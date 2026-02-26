Warnock: "We heard tonight the rumblings of a desperate man who's trying to present case he can for the midterms. It was half lies, half grievances. He knows he is quickly losing power." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 24, 2026 at 11:45 PM

You know who kept Iran from getting nuclear weapons? Obama. Trump ripped up that deal and walked away, and here we are today. He’s desperately trying to come up with a way to solve a problem that he created out of thin air.



Speaker Emerita Pelosi: Trump took a half a trillion dollars out of Medicare and $1 trillion out of Medicaid. He talked about how many people he took off of SNAP, and the Republicans just stood up and cheered. All of that to give a tax cut to the richest people in America.

The president doesn’t give a flip about Medicaid fraud.

In June, Trump commuted Lawrence Duran’s 50 year sentence for filing over 860,000 fraudulent Medicaid claims worth about $200 million.

He had commuted one of Duran’s co-conspirators’ sentences in his first term.

share.google/iShrzItOsCas… [image or embed] — Joe Ura (@joeura.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 6:18 PM





In my opinion, the best speech tonight was by my senator, Alex Padilla. It was the Spanish response to the #SOTU & it was absolutely compelling.

Por favor, mire y comparta esta fabulosa respuesta en español del senador Alex Padilla al discurso sobre el estado de la Unión.

youtu.be/uiO-mPWsy3Q?… [image or embed] — Malena-PRO-CHOICE ?? ????Fighting Tyranny! (@malena.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 2:52 AM