Let’s just cut to the quick. Things that pissed me right off today, starting with this:

Vice President JD Vance announced Wednesday that the Trump administration would “temporarily halt” some Medicaid funding to the state of Minnesota over fraud concerns, as part of what he described as an aggressive crackdown on misuse of public funds. Vance, who made the announcement with Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said the administration was taking the action “in order to ensure that the state of Minnesota takes its obligations seriously to be good stewards of the American people’s tax money.” Oz, who referred to people committing fraud as “self-serving scoundrels,” said the federal government would hold off on paying $259.5 million to Minnesota in funding for Medicaid, the health care safety net for low-income Americans.

This is all bullshit, of course. They are doing this because they hate Minnesota and they hate Democrats and they hate the governor and they hate their senators. They have absolutely no legal authority to do this and it will eventually be declared illegal by a judge and then they may or may not give the money, but by then the damage will have been done and they will move on to something else because they are fucking sociopaths.

And even if they did have fraud of that magnitude and DID have the legal authority to do this (they do not), it makes absolutely no sense to take away medicaid to people who have not engaged in fraud- it’s collective punishment for a crime that has not been committed. It’s the Roman principle of decimation on a milder scale. Assholes.

I’m still sick of nazis and bootlickers and the quislings all around me:

Representative Ilhan Omar on Wednesday condemned the arrest of a guest she brought to the State of the Union, saying that being charged with a crime for standing up in the gallery during the president’s address “sends a chilling message about the state of our democracy.” Aliya Rahman, a U.S. citizen who was dragged from her vehicle after an ICE agent shattered its window during President Trump’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, attended the president’s speech on Tuesday night at the invitation of Ms. Omar. As Mr. Trump was speaking, Ms. Rahman was seen being escorted from the gallery above the House floor by Capitol Police officers. She could be heard shouting for someone to call Ms. Omar, and that all she had done was stand up. Ms. Rahman, 43, Ms. Omar and the U.S. Capitol Police said in separate statements that Ms. Rahman had been charged with unlawful conduct by disrupting Congress. The misdemeanor charge is punishable with a fine of up to $500 and up to six months in prison.

If you do not remember who Ms. Rahman is, she was the disabled woman who was pulled from her car by ICE goons on her way to a doctor’s appointment in a widely publicized video. Amerikkka, fuck yeah.

I guess that lazy bastard Thomas Frank never figured it out, because there is some evil shit going down in Kansas:

Today, transgender people across Kansas are reporting receiving letters from the Kansas Division of Vehicles stating that they must surrender their driver’s licenses and that their current credentials will be considered invalid upon the law’s publication in the Kansas Register on Thursday. Should any transgender person be caught driving without a valid license, they could face a class B misdemeanor carrying up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Kansas already requires county jails to house inmates according to sex assigned at birth. The letter, obtained by Erin in the Morning, marks one of the most significant erosions of transgender civil rights in the United States to date… …SB 244, also known as the “bathroom bounty” bill, contained heavy identification document bans as well. The bill was rushed through the Kansas Legislature in January using a “gut and go” procedure that bypassed nearly all public input on its key provisions. Governor Laura Kelly vetoed the bill on February 13, calling it “poorly drafted,” but the Legislature overrode her veto days later. In addition to the driver’s license provisions, the law bans transgender people from using bathrooms matching their gender identity in public buildings and creates a bathroom bounty hunter system allowing citizens to sue transgender people they encounter in restrooms for at least $1,000 in damages, including potentially in private restrooms. The bill takes effect immediately upon publication in the Kansas Register rather than the standard July 1 effective date—giving transgender Kansans just days between the override and the invalidation of their identity documents. The consequences for noncompliance could escalate quickly. Under Kansas law, driving without a valid license is a class B misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine—though first-time offenders are more likely to face a citation and fine. A conviction, however, triggers an automatic 90-day license suspension. If a person drives during that suspension, they face a charge of driving on a suspended license, which carries a mandatory minimum of five days in jail. Kansas already requires county jails to house inmates by sex assigned at birth.

These laws help no one.

These laws will make no one safer.

These laws will not improve one single person’s life.

The sole intent of these laws is legalized cruelty with the potential of throwing them into jails to receive more extrajudicial cruelty in genpop while being “legal.”

Every single person who helped make these laws happen can rot in hell. The arc of the moral universe is too god damned long for me. I want all of these people to be publicly humiliated and run out of polite society.

I honestly don’t care what you think about trans people and I do not give one fuck about the political implications of standing up for trans people, hell, I don’t even care if you dislike them for some stupid fucking reason (that’s on you to sort out, weirdo), but from my personal standpoint if you are not loudly standing up with and for them you are part of the problem. Us means all of us. Never Again means never again for nobody, no one. Never the fuck again.

The end.

SO I watched some of the speech last night as you all know and I am a sick person and read it all today and every time I subject myself to this shit at the end I find myself reflecting on George Bush’s reaction to Trump’s first inauguration speech: “that was some weird shit.” Everything about it was just weird and dystopian and felt like Nero greeting the masses and throwing out bouquets and medals and coins to a rowdy populace while goons in the back clubbed any dissenters. And it was all fucking lies. The highlight of the whole thing was, of course, Al Green, who as usual was standing on business:

If you can’t read it, it says “Black People Aren’t Apes,” a reference to the racist video Trump posted what feels like last year but was probably only two weeks ago. And for those of you who poo-poo political stunts like getting thrown out of the SOTU and think it is undignified or merely performative, go check out the 50 thousand news articles covering this event. A wise man once said that “if you don’t like performative politics, you better be out performing the politics.”

At any rate, because I am a glutton for punishment and not at all right in the head, I read a NYT piece where they interviewed seven voters and it was as bad as you would think but I just quit when I got to this:

That is precisely where I tapped out. Eat your heart out, NYTPitchbot/DougJ.

That’s it for me. Another beautiful day here- I had a lovely taco salad without tacos with a half a chicken breast I had left and a bunch of fixings over some nice spicy rocket with a jalapeno/cilantro/lime crema I make. I’m watching the Last Thing He Told Me on Apple TV because I thought Judy Greer was in it but I have not seen her yet, but Jennifer Garner is in it and she’s always been pleasant and fun (I loved Alias) and it’s engrossing but not too taxing or threatening, so that’s what we’re watching. Mom and Devon said the book was fun.

Bolo is doing fine, although he still acts a lot like I am a big dangerous scary thing a lot and will bark at me in the mooning and all the way into the house if I leave and come back. Starting to wonder if the dog has whatever Leonard had in Memento.

Peace out.

