Antibodies harvested from the blood of paediatricians are up to 25 times better at protecting against the common respiratory infection RSV than existing antibody therapies, and are now being developed as preventative treatments [image or embed] — New Scientist (@newscientist.com) February 20, 2026 at 1:55 AM

Moderna’s 2-in-1 flu and COVID vaccine shows encouraging results in small trial

A single dose of mRNA-1073 elicited durable immune responses through 6 months against all vaccine-matched influenza and SARS-CoV-2 strains.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/i… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 4:26 PM

#Flu claims 5 more US children’s lives as virus continues circulating at moderate to very high levels

So far this season, the CDC estimates that there have been at least 24 million flu-related illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations, and 20,000 deaths.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/i… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) February 20, 2026 at 2:43 PM

USA: Epidemic trend summary: Feb 20, 2026

COVID-19

As of February 17, 2026:

🔹12 states have COVID-19 infections growing or likely growing

🔹7 state has infections declining or likely declining

🔹28 states show no change

Source: cdc.gov/cfa-modeling… [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 6:37 PM

Influenza

As of February 17, 2026:

🔹18 states have Influenza infections growing or likely growing

🔹13 states has infections declining or likely declining

🔹16 states show no change

Source: cdc.gov/cfa-modeling… [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 6:37 PM

RSV

As of February 17, 2026:

🔹30 states have RSV infections growing or likely growing

🔹6 states has infections declining or likely declining

🔹11 states shows no change

Source: cdc.gov/cfa-modeling… [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 6:37 PM





3. It feels like this flu season (red line) has been endless but it's not over yet. And it's not especially unusual. #CDC assesses the severity as high for kids, but moderate for adults and older adults, with an estimated 24M illnesses, 310K hospitalizations & 20K deaths. www.cdc.gov/fluview/surv… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) February 20, 2026 at 12:22 PM

Influenza is a very serious infection

This season we are seeing more complications of flu due to the high case numbers and a late second peak of cases. In the last 10 days I have seen

– 2 cases of severe rhabdomyolysis with kidney failure caused by Flu B

– FluA myocarditis – pt had troponin > 50,000 — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) February 18, 2026 at 8:41 AM

– Several cases of respiratory failure and post-influenza staph aureus pneumonia requiring mechanical ventilation support .

– 1 case of severe flu related encephalitis that resulted in status epilepticus.

On all of these case someone always comments – "I did not know flu could do that" — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) February 18, 2026 at 8:41 AM

My response is always – yes flu can do some really bad things and when vaccination rates drop, the rare complications become well not so rare.

All of these complications occurred in people who were not vaccinated. The vaccine is not perfect but it is pretty darn good at preventing severe illness. — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) February 18, 2026 at 8:41 AM

Studies suggest #COVID vaccination in pregnancy cuts risk of preeclampsia, doesn’t cause miscarriage

Full vaccination and a booster dose reduced the risk of preeclampsia by 15% and 33%, respectively, the authors estimate.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 4:11 PM

Our latest collaboration w/ Unbiased Science!

The State of US Vaccine Policy

Between federal lawsuits, sweeping schedule changes, and states mobilizing their own legal challenges, the past few weeks have been a whirlwind. Let's dive right in.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 3:03 PM

===

===

A good read, summarizing what has happened to science & medicine since Kennedy's confirmation.

His anti-vaccine stance is behind measles outbreaks, is causing an exodus of next gen scientists, turning pharma companies away from investing in American R&D.

?? www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-… [image or embed] — Princess Vimentin PhD | Cancer Biologist (@princess-vimentin.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM

… The secretary has spoken broadly about his goals this year to Congress and the public. In September, before a Senate panel, he described his “big-picture” mission as “enacting a once-in-a-generation shift from a sick care system to a true health care system that tackles the root causes of chronic disease.” His “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) agenda, now wedded to President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement, puts Kennedy atop a new, unorthodox American political coalition. It unites a partisan distrust of science with a deep-rooted skepticism of medicine and the food industry. Roughly four in 10 parents are supporters of the MAHA movement, according to a KFF survey… HHS is largely the national social insurance arm of the U.S., with a sideline in medical research and public health. It oversees the massive Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid programs, as well as the FDA, CDC and NIH. In many ways, the colossal agency today continues to function as normal: Social Security checks, Supplemental Security Income or both still lands in nearly 75 million mailboxes every month, one in five Americans receives Medicaid coverage, and the Affordable Care Act that the department administers still covers more than 24 million people nationwide despite Trump administration cuts to health insurance and food assistance. On February 2 Kennedy announced a $100 million pilot program to fund outreach, medical treatment and other support for homeless people and those with substance use disorders in eight cities—in the kind of bipartisan response to the overdose crisis long sought in the public health world. The move, however, came after layoffs at HHS’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the whipsaw cancellation and restoration of $2 billion in funding for its programs in January. This kind of tumult is now standard fare at HHS… Overall, the most significant effect of Kennedy’s tenure at HHS, Herd says, is his firing of scientific leaders and replacing expertise with political activism, most notably in upending the childhood vaccine schedule. The politicization genie won’t easily go back in the bottle, she says. “I think this this is a much more kind of radical change and one that’s difficult to pull back.”

“.. They’re drunk on their apparent power ..

“.. They think this is the time for them to go for broke and just simply make the default no requirements at all.”

@nytimes.com

www.nytimes.com/2026/02/13/h… [image or embed] — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 12:30 PM

By the way, this is causing a lot of anger in MAHA-land.

A lot.

This has been a core issue of theirs for 15-20 years.

"A middle finger to every MAHA mom" is exactly how they are reacting. [image or embed] — Jonathan Howard (@joho.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 7:59 AM

RFK’s anti-vax Children’s Health Defense was called the World Mercury Project, which falsely claimed vaccines had mercury which caused autism. Now RFK Jr & CHD are silent about children absorbing high doses of mercury from the air.

www.npr.org/2024/12/03/n… [image or embed] — Dr. Richard Pan (@drpanmd.bsky.social) February 20, 2026 at 4:48 PM

RFK Jr.’s Deputy Director of the CDC, Ralph Abraham, who said that the measles outbreak was merely “the cost of doing business” has just stepped down from his position.

Before being installed at the CDC, he ordered the Louisiana Health Department to stop promoting vaccination. [image or embed] — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 1:19 PM

NEW: Just weeks after the FDA removed its webpage warning about fake autism "Cures" that could harm autistic kids, RFK Jr. nominated numerous members to the government's autism advisory committee that promote those same crank cures.

www.independent.co.uk/news/world/a… [image or embed] — Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 10:38 AM

This month’s meeting of RFK Jr.’s ACIP has been postponed “amid legal challenges the panel is facing over its validity”.

I am thrilled that with the leadership of @doritreiss.bsky.social and @weparmet.bsky.social, we at @defendpublichealth.bsky.social have been supporting these legal challenges. [image or embed] — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) February 20, 2026 at 5:26 PM

I am also extremely grateful to @apha.org and @ameracadpeds.bsky.social for filing the lawsuit in the first place.

RFK Jr.’s handpicked anti-vaccine members of ACIP should not be making vaccine policy for the United States.

As a group, they have zero understanding of public health. — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) February 20, 2026 at 5:29 PM

At some point it ceases to be vaccine skepticism. It becomes a a cult-like conviction to shun vaccines and science against all evidence or reason. Even if it means maiming your own child or worse watching them die from a preventable illness. This is unbelievably tragic and this is where we are. [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 5:24 PM

Health boss RFK Jr.'s 1-year anniversary week was packed with new disasters and reminders of old ones. But even those who should care most are MIA. GOP senators Bill Cassidy (a doctor) and Mitch McConnell (a polio survivor) top my list. My latest at @thebulwark.com open.substack.com/pub/thebulwa… [image or embed] — Jill Lawrence (@jilldlawrence.bsky.social) February 16, 2026 at 8:37 AM

"Inside RFK Jr.’s push against the flu vaccine that he links to his voice condition"

Maybe it was all the Columbia marching powder you assault your nasal septum and brain with for years, you self absorbed midwit www.washingtonpost.com/health/2026/… [image or embed] — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire.bsky.social) February 21, 2026 at 8:44 AM

Casey Means’ Surgeon General confirmation hearing is tomorrow.

Means holds a number of extremely disturbing views, including that hormonal birth control is “disrespect for life”.

She isn’t a “fringe” or “alternative” healthcare provider. She is a person who blithely ignores scientific facts. [image or embed] — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 9:26 AM

Want to join @defendpublichealth.bsky.social and send a letter to your elected representatives about voting NO on the confirmation of a snake oil peddler as Surgeon General?

Well, here’s a handy link to do so. Casey Means’ confirmation hearing is tomorrow. Join us in fighting her confirmation. [image or embed] — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 1:26 PM

As much as I kind of hate to admit it, the long-term legacy of the Covid-19 pandemic was and is the rise in credibility of the anti-vaccine movement and RFK Jr. becoming HHS Secretary. [image or embed] — Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 10:35 AM

I also think what is important in that story is that it was not a *passive* outcome of public sentiment.

It was a deliberate political organizing principle for a number of right wing politicians, grifters, and disaffected academics underwritten by business interests (Brownstone, etc). — Brian Wasik (@brianrwasik.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 10:43 AM

===

===

There are more than 900 confirmed measles cases in the United States, as of the CDC’s most recent weekly count

Some experts worry the U.S. will lose its measles elimination status this year, a designation it has had since 2000. [image or embed] — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) February 24, 2026 at 11:00 AM

Gift link:

… When vaccination rates decrease, the most highly contagious diseases pop up first, “and that’s why we call measles the canary in the coal mine,” said Wallace. Other vaccine-preventable infectious diseases could follow, the World Health Organization warned in a joint statement with UNICEF and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, last year. Some already show a worrisome upward trend… After measles, “I think the second-most concerning is whooping cough, or pertussis,” said Karen Kotloff, a pediatrician and head of the Division of Infectious Disease and Tropical Pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Whooping cough can be mild, but the respiratory illness is potentially dangerous for young children. (The condition causes severe coughing fits and gets its name from the “whooping” sound people make when gasping for breath afterward.) “The fatality for pertussis is even higher than for measles, and it tends to affect little babies,” Kotloff said… Meningococcal disease, or meningitis, isn’t as widespread or infectious as measles and pertussis. But cases have been increasing since 2021, and the meningococcal vaccine was recently removed from the CDC’s universal recommendation for adolescents. Experts said this could create conditions that enable future outbreaks… Rotavirus can cause babies and other young children to become rapidly dehydrated. Before the availability of rotavirus vaccines, which can be given by 15 weeks, “almost all children during the first two years of life would get rotavirus infection,” Kotloff said, “and now, with the vaccine in the U.S., young doctors in training might not even see rotavirus infections, it’s been such an effective vaccine.” Infections are usually mild, Reingold said, “but occasionally kids will get very sick.” Rotavirus was responsible for around 70,000 hospitalizations and 20 to 60 deaths a year before the vaccine was introduced in 2006. The virus is still a leading cause of severe diarrheal disease in young children worldwide… Unlike many other vaccine-preventable diseases, herd immunity doesn’t exist for tetanus, a rare but potentially life-threatening infection caused by Clostridium tetani bacteria. “You get tetanus from the environment.” Lo said. “So the only people who are protected are those who are vaccinated.” You can get tetanus from stepping on a nail or splinter, a burn or other types of tissue damage that introduces soil, dust or other contaminants that contain bacterial spores — even minor cuts and scrapes. Luckily, tetanus, which can cause muscle spasms so severe that they can fracture bones, is uncommon in the U.S., with fewer than 40 cases reported each year. Tetanus is part of DTaP vaccination during childhood, as well as in the Td or Tdap shots as a booster, which is recommended every 10 years for adults. Coverage of the DTaP vaccine declined in more than half of states during the 2024-2025 school year, and more people could become vulnerable to tetanus if that trend continues… Diphtheria is no longer common in the U.S. But the bacterial disease still circulates in parts of the world with lower vaccination coverage, and there have been cases where it was brought back by travelers. In that same 2025 JAMA simulation model, researchers found there could be 197 diphtheria cases in the U.S. annually by 2050 if childhood vaccinations decline by 50 percent…

4. As for #measles, the case count continues to climb, closing in on 1,000.

There've been more confirmed cases in the first 7 weeks of 2026 than in all but 3 years in the last 33 years. There are outbreaks ongoing from last year & 7 new outbreaks reported this year.

www.cdc.gov/measles/data… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) February 20, 2026 at 12:22 PM

With #measles outbreaks raging in the the US, I've been puzzled by the drop in hospitalizations reported in 2026 by #CDC. Here's why: @propublica.org reports that SC, which has racked up 100s of cases in 2026, doesn't require hospitals to report measles admissions. www.propublica.org/article/sout… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 9:21 AM

Fear over immigration enforcement hurt public health efforts to increase measles vaccination rates and fight misinformation about links to autism in Minnesota’s large Somali community. [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) February 23, 2026 at 3:00 PM

===

===

Avian flu continues spread in Pennsylvania egg, turkey facilities

In the past 30 days, 51 US flocks have been confirmed to have avian flu.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a…

Photo: Myles Tan/Flickr cc [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 3:49 PM

Pennsylvania is responding to a major bird flu outbreak impacting poultry farms. Over 7.6 million birds have been affected, prompting a $60M state recovery fund & increased testing/containment efforts. Officials urge biosecurity mea… [image or embed] — Harrisburg & Central PA Local News (@hbgpalocalnews.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 6:55 PM

Got backyard chickens? Protect them from bird flu.

Avian influenza is carried by wild waterfowl. The virus can stay in the environment in bird droppings on your property, says Maurice Pitesky, poultry expert @ucanr.edu & @ucdvetmed.bsky.social 🐓

ucanr.edu/blog/food-bl… [image or embed] — Pam Kan-Rice (@ucanrpam.bsky.social) February 18, 2026 at 9:17 PM

===

===

EXCLUSIVE: In my latest @rollingstone.com investigation, new documents/20+ sources reveal a controversial vaccine study's unusual path to CDC approval, and irregularities in the only ethics review done, in Guinea-Bissau: rollingstone.com/politics/pol… /1 ???? [image or embed] — Katherine Eban (@katherineeban.bsky.social) February 21, 2026 at 8:07 AM

Experimental E coli vaccine shows promise in phase 2 trial

The oral, whole-cell vaccine for enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli was safe and induced protective efficacy in young children in Gambia.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) February 18, 2026 at 4:30 PM

Study: Antibiotic resistance threatens 30-year decline in deaths from lower respiratory infections

Global data show deaths from lower respiratory infections declined from 1990 to 2021, but the share of deaths from drug-resistant infections is rising.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 7:44 PM

RFK Jr is fine with his MAGA/MAHA crew spewing toxic mercury (Hg) into the air

But he won't give US funds to Gavi to buy vaccines for low income nations unless they remove thimerosal, an ethyl mercury proven as safe

It's methyl mercury that is toxic—a different form of Hg never used in vaccines [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) February 22, 2026 at 4:34 PM

Nicole Shanahan, who will produce the Hollywood COMEDY about America’s deadliest pandemic, was RFK Jr’s running mate when he ran for President

Jay Bhattacharya campaigned for RFK Jr & in fact was a speaker at the event at which the “Shanahan for VP” announcement was made

A COMEDY ABOUT MASS DEATH [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 2:53 PM