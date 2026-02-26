On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Beckya57
These are from my recent trip to Baja California Sur, to snorkel, kayak and whale-watch.
The famous/notorious Mushroom Rock!
Kayaking. IES is a protected national park. The Mexican government wisely prevented it from becoming another Cabo.
My new iPhone housing, which allowed me to take underwater photos, worked beautifully.
Pufferfish!
Sea lion!
That’s amore!
Sunrise and sunsets in Baja are spectacular.
Whale fluke!
The whales can get very close to the boats!
Another amazing Baja sunrise.
