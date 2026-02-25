Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Winter Wren – Snowy Trails in Carlisle

by | 10 Comments

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Winter Wren

This post definitely falls more into the “in your own backyard” category of the submission criteria for “On the road” posts.

We live in Carlisle, Massachusetts – a small suburban town maintaining a rural character just north of Concord. Thoreau aptly described our town as the “City in the Woods.” The town is blessed with significant conservation land which has an extensive trail system. Both of these attributes are the result of a foresighted, dedicated and hard-working set of civically-minded volunteers.

These trails attract local outdoor enthusiasts as well as dog walkers in all seasons – both from within the town and neighboring towns. After the recent storm with almost two feet of snow, the trails are perfect for cross country skiing. These are scenes from few of the trails on a recent ski on a crisp, bright, sunshine-y morning – featuring a somewhat limited winter color palette of white, blue and gray.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Snowy Trails in Carlisle 9
Carlisle, MAJanuary 31, 2026

I waited a few hours for the temperatures to warm up into the single digits from the -11 Fahrenheit at dawn (I find skiing below 5 degrees to be unpleasant, but anything up from there to freezing is great). I decided to do a loop starting at the town-owned Foss farm. The Foss farm parcel is along the Concord river and is an active agricultural field during the growing season (generally planted in corn to support the dairy herd at Great Brook State Park within the town). The town also manages garden plots for residents here near the river. The agricultural field is in the center distance in this view. The split rail fence for an enclosed equestrian training area can be seen on the right of the picture.

Foss farm is very popular with dog walkers and there were several retrievers with their owners enjoying the snow on this cold morning.

 

An interesting fact is that in years past, the road around the field was used for dog sled training. I once encountered a team training there when I was skiing!

On The Road - Winter Wren - Snowy Trails in Carlisle 8
Carlisle, MAJanuary 31, 2026

After passing around the field, a trail enters the Carlisle portion of Great Meadows NWR and then one of the trails leads through a dense tree farm of pines.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Snowy Trails in Carlisle 7
Carlisle, MAJanuary 31, 2026

The “red tail” trail exits the tree farm after crossing on a boardwalk over a small wetland and enters another field. This area of the refuge contains a house (which is generally inhabited by Fish and Wildlife Service employees), along with some abandoned outbuildings as shown here. I do often see a pair of red-tailed hawks around the field, so I think the trail is aptly named.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Snowy Trails in Carlisle 6
Carlisle, MAJanuary 31, 2026

The trail crosses what I believe is an old drainage ditch here. Presumably the water beneath the snow was long since frozen in the cold. Some deer had made a path through the deep snow.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Snowy Trails in Carlisle 5
Carlisle, MAJanuary 31, 2026

The trail continues through the forest again near the border of a few more agricultural fields. No one had come through the snow here yet, so I had to do extra work to break a new ski trail. The small blue hiker circle on the tree marks the buried existing trail.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Snowy Trails in Carlisle 4
Carlisle, MAJanuary 31, 2026

Eventually, the trail emerges near a small earthen dam which is part of yet another conservation property called the “Greenough land”.  This is a view upon the dam looking over one of the two spillways/outlets toward where an abandoned barn was sited (behind the cupola).

The historic barn was recently deconstructed and most of the materials incorporated into a multi-million dollar house in nearby Concord. The cupola seen in the middle is what remains in Carlisle. Part of the frozen and snow covered Greenough pond is on the left of this view.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Snowy Trails in Carlisle 3
Carlisle, MAJanuary 31, 2026

The main exit from the dam is often one of the few open water areas left in the town after a couple weeks of a winter deep-freeze. I have seen Belted Kingfishers lingering here in the dead of winter when all else is frozen over. On this day, a Cardinal was singing in the cold bright sunshine and I flushed 2 ducks as I skied by.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Snowy Trails in Carlisle 2
Carlisle, MAJanuary 31, 2026

Parallel to the outflow stream, a trail continues to the edge of the Concord river. The river is dammed downstream, so it is much wider here than its flow would otherwise dictate. Like the pond, the river is completely frozen and snow covered.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Snowy Trails in Carlisle 1
Carlisle, MAJanuary 31, 2026

The “River trail’ continues back toward Foss farm along the river. There are several boardwalks (built by volunteer town residents) like this one to cross streams or marshy areas along the river. Often the trail is impassable in the spring due to flooding.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Snowy Trails in Carlisle
Carlisle, MAJanuary 31, 2026

A final view of the Concord river over a snow covered marshy meadow.

  • beckya57
  • Betty
  • Just look at that parking lot
  • MartyIL
  • MCat
  • munira
  • pieceofpeace
  • Ronno2018
  • Tenar Arha
  • Winter Wren

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Just look at that parking lot

      I’m getting cold. Can I go inside now ?   Just kidding…these are great pictures. Very serene. Thanks for the post.

    6. 6.

      pieceofpeace

      Lovely snowy scenery.  I can easily ‘hear the silence.’  Can imagine the serenity felt skiing through the woods.

    7. 7.

      beckya57

      I’m a XC skier too, and we have a dog-sled trail system off of I-90 where skiers mingle with dog sleds and also people “skijoring,” which consists of a skier with a dog on a leash.  The dog is supposed to pull the skier, but that doesn’t always work out in practice 🤣🤣.  Anyway it’s always fun to see the doggies!

    9. 9.

      munira

      Thanks. Reminds me of skiing through the woods and meadows in Quebec when I lived there. I love the deep blue snow shadows.

    10. 10.

      Winter Wren

      @beckya57: Sounds fun – Very cool! What I can recall is that the huskies were very talkative and loud. Lots to talk about when you are a dog on a sled team.

