The State of the Union: the president is a corrupt demented sex criminal who tried to overthrow the constitution. — Max Berger (@maxberger.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 7:19 PM

You know who's violent deaths WON'T be mentioned in Trump's long, rambling SoTU speech?

Keith Porter, Ruben Ray Martinez, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 10:27 PM

So I'm picking up the cadence of this SOTU–speechwriters know that the Clown Who Dreaded Sundown can't maintain coherency for more than a few minutes at a go, so he's given several scripted lines and then is allowed whiff around for applause. — K.B. Spangler (@kbspangler.com) February 24, 2026 at 9:31 PM



Gift link:

The longest State of the Union in modern history is now over. Donald Trump held court in the House of Representatives and said little of substance, but substance wasn’t the point. This year, he intended to put on a show, with an array of guest stars and special appearances. He was happy because he was playing the roles he clearly loves: game-show host, ringmaster, emcee, beneficent granter of wishes—and, where the Democrats were concerned, a self-righteous inquisitor… President Ronald Reagan, the “Great Communicator,” once managed to do the entire State of the Union address in 31 minutes; that’s because he could say important things efficiently and well. Tonight, however, was not about communication—it was about showmanship. Almost every line was a cue for applause from obedient Republicans; they even gave Jared Kushner a standing ovation. Every few minutes, Trump told a story and reached out into the audience like the host of The Price Is Right, telling people to come on down….

Trump even had designated heels in the audience: the Democrats. He called them crazy and accused them of impoverishing the nation. He dared them to stand up if they agreed with him that “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.” This stunt was obviously meant to force Democrats either to stand or boo or otherwise do something that Trump could exploit; instead, it merely resulted in several awkward seconds of a staring contest between the president and the Democrats in the chamber. Trump managed to bait Representative Ilhan Omar into shouting at him, but for the most part, he seemed genuinely irritated that the Democrats sat through his show in stony silence. As the whole business dragged on, the atmosphere started to seem less like a game show and more like the late-night Jerry Lewis telethons of the 1970s, in which a tired but pumped Lewis alternately griped at the audience, broke into maudlin emotion, or jumped up to welcome a new guest. The only thing Trump did not do was explain his policies—especially about war and peace—to Congress or the American people… But if some of the address was a game show, much of it was a bloody Grand Guignol theater of horror stories, almost all about immigrants preying on the helpless and the innocent. Trump led into these anecdotes by starting with an accusation that the Somali community of Minnesota was scamming the state. He followed up with stories of murder and mayhem, including the tale of a tractor trailer driven by someone in the country illegally—“let in by Joe Biden”—who hit a little girl. She and her father were, of course, in the audience… … Trump tonight went far beyond what even the most self-indulgent presidents would have envisioned. Beset by scandal, facing multiple defeats in America’s courts, and hitting levels of unpopularity that would make President Richard Nixon nod with empathy, he turned the State of the Union into a vulgar, populist carnival. Trump made a great show of honoring a handful of U.S. military heroes. Meanwhile, thousands of young men and women are a world away, waiting for his orders to go to war. The president of the United States might have taken a moment tonight to tell their families why they’re out there, and what they’re supposed to do. But why bother? The show must go on.

every single picture of trump I've seen has him holding onto the podium for dear life. — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 10:27 PM

When I heard this, I drafted a skeet about it, then thought "naaah, there's no way his speechwriters would allow him to contradict himself within one sentence." But they really and truly did. [image or embed] — Justin Wolfers (@justinwolfers.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 9:35 PM

"We must reject political violence of any kind," says Trump, who pardoned hundreds of violent rioters who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection that he inspired. — Adam Klasfeld (@klasfeldreports.com) February 24, 2026 at 10:20 PM

Its pretty remarkable how different Trump sounded at the beginning of his speech – like even he didn't believe the lies he was telling – and and later in his speech when he got excited while spewing racism and describing violent murders in graphic detail. [image or embed] — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 11:50 PM

I’m getting a little sick of saying this, but I think it’s worth repeating, that this speech sounds no different than your average white nationalist website. [image or embed] — hannah gais (@hannahgais.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 10:02 PM

If anybody is waiting to tune in to see if he was going to slip in a hard R, we're closer now than ever — K.B. Spangler (@kbspangler.com) February 24, 2026 at 10:03 PM

Richmond County’s own Nicole Malliotakis giving off the same energy as one of the white people protesting southern school integration in photos from the 50s [image or embed] — The Toronto Ben Jays ?????? (@benjayingly.com) February 24, 2026 at 9:28 PM

The most racist part of Trump's SoTU address receives the longest sustained applause by his fellow fascists on the GOP side of the House chamber.

And then Trump tells Democrats they should be ashamed of themselves for not standing up to endorse his racist policy. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 10:08 PM

Srsly, name one president since the inception of the MOH in the 1860s who survives telling *all of Congress* and the nation that he’s upset that he can’t give the Medal of Honor TO HIMSELF [image or embed] — Phillip Anderson (@phillipanderson.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 11:11 PM