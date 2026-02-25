Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Interested in a Zoom Book Club to Discuss Tom Levenson's Book 'So Very Small'?

Interested in a Zoom Book Club to Discuss Tom Levenson’s Book 'So Very Small'?

Hey everybody,

Anybody interested in having a Zoom book club to talk about Tom’s book, So Very Small?

Tom is super flexible, so we can talk about arguments in book and the relevance of the book today and /or we can use the book as a jumping off point for discussion.

It’s looking like we will start in 3-4 weeks, zooming the first two weeks of April, to give you guys time to read the book if you’re interested.

If you’re interested in reading / discussing this book, let us know in the comments!

⭐️  ⭐️  ⭐️

SAVE THE DATES

Wednesdays
April 1 and April 8
April 8 and April 15
8 pm Eastern time

Zooms will start on time and will last 90 minutes.

⭐️  ⭐️  ⭐️

MORE DETAILS

We will raffle off a signed copy of one of Tom’s books – only participants in the zooms will be eligible for that.

If you want to participate but aren’t in a position right now to buy the book, let us know in the comments or send me email.  I’m sure we’ll be able to pair you up with someone to supply a book.

TO RSVP and get the Zoom link

Send email to WaterGirl with your nym & reference Tom or the book in the subject of your message

    46Comments

    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Central Planning: There will be two zoom discussions, one week apart.  Depending on what participants are interested in, the conversation can be about the book itself or can serve as a jumping off point for conversation.

      I think you would probably want to have read the whole thing before the first zoom on April 1.

      (and no, that’s not an April Fool’s joke)

      edit: Of course, there won’t be a quiz so you can’t get in trouble if you haven’t finished the whole thing by then. :-)

    12. 12.

      Tom Levenson

      Hey, all…looking forward to this! And thanks to Watergirl and John for making this happen

      And while the book is a bit of a doorstop (106,000 words, IIRC) it’s divided into four reasonably coherent chunks. So don’t feel that there’s nothing to talk about if only a partial read is possible. (The next one is much more bite sized, by the way. A mere 36K words!)

    15. 15.

      Albatrossity

      I read it, and really liked it. Then I passed it along to a colleague who is a microbiologist, with instructions for her to pass it along as well when she was finished. Dunno if that has happened, but I am not sure I can add much that would be substantive unless I can read it again! But I’d be happy to lurk!

    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      I should mention that although people like seeing faces, it’s totally acceptable to participate with your video off.

    25. 25.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I’m definitely in for a zoom. It’s an excellent book and I’ve got Mr. L’s  latest book on pre-order. Yea!

    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @Sure Lurkalot: We are planning to do another book zoom with Tom after the new book comes out.  From what Tom has said, that one is definitely a quicker read! (much smaller page count!)

    33. 33.

      Joy in FL

      I just sent an email to ask to be included when you send the Zoom links.

      Thanks to you and Tom and all of us who want to talk about interesting things.

    34. 34.

      StringOnAStick

      I just got this book and also pre-ordered the next one since I know I like Tom’s writing style and nonfiction is definitely my favorite genre. I think I can make a zoom happen.

    35. 35.

      japa21

      Would definitely want to be included.  I read it shortly after it came out and loved it.

      So very important in light of today.

    38. 38.

      mvr

      I have the book. I haven’t read it yet.

      I do want to be able to log onto the zoom, though I generally can’t commit to dates and times much ahead of time.

      Thanks for putting this together!

    40. 40.

      Satanley (aka weasel)

      ​ I’d love to lurk for this. It’s a wonderful book and I’m excited for the chance to learn more about what went into making it and things that didn’t make the cut etc. Thanks for setting this up!

    41. 41.

      Satanley (aka weasel)

      @Sure Lurkalot: Yes! Big, thick, thoroughly researched AND a cannot-put-it-down page turner, just like some* of his others. If you’ve not read Money for Nothing yet, you’re in for a treat!​
       

      ETA – *The rest of Tom L’s books might not be as dense, but all the ones I’ve read have been page turners, just slimmer :)

    42. 42.

      Stuart in Austin

      @Tom Levenson: I hadn’t realized it was that long. I read it nearly non-stop. It pairs well with Gary Taubes book: Rethinking Diabetes. Why is it so hard to cut through established explanations and arrive at the actual mechanisms of a disease?

    43. 43.

      David_C

      Read the book last year. It’s past my bedtime, but I would be interested. As a scientist, this stuff is right up my alley.

