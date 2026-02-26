Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Tuesday Night’s Publicly Financed Campaign Rally

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: , ,

DNC apparently had a very good fundraising night

[image or embed]

— #1 Nate Blouin for Congress Stan (@purrtah.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 12:33 AM

The State of the Union: the president is a corrupt demented sex criminal who tried to overthrow the constitution.

— Max Berger (@maxberger.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 7:19 PM

[image or embed]

— / MOSA / (@mosaisms.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 9:53 PM

You know who's violent deaths WON'T be mentioned in Trump's long, rambling SoTU speech?
Keith Porter, Ruben Ray Martinez, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti.

— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 10:27 PM

So I'm picking up the cadence of this SOTU–speechwriters know that the Clown Who Dreaded Sundown can't maintain coherency for more than a few minutes at a go, so he's given several scripted lines and then is allowed whiff around for applause.

— K.B. Spangler (@kbspangler.com) February 24, 2026 at 9:31 PM

Welcome back, my friends, to the show that never ends: My thoughts on the SOTU
www.theatlantic.com/ideas/2026/0…

[image or embed]

— Tom Nichols (@radiofreetom.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 12:57 AM


Gift link:

The longest State of the Union in modern history is now over. Donald Trump held court in the House of Representatives and said little of substance, but substance wasn’t the point. This year, he intended to put on a show, with an array of guest stars and special appearances. He was happy because he was playing the roles he clearly loves: game-show host, ringmaster, emcee, beneficent granter of wishes—and, where the Democrats were concerned, a self-righteous inquisitor…

President Ronald Reagan, the “Great Communicator,” once managed to do the entire State of the Union address in 31 minutes; that’s because he could say important things efficiently and well. Tonight, however, was not about communication—it was about showmanship. Almost every line was a cue for applause from obedient Republicans; they even gave Jared Kushner a standing ovation. Every few minutes, Trump told a story and reached out into the audience like the host of The Price Is Right, telling people to come on down….

Trump even had designated heels in the audience: the Democrats. He called them crazy and accused them of impoverishing the nation. He dared them to stand up if they agreed with him that “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.” This stunt was obviously meant to force Democrats either to stand or boo or otherwise do something that Trump could exploit; instead, it merely resulted in several awkward seconds of a staring contest between the president and the Democrats in the chamber. Trump managed to bait Representative Ilhan Omar into shouting at him, but for the most part, he seemed genuinely irritated that the Democrats sat through his show in stony silence.

As the whole business dragged on, the atmosphere started to seem less like a game show and more like the late-night Jerry Lewis telethons of the 1970s, in which a tired but pumped Lewis alternately griped at the audience, broke into maudlin emotion, or jumped up to welcome a new guest. The only thing Trump did not do was explain his policies—especially about war and peace—to Congress or the American people…

But if some of the address was a game show, much of it was a bloody Grand Guignol theater of horror stories, almost all about immigrants preying on the helpless and the innocent. Trump led into these anecdotes by starting with an accusation that the Somali community of Minnesota was scamming the state. He followed up with stories of murder and mayhem, including the tale of a tractor trailer driven by someone in the country illegally—“let in by Joe Biden”—who hit a little girl. She and her father were, of course, in the audience…

… Trump tonight went far beyond what even the most self-indulgent presidents would have envisioned. Beset by scandal, facing multiple defeats in America’s courts, and hitting levels of unpopularity that would make President Richard Nixon nod with empathy, he turned the State of the Union into a vulgar, populist carnival.

Trump made a great show of honoring a handful of U.S. military heroes. Meanwhile, thousands of young men and women are a world away, waiting for his orders to go to war. The president of the United States might have taken a moment tonight to tell their families why they’re out there, and what they’re supposed to do. But why bother? The show must go on.

every single picture of trump I've seen has him holding onto the podium for dear life.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 10:27 PM

When I heard this, I drafted a skeet about it, then thought "naaah, there's no way his speechwriters would allow him to contradict himself within one sentence." But they really and truly did.

[image or embed]

— Justin Wolfers (@justinwolfers.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 9:35 PM

"We must reject political violence of any kind," says Trump, who pardoned hundreds of violent rioters who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection that he inspired.

— Adam Klasfeld (@klasfeldreports.com) February 24, 2026 at 10:20 PM

Like… the White House?

[image or embed]

— Jon Cryer (@mrjoncryer.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 10:21 PM

Its pretty remarkable how different Trump sounded at the beginning of his speech – like even he didn't believe the lies he was telling – and and later in his speech when he got excited while spewing racism and describing violent murders in graphic detail.

[image or embed]

— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 11:50 PM

I’m getting a little sick of saying this, but I think it’s worth repeating, that this speech sounds no different than your average white nationalist website.

[image or embed]

— hannah gais (@hannahgais.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 10:02 PM

If anybody is waiting to tune in to see if he was going to slip in a hard R, we're closer now than ever

— K.B. Spangler (@kbspangler.com) February 24, 2026 at 10:03 PM

Trump: Every Democrat voted against my massive tax cuts for the rich and corporations
Democrats: *applause*

[image or embed]

— Headquarters (@headquartersnews.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 9:49 PM

Its like lifting your wallet if you were a poor person trying to buy food

[image or embed]

— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 9:33 PM

Richmond County’s own Nicole Malliotakis giving off the same energy as one of the white people protesting southern school integration in photos from the 50s

[image or embed]

— The Toronto Ben Jays ?????? (@benjayingly.com) February 24, 2026 at 9:28 PM

The most racist part of Trump's SoTU address receives the longest sustained applause by his fellow fascists on the GOP side of the House chamber.
And then Trump tells Democrats they should be ashamed of themselves for not standing up to endorse his racist policy.

— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 10:08 PM

Srsly, name one president since the inception of the MOH in the 1860s who survives telling *all of Congress* and the nation that he’s upset that he can’t give the Medal of Honor TO HIMSELF

[image or embed]

— Phillip Anderson (@phillipanderson.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 11:11 PM

Rachel Maddow's observations… wow…

[image or embed]

— Fiona "Fi" Webster ?????? (@fiona-webster22.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 12:06 AM

Vance's face OH MY GOD LMAO

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 9:19 PM

Trump's speech was under two hours, which bolsters the thesis that the leaks about it being more than two hours were meant to work the prediction markets

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 24, 2026 at 11:01 PM

    1. 1.

      gene108

      The evil Trump and Republicans exude feels overwhelming at times, because that’s all they do. They promote evil.

      They get off on promoting more and more evil in society making things meaner, harder, and more dangerous for ordinary people.

      It’s both infuriating and depressing.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      @gene108:

      The depressing part is I no longer expect people to rise up and unify against it. Our people will do their part, but we are on our own

      ETA

      Via reddit, Sheryl Crow is with us.

      Sheryl Crow: “I am past hearing our president say he hates us. Us, being those who did not vote for him. I am past hearing him call us crazy, the enemy, radicalized leftist, shameful, and worse.”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Tony Jay

      Again with the “America’s Shame said nothing substantial” dodge.

      I’d say the unhinged racism came in pretty substantial chunks. Along with the creepy neediness and masturbatory self-aggrandisement, and all that violence-porn came in substantial bucketloads. And all the lies. Lies, lies, lies and more lies. Substantial numbers of easily provable lies. If that z-class shitshow of a performance had been delivered by any other President the headline news would have been REMOVE THIS MAN BEFORE HE KILLS US ALL! But because it’s this guy, everything has to be normalised and the incendiary rhetoric masked behind inert phrases like “not substantial”.

      When normal people heard that line about getting away with shooting someone on Fifth Avenue and getting away with it, they heard a braggart’s boast. It appears a substantial chunk of the US Media heard a KPI their reporting had to descend to.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Geminid

      So I checked out Ankara-based Clash Report to see what’s clashing in the Middle East. They had a statement from an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman saying that talks between Iranian and US negotiators have begun in Geneva this morning.

      The Omani Foreign Minister is mediating these talks. The Iran spokesman said that Foreign Minister Abbas Arangchi discussed his government’s positions yesterday with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Abdulsaidi. A picture of the two diplomats talking was posted last night, and neither man looked very cheerful.

      Clash Report also posted a short video of the aircraft carrier USS Ford leaving Souda Bay, Crete. It’s a sunny morning there, and the snow-capped mountains in the background made the 100,000 ton ship look small. The Ford was said to be “en route to the eastern Mediterranean.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Princess

      I have bad news for people who think dementia is going to solve our Trump problem for us — no one with mild to moderate to severe dementia could do what he did, however badly he did it. Not frontal lobe, not Alzheimer’s.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      satby

      Robert Arnold, in a beautiful essay:

      Because the state of the Union is not defined by the occupant of the Oval Office. It is defined by the courage of the citizen. It is defined by whether we show up for one another when it would be easier to retreat into our own cynicism. It is defined by whether we insist on truth even when lies are convenient. It is defined by whether we protect the least powerful among us as fiercely as we protect our own pride.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jackie

      This intrigued me, and got me wondering if this sleight of hand was really capable of being preplanned by FFOTUS’s staff?:

      Someone inside President Donald Trump’s team pulled off a slick bait-and-switch at Tuesday’s State of the Union, according to Amanda Marcotte’s latest analysis in Slate.

      Marcotte wrote on Wednesday that the president’s staff apparently came to the realization of the consequences of giving Americans a peek into an unfettered Trump.

      “Someone on Trump’s team understood that it would backfire if casual viewers were subject to his usual whining and crying, so the first part of Tuesday night’s speech wisely took a bland, positive tone,” she wrote.

      Trump celebrated the men’s hockey team, handed out medals, and made vague promises about housing and healthcare prices, all as fact-checkers tried to debunk his barrage of exaggerated claims in real-time. Republicans in attendance dutifully hopped out of their seats and cheered.

      Once the clock hit the first hour and casual viewers switched off their TVs, the real Trump emerged, Marcotte said. Trump whined about tariffs, shared his grievances about Democrats, and eventually, turned to “unvarnished racism,” blaming immigrants for crime.

      Marcotte noted Trump’s approval ratings have collapsed to 37-39%, with just 32% of Americans believing he has the right priorities. Yet his team has mastered keeping his most extreme moments confined to late-night viewing hours.

      “It’s the trick they have mastered, keeping his lunacy where plugged-in liberals see it but others, who pay little attention, cannot believe it is really that bad. Thankfully, it won’t ultimately matter. His polls are collapsing because the real world effects of Trump’s incompetence are sinking in with voters. And no amount of manipulation at the State of the Union can change that,” she concluded.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      The life path conservatives want to teach in schools: Graduate, marry, have kids

      Bills in at least seven GOP-led states would require lessons on the “success sequence.” Critics say it ignores systemic challenges and stigmatizes non-traditional families.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jackie

      @Baud: Sickening. Just sickening. The real sickening part is the lack of surprise…

      Shah Alam had been in the Erie county holding center for the past year, after being arrested by Buffalo police in 2025 on charges of assault, trespassing and possession of a weapon. The arrest stemmed from an incident in which Shah Alam got lost while on a walk and ended up on the porch of a woman’s home. He had been using a curtain rod as a walking stick, according to his attorney.
      The woman called the police, and when Shah Alam did not follow police commands to drop his curtain rod, they tasered and beat him, his attorney said.
      He was released on bail, and then transferred to border patrol custody.
      Border patrol agents then dropped him off at a Tim Hortons about five miles from his home. Neither his attorney nor his family were notified of his release.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: I’ve seen lots of similar photos over the years we’ve had to endure this grotesque buffoon dominating our politics. He must do his own makeup and hair, right? (IIRC, he admitted publicly he does his own hair.) Even the most malicious make-up pro couldn’t get away with so aggressively ignoring the basics like blending the edges. I never watched his dumb “reality” TV show, but I’d be surprised if the make-up was so badly done on that set. They’d have professionals.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jeffro

      @Jackie: it’s a good point: since he launches his craziest stuff in his ‘Truth Social’ posts and rallies, normies miss out on a lot of his insanity…

      @Baud: …to include pictures of this president* clown-painted in orange

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      Here’s a gift link to new Miami Herald reporting from Julie K. Brown and Claire Healy about how Epstein cultivated justice system officials to get lenient treatment while he continued laundering money and sexually assaulting girls.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

      Happy Birthday to Tim Kaine and Dan Goldman!

      The Virginia Senator turned 68 today, and the New York Congressman is now 50 years old.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Anne Laurie

      @Betty Cracker:  Too lazy to search for it, but I do remember posting during Trump’s first term about the boutique cosmetic designer who sold (sells?) the foundation he uses.  IIRC, she said it was designed for use under TV lights, but *not* for people with Donny’s natural complexion.  She also said that, while he’d been required to use professional makeup artists on the set of that accursed “reality” show, he didn’t trust anybody but himself to do his makeup otherwise… and he didn’t have the patience to use the proper tools, or take the time, to avoid the pale ‘tanning eye shades’ circles or the demarcation lines between his makeup & his hairline.  (By now, he’s so used to what he sees in the makeup mirror, he probably doesn’t even realize what it looks like on camera.)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      trnc

      @Baud: I saw this as someone who stood in line to see it in 1977 and bought a ticket for the 1997 re-release: Meh.

      Having said that, I thoroughly enjoyed the “Icons Unearthed” series that featured Star Wars for it’s first season.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      currawong

      I know there was a lot of talk beforehand about the speech going over two hours. I’d bet a lot of white house staff had money on the under and even the exact length of the speech.

      The grifting never ends.

      Reply

