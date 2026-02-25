Gov Abigail Spanberger of Virginia. Integrity. Character. Leadership. Experience in law enforcement, CIA, Congress. Family. Articulate. NORMAL. — Barry McCaffrey (@brma64.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 11:30 PM

Spanberger has substance and gravity. Light years from Katie Britt in her kitchen, remember that? — Michelangelo Signorile (@msignorile.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 11:14 PM

I collected a long scroll of comments on last night’s publicly financed campaign rally, but honestly, who’ll remember anything by the weekend but the metaphorical scent of a lingering greasy fart? Let’s waste our beautiful minds on a more useful event.

Highlights:



Per the Associated Press, “Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger questions whether Americans feel the ‘golden age’ Trump describes”:

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger offered a sharp contrast to President Donald Trump’s depiction of the nation as being in a “golden age” during his State of the Union, arguing in her Democratic rebuttal that costs remain high for many Americans more than a year into his second term. Her message, that families are still struggling under Trump’s policies, is one Democrats plan to carry nationwide ahead of the midterm elections. Party leaders point to Spanberger’s double-digit victory in Virginia last November as validation of a disciplined, cost-focused campaign they now hope to replicate across the country. “Democrats across the country are laser-focused on affordability in our nation’s capital and in state capitals and communities across America,” said Spanberger. “In the most innovative and exceptional nation in the history of the world, Americans deserve to know that their leaders are focused on addressing the problems that keep them up at night.” Spanberger was flanked by American flags as she delivered the speech from Colonial Williamsburg, a living history museum with restored 18th-century buildings, invoking the site’s role at the heart of Virginia’s early opposition to British rule. “As we celebrate 250 years since America declared our independence from tyranny, I can think of no better place to speak to you,” Spanberger said. Spanberger said she wanted to “plainly and honestly” speak to people watching at home. She structured her speech around a series of direct questions: “Is the president working to make life more affordable for you and your family? Is the president working to keep Americans safe, both at home and abroad? Is the president working for you?” She contrasted those questions with what she described as the reality under Trump, saying he “has sent poorly trained federal agents into our cities, where they have arrested and detained American citizens and people who aspire to be Americans.” She added that Trump seeks to “pit us against one another” while “enriching himself, his family, his friends.”… Spanberger had far less time than the Republican president to make her case, speaking for around 13 minutes. Trump’s address to Congress stretched for just over an hour and 48 minutes, the longest in history, and ran late into the night…



Full speech:



(Full transcript at the link.)



Gov. Abigail Spanberger: "Is the president working to make life more affordable for you and your family? We all know the answer is no." [image or embed] — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) February 24, 2026 at 11:27 PM

Politico:

… Spanberger’s response mimics the playbook Democrats are hoping to follow to score victories in November’s midterms. Her focus on affordability highlights an issue that has plagued Trump for months, and his polling on immigration his hit record lows in recent weeks. Democratic leadership sought to project Spanberger’s forward-looking vision to voters, even as some progressive pushed for stronger acts of anti-Trump defiance at competing response events in D.C. Tuesday evening. The governor contrasted Trump’s record with the Democratic brand, pointing to her own election, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s victory and other Democratic wins in downballot races over the past 12 months. “Those who are stepping up now to run will win in November, because Americans, you at home, know you can demand more and that we are working to lower costs,” she said. “We are working to keep our communities and our country safe, and we are working for you.”

Governor Spanberger: They're even making it more difficult to see a doctor. Rural health clinics in Virginia and across the country are already closing their doors, thanks to the so-called 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' championed by the president and Republicans in Congress. [image or embed] — Protect Our Care (@protectourcare.org) February 24, 2026 at 11:18 PM

Spanberger contrasts her experience as a law enforcement officer with ICE's actions. — Cheryl Rofer (@cherylrofer.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 11:16 PM

"They have killed American citizens in our streets."

Gov. Abigail Spanberger criticizes Trump's immigration enforcement in the Democratic response to the State of the Union.

READ NOW: www.ms.now/liveblog/sta… [image or embed] — MS NOW (@ms.now) February 25, 2026 at 12:24 AM

Spanberger is giving the response to Trump two weeks after she shut down her state agencies 287g contracts with ICE. boltsmag.org/virginia-spa… [image or embed] — Taniel (@taniel.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 11:18 PM

Spanberger: "Trump continues to cede economic power and technological strength to Russia, bow down to China, bow down to a Russian dictator, and make plans for a war with Iran…Is the president working to keep Americans safe both at home and abroad? We all know the answer is no." [image or embed] — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) February 24, 2026 at 11:30 PM

Gov. Abigail Spanberger: "In his speech tonight, the president did what he always does — he lied, he scapegoated, and he distracted. He offered no real solutions to our nation's pressing challenges, so many of which he is actively making worse." [image or embed] — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) February 24, 2026 at 11:32 PM

Gov. Spanberger: "In his farewell address, George Washington warned us about the possibility of 'cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men' rising to power. But he also encouraged us, all Americans, to unite in a common cause to move this nation forward." [image or embed] — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) February 24, 2026 at 11:44 PM