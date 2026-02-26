Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread

Bold strategy to cut this kind of advertisement for the Democrats.
[image or embed]

— Malaclypse the Middle (@malaclypse.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 7:39 AM

Warnock: "We heard tonight the rumblings of a desperate man who's trying to present case he can for the midterms. It was half lies, half grievances. He knows he is quickly losing power."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 24, 2026 at 11:45 PM

You know who kept Iran from getting nuclear weapons? Obama. Trump ripped up that deal and walked away, and here we are today. He’s desperately trying to come up with a way to solve a problem that he created out of thin air.
[image or embed]

— VoteVets (@votevets.org) February 24, 2026 at 10:50 PM

“Children should be enjoying life. Not thinking about deportation.”
Listen to Dr. Gabeau’s story.
[image or embed]

— Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) February 25, 2026 at 9:54 AM

Speaker Emerita Pelosi: Trump took a half a trillion dollars out of Medicare and $1 trillion out of Medicaid. He talked about how many people he took off of SNAP, and the Republicans just stood up and cheered. All of that to give a tax cut to the richest people in America.

[image or embed]

— FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 11:43 PM

The president doesn’t give a flip about Medicaid fraud.
In June, Trump commuted Lawrence Duran’s 50 year sentence for filing over 860,000 fraudulent Medicaid claims worth about $200 million.
He had commuted one of Duran’s co-conspirators’ sentences in his first term.
share.google/iShrzItOsCas…

[image or embed]

— Joe Ura (@joeura.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 6:18 PM


Look, do we really need meat inspectors?

[image or embed]

— Malaclypse the Middle (@malaclypse.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM

America deserves a refund from Trump’s illegal tariffs.

[image or embed]

— Rep. Jim McGovern (@repmcgovern.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 1:47 PM

Dropkick Murphys’ free concert at the Alex Pretti memorial will stream online. More: https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-lifestyle/dropkick-murphys-free-concert-at-the-alex-pretti-memorial-will-stream-online

[image or embed]

— Bring Me The News (@bringmethenews.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 5:34 PM

they’re gonna be burning hillbilly effigies of your ass in the streets by spring

[image or embed]

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) February 25, 2026 at 5:30 PM

In my opinion, the best speech tonight was by my senator, Alex Padilla. It was the Spanish response to the #SOTU & it was absolutely compelling.
Por favor, mire y comparta esta fabulosa respuesta en español del senador Alex Padilla al discurso sobre el estado de la Unión.
youtu.be/uiO-mPWsy3Q?…

[image or embed]

— Malena-PRO-CHOICE ?? ????Fighting Tyranny! (@malena.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 2:52 AM

This is not how the Security Council works. Our unaccomplished, inarticulate, unqualified Third Lady has no business there and it’s an insult to the world to send her.

[image or embed]

— Helen Kennedy (@helenkennedy.com) February 25, 2026 at 8:30 PM

    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      Political Wire quotes the WSJ:

      Last year the U.S. experienced something that hasn’t definitively occurred since the Great Depression: More people moved out than moved in. The Trump administration has hailed the exodus—negative net migration—as the fulfillment of its promise to ramp up deportations and restrict new visas. Beneath the stormy optics of that immigration crackdown, however, lies a less-noticed reversal: America’s own citizens are leaving in record numbers, replanting themselves and their families in lands they find more affordable and safe.

      Says a great deal about this country that its citizens don’t want to stay.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      AL thanks for the post!  Where can I send a couple of pics of Speaker Emerita Pelosi’s speech here yesterday as well as a couple choice quotes?  =)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      Completely OT.

      Statistic came across elsewhere than the link below which I can’t wrap my mind around. VOC, the Dutch East India company, has been estimated at its peak to have been worth (adjusted for inflation), more than 70 trillion dollars in today’s money.

      By 1669, the VOC was the richest private company the world had ever seen, with over 150 merchant ships, 40 warships, 50,000 employees, a private army of 10,000 soldiers, and a dividend payment of 40% on the original investment. Source

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      “Hillbilly effigies” is a keeper!

      O/T: I’ve been on a subscription cancelation bender (media, apps, etc.), and holy crap, do corporations throw up every damn roadblock imaginable to try to keep their feed straws in one’s wallet. I knew that from occasional cancelations in the past, but doing a whole bunch at once really underscores what a pain in the ass it is — on purpose.

      I’ve seen Intuit TV commercials that pitch a service where they’ll supposedly surface every subscription a customer has and make it super easy to cancel. But I don’t want that vile corporate behemoth all up in my business any more than they already are. I kinda get why people go off the grid sometimes.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      World Economic Forum President Resigns Over Epstein Ties

       

      Borge Brende, a former foreign minister of Norway, had maintained contact with the disgraced sex offender.

      NYT

      Reply
    20. 20.

      schrodingers_cat

      What is his polling among white people? Do we have a demographic breakup of his approval ratings

      Is NYT sending reporters to midwestern diners?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      prostratedragon

      This stunt where ICE releases people far from home with no proper clothing and no way home should be treated as attempted homicide. In this case, actual homicide. These cases are not accidental or based on misunderstandings. They are deliberate attempts to inflict bodily harm.

      In some places in Minnesota,

      Haven Watch lives by the promise, “No One Walks Alone.” Day or night, they show up. When people are released from ICE detention, volunteers meet them in the cold, disoriented, and exhausted.

      This can be coordinated through other observers. That HW is happening at all indicates that the DHS “stunt” is all too common.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: Interesting if true, from Tel Aviv-based intellitimes.com:

          President Trump is expected tomorrow to convene all the relevant parties on the Iran issue and formulate a decision by 15:00 (U.S. [Eastern] Time), 22:00 Israel Time– about an hour before the close of trading on Wall Street.

      Intelli-Times is run by a man named Ronen Berger, and I’m not sure how well-sourced his report is. The detail, “…about an hour *before* the close of trading on Wall Street” sounds credible though.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jackie

      @prostratedragon: Baud posted about this in the overnight thread. I excerpted this from his, and your above link:

      Shah Alam had been in the Erie county holding center for the past year, after being arrested by Buffalo police in 2025 on charges of assault, trespassing and possession of a weapon. The arrest stemmed from an incident in which Shah Alam got lost while on a walk and ended up on the porch of a woman’s home. He had been using a curtain rod as a walking stick, according to his attorney.
      The woman called the police, and when Shah Alam did not follow police commands to drop his curtain rod, they tasered and beat him, his attorney said.
      He was released on bail, and then transferred to border patrol custody.
      Border patrol agents then dropped him off at a Tim Hortons about five miles from his home. Neither his attorney nor his family were notified of his release.

      This is sickening, and sadly, no longer surprising. And, that, of itself, is sickening.

      This is America under FFOTUS’s administration.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Trivia Man

      @Baud: nice resource. Somebody yesterday asked if the rebuttal people get any bump from giving it. A quick glance shows me Ford, Dole, and Gore all did it long before their careers hit an apex. So yes, it appears it can help raise your profile.

      I also note nixon chickened out a few times and did it in writing.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      drdavechemist

      OT Final Blizzard Update from Rhode Island:

      A neighbor filmed the crew finally clearing our street at about 4:30 am and I was able to clear the end of our driveway between 5:30 and 6:00 am, so we are connected to the rest of the world once again, almost three full days after the snow stopped falling. Crazy!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Scout211

      Last night we discussed the update on the speed boat heading for Cuba that was met with gunfire from the Cuban authorities.

      This part of the AP news story caught my eye and I have questions.

      Cuba’s government said late Wednesday that the 10 passengers on a boat that opened fire on its soldiers were armed Cubans living in the U.S. who were trying to infiltrate the island and unleash terrorism.

      The announcement came hours after Cuba said its soldiers killed four people and wounded six others aboard a Florida-registered speed boat that had entered Cuban waters and opened fire on the soldiers first, injuring one Cuban officer.

      Cuba’s government said the majority of the 10 people on the boat “have a known history of criminal and violent activity.”

      U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had told reporters earlier that he was made aware of the incident and that the U.S. is now gathering its own information to determine if the victims were American citizens or permanent residents.

      So the Cuban terrorists, “known criminals,” were living in the US (likely Florida).

      Are these people “the worst of the worst” that ICE and border patrol are looking for? Something tells me that they are looking in the wrong state.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      narya

      For the latest in “how health insurance companies and especially Medicare Advantage makes everything worse”: my mom had a kidney transplant 15+ years ago, so she takes immunosuppressants. Her insurance is through my dad’s union, and they switched her to a new MA plan, starting January 1. Suddenly, last month, she’s not “approved” for anti-rejection meds. It gets sorted out, she gets her meds. Yesterday, same thing. Hours on the phone with various people, maaaaybe it’s sorted now? It’s insane. And she’s fortunate! She worked in a doctor’s office, so she knows more than the average person about this stuff, and she’s feisty, and she can afford to buy the meds out of pocket if she has to (she did get some yesterday), but she was so upset. And if any of those things weren’t true? If she knew less, or she didn’t know how to advocate for herself, or she couldn’t afford the meds? And we all know it’s likely to get worse.  /end rant

      Reply
    37. 37.

      oldster

      Thanks for the round-up of news and links, Anne Laurie!
      I’m proud to be a Democrat, too. Thanks for keeping up the good work.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: From Ankara-based Clash Report, summarizing Wall Street Journal reporting:

      U.S. demands presented to Iran at Geneva:

      Destroy all three nuclear sites: Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan

      Deliver all enriched uranium to the United States

      No sunset clauses

      Zero enrichment, but Iran can keep the Tehran research reactor

      Minimal sanctions relief up front; more if Iran is compliant

      Source–  Wall Street Journal

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Soprano2

      @Geminid: Wow, they’re trying to start a war aren’t they

      ETA – sometime life just sucks. Had a co-worker come by my office a few minutes ago to tell me his brother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and they’ve done everything they can and now he’s on hospice. They’ve given him 2-4 weeks to live. His brother worked here in the Street Department for decades; he poured the concrete for our front porch when we raised it up a couple of inches. My co-worker said his brother was kind of like his second dad, and he started crying. I gave him a hug and said how sorry I was, what else could I do? His brother is a good guy. How come he’s dying and the Orange Pustle is still alive? It’s why I don’t believe in God.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jackie

      Poor Johnson’s cajones are in a tightening vice:

      The Republican Party’s razor-thin House majority has transformed Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) into a caretaker rather than a commanding leader as he must carefully navigate his fractious caucus, unable to discipline wayward members without risking the votes he desperately needs, according to an analysis.The sex and death scandal surrounding Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) underscores Johnson’s vulnerability. Despite calls from within his own Party for Gonzales to step down, Johnson has maintained distance from the controversy, constrained by the mathematical reality that he cannot afford to lose a single vote, according to MS NOW.

      This precarious position has created significant leverage for rebellious Republicans. One House Republican explained the dynamic: “It’s a game of numbers and we’re in a losing battle. Anyone who is remotely considering leaving right now would be able to use that as an incredible bargaining chip.”

      When pressed about Gonzales, Johnson offered a cautious response: “I endorsed Tony before all these allegations came out. They’re obviously very serious, and I’ve spoken with him and told him he’s got to address that in the appropriate way with his constituents and all of that. So it’s too early for anybody to prejudge any of that, but we’ll see how it develops.”

      Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), frequently at odds with both Johnson and Donald Trump, highlighted the implications: “They can’t lose a single vote, and so members almost seem untouchable right now.”

      Democrats have taken note of Johnson’s constraints. Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) observed that Johnson must retain members accused of serious misconduct to maintain his majority, including “one person accused of domestic abuse by the name of Cory Mills here, and another guy accused of massive sexual harassment by the name of Tony Gonzales here.”

      Casten concluded: “If that’s not a statement about the 119th Congress under Mike Johnson’s leadership, I don’t know what is.”

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Gin & Tonic

      @narya: Wonder if they are working on the ash? The decline/death/devastation of the ash trees is obvious to anyone with eyes around the northeast US at least. We just two weeks ago spent $1800 to take down a huge one right in front of our house, victim of the emerald ash borer.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      narya

      @Soprano2: I’m so sorry, and I’m so glad that he came to you and that you could be there for him. Sometimes that listening and that hug are all we can do, but, having been on the receiving end (as have all of us), it means a lot.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Soprano2: ​When my father was diagnosed with that, they gave him 8 weeks. It turned out accurate to the day.

      This was 45 years ago. It’s distressing that the prognosis has not materially changed in that time frame.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      HinTN

      @narya: Two years ago I got four American Chestnut seedlings from my local USDA. They must be part of this program. I hope to live long enough to see them bloom.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      HinTN

      @Soprano2: It’s one of, if not the most aggressive cancers. It killed my cousin just like that. Mine was caught very early in 2024 and I’m just now recovering from the year of treatment at Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt says they are running trials of a vaccine to prevent the bugger. YAY Vandy but condolences to you, your friend and his brother.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Suzanne: i know a couple of people who’ve done that. They both had good jobs. One’s waited till their kid graduated college. The second guy had adult kids who stayed here.  He was a naturalized citizen who was hispanic who didn’t like where the country was headed. His brother lived in Belize and he joined him there after visiting there first and checking it out.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      It was suggested that he send a horse to preside at the UN Security Council but Trump cheaped out and sent Melanoma.

      Horse, horse’s ass… works for Trump.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      rikyrah

      @Soprano2:

      In all the advancements they have made in cancer research, still no test for pancreatic cancer. It’s brutal.

      It hasn’t changed since it got my father 30 years ago.

      Took him out from diagnosis to end in four months.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Geminid: the Epstein stuff is heating up. As usual Netanyahu is right there to take advantage of the situation. I’m betting we’ll be at war with Iran by this weekend. And the timing mentioned as compared to Wall Street hours is definitely on brand with the Trump family crime syndicate making $$$ off it.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Shakti

      @Geminid
      I think anyone acting as if regime change will mean a significant change in Iran’s nuclear program is a delusional sabre-rattler. [By significant I mean give up their program entirely.]

      The analysis I see acts if nobody has any long term memory.

      ●The US is the only country that has deployed nukes on a civilian population. Nobody in the world has forgotten that even if Americans have.

      ●Ukraine gave up its nukes in the 1990s?, and in exchange was offered a security guarantee which has been reneged on. They have been fighting a existential war for over five years.

      ●Israel certainly has nuclear weapons and has been very aggressively incursions into Egypt. It is creating a refugee crisis into several neighboring countries. The Palestinians are being annihilated.
      ●Israel is also in an active war with Iran pretextually over the program.

      ●There is no reason to believe the Israelis will be peaceful even if Iran gives up their nuclear program, from the Iranian poverty.

      ●Has the US ever gotten into an active war or sent troops into a with a country that has nukes?

      ●The US played both sides of the Iran-Iraq War, while officially supporting Iraq. Until the Gulf Wars, when they fought Iraq.

      ●Trump is vindictive on whim and exceptionally mendacious and he is not seriously checked in his country. He has threatened Greenland and Canada he’s making noises about pulling out of security agreements with allies.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      trnc

      @Jeffro: ​
       That sounds great. In case AL missed this comment, you can email.

      To contact the blog owner, any Balloon Juice writer, or any contact listed above, send email to [name]@balloon-juice.com

      Hover over the byline to get the name for the email (usually firstname-lastname).

      Reply
    63. 63.

      prostratedragon

      Let me count the ways:

      @phildstewart:
      Mini-scoop! U.S. Vice Admiral Fred Kacher removed from position as director of the Joint Staff after only taking the post in December, two SOurces tell @ErinBanco and me. One source says Kacher was ‘returned to service because he wasn’t the right fit for the job.

      Hegseth doesn’t want career non-partisan professionals in senior military positions. He wants right-wing Christian nationalist political ideologues. Our military is being torn apart by this drunken fool.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Baud

      Via reddit

      Hilary Knight of USA Women’s Hockey Team on Donald Trump: The joke was distasteful and unfortunate. Now I have to sit in front of you and explain someone else’s behavior. It’s not my responsibility

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Jackie

      The FFOTUS Retribution Tour continues…

      The FBI, at the direction of Director Kash Patel, has fired at least a half-dozen agents tied to the 2022 search of President Donald Trump’s home in Florida, NBC News reports.

      New York Times: “The firings are part of a rolling barrage of retribution aimed at those who worked on the two federal prosecutions of Mr. Trump after his first term in office. They came hours after Kash Patel, the F.B.I. director, told Reuters that as part of the documents inquiry, the bureau had subpoenaed phone metadata for himself and Susie Wiles, currently the White House chief of staff.”

      “They are not expected to be the last.”

      I’ve read reports that the fired FBI agents is up to ten and counting…

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Geminid

      @Soprano2: Yeah, this looks a package intended to be refused. Foreign Minister Aragchi’s Iranian superiors reportedly gave him some latitude to conclude a deal, but I seriously doubt they gave him this much.

      And reports are that in the session last week, Witkoff handed the Omani mediator an envelope with US proposals regarding limitations on Iran’s ballistic missiles, and Araghchi returned it unopened. That was in line with Iran publically ruling out talks on missiles. So even if Araghchi gave Witkoff a yes on the nuclear demands, Witkoff could say, “Good. Now about those missiles….”

      Reply
    71. 71.

      narya

      @Jackie: Something something inside the tent rather than outside the tent something something . . . The retribution thing is beyond stupid; it’s many other things, too, but taking a bunch of highly trained people and firing them for doing their jobs is unwise, IMHO.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      chemiclord

      @Suzanne: The irony is that a lot of the people leaving are able to do so because they don’t trigger all the racial bullshit from those countries they are fleeing to.  They’re the sort of people who would be fine anywhere.

      When I say the United States has one of the most liberal immigration policies in the developed world, I’m not saying that as a compliment to the United States.  For example, everyone’s favorite neighbor to the north?  They use a point system to determine who should be allowed to immigrate to their country that would probably be too extreme even for many Republicans here.

      It’s also why I roll my eyes at every European leftist that smugly claims the Democrats would be a “center right” party in Europe.  You can pretend we don’t see your racist bullshit that is entirely acceptable even to your left flank.  You can fool yourselves, but you ain’t fooling me.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      tam1MI

      @Shakti: The Palestinians are being annihilated.

      Unpossible.  I was assured that ousting Genocide Joe and refusing to vote for Holocaust Harris in favor of giving Trump a second term would bring Peace In Our Time.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Jackie

      “Early voting data ahead of next Tuesday’s US Senate primaries in Texas suggest a sharp rise in Democratic turnout, pointing to a continuing trend of strong enthusiasm among the party’s base,” CNN reports.

      “Through Tuesday, about 850,000 ballots had been cast in the Democratic primary, according to data from the Associated Press. That’s nearly 60% more than the number of votes cast at the same point in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, the last statewide primary in Texas to feature a major competitive Democratic contest.”

      It’d be nice to see how the Republican primary early voting counts compare. High Democratic early voter enthusiasm is wonderful, but will it continue into the General Election? That’s where it always falls short.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      trnc

      @Jackie: Retribution is a bonus, but I suspect the main reason is to keep them from being able to release material that supports the prosecution. Just another part of the Trump/Cannon Coverup.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Baud

      @Jackie:

      High Democratic early voter enthusiasm is wonderful, but will it continue into the General Election? That’s where it always falls short.

       
      I think only recently. It used to be that high primary turnout signaled high general election turnout.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Belafon

      @Jackie: There are a lot of zombies here in Texas that show up on election day and vote R. A lot. It would be nice if something changed that, but, based on TV ads, Republicans are still running as if being in Trump’s pocket is the best thing that they have ever done.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jackie:

      From your quote:

      The Republican Party’s razor-thin House majority has transformed Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) into a caretaker rather than a commanding leader

      Yeah, like he’s ever remotely resembled a commanding leader.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Jackie

      Another one bites the dust: Davos boss quits over Epstein links.

      Børge Brende, head of the World Economic Forum (WEF), on Thursday said he is resigning over his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

      “After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as president and CEO of the World Economic Forum,” Brende, who became the president in 2017, said in a statement on the WEF website. “My time here, spanning 8½ years, has been profoundly rewarding.”

      The forum launched an investigation into Brende in early February after his relationship with Epstein came to light in the latest document release by the U.S. Justice Department.

      Brende, a former Norwegian foreign minister, dined with Epstein three times in 2018 and 2019, and the two exchanged texts and emails, a reality he denied in November. Following the recent disclosures, he admitted to knowing him, but said he was not aware of his criminal activities and wished he had investigated his background more thoroughly.

      politico.eu/article/davos-boss-borge-brende-quits-over-links-to-jeffrey-epstein/

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Deputinize America

      I’m now trying to limit my news exposure because of how it affects my psyche.  For some reason, whenever I see an image of Hassett’s smirking face, I struggle to overcome the urge to find him on a street or in a restaurant somewhere so I can start punching that face and not stop.

      It’s much healthier to watch Facebook reels of farriers/bovine podiatrists to watch them carve out hoof abscesses (honestly, the thought of the relief to the affected animals is really soothing).

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Betty Cracker

      @Soprano2: They’re an Intuit company. Intuit hoovered up scads of financial-related apps and services, and I suspect they are compiling a master database with a financial graph on individuals and businesses to rank us according to assets and more efficiently target us as consumers and dog knows what else. When all these bastards consolidate their info, we’ll be in a pickle!

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Jackie

      @Belafon: Speaking of Texan republican zombie voters… click the Daily Beast link to watch Cornyn’s new ad against Paxton:

      Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) has branded his MAGA primary rival, Ken Paxton, as a “crooked home wrecker” in a blistering new ad accusing him of sleeping with a married mom-of-seven, the Daily Beast reports.

      Suddenly Texas Republicans are against adultery and infidelity?

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Eyeroller

      @Gin & Tonic: They would have to breed trees to be resistant but probably many planted ash trees will be sacrificed because one of the ways they are less of a problem in their native range is lower density.  When the borers arrived they found a huge density of the genus in which they specialize, few of which had any resistance. It might also be necessary to import the parasitoid wasp that specializes in it.

      It’s a similar situation to chestnuts. They may have to breed in some genes from Asian ashes that provide resistance.  Selective breeding seems to be better in this situation than genetic engineering.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Geminid

      @prostratedragon: This story was reported by, among others, Axios’s Barak Ravid and Mark Caputo. My understanding is that General Kaine did not exactly *object* to the proposed war with Iran; its more he cautioned Trump that we might run low on ground-based and sea-based interceptors if there is a prolonged war.

      I don’t think Trump will penalize Kaine for saying this though. Trump seems to have confidence in Kaine, certainly more has in SecDef Hegseth. And the Joint Chiefs Chairman was telling Trump something he needed to know. But we’ll get to see.

      The counter-argument is that our anti-missile systems won’t need to shoot down what can’t be fired. So if CENTCOM is told to attack, one of it’s two top priorities will be destroying missile launchers and stored missiles.

      The other would be destroying Iran’s air defenses, but they don’t have so much in that area. Iran has put a whole lot into their offensive missile capabilities, but the 12-day war with Israel last June really exposed their lack of investment in air defense.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Scout211

      @Jackie: I’ve read reports that the fired FBI agents is up to ten and counting…

      The link I posted last night said it was at least six agents and the rest were support staff

      Reply
    101. 101.

      PatD

      @tam1MI: You know, the people who felt so strongly about Gaza that they sat out the election or even voted for Trump probably felt just as bitter about Gaza as you do about them. And if you feel that strongly in your contempt today you can imagine how they felt then.

      Yes, I know it must be cathartic to take out your frustrations on nameless people.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      gene108

      @Suzanne:

      Says a great deal about this country that its citizens don’t want to stay.

      I think the white Christian nationalists currently running the country are happy to make things bad enough everyone they find undeserving to leave.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      gene108

      @Suzanne:

      Says a great deal about this country that its citizens don’t want to stay.

      I think the white Christian nationalists currently running the country are happy to make things bad enough everyone they find undeserving to leave.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      taumaturgo

      Lack of accountability for stealing, torture, violence in the name of security, cheating, and lying is rapidly eroding governance. A shout-out to Obama for his “We are not looking back; we are looking forward” lamentable comment.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Belafon

      @PatD: The only reason they’re nameless is to ensure fair elections. Voters don’t get to be off the hook just because they’re nameless. Sitting out the election also means there will be no challenge from the federal government that Kansas made it illegal TODAY for a trans person to be driving with a license with preferred name and gender.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Baud

      @PatD:

      Everyone knows who they are.

      People will always rail against nameless groups. I think it’s futile and hypocritical to try to stop them selectively.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      PatD

      @Belafon: if we’re going to hold people accountable then there’s a long list and we can probably start with looking in the mirror. It’s very easy to blame people that didn’t vote for you but it’s hard to accept that just maybe you lost their vote along the way. Holding people acountable and taking responsibility go hand in hand. We like one but not the other as much.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      gene108

      @Jackie:

      The whole “could it happen here?” question has been answered by this administration. The answer, sadly, is yes. Seems there are a whole bunch of Americans that revel in cruelty to others.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Baud

      @PatD:

      We actually blame ourselves a lot. Too much IMHO. It’s because we can’t acknowledge we’re a minority politically, and a lot of us can’t accept who we have to accommodate to create a majority, especially when they’re to our right politically.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Belafon

      @PatD: Yeah, that’s not gonna work. I already hate myself enough for the things I do and don’t do. I already push people to know what’s going on and to make sure they vote. You might want to think they’re nameless so that it’s easier for you to not engage them, but I see my neighbors here in Texas, and I know exactly what they chose.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Scout211

      New polling for California Governor, with slightly  different numbers than the last poll I posted here.

      Five candidates are essentially tied for the lead in the race for California Governor, according to a new poll from the Public Policy Institute of California.

      Republican Steve Hilton (14%), Democrat Katie Porter (13%), Republican Chad Bianco (12%), Democrat Eric Swalwell (11%), and Democrat Tom Steyer (10%) lead among likely voters, with other candidates all polling at 5% or less. According to the PPIC, 10% of likely voters remain undecided ahead of the California Primary Election in June.

      Polling in California is usually off from the actual election results, so I hope that is the case here.  This poll has Porter ahead of Swalwell,  which is the reverse of the last poll but they still are in the top five.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Baud

      @PatD:

      I don’t know what that means. I don’t criticize people for talking about groups of people as a general matter. I might criticize specific comments if I think the group criticism might be off base.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Jackie

      Did this get covered?

      Lewiston voters on Tuesday opted to send another Democrat to the Maine House of Representatives, backing Scott Harriman in a special election that drew national interest.

      Harriman, who serves on the Lewiston City Council, bested Republican school committee member Janet Beaudoin 572 to 503, according to the official results from the Lewiston City Clerk.

      The election was closely watched by some key political figures, including Maine’s Republican Senator Susan Collins as well as Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin.

      mainemorningstar.com/2026/02/24/lewiston-voters-back-democrat-scott-harriman-for-maine-house-in-spec…

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Geminid

      @schrodingers_cat:

       

      @schrodingers_cat: I think only three Republican Reps won in districts Harris carried. One is Don Bacon, in a district based in Omaha that Dems also carried in 2016 and 2020. Bacon is retiring.

      As I recall, the other two were Rep. Fitzpatrick whose district is in the western Philadelphia suburbs, and that jerk in Westchester County, New York whose name I forget.

      I think there were 13 Democrats who won in districts Trump carried.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      PatD

      @Belafon: I don’t hate anyone for the way vote. In the moment they can probably justify it for whatever reason. But if we’re actually invested in expanding our coalition then it requires accepting some people in that voted the wrong way.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Eyeroller

      @Booger: It’s really the same basic problem since chestnut blight and “Dutch” elm disease were also invasive and spread by insects.  The vulnerable species in their native range has evolved resistance. New World (and sometimes Australian and New Zealander) trees have not. The resistance in the case of borers is having enough toxicity in the leaves and bark to kill them.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      PatD

      @Baud: I this is a separate point and not really one I disagree with either. Of course we  are in the minority politically and have to make compromises. Often the issue is one of political strategy and tactics.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Geminid

      @Soprano2: I know you’ve been busy so you didn’t hear, but the father passed away last week. Now Mr. Deputinize is dealing a painful injury from a mishap at the funeral.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Deputinize America

      @Soprano2:

      He passed a week ago Tuesday, thanks for asking. I was sitting next to him, alternately holding his hand and stroking his arm when he stopped breathing (which had been rhythmic and heavy, putting me in a little trance which was noticeable when he stopped).  Two of my daughters were in the room (and my new son in law), talking to my mom about funny family stories – he’d had last rites about 3 hours before.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      AxelFoley

      @taumaturgo:

      A shout-out to Obama for his “We are not looking back; we are looking forward” lamentable comment.

      Oh, fuck you.

      Shout out to all you dumb fuckers who just couldnt’t/wouldn’t vote for TWO highly qualified reason for whatever justification you make up in your heads.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Baud

      @AxelFoley:

      Yep. Trump was under two federal indictments. Voters didn’t care about accountability. Just like they haven’t cared about billionaires. But maybe next time will be the charm.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Deputinize America

      @Geminid:

      On the good side, I found an orthopedic surgeon to consult with today, and figure he’s got the juice to advocate with my insurance for a contrasting MRI to image what I suspect is at least a torn pectoral muscle without forcing me into a month of PT first.  I also have  PT scheduled next week if I don’t have to go to surgery, something about “dry needle” electrodes so I don’t have to endanger myself with sticky electrode placement with my TENS unit.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Soprano2

      @Deputinize America: It sounds like that is what you wanted to happen. I’m sorry for your loss, but glad you got to be there. These situations are always tough. Geminid says you got hurt at the funeral, I hope you’re recovering OK.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Geminid

      @Scout211: The silver lining is that Steve Hilton is an immigrant!

      Sorry to joke about you governor election. I expect California Democrats to put a candidate in the top two in June, but I understand why there might be some anxiety about this.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Jackie

      @trnc:

      Suddenly Texas Republicans are against adultery and infidelity?

      “Offer not valid outside of Texas.”

      To emphasize your point:

      Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) told CNN that Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) shouldn’t resign because doing so would be “the stupidest thing he could ever do” given the razor-thin House Republican majority.

      When asked if some things should be bigger than politics, he responded: “No. Not up here, not the way we do what we do in the House.”

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Geminid

      @Deputinize America: I’m glad you found a good surgeon. I hope the pain has abated some. I’d recommend cannabis gummies if you didn’t have to work. But I’ve heard good things about arnica applied topically for pain relief.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Layer8Problem

      @Geminid:  ” . . . that jerk in Westchester County, New York whose name I forget.”

      Mike Lawler.  I won”t forget, though I don’t live in the district anymore.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Geminid

      @AxelFoley: This is a very weird political phenomenon. People take something Barack Obama said one time and act like it’s some sort mandate he put on Democrats.

      It’s the same with Michelle Obama saying, “When they go low, we go high.” People act as if she’s tied their hands in perpetuity.

      It’s like some people can’t stop talking like they’ve been enslaved by the Obamas, and I wonder why that is.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      PatD

      @Matt McIrvin: I think you can answer that one yourself. We won’t get all of them back but we do need some number of them to vote for us.
      Recent polls are showing ‘Trump regret’. Voters that won’t admit to having voted for Trump. They suck but if they vote for Democrats in 2026 and 2028 I’ll take it.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Deputinize America

      @Soprano2:

      It was.

      Mom finally realized that she wasn’t being realistic about his abilities prior to the stroke and that her sunny statements about what all he was (not really) doing for himself prior to the stroke were impacting what the PT and OT were angling toward in their assessments and recommendations; they were going to put her in a REALLY terrible spot.

      Him pulling his own PEG out was the event that gave us some breathing room to really assess him and make hard decisions without facility pushback.

      I’ve created a special statement to add to the KY statutory language on advance directives in order to cover these events:

      *SPECIAL SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENT*

      _____ By checking this box, I am clarifying my desire to authorize my surrogate as is named above to refuse or withdraw all artificial feeding and hydration, including (but not limited to) the abdomenally inserted  device commonly referred to as a Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastronomy (or PEG) tube.  If one of these devices has been installed for temporary purposes, I expressly grant my designated surrogate the power to have it removed at any time even if I am not in a vegetative or comatose state, leaving this decision to their sound moral discretion as to my expressed wishes not to carry on such a physically and cognitively impaired existence; if it has somehow become detached, I expressly grant my surrogate the power to refuse its reinstallation or reinsertion.  Furthermore, I expressly authorize my named surrogate to refuse or withdraw me from any program of hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis, as well as to refuse or remove medication used to treat  cardiopulmonary, pancreatic, or gastrointestinal issues (other than medications deemed palliative for the treatment of pain) in their sound discretion in accordance with my stated wishes at any time, regardless of whether I am in vegetative or comatose state at the time of such refusal or withdrawal. 

      Reply
    144. 144.

      Jackie

      Thume says the SAVE Act is DOA!

      Senate Majority Leader John Thume (R-SD) has reportedly hit a frustration point and rejected the “talking filibuster” — signaling that President Donald Trump’s SAVE America Act no longer has a path forward.

      …as of Wednesday Thune has publicly said there is no way for Republicans to pass the GOP-backed bill requiring ID and proof of citizenship to vote, according to Punchbowl News. Multiple sources have also said that Thune has shared private frustration with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and House Republicans who have continued to press the “talking filibuster.”

      “It’s yet another self-inflicted wound from a party that can’t seem to settle on a midterm message,” Punchbowl News reported. “Republicans are tearing themselves apart over legislation that has captivated Trump’s base but has almost no chance of becoming law. It’s also threatening to sour cross-Capitol relations among top Republicans.”

      “Thune has long expressed skepticism of the ‘talking filibuster’ tactic, warning it would jam up the Senate floor for weeks or even months,” according to Punchbowl News. “The procedure would allow Senate Democrats to force votes on some of the most politically treacherous issues facing vulnerable Republicans.”

      It’s a risky move for Republicans just months away from the midterm elections.

      “Republicans would need to stick together to kill every Democratic amendment, or risk allowing Democrats to hijack the Senate floor and derail the SAVE America Act,” Punchbowl News reported.

      Four GOP senators — Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Sen. John Curtis (R-UT), Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) — have signaled they were not willing to support moving the process forward.

      So… time to start singing 🎶Let it Goooo, Let it Go?🎶

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: From the article you provided the link for:

      The FTC claimed that it did not have to come up with a preliminary regulatory analysis because it initially determined that the rule’s impact on the national economy would be less than $100 million. An administrative law judge decided that the economic impact would be more than the $100 million threshold.

      The court decided to vacate the rule.

      What competency does an administrative law judge bring to that decision? Other than a sun-sized ego?

      Reply
    158. 158.

      Captain C

      @Geminid: This sounds typical for FFOTUS’ Temu mob boss-ass administration.

      Also like a deal that they expect to be refused so they have (in their minds) a pretext for bombing.

      Reply
    160. 160.

      SFAW

      @PatD:

      Can I offer you a barely-worn Mumia sweatshirt? It’s especially good for keeping your sanctimony warm on these cold winter nights (assuming you’re in North America).

      Reply
    165. 165.

      Matt McIrvin

      @PatD: One of my main concerns right now is that Democrats are going to over-learn lessons is 2024 and try to appeal to THAT electorate instead of whoever is out there now.

      Thinking particularly of Newsom’s worrying “let’s throw the gender minorities under the bus” messaging.

      Reply
    173. 173.

      SFAW

      @Baud: ​

      Planning may have started when you hypothesize, but (if my memory is correct) I think it went operational because of some of the actions taken by W’s admin, that al Qaeda considered blasphemous or anti-Arab. From my perhaps-holey memory, it seems unlikely that a Gore administration would have acted in a similar fashion.
      As I said, my memory might be off, so …
      ETA: It’s also not clear that a Gore admin would ignore things like the “Bin Laden/al Qaeda determined to strike …” PDB.

      Reply
    174. 174.

      lowtechcyclist

      @PatD:

      You know, the people who felt so strongly about Gaza that they sat out the election or even voted for Trump probably felt just as bitter about Gaza as you do about them. And if you feel that strongly in your contempt today you can imagine how they felt then.

      If someone felt that strongly about an issue, maybe they should have learned more about how much or little Trump cared about the Palestinians in Gaza.

      They should be extremely angry with themselves for not having taken the trouble to learn even that little about something they felt about so strongly. And they should regard our anger at them as being fully deserved.

      Reply
    176. 176.

      Spanky

      @Jackie:

      Four GOP senators — Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Sen. John Curtis (R-UT), Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) — have signaled they were not willing to support moving the process forward.

      I notice that a certain brow remains unfurrowed and unconcerned.

      Reply
    180. 180.

      Captain C

      @Baud:

      I think 9/11 was planned before Bush won. So it raises the question how the US would have responded if Gore were president (assuming the Gore administration would not have successfully stopped it).

      Given the Clinton/Gore record on the Millennium Plots, I think there’s an even money chance (at least) Gore would have organized the prevention of the 9/11 attacks, especially given what we know was already known by our various intelligence and counterterror agencies.

      Reply
    182. 182.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Scout211:

      Those polls are showing name recognition and little else. Porter & Swalwell switch places at 11 & 13 percent and the media declare it significant.

      Even though the primary is not till June, I’m a little surprised that no one seems to be having impact. The LA Times says it’s a tight race, but that’s like calling the Kentucky Derby a tight race when the horses aren’t even in the starting gate.

      I see that Steyer is running ads on sports broadcasts – the only TV I watch so they might be running all over – but I don’t know if he connects with anyone.

      I’m involved with my local Democratic organization and I don’t hear much talk for any particular candidate. We are all more concerned with races in the new congressional districts.

      Reply
    183. 183.

      Captain C

      @lowtechcyclist:

      If someone felt that strongly about an issue, maybe they should have learned more about how much or little Trump cared about the Palestinians in Gaza.

      Plus what the Gaza Palestinians themselves thought about the candidates.

      Reply
    184. 184.

      Geminid

      @Captain CAxios’s Barak Ravid reported that this morning’s talks in Geneva went over 3 hours, and that the Omani foreign minister said they would resume this afternoon after a break.

      I think Geneva is five hours ahead of Eastern time, and Ravid posted this four hours ago. There is probably more current reporting now.

      Ravid said the besides Omani FM Badr Abduldaidi (sp?), IAEA chief Rafael Grossi also participated in the talks. Ravid also posted this:

         Trump said in his State of the Union address that Iran needs to clearly say it doesn’t want a nuclear weapon. Iran has long claimed to have no such ambition.

      Ali Shamkhani, a senior advisor to Supreme Leader Khameini, wrote on [Twitter] on Thursday as the talks were ongoing in Geneva that if this is the main issue for the U.S. it “aligns” with Khameini’s Fatwa* and Iran’s defensive doctrine, “and an immediate agreement is within reach.”
      “Araghchi has sufficient support and authority for this deal,” Shamkani wrote.

      So it looks like the Iranians may be offering Trump an off-ramp if he chooses to take it.

      * Personally, I never put much stock in Khameini’s fatwa ruling out nuclear weapons because the Iranians had sunk so many resources into what was, to all intents and purposes, a nuclear weapons program. But whatever the program was, it was wrecked last June and would take years to reconstitute. So this pledge is more credible now, assuming Iran gives up its stockpile of 60% U-235 material.

      @Geminid:

      Reply
    185. 185.

      Baud

      @Captain C:

      Agreed. But if we’re trying to think in terms of what Osama wanted to accomplish, I think it’s a big assumption that he expected the US to act exactly as it did because the US acted as it did because Bush was president.

      I’m not big on alternative history, but I’m pretty confident in saying that Gore doesn’t go into Iraq.

      Reply
    186. 186.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Geminid:

      This is a very weird political phenomenon. People take something Barack Obama said one time and act like it’s some sort mandate he put on Democrats.

      I don’t think it’s any sort of mandate.  But IMHO it was a pretty big mistake, and we want to make sure we don’t make it again. It seems that one way or another, we’ll likely have another shot at either repeating it or doing it right.

      I’m solidly in the ‘keep reminding Dems not to do that again’ camp.  Even at the time, I figured it was just a line for public consumption, but that the DOJ and whoever else would still be working quietly behind the scenes to hold the appropriate parties accountable. I was puzzled and disappointed when it turned out otherwise.

      Reply
    187. 187.

      Miss Bianca

      @Betty Cracker: I blew a gasket yesterday when I saw that “Conde Nast” (WHUT?!) had extracted $86.31 from my PayPal account. I thought it was a fraudulent charge and freaked.

      Come to find out that Wired magazine – to which I have a digital subscription – is owned by Conde Nast. From $10 to $86.31 in one year! And no, they tell me, when I finally after a half-hour on the phone get sent to the division that deals with Wired – they won’t let me cancel and refund my money. (Unlike, I must say, fucking WaPo, which did a similar sticker shock price increase on me in earlier years.)

      So now they’re blocked as an auto-pay. Let *that* cancel my subscription next year. Lesson learned, learned too late…

      Reply
    188. 188.

      piratedan

      @SFAW: I hear ya, and this is one of those times when you are asked to try and figure out the difference between your principles and best interests are.  No one here (unless you’re an old like me) really understood why Joe Biden attempted to leverage diplomacy with Netanyahu in order to bring about a change in Israeli state policy.  I think I had a handle on it as I believe Joe had been in public service so long that even he could remember the events in Munich and the seven days wars and such and those events shaped his view, coupled with the mass demonstrations against Netanyahu and his criminal activity.

      Hamas did the right wing parties in Israel a huge solid that gave Israel the causus belli to go scorched earth.  Joe should have pulled the plug on it and told Bibi to go fuck himself and before he could reach that point (if he ever would have) Biden got kicked from office as Arab’s said that this could not stand (which was their right to do).  Yet, imho, they did so without truly understanding what the repercussions of those actions when you’re looking at DJT and who he runs with.

      Would what has unfolded in Gaza been the same with Harris in office?  I’ll offer this much, you sure as fuck wouldn’t have Jared  operating as the US chief negotiation officer and do any Palestinians really believe that the rest of the Arab nations have their best interests at heart?  If so, why hasn’t any Arab state publicly offered resettlement? Maybe this is happening, if so I need to expand my feeds to see it.

      The dynamic is the same one that has people eschewing the better for the non-existent, in that we’ve seen it replay with National Healthcare, Transgender issues, Education, Immigration, Civil Rights, Housing, Climate Change… They abandon the one party that is trying to fix things to allow the party that fucking hates them for these very same issues make decisions about them.

      In short, it’s hard to be pragmatic and dispassionate and make a decision when you think that your vote is a stick, instead of a carrot.

      Reply
    189. 189.

      Sister Golden Bear

      This was discussed a bit in Cole’s thread last night (please read), but for the daytime crew, Kansas’ monstrously evil anti-trans law (passed by Republicans over the governor’s veto) took effect.

      It set up a bounty hunter system to report trans people in the “wrong” bathrooms. But far worse it retroactively invalidated the birth certificates and drivers licenses of all trans people in the state who went through the hurdles of legally changing there sex.

      Kansas sent letters yesterday telling these trans people that their drivers licenses would be invalid today, until they apply to get new drivers license with their deadname and sex assigned at birth. And until then, they face fines and jail time if they drive. Kansas also mandates trans people be jailed according to the sex they were assigned at birth. I.e. if I were arrested there, I’d be sent to a men’s jail. Trans women in mens jails are routinely raped and sexually abused, often as an intentional plan by guards (see “V Coding” if you can stomach it).

      Reply
    191. 191.

      Miss Bianca

      @HinTN: My sister too – she was dead within, I think, 3 weeks of being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Although it was a stroke that she suffered as a result of the cancer that actually killed her so quickly.

      Ugh.

      @Baud: Good for Hilary!

      Reply
    193. 193.

      Geminid

      @lowtechcyclist:  I would want to know the circumstances and context in which Barak Obama said that before I made that judgement. Maybe you can fill me in.

      All I know is people talk like this is some sort of Prime Directive Democratic leaders want to impose on the party currently, and I don’t see it. Ed. I think it’s a straw man argument.

      Reply
    197. 197.

      Miss Bianca

      @Deputinize America: ooh, sounds like you would be my go-to guy for drawing up a what do you call it, Living Will.

      And condolences again on the loss of your father, And it sucks to be going through physical pain as well as mental/emotional pain at the same time.

      Reply
    198. 198.

      Paul in KY

      @Baud: I think the hypothetical Gore Administration would have stopped it! The training hijackers did several stupidish things that should have caught them, IMO.

      Reply
    201. 201.

      Captain C

      @Baud:

      Agreed. But if we’re trying to think in terms of what Osama wanted to accomplish, I think it’s a big assumption that he expected the US to act exactly as it did because the US acted as it did because Bush was president.

      I’m not big on alternative history, but I’m pretty confident in saying that Gore doesn’t go into Iraq.

      Agree on both, especially the latter.

      Reply
    202. 202.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: Not if you’re darker than 8.5×11 copy paper and/or were born with a uterus.  Anything said by anyone afflicted by those two conditions is considered to be the sworn truth from that moment forward and forevermore.

      But if you were fortunate enough to not qualify for any of those, then people fall all over themselves to explain away your words and actions.

      Why do I bring that up?  Oh, just thinking about some recent discourse, both here and in the world.

      Reply
    206. 206.

      CaseyL

      @piratedan: I have an odd feeling that the more maddening Leftier-than-Thou clacque prefers the worst possible outcome to the lesser-but-better outcome.

      It allows them to see the US as the US of their fantasies: completely, irredeemably evil and (here’s the best part) excuses them from participating in anything but RevolutionNow! political activity.

      It’s the old “Heighten the Contradictions” malarkey, updated for our times.

      Reply
    208. 208.

      EarthWindFire

      @Jackie: Suddenly Texas Republicans are against adultery and infidelity?

      They’ve always been against it for Democrats. First I’ve seen of them caring about it with each other. Pass the popcorn and root for injuries.

      Reply
    209. 209.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: Republicans would have been trying to impeach Gore within two days of the attack. Of course, I doubt Gore would have ignored the warning signs like Bush did.

      Reply
    210. 210.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      I think 9/11 was planned before Bush won. So it raises the question how the US would have responded if Gore were president (assuming the Gore administration would not have successfully stopped it).

      I read “we were going to do that stuff anyway” to mean “Bush took office wanting to go to invade Iraq and was going to do it anyway.”

      I doubt the attack would’ve happened if Gore had taken office in 2001 because he’d have been receptive to the intel, but that’s a whole ‘nother discussion.

      ETA:

      @SFAW: ETA: It’s also not clear that a Gore admin would ignore things like the “Bin Laden/al Qaeda determined to strike …” PDB.

      Which was about the sixth in a sequence of increasingly hair-on-fire messages in the PDBs warning of an al-Qaeda attack.  Bush, of course, listened to someone read them to him; Gore would have read them himself.

      Reply
    211. 211.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: I agree. According to Richard Clarke, the Bush administration was talking about attacking Iraq almost from the day Bush took office. They used 9-11 as an excuse to do something they already wanted to do.

      Reply
    213. 213.

      Jackie

      🤦🏼‍♀️

      A closed-door deposition for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was paused after a photo was leaked online by Lauren Boebert.

      Clinton, who arrived to meet with House Oversight Committee members in Chappaqua, New York, to answer questions, was about an hour into the questioning with Congressional leaders when Clinton’s spokesperson said a photo was taken, which violated the rules of the testimony, CNN reported.

      LOLOLOL!

      Reply
    215. 215.

      tam1MI

      @piratedan: Would what has unfolded in Gaza been the same with Harris in office?  I’ll offer this much, you sure as fuck wouldn’t have Jared  operating as the US chief negotiation officer

      Harris would not have appointed a US ambassador to Israel that would sit down with Tucker Carlson and say that the nation of Israel should spread from the Nile to the Euphrates, that’s for damn sure.

      Reply
    217. 217.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Captain C:

      Plus what the Gaza Palestinians themselves thought about the candidates.

      I’d have expected they were too busy just staying alive to be able to be knowledgeable about what Donald Trump thought about them.

      Reply
    218. 218.

      Ohio Mom

      @Deputinize America: I always enjoy watching the videos of Nate the Hoof guy tend to those milk cow’s soles. His voice is very calming.

      I also have been stepping back a little on my news consumption. I have to pace myself or collapse into a ball of despair. Or sometimes, a volcano of fury, it varies.

      Reply
    220. 220.

      Miss Bianca

      @Sister Golden Bear: These evil fucks. And all their pretended worry about what happens with  “men in women’s bathrooms” IS ABOUT TO COME TRUE, because you really will have men starting shit in and around women’s restrooms. And women really *will* be afraid to use public restrooms.

      Almost like that was their intention in the first place. And all the damage they can cause to trans people on the way is just so much extra frosting on the shit cake.

      Reply
    222. 222.

      Ohio Mom

      @Deputinize America: I missed that thread, my deepest condolences. Sounds like your Dad had as peaceful a transition as is possible, you did good by making that happen.

      No wonder anger is finding you, that’s one of the ways grief can manifest. Be good to yourself, cut yourself lots of slack.

      I hope your Mom is finding ways to cope.

      Reply
    223. 223.

      gene108

      @Baud:

      I think 9/11 was planned before Bush won. So it raises the question how the US would have responded if Gore were president (assuming the Gore administration would not have successfully stopped it).

      I assume the Republican controlled House would have impeached Gore, and the Senate would have convicted him.

      Even back then, Republicans would never rally behind a Democrat for any reason. They would work to destroy President Gore’s reputation and ability to respond.

      I think the more pertinent question is how would President Lieberman have responded.

      Reply
    225. 225.

      Old School

      @Sister Golden Bear:

      It set up a bounty hunter system to report trans people in the “wrong” bathrooms.

      I’m curious whether there’s any penalty/consequence for being wrong.  Or is the incentive to report anyone who they think is using the “wrong” bathroom for the money.

      (Or how does a Republican legislator prove they are using the correct facility?)

      Reply
    226. 226.

      Old School

      @Baud:

      Dems had 50 in the Senate. Gore would have survived impeachment.

      Pretty sure one was Lieberman.  (Although I guess he hadn’t gone fully nutty yet.)

      Reply
    227. 227.

      scav

      @Miss Bianca: What part of self-appointed men with the state-sanctioned right to order women to drop their panties and prove they’re women doesn’t scream Heartland America to you?  The Tourist Board is mocking up posters and a full-on ad campaign as we speak.

      Reply
    229. 229.

      PatD

      @lowtechcyclist: I actually doubt many of those that sat out or voted for Trump on the Gaza issue specifically regret their vote or lack of voting. At the time, they likely felt as justified in their action as you and other feel justified in how you feel about them.

      The majority of Gazan deaths and the leveling of their cities happened during the Biden years. Trump has been much worse in what he has allowed and is currently doing to Gaza with its “rebuilding” but I don’t think anyone has a leg to stand on if they aren’t willing to acknowledge what happened before and how bad it was.

      It’s one issue that won’t go away anytime soon.

      Reply
    230. 230.

      Jackie

      Department of Homeland Security agents lied, saying they were looking for a missing person, before entering a Columbia University residence to detain a student, Columbia President Claire Shipman said in a statement on Thursday.

      “Our understanding at this time is that the federal agents made misrepresentations to gain entry to the building to search for a ‘missing person,’” Shipman wrote in an email to students.

      The arrest marks the first time in almost a year that DHS took a Columbia student from a university-owned residence. The last time was when it detained pro-Palestine campus protest leader Mahmoud Khalil.

      Shipman said that the school is working to provide legal support to the student. She reiterated that “all law enforcement agents must have a judicial warrant or judicial subpoena to access non-public areas of the University,” and that an administrative warrant is not sufficient.

      The school did not provide further comment beyond her statement.

      open.substack.com/pub/zeteo/p/dhs-agents-lie-columbia-university-student-arrest?utm_campaign=post�…

      Reply
    232. 232.

      Soprano2

      @Old School: But if Gore had won, Lieberman would have been VP so it would have been someone else. Besides, you have to have 2/3 to convict in the Senate, and that wouldn’t have happened.

      Reply
    233. 233.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Sister Golden Bear:

      But far worse it retroactively invalidated the birth certificates and drivers licenses of all trans people in the state who went through the hurdles of legally changing there sex.

      Kansas sent letters yesterday telling these trans people that their drivers licenses would be invalid today, until they apply to get new drivers license with their deadname and sex assigned at birth. And until then, they face fines and jail time if they drive. Kansas also mandates trans people be jailed according to the sex they were assigned at birth.

      I did read Cole’s post from last night earlier this morning, and I spent a good part of the morning drafting an angry letter to the Kansas state legislature.  This has to be easily the most devilishly cruel anti-trans law enacted in this country.

      I’ve never lived in Kansas, but my grandfather, uncle, and aunt were lifelong Kansans, and my mother and cousins on that side grew up there.  We spent every Christmas with our Kansas relatives when I was growing up, and visited at other times as well, so my connection to Kansas is long and deep and (was) fond.  So reading about this abomination of a law felt almost like a personal betrayal.

      I noted in my letter that the legislators who voted for this horribly cruel law surely identify as Christians while being the antithesis of everything Jesus was about, and it is people like them who make Christianity repugnant to most people who are not already in their tribe.

      Reply
    234. 234.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @Jackie: the elderly vision impaired man, may he rest in peace, was lost and bumped into a lady’s porch.  Rather than assist him, or just mind her own freaking business*, she called the police to “report” his “dangerous” self.  Yeah.  Old men stumbling into things when they clearly have vision problems is a dangerous thing.

      What is wrong with people?

      Reminder of the old midwestern adage

      If you won’t help, at least mind your own dang business.

      If she had this man’s wife would neither be a widow, nor his kids orphans.

      Reply
    235. 235.

      Captain C

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I noted in my letter that the legislators who voted for this horribly cruel law surely identify as Christians while being the antithesis of everything Jesus was about,

      I wonder what it would take* to get a bunch of billboards up along freeways in Kansas and other God Squad-infested places with nothing but Sermon on the Mount quotes.

      I also wonder how many of those like you mention would be howling in outrage.

      *Cash, a designer, and organization, yes.

      Reply
    236. 236.

      gene108

      @Baud:

      Dems had 50 in the Senate. Gore would have survived impeachment.

      I right wing media and the MSM would’ve been critical of Gore to get enough people wanting Gore out as President. I think this would have led at least 17 Senate Democrats to vote to convict, along with every Republican.

      We’re speculating on alternative history here. Anyone one of us could be “right” about how it’d play out.

      Reply
    240. 240.

      Paul in KY

      @PatD: Cause if TACO had been President when Hamas launched its strike, it would have been ever so much better for Gaza!! We can sure agree on that!

      Are you 12?

      Reply
    241. 241.

      Gretchen

      @prostratedragon: Homebirth doulas: another reboot of Jim Crow. One of the problems with voter ID is that a lot of older Black people from the South didn’t have birth certificates because they were born at home, since they weren’t welcome in the white hospitals. Another way to make sure the American-born children of immigrants can’t claim citizenship?

      And of course another part of the war on women. And Conservative women are scornful of anyone arguing against the SAVE Act because they are Very Special Girls who will always have their paperwork in order and none of this could be directed at taking away THEIR rights!

      Reply
    244. 244.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Geminid:

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      I would want to know the circumstances and context in which Barak Obama said that before I made that judgement. Maybe you can fill me in.

      What do those matter? He acted on it. That was the problem. Like I said, I didn’t have a problem that he said it, I figured it was intelligent PR.  The circumstances of his failing to act on it were his entire first few years in office.

      Remember the robo-signing thing? This was an actual, clear-cut violation of state laws in almost every state on the part of the banksters, which was a necessary part of their scheme to sell off packages of mortgages in their different ‘tranches’ and all that, which was what brought on the 2007-2008 crash.

      Because it was nationwide, Obama’s DOJ played an active role in the settlement, which was basically a slap on the wrist.  Up until then, I could think to myself, “maybe there’s no actual laws they broke that the DOJ can nail them on,’ but these laws were clear-cut and unambiguous, and…pretty much nothing.

      Sorry if I’m flying off the handle here, the word ‘robosigning’ hadn’t crossed my mind in years, but apparently I’m still seething about it.

      Reply
    245. 245.

      Baud

      @gene108:

      We’re speculating on alternative history here. Anyone one of us could be “right” about how it’d play out.

       
      Sure, which is why I don’t usually like it, except for patently obvious things like Gore wouldn’t have gone into Iraq.

      Reply
    247. 247.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @Paul in KY: maybe she was elderly and too timid to look.  You are likely right unfortunately.  This president brings out the worst in too many people.  I am  working on myself so I am not among them.

      Reply
    252. 252.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Geminid: I wonder the same. And why they seem to blame Obama for every bad thing Republicans do. It must be nice for Republicans to have the Right-wing and some random leftists give them a pass for everything they screw up.

      Reply
    254. 254.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      Elon Musk’s makeshift AI power plant generates sound and fury in Mississippi

      As in literal sound – apparently it’s horribly noisy, as in people living nearby leaving their homes and doubting that anyone would buy them.

      Our MOTUs at work.

      Reply
    258. 258.

      lowtechcyclist

      @PatD:

       I actually doubt many of those that sat out or voted for Trump on the Gaza issue specifically regret their vote or lack of voting.

      Oh, I agree with you there.  Remorse would have showed some humanity, but it was not for them.

      Hence: fuck ’em.

      Reply
    259. 259.

      Chris T.

      @Soprano2:

      I have read that they are developing an RNA vaccine treatment for pancreatic cancer that shows a lot of promise.

      Until then (or just in general), pancreatic issues are problematic for … reasons. The technical details are long and tricky but the executive summary is really simple:

      • we eat meat, so
      • we need to be able to digest meat, so
      • the pancreas make enzymes that dissolve meat, but
      • we’re made of meat

      which means that when things go wrong, we dissolve ourselves.

      (The trick here is to make the enzyme out of two separate chemicals that are harmless until combined. This is the same as what are called “binary chemical weapons” in the defense/arms industry. Anyway the pancreas is supposed to release the two such that they combine in the intestines in just the right amount to break down incoming food, while the intestines themselves are lined with a protective mucus barrier.)

      Reply
    260. 260.

      WTFGhost

      @Suzanne: What’s depressing is that Melania can probably do the job as well as anyone in the Trump administration. Trump doesn’t have any idea of what “work” really is, so he doesn’t have much understanding of what it entails. People who say he’s “working” all the time are actually saying “the man doesn’t ever shut up.” I do think that the “I don’t really care do u?” jacket is a fine substitute for her not being an actual, you know, horse, or something.

      @Scout211: I’d be afraid of a terrorist attack, what with good FBI agents being shed for failure to prosecute, investigating Trump, etc., but the terrorists are probably ROFL at the damage Trump is doing all by his lonesome.

      @taumaturgo: In his defense, Obama said that when he thought Republicans might work with him, if he compromised on policy positions. “Let’s stop the total warfare on the political front, hey? Then we can accomplish great things!”

      But Republicans didn’t want great things – they wanted power.

       

      @PatD: Ah, but in this case, the people who made a choice chose between a not-very-good-at-all choice, and a hideously worse choice, and, chose the hideously worse choice. If anyone made their vote a protest against Harris, or failed to vote, because of the fate of Palestinians, was not making a rational choice. It’s okay to be frustrated by people who make objectively bad choices.

      There are a lot of hurt feelings about the situation, I grant. But any single-issue voter whose interest was Palestinian safety and possible freedom, should have chosen Harris as the better of poor choices, and put on their big-boy or big-girl pants against the “OMG BIDEN IS SLAUGHTERING PALESTINIANS!” slander.

      Multi-issue voters, as you say, can be lost along the way for other reasons that should be understood.

      @gene108: In the abstract, yes. But only people like Trump actually *enjoy* sadism. Trump might enjoy walking in one of his detention centers, with overcrowding, clogged toilets and terrible food, because he likes to hurt people. He sees the detention centers as a great way to get people to allow themselves to be deported, even if they have a valid claim to be here.

      Ordinary people see this, and they’re sickened. They might have giggled and high-fived reading the description, but, again, only sadists enjoy that reality.

      (Please note: when I say “sadist” I do not mean a “sexual sadist” who likes to spank or whip or otherwise abuse a willing subject. I mean the really perverse people who get off on real suffering.)

      Reply
    262. 262.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

       

       

      @narya: I am relieved your mom got her meds sorted and over the moon that chestnuts might come back to our country.

       

      @Gin & Tonic: the elms need help too and the mighty pines are in trouble.

      @HinTN: I hope you do too.

      Reply
    263. 263.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Citizen Alan:

      Which is why I consider the majority of evangelicals to be Satan-worshipers.

      I don’t believe in any of that Rapture/End Times/Antichrist bullshit, but if I did, I’d see Piggy as a trial run, a proof of concept to ascertain whether the world was susceptible yet to the real thing.

      But bullshit or not, evangelicals have demonstrated that for them, at least, the answer is yes, they’re susceptible en masse.

      Reply
    264. 264.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Geminid: One of the most interesting political things my kid told me is that among her Gen Z, college-aged cohort, there’s a *lot* of nostalgia for Obama. He was President when they were little kids, and he’s what they think of as the norm for a good, sensible President.

      It surprised me, first, because the online leftists of the “Obama sucked actually” type have done a good job of claiming the mantle of youth politics for themselves, and I kind of assumed that was true. But I think a lot of those people are GenXers or millennials.

      The other is that I do *not* get the impression that these kids liked Biden, and I associate support for Biden with support for Obama, and they’re not necessarily the same thing.

      Reply
    266. 266.

      tam1MI

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Remember the robo-signing thing? This was an actual, clear-cut violation of state laws in almost every state on the part of the banksters, which was a necessary part of their scheme to sell off packages of mortgages in their different ‘tranches’ and all that, which was what brought on the 2007-2008 crash.

      Because it was nationwide, Obama’s DOJ played an active role in the settlement, which was basically a slap on the wrist.  Up until then, I could think to myself, “maybe there’s no actual laws they broke that the DOJ can nail them on,’ but these laws were clear-cut and unambiguous, and…pretty much nothing.

      Sorry if I’m flying off the handle here, the word ‘robosigning’ hadn’t crossed my mind in years, but apparently I’m still seething about it.

      I say this as a proud supporter of Obama, who would have happily voted for him for a third time, had the law allowed it, but his decision to make Timothy Geithner Secretary of the Treasury was probably his worst mistake.

      Reply
    268. 268.

      Citizen Alan

      @Baud:  I will go to my grave convinced that under President Gore, 9/11 would have been averted. And then, the GOP and the entire MSM would have openly mocked the suggestion that anyone could or would successfully hijack a plane in order to fly it into a building as a terrorist act, and Gore’s whole “Al-Qaeda nonsense” was just a Wag-The-Dog effort to distract from his ongoing impeachment proceedings stemming from that one time he talked to a donor and used the wrong phone.

      Reply
    269. 269.

      Ramona

      @Baud: When I visited Norway in 1989, the age of consent was 14. I was told it was that low because the birth rate wasn’t at replacement level. Mothers also got a lot of help from the state.

      I don’t know what the age of consent in Norway is now.

      I bring this up because there seem to be many Norwegian politicians in Epstein’s circle. Did they campaign for such a low age of consent?

      Reply
    273. 273.

      Ruckus

      @Baud:

      Life is unfair. Because it’s life.

      There’s good, bad and indifference.

      Some have a full and enriched life.

      Some have pure shit day in and day out.

      Some have a lot of money, some that do never actually earned a dime. I’m sure most everyone here can name at least one almost human that never has earned jack or shit. Or anything better.

      It’s life. Sometimes it’s great, sometimes the exact opposite and most of the time – it’s just life.

      Reply
    274. 274.

      Kathleen

      @Miss Bianca: Thank you for the warning. I’ll have to check my Wired renew date. I do like having that subscription though, especially considering the role high tech overlords are playing in the destruction of the planet. Wired does some excellent reporting.

      Reply
    275. 275.

      Paul in KY

      @WTFGhost: ”

      Ah, but in this case, the people who made a choice chose between a not-very-good-at-all choice, and a hideously worse choice, and, chose the hideously worse choice. If anyone made their vote a protest against Harris, or failed to vote, because of the fate of Palestinians, was not making a rational choice. It’s okay to be frustrated by people who make objectively bad choices.

      There are a lot of hurt feelings about the situation, I grant. But any single-issue voter whose interest was Palestinian safety and possible freedom, should have chosen Harris as the better of poor choices, and put on their big-boy or big-girl pants against the “OMG BIDEN IS SLAUGHTERING PALESTINIANS!” slander.”

      Much better stated than my screed.

      Reply
    276. 276.

      Citizen Alan

      @lowtechcyclist:  Personally, I think God has a sense of humor. And it would have amused Him to kick off the end of days with an Antichrist who is so obviously transparently wicked that any person of the slightest moral character would be repulsed by him. Meanwhile, all the “fake Christians” who wouldn’t recognize Jesus if they personally nailed him to a cross would embrace him with cult-like devotion. The Mark of the Beast came in the form of a red MAGA hat.

      Reply
    278. 278.

      lowtechcyclist

      @tam1MI:

      I say this as a proud supporter of Obama, who would have happily voted for him for a third time. Had the law allowed it, but his decision to make Timothy Geithner Secretary of the Treasury was probably his worst mistake.

      Ditto on both counts.

      I want to be clear that I’m not saying Obama was a bad President. Far from it. The actual looking forward, not back (the saying of it by itself wouldn’t have mattered) was a discrete but nontrivial mistake.

      OTOH, passing the ACA was huge for a lot of people – hell, just getting rid of the “pre-existing condition” crap was a BFD all by itself, and that was just one relatively small part of the ACA.  And as David Anderson used to routinely point out when it was more topical, there was probably nothing bigger that was going to get 218 House votes, 60 Senate votes, and 5 SCOTUS Justices voting to not kill it.

      And the nuclear deal with Iran was a tremendous accomplishment, and at the time it additionally looked like a real start towards pulling Iran into greater engagement with the West. Thank you Trump for tearing up that deal and sending them in the opposite direction, so that now they’re selling thousands of drones and other munitions to Russia to use in Ukraine. (Fuck you, James Comey.)

      No President is going to have an unblemished record of successes, but Obama did better than most, and he did that despite working under constraints due to his race that an otherwise identical Caucasian wouldn’t have had to deal with.

      But that doesn’t mean it isn’t important to make sure that the next Dem President knows that ‘look forward, not back’ isn’t an option.

      Reply
    279. 279.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

       

       

      @Jackie: and the man could not understand their commands, but under this president (so classy!) law enforcement need not notice an elderly, clearly lost fellow cannot comprehend what they are saying.  This one is so heartbreaking.  They all are.

      Reply
    280. 280.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @Miss Bianca: no doubt.

       

      @lowtechcyclist: many of them believe the majority of us are preterite, a nasty word I shall not define.

      That said, some evangelicals are actually wonderful people (truly) who avoid politics as too mundane and dirty.  Those folks live (& usually will tell you so) like Jesus is their co-pilot.  They will actually give a cold man their jacket.  They never pass by a change cup without adding cash.  Being around them is a peaceful experience even if I cannot say I live the gospel like they clearly do.   They exude peace because they are at peace.

      Some of the religious folks who surround this president actually preach that empathy toward the stranger is a sin.  That is like bizarro world Christianity, upside down and backwards.

      Reply
    282. 282.

      WTFGhost

      @Geminid: Personally, I never put much stock in Khameini’s fatwa ruling out nuclear weapons because the Iranians had sunk so many resources into what was, to all intents and purposes, a nuclear weapons program.

      Just remember, Iran had opened up their books and their sites to full inspections. They gave up on everything; Trump tore up the deal because he wanted limits on ballistic missiles, which has nothing to do with the deal – the deal came only from the NPT, which doesn’t deal with ballistic missiles.

      That said, I once read on Wikipedia that no one would launch an ICBM with anything other than a nuclear-level payload, because the launch vehicle is that expensive and inefficient. But not all ballistic missiles are ICBMs – I heard “ten years for ICBM in Iran” but that was before Trump got a war-stiffy.

       

      @Baud: Are they also checking for those deliberately withheld for unlawful reasons? I mean, that seems to be important, too.

       

      @Captain C: Wasn’t Kansas the traditional location of Smallville? Superman would be ashamed. Maybe Clark Kent would “accidentally” hit a legislator’s shoe with a jetstream of urine that tears a scar into the leather.

      You know what I would do? I would find Kansas legislators, and push them into (empty, or forewarned) women’s bathrooms, take pictures, and sue. Collect those bounties, boys! (I don’t think the same tactic could be employed against any women who are legislators – pressing a woman into a men’s room strikes me as a far more threatening act.)

      @lowtechcyclist: One problem with blaming him for looking forward, not back, is that the OLC – the Administrative office whose rules are considered settled law, until overturned by the courts – had been abused, declaring facially unlawful actions legal.

      HERE is where he was wrong: there will always be sadists in the military, and, they need to be kept in line  by the law. Today, I realize he should have purged the military of people responsible for carrying out W’s torture orders. He didn’t want to be mean, and he didn’t want to give Republicans a cudgel to beat him with, but, it had to happen. It could have been slow, and methodical, but it needed to be done.

      Because W opened the way for murdering people on the open seas, because the OLC says it’s okay, so we can say “eff the JAG corps, no one likes those namby pamby rules against murder!” People who saw careers tanked for following torture rules wouldn’t risk the eventual consequences.

      Now, geezum, we have people all through the chain of command who are okay-enough with murder, and not “just” torture. We need to rebuild the military once this is done, and I’m not sure Trump won’t destroy it himself, to start the process. I just imagine what a dozen dirty bombs over our naval fleet exploding all at once. I wonder what 60% uranium does to a ship when it’s sprinkled liberally over it?

      Reply
    285. 285.

      WTFGhost

      @lowtechcyclist: OTOH, passing the ACA was huge for a lot of people – hell, just getting rid of the “pre-existing condition” crap was a BFD all by itself, and that was just one relatively small part of the ACA.

      Heh. Well, yes, they were a small bit, but, they were also part of a huge set of things building upon themselves. Community rating the pricing, and having a penalty for not buying insurance, were all supposed to work in concert with the “no denial or pricing change for preexisting”. I see it as a big part, but probably because it’s standing on the shoulder of a giant.

      @Citizen Alan: Yeah, Trump really is like a parody of a supervillain, he’s wrong on everything in the Bible. I saw his biographer say that Trump really is an actual sadist, he really does get off on imagined suffering. I could easily believe that about him, because it’s really hard to understand so much evil, without some underlying motivation, and “it gives him a stiffy,” might be a gross motivation, but at least it’s one people can understand.

      To me, it seems impossible that he doesn’t do something hideously stupid, causing a massive calamity, and my big fear is, somehow, the Republican Party USA will survive said calamity intact, as if everything Trump does isn’t their fault, and their responsibility. They lied him into office, they lied him every step of the way while he was in office, they don’t get to suddenly see the light at the last minute, and say “oops, we made a teensy mistake, one that anyone could have made, really…”.

      Reply
    287. 287.

      PatD

      @lowtechcyclist: Fair.

      i know a few of these people. Most are liberal voters in most every issue but 2024 did a number on them. It’s a hard truth but we do actually need to win those people to win close elections. A good number of them will vote for Democrats in the fall.

      Reply
    289. 289.

      Geminid

      @WTFGhost: I don’t recall Trump tearing up the JCPOA on account of ballistic missiles. He may reject a deal.now because of this issue, but that wasn’t his reason then.

      Regardless of why Trump renounced the JCPOA, no one compelled the Iranians to expand their centrifuge program afterwards, and produce 400+ kilograms of 60% U-235 enriched uranium. That’s a choice they made, and a violation of their obligations to the five other nations who signed the JCPOA.

      But it seems to me if they end up in a war with the US they’ll be unlikely to jerry-rig some warheads to spread enriched uranium over the US fleet. That would be a waste of valuable material, and the Navy prepares to operate in radioactive environments anyway. And it would tend to consolidate US support behind an otherwise unpopular war; a lose/lose gambit.

      Reply
    290. 290.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @PatD: It’s very easy to blame people that didn’t vote for you but it’s hard to accept that just maybe you lost their vote along the way.

      Actually, it’s very easy to blame people who chose a white man with 34 felony convictions over a former prosecutor, former DA, former AG, former US Senator, and sitting Vice President.

      Easy and accurate.

      Reply
    291. 291.

      WTFGhost

      @Geminid: Regardless of why Trump renounced the JCPOA, no one compelled the Iranians to expand their centrifuge program afterwards, and produce 400+ kilograms of 60% U-235 enriched uranium. That’s a choice they made, and a violation of their obligations to the five other nations who signed the JCPOA.

      Why would they hold to a deal when they were still under sanctions? And what else could they do to apply pressure to the other parties, demonstrating that “hey, if you convince America to come back to the table, maybe we’ll stop”?

      Yes, I know, Trump “officially” said Iran wasn’t in compliance, because he wanted to rip up Obama’s deal, but, from a national security perspective, Iran’s ballistic missiles were considered the serious, and unaddressed, threat. Oh, yeah, and Trump didn’t want the plan to sunset, ever. He has this concept of sovereignty that only works for him (NB: not “the USA,” DJT personally).

      But it seems to me if they end up in a war with the US they’ll be unlikely to jerry-rig some warheads to spread enriched uranium over the US fleet. That would be a waste of valuable material, and the Navy prepares to operate in radioactive environments anyway. And it would tend to consolidate US support behind an otherwise unpopular war; a lose/lose gambit.

      Ummm… unless I’m wrong, and I may be, once you dust a ship with enriched uranium, the ship itself will be radioactive. That’s not an environment for people to live in. Now, just a baby nuke would sink the entire fleet.

      Still, let’s ignore that possibility entirely, I’m not physicist enough to be sure. Did Iran ever use chemical weapons, like, against Iraq? If they can sicken 20% of a ship’s personnel, I would guess (not a military person) that would render the ship effectively hors de combat, or, only operable under emergency conditions, people standing a shift, then “turning their hat around” to stand a second shift, etc..

      If Trump were the consummate dealmaker he pretends to be, he’d effing *buy* the enriched uranium at a fair price, but he’s just a fool and a bully, and I’m not sure Iran is going to knuckle under. If there’s any way to cause mass casualties, our entire navy could be crippled by the right kind of strike.

      Reply
    292. 292.

      Geminid

      @WTFGhost: Navy ships are designed to function in nuclear war situations including fallout more dangerous than 60% enriched uranium.

      But you are supposing that Iran could retrofit a ballistic warhead to accurately spread the Uranium-Flourine compound used in centrifuge work, over ships moving at 25 knots. That’s easier said than done. And they believe they can hit US warships with their missiles as it is; or at least, they say they believe this and they think that’s plenty enough deterrence.

      So why take a route with unproven technology that would confirm Trump’s rantings?

      I mean, I see plenty of scary scenarios used to persuade people that a war with Iran would end in disaster. This has gotta be one of the most speculative I’ve seen yet.

      Reply
    294. 294.

      WTFGhost

      @Geminid:@WTFGhost: Navy ships are designed to function in nuclear war situations including fallout more dangerous than 60% enriched uranium.

      Navy ships can’t be designed to handle an airburst nuclear bomb. And, naval personnel need to be in protective gear *before* they get exposed to radiation.

      Hey, I’ll admit, I do not know what prep you can do on a naval ship, but, I don’t see you addressing the most fundamental concern: when you expose metal to radiation, the metal becomes radioactive. THIS is why the threat of a dirty bomb strikes me as exceptionally dangerous – naval ships are made of metal, you see, and once the metal is radioactive, you need the crew in protective gear constantly.

      Now, am I wrong? I could be, but I don’t trust your blithe assertions that the laws of physics, as I understand them, are suspended because you want to win an argument.

      Still, as all reasonable people do, I accept I could be wrong, and point out: chemical warfare can create the same terror factor, and, similarly, render a ship inoperable.

      Nevertheless, I’m sure one point means nothing to you: Iranians will die, for no reason, other than to stroke Trump’s war stiffie, if he decides to pull the trigger.

      Reply
    295. 295.

      Geminid

      @WTFGhost: I’m not suspending anything to win an argument. But I have followed this whole series of events intensively, including reading many analyses by people far more conversant in military risks than you or me. You are the first person I’ve seen bring up this scenario and I suspect that’s because it’s moonshine.

      Reply

