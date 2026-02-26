Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Beckya57 – Baja Blast

Beckya57

These are from my recent trip to Baja California Sur, to snorkel, kayak and whale-watch.

On The Road - Beckya57 - Baja Blast 9
Balandra BeachFebruary 6, 2026

The famous/notorious Mushroom Rock!

On The Road - Beckya57 - Baja Blast 8
Isla Espiritu SantoFebruary 6, 2026

Kayaking.  IES is a protected national park.  The Mexican government wisely prevented it from becoming another Cabo.

On The Road - Beckya57 - Baja Blast 7
Isla Espiritu SantoFebruary 7, 2026

My new iPhone housing, which allowed me to take underwater photos, worked beautifully.

On The Road - Beckya57 - Baja Blast 6
Isla Espiritu SantoFebruary 7, 2026

Pufferfish!

On The Road - Beckya57 - Baja Blast 5
Isla Espiritu SantoFebruary 8, 2026

Sea lion!

On The Road - Beckya57 - Baja Blast 4
Isla Espiritu SantoFebruary 8, 2026

That’s amore!

On The Road - Beckya57 - Baja Blast 3
Isla Espiritu SantoFebruary 9, 2026

Sunrise and sunsets in Baja are spectacular.

On The Road - Beckya57 - Baja Blast 2
Magdalena BayFebruary 10, 2026

Whale fluke!

On The Road - Beckya57 - Baja Blast 1
Magdalena BayFebruary 11, 2026

The whales can get very close to the boats!

On The Road - Beckya57 - Baja Blast
Magdalena BayFebruary 12, 2026

Another amazing Baja sunrise.

  Baud
  beckya57
  BigJimSlade
  J.
  Just look at that parking lot
  MartyIL
  MCat
  opiejeanne
  StringOnAStick
  Tenar Arha
  way2blue
  Winter Wren

    1. 1.

      Just look at that parking lot

      You scared me with that 1st picture- thought it was a mushroom cloud. But, that aside, this looks like a cool trip. Did you stay somewhere or was there beach camping involved. ?

    8. 8.

      StringOnAStick

      Did you go with a tour operator, and where did you stay?  This looks like something my husband and I would like to do, so I’d love any details you care to provide!

    beckya57

      beckya57

      I’m so happy to answer questions about the tour operators, they are awesome and you absolutely should go on their trips.  This was my second time with them.  The company is called Mar y Aventuras (Sea and Adventures), based in La Paz at the PosadaLunaSol hotel (which is very nice).  The easiest way to book with them is to go through OARS.com, which is a US based tour company that acts as a broker here for them.  Just go to their website and search for Baja and all of their Mar y aventuras tours will come up.  The tours combine very comfortable glamping-style camping with intermittent stays at the PosadaLunaSol to shower and sleep in a bed.  Virtually everything is done for you, including wonderful meals, and yes they do vegetarian, vegan, gluten free etc (I spent the whole trip wondering how they kept our various diets straight).  They’re also very safety conscious: I got asked a lot of questions about my (potentially serious) fish allergy, and also was immediately tended to when I opened up a small wound on my temple putting on my wetsuit hood.  The guides speak very good English and are all naturalists (both of the ones on this trip had graduate level marine biology degrees).  They are very flexible, you are free to be as active or lazy as you want.  They even got Super Bowl scores for us (me and my friend were both VERY interested, since we’re from the PNW!).  AND their costs are reasonable!  I can’t say enough good things about them.  Please reply if you have any more questions!

    way2blue

      way2blue

      Never been to Isla Espiritu Santo, but it looks quite fun.  Thanks for the tip about the tour outfit you used.  (Headed to Baja Sur next week, but the Pacific side.)

