Hey, GOP, stay in your lane. Persecuting Hillary Clinton to distract from Trump's misdeeds is not your job. It's the New York Times's job. — Frank Conniff (@frankconniff.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 1:00 PM

Comer wanted this deposition to happen behind closed doors. He wanted to find a way to turn the screws and embarrass Hillary Clinton… and then Lauren Boebert just flushes it down the toilet. [image or embed] — Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 1:49 PM

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in her opening statement to the House Oversight Committee: “You have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation, in order to distract attention from President Trump’s actions and cover them up." [image or embed] — Max B 💙 🔶 🇺🇦 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@maxbrockbank.com) February 26, 2026 at 3:37 PM

Here is Hillary Clinton’s opening statement to House Oversight on Epstein.

Clinton says she does not recall ever encountering Epstein and says she knew nothing about his crimes.

She also says that Trump should testify under oath and criticizes the committee for not holding any public hearings. [image or embed] — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yasharali.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 11:30 AM

Lauren Boebert appeared to derail a much-anticipated House deposition with Hillary Clinton, after a right-wing influencer shared photos of the former secretary of state apparently taken by the Republican congresswoman inside the room. @benjaminweiss.bsky.social www.courthousenews.com/house-epstei… [image or embed] — Courthouse News (@courthousenews.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 4:16 PM

… Aides for Clinton told press gathered outside the closed-door deposition in Chappaqua, New York, that her meeting with House Oversight Committee lawmakers as part of their Jeffrey Epstein investigation had been paused while members worked to determine whether Boebert’s conduct violated congressional rules… Closed-door depositions such as the one Clinton sat for Thursday are, by definition, not open to the public or members of the media. The Oversight Committee will publish videos and a transcript of her interview with lawmakers, but only after the material has been reviewed by attorneys. Depositions frequently go off-record to discuss sensitive matters — meaning those statements are not written into the public transcript… On social media, Johnson denied that the Colorado congresswoman had done anything wrong by sharing images from inside a closed-door deposition, arguing that Clinton was “trying to get out of answering questions about Epstein.”… A spokesperson for Boebert did not immediately return a request for comment. But in a post on X, Boebert said Johnson had done “nothing wrong,” though her post did not acknowledge whether she herself had violated House rules by sharing content from a closed-door meeting with the media…

After Republicans lick their wounds and regroup the hearing reconvenes. Hillary Clinton asked, since right wing shitposter Benny Johnson is posting pictures from the hearing that press be allowed in. Coward Comer refuses. 💙☠️ — Texas Paul (@realtexaspaul.com) February 26, 2026 at 2:43 PM

Hillary Clinton: “You have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation, in order to distract attention from President Trump’s actions and to cover them up despite legitimate calls for answers” — OldManLefty (@jonbandit.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 3:19 PM

“What is being held back? Who is being protected? And why the cover-up?” Hillary Clinton — America-The Republic of Suffering (@iampilgrim.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 4:42 PM

Hillary Clinton has officially answered more questions about Epstein than Donald Trump. — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 4:16 PM

You know if the DOJ had any evidence on Hillary Clinton, they'd have already leaked it to every right-wing influencer and podcaster. — Tea Pain (@teapainusa.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 1:14 PM

Instead of wasting time with Hillary Clinton, why don't we subpoena the one woman who was knowledgeable since the beginning, friends with all parties, knows more than most, and was even imported and trafficked herself!

When are we deposing Melania? — The Shallow State (@ourshallowstate.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 3:23 PM

As a Prosecutor, we are ‘victims’ advocates, but this House-Republican investigation under the Trump Administration appears to be advocating for the ‘criminals.’ [image or embed] — Congressman Wesley Bell (@repwesleybellmo.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 3:32 PM

“We should depose the person that is mentioned in the Epstein files almost more than any other person, next to Ghislaine Maxwell, and that’s Donald Trump,” Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the committee, said at a press conference Thursday afternoon. — RoseMarie (@rosesbloom24.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 4:11 PM