Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Let the trolls come, and then ignore them. that’s the worst thing you can do to a troll.

75% of people clapping liked the show!

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Cancel the cowardly Times and Post and set up an equivalent monthly donation to ProPublica.

Democracy is not a spectator sport.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

When they say they are pro-life, they do not mean yours.

When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty. ~Thomas Jefferson

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Text STOP to opt out of updates on war plans.

Bad people in a position to do bad things will do bad things because they are bad people. End of story.

Fear and negativity are contagious, but so is courage!

You passed on an opportunity to be offended? What are you even doing here?

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Of course you can have champagne before noon. That’s why orange juice was invented.

Second rate reporter says what?

We are learning that “working class” means “white” for way too many people.

One way or another, he’s a liar.

They punch you in the face and then start crying because their fist hurts.

SCOTUS: It’s not “bribery” unless it comes from the Bribery region of France. Otherwise, it’s merely “sparkling malfeasance”.

We will not go back.

I desperately hope that, yet again, i am wrong.

You are here: Home / Politics / Proud to Be A Democrat / Wednesday Morning Open Thread

Wednesday Morning Open Thread

by | 135 Comments

This post is in: 

Gov Abigail Spanberger of Virginia. Integrity. Character. Leadership. Experience in law enforcement, CIA, Congress. Family. Articulate. NORMAL.

— Barry McCaffrey (@brma64.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 11:30 PM

Spanberger has substance and gravity. Light years from Katie Britt in her kitchen, remember that?

— Michelangelo Signorile (@msignorile.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 11:14 PM

I collected a long scroll of comments on last night’s publicly financed campaign rally, but honestly, who’ll remember anything by the weekend but the metaphorical scent of a lingering greasy fart? Let’s waste our beautiful minds on a more useful event.

Highlights:

Per the Associated Press, “Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger questions whether Americans feel the ‘golden age’ Trump describes”:

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger offered a sharp contrast to President Donald Trump’s depiction of the nation as being in a “golden age” during his State of the Union, arguing in her Democratic rebuttal that costs remain high for many Americans more than a year into his second term.

Her message, that families are still struggling under Trump’s policies, is one Democrats plan to carry nationwide ahead of the midterm elections. Party leaders point to Spanberger’s double-digit victory in Virginia last November as validation of a disciplined, cost-focused campaign they now hope to replicate across the country.

“Democrats across the country are laser-focused on affordability in our nation’s capital and in state capitals and communities across America,” said Spanberger. “In the most innovative and exceptional nation in the history of the world, Americans deserve to know that their leaders are focused on addressing the problems that keep them up at night.”

Spanberger was flanked by American flags as she delivered the speech from Colonial Williamsburg, a living history museum with restored 18th-century buildings, invoking the site’s role at the heart of Virginia’s early opposition to British rule.

“As we celebrate 250 years since America declared our independence from tyranny, I can think of no better place to speak to you,” Spanberger said.

Spanberger said she wanted to “plainly and honestly” speak to people watching at home. She structured her speech around a series of direct questions: “Is the president working to make life more affordable for you and your family? Is the president working to keep Americans safe, both at home and abroad? Is the president working for you?”

She contrasted those questions with what she described as the reality under Trump, saying he “has sent poorly trained federal agents into our cities, where they have arrested and detained American citizens and people who aspire to be Americans.” She added that Trump seeks to “pit us against one another” while “enriching himself, his family, his friends.”…

Spanberger had far less time than the Republican president to make her case, speaking for around 13 minutes. Trump’s address to Congress stretched for just over an hour and 48 minutes, the longest in history, and ran late into the night…


Full speech:

(Full transcript at the link.)

Gov. Abigail Spanberger: "Is the president working to make life more affordable for you and your family? We all know the answer is no."

[image or embed]

— The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) February 24, 2026 at 11:27 PM

Politico:

Spanberger’s response mimics the playbook Democrats are hoping to follow to score victories in November’s midterms. Her focus on affordability highlights an issue that has plagued Trump for months, and his polling on immigration his hit record lows in recent weeks. Democratic leadership sought to project Spanberger’s forward-looking vision to voters, even as some progressive pushed for stronger acts of anti-Trump defiance at competing response events in D.C. Tuesday evening.

The governor contrasted Trump’s record with the Democratic brand, pointing to her own election, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s victory and other Democratic wins in downballot races over the past 12 months.

“Those who are stepping up now to run will win in November, because Americans, you at home, know you can demand more and that we are working to lower costs,” she said. “We are working to keep our communities and our country safe, and we are working for you.”

Governor Spanberger: They're even making it more difficult to see a doctor. Rural health clinics in Virginia and across the country are already closing their doors, thanks to the so-called 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' championed by the president and Republicans in Congress.

[image or embed]

— Protect Our Care (@protectourcare.org) February 24, 2026 at 11:18 PM

Spanberger contrasts her experience as a law enforcement officer with ICE's actions.

— Cheryl Rofer (@cherylrofer.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 11:16 PM

"They have killed American citizens in our streets."
Gov. Abigail Spanberger criticizes Trump's immigration enforcement in the Democratic response to the State of the Union.
READ NOW: www.ms.now/liveblog/sta…

[image or embed]

— MS NOW (@ms.now) February 25, 2026 at 12:24 AM

Spanberger is giving the response to Trump two weeks after she shut down her state agencies 287g contracts with ICE. boltsmag.org/virginia-spa…

[image or embed]

— Taniel (@taniel.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 11:18 PM

Spanberger: "Trump continues to cede economic power and technological strength to Russia, bow down to China, bow down to a Russian dictator, and make plans for a war with Iran…Is the president working to keep Americans safe both at home and abroad? We all know the answer is no."

[image or embed]

— The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) February 24, 2026 at 11:30 PM

Gov. Abigail Spanberger: "In his speech tonight, the president did what he always does — he lied, he scapegoated, and he distracted. He offered no real solutions to our nation's pressing challenges, so many of which he is actively making worse."

[image or embed]

— The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) February 24, 2026 at 11:32 PM

The scale of corruption under Trump is unprecedented.
Spanberger: "This is not what our founders envisioned, not by a long shot."

[image or embed]

— CAP Action (@americanprogressaction.org) February 24, 2026 at 11:26 PM

Gov. Spanberger: "In his farewell address, George Washington warned us about the possibility of 'cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men' rising to power. But he also encouraged us, all Americans, to unite in a common cause to move this nation forward."

[image or embed]

— The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) February 24, 2026 at 11:44 PM

quick thoughts on the spanberger response. it was a good choice to pull a bob mcdonnell and have an audience so that you're delivering something and not just speaking to a camera. spanberger could use some practice on the teleprompter. that said, the speech is good and she is delivering it well.

— jamelle (@jamellebouie.net) February 24, 2026 at 11:19 PM

VA Governor Spanberger is a superstar.

[image or embed]

— Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 11:32 PM

We already got it

[image or embed]

— Behemoth & Leviathan, LP (@harkov311.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 7:23 PM

Abigail Spanberger to address House Democrats at policy retreat

[image or embed]

— Politico (@politico.com) February 24, 2026 at 11:40 AM

We, the people, will move this nation forward in November.

[image or embed]

— Democrats (@democrats.org) February 25, 2026 at 12:25 AM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • allium
  • Another Scott
  • ArchTeryx
  • Baud
  • Belafon
  • BellyCat
  • Betty
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bupalos
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Chigail
  • Citizen Alan
  • different-church-lady
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • drdavechemist
  • Elizabelle
  • Enhanced Voting Techninques
  • Eyeroller
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • hueyplong
  • japa21
  • Jeffro
  • JML
  • jonas
  • LAC
  • laura
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Marc McKenzie
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • moonbat
  • narya
  • no body no name
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • PatD
  • Paul in KY
  • pluky
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • prostratedragon
  • RaflW
  • RAM
  • Ramona
  • Raoul Paste
  • RevRick
  • rikyrah
  • S Cerevisiae
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • SFAW
  • Shalimar
  • Soprano2
  • Spanky
  • stinger
  • suzanne
  • Suzanne
  • The Very Reverend Crimson Fire of Compassion
  • Tony Jay
  • Trivia Man
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    135Comments

    1. 1.

      Shalimar

      Republicans have to be really pleased with Trump’s “going so amazingly well we’re going to keep doing all the same shit” message.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      Good for her. Glad I didn’t watch any of it, however. Seems like Al Greene was the righteous hit of the evening. Otherwise, uneventful.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Shalimar

      I am still not sure why they didn’t leave Katie Britt in the kitchen and let her husband Wesley do the response that year.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Shalimar:

      I am still not sure why they didn’t leave Katie Britt in the kitchen and let her husband Wesley do the response that year.

      Ditto. Tradwife should let her husband do the talking for them both, amirite?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      I have been impressed by Spanberger. Going to listen to the full response later. Did anyone watch Summer Lee’s response? I’m going to listen to that one, too.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      Good speech by Spanberger. Looks like Virginia made a great choice for governor this time. And former Governor Fleece Vest will fade into obscurity.

      Yanno, the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia would be something worth waving at protests, even beyond its borders. “Thus ever to tyrants” is certainly an appropriate message right now.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      drdavechemist

      Blizzard aftermath update from Rhode Island:

      The primary road at the top of my block is clear, but no sign of a plow yet on my street. Spousal unit is hoping that the bus routes she needs will be operating today. Both of my employers have canceled classes again today and neither is requiring remote learning (which wouldn’t work very well anyway for the chemistry labs I’m supposed to run on Thursday and Friday). Might need to inquire with friends about a grocery run unless I’m ambitious enough to walk a mile in each direction. Or maybe the city will get to my street today?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      prostratedragon

      @Baud:

      Also, earlier in the day Rep. Green in an Oversight hearing addressed one of many matters that should have been in the SOTU, but was not, i.e. preparing for the Copa. He noted that big sporting events tend to have surges in child trafficking, and wanted to know if plans are being made, and whether they can be implemented now with no new allocated funds.

      Rep. Green’s questions

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JML

      Did not realize that the Elderly Golfer rambled and blathered on for nearly 2 hours. I’d say it might have been intentional (“If I keep talking, no one will be awake to hear the Democrats response!”) but I’m sure it’s just this fool being in love with the sound of his own voice.

      Even Bill Clinton (whose State of the Union speeches were always too damn long) never cracked 90 minutes.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Enhanced Voting Techninques

      Spanberger appearance is a quite a contrast to that human cartoon look all the women around Trump got going.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gin & Tonic

      @drdavechemist: Outside of the city, my road has been clear since yesterday morning (my town does a very good job plowing.) Our next-door neighbor drove to work yesterday, and wondered why nobody else was there. My dear wife and I are retired, so we don’t have to go anywhere, but we could if we wanted to.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Matt McIrvin

      It sounded like a lot of people worried that Trump’s “stand up if you’re for protecting Americans from the menace of stabbing zombie illegals” gotcha was effective. Though Ilhan Omar yelled the same thing that should have immediately occurred to everyone.

      I remind myself that State of the Union addresses basically never move the needle on public opinion.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      Oh, plans are being made for child trafficking, just not the plans we’d want.

      “A big, strong man came to me, tears in his eyes, saying ‘Sir, we need someone to carry on the humanitarian works of your departed close friend, Jeffrey Epstein. Can you please take up the mantle? Only YOU can handle the awful awesome responsibility. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

      PS: We’ll make sure there’s no paper trail.’ ”

      — Piggy

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Eyeroller

      @Professor Bigfoot: It was also shouted by John Wilkes Booth after he shot Lincoln.

      Edit: Oops Matt McI and I posted this at almost exactly the same time.  It’s still the official state motto, however.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SFAW

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      Not to mention that “Sic semper tyrannis” is what Booth purportedly yelled after he shot Lincoln.

      ETA: Shakes fist ineffectually at Eyeroller and Matt. Too damn slow, yet again.

      ETA2: On the other hand, three of us in a row with the same comment/reply. Gotta be a record, kinda like all the records Piggy tells us he’s done broke.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Geminid

      @lowtechcyclist: Gov. Spanberger takes her shown the road today, to Leesburg. She’ll address the House Democrats who will meet for a three day retreat.

      They’ll also listen to a discussion by historians Ron Chernow and Heather Cox Richardson. And leaders of the Laborers International Union of North America, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and Service Employees International will address the gathering.

      Another leader in motion: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Israel today on a two day state visit.

      Modi’s departure tomorrow will coincide with an important meeting in Geneva, where Oman’s ambassador to Switzerland will mediate talks between Iranian Foreign Abbas Araghchi and US envoys Witkoff and Kushner. IAEA chief Raphael Grossi will also be in Geneva tomorrow.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      @JML: I didn’t watch Piggy, but I saw a clip this morning of Maddow’s initial post-speech reaction. Paraphrasing, she said, “You have just experienced the longest state of the union in history. It wasn’t just a feeling you had. It was the math.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Spanky

      @SFAW: I almost made the comment, but decided to read through all the comments.

      How did the SOTU response from The Rent’s To Damn High Party go?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      SFAW

      @Spanky:

      How did the SOTU response from The Rent’s To Damn High Party go?

      They said the rent was too damn high during Biden, but now it ain’t? Just hazarding a guess.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Trivia Man

      @JML: Another factor is his obsession with being BEST and getting ANY kind of record feeds his ego. “Many people are saying there’s never been anything like it” isn’t always a good thing.

      I think the record needs an asterisk. How many minutes was he just watching others get cheered? Hockey got at least 10 minutes i bet. Add in all the medals and that might be 40 minutes.

      Last bight someone commented that he has no glory of his own, so he uses reflected glory and hears the applause as his.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      moonbat

      Thanks, AL, for keeping the focus forward and positive. Was NOT relishing the idea of  a tired roundup of all of 45’s daily lies recycled for a SOTU address.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Tony Jay

      Spanberger’s response mimics utilises the playbook Democrats are hoping to follow have perfected to score victories inspire huge vote swings in November’s midterms. Her focus on affordability highlights an issue the self-destructive economic incoherence that has plagued always characterised Trump for months, and his polling on immigration his hit record lows in recent weeks. Democratic leadership sought to project Spanberger’s forward-looking vision to voters, even as some while other progressive groups pushed for showcased stronger popular acts of anti-Trump defiance at competing further response events in D.C. Tuesday evening

      De-Politicoing Politico

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Soprano2

      I listened to all of Spanberger’s speech. It was a good one. She needs to work a little bit on her delivery, but overall it was impressive.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Thanks everyone for the updates and commentary. Sounds like I didn’t miss much, though it is calming to watch the Spanberger snippets. Mature. Considered. Clear. What a concept.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      Fair point, but did you know that John Brown was hanged for treason to the state of Virginia?

      I didn’t know that was the actual charge, but given that he was hanged because he tried to foment a slave rebellion, and that Virginia was shortly to leave the Union in order to preserve slavery, it’s not exactly an eye-opener.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      p.a.

      @drdavechemist:

      @Gin & Tonic:

       

      Backhoe w snowblade got 2/3  the way up my street (dead end hill) then broke down- lost brakes.  Got back down using the backhoe bucket as a friction brake.  I can get out, street’s a one-car-at-a-time width, but probably will require a multipoint turn to get into the driveway because of everyone’s driveway cleanout mounds.  Res street intersections will be hell until the plow mounds get cleaned out.  My neighborhood still had snowcrete piles 2′, 3′ out from the curb from the January storm.

      It better melt slow.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      hueyplong

      @prostratedragon: Because everything Trump says is about Trump, I’m encouraged by his insistence on gory detail, choosing to interpret it as his first, fitful peek at his passage from this orb to a darker, more foreboding place featuring repeatedly torn muscle mass and bleeding on his part well beyond that he previously mused upon w/r/t menstruating females.

      Glass half full and still patiently awaiting The Happening (which ain’t just a Supremes song or a bad movie).

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Gin & Tonic

      I didn’t watch asshole last night, but I will confidently predict that he said nothing to mark the fact that four years ago to the day, his pal Putin launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

      In fact, yesterday Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US was summoned and warned against Ukraine striking any US assets or facilities (investments) in russia. The US was, of course, silent each time russia has attacked and destroyed US assets or investments in Ukraine.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Tony Jay:

      De-Politicoing Politico

      It’s a challenge, ain’t it? :D

      Scary thing is, outfits like Axios and Punchbowl make Politico look good by comparison.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Another Scott

      @Tony Jay: Thank you.

      The “mimicking” bit is classic Politico, and an indication of how one has to parse every word if one wants to remove the slant from any potentially useful information.

      Grrr…

      Thanks again.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Gin & Tonic:

      In fact, yesterday Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US was summoned and warned against Ukraine striking any US assets or facilities (investments) in russia.

      What’s Piggy going to do if Ukraine does it anyway, end American aid to Ukraine? :rolleyes:

      Reply
    51. 51.

      zhena gogolia

      (Haven’t read the thread yet.)

      With her forceful delivery, intelligent words, and clear, articulate voice, she reminds me of . . .

      Kamala Harris.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      p.a.

      @Baud: My idea with Dem trifecta 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻: ICE, CBP merge into AEF, either go fight for Ukraine or quit.  Tell Zelenskyy: your control.  Need mine clearing?  But first, review all individual records for crimes and prosecute, of course.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Old School

      @Gin & Tonic:

      I didn’t watch asshole last night, but I will confidently predict that he said nothing to mark the fact that four years ago to the day, his pal Putin launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

      Does insisting that the war would have never started if Trump was president count?  Because he did do that.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      hueyplong

      @Old School: Amazing all the awesome things Trump would have done during the 4 years he wandered in the wilderness, things he has shown neither ability nor inclination to do in the four-year periods before and after the hypothetical “woulda” brags.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Tony Jay

      @japa21:

      @lowtechcyclist:

      @Another Scott:

      “Excuse me, Stewardess. I speak fluent bullshit.”

      Thing is, we all choose our words carefully to craft the message we want. It’s basic communication. The how and the who and the why of the crafting shows who we are and what we want to communicate through our choices.

      Here Politico is communicating very clearly that they’re a bunch of Maga-fluffing floppers with a vested interest in shit-talking Democrats and dipping their dicks in the ever popular soup bowl of Democratic Disarray. Duly noted.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Scout211

      I wonder if Trump even knew there were other gold medal winners on the US Winter Olympics team? It seems like the Kash Patel dude bro/frat boy behavior did catch his attention, though. So men’s hockey had his attention.  But the other US team gold medalists? Nah.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      RAM

      God, does U.S. news coverage suck, or what? The AP covers the Dem reply to Trump’s avalanche of lies, noting Gov. Spangberger contends Trump’s not telling the truth. But they never let us in on what the truth really is. Is she lying, too? They refuse to say, because they really don’t care. Instead, they’re satisfied to just publish more worthless he said, she said. Another pathetic refusal to do their job, causing more existential danger to the survival of democracy, not to mention the nation itself. I spent 30 years in the local newspaper business and I cannot believe how absolutely and dangerously screwed up the current situation is.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Bupalos

      @Soprano2: Yeah. A good job that felt a little canned.  My reaction to the night overall is that the institution of the formal SOTU is done for. It feels out of place now, and the Dems who just didn’t show up probably had the right idea. I think it really is just a bad idea in this post-truth age to participate in this exercise. 

      Reply
    66. 66.

      JML

      @Bupalos: It would be interesting to see the next Democratic president go in and do like a 20 minute speech without leaking the text in advance and drop the mic?

      If nothing else you’d have people scrambling like hell, and if there’s anyone who deserves to have the evening thrown into chaos and be made to really work for a living it’s the DC political media…

      Reply
    74. 74.

      p.a.

      @Baud: I remember someone did a fact check of one of the foxish  blondes’ books, Coulter?  Ingraham? and the factcheck got to 60-ish pages just fisking the foreward.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @RAM: I spent 30 years in the local newspaper business and I cannot believe how absolutely and dangerously screwed up the current situation is.

      QFT.

      “The Press” (Media, in the 21st Century) have a constitutional duty that they have collectively turned their backs on.

      We are seeing an explosion of independent and small local media; but Major Media just has a far great reach.

      As a professional journalist (or better, someone who’s worked in the bowels of the newspaper profession) do you have any ideas how we can help to turn this around?

      Reply
    79. 79.

      trollhattan

      Tried escaping the rabid orangutan by listening to BBC but noooooo, they covered the hell out of his whatever that was. Not reverentially mind you, but trying to fact check a two-hour rant isn’t possible either.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Belafon

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      We are seeing an explosion of independent and small local media; but Major Media just has a far great reach.

       
      That’s been a big concern of mine. Paul Krugman and Jennifer Rubin can say more on their own now, but the people who need to see what they write don’t even know about them.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      narya

      @RevRick: Not all of them went, apparently, and some are trying to take a step back from that disaster. I can definitely see how someone who is already caught up in the emotion not thinking to tell Ka$h to GTFO of the locker room or to push back on the orange fart cloud in the moment. Not 100% excusing them, by any means, just acknowledging that in the moment it might have been hard. But after that? Step up. Unless, of course, you’re a MAGAT, in which case, GFY.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      suzanne

      LOL. I predicted this, though it absolutely took longer to happen than I thought. Oh well. Better late than never.

      From Political Wire:

      “In our national polling of registered voters, though, we’re finding something different: a nontrivial chunk of people who are mad at Trump seem to suddenly have amnesia and no longer admit to having voted for him in 2024.”

      “Voters abandoning the winning candidate is a pretty big reversal of a well-established phenomenon. But we now have enough data to suggest that it’s both real and the direct result of Trump’s unpopularity.”

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Soprano2: They do love chaos, because it’s more interesting to write about.

      As any fiction writer could tell you.

      My TV is on and I’ve seen more than one ad for those “Real Housewives” shows came on; and I low key feel like they’re designed for the express purpose of making people look bad. 

      I was snarling this to Mrs. B (the poor woman, why she puts up with me…) and it occurred to me that “good people doing good deeds just doesn’t make good television.”

      Made me shut myself up.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      BellyCat

      Not a SINGLE mention of Spanberger’s excellent response to Trump’s SOTU in my Google news feed.

      AND GOOGLE KNOWS MY BROWSING HABITS!

      Not good. Not good at all.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Bupalos

      @lowtechcyclist: There is really a more interesting history around the botched raid than the one that runs through the popular history. I think because it gets confused with the reprisal killings Brown was involved in in Missouri.
      The raid really was more of a rational military action and had a couple deep pocketed backers and a fair amount of planning and training. I think it’s treated in the popular imagination like a crazy hopeless stunt of a righteous-but-mad zealot that just grabbed his gun and went on a spree. But (I guess with the hindsight of knowing war was coming) it actually had a significant chance of at least denying the south a major cache of armaments. It could have been a serious softening action prior to war, even without a broader “slave rebellion” wildfire, which does seem to have been a bit fanciful but who knows.

      On the flip side, it kind of screwed up Virginia politics and hardened those lines at a time when they were moving in a better direction for the free states. It’s not the popular image, but Virginia had trended more towards the politics of border states like Tennessee that were overall much less invested in the institution of slavery. The heart of slave power had moved south and west to the new fabulously profitable cotton belt. Virginia was actually in the political process of toying with a (very) gradual emancipation plan. The raid instantly froze and hardened the existing dividing lines, which of course left the heart of American military culture divided and meant the south kept hold of important assets that might have slipped away, including generals that might have made different choices if that hadn’t been the case.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      pluky

      @Tony Jay: Bravo! Though it did bring back memories of Miss Ruth Auker’s red pencil on some of my 10th grade English essays. A lovely woman, but hard as nails when it came to clear, concise, and precise prose.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Jeffro

      Update: did not watch the SOTU, did not watch the (excellent) Spanberger rebuttal.

      Given that trump has no shame, as demonstrated by the ‘stand up’ part, my hope is that for his future SOTUs, the Democrats either boycott, do the slow-walkout thing, or just sit there with signs that say “HE’S LYING” on one side and “EPSTEIN” on the other.

      Or just shoot him the bird next time he pulls that shit.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Bupalos:

      Agree that the state of the union speech is a dinosaur. Feel the same about the political conventions. Not sure what we would lose if we just stopped doing them.

      A half hour infomercial would suffice.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      trollhattan

      Dear lord, this is horrible.

      Canadian actor Martin Short has said his daughter Katherine “will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world” following her death at the age of 42.

      Katherine Short was a social worker, US media reported, and the eldest of three children her father adopted with actress and singer Nancy Dolman.

      “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” Martin Short’s representative said in a statement to BBC News. “The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time.”

      Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times and TMZ her death was an apparent suicide.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      schrodingers_cat

      I don’t know how we do it but we need to create our own media. I have been doing a deep dive about the Indian independence struggle since last year and one thing that has struck me was every leader and/or organization worth its salt had their own publication. Whether it was Gandhi, Ambedkar or Tilak, Phule,  or Jinnah for that matter. Sometimes it was in more than one language.

      They were under a far more repressive regime and hostile environment than we are. Tilak went to prison not once but twice for sedition for his newspaper articles. The newspaper he started is still published as is the newspaper that Jinnah started.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      jonas

      @Gin & Tonic: : Huh? What “facilities” or “investments” does the US maintain in Russia at this point? Unless there’s something we’re not being told, which is always possible…

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Elizabelle

      @Jeffro:  I hope he is no longer on this mortal coil next year.

      Or — dare we hope — in the midst of an impeachment in which he will be convicted, due to Democratic numbers in the Senate, and GOP who want this nightmare to be gone.   JD Vance too.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Jeffro

      @Elizabelle: I hope [every day] he is no longer on this mortal coil next year.

      minor addition there ;)

      I used to think that the GOP might have some sort of issue on which they’d crack, realize that he needs to go, etc etc.  McCarthy & MAGA’s re-embrace of him after J6, and now the fact that all but Massie are ok with slow- or no-walking the Epstein files release tells me that it’ll be up to us Dems, unfortunately.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      hueyplong

      I can’t see Republicans removing him under any circumstances. The most I could see is a Weekend at Bernie’s situation in which he’s kept out of the public eye while minions release statement about the multiple, virile acts of governance he’s conducting against non-whites everywhere in the Fatherland.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      RaflW

      One of the best things about Spanberger’s response being well done is that the ‘alternate’ event featuring the attention-hog, preening mayor of my city (Minneapolis) seems to have gotten precious little traction. Good. He’s a massive waste of Democrats time.

      He’s Gavin Newsom, if Gavin had never managed to rise to a Governor-level job. Handsom, maybe even pretty, but with all the self-absorption that can carry with it. And yeah, he said one well-timed GTFO, but he’s done damn little to keep our city safe from ICE. And, like Gavin, he’s too quick to call cops for frequent, inhumanely executed camp-clearing when the homeless become to inconveniently visible.

      I will never support mayor boy for higher office (don’t even want to use his name, but it rhymes with “Try”, like try so hard).

      Reply
    112. 112.

      laura

      @Melancholy Jaques: it’s just my opinion, regarding political conventions, that there is a real tangible benefit to in person events such as conventions and rallies- it’s the being together in community and purpose that generates necessary feelings to then go and do the work that needs doing. The intangible may be more important, though amorphous, and again, it engenders feelings of being part of something larger and more important than the self- the common good and one’s role in making manifest that common good. There’s a lot we do in our daily lives that are temporary communities, be it sporting events, school stuff, concerts and other entertainments, group stuff. And since we’ve become a service economy, those things have replaced things done as a group in the past- the bowling teams, service organizations and the like. I may be way off and this opinion may not be wildly (or widely) shared, but I’ll stand on my belief that this coming together to do the “big things” has as much relevance as ever, maybe more so now than in the past, and it can serve us well to do it even better than mere speechifying. Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      S Cerevisiae

      @RevRick: I am so pissed off at Bill Guerin and the Wild aren’t getting another cent from me until they fire him, I don’t care if he wins us the Cup I want him gone. The three players I can cut a little more slack for because he’s their boss and controls contracts but I am very disappointed. Dammit.

      Go Frost!

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Scout211

      @Chigail:

      he’s punishing the Olympic athletes who spoke out against his policies in televised interviews.

      Yes.  And the world is watching

      The Guardian:

      The US men’s hockey team at the State of the Union showed proximity to Trump is never neutral

      In Trump’s America, proximity is never neutral.

      While the hockey players were greeted with warm applause from both Republicans and Democrats, Trump also had used the team as props in his speech. “Our country is winning again,” Trump said just before he introduced them. “To prove that point, here with us tonight is a group of winners who just made the entire nation proud.”

      . . .

      “People are so negative out there,” Jack Hughes, the scorer of the US’s winning goal said later, referring to the backlash that followed the video. The team was excited to go, Hughes said. “Everything is so political. We’re athletes,” he said. “When you get the chance to go to the White House and meet the president, we’re proud to be Americans, and that’s so patriotic.”

      Hughes is right about one thing. With Trump, everything is political. And while it’s long been the case that sports and politics collide, these collisions have become more intense under Trump’s presidency. We seem to be endlessly discussing who is allowed to participate or who is American enough to sing at the Super Bowl. Each issue seized upon by partisans and pundits, each seemingly a separate conversation. Taken together, sports revolve around a central question of the Trump era: Who is loyal?

      . . .

      Yet, even within the men’s hockey team, the unity projected from the House gallery and the Oval Office was not total. A handful of players – including four natives of Minnesota, where the Trump administration implemented a harsh immigration crackdown – were absent on Tuesday. They offered differing reasons – and none of them condemned Trump specifically – but the distance spoke louder, whether intentionally or not. The split was even more visible elsewhere. The entire US women’s national team, the other ice hockey gold medal squad, declined their invitation – gracefully, it should be noted, despite the apparent snub, but maybe with a better understanding how attendance is an affirmation.

      It’s no surprise that Trump isn’t as kind to all US athletes as he has been to the men’s hockey team. Earlier in the Games, American freestyle skier Hunter Hess was asked how it felt to represent the US amid ongoing brutal immigration enforcement crackdowns. “Just because I’m wearing the flag, doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the US,” Hess replied. Online, Trump rebuked the skier: “Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics. If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it.” Everything is so political.

      Hughes and others want things to be simple: athletes and politics, separate. But that’s never been the case. And now, more than ever, in Trump’s America, athletes – just like allies and enemies – are expected to take their place in the hierarchy. To prove their loyalty both to America and to the man who claims to define it. Or else..

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Jeffro

      So…I’ve seen a few comments but not many…what do we all think of Gov Spanberger’s speech?  Pretty on-point.  “Trump is not working for you” – true.  “Trump is corrupt as all hell” – true.

      I only read about it, haven’t watched any video yet, but some have said she needs to work on her delivery a bit.  Ok.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      The Very Reverend Crimson Fire of Compassion

      @stinger: I’ve lived long enough to see Reagan canonized as a “Great President*” (*–not intended to be a factual statement). Most of the time, it’s not a big deal,  but the better half has had to physically haul me away from acquaintances who had the ill fortune and poor judgment to mouth platitudes about that human tumor in my presence. We’ll all survive if Trump is treated like a martyr. May God speed the day they have reason to make up reverent lies over his rotting carcasse.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      PatD

      @Jeffro: Honestly, that’s great if she improves her “delivery” but given the pass Trump gets for his delivery and general incoherence I find it hard to care much. Not everyone’s an orator.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      ArchTeryx

      @Professor Bigfoot: FWIW, Quantum Leap was all about good people doing good deeds – correcting terrible events throughout history on a personal scale – and it made for popular and fantastic television. Maybe we’re just in a meaner age now.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      no body no name

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      Overly pricey campaigns and political events serve as a party for the candidate and their staff.  It’s a perk, not a flaw in the system.  And our side tends to have the better parties from it and we, especially the types that post on places like this, brag about it.  Complaining about the effects of this now is kinda bullshit.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Citizen Alan

      @Elizabelle:  I don’t see a universe in which there aren’t at least 37 Republicans in the Senate who would vote to acquit Piggy if he went on TV and declared that he was a god, that he was suspending election, and that henceforth any open Cabinet positions would be filled by horses.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Ramona

      @Bupalos: Interesting! Thank you for this insight.

      I’d like to read more on this. Do you have any recommendations?

      What documented indications are extant on Virginia’s movement towards gradual emancipation? I vaguely remember that Virginia was dependent then on tobacco rather than cotton and something was awry either in the tobacco market or in the downturn in the quality of the soil necessary to grow tobacco. Did this factor in Virginia’s gradual emancipation plans?

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Ramona

      @schrodingers_cat: Excellent! Can’t wait to read the relaunch of your blog!

      What wasn’t covered (or maybe I don’t remember) in my high school treatment of our Independence movement in Bombay was which segments of Indian society did the Raj depend on in the 19th century.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      JML

      @The Very Reverend Crimson Fire of Compassion: Keep firing. We need more people who will tear down the bullshit hagiography of Reagan as A Great President. He sucked, caused massive amounts of damage, was lucky that the Fed had already done the hard work on the economy, and Carter might have actually beaten his ass if his corrupt band of traitors hadn’t worked it to keep the hostages in Iran until after the election.

      Fuck Reagan forever.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Geminid

      @schrodingers_cat: New Lines Magazine put out a podcast a couple weeks ago titled:

         The Invisible Lines That Divided South Asia

      The historian Sam Dalymple joins Faisal Al Rafar on the podcast to discuss the division of the Raj from Myanmar to Yemen, how borders continue to shape our lives today, and his new book “Shattered Lands.”

      There is a summary of the podcast that may indicate whether it’s worth listening to. It sounds like they discuss developments long before 1947 as well as the partition of that year.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      laura

      @JML: I would like to join Team Fuck Ronald Reagan Forever. I commit to bringing vitriol and pound cake to every meeting. Agenda items I am prepared to speak to extemporaneously include; the dismantling of higher education as well as k-12, shuttering state hospitals/failing to fund community based treatment and care options/criminalization of mental illness/homelessness, turncoat unionism, racism, decoupling productivity from wages, and distain for government generally.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      RaflW

      @Scout211: “Hughes is right about one thing. With Trump, everything is political. And while it’s long been the case that sports and politics collide, these collisions have become more intense under Trump’s presidency. We seem to be endlessly discussing who is allowed to participate or who is American enough to sing at the Super Bowl.” – Colin Horgan, Guardian

       
      This exactly. I’d cut the US Mens Hockey team some slack if the president treated sports as neutral ground. He doesn’t! He had a massive hissy fit about Bad Bunny and got his allies to produce (stupid) counter-programming. So, yeah, puzzled Team USA guy, it’s not neutral.

      And maybe it could be neutral to go on Fox after the speech. But if you hand your medal to Sean Hannity and let him put it on for the rest of the interview, you are showing favorites. He’s not a reporter. He’s not an anchor. He’s the host of an opinion show! With bad opinions!

      Reply
    135. 135.

      WaterGirl

      @ArchTeryx: I think the newer version of Magnum PI (5 seasons, ended a year or two ago) is also just as you described – good people trying to help other people, though not on the scale of traveling through time.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.