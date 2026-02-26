Yesterday SFAW quoted something they had originally seen on LGM.

It struck me as the absolute truth, and since I have an electrician here today and no time to put together another post, I figure this is the perfect time to share this more widely.

Adding to my befuddlement is the fact that he’s every single stereotype of a loathsome shitheel from the last one hundred years of popular culture, all at once—the ignorant blowhard at the end of the bar, the entitled silver spoon trust fund asshole, the clueless boss who does nothing but create crises for his employees to clean up, the lecherous old man, the vapid self-important celebrity, the penny pinching miser who stiffs the honest working man, the oily corrupt politician, the cowardly bully, the draft-dodging faux-patriot, the scumbag crook who gets off on a technicality. He’s almost literally every repugnant trope from generations of literature, movies, and TV shows.

I dare you to find one thing in there that doesn’t ring true.

If anyone knows the original commenter from LGM, I would be pleased to credit them: Brandunaware

Open thread.