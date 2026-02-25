Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Night Open Thread

Wednesday Night Open Thread

by | 67 Comments

This post is in: 

Let’s just cut to the quick. Things that pissed me right off today, starting with this:

Vice President JD Vance announced Wednesday that the Trump administration would “temporarily halt” some Medicaid funding to the state of Minnesota over fraud concerns, as part of what he described as an aggressive crackdown on misuse of public funds.

Vance, who made the announcement with Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said the administration was taking the action “in order to ensure that the state of Minnesota takes its obligations seriously to be good stewards of the American people’s tax money.”

Oz, who referred to people committing fraud as “self-serving scoundrels,” said the federal government would hold off on paying $259.5 million to Minnesota in funding for Medicaid, the health care safety net for low-income Americans.

This is all bullshit, of course. They are doing this because they hate Minnesota and they hate Democrats and they hate the governor and they hate their senators. They have absolutely no legal authority to do this and it will eventually be declared illegal by a judge and then they may or may not give the money, but by then the damage will have been done and they will move on to something else because they are fucking sociopaths.

And even if they did have fraud of that magnitude and DID have the legal authority to do this (they do not), it makes absolutely no sense to take away medicaid to people who have not engaged in fraud- it’s collective punishment for a crime that has not been committed. It’s the Roman principle of decimation on a milder scale. Assholes.

***

I’m still sick of nazis and bootlickers and the quislings all around me:

Representative Ilhan Omar on Wednesday condemned the arrest of a guest she brought to the State of the Union, saying that being charged with a crime for standing up in the gallery during the president’s address “sends a chilling message about the state of our democracy.”

Aliya Rahman, a U.S. citizen who was dragged from her vehicle after an ICE agent shattered its window during President Trump’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, attended the president’s speech on Tuesday night at the invitation of Ms. Omar. As Mr. Trump was speaking, Ms. Rahman was seen being escorted from the gallery above the House floor by Capitol Police officers. She could be heard shouting for someone to call Ms. Omar, and that all she had done was stand up.

Ms. Rahman, 43, Ms. Omar and the U.S. Capitol Police said in separate statements that Ms. Rahman had been charged with unlawful conduct by disrupting Congress. The misdemeanor charge is punishable with a fine of up to $500 and up to six months in prison.

If you do not remember who Ms. Rahman is, she was the disabled woman who was pulled from her car by ICE goons on her way to a doctor’s appointment in a widely publicized video. Amerikkka, fuck yeah.

***

I guess that lazy bastard Thomas Frank never figured it out, because there is some evil shit going down in Kansas:

Today, transgender people across Kansas are reporting receiving letters from the Kansas Division of Vehicles stating that they must surrender their driver’s licenses and that their current credentials will be considered invalid upon the law’s publication in the Kansas Register on Thursday. Should any transgender person be caught driving without a valid license, they could face a class B misdemeanor carrying up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Kansas already requires county jails to house inmates according to sex assigned at birth. The letter, obtained by Erin in the Morning, marks one of the most significant erosions of transgender civil rights in the United States to date…

…SB 244, also known as the “bathroom bounty” bill, contained heavy identification document bans as well. The bill was rushed through the Kansas Legislature in January using a “gut and go” procedure that bypassed nearly all public input on its key provisions. Governor Laura Kelly vetoed the bill on February 13, calling it “poorly drafted,” but the Legislature overrode her veto days later. In addition to the driver’s license provisions, the law bans transgender people from using bathrooms matching their gender identity in public buildings and creates a bathroom bounty hunter system allowing citizens to sue transgender people they encounter in restrooms for at least $1,000 in damages, including potentially in private restrooms. The bill takes effect immediately upon publication in the Kansas Register rather than the standard July 1 effective date—giving transgender Kansans just days between the override and the invalidation of their identity documents.

The consequences for noncompliance could escalate quickly. Under Kansas law, driving without a valid license is a class B misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine—though first-time offenders are more likely to face a citation and fine. A conviction, however, triggers an automatic 90-day license suspension. If a person drives during that suspension, they face a charge of driving on a suspended license, which carries a mandatory minimum of five days in jail. Kansas already requires county jails to house inmates by sex assigned at birth.

These laws help no one.
These laws will make no one safer.
These laws will not improve one single person’s life.

The sole intent of these laws is legalized cruelty with the potential of throwing them into jails to receive more extrajudicial cruelty in genpop while being “legal.”

Every single person who helped make these laws happen can rot in hell. The arc of the moral universe is too god damned long for me. I want all of these people to be publicly humiliated and run out of polite society.

I honestly don’t care what you think about trans people and I do not give one fuck about the political implications of standing up for trans people, hell, I don’t even care if you dislike them for some stupid fucking reason (that’s on you to sort out, weirdo), but from my personal standpoint if you are not loudly standing up with and for them you are part of the problem. Us means all of us. Never Again means never again for nobody, no one. Never the fuck again.

The end.

***

SO I watched some of the speech last night as you all know and I am a sick person and read it all today and every time I subject myself to this shit at the end I find myself reflecting on George Bush’s reaction to Trump’s first inauguration speech: “that was some weird shit.” Everything about it was just weird and dystopian and felt like Nero greeting the masses and throwing out bouquets and medals and coins to a rowdy populace while goons in the back clubbed any dissenters. And it was all fucking lies. The highlight of the whole thing was, of course, Al Green, who as usual was standing on business:

Wednesday Night Open Thread 32

If you can’t read it, it says “Black People Aren’t Apes,” a reference to the racist video Trump posted what feels like last year but was probably only two weeks ago. And for those of you who poo-poo political stunts like getting thrown out of the SOTU and think it is undignified or merely performative, go check out the 50 thousand news articles covering this event. A wise man once said that “if you don’t like performative politics, you better be out performing the politics.”

At any rate, because I am a glutton for punishment and not at all right in the head, I read a NYT piece where they interviewed seven voters and it was as bad as you would think but I just quit when I got to this:

Wednesday Night Open Thread 33

That is precisely where I tapped out. Eat your heart out, NYTPitchbot/DougJ.

***

That’s it for me. Another beautiful day here- I had a lovely taco salad without tacos with a half a chicken breast I had left and a bunch of fixings over some nice spicy rocket with a jalapeno/cilantro/lime crema I make. I’m watching the Last Thing He Told Me on Apple TV because I thought Judy Greer was in it but I have not seen her yet, but Jennifer Garner is in it and she’s always been pleasant and fun (I loved Alias) and it’s engrossing but not too taxing or threatening, so that’s what we’re watching. Mom and Devon said the book was fun.

Bolo is doing fine, although he still acts a lot like I am a big dangerous scary thing a lot and will bark at me in the mooning and all the way into the house if I leave and come back. Starting to wonder if the dog has whatever Leonard had in Memento.

Peace out.

***

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    67Comments

    1. 1.

      RaflW

      Did I understand correctly that Oz said that Medicaid would not fund prosthetics, appliances and other ‘supplies’ to any state for the next six months? That’s what I saw on Bsky but I haven’t had time for scouring news sites.

      If so, the GOP is about to have an approval rating shock

      eta: “He [Oz] said CMS for six months would block any new Medicare enrollments for suppliers of durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics or other supplies used to treat chronic conditions or assist in injury recovery.”

      So no new suppliers. Still probably gonna be a cluster for some patients, but not what I thought I heard from a clip this afternoon before I went offline for 3+ hours. Oz did say that Florida (Hi Rick Scott & Gov. Ron DeSantis!) is a hotbed of fraud. So it ain’t only Minnesota. But he didn’t say FL’s money flow was being shut.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Stop mooning the dog! You bad, John!

      Regarding the rest, fuck the people who voted for this and really fuck those who sat it out or voted third party. Trump’s stupid base is never going to change until forced to by reality, so I hope reality hits most of them right between the eyes with a clue X 4.

      I fucking hate MAGA and I have eliminated every single one of them from my life, friends, business, all of them. I want nothing to do with MAGA and I refuse to assist them in any way. If I saw someone on the side of the road with a flat tire and MAGA bumper stickers, waving their arms for help, I would slow down and tell them to grab their bootstraps and shove them up their ass.

      Then drive off yelling “FUCK MAGA AND FUCK YOU!” while laughing my ass off…

      Reply
    5. 5.

      different-church-lady

      …because they are fucking sociopaths.

      We could just end every statement about them with this phrase and it would be totally accurate.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      NBC    WASHINGTON — The FBI, at the direction of Director Kash Patel, has fired at least a half-dozen agents tied to the 2022 search of President Donald Trump’s home in Florida, six people familiar with the matter told NBC News.

      Three of the sources said at least 10 employees overall were dismissed, from support personnel to agents and supervisors.

      Cannon puts the case on ice and all the agents and staff on the case are fired.   Everything’s fine.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      RaflW

      Oh, I thought this was interesting! Someone with a college degree and his own small business is challenging GOP House Whip Tom Emmer in the MN-06 primary. That’s not something one usually sees when a Trifecta government in your party is in place. And the opponent is the freaking Whip (tho Emmer does kinda suck at whipping votes).

      I can’t imagine he’ll get all that much traction. Emmer’s district apparently contains a vast swathe of self-injuring idiots (65-35 gen. elex vote last cycle). Like, it’s farm country and MN farmers had to silo a lot of corn because of the Trump Trade Wars. Oh well!

      Anyway, this guy Mike Foley has a decent web site (“If you are tired of the noise, the spin, and the sellouts, join me. Lets fix this together!”), and got profiled in the Gannett owned St. Cloud daily this week and talked about how Emmer is virtually absent in district. Hopefully he wears a bullet proof vest and checks his brake lines at least daily.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      So there was a shooting in our neighborhood on Saturday night. People in my neighborhood have been freaking out. Boy Kitty was doing better after his deworming treatment, but then did some backsliding. So I left work early and took him to the vet. Got more medicine, more prescription food, more probiotics…. came home and then as I was getting out of the car, two PGH police detectives approached me. Mr. Suzanne had installed a camera at the front door a couple of years ago, but it hasn’t been working. The detectives wanted to see any footage, because apparently the shooter ran up our street. Fantastic.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      I should also note that when I say “did some backsliding”, what I mean is “leaked poop everywhere, including on me”. So I got to talk to the police while wearing cat dookie. So I have that going for me, which was nice.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NotMax

      @RaflW

      Wasn’t it Emmer who put himself into contention to become Speaker at one point and then withdrew it when the response was deafening silence?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Just look at that parking lot

      In Robert Louis Stevenson’s novella, The Strange  Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, Hyde is described as being ‘something abnormal and misbegotten in the very essence of his person’.

      I find this an apt description of today’s Republican Party.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Barbara

      @RaflW: It’s a moratorium on the enrollment of new suppliers, not coverage of the supplies.  DME suppliers are sort of ground zero for fraud, and even though the rules for enrollment have been tightened considerably over the last few years, the feeling is that it’s an area where organized crime flourishes, but especially in Florida, which is just generally ground zero for Medicare fraud.

      Although I am not sure how refusing to enroll new suppliers will stop existing suppliers that commit fraud, I think that it is often the case that when a supplier starts getting investigated, they close up and start again, making it hard to keep up with the fraud.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      different-church-lady

      @Barbara:

      …especially in Florida, which is just generally ground zero for Medicare fraud.

      Well then clearly the solution is to… [checks notes] …withhold medicare payments to Minnesota.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Scout211

      AP

      HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s government said late Wednesday that the 10 passengers on a boat that opened fire on its soldiers were armed Cubans living in the U.S. who were trying to infiltrate the island and unleash terrorism.

      The announcement came hours after Cuba said its soldiers killed four people and wounded six others aboard a Florida-registered speed boat that had entered Cuban waters and opened fire on the soldiers first, injuring one Cuban officer.

      Cuba’s government said the majority of the 10 people on the boat “have a known history of criminal and violent activity.”

      U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had told reporters earlier that he was made aware of the incident and that the U.S. is now gathering its own information to determine if the victims were American citizens or permanent residents.

      . . .

      The Cuban government identified two of the boat passengers as Amijail Sánchez González and Leordan Enrique Cruz Gómez, who are wanted by Cuban authorities “based on their involvement in the promotion, planning, organization, financing, support or commission of actions carried out in the national territory or in other countries, in connection with acts of terrorism.”

      The government said it also had arrested Duniel Hernández Santos, adding that he was “sent from the United States to guarantee the reception of the armed infiltration, who at this time has confessed to his actions.”

      The Associated Press was not immediately able to independently verify that information.

      Cuba’s government said it obtained the details about the passengers aboard the boat from the suspects detained following the shootout.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Old School

      If there’s anything I know about Dr. Oz, it’s that he’s strongly against anyone using the medical industry to gain funds through trickery.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      currawong

      Curiously, I’ve been to Wilkes-Barre. We bumped into a member of the local government who was excited that two Australians were visiting and excitedly showed us the new waterfront which he was very proud of.

      A year or two later we saw it in the news where a judge was sentencing kids to a youth detention centre which was paying him a kickback for doing so.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Scout211

      @Old School: If there’s anything I know about Dr. Oz, it’s that he’s strongly against anyone else using the medical industry to gain funds through trickery.

      fixed it for you. ;-)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      hells littlest angel

      JC,

      Thanks so much for posting that Angine de Poitrine video. I’ve been listening to them all day, and eagerly awaiting the release of their album.

      I think they’ll become famous — or maybe just underground famous — by the end of the year.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Sister Golden Bear

      I honestly don’t care what you think about trans people and I do not give one fuck about the political implications of standing up for trans people, hell, I don’t even care if you dislike them for some stupid fucking reason (that’s on you to sort out, weirdo), but from my personal standpoint if you are not loudly standing up with and for them you are part of the problem. Us means all of us. Never Again means never again for nobody, no one. Never the fuck again.

      Thank you John.

      Unfortunately this won’t be the last state to do it voluntarily, and I full expect federal legislation to force the remaining states to do so. These fuckers want us trans people eradicated.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      cain

      @Sister Golden Bear:

      Blue states like Oregon should welcome our trans friends to come here. Start businesses and hopefully flourish. Their loss our gain.

      But it makes driving through kansas risky to transgender people who might be traveling through.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Gretchen

      I’m in Kansas. There are already lawsuits seeking to stay the law. School districts, for one, often have gender-neutral bathrooms and are suing. The Kansas City airport famously has gender-neutral bathrooms with enclosed stalls and shared sinks and there hasn’t been a single allegation of a sexual assault. It’s great because there’s never a line like there are in women’s only restrooms. The airport is on the Missouri side, though, so it’s not affected.

      This is a ploy by Ty Masterson, Senate President, who is running for governor. He looks like a cartoon villain.  His Facebook posts about this are followed by comments from guys salivating about kicking butt – it’s not subtle. I always ask how it’s going to be enforced. Are you volunteering for the Panty Patrol, tough guy? Do you think starting fistfights outside ladies rooms keeps women safer?

      Kansas gets the reputation of being deep red, but the urban areas are pretty blue. The vote to keep abortion legal won 60-40. I think these guys are going to be surprised by how unpopular these culture war issues are when they can’t fully fund educations or expand Medicaid. But a lot of people are going to be hurt in the meantime before we can wrest power away from them.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      A thought occurred to me the other day. Wouldn’t it be in the rich and powerful’s (oligarchs/donors *cough* Bloomberg *cough*) best interests for the citizens, preferably and mainly those they consider enemies, political or otherwise, to be disarmed/prohibited from owning firearms? Do you think someone like Peter Thiel actually supports the 2nd Amendment applying to everyone? Or even existing at all, considering his thoughts on democracy? He probably thinks only the police and military should legally possess them, since they would be enforcing his will in his perfect world

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Martin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): When have Republicans ever supported the 2nd amendment applying to everyone? Reagan signed the first gun control legislation in the US when the Black Panthers rolled into Sacramento. This was a year after Charles Whitman shot 46 people at UT Austin, killing 15. That didn’t get a law. The Black Panthers didn’t even hurt anyone.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Satanley (aka weasel)

      @Scout211: Thanks for this update. I’d been wondering is this was going to turn out to be a Bay of Pigs echo all day. Doubt we’ll ever find out who, if anyone, paid for their little voyage

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Trivia Man

      One amusing bit from last night. As fatrhead left the podium and waded into the crowd, the first senator he came to was Fetterman in the front row, stage right. Fetterman was talking to a woman with his back to T, so T touched him on the shoulder. Fet turned around, gave a VERY curt nod, then turned back to his conversation. Made me chuckle.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @Gretchen: I truly hope the lawsuits get stay quick enough to prevent trans people from having their drivers licenses revoked. Unfortunately, I’m sure that’s one reason that part of the law took effect immediately with no grace period was to ensure trans people were without drivers licenses—and birth certificates—while it’s being fought over in court.

      @Leto: A reminder that Project 2025 specifically planned to declare anything having to do with LBG-and-especially T to be inherently pornographic—and then ban all pornography.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Martin:

      I don’t necessarily disagree. That’s part of my point. Gun ownership was a good wedge issue for them, but I believe that will come to end very soon. The Trump administration already tried to float a gun ban for Trans Americans. While a number of gun rights organizations came out strongly against this and the admin backed down, I’m not confident this is the end of it.

      And the continued gun control push by Democratic pols is absolutely incomprehensible to me, especially in this political climate and the threats we collectively face from the far right; the threats that vulnerable minorities like Trans people that are being targeted face especially

      And these gun control bills always have law enforcement carve-outs, too.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Gretchen

      @Sister Golden Bear: Yes, this law was pushed through with unusual haste – no public hearings, no pause before it goes into effect, which is usually 2-3 months I think. I think even the sponsors know this is unconscionable and unpopular. Not that that helps the affected trans people in the meantime. These people are deliberately evil.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Juju

      @Suzanne: I went through a similar thing last year about this time. Three people were killed in and around my neighborhood.  I was out of the area and a number of neighbors were trying to track me down.  I got a few calls from neighbors who called to see if I was ok, and when they found out I was fine told me to stay away from the area for a while. It can all be disconcerting. When  things settled down it all kind of hit me how very serious it all was, and that I was so lucky my family was safe. Don’t be surprised if you feel unsettled for a while.  I’m sorry you had to go through this sort of ordeal.  I hope you cope better than I did.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @Gretchen: And just to be even more evil….

      The extraordinary thing is that as came up multiple times during the vote, if you applied to change your marker back the moment this bill was signed, you still wouldn’t have had enough time to comply. The sponsor’s response was that people should have considered it before when changing markers.
      — Jessica Kant (@jessdkant.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 5:50 PM

      The letters arrived today. Not last week, not two weeks ago when it was passed or a week ago after the veto was overridden. They arrived the night before the changes were live so no one could do anything about it, just to rub it in and be able to say they’d given notice.
      — Jessica Kant (@jessdkant.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 5:52 PM

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Sister Golden Bear

      This. A 1,000 times this.

      In ten years we went from North Carolina introducing the first “bathroom bill”—and then there’s a national outcry, companies pull their business up to and including the NCAA cancelling a publicized game. The bill fails.

      Republicans passed a law—and then overrode the governor’s veto—that the not only creates a bounty hunter system for people to harass trans people, but also revokes drivers licenses and birth certificates for trans people who went through all the substantial legal hurdles to change their gender. And crickets.

      This is what I need cis folks to understand.

      It’s been a decade.

      Imagine living TEN FUCKING YEARS watching as a blatant, artificial campaign to erase your personhood, your identity and your safety chugs along, increasing in power every single day, and most people don’t care or dismiss it[image or embed]— Zoe Tunnell (@zoewithasword.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 9:28 PM

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Gretchen

      @Sister Golden Bear: Wow. Even more evil than I thought.

      I read today that covid turned a lot of people to evangelicals because in the uncertain time they wanted certain answers, someone sure what we should do. Fauci and other scientists didn’t really know, while the quacks were certain.

      I see a lot of people say: there’s just men and women. Very simple. I always respond with the ways it’s not simple, and include a link to our local library’s copy of Autobiography of a Transgender Scientist. He was exposed to endocrine disrupters in utero, had somewhat ambiguous sex organs, was raised female but didn’t feel right, transitioned to male in his 40s. It was especially interesting because he could compare how he was treated and respected as a female scientist vs. a male. Sometimes people would even say something like you’re so much smarter than your sister, speaking about things he said or wrote before transition!

      So when I comment on these “it’s simple” Facebook comments I include a link to the library copy. It’s available now! You can check it out tomorrow and learn more about this complicated subject!

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Gretchen

      @Sister Golden Bear: If I’m doing it wrong please tell me how I can do better. I only know one trans person, a beloved family member who has never felt they really fit with their body, and just told some of us that they are transitioning in their 40s.  They are still reluctant to tell some family members, but those they told aren’t surprised. I want to do the right thing.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Tony Jay

      Horrible people, when given the power and opportunity, will do horrible things. When challenged or threatened, they’ll do horrible things quickly.

      This is what that looks like.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Gretchen

      @Sister Golden Bear: When this relative was a small child we went on vacation with her family. My husband said, that child is most likely to grow up to be a friend of (our lesbian next door neighbor). I said how can you know that? She’s 3! He said that’s just what he thought. Of course he was right. She came out to my daughters 20 years later, and they said yeah, we knew that. She said “I wish you’d told me!” It was a struggle for her very religious parents to accept it, and not sure that her sisters ever did. She moved far from her rural small town and things seemed to chug along, but I worried about her with all the bathroom bills. She’s exactly the sort of woman that these things target: born female, but tall, muscular, short hair and masculine clothes, catnip for these guys spoiling for a fight. So I worried. We had a family reunion last summer. Relative very worried about meeting very religious sisters for the first time in many years – parents had come around. But all went well. Told my daughter that they were now using they/them pronouns at home and work, changed to male name, started transition. Seems to be doing well in new state, has a nice partner, it all makes sense, but afraid to tell parents, never mind sisters. So any pointers on how to do the right thing are very welcome.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      @Ksmiami05:

      Agreed. Here’s a recent reminder of how inhumane they are. This story enraged me. Imagining the Hell this poor man went through at the hands of our hated government brings tears to my eyes.

      Trump, his foot soldiers, the willing assholes enabling him, those serving him and those he hired to beat on us are monsters and I will never forgive them for what they have done.

      Never. I fucking hate them.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Bill Arnold

      The Kansas move is a Nazi move.
      It took the German Nazis about 5 years to invalidate the passports of Jews (1938).
      It took the German Nazis until 1935 to expel Jews from the military – the trump administration completed the expulsion of trans people from the military within several months.
      Why should we not treat a Kansas plate on a car as a swastika?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Gretchen

      @Bill Arnold: Because some of your good progressive Balloon Juice friends like me drive a car with Kansas plates. My district regularly votes in a good Democratic congressional vote, went for Hillary, Biden, and Harris. Just because monsters live among us doesn’t mean we’re monsters. You need us here to fight back.

      Reply

