On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Winter Wren

This post definitely falls more into the “in your own backyard” category of the submission criteria for “On the road” posts.

We live in Carlisle, Massachusetts – a small suburban town maintaining a rural character just north of Concord. Thoreau aptly described our town as the “City in the Woods.” The town is blessed with significant conservation land which has an extensive trail system. Both of these attributes are the result of a foresighted, dedicated and hard-working set of civically-minded volunteers.

These trails attract local outdoor enthusiasts as well as dog walkers in all seasons – both from within the town and neighboring towns. After the recent storm with almost two feet of snow, the trails are perfect for cross country skiing. These are scenes from few of the trails on a recent ski on a crisp, bright, sunshine-y morning – featuring a somewhat limited winter color palette of white, blue and gray.