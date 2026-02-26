(Image by NEIVANMADE)

The Unmitigated Gaul asked the following in comments last night:

Adam, given how incompetent the Russian armed forces seem to be, and how inept their performance in Ukraine, why is there such widespread fear of Russia in the rest of Europe? Yes, Russia has nuclear weapons, but is there any reason to think that Russia’s nuclear programme, and the maintenance of its nuclear stock, is not as corrupt and inefficient as it was during Chernobyl?

There are several reasons. The first is that all of the eastern European states, as well as the Scandinavian and Nordic ones all know what the Soviet Union, specifically Soviet Russia, did or tried to do to their states and societies. These memories are fresh as they only gained their freedom in the early 90s and have been working hard to escape Moscow’s gravity and influence ever since. They also see what happens when Putin and his aides and surrogates are able to engineer backsliding as in Hungary, or scarf up parts of state’s to be able to exert influence as in Georgia and what was attempted in Ukraine. They also know what Russia is doing in the Balkan states and trying to do in France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Moldova, and Romania. They know that Brexit was at least partially a Russian operation to not just break the EU, but permanently level and weaken Britain. They also know that despite how badly Russia’s forces have performed in Ukraine, if Putin thinks he can just grab a piece of one or more EU member states, then he will. BEcause it gives him a foothold within that state to interfere with it.

Putin has been very clear about what he wants to do. He is constantly communicating it in words and deeds. They are receiving those messages, which is why they’re scared. The problem is that they are not getting their acts together quickly enough. They need to embrace one very specific teaching of John Wesley: “I am always in haste, I am never in a hurry.”

BRRRRRT!

Here’s the butcher’s bill from Russia’s attacks last night/this morning.

russia’s “will for peace” looks like this: 420 drones overnight.

39 missiles, 11 of them ballistic. Homes damaged in 8 Ukrainian regions. Energy infrastructure hit in 3 — as temperatures drop below zero again. This is not a peace process.

russia is a terrorist state. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 3:29 AM

In Kharkiv, a private house was destroyed and there are injured people. In Zaporizhzhia, there were hits on private houses and multi-story residential buildings, and there are also injured people. In Kyiv, private houses were also struck. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 4:31 AM

Kharkiv and the surrounding region, Mykolaiv region, Vinnytsia and its suburbs, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and its suburbs and region, Kryvyi Rih, the frontline areas of Donetsk region, and Poltava were also under attack. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 4:02 AM

Here’s last night’s Ukrainian air defense tally:

❗️During the night, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 406 of 459 aerial targets launched by Russia. Intercepted/launched: • 2/2 Zircon anti-ship missiles;

• 4/11 Iskander-M / S-400 ballistic missiles;

• 24/24 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

• 2/2 Kh-69 guided air missiles;

• 374/420 attack drones. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 10:33 AM

However, unfortunately, 5 ballistic missiles and 46 attack drones still struck targets across the country. — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 10:33 AM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Over These Weeks, the Air Force Has Started Performing Better – Some Elements of the System Were Successfully Reorganized – Address by the President I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! First of all, today we have reason to thank our air defense – good results, there were interceptions: more than 30 Russian missiles were shot down. Most of them targeted the energy sector specifically – we indeed managed to protect very important facilities. As for the “shaheds,” there are results as well. And every night it is like this – every night when our air defense has sufficient ammunition and when partners fulfill what we agree on, we have the ability to achieve exactly such results and interceptions. Over these weeks, the Air Force has started performing better – some elements of the system were successfully reorganized, precisely in the organization of defense against such massive strikes. I want to thank the command, I thank the Minister of Energy, I thank the Minister of Defense, and everyone involved both at the central level and in the regions so that the sky protection system works. Today I signed a decree awarding state decorations to our servicemembers who are specifically defending the sky. I want to thank you all: army aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups, everyone involved. I spoke several times today with Rustem Umerov and Davyd Arakhamiia, as well as with envoys of the President of the United States Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, following the outcomes of their meetings today. There is already greater readiness for the next trilateral format. Most likely, the next meeting will take place in the Emirates – in Abu Dhabi. We expect the format to take place in early March. We need to finalize everything achieved so far for real security guarantees and prepare a meeting at the leaders’ level – and this is exactly the format that can resolve many issues. At the end of the day, leaders decide key issues and when it comes to Russia – such a personalist regime – this is relevant even more than in other countries. The war must be ended – this is our position, the position of Ukraine, and the position of all our partners. But unfortunately, everyone now sees that Russia shows no readiness for peace, and there is still not a single sign that Putin is stopping his war machine. On the contrary, he is preparing to continue fighting, and the world must be ready to pressure Russia so that this changes. The solution is clear to everyone in the world. Russia will stop the war even on its own, of its own will, when the world completely stops Russian oil, other Russian energy resources, and Russian banks. This is absolutely doable. The world’s sanctions must work toward this – toward a genuine and lasting peace. Of course, with both the United States and Europe we are discussing each format of pressure and diplomacy that can truly work. It is very important that partners remain sufficiently resolute. Today I gave the team further directives on what we must achieve. One more thing. We had a detailed discussion with Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on preparing our strategy for energy recovery and enhanced protection of the energy sector for next winter. We will finalize the strategy by March 1 and approve it afterward. This is to ensure that the European Commission, European countries, the United States, global businesses, and Ukrainian companies with the necessary capacity can all join in and work together with us – alongside our people – to strengthen resilience and expand our capabilities ahead of next winter. Of course, this also concerns the period this year when Russian strikes may continue targeting our infrastructure and our cities. All the positive experience of Ukrainian cities, the experience of Ukrainian communities that are going through this winter better than others – all this experience must be taken into account. I expect proposals from the regions. This is your responsibility – and the regions must be truly prepared. I want to thank everyone who works for Ukraine, I want to thank all who defend our state, who defend Ukrainians. Thank you! Glory to Ukraine!

First Lady Zelenska participated in the first meeting of the Barrier-Free Council today.

Olena Zelenska at a Meeting of the Barrier-Free Council: Seven New Flagship Projects Presented and a Standard of Barrier-Free Language Announced First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska took part in the first meeting of the Barrier-Free Council this year, chaired by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko. Participants included government representatives, heads of relevant committees of the Verkhovna Rada, representatives of the United Nations and the Council of Europe, heads of regional military administrations, community leaders, and civil society activists. The meeting was moderated by Advisor – Presidential Commissioner for Barrier-Free Environment Tetiana Lomakina. “Over five years, much progress has been made in the field of barrier-free accessibility. From the first steps and first discussions – when for many it expanded beyond the topic of people with disabilities – to today’s stage, where every ministry is implementing its own accessibility project. In total – 25 projects covering all spheres of public life,” the First Lady emphasized. Ministers reported on the implementation of flagship projects, as well as the introduction of new barrier-free practices at the local level. Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba spoke about the project “Development of Institutional Capacity of Local Self-Government in Accessibility.” It aims to implement accessibility standards in Ukraine’s infrastructure and public services in 2026. Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing and Child Care Development under the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Iryna Tuliakova presented the project “The Pathway of a Child with a Disability.” It is designed to build a unified system of continuous support for a child with a disability and their family – from early detection to transition into adulthood. Minister of Youth and Sports Matvii Bidnyi introduced the “Future Hubs” project, aimed at creating a network of hubs based on youth centers that will help teenagers and young people (ages 14–35) overcome barriers in career planning and professional self-realization. Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi outlined the key tasks of the “STEP. Comprehensive Development, Education and Career” project, aimed at creating conditions for in-person learning and professional integration for about 10,000 children with developmental disorders. Minister for Veterans Affairs Nataliia Kalmykova presented the “Barrier-Free Veteran Spaces” project, which provides for the creation of a nationwide network of public spaces providing comprehensive support to veterans and their families in every district and regional center. Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Taras Vysotskyi spoke about the “Experience Matters” project, aimed at combating prejudice and developing a culture of employment for older professionals. The Council determined that this year’s priority will be barrier-free language. “It is not enough to do something useful – it must be properly explained and communicated. That is why the Barrier-Free Handbook – a communication guide – appeared and continues to expand. Barrier-free accessibility is also unique because language itself becomes both its component and its tool. The need to formally establish humane wording has long been overdue,” the First Lady emphasized. Olena Zelenska also noted that next week the State Standard of Correct, Barrier-Free Language will be presented. “It is very important that this standard reaches every official. Correct language must become the language of education and healthcare, administrations, law enforcement, services – everything that surrounds us daily. Language must also be barrier-free,” the President’s wife concluded.

Georgia:

February 25 is a tragic day marking Georgia’s Russian Soviet occupation, which took place in 1921. Yesterday, a protest march was held to commemorate this day. The Georgian Dream police said that the citizens did not have a permit to hold the rally. #GeorgiaProtests

Day 455 [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 5:35 AM

Once again, jail time in Georgia over “verbally insulting a public official” in a Facebook comment. Politician Lasha Chkhartishvili has been sentenced to 5 days of administrative detention for allegedly insulting judge Davit Makaradze. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 8:44 AM

Soviet historiography is to blame for so. many. troubles. in the South Caucasus. I bet if history hadn’t been narrated in such an ethnocentric and primordial prism, there would have been much less negative stereotypes and animosity. 1/2 — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 6:39 AM

And one would think a communist rule would be against such one-sided conservative teachings. But it was deliberate. Very deliberate. Actual inter-ethnic communication is very important. Speaking from experience. 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 6:39 AM

Hungary:

Orbán wrote an open letter to Zelenskyy in which he complains about the war, accuses the President of Ukraine of alleged “interference in the elections” in Hungary, and calls for the reopening of the “Druzhba” pipeline. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 4:53 AM

The US:

Steve Witkoff on Ukraine: “We see ourselves as a mediator. We do not see ourselves as a protagonist in this conflict. So never once have we ever come to the Ukrainians, to their leadership, and sought to impose some sort of view that we expected Ukraine to adhere to.” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 1:10 PM

This is a lie. The current administration has been pushing Ukraine to accept peace on Russian terms. They have demanded that Ukraine cede sovereign territory and accept caps on the size of its military. Furthermore, they have suspended military aid, intelligence sharing, and even arms sales — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 1:10 PM

several times, and are constantly using public rhetoric to pressure Ukraine. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 1:10 PM

Marco Rubio on the Russian war in Ukraine: ​”The administration continues to sell weaponry to Ukraine. We don’t sell weapons to Russia, and we don’t sanction Ukraine….” 🤦‍♀️ Thank you for not sanctioning the victim of this horrific aggression, whose entire country [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 9:07 AM

has been shaken by explosions every day for four years. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 9:07 AM

See Rubio complaining that their peace effort is not bringing peace any closer. And he blames Ukraine in a disgusting act of bothsidesism: “He [Trump] just doesn’t understand how two countries in such a vicious, horrific, and bloody war cannot reach an understanding on how to end it.” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 8:14 AM

I don’t even know, Marco, maybe our inability to reach an understanding lies deep. Like Russia wants to strip us of our independence and kill us, and we really, really want to be free and alive. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 8:14 AM

Back to Ukraine.

“The fall of Putin’s regime will not make Russia safer. We must create conditions under which the Russian Federation will cease to exist as an empire, and separate national states will emerge on its territory.” Budanov in an interview with the Arab outlet “Al Modon”.

www.almodon.com/arabworld/20… — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 4:42 PM

Here, Меdiazona and BBC Russian Service have compiled a massive database of around 200,000 confirmed and documented Russian military servicemembers killed in Ukraine, as well as mercenaries and recruited prisoners. [image or embed] — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 3:36 AM

Of them, about 180,000 have been plotted on a map of Russia and its occupied territories according to where they lived — across an enormous expanse stretching from Kaliningrad to the most remote settlements of Siberia, within arm’s reach of Alaska. — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 3:36 AM

Just look at this horror-scape. Every single dot on that map is a Russian who came to die as cannon fodder against Ukraine. And these are only those whose identities and deaths have been clearly documented and verified. — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 3:36 AM

“Volunteers” have turned up even at the very edge of the world, on the farthest reaches of Chukotka — the ones who decided it was a brilliant idea to travel 9,000 km from their miserable towns to kill Ukrainians for a salary comparable to that of an average middle-class worker in Europe. — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 3:36 AM

Look at it — it is a horrifying spectacle of monstrous, bloody madness in the name of NOTHING. And an even more staggering testament to extraordinary Ukrainian heroism standing against this titanic monster. — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 3:36 AM

Russian channels published footage of a body exchange between Russia and Ukraine. Vladimir Medinsky, who is part of the Russian negotiating group, stated that Ukraine handed over the bodies of 1,000 fallen Ukrainian soldiers, while Russia received the bodies of 35 fallen Russian servicemen. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 4:57 AM

Kharkiv:

4:30 AM local time/9:30 PM EST:

Explosion in Kharkiv ‼️ our city is under russian drone attack right now. This one was very close. Car alerts went off outside, and the building shook. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 9:34 PM

Last night, Kharkiv didn’t sleep — it endured. Russia attacked the city with 18 drones and two Iskander missiles, striking 11 locations, including homes, a dormitory, and Central Park. Ten people were injured. A family that had already fled the region lost their home again. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 2:11 AM

A Russian strike on Kharkiv last night heavily damaged an entire neighborhood of private houses. Some were damaged beyond repair. Families left homeless for a crime of being Ukrainian. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 8:38 AM

Kharkiv after last night’s russian combined missile and drone attack‼️ Mayor of the city:

“Fortunately, no one was killed. But a young woman was trapped under the rubble and was rescued in time. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 8:25 AM

As for the injured, at this moment we have 14 people who sought medical help. Ten of them are currently in the hospital in moderate condition. There was a direct strike by a Shahed drone on a dormitory where many people live.” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 8:25 AM

Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast:

An oil depot in temporarily-occupied Luhansk has received drone sanctions. I look forward to reports about how all drones were successfully intercepted, and that drone debris caused a small fire which was quickly put out with no damage. The fuel shortage is just a coincidence. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 6:06 PM

Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast:

Photographer Kostiantyn Liberov went into Kostiantynivka together with fighters from the 28th Brigade and showed what the approach road to the city looks like now on his Instagram.

www.instagram.com/p/DVODqnbjEb… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 4:26 PM

A few days ago, near Kostiantynivka, a fighter of the Safari Regiment of the National Police’s “Liut” Brigade was critically wounded during a combat mission.

t.me/c/2102892092… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 7:16 AM

His comrades acted fast, performing a blood transfusion at the position under field conditions before evacuating him to a medical stabilization point. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 7:16 AM

Kryvyi Rih:

Russia:

🚨The Kremlin is now officially panicking over the ongoing Russian economic collapse🚨 There was an emergency meeting this week between Putin, Nabiullina, and government ministers over the crashing price of oil and how to handle the budget. It ran “late into the night”‼️ 🍿🍿🍿 [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 3:21 AM

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

Russians are complaining that it was loud again in Belgorod. After explosions, allegedly caused by missiles, power went out in some parts of the city. A blackout also affected several settlements in the region. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 5:19 PM

Smolensk Oblast, Russia:

The OSINT channel Cyber Boroshno shared images of the aftermath of the destruction of ammonium nitrate production facilities at a fertilizer plant in Dorogobuzh. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 9:50 AM

A powerful blast wave destroyed one of the overpasses and damaged parts of nearby production units within a radius of several hundred meters. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 9:50 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

