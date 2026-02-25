The singling out of a state for political punishment, by selectively denying it access to federal funds, violates every principle of the Union. [image or embed] — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 6:51 PM

If Dear Leader thought there was a publicity bump in it, you know he’d be at that podium. This way, he punishes the people he hates, gives his dumbest fanbois a dopamine boost, and lets every other Republican know that he doesn’t care about them (or the party), just himself.

Dr Oz demands that Tim Walz and the state of Minnesota audit every healthcare provider who gets Medicaid funds in Minnesota "to make sure they're supposed to be able to be providing these services" — or Minnesota won't get funds Congress has appropriated for the state [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 25, 2026 at 5:13 PM

This has nothing to do with fraud.

The agents Trump allegedly sent to investigate fraud are shooting protesters and arresting children. His DOJ is gutting the U.S. Attorney’s Office and crippling their ability to prosecute fraud. And every week Trump pardons another fraudster. [image or embed] — Governor Tim Walz (@governorwalz.mn.gov) February 25, 2026 at 6:33 PM

This is a campaign of retribution. Trump is weaponizing the entirety of the federal government to punish blue states like Minnesota.

These cuts will be devastating for veterans, families with young kids, folks with disabilities, and working people across our state. — Governor Tim Walz (@governorwalz.mn.gov) February 25, 2026 at 6:33 PM

If you listen to what he's saying (Minnesota has paid the providers, the federal government just won't reimburse it), they're basically trying to bankrupt the State of Minnesota … over ICE. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 7:03 PM





It also makes effectively 0 sense, because the GOP has a lot to potentially lose in the bottom falling out in Minnesota. [image or embed] — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 6:13 PM

