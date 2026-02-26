Another day, another open thread, another shitshow. Let’s start with this nonsense on stilts:

Netflix said on Thursday that it had backed away from its deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, a stunning development that paves the way for the storied Hollywood media giant to end up under the control of a rival bidder, the technology heir David Ellison. Netflix said that it would not raise its offer to counter a higher bid made earlier this week by Mr. Ellison’s company, Paramount Skydance, adding in a statement that “the deal is no longer financially attractive.” “This transaction was always a ‘nice to have’ at the right price, not a ‘must have’ at any price,” the Netflix co-chief executives, Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, said in a statement. Netflix reached an $83 billion deal in December to acquire a large portion of Warner Bros. Discovery’s business, including HBO and the Warner Bros. movie studio. The acquisition was poised to cement Netflix, once a striving outsider to the film and entertainment business, as the pre-eminent juggernaut of Hollywood.

The next President needs to hire about 10,000 trust busting lawyers. And so help me god if they fuck up HBO and turn it into a right wing slop shop with assholes like Ben Shapiro producing movies I will lose my shit.

***

The Republicans had their dog and pony show with Clinton on the hill today, and it went about how you expected it would:

The House Oversight Committee paused its closed‑door deposition of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday after a photograph from the proceeding was shared publicly. Republican Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado provided the image to conservative influencer Benny Johnson, who posted it online, according to Johnson. Committee rules prohibit outside press or photography during depositions. The deposition is being recorded on video, but Chairman James Comer has said any footage will be released only after Clinton’s attorneys have an opportunity to review it.

Imagine for a second (I’ll wait for you) if a Democrat did this and what the Republican outrage would be like. Yeah.

***

I have no idea why anyone would let their kid go to fucking Columbia:

In a dizzying sequence of events, a Columbia University undergraduate arrested by federal immigration agents in her college apartment Thursday morning was released later in the day after New York City’s mayor intervened directly with President Trump. It was the clearest sign yet that Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has vocally opposed Mr. Trump on immigration enforcement matters, holds enough sway with the president to bend a highly charged situation through personal relationship and persuasion. The drama at Columbia began unfolding shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, when five plainclothes immigration agents arrived at the university-owned apartment building of the student and demanded to be let inside, said Claire Shipman, the acting president of Columbia, in a statement released Thursday night. The officers falsely told the building superintendent that they were from the Police Department and said that they were searching for a missing child. The superintendent let the officers in, Ms. Shipman said. At the apartment door of the student, Ellie Aghayeva, 29, the officers repeated the same story to gain entry. “Our security cameras captured the agents in the hallway showing pictures of the alleged missing child,” Ms. Shipman said.

Just show up with a picture of a kid and some cop looking shit and head right on in and commence raping. And you know if Mamdani hadn’t intervened Columbia wouldn’t have done shit to get them back- they’d probably offered up a second student as a two for one.

***

Does anyone know wtf is happening here:

The men arrived in Cuban waters aboard a speedboat that apparently had been stolen the night before in the Florida Keys. The Cuban government said 10 Cubans left from the United States on a Florida-registered vessel armed with assault rifles, handguns, improvised explosive devices, bulletproof vests, telescopic sights and camouflage uniforms. Their goal when they arrived on Wednesday was, the government said: “to carry out an infiltration for terrorist purposes.” They opened fire on the Cuban Coast Guard, the government claimed. Four of the men died and six more were wounded in the gunfight. A day later, few details have emerged about the deadly shootout, raising questions about who the men were and how and why they sailed to Cuba’s shores. Were they freelance militants with a poorly laid out plan? Part of a carefully set trap by the Cuban government at a time of increased tensions with the United States?

It feels like some crazy shit like this happens every year but I am curious if some right-leaning bozo thought now his chance to liberate Cuba was here because Trump would intervene if they started a war. My mind runs wild today.

***

That’s it for me. I am going to go sit outside for a little bit and then go watch some tv and exchange awkward side eyed glances at a shiba inu like I’m an eighth grader trying to ask a girl to dance.

DOES ANYONE KNOW what happened to Sarah, Proud and Tall?