Every Single One

by | 206 Comments

This post is in: Politics

Yesterday SFAW quoted something they had originally seen on LGM.

It struck me as the absolute truth, and since I have an electrician here today and no time to put together another post, I figure this is the perfect time to share this more widely.

Adding to my befuddlement is the fact that he’s every single stereotype of a loathsome shitheel from the last one hundred years of popular culture, all at once—the ignorant blowhard at the end of the bar, the entitled silver spoon trust fund asshole, the clueless boss who does nothing but create crises for his employees to clean up, the lecherous old man, the vapid self-important celebrity, the penny pinching miser who stiffs the honest working man, the oily corrupt politician, the cowardly bully, the draft-dodging faux-patriot, the scumbag crook who gets off on a technicality. He’s almost literally every repugnant trope from generations of literature, movies, and TV shows.

I dare you to find one thing in there that doesn’t ring true.

If anyone knows the original commenter from LGM, I would be pleased to credit them: Brandunaware

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

    206Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Speaking of awful, ignorant people, it strikes me that – with each person who steps down or presses pause on some current position or responsibility – the pressure on the administration increases and makes it harder for them to continue with their current do nothing stance.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Greg

      That might be the key to his popularity with a certain demographic. Every “loathsome shitheel” (awesome phrase btw) sees themself in him. With someone that shares certain characteristics with them, they can see themselves being in that position. Of course, I may be full of it as well.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gretchen

      @Greg: No, this rings true. Like every American is a “temporarily embarrassed millionaire” so they don’t want to raise taxes on rich people for when they become rich themselves.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Greg: I think Obama brought out the best in people.  T absolutely brings out the worst.

      edit: Water finds its own level.  I guess that’s how Barack and Michelle ended up together.  And the orange guy and the woman he met through Epstein.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Motivated Seller

      I would add “the beclowned used-car salesman”.  I’m thinking of the Tesla Auto-mall on the Whitehouse lawn.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Albatrossity

      Yeah, any one of those profiles would be someone that the average working joe should hate. Out of all of them, the one that baffles me the most is the entitled real estate mogul conman from New York City. How someone from anywhere could see that as a person to respect is an eternal mystery

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dr. luba

      LGM post: here. Quote appears to be from a commenter “Brandunaware”

      A longer version of the quote from DeviantArt:

      From the internet…

      “I’ve said this before, but the enormity of how stupid and childish Trump is, and the inexplicability of him winning not just once, but twice (after committing insurrection!) is so overwhelming it won’t ever be explainable. The fact that he has been president warps reality in a gravitational sense; the fact of his power means that society, in telling the story, can’t actually conceptualize him as so unserious and stupid, because by definition he has been elected twice and so he is, by definition, important and serious. Power justifies itself.

      But of course that’s a fiction. He’s as evil, stupid, venal and unfit for the role as he was 10 years ago, when it was a cosmic joke to think he could ever be President. The fact that 10 years later has has been President twice doesn’t change who he is and what he is. He is the most terrible person in every possible way to even run for president, let alone win. This fact about him warps reality. It’s crazy-making. It’s society-wide gaslighting. I don’t know how I will ever be able to explain this to my children.

      Adding to my befuddlement is the fact that he’s every single stereotype of a loathsome shitheel from the last one hundred years of popular culture, all at once—the ignorant blowhard at the end of the bar, the entitled silver spoon trust fund asshole, the clueless boss who does nothing but create crises for his employees to clean up, the lecherous old man, the vapid self-important celebrity, the penny pinching miser who stiffs the honest working man, the oily corrupt politician, the cowardly bully, the draft-dodging faux-patriot, the scumbag crook who gets off on a technicality. He’s almost literally every repugnant trope from generations of literature, movies, and TV shows. This is the man— the clown, the ignoramus—who ends our Republic?”

      — Brandunaware

      Reply
    11. 11.

      gene108

      @Greg:

      Watching YouTube channels from women deconstructing from their cultish childhoods, there seems to be a large percentage of right-wingers who grew up in an authoritarian household where Dad (or cult leader) had to be obeyed and never questioned.

      If the authority figures did bad things, the community would close ranks to protect their own.

      Basically, Trump seems normal and relatable to right-wingers, who are authoritarians and raised in an authoritarian culture.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MattF

      In that vein from Rick Wilson. And I do realize that Wilson did bad things before finding the true path and is generally pitching his videos towards liberals who may send him money, but his current rants are entertaining and mostly correct. He also absolutely despises Pam Bondi, which is special.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Cliosfanboy

      @gene108: Yep.  Witness all of the sick “Daddy’s Home!” posts after election day 2024.  When my Dad got home, I got a hug and a “How was your day??”  These sick fucks got a beating for whatever transgressions they may have committed during the day, and think that’s how it should be.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chetan Murthy

      This would not be the first time that it has been observed that he has literally no, NO redeeming qualities.  None.  Even Hitler had some redeeming qualities:  he cared about the quality of life of his Base. He cared for his dog, ISTR.  Trump has literally none.

       

      And this is, I think. Part of why TNC called him the first White President: they nominated someone with no redeeming qualities specifically as a way of rebuking us for the sin of electing a Black man with so many admirable qualities.  The Pustule’s only admirable quality in their eyes is his whiteness.  In this sense he is infinitely better than eg Romney, who had admirable qualities: eg he was obviously a family man, etc

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Paul in KY

      @Gretchen: IMO, that’s why slavery was popular among poor whites in the South: “I might hit me a lick at the track or a card game and get me one of them thar wimmens!”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Melancholy Jaques

      he’s every single stereotype of a loathsome shitheel from the last one hundred years of popular culture, all at once

      This is why I have nothing but loathing for anyone who voted for that asshole and why do not accept any excuses for failing to vote against him. It’s also why none of these businesses or institutions who have gone along with him should ever be forgiven for doing so.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Percysowner

       

      He is all of those horrible things. He is also the ultimate con man. I don’t know why and I have no clue how he does it, but there it is. He conned so many people into thinking he deserved to be president. Then, like many victims of con men, they couldn’t admit that they got conned. They had to keep up their belief because otherwise they were stupid and they couldn’t really be stupid. Added to that, he had opponents who would have been excellent Presidents, but who had cultural forces against them. Both were women, who must not be raised above men for many. Hillary Clinton had Bernie as an opponent for the Democratic nomination and he couldn’t bring himself to support her whole heartedly. then she got submarined by James Comey. Harris was black as well as female, didn’t have a long enough runway for her campaign and really couldn’t pull away from some of Biden’s more controversial positions, even if she wanted to, Both were perfect storms, storms a good con man knew exactly how to use to sink them.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      SFAW

      @dr. luba:

      Thanks very much for doing the legwork that I was too lazy to do myself.

      To me, that comment is right up there with TBogg’s “Mumia sweatshirt” post and Steve Gilliard’s — gone far too young — “Fighting liberal” post

      Reply
    26. 26.

      JBWoodford

      @Motivated Seller: Or, in the case of the more disengaged voters, candidate “he was president in 2019, so voting for him will bring the good parts of 2019 back, and he’s just saying that stuff about deportations to get stupid people to vote for him.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jeffro

      trump is popular with them because he’s the living avatar of “white male supremacy at any cost* ”

      *especially if those costs can be borne by those other than white males

      *cost measured in tariff taxes, fractured NATO relationships, dirtier air, dead Minnesotans, measles epidemics, all of it

      (it’s very similar to what Chetan Murthy just said, about what TNC said)

      if keeping White folks on top (along with its corollary, keeping Black folks on the bottom) is of paramount importance to a voter, top of mind, the absolute priority (over morals, basic economics, international relations, the rule of law) trump’s definitely their guy.

      it’s an understatement to say that it speaks volumes when a voter picks a known felon, known perpetrator of sexual assault, known tax fraud, lifelong business failure to be their figurehead, their voice, their guy.  that guy must have spent years indicating that he is “all in” on their #1 issue.  and so they are “all in” on him, too.  White male supremacy at any cost.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      gene108

      @Albatrossity:

      Yeah, any one of those profiles would be someone that the average working joe should hate. Out of all of them, the one that baffles me the most is the entitled real estate mogul conman from New York City.

      The media played a huge part in normalizing Trump in 2016, while savaging Hillary over her email server.

      Why couldn’t they interview the 3500 or so contractors that sued him for nonpayment? Some them had to file for bankruptcy, because they had to spend money to get supplies for the job, and expected the second half of the payment to cover those expenses. These were mom and pop family run businesses. They thought they’d get a big payday, but got screwed.

      The court records are public, and a big part of how Trump treated ordinary people. It might’ve made a difference if they gave it the attention they gave Hillary’s email server.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @dr. luba:

      I’m not criticizing Governor Spanberger in any way, but I think Branunaware’s comment would have been a better response to the state of the union.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Greg

      @WaterGirl: I sometimes think that many hated Obama because he was what they are supposed to be, but don’t want to be. And it made them upset, that the image in the mirror wasn’t what they wanted. With Trump, that reflection is what they want, at least for the MAGA.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Gretchen

      I’m thinking some conservatives are just too stupid to understand what’s going on so they accept whatever they’re told. I’m in a Facebook argument about the SAVE act, pointed out that voter fraud is vanishingly rare, and one dude countered with “then I guess you’re not keeping up with the news from Pennsylvania! Yes, there were 7 people arrested for registering voters and adding fake names to their forms since they got paid per person signed up. The fake names weren’t added to the rolls, no fraudulent votes were cast, yet this guy used it as an example of voter fraud existing and needing voter ID.

      One thing ex-evangelicals emphasize is that instant, unquestioning obedience enforced with physical punishment is the primary value of child-rearing. When those kids grow up,, they’re looking for someone else to tell them what to do since they haven’t been taught to think for themselves, and they’re afraid of punishment if they step out of line. Not a good combo for a free country.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ohio Mom

      Sometimes I think this is what living in one of those African countries with the dictator who steals all the money is like.

      That’s not the entirety of Trump, just a facet.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Fraud Guy

      @Greg: ​
       
      As well as feeling that if he can get away with being all of these things, I can get away with being the one or two of them I am.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      jimmiraybob

      @Raoul Paste: “I think that ‘be the worst you can be’ is the ICE recruiting slogan.”

      I’m not sure that this goes low enough.  Perhaps, “imagine the worst you can be and then go worser.”  Yeah, I know, worser isn’t a word but look at who would be giving/getting the message.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      West of the Rockies

      Haven’t read the comments yet, but I will say he is not an especially successful faux-religious God bothered. Oh, he pretends once in a while (2 Corinthians walk into a bar), but he’s not of the slimy Mike Johnson mode.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jackie

      Washington Post: “Pro-Trump activists who say they are in coordination with the White House are circulating a 17-page draft executive order that claims China interfered in the 2020 election as a basis to declare a national emergency that would unlock extraordinary presidential power over voting.”

      I guess the MAGA faithful don’t trust their own base to keep repubs in power, so let’s declare a national emergency and call off the elections entirely. And, if elections are actually held, all seats won by democrats are challenged and ruled null and void.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      ArchTeryx

      @Greg: They want abusive daddy figures as their leaders. They figure the abuse will be heaped on their enemies and they’ll get the strong daddy side. But it really doesn’t matter. Trump abuses his followers all the time, and the answer is always, “THANK YOU SIR MAY I HAVE ANOTHER?” Kevin Bacon style

      Bigotry is a hell of a drug.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      gene108

      @Jeffro:

      it’s an understatement to say that it speaks volumes when a voter picks a known felon, known perpetrator of sexual assault, known tax fraud, lifelong business failure to be their figurehead, their voice, their guy. that guy must have spent years indicating that he is “all in” on their #1 issue.

      We tend to underestimate the effect right-wing and Russian disinformation plays in shaping people’s perceptions, along with all the Republicans that have been enabling him for the last ten years.

      For example, in 2016, when McConnell refused to sign a statement from the Obama administration about Russian election interference, it allowed Trump’s “Russia, Russia, Russia hoax” lie to float around as possibly being credible.

      Then there’s all the shit about the FISA warrants used to surveil people in Trump’s orbit being an abuse of the legal system by Republicans that gave further credence to Republican voters that Trump’s Russia hoax lie was the truth, during Trump 1.0.

      When Trump was indicted for J6 and the documents case, Republicans jumped at the chance to accuse Biden of “weaponizing the Justice Department” to go after his number one political opponent.

      Basically, there was a shit ton of Republican propaganda in 2016, his first administration, and 2023 to 2024 to cast doubt on any legal troubles Trump had.

      This gave Trump voters an excuse to ignore his criminality and corruption. It’s all they needed, because he’s doing what they want: Making white supremacy great again.

      Hell, even after the 2020 election right-wing media knowingly lied to their viewers to spread Trump’s lie that the election was stolen from him.

      Trump isn’t a singular force of nature. He had a fuck ton of Republican enablers* to get him where he is in politics.

      *Edit: Also Russian enablers.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      NaijaGal

      He’s also the open bigot that many Americans wish they could be, free of consequence.  He bought the loyalty of that group permanently when he called Mexicans rapists as he rode that escalator a decade ago and went on to win the presidency.

      They now have permission to be their worst selves and to try to remake the country in that image and for them, that makes up for tariffs as taxes, the cuts in healthcare and loss of health insurance, etc.

      Understanding that and trying to address it is paramount. Otherwise the country will collapse under the weight of racism and white supremacy, with his most devoted cult members unable to see their contribution to the disintegration of a country they claim to love.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      ArchTeryx

      @NaijaGal: Bigotry and economic inequality go hand in hand. One doesn’t cause the other, but severe economic pressure gives the bigots a strong tailwind to do shit like elect Trump. The country came within a hair’s breadth of joining the Axis in WWII during the Depression. (And it’s quite possible the only thing that stopped it was Yamamoto’s idiocy at Pearl Harbor). It’s an evil, vicious circle. “Economic uncertainty” isn’t an alternative explanation. It’s something that makes the hate tornado spin faster and do a lot more damage. And save for the very rare economic boom the last 40 years have been nothing but a total corporate takeover of our economy and led to a new, worse Gilded Age.

      Maybe I’m just rambling and getting too far out over my skis. But I’ve SEEN this effect. Solving inequality does not solve bigotry. But it puts a headwind in their face and makes them easier to marginalize.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      gene108

      @gene108:

      I want to add that Trump could not have won with only the white racist vote. All the bullshit that’s been stirred up to protect him, and keep him from ever being held accountable gave enough people the permission to ignore the accusations and convince themselves Trump isn’t as bad as his critics claim.

      His failure to release the Epstein files has cast doubt with enough people that trusted him and ignored the accusations that cracks in his support started forming, and are growing as he keeps fucking around.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      jimmiraybob

      @Percysowner:

      You can’t bake a loaf of MAGA bread without some stupidity, some ignorance, some malice and a whole lot of Dunning–Kruger effect.

      Add additional ingredients to taste.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      jimmiraybob

      @MattF: “DHS agents lied to get into Columbia residential building and arrested a student.”

      Yeah, I saw that.  Was it a week or two ago that it was being reported that ICE faked a stalled car to lure someone out of their home?  I’ll bet that there’s a stiff competition to come up with the best atrocious and illegal plan.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      MisterForkbeard

      Adding to my befuddlement is the fact that he’s every single stereotype of a loathsome shitheel from the last one hundred years of popular culture, all at once

      I tell people this all the time and it seems to crystallize for some people. If you’ve ever dealt with an asshole in your personal or professional life, Trump is that person. He takes credit for your work after sabotaging you. He requires gross brown-nosing. He’s openly sexist. He’s openly racist. He abuses you based on personal dislikes or rumors. He’s sexually harassed and assaulted people. He’s anti-semitic. He says glowing things to your face and then sabotages you behind your back. He goes back on contracts and agreements. He refuses to pay money that he owes. He bullies. And so on.

      Quite literally, if you’ve ever been in a bad situation Trump has been the worst person in that room.

      EDIT: I guess the allure is that some people just like assholes, and some people think he’ll just be an asshole to other people. And they like that.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      trollhattan

      Thank you for your service
      He was given a tough assignment and gave it his usual 100% committment
      You do NOT investigate the Lord, your God [PBUH] and think for a second you’re getting away with that.

      The FBI has fired roughly 10 members, all of whom participated in a probe into Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents after his first term.

      Their termination on Wednesday, confirmed by the BBC’s US partner CBS, was announced shortly after FBI director Kash Patel told Reuters that federal agents subpoenaed his phone records when he was a private citizen during the documents investigation.

      Susie Wiles, now White House chief of staff, also had her phone records subpoenaed when she was a private citizen as part of the investigation.

      Patel did not offer any evidence of wrongdoing by the FBI employees who were fired.

      After Trump left the White House in 2021, Special Counsel Jack Smith led two federal investigations into now-President Trump. One case was focused on whether Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election results.

      The other involved classified documents Trump brought back to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and his alleged efforts to obstruct the US Department of Justice from later retrieving them.

      The FBI staffers who were terminated on Wednesday all participated in the classified documents case.

      The BBC has reached out to the FBI for comment.

      Is there a single federal department/agency that will not need complete reconstruction/dismantling come 2029?

      Reply
    60. 60.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Progressive darling (with a Nazi tattoo), Graham Platner is boosting a right-wing podcaster who claims Jews didn’t die in gas-chambers.  Well, nothing to see here…

      Reply
    61. 61.

      different-church-lady

      Yeah, when I saw that one on LGM it jumped out at me too. Trump being president is like a direct refutation of every lesson you were ever given about morals, values, meritocracy, and how to be a decent human being.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @UncleEbeneezer: Progressives needed to have that come-to-Jesus meeting about their inherent bigotry and racism 10 years ago after they helped usher in Trump for the first time, and they should have been made to do a thorough, comprehensive, and deep housecleaning before anyone should have ever taken them seriously again.

      But alas, they were welcomed in with open arms, and they proceeded to show their ass again in 2024.  And now are gearing up to do so once more this year in the midterms.

      It’s just infuriating at this point.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      tam1MI

      @UncleEbeneezer: Progressive darling (with a Nazi tattoo), Graham Platner is boosting a right-wing podcaster who claims Jews didn’t die in gas-chambers.  Well, nothing to see here…

      Our Progressive Betters have once again decided to hand a winnable election to the Republicans on a platter.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Scout211

      WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge said Thursday that the IRS broke the law by disclosing confidential taxpayer information “approximately 42,695 times” to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

      U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly found that the IRS had erroneously shared the taxpayer information of thousands of people with the Department of Homeland Security as part of the agencies’ controversial agreement to share information on immigrants for the purpose of identifying and deporting people illegally in the U.S.

      Her finding was based off a declaration filed earlier this month by Dottie Romo, IRS’ chief risk and control officer, which revealed that the IRS had provided DHS with information on 47,000 of the 1.28 million people that ICE requested — and, in most of those cases, gave ICE additional address information in violation of privacy rules created to protect taxpayer data.

      . . .

      The government is appealing the case, but the Thursday ruling is significant because Romo’s declaration supports the decision on appeal.

      That’s a lot of criming, IRS.

      ETA:  Also too, Dottie might need to look for a new job.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Prometheus Shrugged

      Stated more succinctly:

      “Anything that could possibly be wrong in a human being is wrong in Donald Trump”–Fran Lebowitz

      Reply
    77. 77.

      lgerard

      Another description of fatso, written just as he was taking office the first time in 2017

      THIS is what makes my head spin: The president is not a moral figure in any idiom, any land, any culture, any subculture. I’m not talking about the liberal enlightenment that would make him want the country to take care of the poor and sick. I mean he has no Republican values either. He has no honor among thieves, no cosa nostra loyalty, no Southern code against cheating or lying, none of the openness of New York, rectitude of Boston, expressiveness and kindness of California, no evangelical family values, no Protestant work ethic. No Catholic moral seriousness, no sense of contrition or gratitude. No Jewish moral and intellectual precision, sense of history. He doesn’t care about the life of the mind OR the life of the senses. He is not mandarin, not committed to inquiry or justice, not hospitable. He is not proper. He is not a bon vivant who loves to eat, drink, laugh. There’s nothing he would die for — not American values, obviously, but not the land of Russia or his wife or young son. He has some hollow success creeds from Norman Vincent Peale, but Peale was obsessed with fair-dealing and a Presbyterian pastor; Trump has no fairness or piety. He’s not sentimental; no affection for dogs or babies. No love for mothers, “the common man,” veterans. He has no sense of military valor, and is openly a coward about war. He would have sorely lacked the pagan beauty and capacity to fight required in ancient Greece. He doesn’t care about his wife or wives; he is a philanderer but he’s not a romantic hero with great love for women and sex. He commands loyalty and labor from his children not because he loves them, even; he seems almost to hate them — and if one of them slipped it would be terrifying. He does no philanthropy. He doesn’t — in a more secular key — even seem to have a sense of his enlightened self-interest enough to shake Angela Merkel’s hand. Doesn’t even affect a love for the arts, like most rich New Yorkers. He doesn’t live and die by aesthetics and health practices like some fascists; he’s very ugly and barely mammalian. Am I missing an obscure moral system to which he so much as nods? Also are there other people, living or dead, like him?

      medium.com/@page88/this-is-what-makes-my-head-spin-f5542c493384

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Captain C

      @tam1MI:

      Our Progressive Betters have once again decided to hand a winnable election to the Republicans on a platner.

      You missed the chance for a bad pun.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @different-church-lady: he routinely does all of the things for which we would have been grounded.  He is a running violation of the Ten Commandments his followers so want to put up in our schools (to demonstrate their irrelevance?)

      Reply
    84. 84.

      WTFGhost

      As @Citizen Alan pointed out, if you have Christianity in your background, Trump is almost the parody of the Antichrist, like, God is all “I’ll make sure that anyone, who has any human compassion, can recognize the Antichrist, so they won’t follow him down the road to hell.”

      I’m just waiting until he demands citizens be chipped at birth, to prove they are Americans, and “no one can buy or sell unless they are properly chipped,” which is a perfect modern interpretation of the Mark/Number of the Beast.

      And part of me is screaming in the back of my mind, “WHAT THE EVERLOVING (BLEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEP) EFF is that (BLEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEP)ing moron’s end game? Americans everywhere poorer and sicker, except for the wealthy?” And it’s not like this came out of nowhere, no, he listened to Republicans talk radio, and he learned that Republicans want to destroy it all, and he heard the cheers of idiots, and decided he’d do what he could be to the bigliest Republican asshole ever, and OMG does he produce a mountain of excrement, which dutifully runs downhill.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @Greg: it used to be if you tattled as a kid you got grounded.  At school, tattling earned you a time standing, staring at the wall.    It was not your job to carry tales on another.   We were taught tattle-tales were tools of tyrants and commies.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Baud

      Via reddit

      Pope Leo demands priests stop using AI to write sermons over TikTok panic

      Personally, I find AI is better suited to hearing my confessions and providing absolution.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      different-church-lady

      I suppose this would explain a lot:

      Neanderthal males and human females had babies together, ancient DNA reveals

      Reply
    93. 93.

      CaseyL

      @WTFGhost: ​

      People naturally gravitate to where they get positive feedback. Trump, a POS from the time he was hatched, has only ever gotten positive feedback from people who encouraged him to be the worst he could be. First, his family; then his mob-connected advisors and financiers, and eventually the international far right. He gets praise from them all the time, as over the top as he wants, as often as he wants, and he always wants.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      JoyceH

      Hey folks – I have a question. It’s really struck me how everyone in this administration has been almost gleefully public in their looting of the Treasury and living like billionaires on the public dime. And I’ve always known that high ranking officials have routinely traveled by private plane and that hasn’t been a scandal – they need the secure comms and the ability to get places rapidly. But when I saw the pictures of the plane that Noem has been using, I have to ask – is that the NORMAL private plane used by government officials? I always assumed it was pretty nice, with comfier chairs than coach and a table and workspace. But still. When Comey was FBI director and traveling by private plane, did it have a bar and a bedroom with a queen sized bed?

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Belafon

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      Progressive darling (with a Nazi tattoo), Graham Platner is boosting a right-wing podcaster who claims Jews didn’t die in gas-chambers.  Well, nothing to see here…

       
      Most of the progressives don’t vote in Maine, a state that has given us Collins way too many times. I wish the guy wouldn’t win, but we’re all going to learn a lot about how voters in different states are different.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @dr. luba: The “elected twice” art is far more damning criticism of the US voter (overall). That someone so obviously unfit would be someone the plurality would pull the lever for is much more awful than the Seven Deadly Sinfulness itself. There have been cretins like him throughout US history and sprinkled through US mythology (think Henry Potter from It’s a Wonderful Life). But for millions of US citizens to see such a person on the ballot and think “Yeah, THAT is who I want for President” – that is the gobsmacking part.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      jonas

      Seems like a good place to re-up this classic meditation by a British writer on why Trump is so awful, which hits many of the same points:

      This last point is what especially confuses and dismays British people, and many other people too; his faults seem pretty bloody hard to miss. After all, it’s impossible to read a single tweet, or hear him speak a sentence or two, without staring deep into the abyss. He turns being artless into an art form; he is a Picasso of pettiness; a Shakespeare of shit. His faults are fractal: even his flaws have flaws, and so on ad infinitum. God knows there have always been stupid people in the world, and plenty of nasty people too. But rarely has stupidity been so nasty, or nastiness so stupid. He makes Nixon look trustworthy and George W look smart. In fact, if Frankenstein decided to make a monster assembled entirely from human flaws – he would make a Trump.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      trollhattan

      @ArchTeryx:

      US wasn’t ever joining Axis despite the America Firsters—maybe later, had Roosevelt lost reelection—but we were very tempted to remain neutral while still supplying UK and the Euro resistance “under the table.” Hitler certainly fucked that right up, declaring war even while being cautioned against it. Which somehow sounds familiar today.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      WTFGhost

      @HopefullyNotCassandra: Man. He even changed his dad’s will, so, he emphatically didn’t honor his father and mother. False gods, check, graven images, check, coveting, check, bearing false witness, one person said “actually, you only bear false witness if you lie under oath,” which doesn’t sound right for a religion that forbade idle gossip. Still: Trump bears false witness, he definitely steals, and yes, he’s directly ordered murder. OMG, and he has taken not merely the name of God in vain, but practically had a TP roll, “bible verse per sheet.”

      God damn (semi-literally :-)).

       

      @lgerard: Isn’t that screed pretty much why Republicans loved him so much? There was no line he wouldn’t cross, because he had no values.

      You know, I think the 90s, going all in on Democratic-hate, is what totally destroyed the Republican Party as any sort of moral institution. You can’t lie about everything about your opponents, and still be an effective… well, an effective anything.

       

      @Scout211: But the real scandal would be if the IRS did the wrong sort of probing to determine if an organization was a proper nonprofit, at a time when a lot of Republicans were opening such organizations.

       

      @Greg: It was probably cemented when Obama took them apart in a recorded discussion, showing that all they had were lies to throw at him. They were rightfully humiliated, but, blame everyone but themselves for coming at him with disprovable lies.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      jonas

      @different-church-lady:  Trump being president is like a direct refutation of every lesson you were ever given about morals, values, meritocracy, and how to be a decent human being.

      And his most loyal supporters all claim to be devout Christians. The mind reels.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Castor Canadensis

      @WTFGhost:

      What’s the moron’s end game? Americans everywhere poorer and sicker, except for the wealthy?

      Yes, alas, and it isn’t even unusual.

      The physicists’ definition of evil: make things worse for everybody, so I’ll be relatively better off.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      WTFGhost

      @different-church-lady: I don’t think it matters. As with Trump, if you wanted to assemble a person whose sole purpose in running D is to switch parties after winning, you would end up with something very like Platner, maybe sans the nazi tat.

      It’s not that I don’t believe in people seeing the light, and becoming redeemed. It’s that we know we can’t trust that; it’s easy to gush a bunch of BS for some months when you might save the Republican majority, and be the biggest of big heroes, on a par with Trump. Just the temptation alone should be disqualifying, in my admittedly humble opinion.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      trollhattan

      @lgerard: ​
       
      All valid points. He’s a giant orange projection screen to the easily distracted.

      Remember thinking back then (2016) how it was the first campaign I could recall where there were zero, none, nada 2nd person anecdotes about the nominee as to how he helped a friend, saved a stranger, adopted a kitten, or god help me, intentionally muffed a golf shot to let someone else win. There’s not a molecule of kindness or decency there. Which I guess is why Xi and Putin understand him so well, while sadly for us are also smarter.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      RaflW

      Kinda gives up the game on MAGAs, dunnit? The old joke about why so many voters accept or even want low tax rates for the rich is, they’re “temporarily embarrassed millionaires.”

      So the 35% base in the GOP are all just (formerly*) embarrassed blowhards, entitled assholes, clueless bosses, leches, vapid celebrities, jerks who stiff the working man, cowardly bullies, draft-dodging barcalounger-patriots, or (and) scumbag crooks!

      They identify, man.

      * Looking forward to when they are embarrassed again.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Matt McIrvin

      Here’s what he’s not:

      The Black man who thinks he’s better than you.

      The woman of any color who thinks she’s better than you.

      The academic with a highfalutin degree, the college kid with a funny hair color, the foreigner, the person Granddad would have called a pervert, who uses fancy words you can’t understand and thinks they’re better than you.

      (Mind you, Trump DOES think he’s better than you. But it’s OK because he’s a lot like Granddad.)

      Reply
    113. 113.

      ArchTeryx

      @Omnes Omnibus: @trollhattan: The FDR administration never would have. But this was pre-Pearl Harbor, the American Bund was very active, and there was the Business Plot to forcefully depose FDR so the Titans of Industry could put their own puppet in and join with Hitler. Look up Smedley Butler sometime. They saw Hitler as being very good for business – hell, even the FTFNYT latched onto that line. But the Business Plot failed and then Pearl Harbor was attacked, which gave FDR the perfect excuse to shut down the American Bund for good

      But if not for one man with actual integrity, we almost certainly would have been on the Axis side in the war. And I have zero doubt Trump (or at least his puppeteers) knows that. He wants to make sure there are no more Smedley Butlers in the military’s brass.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @ArchTeryx: The FDR administration came into office in 1933.  As far as I know that was pre-Pearl Harbor.

      ETA: An assumption that a coup against FDR would have been successful in the 1930s is a pretty thin reed on which to base a claim like the one you made.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      trollhattan

      This asshole’s still alive? Why?

      Bill O’Reilly called for Justice Department to interrogate and potentially charge actor Robert De Niro for his recent comments on President Donald Trump.

      During a sit-down interview with MS Now’s Nicolle Wallace, De Niro bashed the Trump administration and was even brought to tears over the state of the country. De Niro urged the public to mobilize and continue protesting.

      O’Reilly, however, took issue with De Niro’s rhetoric, after playing the clip on his show No Spin News, he couldn’t help but interpret the actor’s words as a threat against Trump’s life.

      Sure, Jan.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      ArchTeryx

      @Omnes Omnibus: Yep. And the Titans of Industry started plotting an insurrection the moment that he was elected. Again, FDR never would have joined the Nazis. But Our Betters sure as hell wanted to, and they wanted a military coup to make sure it happened.

      FDR’s biggest mistake, IMHO, was not hanging every one of them and nationalizing their factories. He threatened to, but they decided that playing along vs. losing their factories permanently was superior. He should have done it anyway.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Gvg

      @HopefullyNotCassandra: um what? Other kids didn’t like snitches but I never heard of any authority punishing a kid for tattling. Possibly disapprove and ignore petty bullshit, but reporting actual rule breaking was acted on.

      teaching people to never report enables corruption and coverups, of societies that ignore abuse. There always has to be judgement and it has to be learned by experience which young kids don’t have and are in the process of getting.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      RevRick

      @Jeffro: I’m reading Ibram X. Kendi’s work, How to Be an Antiracist , and I just finished his chapter on class in which he talks about the intersection between racism and class, as manifested in such terms as ghetto blacks and white trash. He talks about the historical relationship between racism and capitalism, a relationship he believes is inextricable. One cannot be an antiracist without also being an anti capitalist.
      I know a thoroughly MAGA woman on Facebook who regularly disparages her hometown with the thinly veiled label of white trash. And since Trump’s political strength is with the white working class, it makes me wonder if what he offers them is the erasure of the shame and self-loathing they deeply feel by his unvarnished display of ugliness at every imaginable level. Cults form around a leader who promises some sort of salvation from something lacking in an emotional core. Does Trump offer working class whites escape from shame?
      In his prior chapter Kendi noted a similar dynamic playing out in the black community where black elites sought favor with the white power structure by disparaging poverty-stricken black folks.
      Having served a white working class church outside of Pittsburgh, I was often mystified by the resentment they expressed towards their supervisors: “that college graduate didn’t know that we lay a course of bricks!” when it combined with their passivity. They wanted to be told what to do. They yearned to feel better about themselves, but felt powerless.
      Trump’s appeal baffles us, but does he in his shamelessness lift shame from those who feel it’s sting?

      Reply
    123. 123.

      WaterGirl

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Here’s what he’s not:

      The Black man who thinks he’s better than you.

      The woman of any color who thinks she’s better than you.

      The academic with a highfalutin degree, the college kid with a funny hair color, the foreigner, the person Granddad would have called a pervert, who uses fancy words you can’t understand and thinks they’re better than you

      Sad truth.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Gvg: I never saw it in person, but I heard stories of this out of 1960s-era Catholic schools.

      Some kid commits an infraction and they don’t know who it is, so the nuns would put a collective punishment on the whole class. And then if some other kid tried to end it by tattling on the guilty party… they’d paddle the tattler for being a snitch.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Ohio Mom:

      Sometimes I think this is what living in one of those African countries with the dictator who steals all the money is like.

      Yeah, my mental comparison is to the Latin American banana-republic strongmen we used to make fun of, back in another lifetime. Same idea, different continent.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Geminid

      @Belafon: I’m not counting Janet Mills out. That Pinetree Poll from the University of New Hampshire published a few days ago basically duplicated their finding a couple months ago, and with a sample of 492 respondents. There was at least one poll in between that showed Mills ahead.

      This race could come down to debates. That’s assuming Platner is willing to debate; Mills will be.

      But if Platner gets past the primary, the Collins campaign has a wealth of material for attack ads, from the social media posts Platner tried– unsuccessfuly– to erase. These are all from this decade. And they’ll have plenty of money to propagate them with– $80 million, $100 million– whatever it takes.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Tehanu

      @gene108: Why couldn’t they interview the 3500 or so contractors that sued him for nonpayment? Some them had to file for bankruptcy, because they had to spend money to get supplies for the job, and expected the second half of the payment to cover those expenses. These were mom and pop family run businesses. They thought they’d get a big payday, but got screwed.

      This!

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      DCCC Rakes in Millions From Palantir Lobbyists as Protests Target the Company’s ICE Surveillance Tools

      A new FEC filing reveals the House Democrat campaign arm’s latest Palantir lobbying firm fundraising haul.

      As progressive activists blockade Palantir offices and protest the company’s AI tools used in ICE deportation and surveillance operations, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has continued taking millions from the company’s lobbyists, according to new Federal Election Commission filings.

      In January alone, more than a dozen lobbyists with firms representing Palantir bundled a combined $2.9 million for the DCCC, according to a newly filed FEC disclosure. The January haul from Palantir’s lobbying firms represents 38% of the DCCC’s total contributions for the month.

      The bipartisan lobbying firm Invariant was paid $560,000 last year by Palantir, making the Peter Thiel-co-founded data analytics and artificial intelligence company its third-largest client. Its lobbyists steered more than $1.8 million to the DCCC in January, a sum that adds to the at least $3.8 million it gave to House Democrats’ campaign arm last year, making it one of the committee’s most significant known fundraising forces this election cycle.

      The other Palantir lobbying firm that gave big money to the DCCC last month is Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, whose leaders, top lobbyists, and company PAC bundled a combined $1.1 million.

      Bundling is a fundraising tactic where lobbyists gather contributions from their clients and others in their professional network and deliver them en masse to politicians and party committees, a practice that allows them to bypass individual contribution limits and often helps them gain access to leadership and senior staff.

      Did anyone see this? This is pretty disturbing. Dark money has to be removed from politics

      Reply
    131. 131.

      lowtechcyclist

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      Progressive darling (with a Nazi tattoo), Graham Platner is boosting a right-wing podcaster who claims Jews didn’t die in gas-chambers.  Well, nothing to see here…

      I wish I could say I was surprised.

      Hopefully that’ll be enough to ensure he doesn’t win the nomination.  But I’m less sure of anything like that than I used to be.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Baud

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Bundling is a fundraising tactic where lobbyists gather contributions from their clients and others in their professional network and deliver them en masse to politicians and party committees, a practice that allows them to bypass individual contribution limits 

      I believe the bolded part is incorrect, to the extent it is asserting that bundling allows an individual to contribute above the limit.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Bill Arnold

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      For those who still think Graham Platner's Nazi tattoo says nothing about his politics – here he is approvingly citing far-right conspiracist Stew Peters, who denied the Holocaust in 2024.[image or embed]— Joel S. (@joelhs.bsky.social) Feb 26, 2026 at 12:31 PM

      Doesn’t look like boosting so much as clumsily noting RW and LW support for war rhetoric, though boosting is a reasonable assessment.
      But he (Platner) did see the Stew Peters tweet, and probably not by accident.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Gvg

      I think we are leaving out a factor. Advertising is a kind of propaganda. Our entertainment industry is a kind of propaganda too, even though it doesn’t really have a single viewpoint it’s promoting. A lot of people don’t stay aware enough of this even though they know it. They identify actors with the parts they play and they read about those actors lives afterwards for years, and are sad when their favorites die. Trump played a part that was much better than he really was and a whole bunch of people believed the part and probably never knew or didn’t believe the real stories. I had heard about Trump on real news decades before and never watched the show, so it startled me that anyone thought he was smart or a successful businessman.

      The white evangelicals are their own world and have their own propaganda system. Propping up Trump seems like it would be called heresy in the past to me. I have no idea what is going on with them, but I think it qualifies as propaganda too.

      we do need to teach more telling reality from stories and advertising. I think the schools do try, but it needs to increase even more. Calling it advertising rather than propaganda makes it easier to implement in spite of evangelical resistance on school boards.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @WaterGirl: You ask this question every time it comes up, and I can only assume it’s to find some kind of avenue in which to proudly proclaim Not All Progressives.

      Here’s the problem.  Bernie Sanders backs Graham Platner.  Bernie Sanders, no matter how much you wish it weren’t true, remains the de-facto leader of the Progressive movement in this country, and anyone who wants to claim that label knows they don’t stand a chance in hell of achieving anything unless they have his blessing.

      So who am I talking about?  Progressives.  They’re the ones going all-in on this guy, even though he continues to act as predictably as someone who willingly seeks out and tattoos themselves with Nazi symbols do.  Bernie Sanders and the Progressives have had chance after chance after chance to pull the ejection lever and dump Platner before he becomes a problem.  They have not, and frankly will not, because he represents everything they’re really after.  They may pay a little lip service to a cause here and there and roll out a couple of desperate and/or unaware minorities as so-called allies, but at the end of the day, Graham Platner is them and they want more people like Graham Platner.  Janet Mills?  Too old.  Jasmine Crockett?  Too blac–oh, I’m sorry, “takes too much money from AIPAC” (that’s the new hotness).  But a Nazi/Nazi-adjacent mercenary?  That’s their guy.

      Does this need to go to the general and eventual ass-whipping from Collins before people figure that out?  Right now, all signs point to yes.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Geminid

      @Bill Arnold: Stew Peters was a big anti-vaccer, produced the film “Died Suddenly.” Like a lot of folks he gravitated to the anti-Israel side once the war in Gaza started.

      I’ve seen a lot of criticism of Democrats giving Trump a standing ovation Tuesday night. Peters said it was when Trump called for war with Iran. I haven’t checked out the video, but I suspect they applauded him when he said something along the lines of, “Iran must never be allowed to have a nuclear bomb.”

      Reply
    142. 142.

      West of the Rockies

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I saw it in person around 1969 (St. Mary’s Catholic School 2nd grade in Fullerton, CA). A girl had been tattling a lot. We were one of two classes with a non-nun teacher.

      Anyway, she and her assistant had us put our desks in a circle except for one desk remaining in the middle of the floor. The girl was tied up to it like a hostage, her mouth taped shut, tears streaming down her face. We stood in horrified silence, also collectively crying.  We were all traumatized. Ugh.  Side note, all tattling stopped.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      Perhaps it is. However, I find it deeply disturbing for the DCCC to accept millions in campaign donations from Palantir, a company closely aligned with the far right that is spearheading an expansion in mass surveillance

      Reply
    145. 145.

      Baud

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Except that’s not exactly what the excerpt says. It says lobbying firms that Palantir uses gave to the Dems. What you quoted doesn’t explicitly say that was money from Palantir. Maybe it was, but that’s not expressly said. Lobbying firms have multiple clients

      ETA: I’m a graduate of WaterGirl’s critical thinking class.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      I’m sure the DCCC is informed where these monies come from by these firms. Lobbyists don’t donate campaign funds without expecting anything in return or having political influence

      Reply
    149. 149.

      Booger

      @gene108: God, I’d forgotten about the email thing.

       

      At the time, I was new-ish in IT, working around the corner from Main State and was a degree or two removed from folks who were working on their email system. It was a clusterfuck of epic proportions, an utter infosec disaster. Her server was SO MUCH MORE SECURE…

       

      mutter mutter

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Geminid

      @Baud: There just hasn’t been much independent* polling on the Maine Senate race. I expect there will be more between now and June.

      * Data for Progress put out a poll that showed Platner with a big lead. But it was commissioned by the community action group whose leader had just left to run the Platner campaign. I gotta wonder about that one.

      I’m very sceptical of Data for Progress’s work in general. They don’t poll throughout a race. Instead they typically produce one poll early on that magnifies support for a “progressive” candidate.

      They’re the ones who put out a poll last October showing Kat Abughazaleh tied with Daniel Biss in the IL-09 race. The other day I saw someone assert that “polls keep showing Abughazaleh tied with Biss,” but it’s more like people keep citing that same poll. I think some people will delude themselves if they think that helps delude other people.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      TBH, rereading the article, which is paywalled, it doesn’t specify whether or how much money Palantir gave to the DCCC

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Jeffro

      @jonas: right…but for a certain type of American voter, trump is “all-in” on their number one issue*, and so they’re ok with all the other stuff.

      *white male supremacy, at any cost

      Reply
    153. 153.

      Jeffro

      @RevRick:Does Trump offer working class whites escape from shame?

      absolutely.  he’s loud & proud about how he values white male supremacy above everything else, and in doing so, makes it ok for all the racists

      he actually makes it *better* for them – he’s their proxy warrior, saying the shit they don’t have the courage to say on their own

      Reply
    156. 156.

      Bill Arnold

      @Booger:

      Her server was SO MUCH MORE SECURE…

      The State Department unclassified email system that she was supposed to be using was compromised by the Russians during the entire time H. Clinton was Secretary of State (plus a bit of time before and after).

      Reply
    157. 157.

      cain

      bsky.app/profile/kimkelly.bsky.social/post/3mfrt5apz7k2l
      <span;>When faced with a shockingly exploitative new employment contract that would’ve forced them to sign away their IP, their likeness rights, and their power of attorney, Jupiter Jetson and her coworkers at Sheri’s fought back—fast.
      They organized a union in SIX DAYS.

      Holy hell, imagining signing away your likeness. That’s beyond exploitive. Today everything is for sale including the way you look.

      Reply
    158. 158.

      Suzanne

      Does Trump offer working class whites escape from shame?

      Yes.
      Read Joan Williams’ White Working Class next. This is exactly what he offers.

      Reply
    160. 160.

      laura

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I would accept every dollar I could raise if I were a candidate. Yes we need campaign finance reform, but until that has been achieved it is political malfeasance to limit the ability to wage a campaign where no such limitation is placed upon or expected of the other party. Jesse Unruh is my spirit guide in this regard- “money is the mother’s milk of politics”, if you can’t take their money, eat their food, screw their women, and then vote against them, you do not belong in politics” are but two of his more notable quotes. Sinlessness is a ridiculous hill to die on in my opinion.

      Reply
    161. 161.

      NaijaGal

      @Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq):

      The first time, we were done in by the electoral college (originally designed in 1787 in part to protect slavery), since Hillary won the popular vote and in a different country with majority vote rules, that would likely have been the end of Trump’s presidential aspirations.

      So many terrible things arise from refusing to learn lessons from the past/actively reject traditions that have their origins in bigotry.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      NaijaGal

      @Ohio Mom: Almost, but without the white supremacist ideology. In a “conventionally corrupt” country, you might be able to bribe your way out of some unsafe situations. ICE, in one of those countries would be letting half as many people go as it captures, if those people are able to pay their would be captors.

      That’s what makes things scarier here – ideologues may not accept bribes. MAGA rhetoric, if left unchecked, leads in the direction of genocide.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @NaijaGal:

      That’s what makes things scarier here – ideologues may not accept bribes. MAGA rhetoric, if left unchecked, leads in the direction of genocide.

      Out of curiosity, how would you square this with state-level Democratic politicians continuing to push and pass gun control measures that make it increasingly difficult for their constituents, primarily left-leaning and vulnerable marginalized groups, to adequately defend themselves with firearms against these threats? Especially considering how they always have LEO carve-outs

      Reply
    164. 164.

      Geminid

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Democratic politicians push gun safety mrasures because their constituents want them; also because the measures passed do not in fact inhibit the rights of citizens to defend themselves. They keep firearms out the hands of felons and the adjudicated mentally ill.

      It’s true that in some states there are are restrictions on assault-type type rifles and/or restrictions on large large-capacity magazines. The good news is that you live in Ohio, so you can go out and buy a semiautomatic AR-15 with a 50-shot drum magazine if you feel like it. But I’m not sure Ohioans are safer for that.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      Eyeroller

      @ArchTeryx: ​Yamamoto was forced to develop a plan to neutralize the American fleet. The conventional approach favored by his superiors had never worked in Japanese war games and he knew it would be even worse in reality, so he tried something daring in the hope it would reduce the American capacity enough for Japan to gain an advantage or at least parity. He was wrong about that, but he wasn’t idiotic.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      Eyeroller

      @Omnes Omnibus: Arnold Palmer reportedly hated Trump because he knew that Trump cheated at golf, and Arnie said that anybody who would cheat like that at golf would cheat in business and other areas of life.  And Arnie was a Republican.  But Trump still thinks Arnie was his friend.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      Eyeroller

      @Interesting Name Goes Here: ​I doubt that most Maine voters are progressive (it is an old and white state). The primary voter population is probably also older and is certainly whiter than in many other states and is likely not all that progressive. I don’t really get the appeal of Plattner other than that he’s younger than most and “oysters” and all. Oh and of course male. So I don’t think it’s “progressives” who would elect Plattner in the primary. But it may well be possible to blame outside money. That can be significant in a primary.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      WaterGirl

      @Interesting Name Goes Here:

      You ask this question every time it comes up, and I can only assume it’s to find some kind of avenue in which to proudly proclaim Not All Progressives.

      Actually, no.  Remember when you could call yourself liberal or progressive to indicate that you weren’t a centrist Dem? I always identified as progressive rather than liberal, because to me it felt further away from a centrist Dem.

      I am not at all a fan of Bernie Sanders, and I think he does way more harm than good.  I don’t have a problem with AOC because she acts for the betterment of the Democratic Party.  But I have a visceral reaction to the NAZI BLACKWATER guy, and the last thing I want is for him to win the nomination, let alone the general.

      Would he be better than Susan Collins?  I always feel like the worst Democrat is better than the best Republican, but I choke on the idea of the nazi blackwater guy being in the senate, and I suspect he is more wolf in sheep’s clothing than an actual Dem.

      So if progressive has come to mean “person who says they are a Democrat but they are really the enemy of the Democratic party”, then what is the current name for people like me?

      Reply
    173. 173.

      NaijaGal

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): ​
      I understand what you’re saying, but I don’t think more guns are the way out of this.

      I happen to believe that getting rid of Citizens United is even more important. There are some interesting proposals on how to blunt the force of Citizens United at the state level (see Robert Reich’s take here), by getting some large states like California to pass much needed legislation.

      US democracy needs this because oligarchs have used their money to (1) turn the news and social media into propaganda networks that pit people against each other, (2) buy an entire American political party because Citizens United has permitted it, and (3) disadvantage the remaining party which still has to compete for funds (so we have some Dem politicians who compromise their values for corporate or PAC funds and complaints from regular people like me about incessant donation requests).

      Reply
    174. 174.

      Geminid

      @Eyeroller: I think Yamamoto’s big mistake was not commanding the Pearl Harbor strike force in person. Instead, it was Admiral Nagumo, who passed on a planned second strike. Nagumo thought they’d done enough by sinking 8 battleships and shooting up so many fighter planes. So he made the conservative decision to get away, and forgo a second strike that would have wrecked Pearl Harbor’s submarine base and oil storage yards. Nagumo would have lost some planes, but nowhere near as many as the Japanese were to lose at Midway six months later.

      Yamamoto was a gambler who knew the whole operation was a gamble to begin with. If he’d been on the spot, Yamamoto would have launched that second strike instead of leaving those valuable assets unscathed.

      Reply
    175. 175.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      The Second Trump administration has fundamentally changed my views on the utility of firearms and the 2nd Amendment, particularly what has been happening in Minnesota. Now it comes out they’re buying up large warehouses? I do not like where this country is headed and I do not think the left should continue to disarm itself in the face of this fascism.

      To me, it makes zero sense to push an AWB (with the ability for police to have warrantless inspections of a person’s home for compliance!) in a state like Minnesota given the all out assault by federal forces on it’s residents.

      Frankly, I think gun control measures like the above is just performative. It lets pols tell voters they are doing something without actually addressing the root causes of violence. If we had the same safety nets, regulations, and labor market institutions that nations in the EU generally have, we wouldn’t see the kind of violence we have in this country.

      I’m hardly the only one who has come to feel this way:

      Leftist and liberal gun groups are seeing a rush of new members

      Several niche, left-leaning gun advocacy groups said that since the killing of Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis, they can hardly keep up with the surging demand for firearms training.

      With President Donald Trump sending armed federal agents into communities around the country, even more once gun-shy liberals and leftists are considering getting armed. And while Americans tend to think of gun owners as leaning more Republican and male, already more women, gay people and people of color have taken up arms in recent years, particularly after 2020.

      Weekend classes at L.A. Progressive Shooters are sold out through March. Registrations for permit-to-carry courses at Pink Pistols Twin Cities, which serves LGBTQ people in Minneapolis and St. Paul, are up from an average of five people per class to 25 — the group recently added seven more courses to accommodate increased interest, and those are filling up, too.

      Reply
    176. 176.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @trollhattan: nope, they will almost all need cleaning out, even places as relatively apolitical as the Patent and Trademark Office.  Maybe the Copyright Office is okay as they are still anti-AI so far.

      Reply
    181. 181.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Matt McIrvin: I heard similar stories from Mr. Rudbek who was a GenXer and went to Catholic schools.  Also that the nuns here in Virginia would make the kids make snowballs with their bare hands if there was a snowball fight at school.

      Reply
    182. 182.

      Searcher

      I maintain that a critical aspect of Trump is that he is not “better” than his supporters.  He’s richer, he’s got status and power, but there’s nothing about him to make you feel inadequate.

      He’s not smarter, he’s not more eloquent, he doesn’t make brilliant, complicated plans, he doesn’t look or dress better, he’s not pious or moral.  He didn’t go to a fancy university or join that group of “elites”, he’s not a Yale lawyer or in any way talented.

      I think that’s an important component with his endless hate and his famous-for-being-famous.  If he was handsome or talented or accomplished or acclaimed, even if he said all the same things his followers would feel he was looking down on them, playing them.

      He HAS to be loathsome to succeed.

      Reply
    183. 183.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Steve in the ATL: first in a very long time (I think there were similar decisions about the Oregon Catholic schools in the 1920s, and my Boomer parents had to buy their textbooks for Catholic school IIRC)

      Reply
    185. 185.

      trnc

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): More guns won’t solve the problem, no matter which party the owner belongs to. While the right walk right up to the line ( and sometimes cross it) implying that guns are for warding off oppressive govt, if you shoot a LEO out in the street, you’re going to get shot and/or go to prison for a long time. It was true when wingnuts falsely claimed that covid masks were oppressive, and it’s still true with lawless ICE agents. If Alex Pretti had drawn his gun, I guarantee you the support for ICE would not have dropped as much as it has, and he’d still have been shot dead.

      Reply
    186. 186.

      Ruckus

      @dr. luba:

      It’s the MONEY.

      Not the money that gets paid out but the money that he always thinks he’s worth. That belief which is very, very likely is far, far farther up the monetary ladder than any reality. He’s been doing this for many decades, acting like he’s worth far more than the very likely truth. It’s like if I decided I could swing from the top of the tent at a circus, even being close to 8 decades old. And just in case ANYONE is wondering – I CAN’T DO THAT and I ain’t even thinking it is in any level any reality whatsoever! My nickname could be Mr Old Fart and it would be well earned…..

      Reply
    188. 188.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @WaterGirl: You could try being a Democrat.  That’s all people outside of this blog and BlueSky are going to see you as, anyway.

      Today’s Progressives have corrupted and poisoned that label, much the same way the modern-day GOP had corrupted and corroded the Party of Lincoln.  As I pointed out in the Clinton hearing thread, that clusterfuck came about with the help of four prominent Progressive Dems – Lee, Tlaib, Pressley, and Frost.  They knew it was going to be a tire fire of a wild goose chase, but they still provided their affirming votes to help the GOP make it happen.  How very progressive of them.

      If that’s what you want to be aligned with, well…please, proceed.

      Reply
    189. 189.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @Searcher: In other words, he is what you yourself could be if you were thoroughly amoral and unscrupulous.

      Thoroughly terrifying how many of his supporters relate to that.

      Reply
    190. 190.

      Paul in KY

      @ArchTeryx: We weren’t going to ever ‘join the Axis’. At worst, we may have stayed neutral and that would have contributed (maybe) to their victory.

      Nazi Germany had the option of not declaring war on us after Pearl Harbor. They chose wrong.

      Reply
    201. 201.

      Paul in KY

      @Omnes Omnibus: Once you get the feel of cold machined steel in your hands, ready to deal out death in a heartbeat to all who’ve wronged you. Well, it’s a feeling you just won’t forget…

      Reply
    203. 203.

      Paul in KY

      @Searcher: He did go to a ‘fancy’ university. Assume most of his supporters who fit that bill have no idea where he went to college at. They also assume he cheated his ass off.

      Reply
    204. 204.

      Ruckus

      @ArchTeryx:

      Solving inequality does not solve bigotry.

      That’s because bigotry is about inequality. People hate because they think that will get them ahead, and sometimes it does. It absolutely did in this country a long time ago. It’s the premise of the far right side of the aisle. They believe that hate will move them to the front of the pack. And it will – in the hate pack.

      This country has tried to bring an end to hate for hate’s sake but it’s humanity. There will always be a hate position to a big enough collection of humans, because they think hate will get them to the front of the line. But in today’s world that line is big and long and few get to be the front of the line, so they don’t really get anything out of being in the line. But. They don’t realize that because the reason they are in that line in the first place is because they think equality is bullshit and that they should be in first place. And in a nation of 150-200 years ago that was possible, because the population was a lot smaller and that made room. Today? Not enough room. Either they have to win and there is only one way for them to do that, or they have to learn to live with a big tad less power. And hate. And they can’t see that on their agenda.

      Reply
    205. 205.

      Ruckus

      @Searcher:

      He is also loathsome and has been for decades, and seemingly knows nothing else. But he’s close to not even being good at loathsome, I believe primarily because he’s old and really no longer has any concept that he’s not the top of the pile – or what that pile is currently made of. And yes the ingredients of that pile smell very, very bad and do not normally come out of the upper human port, which is mostly intake, they normally come out of the lower human exit port, which really isn’t a lot different from every animal exit port.

      Reply
    206. 206.

      Ruckus

      @MisterForkbeard:

      A pretty good Bingo!

      Think what shitforbrains would be like if he didn’t have money. His father had money because he worked in real estate in a very expensive area. I don’t think shitforbrains actually got how his dad worked at making money, I somewhat believe he thinks he’s worth a lot and therefore money and stature belongs to him, and is always his. He seems to believe that his money makes him superior to everyone else, this in a country that takes equality as the primary waypoint of existence. He seems to not really be anywhere near incorrect in this concept.

      Reply

