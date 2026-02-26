Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

America is going up in flames. The NYTimes fawns over MAGA celebrities. No longer a real newspaper.

Disappointing to see gov. newsom with his finger to the wind.

The arc of the moral universe does not bend itself. it is up to us to bend it.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

“When somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re gonna use it.”

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

Stay strong, because they are weak.

I desperately hope that, yet again, i am wrong.

The unpunished coup was a training exercise.

Roe is not about choice. It is about freedom.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

“In this country American means white. everybody else has to hyphenate.”

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

When I was faster i was always behind.

So many bastards, so little time.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

You know he’s going to shit a cat.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Thursday Night Open Thread

Thursday Night Open Thread

by | 94 Comments

This post is in: 

Another day, another open thread, another shitshow. Let’s start with this nonsense on stilts:

Netflix said on Thursday that it had backed away from its deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, a stunning development that paves the way for the storied Hollywood media giant to end up under the control of a rival bidder, the technology heir David Ellison.

Netflix said that it would not raise its offer to counter a higher bid made earlier this week by Mr. Ellison’s company, Paramount Skydance, adding in a statement that “the deal is no longer financially attractive.”

“This transaction was always a ‘nice to have’ at the right price, not a ‘must have’ at any price,” the Netflix co-chief executives, Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, said in a statement.

Netflix reached an $83 billion deal in December to acquire a large portion of Warner Bros. Discovery’s business, including HBO and the Warner Bros. movie studio. The acquisition was poised to cement Netflix, once a striving outsider to the film and entertainment business, as the pre-eminent juggernaut of Hollywood.

The next President needs to hire about 10,000 trust busting lawyers. And so help me god if they fuck up HBO and turn it into a right wing slop shop with assholes like Ben Shapiro producing movies I will lose my shit.

***

The Republicans had their dog and pony show with Clinton on the hill today, and it went about how you expected it would:

The House Oversight Committee paused its closed‑door deposition of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday after a photograph from the proceeding was shared publicly.

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado provided the image to conservative influencer Benny Johnson, who posted it online, according to Johnson. Committee rules prohibit outside press or photography during depositions.

The deposition is being recorded on video, but Chairman James Comer has said any footage will be released only after Clinton’s attorneys have an opportunity to review it.

Imagine for a second (I’ll wait for you) if a Democrat did this and what the Republican outrage would be like. Yeah.

***

I have no idea why anyone would let their kid go to fucking Columbia:

In a dizzying sequence of events, a Columbia University undergraduate arrested by federal immigration agents in her college apartment Thursday morning was released later in the day after New York City’s mayor intervened directly with President Trump.

It was the clearest sign yet that Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has vocally opposed Mr. Trump on immigration enforcement matters, holds enough sway with the president to bend a highly charged situation through personal relationship and persuasion.

The drama at Columbia began unfolding shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, when five plainclothes immigration agents arrived at the university-owned apartment building of the student and demanded to be let inside, said Claire Shipman, the acting president of Columbia, in a statement released Thursday night.

The officers falsely told the building superintendent that they were from the Police Department and said that they were searching for a missing child. The superintendent let the officers in, Ms. Shipman said.

At the apartment door of the student, Ellie Aghayeva, 29, the officers repeated the same story to gain entry. “Our security cameras captured the agents in the hallway showing pictures of the alleged missing child,” Ms. Shipman said.

Just show up with a picture of a kid and some cop looking shit and head right on in and commence raping. And you know if Mamdani hadn’t intervened Columbia wouldn’t have done shit to get them back- they’d probably offered up a second student as a two for one.

***

Does anyone know wtf is happening here:

The men arrived in Cuban waters aboard a speedboat that apparently had been stolen the night before in the Florida Keys.

The Cuban government said 10 Cubans left from the United States on a Florida-registered vessel armed with assault rifles, handguns, improvised explosive devices, bulletproof vests, telescopic sights and camouflage uniforms. Their goal when they arrived on Wednesday was, the government said: “to carry out an infiltration for terrorist purposes.”

They opened fire on the Cuban Coast Guard, the government claimed. Four of the men died and six more were wounded in the gunfight.

A day later, few details have emerged about the deadly shootout, raising questions about who the men were and how and why they sailed to Cuba’s shores. Were they freelance militants with a poorly laid out plan? Part of a carefully set trap by the Cuban government at a time of increased tensions with the United States?

It feels like some crazy shit like this happens every year but I am curious if some right-leaning bozo thought now his chance to liberate Cuba was here because Trump would intervene if they started a war. My mind runs wild today.

***

That’s it for me. I am going to go sit outside for a little bit and then go watch some tv and exchange awkward side eyed glances at a shiba inu like I’m an eighth grader trying to ask a girl to dance.

DOES ANYONE KNOW what happened to Sarah, Proud and Tall?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • 2liberal
  • Almost80
  • Another Scott
  • Aris Merquoni
  • Baud
  • Booger
  • Chetan R Murthy
  • Citizen Alan
  • different-church-lady
  • eclare
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • HopefullyNotCassandra
  • Interesting Name Goes Here
  • Jackie
  • John Cole
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • Leto
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • MinuteMan
  • mr perfect
  • NaijaGal
  • Nikkoboy
  • NotMax
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • Parfigliano
  • Paul in Jacksonville
  • Paul in KY
  • PJ
  • prostratedragon
  • RaflW
  • Ramalama
  • RevRick
  • Satanley (aka weasel)
  • Scout211
  • SFAW
  • Sis
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Socolofi
  • Steven Holmes
  • StringOnAStick
  • TheOtherHank
  • twbrandt
  • wjca
  • wombat probability cloud
  • YY_Sima Qian
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    94Comments

    7. 7.

      TheOtherHank

      Back in the ancient times of the early 1980s, I was an undergraduate at UCSB. I lived in a co-ed dorm that was set up so men’s and women’s rooms alternated down the hallway (ie, across the hall and on either side of my room were rooms for women). Anyway, one Thanksgiving I got home on Wednesday evening to Camp Mom ‘n’ Dad in the San Fernando Valley. I found a note on the kitchen counter telling me to drive down and pick up my cousin who was a freshman at BIOLA (the Bible Institute of Los Angeles). A long drive ensued (driving across LA the night before Thanksgiving was bad even back then). I arrived at BIOLA, found her dorm and went in. At the front desk I asked where I could find my cousin’s room.  I was told in no uncertain terms that they would call and tell her that I was there. “No, no, that’s OK, I can help her with her bag.” No, they would call. I realized that I was a man and no way was I going to get to walk into a women’s dorm hall. This differed somewhat from my experience at the den of iniquity known as UCSB.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      The story on the Cubans in the US registered speedboat was updated late last night from AP News

      HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s government said late Wednesday that the 10 passengers on a boat that opened fire on its soldiers were armed Cubans living in the U.S. who were trying to infiltrate the island and unleash terrorism.

      The announcement came hours after Cuba said its soldiers killed four people and wounded six others aboard a Florida-registered speed boat that had entered Cuban waters and opened fire on the soldiers first, injuring one Cuban officer.

      Cuba’s government said the majority of the 10 people on the boat “have a known history of criminal and violent activity.”

      U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had told reporters earlier that he was made aware of the incident and that the U.S. is now gathering its own information to determine if the victims were American citizens or permanent residents.

      “We have various different elements of the U.S. government that are trying to identify elements of the story that may not be provided to us now,” Rubio said while at the airport in Basseterre, St. Kitts, where he was attending a regional summit with Caribbean leaders.

      The Cuban government identified two of the boat passengers as Amijail Sánchez González and Leordan Enrique Cruz Gómez, who are wanted by Cuban authorities “based on their involvement in the promotion, planning, organization, financing, support or commission of actions carried out in the national territory or in other countries, in connection with acts of terrorism.”

      The government said it also had arrested Duniel Hernández Santos, adding that he was “sent from the United States to guarantee the reception of the armed infiltration, who at this time has confessed to his actions.”

      It identified seven of the 10 passengers, including Conrado Galindo Sariol, José Manuel Rodríguez Castelló, Cristian Ernesto Acosta Guevara and Roberto Álvarez Ávila.

      My statement last night was that Cuban terrorists were living in the US, most likely in Florida. But ICE and Border patrol are in Minnesota to find the worst of the worst?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jackie

      Texas seems to be imploding!

      Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) dealt a blow to one of the Texas GOP’s most embattled incumbent congressmen, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, by endorsing his primary challenger — and according to CNN, it’s the culmination of years of escalating bad blood between the two that saw Crenshaw help sink one of Cruz’s signature pieces of legislation.

      Crenshaw is facing one of his hardest elections yet, against a hardliner GOP Texas state legislator, megachurch pastor Steve Toth. President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott went out of their way not to make an endorsement in the race, with Trump conspicuous as he endorsed in every single other race.

      This leaves Cruz as the most significant figure to make an endorsement for Toth.

      “Crenshaw, the Navy SEAL who has rocketed to national fame for his confrontational style, has spent years fighting with ‘Make America Great Again’ allies who see him as insufficiently loyal to President Donald Trump. Now, days before his primary, Crenshaw’s previously unreported feud with Cruz reflects how the congressman is facing major enemies in his already tough reelection bid,” said the report.

      The tension between Crenshaw and Cruz began in 2021, when the senator’s associates feared Crenshaw was mounting a primary challenge — something he did not end up doing, but resulted in a heated phone call between the two. Then in 2024, according to sources, Cruz sought Crenshaw’s endorsement, but plans to connect over the issue fell through.

      “Cruz stayed out of Crenshaw’s primary until last week, after Crenshaw unloaded on a businessman who’s also a close Cruz ally and longtime donor,” said the report. “The same day, hours later, Crenshaw helped to tank Cruz’s single biggest legislative priority on the House floor, an air safety bill spurred by last year’s deadly plane crash in Washington.”

      This comes as Texas Republicans face several other points of drama in next week’s primary, including a bitter three-way race for the Senate nomination that has incumbent John Cornyn fighting for his life, and Rep. Tony Gonzales also in danger of being unseated by gun rights activist Brandon Herrera following sexual misconduct allegations.

      —RawStory

      Whew! I need a cigarette after reading this!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jackie

      @Paul in Jacksonville:

      I don’t understand linking to posts with a paywall for those of us who don’t pay for that web site.

      It IS frustrating, but we don’t know who subscribes and who doesn’t. A short burb about the subject is usually enough to let one search for more info if wanted. If asked nicely, someone is generally willing to post more detail about the paywalled article. :-)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      wjca

      Texas seems to be imploding!

      Reads like the circular firing squad is really getting rolling.  Let’s hear it for this (as opposed to most) example of the 2nd Amendment in action.  (“well regulated militia???  We don’t gots to show you no well regulated militia!”)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Booger

      These fucking reboots suck. Bay Of Pigs 1 was bad enough. What’s the market for Bay Of Pigs II: Electric Pigaloo:The RePiggening?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      John Cole

      @Paul in Jacksonville: I only have ten gift links a month and try to save them for really important things. When I see one shared on bluesky I try to save it for use later. If you have a local library you might be able to access it digitally that way, or I am sure someone smarter has a work around. But I do apologize.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chetan R Murthy

      @Jackie: A short burb about the subject is usually enough to let one search for more info if wanted.

      This is pretty much always the case.  One just has to use a bit of Google-fu.  I’ve never found it a problem to find articles about some subject that got written-up in FTFNYT or FTFWaPo, in some other outlet, often more reliable anyway.  And regardless, that way I’m not giving those Quislings my clicks (or $$).

      OTOH, it -would- be unreasonable to ask people who -do- have subscriptions there, to do the extra work to find those other versions.  We all need to up our Google-fu, and this is a way of practicing the skill.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Scout211

      Was this posted yet? It was published yesterday.

      Dallas U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett has a double-digit lead over Austin state Rep. James Talarico in the final days of Texas’ Senate Democratic primary, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

      In the survey, fielded from Feb. 2 to Feb. 16, Crockett garnered the support of 56% of voters, while Talarico got 44%. For the Democratic primary, pollsters from the University of Texas’ Texas Politics Project surveyed a sample of 369 voters, producing a margin of error of +/-5.1 points.

      As in other polls, Crockett had a massive advantage with Black voters, drawing 87% support. The Dallas congresswoman also led among seniors and voters without a college degree.

      Talarico had a narrow advantage with white voters — winning them by only 6 percentage points — while Hispanic voters were a virtual tossup, with Crockett leading by 4 points.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RaflW

      It sure seems like Mamdani knows exactly how to move the laser pointer around in front of Trump to get what he wants. It’s frankly hilarious how much the new Mayor is illustrating – but for good causes – how other people with more selfish or malign intent also hook and reel in Trump.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      different-church-lady

      Some people just have to learn the hard way:

      Brady Tkachuk, the Ottawa Senators captain and a Team USA gold medalist, said he didn’t appreciate the AI-doctored video released by the White House that made it appear he was disparaging Canadians.

      The video, published Sunday by the White House’s official TikTok account, featured doctored footage from a Tkachuk brothers’ news conference at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February. While “Free Bird,” the goal song for Team USA, played in the background of the video, Brady Tkachuk was made to say, “They booed our national anthem, so I had to come out and teach those maple syrup eating f—s a lesson.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Parfigliano

      About 30 years ago in Roswell NM 2  30 year old not cops showed up at Roswell High School flashed obviously fake badges to the Admin and removed a 16 year old kid from school for questioning.  They took him and tortured/killed him with ice picks cause the kid was dating a 16 year old one of the guys wanted.

      School didn’t check with police to check them out, call kids parents…nothing.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @TheOtherHank: even at Notre Dame, where all the undergraduate dorms were single-sex, they let the opposite sex in during parietal hours (which went until either 10 pm, midnight, or 2 am, I forget which now, Friday and Saturday nights were later)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Is this an actual new fad Stateside? (gift link to WSJ article below):

      The Everyday Americans Going All In on the Chinese Lifestyle
      It’s not just Labubus. People are going crazy for congee, tai chi and boiled apples, leaving many Chinese Americans confused.
      By Hannah Miao
      Feb. 23, 2026 at 10:00 pm ET

      Hard for me to tell from across the Pacific.

      Of course, “Chinamaxxing” being primarily a Gen Z (& Millennial) phenomenon, perhaps B-J is the wrong forum to ask. Haha!

      & the last lines of the article:

      Dai’s hope is that people embracing Chinese lifestyle habits will also respect Chinese people.
      “You are at a Chinese time in your life,” said Dai. “I will be Chinese forever.”

      Reply
    42. 42.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Seems pretty astute manipulation/influencing of Trump (at least on the margins) by the Mamdani team, w/o resorting to genuflection or humiliating obsequiousness (link to AP article below):

      Mamdani pitches Trump on housing with mock newspaper in latest White House visit
      BY  SEUNG MIN KIM
      Updated 11:15 AM GMT+8, February 27, 2026
      WASHINGTON (AP) — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani presented President Donald Trump with a mock newspaper front page during a visit to the White House on Thursday to discuss massive new housing investments in the city.
      It’s a tactic designed to appeal to Trump, who is keenly aware of his media coverage and, aside from being an avid viewer of cable news, is known to voraciously consume coverage in the local New York City publications. The Republican president and Democratic mayor have maintained a cordial relationship since their first meeting last fall.
      Anna Bahr, Mamdani’s communications director, said the mayor’s team created a mock front page and headlines for Trump to look at and demonstrate what kind of reaction new federal housing investments could bring. The mock New York Daily News front page says “Trump to City: Let’s Build” — a riff on the famous 1975 cover that read “Ford to City: Drop Dead,” referring to Gerald Ford’s vow to veto financial assistance to the city.

      Key transactions:

      Seung Min Kim @seungminkim

      Inside this latest Trump-Mamdani meeting:
      Last time the two met, Trump asked him to return with ideas to build big things. Mamdani came back with a massive housing proposal
      -Mamdani’s team created mock headlines to show Trump how such a project would be received. He was “very enthusiastic.”
      -Mamdani pushed for release of Columbia student detained today, Trump calls him later to tell him she’s being released
      -Mamdani gives Susie Wiles a list of four other students he wants help with, all targeted in pro-Palestinian protests

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Another Scott

      @Scout211: I saw that too.

      I also saw a headline somewhere that claimed that tattoo Blackwater oyster guy had a nearly 40 point lead in Maine.

      The UNH survey of 462 likely voters in the Democratic primary found that 64% of respondents ranked Platner as their top choice in the June 9 primary versus 26% who favored Mills.

      Platner was most popular among voters between the ages of 18 and 34 while Mills polled strongest among voters 65 or older. Older voters are a key voting block in every Maine election but especially in primaries, when they occasionally comprise more than half of voters. Individuals age 65 or older made up just 28% of the respondents in the UNH survey, however.

      Platner’s lead over Mills expanded since the last Pine Tree State Poll conducted by UNH in October despite numerous controversies around his campaign.

      Andrew Smith, director of the UNH Survey Center, said primary polls are notoriously more volatile. That’s because voters are more likely to “float around” among candidates in the same party, Smith said, versus during the general election when many voters will automatically back their party’s nominee.

      The caveats mentioned above about polling for primaries is probably worth keeping in mind.  Turnout will determine the outcome, is my guess, and youngsters historically don’t turn out the way oldsters do.

      “Something something old age and treachery something something.”Luke Kaiser

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Scout211

      @Another Scott:

      Union leaders in recent days have urged Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee to end their support for Gov. Janet Mills in Maine’s Senate primary, pointing to what they see as her weaker record with labor.

      . . .

      United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain had a conversation with Schumer this month to discuss the race, among other topics, two people familiar with the call told NBC News. The UAW is supporting Mills’ opponent, Democrat Graham Platner, while Schumer and the DSCC are supporting Mills.

      A person familiar with the call said Fain discussed with Schumer what he views as the “shortcomings” in Democratic leaders’ approach to the 2026 midterms, “particularly their failure to adequately listen to working-class voters.” Fain cited the Maine contest as an example, this person said.

      . . .

      Separately, on Monday, Michael Monahan, international vice president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ 2nd District, which includes Maine, sent a letter to DSCC leadership, obtained by NBC News, “to express our deep concern regarding the DSCC’s ongoing involvement in the 2026 Maine Democratic Senate Primary.”

      “We strongly urge the DSCC to refrain from intervening further in this primary,” Monahan wrote, adding, “Your committee’s support for Janet Mills is troubling to our membership for several reasons.”

      Is the writing on the wall?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Scout211

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      Pentagon shoots down government drone in Texas accident, congressional aides say

      Are we sure it wasn’t another mylar party balloon?  I hear they look exactly like military drones. /s

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Jackie

      The U.S. military used a laser to shoot down a Customs and Border Protection drone, members of Congress said Thursday, and the Federal Aviation Administration responded by closing more airspace near El Paso, Texas.

      It’s not clear why the laser was deployed but it’s the second time in two weeks that one has been fired in the area. The US military is required to formally notify the FAA anytime it takes any counter-drone action inside U.S. airspace.

      The earlier laser firing did not hit a target. It was done by the CBP near Fort Bliss, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest, and prompted the FAA to shut down air traffic at El Paso airport and the surrounding area. This time, the closure was smaller and commercial flights not affected.

      U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen and two other top Democrats on the House Transportation and Infrastructure and Homeland Security committees said they were stunned.

      “Our heads are exploding over the news,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. They criticized the Trump administration for “sidestepping” a bipartisan bill to train drone operators and improve communication among the Pentagon, FAA and Department of Homeland Security.

      “Now, we’re seeing the result of its incompetence,” they said.

      The Defense and Transportation departments referred questions to the FAA, which said in a brief statement that it had expanded the airspace closure around Fort Hancock. Border Protection did not immediately respond to questions.

      apnews.com/article/military-laser-border-drone-texas-airport-55aaab7093f7d6dd174f909f3875001c?utm_so…

      Per usual, Scout211 and I post simultaneously! :-D

       

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Another Scott

      @Scout211:

      … her weaker record with labor.

      WTF?? Platner has no record at all, with labor or anything else.

      The framing is going to kill us all…

      Beware the stampede – not much thinking goes on when that happens.

      :-/

      It looks like there will be 5 debates / events. Probably no need for anyone to drop out, etc., until those are over, but that assumes other candidates show up.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Jackie

      From the couch humper’s lips to our ears:

      Vice President JD Vance said that while military strikes against Iran remain under consideration by President Trump, there is “no chance” that such strikes would result in the United States becoming involved in a years-long, drawn-out war, the Washington Post reports.

      Bookmark this quote 2/26/2026

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @Another Scott: Platner’s rise and endurance makes much more sense when you look at who’s deeply interested in keeping him in the game.

      The GOP must be terrified of Mills if they’re resorting to getting Fain involved.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      2liberal

      @TheOtherHank:

      I realized that I was a man and no way was I going to get to walk into a women’s dorm hall. This differed somewhat from my experience at the den of iniquity known as UCSB.

      In the mid-70’s I was at Purdue (similar to your experience in women’s dorms) , and went to visit my sister at the University of Rhode Island (URI was then nicknamed “You are High”). She told me the bathrooms were co-ed and I said, “Yeah sure that’s really funny.” It turned out to be actually true which I was not expecting.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Chetan R Murthy

      @2liberal: She told me the bathrooms were co-ed

      When I was in grad school I was friends with a student at Mt. Holyoke (at the time, women-only).  I visited her one weekend, and stayed in her dorm room.  When it came time to use the restroom, haha, she said it was co-ed, I should go ahead.  And …. well, I did, but I was -completely- skeeved by the idea of going into a women’s restroom.  I mean … I mean …. I mean ….. boys don’t do that, how can I do that?  I can’t do that!

      She thought it was hilarious.  In fairness, it was.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Citizen Alan

      Goddammit! I am pissed off about the netflix news. I wasn’t ecstatic about netflix merging with warner brothers. But I am horrified at the thought of trump sucking fascist larry ellison, basically getting control over DC comics and Harry Potter! I bet they fire james gunn and bring back zach fucking.Snyder for more comic book movies where the heroes go around committing mass murder.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      NaijaGal

      @Citizen Alan:

      California’s attorney general has something to say about the deal:

      Rob Bonta, California’s Attorney General, is promising to conduct a “vigorous” review of Paramount Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery as he warned the companies not to get ahead of the regulatory process in their celebrations.
      “Paramount/Warner Bros is not a done deal. These two Hollywood titans have not cleared regulatory scrutiny — the California Department of Justice has an open investigation, and we intend to be vigorous in our review,” Bonta said in a statement issued Thursday evening.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      MinuteMan

      Were they freelance militants with a poorly laid out plan? Part of a carefully set trap by the Cuban government at a time of increased tensions with the United States?

      Nah, they were an ICE/CBP detachment who were offered a bonus for any Cubans they captured or killed.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Chetan R Murthy

      @prostratedragon: I’m surprised to find I tend to believe Tkachuk here

      Oh, I think we all believe him.  He made obeisance to the leader of the Face-Eating Leopard Party, only to find that as he exited the palace, a Face-Eating Leopard pounced upon him and started gnawing away.  I can’t believe that Canadians will be pleased, but hey, maybe they’ll give him a pass.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      Madame’s cat Mable crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Tuesday, she had been having urinary problems and Tuesday morning couldn’t move her back legs.  So, the sad trip to the vet was in order, we think she was about 20.  She had been a stray for quite a while before Madame provided a retirement home.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      prostratedragon

      @TheOtherHank:  Much Columbia housing is in apartment buildings outside the gates. In the past, some of these had  some nonaffilliated residents. There might not be a desk attendant, but there would be a building superintendent who holds duplicate keys.  Sounds like this was the person the ICE people conned.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Citizen Alan:

      I can’t wait for Superman in the next movie to realize that actually Boravia was right to invade Jarhanpur and that the Boravian soldiers had every right to slaughter the Jarhanpurian civilians. They were armed with sticks and stones, they could’ve all been killed!

      /s

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Satanley (aka weasel)

      Wow! Had no idea that even Cole didn’t know where SP&T had gone. I think of her often. Off to read the thread in hopes somejackal knows…

      Reply
    82. 82.

      SFAW

      It’s depressing that almost the entire pantheon of (formerly) non-RWMF news outlets have become, or will become, Pravda.
      Fuck Rupert Murdoch (and Roger Ailes) for starting the country and world down this path. Maybe someone can borrow Obama’s time machine to make a side trip to Melbourne circa March, 1931.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Ramalama

      @Scout211: I’ve watched 2 videos recently of Jasmine Crockett speaking to prospective voters and have to say she’s got the goods. I wonder if Stephen Colbert’s (disappointing) antics to drum up buzz for Talerico is going to actually get people of color in Texas out in more than drives to support her.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Sis

      Hey, awkward side-eyed glances sound like progress to me! My dog Amy spent her first few nights with me sleeping under my dining room table, which I guess was the closest thing to a fort she could find in my house. (She was originally from a hoarding case, had been adopted by a woman who had to surrender her two months later due to an illness that led to a long hospitalization, and then was bounced around to various members of a family for a few months. She was terrified of everything.) Then, she graduated for one night to the crate that her foster had suggested, but the crate made a screechy noise when I moved it to a less drafty spot, so she never went near it again. Still petrified of me, she resorted to sleeping on her clean potty pads. After a few nights of that, though, we made a breakthrough, and she’s thoroughly attached to me, my parents and my sister, plus her doggie sis, a recent foster fail.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.