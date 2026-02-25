Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So very ready.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

Is trump is trying to break black America over his knee? signs point to ‘yes’.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Humiliatingly small and eclipsed by the derision of millions.

To the privileged, equality seems like oppression.

Washington Post Catch and Kill, not noticeably better than the Enquirer’s.

Giving in to doom is how we fail to fight for ourselves & one another.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

People really shouldn’t expect the government to help after they watched the GOP drown it in a bathtub.

Donald Trump found guilty as fuck – May 30, 2024!

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

This fight is for everything.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

This chaos was totally avoidable.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Too little, too late, ftfnyt. fuck all the way off.

“Alexa, change the president.”

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Repub Perfidity Open Thread: Maybe Trump *Wants* JD Vance to Lose

Repub Perfidity Open Thread: Maybe Trump *Wants* JD Vance to Lose

by | 46 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

The singling out of a state for political punishment, by selectively denying it access to federal funds, violates every principle of the Union.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 6:51 PM

If Dear Leader thought there was a publicity bump in it, you know he’d be at that podium. This way, he punishes the people he hates, gives his dumbest fanbois a dopamine boost, and lets every other Republican know that he doesn’t care about them (or the party), just himself.

Dr Oz demands that Tim Walz and the state of Minnesota audit every healthcare provider who gets Medicaid funds in Minnesota "to make sure they're supposed to be able to be providing these services" — or Minnesota won't get funds Congress has appropriated for the state

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 25, 2026 at 5:13 PM

This has nothing to do with fraud.
The agents Trump allegedly sent to investigate fraud are shooting protesters and arresting children. His DOJ is gutting the U.S. Attorney’s Office and crippling their ability to prosecute fraud. And every week Trump pardons another fraudster.

[image or embed]

— Governor Tim Walz (@governorwalz.mn.gov) February 25, 2026 at 6:33 PM

This is a campaign of retribution. Trump is weaponizing the entirety of the federal government to punish blue states like Minnesota.
These cuts will be devastating for veterans, families with young kids, folks with disabilities, and working people across our state.

— Governor Tim Walz (@governorwalz.mn.gov) February 25, 2026 at 6:33 PM

If you listen to what he's saying (Minnesota has paid the providers, the federal government just won't reimburse it), they're basically trying to bankrupt the State of Minnesota … over ICE.

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 7:03 PM


It also makes effectively 0 sense, because the GOP has a lot to potentially lose in the bottom falling out in Minnesota.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 6:13 PM

Kind of like Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign. A great tool to use to oust your political rivals.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 6:58 PM

The WH clearly only understands the approval of a group of about 300,000 absolutely insane twitter users.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 6:30 PM

Coda:

4 Minnesota guys

[image or embed]

— CJ Fogler (@cjzero.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 4:05 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Anyway
  • Barney
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Chetan R Murthy
  • Craig
  • different-church-lady
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Jager
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Lynn Dee
  • Marleedog
  • Martin
  • Ohio Mom
  • prostratedragon
  • Rusty
  • Sally
  • Salty Sam
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Shalimar
  • smike
  • Snarki, child of Loki
  • Socolofi
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Timill
  • tobie
  • TONYG
  • twbrandt

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

    4. 4.

      Ohio Mom

      I know I’ve covered it before but Medicaid is what allows people with disabilities to live in their communities (instead of institutions). It pays for such things as: group home staffing, day programs, transportation, job coaching, case management, and more.

      It also pays for medical care (of course), including home nursing care for people with medically complex conditions who ventilators, feeding tubes, etc., and durable medical equpment like wheel chairs and lifts.

      A lot of these services are provided by small, local non-profits which tend to be places that don’t have deep pockets and will have trouble if their payments are suspended.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      As to the reality of it, who’s it gonna hit worst? Lower-income rural residents, especially those who are elderly or have elderly relatives.  Once again, he doesn’t care about the people who support him.

      Whether he gets blamed for it is another question.  I’m willing to bet at least half the people affected will blame that damn Walz and those Democrats and their big-city welfare something something.

      And as to JD, there is a bit of chef’s kiss to that.  “No no,” he said with a smirk, “no, you handle that JD.  It’ll be good for you, boost your profile.  Tough guy, go get ’em.”  [smirk]

      @Marleedog: I dunno, maybe something something Unitary Executive something?  Probably depend on what John Roberts had for dinner the night before, when this comes up for review in … [checks calendar] … early 2027.  Meanwhile, some minion has blocked the fund transfers.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Marleedog: I’m sure it isn’t: “equal protection of the laws” and all that.  But when you have SCOTUS in your pocket ….. And it ain’t like Congress is gonna impeach him for it.  “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed” my petootie.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Shalimar

      @bbleh: Trump got 46.68% of the vote in Minnesota in 2024.  The reason no president has ever done anything stupid like this before is it punishes his supporters too, not just his enemies.  Trump is the dumbest president we have ever had.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Rusty

      If you want to destroy Medicaid, you can do what the evil Republicans are doing in my state.  Form a budget hole by cutting an investment tax that was almost entirely paid by the 400 richest people in New Hampshire.   Then try to fix some of the hole by charging premiums for Medicaid.   That’s right, people too poor for anything else will be charged premiums for Medicaid.  It screws the poor, and when they don’t pay, you can kick them entirely off Medicaid.  We are ruled by sociopaths, from Trump all the way down.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Sally

      Do you think they mean fraudulent service providers like Senator Rick Scott ?
      EAIAC

      ETA: I see everyone else got there before me. Of course!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Socolofi

      Does anyone know how this actually works?

      Fed gov’t withholds money.. but they don’t pay people directly? or do they? Just wondering how the mechanics play out here while the PR and legal battles goes on.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Socolofi: One presumes that this blows a massive hole in MN’s budget, and since states cannot run deficits, they’ll be forced to cut services (Medicaid, but also other services, to make up for lost monies when they were delivering Medicaid) and that will anger constituents.  This might produce a backlash, b/c voters are stupid.  In any case, unless voters are paying attention, it’ll be MN that is doing the cutting, so Walz & the Dems will get the blame.  B/c (again) voters are stupid.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ohio Mom

      The people who cheat Medicaid are not individuals. They do not touch the money.

      When Ohio Son’s Medicaid Waiver pays for him to attend a day program, that money goes directly to the day program, which has been approved by Medicaid as a Medicaid provider. I have no idea what the cost is, our caseworker at the County Board of Developmemtal Disabilities does all the budgeting and arranges for the money to move through whatever channels it does.

      if you are going to get a wheelchair, the money goes to the medical equipment store. Again, the store has to be approved by Medicaid as a supplier.

      It’s a very cumbersome system but it’s built that way to prevent fraud.

      On the local level, providers can cheat by billing for services they didn’t provide — a homemaker/personal care aide can claim to have worked hours that they didn’t.

      But you can’t abscond with much money that way, to really defraud the system you need to be very high up a big organization, like Rick Scott was.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      H.E.Wolf

      Tomorrow AM, I’ll be calling my 2 US Senators and my US Rep to protest this. As usual, I’ll ask them to “use their leadership” in opposition. A little flattery can’t hurt… and it puts them on notice that I’m paying attention to what they do next.

      I invite my fellow non-MN folks to join me! Let’s give our elected officials an earful before breakfast. Or after breakfast. Or both.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      prostratedragon

      If their esrlier attempt to cut services State-by-State is a guide, the Minnesota cuts  will be rrversed. The medical device business, which is almost unbelievably cruel, with have to be handled by lobbying and political pressure, as I think it eventually will be.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Anyway

      Are there examples of D administrations targeting red states in this manner? I’ve seen online randos musing about blue states withholding taxes and there are numerous responses about why that is not possible. How can Rthugs get away with this? The asymmetry (and cruelty) is astounding.

      Edited for clarity

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ohio Mom

      @Socolofi: Medicaid is a joint federal-state program. The Feds match the state’s contribution on a sliding scale.

      Rich (Blue) states get their dollars matched one-to-one; the state puts in 50% and the Feds put in 50%. There are only a handful of states at this level.

      Poor (Red) states recieve much higher matches; IIRC, the ratio gets as high as 80% federal to 20% state (you should google it yourself if exact numbers are important to you, don’t take my foggy memory as absolute truth).

      For my state, Ohio, the match is something like 40% Ohio and 60% Feds.

      ETA: this is one of the mechanisms through which Blue states end up supporting Red states.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      tobie

      Good grief! Haven’t the people of Minnesota been terrorized enough by this admin? This is like Freddy Krueger. The nightmare keeps returning.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      TONYG

      @bbleh: For Trump to throw JD Vance under the bus actually makes no sense in terms of Trump’s self-interest.  Either Trump believes somehow that he can still be president after January 20th, 2029, or Trump really does want to burn down the Republican Party after that.  He’s obviously a psychopath either way.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Martin

      Maybe the feds could instead audit the 23 year old YouTuber with no degree on which all of these actions are based. Maybe he was lying.

      This is one of the real problems we need to figure out how to address. If the 23 year old YouTuber can cause a state to lose federal funds, why can’t a 13 year old’s accusation against the president result in a holding cell? If the floor is that low for Nick Shirley, it shouldn’t be any higher for Jane Doe.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      bbleh

      @TONYG: Or … it’s just a random bit of dominance.

      I don’t think Trump really cares about what comes next.  Yes he’d like Republicans to win, blah blah blah, but mostly it’s what flatters his own (desperate, howling lack of) self-esteem.  And I can easily see him telling JD “no, you go do that, I’m tired.” As I expect he is!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      prostratedragon

      My bold, other people’s bold:

      Meridith McGraw
      Follow
      @meridithmcgraw
      First Lady Melania Trump will preside over a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, per a @FLOTUS statement, which “will mark the first time a sitting U.S. First Lady presides over the Security Council as members consider education, technology, peace, and security.”

      This is not how the Security Council works. Our unaccomplished, inarticulate, unqualified Third Lady has no business there and it’s an insult to the world to send her.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      different-church-lady

      Do you think anyone in the WH recognizes the political danger in this?

      Once again, for the 953rd time… FASCISTS DO NOT CARE ABOUT POLITICS OR POPULARITY! FASCISTS JUST DO WHATEVER THEY WANT.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      different-church-lady

      @smike: John Roberts might be fucked up, but I don’t think he’s so fucked up he’d allow them to overturn article II of the Constitution.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Ohio Mom

      @prostratedragon:
      I read somewhere the ban is on approving new stores and vendors to be able to fulfill orders on behalf of Medicaid patients.

      Not that that makes any sense. There are staff in each state whose job it is to approve new vendors.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      prostratedragon

      @Ohio Mom:  Apparently there is a version in which Oz says “suppliers,” where the one I clipped from clearly says  “supplies.” But if it is suppliers then there is less of an issue for new patients I suppose.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Barney

      Assuming that the Supreme Court does eventually reverse this, would anyone in the Trump regime suffer any personal consequences (eg sacked, demoted)? I suspect not. Would Minnesota be compensated beyond getting the money they were meant to? I doubt it, but if they did, then it would come from general US taxpayers, not from Republicans.

      It seems to me that Trump’s regime now has nothing to lose by breaking laws all over the place.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.