get an accurate reading. After that, I have to keep him distracted during the exam and shots so he doesn’t go apeshit and jump off the table or drop and flop around while they try to stick a thermometer up his butt or needle in an injection site.

I’m just a goddamn wreck the whole time, which Bill says is probably why Pete acts like a meth-snorting monster, but I think Bill has got that chicken-or-egg formulation exactly backward. Anyhoo, Pete’s fine, thank dog, and that ordeal is done for the year.

On the way home, we always stop at Burger King, and Pete gets chicken nuggets as a treat for being a good boy. Which he was not! But the drive-thru lady said he was adorable and gave us a paper crown. She probably meant it for Pete, but I am still wearing it.

The end.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Man for All Seasonings (formerly Geeno)
  • Another Scott
  • Archon
  • ArchTeryx
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Belafon
  • BellyCat
  • Ben Cisco
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill Arnold
  • bluefoot
  • BritinChicago
  • burritoboy
  • Captain C
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • columbusqueen
  • Deputinize America
  • different-church-lady
  • dnfree
  • Doc Sardonic
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eldorado
  • Elizabelle
  • EthylEster
  • Eyeroller
  • FastEdD
  • frosty
  • Geminid
  • HopefullyNotCassandra
  • hueyplong
  • JCJ
  • Jeffg166
  • Jeffro
  • Jim Appleton
  • JML
  • jonas
  • Joy in FL
  • JoyceH
  • Just look at that parking lot
  • kindness
  • LAC
  • LIVE
  • Lord Fartdaddy
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Lumpy
  • MattF
  • MisterForkbeard
  • mr perfect
  • NutmegAgain
  • Old School
  • Paul in KY
  • PaulWartenberg
  • piratedan
  • Princess
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • prostratedragon
  • RaflW
  • Ramalama
  • Ramona
  • rikyrah
  • Ruckus
  • S Cerevisiae
  • sab
  • Satanley (aka weasel)
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • SFAW
  • Shalimar
  • Shana
  • Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)
  • Spanky
  • stinger
  • Suzanne
  • tobie
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?
  • WTFGhost
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    218Comments

    6. 6.

      burritoboy

      I would argue for sex toy versus some dope, because the sex toy is probably even more embarrassing to those shitbirds.  But pretty much anything’s possible for these wastes of space.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Doc Sardonic

      I am guessing that was the freaky deaky, grease up, get down, strip nekkid and throw ice water party bag, with all the toys, games and party favors.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Deputinize America

      I may have mentioned that when I carried Dad’s casket Saturday, one of the other pallbearers (don’t know who, don’t care to find out) either stumbled or lost his grip for a moment.  That sent a bunch of the weight of the heaviest casket I’ve ever carried (solid pecan – it was stunningly beautiful) onto my position at the front left corner.

      I wasn’t about to fail him by dropping it, even given the complexity of our relationship from when I was young, so I hung on for dear life using my left arm as primary weight bearer across body and absorbed the force to the extent that I felt something give way.

      That act of compassion and care on my part has brought me back into the clutches of the World’s Greatest Healthcare System, and navigating it is once more pissing me right the fuck off.

      I gritted my teeth Saturday evening and a sleepless night, and cut out of Divine Liturgy with my mother on Sunday so I could go to the ER, where x-rays revealed nothing, and I was told that my insurer won’t authorize an MRI without going through some PT first. They gave me a scrip for a half dozen Percocets that may as well be kiddie aspirin, as they’re not really helping.  Monday, I went to my primary doc, who gave me a prednisone dosepak and some Methocarbamol, which does help a little, but of course I can’t really combine ibuprofen with the steroids because of ulcers.  I thought I was going to see some improvement overnight, but it was awful, and I was trying to get in with PT just so I could start the clock on getting an MRI, as this morning my wife has noticed what she thinks is “balling” with my left pectoral muscle, indicating a tear.

      What we’ve learned from prior muscle tears with me is that untreated balling leads to calcification at the ends, complicating repairs and lengthening recovery times with poorer results.

      I did manage to find a sports-affiliated orthopedic surgeon to see me tomorrow, and to maybe beg the insurer for the authority to order a contrasting MRI if he thinks the risk is great enough on the peer to peer.

      What makes me sad is that I was begging for one on Sunday.  I know when I’ve done stressful, violent injury to my muscles.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ramalama

      I laughed silently reading this post. Excellent. Heavy is the cream I use when making desserts.

      It’s your dog, Betty Cracker, not you. My last monster weighed 17 pounds, inherited from my parents who got him as middle aged dog from a shelter. Monster had all of the vets in 3 practices give up on him unless we medicated the crap out of him first – and even then – there was only 1 vet towards the end who would see him. Medicated. Wearing a cone. Wearing a muzzle. Me in my snow pants and heavy coat AND suede fire gloves I use for putting wood into the wood stove to hold him down.

      He terrified the entire vet clinic, other pets and their people with his screaming.

      He was kicked out of how many dog groomers until I, using the techniques above, found one who was game as long as I held on to him, sang to him, the entire fucking hour it took to get this wee wee little man groomed. He had that annoying fur that had to be shaved, too.

      I miss that guy but I surely do not miss all of the day-to-day maneuvering. Oh my Lord Jesus I feel such relief. Maybe I’m the monster.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Archon

      @different-church-lady: Having so much power you and your partner are able to use sex toys in a private cabin on a government plane is turning me on just thinking about it so I’m sure thats what it is.

      American decadence will lead to our downfall but it sure will be hot and sexy!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      There’s a news aggregator, Faytuks News, that’s followed by some people I think are discerning.

      Anyway, Faytuks cited a CNN report that Trump and his sdvisors have considerably more confidence in Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine than he does in SecDef Pete Hegseth. I would too!

      This makes me think that, if there’s a war with Iran, Hegseth will be bypassed and the chain of command will run through Caine to CENTCOM Commander Adm. Charles Cooper. Although as seems often the case, Cooper is known by a nickname, “Brad.”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Deputinize America

      @Geminid:

      I mean, to be fair, if my last name was Cooper I’d want to go by “Brad”, too.  You’d always get priority seating in restaurants.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Deputinize America

      @Betty Cracker:

      My real problem is that I can’t hardly think straight when it comes to my executive decision-making ability.  No sleep and a lot of pain doesn’t exactly lead to my normal level of efficiency.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ramalama

      And…I’m now reminded of George W Bush on the campaign trail and how he travelled with a special pillow. In the words of Alexis from Schitt’s Creek: Ew.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      schrodingers_cat

      The less said about these people the better. Since its Ramzan, how about a lovely qawwali.

      You can see here the dargah in Delhi where Shah Jahan’s daughter used to worship. Shah Jahan was the great builder, including Delhi’s Jama Masjid and of course the Taj.

      Kun fay Ku

      from Rockstar, music composed by A R Rehman.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Barbara

      Whatever was in the bag I struggle to understand why it was the pilot’s responsibility to make sure it got transferred from one plane to another or why it would help mitigate embarrassment (instead of magnifying it) to fire the pilot for the supposed failure.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      MattF

      Could be a collection of videos featuring a certain person doing some very very very very bad things. I can easily imagine Kristi and her boy toy scrolling through such evidence. And it would explain why they are both still employed.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Old School

      @Geminid:

      CENTCOM Commander Adm. Charles Cooper. Although as seems often the case, Cooper is known by a nickname, “Brad.”

      I was hoping it was a Rocky Horror reference, but according to Wikipedia, it’s his middle name. (Bradford)

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Captain C

      @Chetan Murthy:

      You know the bag contained her coke.

      And possibly some sex toys and ‘action shots’ of her and Corey that no one in their right mind wants to look at

      eta: I see I wasn’t the only one to think of this.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      JCJ

      @Deputinize America:  If there is a torn pectoral muscle it can probably be seen on ultrasound.  Hopefully that would not require as long of a delay to get insurance authorization.  Alternatively I have no idea how much they cost but some free-standing imaging centers might be able to do a study for a cost not as high as having it done in some health care system.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Scout211

      But three DHS insiders that spoke with The Daily Mail

      That sentence right there makes me super skeptical that this just might be another attempt, through anonymous sources, to embarrass the terrible twosome.  There have been so many lately, all insider sources, all anonymous and all embarrassing stories that paint the terrible twosome in a bad light. I’m not sure if they are accurate or just fake stories to embarrass them.

      So my thoughts are, keeping those leaks coming!

      Yeah, I don’t care if they are accurate or not. They are truthy enough for me.  LOL

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      This sounds a bit like an incident at Munich Airport a few years ago. Some within-Schengen traveler had a security incident: the “official” story was it was about an oversize water bottle, but on the ground we heard it was a [cough] personal entertainment device [cough] that went off in the traveler’s carry on. Whether the checkpoint did not notice, or did notice then laughed their arses off and passed the traveler, we never knew; but apparently someone remotely monitoring the checkpoint DID notice. Then, with the traveler “lost” in the terminal (because they went straight to their plane and took off), and carrying something that could possibly be a bomb, Munich closed the entire terminal to find the person. Closed it for seven hours.

      You can imagine the clusterBLEEP that was.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ben Cisco

      A story came out earlier this month about DHS Sec. Kristi Noem and her violent dickhead boyfriend Corey Lewandowski

      Maybe not a big ENOUGH dick?

      I’ll see myself out now.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Joy in FL

      I think it would be great if you could switch bodies with a Cabinet Member for 3 minutes (only 3 minutes, because obviously you don’t want to be any of them ever) and when it comes time for the circle of praise, you say what you actually think.  I would love to see that.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Deputinize America

      @JCJ:

      I looked at and priced that – $650 with contrast.

      Considered it, but then wondered as to whether it would be accepted by the insurer as adequate to justify any procedure. Decided not to risk it.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Belafon

      @Joy in FL: Yes, but if you had to get stuck as one of them, who would cause the maximum amount of chaos by suddenly doing the right thing? You can’t pick Trump, because I’m sure he’s two good deeds away from people making sure he doesn’t wake up.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Geminid

      @MattF: There is a saying I ran across on Turkish Twitter that kind of made me want to learn Turkish:

        Persian is for poetry, Arabic is for prose, and Turkish is for cursing.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Ramalama

      @schrodingers_cat: This is gorgeous.

      Surprising to see an acoustic guitar make an appearance. What little I know about this mode of music is managing an occasional Arabesque evening at a small club in Harvard Square, Cambridge MA. I did sound and collected tickets. The instruments were mostly hundreds of years old (literally) and were not made to be amplified which made the whole sound board hot and worrying (feedback) but I loved it. Loved the music.

      Anyway, thanks for the link. Happy to hear more if so inclined.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Lumpy

      I doubt that hyper-macho Corey Lewandowski is secure enough (woke enough) to allow for sex toys during their encounters. It was probably burner phones in the bag, which she uses to discuss topics like ICE’s policy of “no judicial warrants”  etc.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      EthylEster

      @Ramalama: This account reminds me of an episode in the original All Creatures Great and Small BBC program. Boris the cat terrorized the vet practice. James Herriot had really thick gloves and wrestled the cat into a position where he could give the med. But later James found the pill on the table or floor. He started to call Boris’ owner back, hesitated, then decided not to.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Captain C

      @Lumpy:

      I doubt that hyper-macho Corey Lewandowski is secure enough (woke enough) to allow for sex toys during their encounters.

      We’re going to find out at some point that he’s into being pegged, aren’t we?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      hueyplong

      Recreation-grade drugs may have also been in the bag, but they’re not why they had to go back for said bag. Whatever they went back for, it’s embarrassing enough that they were totally cool with the public thinking it was instead a Very Important Blankie.

      There is literally nothing I’d rule out.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      WTFGhost

      He’s not a large dog, just under 30 lbs., but he’s as dense as a bowling ball, as tightly wound as a coiled spring and writhes like a sack of angry, coked-up pythons.

      Oh, for pity’s sake! Pythons drink *PEPSI*, not *COKE*. No wonder you’ve been having so much python trouble! It’s the alliteration, apparently that’s a snake thing.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      FastEdD

      I figure it is also lube, among other party favors. I was, ummm, involved with a woman about 25 years ago. Now I’m not naive, but there were signs she was, uhh, more experienced than I was. She asked me if I preferred to use lube. I replied, yeah, I guess. She whipped out an ammo box full of supplies. “What would you like, heat or no heat, cinnamon flavor, chocolate flavor? Heavy weight, light weight, 10W-30?” Oh I knew I was in trouble then.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      WaterGirl

      @Barbara:  The pilot is probably expected to collect any bags of drugs the passengers leave behind. Other duties as assigned.

      If it were just drugs, I don’t think there would be any secrecy.

      I’m going with sex toys.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Princess

      I don’t think those people are fun or creative or interesting enough for sex toys. I think it was pills and coke.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      prostratedragon

      From today’s Senate hearing on the nomination of Casey Means to be Surgeon General:

      Sen. Collins: What about when you heard an internal voice whispering, ‘it’s time to prepare’?

      Dr. Means: In my meditations I had a sense something ominous was coming

      Reply
    69. 69.

      piratedan

      since hypocrisy is what these folks do, my guess is that what was in Ms. Noem’s bag was morning after pills.  The same item that the Trump DOJ is actively trying to get banned because nothing says Republican more than do as I say, not as I do.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      RaflW

      As soon as the original blanket scandal hit, I speculated that since the jet has a completely private suite with a double bed aboard, that the blanket may have had some … uhh … DNA material on it, and that was why Noem’s side piece (main piece? Not gonna shame her husband if he’d rather let Cory be primary, might be better for Byron, who knows?) got so darn angry.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      JoyceH

      “Kristi! What’s in the bag?!” needs to be the go-to heckle chant from here on out. As for the bag contents, I suspect that last time Noem was in the Oval, she swiped a gold trinket. Not those peel-and-stick Dollar Store wall curlicues, you know darn well those are plastic, but one of those little geegaws that CEOs and potentates show up carrying – those are real gold. Trump has so many of them by now that his shelf space looks like a GoodWill; Kristi figured he wouldn’t miss one.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      prostratedragon

      @WaterGirl:
      Does this help?

      COLLINS: In 2021, you began using psychedelic mushrooms. Do you stand by encouraging people to try them?

      MEANS: There’s exciting work in that area

      C: What about when you heard an internal voice whispering, ‘it’s time to prepare’?

      M: In my meditations I had a sense something ominous was coming

      Reply
    80. 80.

      RaflW

      “Passing vehicles containing ICE agents and even Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were not spared from the deluge of dildos.”

      One video I saw featured one or more Hennepin Co. Deputies fairly gently tossing dildos back over the fence to protesters. A faint grin could perhaps be detected. How it looked to me was, this officer was returning missing goods, and if those goods flew over the fence again to bounce rather harmlessly off the hoods or windows of SUVs, why would that be a matter the deputy needed to care about?!?

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @WaterGirl: Confirmation hearing for Means as Surgeon General. Furrowed Brow is asking him about one of his psychedelic shroom experiences. He is answering with some detail.

      Now remember, this guy is being put forward by the people who tell you vaccines are bad, any form of birth control drugs are bad, etc.

      So, IOW, he’s a shoe-in.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Satanley (aka weasel)

      @WaterGirl: ​
      Ugh, yeah it is gone now but other stories are starting to show up on G news if you search for Cuba. Link rot is real!

      Hopefully no one tells Trump and it just rolls on by but it does seem like a made to order distraction

      Reply
    92. 92.

      jonas

      @JoyceH: The Oval Office these days looks like a kind of deranged nursery for Saddam Hussein’s kids or something. Flags, random tschochkis, chintz everywhere and all these model planes and tanks. Literally, a toddler’s idea of a big person’s office.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Deputinize America

      Never any more influencers or podcasters allowed to be close to the levers of power in our government.  Ever.

      They can fuck on off forever.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      WaterGirl

      @Satanley (aka weasel):  when I clicked your link, it appended this:

      %E2%80%8B

      At the end of the URL, so of course the page was not found.  Those characters looked odd to me, so I deleted them and reloaded.  And it worked, so the article is still there.

      Then I went back to your URL and say that the stray characters weren’t in what you posted.  Perplexing!

      But this link should work:  Link

      Reply
    97. 97.

      WTFGhost

      @Captain C: I was going  for ABDL, myself, not wanting to create any mental images involving strap-ons. Wasn’t Charlie Kirk, Patron Saint of Getting Shot, also into ABDL and a bit of exhibitionism? I seem to recall he got to demo his kink, and pretend it was the mean liberals making him do this, or something.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Ramalama

      @Betty Cracker: He was literally the worst dog everywhere official. When out walking, smooth as butter. A friend to every single animal, other dogs, horses, a pony, cats. Just not people. I had to learn how to tell people not to pet the dancing alluring little dog who was begging them to touch him – how to say it emphatically in French. To tell them, “NO REALLY, he is an assassin.”

      Even in the Chicagoland burb where my parents gave him a home – he bit my parents but they scoffed at him and he settled down a bit, but when they died, nobody else wanted him. He and I bonded everytime I came home for the holidays. I believe I was the only person who was never bitten by him. He loved me. How to reject such a proposition?

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Satanley (aka weasel)

      @Betty Cracker:

      Yup! Thanks for the gift link too.

      As far as detail, every story I’ve seen so far is just rehashing the Cuban embassy’s statement. Fingers crossed the ketchup doesn’t fly and it stays that way

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Satanley (aka weasel)

      @WaterGirl: ​
       Thanks so much! And glad to hear I’m not totally crazy :)

      I really oughtta spend some time to figure out why I always need to comment in the Code tab rather than the Visual. For some reason I can never get a cursor there so I can’t type, but when I swap to Code it is fine but then gets dicey when I inevitably need to edit.

      And so it goes…

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Satanley (aka weasel)

      @Ramona: You’re very welcome! Was happy to get in on the thread before it got full.

      Important as that it, the rest of the thread is much better. Nothing better than a buncha jackals guessing what’s in the bag

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Geminid

       

       

      @Geminid: Speaking of Persian, the CIA put this Persian language message out on social media yesterday:

         Hello. The Central Agency (CIA) can hear your voice and wants to help you. Below is guidance on how to securely contact us virtually.

      There follows 8 pages of instructions in Persian, with recognizable English names for various browsers, etc. The 9th page shows the CIA seal.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      MisterForkbeard

      @piratedan: I’d agree with this, but there’s no reason Noem would need them. She’s in her 60s.

      I’m going with sex toys, drugs, or compromising pictures.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      hueyplong

      Whatever “insiders” leaked the existence of the bag did a pointless thing unless they drop a few bread crumbs on the topic of its contents. I don’t care what it is so long as it’s humiliating (so I guess I do care a little bit).

      Reply
    117. 117.

      WTFGhost

      @Baud: You know, I don’t know when, but I remember there was a time you could go for your annual physical, and they wouldn’t care if you had a flu shot or not, but then, one year, the doctors always asked if I had one, and urged me to get it. That was a change – it used to be for the very young, the elderly, and the otherwise at risk.

      So I can see a doctor going back to the “good old days,” in that respect, but measles and whooping cough? That takes a special kind of stupid. My niece had whooping cough; no one even knew what it was, except my mom, who’d worked at Philadelphia General Hospital, when it would be full of children with that special horrible cough. Does she believe in chicken pox parties?

      Reply
    118. 118.

      prostratedragon

      A peek behind the curtain, from Wired:

      To its audience, Johnny MAGA looked like an independent voice, another outraged supporter in the MAGA media ecosystem. The account regularly boosts Trump’s Truth Social posts and goes to bat for the administration, attacking Democrats like California governor Gavin Newsom.

      But this isn’t just a regular account. Johnny MAGA appears to actually be a White House staffer named Garrett Wade who works for the Trump administration as a rapid response manager, helping to run the very same White House account his anonymous MAGA account amplifies. A phone number associated with Wade is linked to Johnny MAGA, according to a WIRED review of publicly available records, and the connection was confirmed by a source close to the White House.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Scout211: Thanks for the correction. I was just going by transcripts.

      Somehow, her being a woman makes it worse. I’ve gotten used to women just being better people in most other aspects of life. Maybe that’s because all the really bad ones are Republicans?

      Reply
    121. 121.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Geminid: Persian was the official language of India before English.

      Even today many Indian languages including Marathi and Hindi are replete with Farsi words.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      prostratedragon

      Today I want to write about children in detention at a contractor-run facility in San Benito, Texas.

      Reports this month suggest that all unaccompanied pregnant minors in the U.S. immigration detention system are being sent to San Benito. This is despite the fact that medical staff at the Office of Refugee Resettlement have flagged the shelter—which is a for-profit entity—as insufficient for the needs of the pregnant children.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Captain C

      @RaflW:

      Not gonna shame her husband if he’d rather let Cory be primary, might be better for Byron, who knows?)

      Plus, it gives him an easy out if he ever wants to win the divorce.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      jonas

      @Baud: Apparently also wouldn’t deny that vaccines cause autism when asked by Sen. Kennedy (R-La), who got burned bad when RFK, Jr. straight up lied to his face and promised not to impose his own wackaloon vaccine views on the agencies he would lead. Has the good senator learned his lesson this time around? Or will he be a good Republican and fold like Superman on laundry day anyway?

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Geminid

      @schrodingers_cat: The Persians claim to have invented chess, but a chess-playing friend tells me that India has now become a chess powerhouse.

      He encounters plenty of Indian American players in tournaments. Last month, an eleven year old Indian girl played him to draw at a tournament in Ashevile, North Carolina.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      WTFGhost

      @MisterForkbeard: Yeah, Republicans hate compromising. All or nothing, that’s their way.

      Oh, wait… that’s now how you meant “compromising,” was it?

       

      @Barbara: I think the firing wasn’t to keep it private, I think it was just typical Bush-league, Trumpian incompetence. “How dare you not have that bag on the new plane! You’re fired! Holy fuck, we can’t fly home without him!”

      Either that, or Corey Lewandowski changed his name from Linus van Pelt, and it really was over a blanket – a very special blanket.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Old School

      For those who like to argue about such things, here are the 2026 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame:

      The Black Crowes
      Jeff Buckley
      Mariah Carey
      Phil Collins
      Melissa Etheridge
      Lauryn Hill
      Billy Idol
      INXS
      Iron Maiden
      Joy Division/New Order
      New Edition
      Oasis
      Pink
      Sade
      Shakira
      Luther Vandross
      Wu-Tang Clan

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Just look at that parking lot

      Maybe it was her magic Mary Poppins bag. She can pull out a different hat for whatever the occasion calls for.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Lord Fartdaddy

      Smedley Darlington Mingobat loooooooooves going to the vet. He knows there are people there who’ll make a fuss over him, and while he isn’t wild about the shots, he loves it when the vet and her helpers look him over. I think he thinks it’s some kind of game.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      NutmegAgain

      Totally with you on the dog-goes-crazy-at-the-vet experience. The last Newf I had (clocking in at 140 lbs) behaved exactly like your little guy. Challenging, it was. I was routinely saved both by vet techs, and by accommodating clinics who let us in via the side door.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      dnfree

      @WTFGhost: When I was in college in the 1960s, we were required to get a flu shot at the university health clinic.  If we didn’t, we would not be excused from classes if we got the flu.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      JML

      @Old School: My picks:

      • Phil Collins
      • Luther Vandross
      • Wu-Tang Clan
      • Melissa Etheridge
      • Billy Idol

      If I can only have 5. 6th is INXS, 7th Iron Maiden. Last is Joy Division (overrated!)

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: More Iran news, from Israeli journalist Guy Elster:

      BREAKING:  All American ships at the headquarters of the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain have moved out to open sea, AP reports. The base would be a prime target for Iran in case of a conflict.

      And OSINTdefender, a news aggregator, posted this last night:

         Recent satellite imagery of [Saudi] Prince Sultan Air Base, by the Shanghai-based intelligence company Mizervision, shows 6 E-3G “Sentry” Early Warning and Control Aircraft and at least 15 KC-135R/C “Stratotanker” Aerial Refueling Tankers, with Prince Sultan expected to be a major support base for potential strikes on Iran.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      jonas

      @Geminid: I thought the Saudis said they weren’t going to let the US use their bases for any direct action against Iran. Have they changed their minds recently?

      Reply
    147. 147.

      Satanley (aka weasel)

      @WaterGirl: ​
       Thanks for following-up! I’ve been on Firefox for a few years now but there no need to worry yourself about it. You do so much already :)

      Reply
    149. 149.

      piratedan

      @Old School: if we’re going on musical success….

      Phil Collins
      Mariah Carey
      INXS
      Iron Maiden
      New Edition
      Shakira
      New Edition

      If we’re talking influencers

      Billy Idol
      New Order
      Sade
      Wu Tang Clan

      imho – the criteria is so nebulous and the confusion between Pop and what people define as Rock and Roll just makes it more problematic.

      Based on my own unqualified opinion (because I’m an old), this is a mix of people that have enjoyed popular success and served as trailblazers for new genres and musical standards.

      Luther Vandross
      Phil Collins
      New Edition
      INXS
      Joy Division/New Order

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Geminid

      @jonas: I guess the question is, what exactly did the Saudis mean when they said they wouldn’t let the US use their bases for direct action against Iran? Those pictures don’t show any aircraft that could strike Iran; just aircraft that could support strikes.

      And there’s always the question: did the Saudis really mean what they said to begin with? There is a lot of posturing going on now the parts of the US, Iran, the various Arab countries and Turkiye too. At this point I’m  discounting what the parties are saying and am watching what they do.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      prostratedragon

      No comment at this time:

      JD Vance: “We’re announcing today that we have decided to temporarily halt certain amounts of Medicaid funding that is going to the state of Minnesota in order to ensure that the state of Minnesota takes its obligations seriously to be good stewards of the American people’s tax money.”

      Reply
    154. 154.

      lowtechcyclist

      So what was in that bag?

      It was really great shit, Mrs. Presky!

      Put me down for “sex toys that would have revealed their particular fetishes.”

      I’m not one to criticize anyone’s particular fetishes, as long as all activities are fully consensual and all participants are over 18, but of course the world in general isn’t like that.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Old School: ​

      I’m not going to argue over any particular Rock n’ Roll HoF picks, because it’s long since become the Hall of Pretty Good but Successful Musicians and Bands. It’s hard for me to care about who they nominate.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      Geminid

      @schrodingers_cat: I was just saying what the Persians claim.

      And I’d be willing to bet some Turks say Turkic people invented chess and they traded chess sets to the Persians and Indians. One thing I like about the Turks is that they don’t lack for self-esteem.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      Just look at that parking lot

      Sugarloaf ask the R & R Hall of Fame when they were going to be nominated. You can guess their reply.

      Reply
    164. 164.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud:

      Google’s AI search says

      Essentially, it suggests that when a person is destined for a fall, they cannot perceive the right path, even if it is obvious to others.

      I would used it  to describe a person who is doomed by their own stupid actions/decisions.

      Duryodhana, starting a war that he cannot win is one example.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      trollhattan

      Fondly recall the Bundy Klan live-streaming opening the box of dildos (“we was hopin’ for Stag’s chili and ammo”) when they were occupying the Oregon wildlife refuge, which was really the Bundy refuge because reasons.

      Good times.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      WaterGirl

      @lowtechcyclist: It’s all good under the well-known Goose-Gander rule.

      If you legislate against gay people and scare monger about gay people and then you get outed as gay, I don’t have a problem with that.  Otherwise, what happens consensually is nobody’s business.

      If you shame people for X and someone reports that you are an X participant, then I have no problem if they are outed.

      Does that make me a bad person?

      Reply
    174. 174.

      mr perfect

      Lewandowski is a pencil necked geek who packs heat as he was caught with a loaded gun in a laundry bag inside Longworth House in 1999.  He needs that gun for protection from husbands/boyfriends of women that he gropes.  Back in 2021 he groped Trashelle Odom at a Trump fundraiser disguised as a Republican fund raiser in Las Vegas.  Her husband at the time (who has turned out to be a creep himself) was a big man who could have easily turned Lewandowsji’s head into a Pez dispenser.  Corey’s gun would have been in that back as well as one party favours and sexual aids (Viagra anyone?).

      Reply
    175. 175.

      Geminid

      @schrodingers_cat: I was surprised to read that the Fatimid Caliphs relied on Turkic soldiers for their fighting forces. That was around 1050 CE, in Egypt. I had thought the Turks only showed up in the Middle East when the Seljuks conquered Anatolia a couple centuries later

      Ed. But I think Turcic horsemen rode with the Mongols, so that would have put them in the Middle East at the time of the Fatimids.

      Reply
    177. 177.

      Baud

      A federal judge ruled Wednesday that a Department of Homeland Security policy that allows immigration authorities to deport migrants to “third countries” that are not their own, without first giving them notice or the opportunity to object, is unlawful

      Reply
    179. 179.

      Geminid

      @schrodingers_cat: I’m not that familiar wigh the history of Central Asia or the Middle East either.

      I only stsrted stepping out from the Western Euopean bubble four years ago. The Russian war on Ukraine got me interested in Turkiye’s role; that got me into Turkiye and I continued from Anatolia east and south, and back into the history.

      One of my revelations came from reading Turkish reporting and Turkish social media. I realized these people are every bit as intelligent and aware as Americans, but with fewer illusions.

      Reply
    180. 180.

      sab

      Ponyo, the 70 pound American Staffordshore terrier who plays gently and sleeps peacefully with our many cats, goes berserk when she sees another dog. Being a member of the pitbull tribe, she thinks all dogs intend to kill each other.

      Also too she doesn’t like vets, who stick needles in her.

      So our vet trip are adventures. Vet has to muzzle her, and afterwards she expects a biscuit! And he gives her one!

      This same vet is absolutely magical with our seven cats, some of whom come from very difficult backgrounds. Every last cat loves going to meet the vet. Ponyo dog growls at him.

      Reply
    181. 181.

      Elizabelle

      Very funny post, Betty.  Thank dog Pete is so little-ish.  And rock that crown.

      Today’s bird is a little goofy looking, but has some dignity.

      Any idea what he/she is?

      Reply
    185. 185.

      Eyeroller

      @Satanley (aka weasel): ​You are not going to be able to figure that out. It’s clearly a bug (or bugs) in the editor used by the site. It depends on browser and possibly on operating system.

      Edit: I’ve also had Visual not work, then once one comment is posted, it starts working.  So the state also matters.

      Reply
    186. 186.

      Jim Appleton

      Maybe this has been said before, but regardless of what was “left behind,” is firing the pilot the right thing to do when people with actual agency were the ones who left said thing behind?

      What fuckups.

      Reply
    187. 187.

      Eyeroller

      @Baud: ​In most cases like this, the victim died within a day or two of being kidnapped. I don’t see any reason to believe this will be different.

      Reply
    189. 189.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Old School: Mine would be:

      New Order, INXS, Phil Collins, Lauryn Hill, Oasis, Melissa Etheridge, and I guess Billy Idol mostly because I really liked his cameo in The Wedding Singer.

      Reply
    190. 190.

      Shalimar

      @Old School: the 4 I like best would be Jeff Buckley, Phil Collins, Melissa Etheridge, and Sade. there are no bad choices on the list though, even the few I didn’t like at all.

      Reply
    193. 193.

      Ruckus

      @Belafon:

      I was in the USN – a very long time ago, early Vietnam and I can remember some highlights – we did 3 NATO cruises (ship was about 5-6 years old when I first walked on) and a lot of ships built prior to then were WWII ships or still had contracts at the end of WWII. Newer was better.

      My point is that I can’t remember any crew members names or even faces any longer. Can remember a fair bit of Europe and still have the VA though.

      Reply
    195. 195.

      SFAW

      @prostratedragon:

      Trump served Team USA burgers because of course he did.

      And I saw (after someone pointed it out in the linked thread) that they had to use ketchup thingies like you get at McD’s or Wendy’s. [And of course the burgers themselves were from a fast-food joint, not made in the WH kitchen. Good Christ.]
      How fucking cheap/trashy do you have to be, to pull that shit on a team you allegedly support? Fucking cheap-ass pricks. [No, I don’t (at the moment) want to trash the men’s team because they accepted and the Women weren’t (originally) invited.]​

      Reply
    198. 198.

      S Cerevisiae

      Don’t get me started on the so called Rock and Roll hall of fame. The fact that Iron Maiden wasn’t in there years ago tells me all I need to know about that place.

      Reply
    199. 199.

      prostratedragon

      @Old School:  Yeah. Took a siesta and just woke up to this. I’m starting my secondedecade of relying on a couple of devices, and let me just say it is downright cruel to make severe apnea sufferers go without cpap. It’s exactly like never getting any sleep.

      Reply
    201. 201.

      Shana

      @Lord Fartdaddy: Our late dog was the same. Loved the vet, whether it was exam or boarding. And all the vets and techs loved him. The note they sent with everyone’s comments after he died was so sweet.

      Reply
    202. 202.

      Captain C

      @WaterGirl:

      Does that make me a bad person?

      If so, I’m a bad person too.

      (Also, I reserve the right to laugh at bluenoses caught in hilariously embarrassing situations.)

      Reply
    205. 205.

      Ramalama

      @EthylEster: As a kid, I used to gobble up the various All Creatures Great and Small, likely Reader’s Digest versions, but I’ve not seen the show. I should do something about that.

      Reply
    206. 206.

      Ramalama

      @Princess: maybe one of the front pagers can set up a betting box with odds on the side of the page to generate some coin for Balloon-juice. What’s in Noem’s lost bag? And then set up over and unders for each choice.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.