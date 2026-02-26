Bold strategy to cut this kind of advertisement for the Democrats.
— Malaclypse the Middle (@malaclypse.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 7:39 AM
Warnock: "We heard tonight the rumblings of a desperate man who's trying to present case he can for the midterms. It was half lies, half grievances. He knows he is quickly losing power."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 24, 2026 at 11:45 PM
You know who kept Iran from getting nuclear weapons? Obama. Trump ripped up that deal and walked away, and here we are today. He’s desperately trying to come up with a way to solve a problem that he created out of thin air.
— VoteVets (@votevets.org) February 24, 2026 at 10:50 PM
“Children should be enjoying life. Not thinking about deportation.”
Listen to Dr. Gabeau’s story.
— Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) February 25, 2026 at 9:54 AM
Speaker Emerita Pelosi: Trump took a half a trillion dollars out of Medicare and $1 trillion out of Medicaid. He talked about how many people he took off of SNAP, and the Republicans just stood up and cheered. All of that to give a tax cut to the richest people in America.
— FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 11:43 PM
The president doesn’t give a flip about Medicaid fraud.
In June, Trump commuted Lawrence Duran’s 50 year sentence for filing over 860,000 fraudulent Medicaid claims worth about $200 million.
He had commuted one of Duran’s co-conspirators’ sentences in his first term.
share.google/iShrzItOsCas…
— Joe Ura (@joeura.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 6:18 PM
Look, do we really need meat inspectors?
— Malaclypse the Middle (@malaclypse.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM
America deserves a refund from Trump’s illegal tariffs.
— Rep. Jim McGovern (@repmcgovern.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 1:47 PM
Dropkick Murphys’ free concert at the Alex Pretti memorial will stream online. More: https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-lifestyle/dropkick-murphys-free-concert-at-the-alex-pretti-memorial-will-stream-online
— Bring Me The News (@bringmethenews.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 5:34 PM
they’re gonna be burning hillbilly effigies of your ass in the streets by spring
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) February 25, 2026 at 5:30 PM
In my opinion, the best speech tonight was by my senator, Alex Padilla. It was the Spanish response to the #SOTU & it was absolutely compelling.
Por favor, mire y comparta esta fabulosa respuesta en español del senador Alex Padilla al discurso sobre el estado de la Unión.
youtu.be/uiO-mPWsy3Q?…
— Malena-PRO-CHOICE ?? ????Fighting Tyranny! (@malena.bsky.social) February 25, 2026 at 2:52 AM
This is not how the Security Council works. Our unaccomplished, inarticulate, unqualified Third Lady has no business there and it’s an insult to the world to send her.
— Helen Kennedy (@helenkennedy.com) February 25, 2026 at 8:30 PM
