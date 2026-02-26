Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Today's GOP Fustercluck

Hey, GOP, stay in your lane. Persecuting Hillary Clinton to distract from Trump's misdeeds is not your job. It's the New York Times's job.

— Frank Conniff (@frankconniff.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 1:00 PM

Comer wanted this deposition to happen behind closed doors. He wanted to find a way to turn the screws and embarrass Hillary Clinton… and then Lauren Boebert just flushes it down the toilet.

[image or embed]

— Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 1:49 PM

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in her opening statement to the House Oversight Committee: “You have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation, in order to distract attention from President Trump’s actions and cover them up."

[image or embed]

— Max B 💙 🔶 🇺🇦 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@maxbrockbank.com) February 26, 2026 at 3:37 PM

Here is Hillary Clinton’s opening statement to House Oversight on Epstein.
Clinton says she does not recall ever encountering Epstein and says she knew nothing about his crimes.
She also says that Trump should testify under oath and criticizes the committee for not holding any public hearings.

[image or embed]

— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yasharali.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 11:30 AM

Lauren Boebert appeared to derail a much-anticipated House deposition with Hillary Clinton, after a right-wing influencer shared photos of the former secretary of state apparently taken by the Republican congresswoman inside the room. @benjaminweiss.bsky.social www.courthousenews.com/house-epstei…

[image or embed]

— Courthouse News (@courthousenews.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 4:16 PM

Aides for Clinton told press gathered outside the closed-door deposition in Chappaqua, New York, that her meeting with House Oversight Committee lawmakers as part of their Jeffrey Epstein investigation had been paused while members worked to determine whether Boebert’s conduct violated congressional rules…

Closed-door depositions such as the one Clinton sat for Thursday are, by definition, not open to the public or members of the media. The Oversight Committee will publish videos and a transcript of her interview with lawmakers, but only after the material has been reviewed by attorneys. Depositions frequently go off-record to discuss sensitive matters — meaning those statements are not written into the public transcript…

On social media, Johnson denied that the Colorado congresswoman had done anything wrong by sharing images from inside a closed-door deposition, arguing that Clinton was “trying to get out of answering questions about Epstein.”…

A spokesperson for Boebert did not immediately return a request for comment. But in a post on X, Boebert said Johnson had done “nothing wrong,” though her post did not acknowledge whether she herself had violated House rules by sharing content from a closed-door meeting with the media…

After Republicans lick their wounds and regroup the hearing reconvenes. Hillary Clinton asked, since right wing shitposter Benny Johnson is posting pictures from the hearing that press be allowed in. Coward Comer refuses. 💙☠️

— Texas Paul (@realtexaspaul.com) February 26, 2026 at 2:43 PM

Hillary Clinton: “You have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation, in order to distract attention from President Trump’s actions and to cover them up despite legitimate calls for answers”

— OldManLefty (@jonbandit.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 3:19 PM

“What is being held back? Who is being protected? And why the cover-up?” Hillary Clinton

— America-The Republic of Suffering (@iampilgrim.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 4:42 PM

Hillary Clinton has officially answered more questions about Epstein than Donald Trump.

— Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 4:16 PM

You know if the DOJ had any evidence on Hillary Clinton, they'd have already leaked it to every right-wing influencer and podcaster.

— Tea Pain (@teapainusa.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 1:14 PM

Instead of wasting time with Hillary Clinton, why don't we subpoena the one woman who was knowledgeable since the beginning, friends with all parties, knows more than most, and was even imported and trafficked herself!
When are we deposing Melania?

— The Shallow State (@ourshallowstate.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 3:23 PM

As a Prosecutor, we are ‘victims’ advocates, but this House-Republican investigation under the Trump Administration appears to be advocating for the ‘criminals.’

[image or embed]

— Congressman Wesley Bell (@repwesleybellmo.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 3:32 PM

“We should depose the person that is mentioned in the Epstein files almost more than any other person, next to Ghislaine Maxwell, and that’s Donald Trump,” Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the committee, said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

— RoseMarie (@rosesbloom24.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 4:11 PM

Chuck Schumer calls presser on missing Epstein Files:
“There is a massive cover up going on in the Justice Department to protect Donald Trump and people associated with Jeffrey Epstein.”
Says Senate Dems will visit unredacted files site.

— Arthur Delaney (@delaneyrules.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 12:41 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      mrmoshpotato

      Comer wanted this deposition to happen behind closed doors. He wanted to find a way to turn the screws and embarrass Hillary Clinton… and then Lauren Boebert just flushes it down the toilet.

      “Bill Clinton sucked my cock!” exclaimed Lauren Blowbert.

    8. 8.

      bbleh

      Truly their EPIC incompetence, their LAUGHABLE tripping over each other (Boebert and Johnson each swear solemnly that the other has done nothing wrong), is one of the biggest things we have going for us right now.  I mean, no editor would allow a script like this; no way.  What a parade of fools …

    9. 9.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Just caught a couple of minutes of Hillary at the end of, I guess, a post-deposition press avail, and I’ll say again what I’ve been saying intermittently for more than a decade: HRC has bigger balls than anyone I’ve ever seen. I weep whenever I think of whom we couldashoulda had in the WH 2017-2025.

    11. 11.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      On social media, Johnson denied that the Colorado congresswoman had done anything wrong by sharing images from inside a closed-door deposition, arguing that Clinton was “trying to get out of answering questions about Epstein.”…

      Jesus Christ….

      If some Dem congressmember had done this I really doubt he’d be saying they’d done nothing wrong

    12. 12.

      bbleh

      @SiubhanDuinne: HRC has bigger balls than anyone I’ve ever seen.

      Which is, of course, precisely why pretty much every power center — including especially the media — lined up solidly against her.

      @me: aw DAMN!  Thus goeth CNN, down the same drain as the WaPo, the Vichy Times, CBS, et al.

    13. 13.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      California Rep. Lateefah Simon
      Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost
      Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi
      Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley
      Massachusetts Rep. Stephen Lynch
      Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib
      New Mexico Rep. Melanie Stansbury

      Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee
      Washington Rep. Emily Randall

      I wonder if they thought today was worth their votes to get here.

    16. 16.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @bbleh:

      Which is, of course, precisely why pretty much every power center — including especially the media — lined up solidly against her.

      Of course. They are scared shitless of her.

    21. 21.

      tobie

      @SiubhanDuinne: This is so true. She was the last candidate for President that really inspired me. Her guts, her smarts, her work ethic, and her commitment to the public good never cease to amaze me.

    22. 22.

      H.E.Wolf

      Kudos to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whose mind is still sharper than most. No wonder so many people detest her.

    26. 26.

      bbleh

      Also, too, may I observe that right now ONE person is getting the attention, ONE person is setting the narrative, and that ONE person is … someone OTHER than James Comer or his buddies.

      And okay, Boebert also got some attention, for a(nother) public fk-up.  Good on you, girl!

      See above at (8).  It’s pathetic ..

      @Bill Arnold: I would say not to Trumpify but to neuter.  Overt Trumpification certainly isn’t necessary and arguably isn’t even desirable.  But to mute the criticism, oh yes.

    27. 27.

      Jeffro

      still wondering when will the House depose MELANIA TRUMP, who knew convicted sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell quite well?

      Many accounts have Epstein even INTRODUCING Melania to Donald after Epstein um er ‘knew’ her for some time…shouldn’t the House ask all about what she saw, knew, and more?

      Especially considering that she, like her husband, knew convicted sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell quite intimately for DECADES?

      what say you, Chairman Comer?  let’s hear from Melania!

    28. 28.

      Trivia Man

      I just saw a fascinating use for ai. Someone is putting in major supreme court decisions and asking for a verdict based only on law. Not politics, personality, or media pressure.

      I read about a dozen. Plessey v ferguson gone. Corporate personhood in santa clara v southern pacific – gone. Kelo eminent domain gone.

      The post is private so i cant share.

    31. 31.

      Jeffro

      @Trivia Man: I’m going to assume this is sarcasm, even without the tag

      Frankly, I’d LOVE for Melania and/or the White House to claim “spousal immunity”.  Sounds good!  Guess there was a ‘there’ there that y’all don’t want to talk about, hmmm Mrs. T?

      Or claim “presidential immunity” and litigate that shit all the way to SCOTUS.  Presidential immunity extends to the Third Lady?  Really?  Then why did Hillary have to testify?

    37. 37.

      hells littlest angel

      She’s tried to redeem herself lately by standing with Epstein’s victims, but in the end she is and always has been Bobo.

    38. 38.

      Jeffro

      since this is an OT: what your DNA reveals about the sex life of Neanderthals

      oh my

      explains just about everything, folks

      LOLOL

      In a study published on Thursday in the journal Science, a team of researchers report that men with a lot of Neanderthal ancestry and women with a lot of modern human ancestry had a strong preference to mate with each other.

      Maybe modern human women found something especially attractive about men with a lot of Neanderthal DNA, or vice versa. Or maybe the two groups were equally attracted to each other.

      However it played out, the preference was intense. “You need a strikingly strong phenomenon to get us there,” said Alexander Platt, a geneticist at the University of Pennsylvania and an author of the new study.

      I guess the heart wants what it wants?

      It’s a shame this couldn’t have been published two weeks ago in time for Valentine’s Day!  LOL

    41. 41.

      Geminid

      @bbleh: I was interested to see Trump endorsed Boebert again this year. After she withstood his arm-twisting over signing the Massie-Khanna discharge petition, I thought Trump might endorse a primary challenger

      Ed. I don’t think Trump has endorsed any primary challenvers besides the guy running against Massie.

    42. 42.

      FelonyGovt

      I like how the dipshit right wing “influencer” (god how I hate that word) posted over the photo that “Clinton does not look happy”. Who the hell is EVER happy being deposed? Especially for such a transparently meritless reason like this?

    43. 43.

      bbleh

      @Geminid: yeah, but that pinup calendar … ooooohhh!

      As to endorsements, I am persuaded that he is pretty much entirely motivated by wanting to back whomever is the WINNER!!, and that absent a strong feeling that a challenger will win (possibly with his help), he’ll either endorse the incumbent or say nothing at all

      That said, Massie might be an exception because he’s SO conspicuously defied the Leader.  But even then, I’d guess that the Orange Guy thinks there’s a significant chance he can be defeated.

    44. 44.

      Albatrossity

      When the Democrats regain the house, they should immediately subpoena Melania. The first question should be “In your opinion, which was better? Sex with Epstein or sex with Trump?”

    47. 47.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      There have been some heated arguments on my favorite hockey blog due to the Olympics and the hockey team. drumph ruins everything.

    50. 50.

      Shalimar

      @SiubhanDuinne: I do not think Hillary Clinton would have won re-election in 2020.   We would have had 20,000 dead from Covid instead of a million because she handled it so much better than Trump, and Republicans would have turned those 20k into people she might as well have personally murdered.  And the media would have amplified every accusation.

    51. 51.

      Jackie

      @Geminid:

      I don’t think Trump has endorsed any primary challenvers besides the guy running against Massie.

      He did endorse someone in IN CO? A someone who’d already dropped out of his race. That made me chuckle! FFOTUS is showing his cluelessness of who’s running and NOT running.

      eta: Found it:

      Blake Fiechter (Indiana):Trump endorsed Bluffton City Councilman Blake Fiechter for a state Senate seat in Indiana to challenge incumbent Travis Holdman, whom Trump called a “RINO”. However, Fiechter ended his campaign shortly after, citing a lack of day-to-day help, funding, and the logistical difficulties of the race, despite having already received the high-profile backing.

    52. 52.

      trnc

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)Johnson denied that the Colorado congresswoman had done anything wrong by sharing images from inside a closed-door deposition, arguing that Clinton was “trying to get out of answering questions about Epstein.”…:

      When does Johnson get subpoenaed? It obviously doesn’t matter if he never met Epstein.

    53. 53.

      Shalimar

      @Geminid: Trump endorsed the woman running against Cassidy in Louisiana, Julia Letlow.  And he refuses to pick anyone in Cornyn’s race, which is basically a thumbs down on Cornyn without choosing between Paxton or Hunt.

      Edit: Trump also endorsed Marjorie Taylor Greene’s challenger, Colton Moore, which led her to quit Congress entirely.

    56. 56.

      Geminid

      @bbleh: My guess is that Susan Wiles has a lot of influence in Trump’s endorsements. He seems more practical this time around, endorsing standard Republicans instead of clunkers like Dr. Oz or Herschel Walker.

      The endorsement in the GA-14 primary seems to bear this out (that’s the one to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene). Trump could have endorsed state Senator Colton Moore, who’s been extremely loyal to Trump. Moore got himself thrown out of his Republican Senate caucus because he wouldn’t let go of his effort to remove Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis. And Moore first endorsed Trump in 2015, when he was a senior and budding political activist at the University of Georgia

      Instead of Moore, Trump picked prosecutor Clayton Fuller. Moore supporters detected Wiles’ hand in the choice of Fuller and so did I. My theory is that Brian Kemp and Mike Johnson told Wiles that Colton Moore is a boat-rocker which he is, big-time. Wiles wants team players, not boat-rockers.

      I’ll be watching the GA-14 primary results to see if district Republicans fall in line behind Fuller. The all-comer, jungle primary is March 10

    57. 57.

      Shalimar

      In looking at the race to replace Greene, one of the Republican candidates is a Teacher/Farmer named Jennifer Jay Turnipseed.  I do not vote for Republicans ever, but that is a hell of a name.

    59. 59.

      Shalimar

      @Geminid: I swear I remember he endorsed Moore in November, but I guess he just signaled that he would.  Moore gives me Madison Cawthorn vibes, so hopefully Fuller won’t be as bad.

    60. 60.

      trollhattan

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Great, now I gotta try that keyboard-in-diswasher thing tonight.

      Do these people not know Hillary has zero fucks to hand out on Halloween or any other day, and that she is smarter than them all, combined? Do they not recall the Battle of Benghazi vs. Trey Gowdy’s hair? Have they not seen Trey Gowdy’s hair?

      Hillary is done with all y’all.

    61. 61.

      Geminid

      @Shalimar: Colton Moore has a lot more going than Madison Cawthorne. Moore is a political animal through-and-through; a high-achieving young man in a hurry.. Cawthorne is a lightweight who more or less fell into a Congressional seat he couldn’t hang onto.

    63. 63.

      trollhattan

      @Shalimar:

      Counterfactuals are wicked hard but I can’t imagine four consecutive Dem presidencies in the 21st century. There are rules or something.

      Lord knows what three would be like.

    64. 64.

      Castor Canadensis

      @me:

      The price is probably too high so Netflix bailed

      I’ve seen a former customer do that: bid up the price until the other bidder will go broke if they win the contest.  Works well if the other bidder is poorer than you, or stupid.

    65. 65.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good evenin’, y’all.

      A small rant, if you will:

      I finally deleted my Twitter account yesterday after watching Last Week Tonight with John Oliver‘s show about how bad Twitter has gotten since Musk took over.  Not that Oliver had any real surprises for me but seeing it all compiled into one place was the final nail in the coffin.

      As I have mentioned here previously, the ONLY reason I kept my Twitter account was because nearly every MS elected official (nearly all Republicans, of course) use Twitter (and Facebook) as their social media platform.  Given the refusal of any of them for whom I am a constituent (from my two US Senators down to my state legislators) to hold any type of public forum, that’s about the only means of providing “feedback” (yes, I know:  They don’t read the criticism and, if they do, they simply don’t give a fuck).

      Still, Twitter, with all its horribleness, did allow me to see what kinds of bullshit my elected officials were pushing as local and state media (with a couple of exceptions) simply are not covering/analyzing their policies, their positions, their statements, etc.  But the constant rightwing rhetoric, the kneejerk defenses of all things Trump  (or, when Trump’s words/deeds were just too much to defend, the complete silence) from MS officials WITH NO ACKNOWLEDGEMENT AT ALL of people such as myself who are voicing our objections made me realize there truly was nothing to be gained.

      So, I guess, maybe in a way, I’m asking: How do most of you keep up with your GOP-electeds without having to rely on cesspool social media platforms like Twitter?

    67. 67.

      Geminid

       

       

      @Shalimar: Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her retirement after Trump made a general offer to support a primary challenger. I thought Trump had Colton Moore in mind and maybe he did, but he endorsed Clay Fuller last month.

      Like I said above, I think Governor Kemp let Trump’s people know that Moore was trouble. Moore is the kind of candidate Trump 1.0 would have supported, but things seem different this time around.

    69. 69.

      mrmoshpotato

      @trollhattan:

      Great, now I gotta try that keyboard-in-diswasher thing tonight.

      LOL!  You’re welcome.

      Do these people not know Hillary has zero fucks to hand out on Halloween or any other day, and that she is smarter than them all, combined? Do they not recall the Battle of Benghazi vs. Trey Gowdy’s hair? Have they not seen Trey Gowdy’s hair?

      No, no, no, and they’re too stupid to understand that frosted teenager who was somehow in Congress.

    72. 72.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Shalimar:

      I do not think Hillary Clinton would have won re-election in 2020. We would have had 20,000 dead from Covid instead of a million because she handled it so much better than Trump, and Republicans would have turned those 20k into people she might as well have personally murdered. And the media would have amplified every accusation. 

      I agree with all of this.

    73. 73.

      Baud

      Hillary Clinton says she was asked about UFOs during today’s Epstein deposition:”I started being asked about UFOs and a series of questions about Pizzagate, one of the most vile, bogus conspiracy theories.”

    74. 74.

      sab

      @gene108: Trump wanted Rice kicked off of the Board of Directors of Netflix for reasons known only to him.

      But Rice fought back. Rice is a fierce, competent and extremely effective political fighter. She was valedictorian of her DC private girls high school ( National Cathedral School for Girls) so she is beyond being a well-connected Washington insider.

    76. 76.

      Eyeroller

      @Jeffro: “A lot” is doing a hell of a lot of work here, since maximum Neandertal DNA in modern humans is about 8% (which is rare, it’s mostly around 4-6% for Europeans and about half that for Asians) and most of it is noncoding.  Basically all modern humans have “a lot” of modern human DNA.​

      Edit: However, it’s been claimed that only the offspring of Neandertal males and Sapiens females would have been fertile.

    80. 80.

      lowtechcyclist

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Of course. They are scared shitless of her.

      That made sense a decade ago, but what about now? She’s held no office since she lost in 2016, she has no power, all they have to do is not cover her, not interview her.  All the House Republicans had to do if they were scared of her was to not call her as a witness. But they did, so they couldn’t have been too scared of her.

      Maybe that’s them being stupid (which they are), but still.

    82. 82.

      Geminid

      @Nukular Biskits: I wouldn’t know how to keep up with Republicans without Twitter. But I can keep up with my Rep, Eugene Vindman, just fine on Twitter. Vindman probably posts on BlueSky as well, but Democratic politicians from Marie Gluesenkamp Perez to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and everyone in between still post on Twitter.

      And if someone wants to follow reporting from the Middle East on a daily basis, Twitter is the platform used by commentators; American, Arab, European, Israeli and Turkish alike.

      The Turks I was following were not fazed at all when Musk took Twitter over. For them, having their news platform controlled by an oligarchic American asshole was just another day ending in “Y.”

    83. 83.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I think they are using her as a boogeyman still, even though she really isn’t relevant anymore. I guess because Bill Clinton had proximity to Epstein they think they can try to use this a gotcha and distraction from Trump’s connection

    85. 85.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I think they’re too stupid to remember that they’re terrified of her, so they bully her to testify behind closed doors, and she shows up and says “Whatcha got, fellas?” and they go all wussy. I don’t know how she does it, but I love it.

      ETA: Yeah, Nancy Smash! does it too.

    87. 87.

      RevRick

      @Shalimar: Nor would we would have ended up with Senators Ossoff and Warnock. And in 2017, the GOP held a 51-49 advantage, therefore no Senate majority  nor any judicial confirmations, nor any agenda passed. Nor any COVID relief funds (like were handed to Trump). Clinton would have been blamed for the Depression that ensued.

    88. 88.

      WTFGhost

      @lowtechcyclist: I’d call Ms. Pelosi and Ms. Clinton “maximally tough woman in the world.” In math, if something is “maximal,” it means there’s nothing actually bigger (except, sometimes “the entire set/universe”)

      There are no “tougher” but there are peers. It’s like Superman, for example – he’s as strong, and as fast, as he needs to be for the story to be exciting and fun, sometimes not quite strong enough, sometimes showing strength far surpassing the “not strong enough.”

      The difference is, these women are not pulp fictional characters – they are real women who grow into every challenge, in a truly super-heroic way.

      In My Humble Opinion anyway.

       

      @lowtechcyclist: Well, you know, I remember the time that probably cemented GOP hatred of Obama – I mentioned this elsewhere, so, deja vu may be normal – was the time they brought up all their GOP talking points, and he just cleaned their clocks.

      I wonder if the problem was, they were too afraid not to interview Hillary Clinton, for fear of the base’s reaction.

    89. 89.

      YY_Sima Qian

      The BS is incredibly transparent (gift link to WaPo article below):

      Trump, seeking executive power over elections, is urged to declare emergency
      Activists who say they are in coordination with the White House are circulating a draft executive order that would unlock extraordinary presidential power over voting.

      Updated February 26, 2026 at 3:05 p.m. EST today at 3:05 p.m. EST

      8 min

      By Isaac Arnsdorf

      Pro-Trump activists who say they are in coordination with the White House are circulating a 17-page draft executive order that claims China interfered in the 2020 election as a basis to declare a national emergency that would unlock extraordinary presidential power over voting.

      President Donald Trump has repeatedly previewed a plan to mandate voter ID and ban mail ballots in November’s midterm elections, and the activists expect their draft will figure into Trump’s promised executive order on the issue. The White House declined to elaborate on Trump’s plans.

      Leaving aside that the US intelligence community concluded in ’21 that the PRC considered but did not go through interfering in the ’20 elections, if the PRC did interfere to make Trump lose in ’20, why is Trump heading to Beijing to chum it up w/ Xi in a months’ time.

      Of course, all of this is fabricating justifications to avert a bad loss in the mid-terms.

    90. 90.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Aris Merquoni: ​

      Is anyone putting together a post about what’s happening to trans people in Kansas?

      It’s important to keep in mind that the front-pagers have lives and stuff, and don’t exist to ask “how high?” anytime we say ‘jump.’

      That said, my fury about this abomination of a law isn’t going anywhere*. I think this would be worth a front-page post, even if they just quoted what John Cole said about it last night, and said ‘have at it.’

      *Except into the letter to the Kansas state legislature which I drafted this morning, and will probably send off in the morning after adding a few more choice words.

    101. 101.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Do you guys think if Clinton had been elected in 2016, that Trump would have managed to win the nomination in 2020 and gain the same cult-like hold on the right?

      It’s hard to say, and a lot would have depended on how the run-up to the election played out differently and how that affected the House and Senate races. But on the whole, I think she’d have probably lost to Trump in 2020, and I thought for most of Biden’s term that we were on the better timeline.  (Now? Who the fuck knows.)

      But I think that if the Dems had been in the minority in both houses in 2017-2018, she’d have been lucky to get enough of her appointments confirmed to run a government, and Mitch the Turtle had already committed to blocking any of her SCOTUS appointments.  She’d have accomplished little, the Dems would not have improved their standing in the midterms, and I think the politics of Covid would have worked out as Shalimar said: she would have handled it superbly, but 20K or 30K Americans would have died of it in 2020, the GOP and the media would have hung that around her neck, and the GOP would have taken the White House. Assuming Trump ran in 2020, he’d have won the nomination and the election.

    102. 102.

      TurnItOffAndOnAgain

      @lowtechcyclist:

      @Aris Merquoni: Is anyone putting together a post about what’s happening to trans people in Kansas?

      It’s important to keep in mind that the front-pagers have lives and stuff, and don’t exist to ask “how high?” anytime we say ‘jump.’

      …..Asking if a front pager is going to make a post about a particular subject is expecting them to ask “how high?” when a poster says “jump”?

    103. 103.

      Ruckus

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Some days are slow days.

      Don’t worry, someone will screw up and either say too much or lie out their ass and that won’t be a slow day.

      My best guess is either this will go very badly for the current president or it will be bullshit plus and only go moderately bad for him. Either way I believe he is very likely to not end up being cleared completely.

    105. 105.

      sab

      @TurnItOffAndOnAgain:

      @lowtechcyclist:

      @Aris Merquoni:

      Statesnewsroom in their Great Plains region has a link to Kansas Reflector which has a story. Kansas has neen allowing gender changing on birth certificates and drivers licenses since 2002. It is not a new thing. 1849 people have been identified as having done so. So it is not a tiny number of people hurt by this legislation.

