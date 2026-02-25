I’m fried and am going to just do a quick run through the basics.

All of eastern and almost all of central Ukraine is under air raid alert for drone swarms and ballistic missiles as of about 4:45 AM local time/9:45 PM EST.

All of Ukraine but Odesa Oblast are now under air raid alert for drone swarms and missiles at 5:40 AM local time/10:40 PM EST

Your semi regular reminder that I invaded Ukraine specifically to prevent them from acquiring long range weapons to hit Russia with. I remain a master strategist. [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 8:25 AM

It also ruins the reflexive statement we train tankies to make that Ukraine lacked the skills to make the entire nuclear firing chain they had in the 1990s work and explains why US nuclear weapon engineers believed they’d need 90 days to make it work, hence the threat I sanctions made. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 8:25 AM

President Zelenskyy held a phone call with Trump today.

After speaking with Trump, Zelenskyy said that the next meeting of the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States will take place in early March. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 2:55 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The EU Will Participate in Restoring Ukraine’s Energy Sector and Upgrading Its Protection – Address by the President I wish you good health, fellow Ukrainians! It’s been an active day. The Prime Minister of Norway visited Ukraine. Thank you, Jonas! Norway provides a lot of support and is one of our largest partners. Air defense for Ukraine, contributions to the PURL initiative enabling us to purchase American missiles for the Patriots, military aid packages, and energy support. Norway helped us get through this winter. Overall, we’ve reached the highest level of relations with all the countries of Northern Europe. It’s one of the most productive formats – NB8: the Nordic countries plus the Baltic States. Just yesterday, we held a corresponding summit here in Kyiv. Leaders came to Ukraine to support us, and new aid packages have been announced right now. Sweden provides a military assistance package worth USD 1.5 billion. Norway adds almost USD 1.2 billion for our joint drone production. And we already effectively have strategic relations with Norway, and we agreed to formalize this through a corresponding agreement. Denmark is providing a support package for the energy and humanitarian sectors, which will support people and life in communities right now. Additional decisions on support have been made by Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. And altogether, the NB8 countries – the Nordics and the Baltics – will allocate over EUR 12 billion to support Ukraine this year, including around EUR 1 billion for energy support. This is extremely important for us – for Ukraine. Every decision, every meeting, and our summits strengthen Ukraine’s confidence and increase our ability to protect lives. I also want to once again highlight our joint work with the European Union. Yesterday, we discussed important issues with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and António Costa, President of the European Council. First, the EU will participate in restoring Ukraine’s energy sector and upgrading its protection. We discussed this in detail, and the government officials are already preparing a corresponding strategy for reconstruction and protection for the next winter. The task is to present the details by March 1, and the strategy will be approved at the national level, so that every community and every region clearly understands the priorities. Ursula will help us implement this. Thank you! We also had substantive discussions on the new EU sanctions package – the 20th package. We expect the sanctions pressure on Russia over this war to continue and to remain effective. I thank the United Kingdom for the new sanctions – the largest since 2022. Australia has also presented a new sanctions package, along with New Zealand and Canada. Canada has also provided a support package. There are new support decisions from Croatia as well. All of this – in these very days, right now – clearly demonstrates that our partners stand with us, with Ukraine. In March, we will continue active diplomatic efforts – a lot is already planned. We will continue to strengthen Ukraine. And this day is not over yet – there will be further negotiations. And one more thing. I received reports from the Security Service of Ukraine: I tasked Yevhenii Khmara and Oleksandr Poklad with working to cleanse the Service of those whose interests are not aligned with Ukraine at all. Results have already been achieved. Today, corresponding detentions took place, and it is very important that fair verdicts follow. Everyone in public office must work for Ukraine and for the sake of Ukraine. There will be no other option. Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy also held a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

We Will Work Toward a Strategic Partnership Between Our Countries – President of Ukraine Following a Meeting with the Prime Minister of Norway Ukraine and Norway will work toward a strategic partnership. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this following a meeting with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre. The Head of State thanked Norway for all its support and particularly highlighted energy assistance. Such cooperation helps Ukraine get through every winter that Russia tries to turn into a weapon. Norway is also one of the largest investors in the PURL initiative: total contributions have already reached $970 million. “We also greatly appreciate every military package provided by the Norwegians. The long-term nature and predictability of Norway’s support, your annual financial support packages, greatly help with defense planning in this terrible war and all our actions,” the President said. During the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Jonas Gahr Støre discussed continuing joint work and moving toward a strategic partnership. They also discussed future joint energy projects that could strengthen both countries. The energy ministers will remain in contact and prepare a relevant agreement on energy cooperation. “I would also like to highlight our cooperation in weapons production. We greatly value that Norway provided Ukraine with NASAMS – I repeat this every time. We are very grateful for this. We expect our relations to reach a level that will allow us to jointly produce weapons,” the Head of State noted. The President briefed on the situation at the front and air defense needs. The leaders also discussed diplomatic efforts. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that preparations for new trilateral-format meetings are ongoing, and Ukraine will coordinate substantively with Europe. The Head of State also thanked Norway for supporting sanctions efforts and highlighted the NB8 format (the Nordic and Baltic countries), which has become one of the most effective platforms for coordination and joint work. The Prime Minister of Norway assured his country will continue to support Ukraine, including in drone production. According to him, total assistance for 2026 will amount to about $8 billion. “We support your efforts, the efforts of your diplomats, to reach an agreement that you will be able to defend as a democratic state, and you can count on us standing with you,” Jonas Gahr Støre said.

First Lady Zelenska delivered a video address to the participants of the international conference “Bring Kids Back UA: Bringing Ukrainian Children Home.”

Olena Zelenska Called on the World to Help Rescue and Return Children Abducted by Russia at the International Conference “Bring Kids Back UA: Bringing Ukrainian Children Home” The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, delivered a video address to the participants of the international conference “Bring Kids Back UA: Bringing Ukrainian Children Home,” held in Portugal. “A lost child is probably every mother’s nightmare. Not knowing whether your child is safe – that uncertainty is terrifying. It is also the fear of nearly every child: to be lost, not knowing when you will see your mother or someone close to you again, not having by your side people you trust. For nearly 20,000 young Ukrainians abducted by Russia, being taken from their homeland is not simply a change of residence. For them, it is almost always isolation, pressure, and systematic attempts to reshape their identity and worldview,” the First Lady emphasized. The President’s wife spoke about the removal of entire orphanages and children without parental care by Russian forces, about children being taken from their families in temporarily occupied territories, about forced placement in militarized camps in Russia, and about the alteration of children’s personal data, making it impossible to trace them in electronic systems. “It is horrifying when our children are traded. And that is exactly what the Russians are doing – sorting them for adoption. Russian officials simply arrive at shelters and choose those they like best, as if selecting live merchandise. And the abductors are preparing no less terrifying things for older boys once they reach adulthood. They are conscripted into the Russian army and forced to fight against their own homeland,” Olena Zelenska said. During a separate panel, children who were returned home thanks to the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and the Ukrainian President’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative shared their experiences. The conversation was moderated by Advisor – Commissioner of the President for Children’s Rights and Child Rehabilitation, Daria Herasymchuk. “I am grateful to every partner helping us bring the children home. These are individuals, organizations, and entire countries. Thanks to our joint efforts, 2,000 children are already back home. But the majority remain in Russia. I truly hope that today’s meeting is another step toward their rescue and return,” the President’s wife concluded.

Georgia:

OTD in 1921 the Red Army completed its occupation of Georgia after invading a few weeks before. We had signed a treaty less than a year earlier saying we would never invade. Over a century later, we maintain the tradition of using a peace treaty as a sign that we will invade. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 2:52 AM

Georgians are marching today to mark the day of the Soviet occupation of Georgia in 1921, when the Red Army invaded and ended the country’s short-lived independence. 20% of Georgia is still occupied by Russia. Day 455 of daily, uninterrupted, nationwide protests in Georgia. 🇬🇪 [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 11:40 AM

Loved my friend and colleague Anna Chikovani’s photo from today’s protest commemorating 105 years since the Soviet Russian occupation of Georgia. Her expression is so firm, determined, concerned and calm at the same time. Day 455 of #GeorgiaProtests 📷 MOSE [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 2:44 PM

The Georgian national anthem echoes in front of Parliament. Day 455 of daily, uninterrupted protests. 105 years ago today, Soviet Russia invaded and occupied Georgia. Today, 20% of the country remains under Russian occupation. The rest is ruled by a Russia-aligned, illegitimate regime. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 12:18 PM

The UN:

Russia’s representative to the United Nations, Nebenzya, tried to argue that Russians and Ukrainians are one people and that his lineage traces back to the Zaporizhzhian Cossacks. He even claimed that his parents were “more genuinely Ukrainian” than Ukraine’s representatives at the UN. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 9:45 AM

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Mariana Betsa, firmly put the Russian representative in his place. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 9:45 AM

The EU:

Plans to deploy peacekeeping troops on the ground in Ukraine will require Vladimir Putin’s approval, allies have conceded. – The Telegraph If this is true… wow. Coalition of the spineless. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 9:26 AM

Then there will be no peacekeepers in Ukraine.

Also, I’m not sure the EU and its member states really grasp the reality they exist in and have what it takes to survive that reality.

Poland:

Camp Jomsborg was established in 2025 as part of Operation “Legion,” a multinational operation led by Norway to train, equip, and finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine. m.youtube.com/watch?v=XtD9… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 12:33 PM

At this camp in southeastern Poland, Ukrainian forces are trained to fight and survive on the battlefield under the guidance of NATO allies. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 12:33 PM

Britain:

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom announced that the first Ukrainian defense plant has begun operating in the UK. It is a production facility of the company Ukrspecsystems, which specializes in the manufacturing of drones.

www.facebook.com/vzaluzhnyi/p… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 12:18 PM

The US:

Trump does not understand what Putin truly wants: his strategy is built on the illusion that the Kremlin would settle for territorial concessions and Ukraine’s neutrality. In reality Putin seeks full control over Ukraine, its political life, future, and choices. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 2:52 PM

Vance on Ukraine: “I’m sure that Vladimir Putin has his military objectives and obviously he hasn’t stopped the killing, even though the president wants that very much to happen, but the way to solve this is to continue to engage in diplomacy.” The way to stop the killing was.. to stop the killing. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 11:56 AM

Ukraine agreed to an unconditional ceasefire you proposed almost a year ago, but russia did not. And you simply went with their refusal without any pressure. Your version of ‘diplomacy’ is pressuring Ukraine while allowing russia to continue the killings. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 11:56 AM

Trump is an ignoramus who has no idea what the actual causes of the war are, why Putin began his genocidal re-invasion, nor what Putin really wants to achieve with his genocidal re-invasion of Ukraine.

I’d like the war to end tomorrow. Unfortunately, wanting isn’t enough. Trump has the instruments to end it. Push the russian economy over the edge by tightening sanctions and seizing the shadow fleet, arm Ukraine, and provide strong security guarantees. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 5:53 PM

There is no way, even if everything were to go right at the negotiating table, which is impossible because Trump, Witkoff, and Jared have rigged it for Putin, that the war could end in a month.

Back to Ukraine:

Browder: Putin is not going to seek an endgame for one reason: he needs a war, a foreign enemy, so that people don’t get mad at him inside Russia. This war is now only about Putin’s personal survival. He needs the war to stay in power, and he needs to stay in power to survive. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 10:56 AM

I published a new Missile Matters post earlier today, discussing Ukraine’s recent deep strike against the Votkinsk missile plant and its implications for the missile supply chain. You can access the post here:

missilematters.substack.com/p/flamingo-f… Short summary below 1/7 [image or embed] — Fabian Hoffmann (@frhoffmann.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 12:33 PM

From Missile Matters:

On the night of 20 to 21 February, Ukraine launched several FP-5 Flamingo land-attack cruise missiles into Russia. At least one missile is confirmed to have struck the Votkinsk missile plant, a state-owned defense enterprise and one of Russia’s most important missile factories, located roughly 1,400 kilometers inside Russia from Ukraine and about 300 kilometers east of Kazan. Ukraine has targeted Russia’s missile and long-range drone industry before, notably the Yelabuga drone production facility, using long-range drones, which appear to have caused only limited damage, however, due to the relatively low warhead yield of the systems employed. Ukraine has achieved greater success targeting parts of the missile and drone supply chain, particularly chemical precursor materials used to produce explosives and solid fuels. The attack on Friday night marks the first time that Ukraine has successfully struck a core target of Russia’s missile industry directly using a heavy missile capability. Satellite imagery suggests the strike caused major damage to at least one building, although the precise extent of the destruction cannot be verified at this stage. This post discusses the implications of the attack, what it means for the Flamingo missile, and explores the potential for future Ukrainian counter-industry operations using deep strike weapons. Votkinsk missile plant The Votkinsk Machine Building Plant primarily serves as a final assembly and component-manufacturing site for solid-fuel ballistic missiles. Production covers strategic intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), and theater ballistic missile systems, as well as major subcomponents such as rocket motors and airframes. In the strategic missile domain, the facility is the main producer of the RS-24 Yars ICBM and the RSM-56 Bulava SLBM. The site is also likely a primary production facility for the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile. For theater-range ballistic missiles, the facility is the principal production site for 9M723 short-range ballistic missiles used by the Iskander-M system. Some reporting also links the plant to the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal, where it is likely involved at the component manufacturing level. Russian missile supply chain disruption The Votkinsk facility is an industrial campus comprising dozens of production buildings and laboratories. Open-source reporting indicates that Workshop 19 was struck during the attack, creating a hole of roughly 30 by 24 meters in the roof. The building reportedly houses a galvanizing and metal-forming shop that performs electroplating, stamping, and surface treatment of structural components prior to final assembly. Its role lies upstream in the production chain, preparing airframe sections, fasteners, and possibly electronic housings used across several missile programs. Even limited damage could therefore slow multiple assembly lines at once if relevant components become unavailable for an extended period. The short-term impact, however, depends on existing stockpiles or the availability of alternative subcontractors. Given that Russian missile plants appear to operate continuously in three shifts (indicated also by the reported casualties during the night attack), it is plausible that substantial inventories of upstream components exist within the supply chain. The medium- to long-term impact will depend on how quickly equipment that could have been destroyed can be replaced, including chemical bath systems, wastewater treatment and filtration units, stamping presses, CNC machines, and industrial ventilation infrastructure, among others, as well as how rapidly production lines can be recertified. Russia may be able to replace some equipment domestically, but for certain critical systems, it remains dependent on foreign suppliers, with China likely serving as the primary fallback. Flamingo lethality The extent of damage depends on how much machinery was ultimately affected. The Flamingo cruise missile is known to be equipped with a 1,150-kilogram payload, likely carrying TNT equivalent explosives on the order of roughly 600 kilograms. Assuming that 10 pounds per square inch (psi) of overpressure is required to mechanically destroy equipment in the workshop, the warhead would have a lethal radius of about 30 meters. If 5 psi is considered sufficient to render equipment nonfunctional, the lethal radius could extend to around 35 meters. Lighter damage to machinery may have occurred at distances of up to 55 meters, while beyond that, blast effects are likely negligible, at least for heavier equipment. Given that the building spans roughly 130 meters in length and 55 meters in width, and depending on how the machinery is distributed inside, blast damage is likely to have been localized rather than affecting equipment throughout the entire structure. Critically, video footage from the night of the attack shows large smoke plumes rising from the building, supporting unconfirmed reports that a fire broke out in the workshop after the strike. Traces of fire damage are also visible in satellite imagery taken afterward. If a fire did occur, and depending on how long it burned, large sections or even the entire building may have been lost. Given the substantial fuel capacity of the Flamingo, which, according to the manufacturer, enables a range of up to 3,000 kilometers, and considering that the plant lies only about half that distance from potential launch areas, it is possible that significant unburned fuel was dispersed and ignited upon impact, increasing the likelihood of a fire.

Much more at the link.

So, Denys “Redis” Prokopenko, commander of the 1st Army Corps “Azov” and a distinguished hero of the Battle of Mariupol, was promoted to the rank of brigadier general today. He is only 34 years old. [image or embed] — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 2:40 PM

I reckon he’s now the youngest Ukrainian general and one of the world’s youngest top-ranking military officers (please correct me if I’m wrong). — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 2:40 PM

This is correct. The youngest someone would make brigadier general or rear admiral lower half in the US military, or any military, would be around 50 at the earliest. And that would be if they were hard chargers who hit every promotion below the zone (ahead of the normal promotion window for their year group cohort).

Episodes of ground drones engaging directly in firefights with infantry are becoming increasingly frequent. In this instance, an unmanned ground vehicle armed with a machine gun eliminates two Russian infantrymen with gunfire. Footage by the 32nd Mechanized Brigade. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 11:12 AM

“1,700 citizens from 36 African countries are fighting in the Russian army against Ukraine.” – Andrii Sybiha, head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Russia is actively recruiting residents of African countries to take part in the war, using various recruitment schemes. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 8:37 AM

Kharkiv:

Explosion in Kharkiv ‼️ our city is under russian missile attack right now ‼️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 8:56 PM

More explosions in Kharkiv ‼️

Russia still sucks. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 9:57 PM

Zaporizhzhia:

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

In Zaporizhzhia region four were killed, abd a got child injured in russian airstrikes On the evening of February 24, around 10 p.m., russian forces carried out airstrikes on a village in the Zaporizhzhia district At one address, a residential house was destroyed.Rescuers recovered the bodies of 3 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 7:57 AM

people from the rubble. At another location, a two‑story residential building was damaged. Emergency crews pulled one more body from the debris, and a child was injured. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 7:57 AM

Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

The special unit “Artan” of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine carried out a successful offensive near Stepnohirsk on the Zaporizhzhia axis. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 10:18 AM

A key part of the special operation was cutting off critical Russian logistical arteries, preventing further assault operations in this direction.

t.me/c/2076048905… — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 10:18 AM

Sumy Oblast:

Today, russia once again killed a rescuer‼️ In the Sumy region, within the Velyka Pysarivka community, an enemy FPV drone struck a car, killing Pavlo Kolisnyk — a firefighter‑rescuer. He was returning home from shift when the russian drone hit his vehicle. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 8:03 AM

Pavlo was on his way back after service to which he had devoted nearly his entire life, beginning in 1997. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 8:03 AM

Kyiv:

Echoes of distant explosions in Kyiv: The Ukrainian capital just came under attack by 3 Russian ballistic missiles, and about a dozen attack drones are incoming. 5 Russian strategic bombers are now airborne, and cruise missiles (if launched) are expected in 🇺🇦 airspace at 0600. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 9:06 PM

Lots more distant explosions audible here in western Kyiv – reports of more ballistic launches at Ukrainian capital. Possible shoot-downs. Shahed attack drones still incoming. — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 9:14 PM

Earlier there were reports of 2 Russian Zircon anti-ship missiles passing over Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy regions in the direction of Kyiv – I might have heard them being shot down in the distance. — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 9:21 PM

Russian occupied Crimea:

💥On the night of February 25, 2026, the Special Operations Forces struck with FP-1/FP-2 guided strike drones Russian air defense positions in Crimea. As a result: S-400 launcher, a 92N6E radar station of the S-400, additional supporting components of the S-400 and a Pantsir-S1 were eliminated. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 5:15 AM

Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast:

Russian forces struck a dam with a FAB-3000 aerial bomb near Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. The aim of the attack is to disrupt logistics, and such devastating strikes could also lead to flooding. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 12:46 PM

Russia:

Putin is making Russia small again: ”Our model suggests that Russian casualties are now between 1.1m and 1.4m, of whom 230,000-430,000 are dead. That would mean one in 25 Russian men between the ages of 18 and 49 may have been killed or severely wounded since the start of the full-scale war.” [image or embed] — Minna Ålander 🌻 (@alanderminna.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 11:23 AM

The Udmurt Republic, Russia:

Smolensk Oblast, Russia:

Tonight, in the Smolensk Oblast of the Russia, the chemical enterprise “Dorogobuzh” was attacked. It is a major Russian industrial enterprise that is part of the Acron Group. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 4:45 AM

