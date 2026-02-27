Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Excuses for Particular Missing Epstein Files Don't Hold Up

Excuses for Particular Missing Epstein Files Don’t Hold Up

Is anyone surprised that the lame excuses from Pam Bondi aren’t holding up?

“We did not protect President Trump.”

That is what Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on January 30, after what he described as the final release of the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It turns out that was not true.

I love this photo that they used for this story from Judd at Popular Information.

I’m pretty sure this is not what the conversation looked like when Bill Clinton ran into the Attorney General on the tarmac all those years ago.  Which is still being billed as “met privately with the Attorney General”.  Whereas this photo shots “collusion” to me, but what do I know?

I think I posted something about this last week when this was first noticed by independent journalist Roger Sollenberger, but the excuses are getting more and more lame.

According to a new report by NPR, the DOJ is withholding “more than 50 pages of FBI interviews, as well as notes from conversations with a woman who accused Trump of sexual abuse decades ago when she was a minor.” The New York Times also reported Wednesday that the DOJ withheld summaries of three FBI interviews with the woman about her interactions with Trump. They released a fourth FBI interview, where the woman made allegations about Epstein.

The missing files were first discovered by independent journalist Roger Sollenberger.

The failure to disclose the interviews about Trump and related files seemingly puts the administration in violation of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. That law, signed by Trump last year, prohibits the withholding or redacting of documents “on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary.”

The DOJ released a statement on Tuesday claiming that any document withheld “falls within one of the following categories: duplicates, privileged, or part of an ongoing federal investigation.”

But they are not gonna tell us which one.  That bolded line reminds me of the childish taunt “that’s for me to know and you to find out”.

The interviews about the allegations against Trump, however, are not duplicates.

Nor is it clear what legal “privilege” would allow the DOJ to disclose FBI interviews where the woman is questioned about her allegations against Epstein, but not interviews with the same woman about Trump.

On CNN earlier this month, Blanche indicated that there were no ongoing investigations, saying that the DOJ already determined in July “there was nothing in there that allowed us to prosecute anybody.”

Next up in the excuse lineup is this:

In a second statement, released by the DOJ on Wednesday afternoon, the DOJ directly addressed the missing interviews, referring to them as “documents produced to Ghislaine Maxwell in discovery of her criminal case.” The suggestion was that the documents were withheld pursuant to a protective order in that case. But the DOJ, in a court filing, already acknowledged that those documents were not subject to the protective order. Further, as Sollenberger noted, the DOJ released many other files from the Maxwell discovery.

We are getting close to the dog ate my homework category!

What are they hiding?  (Narrator: we all know what they’re hiding)

Congressman Robert Garcia (D-CA) said, “The DOJ appears to have illegally withheld FBI interviews with this survivor who accused President Trump of heinous crimes.”

The withheld documents also undermine Trump’s claim that he was “totally exonerated“ by the release of the files. Trump cannot be exonerated by the release of the files when key documents related to serious criminal allegations were not disclosed.

Released files reveal the woman “came forward in July 2019,” days after federal officials arrested Epstein. The woman alleged, according to a summary of one interview that was disclosed, that Epstein “repeatedly assaulted” her in the 1980s, when she was a minor.

Summaries of three interviews regarding the woman’s allegations against Trump are being withheld. But a brief description of the woman’s allegations was included in a 2025 DOJ slide presentation that was released.

According to the slide presentation, the woman claimed that Trump attempted to force her to perform oral sex. When she resisted, Trump allegedly “punched her in the head.” This allegedly occurred when the woman was between 13 and 15 years old.

The revelation that FBI interviews with the woman about Trump are being withheld raises serious questions. Why did the FBI interview the woman three times regarding her interactions with Trump? Why has the DOJ gone to such extremes to keep these interviews from the public?

Epstein, Epstein, Epstein.

Open thread.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Another Scott
  • Archon
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill Arnold
  • Birdie
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Captain C
  • Carlo Graziani
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • cmorenc
  • dc
  • E.
  • FelonyGovt
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Gretchen
  • HinTN
  • Jeffro
  • JML
  • jonas
  • JoyceH
  • Just look at that parking lot
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • Kristine
  • Leto
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Martin
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MinuteMan
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • prostratedragon
  • Ramalama
  • Scout211
  • Shalimar
  • Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)
  • The Republic of Stupidity
  • trollhattan
  • TurnItOffAndOnAgain
  • twbrandt
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

    1. 1.

      FelonyGovt

      This really smells. I hope the blatant extent of this coverup, and the nature of the allegations against FFOTUS, are filtering through to the normie public.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      JoyceH

      These interviews were conducted in 2019 – when Trump was President! Think of the guts that took! And if there’s one, there’s more than one. The birthday card was practically a confession.

      It always amuses me when a group of Epstein survivors are in DC and pundits suggest that Trump should meet with them and express his sympathy and concern. Geez guys! You know Trump must be in a cold sweat every time survivors are in DC, wondering if any of them are HIS victims.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Leto

      I heard about this from Heather Cox Richardson’s 26FEB video. She linked this also with the bullshit Trumpov pulled at the SOTU; Republicans are about the perversion of law, about using state power against perceived “enemies,” whereas Dems want to uphold the rule of law. Equality before the law. Also they’re backtracking now because ofc the coverup is also criminal, so they’re trying to cover their asses and not be indicted later on. There absolutely has to be a criminal indictments against these fuckers. Period. First mofo that says, “forwards not backwards” gets an express ride to outer space.​

      Reply
    5. 5.

      cmorenc

      So how exactly can the Trump DOJ be forced to disclose the 2019 Epstein survivor interview accusing Trump of sexual misconduct?  While the answer is seemeingly to get a Federal Court to order the disclosure, the problem is that the judge must rely on the Trump DOJ to enforce compliance against the Trump DOJ.  Quite the conundrum when the Trump DOJ is determined to persist in slippery evasions with no truly binding means to force them into actual compliance.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JoyceH

      @cmorenc: Since these documents were provided in discovery to the Maxwell defense team- subpoena Maxwell’s lawyers. Just think of the massive amounts revealed when lawyers for the Epstein estate were subpoenaed.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Carlo Graziani

      @cmorenc: So how exactly can the Trump DOJ be forced to disclose the 2019 Epstein survivor interview accusing Trump of sexual misconduct?

      Start a Polymarket on “Will DOJ Disclose The 2019 Epstein Survivor Interview Accusing Trump Of Sexual Misconduct Before March 1 2026”. That should do it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      E.

      @Bill Arnold: When I saw that redaction (I use regex at work and saw immediately what had happened) is when I stopped thinking the Epstein files were ultimately a nothingburger.

      I was a late adapter. I was wrong. This is no nothingburger. They were pre-reviewing files for Don T.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Shalimar

      A lot of DoJ employees and FBI agents belong in prison for covering up evidence of crimes.  Hopefully the lower-level people who did the covering up will provide evidence against the Bondis and Blanches and Patels and Bonginos who gave the orders.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      jonas

      The New York Times also reported Wednesday that the DOJ withheld summaries of three FBI interviews with the woman about her interactions with Trump.

      “Sources report that White House staff begged Bondi not to release those particular files, saying that the ketchup, bits of cheeseburger, soda stains, and smashed china would already take years to completely remove from carpeting and walls in the Oval Office and throughout the executive mansion, and asked the department to please have mercy on them and their cleaning crews…”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @cmorenc: Other law enforcement orgs have the files.  Cooperating with them would work.  I am sure the British CPS would be willing to help out a state AG, for example.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Carlo Graziani

      @Bill Arnold: Interestingly, the metadata for that PDF contains the strings

      /CreationDate (D:20260130013023)
      /ModDate (D:20260130013023)

      Jan 30 2026 is in fact the date that these files were released.  They were still redacting stuff at 1:30 AM, assuming those timestamps represent local time.

      Looks like a rush job.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Martin

      @Shalimar: I don’t see any reason to think that Democrats would even consider doing that. Democrats did the political effort around Jan 6, but not the accountability effort, and I think even now they’re not going to want to look political. They are too invested in the optics and not enough in restoring the public’s faith in good governance – which happens through proud, aggressive governance.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      The Republic of Stupidity

      Geez…

      The longer it goes on like this, the more obvious it looks like a cover up…

      And a bad cover up at that…

      That photo of Bondi and the aptly named Blanche is perfect…

      Blanche:  It’s not working… we need a BETTER lie!

      Bondi:  I’m working on it, I’m working on it…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Martin

      @Carlo Graziani: Mod date can be anything. It can be when you ran it through a file compression pass. For a while the enterprise version of Acrobat Pro would change the mod date when simply opened the file. I wouldn’t read anything into that.

      Given that it’s the same as the creation date suggests that they ran a script that read all of the PDFs and created new files for the public release. That’s pretty pro-forma stuff.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Archon

      @Martin: The good news is these crimes are too heinous for the media to go with the, “Are Democrats overreaching”, narrative they usually go with when they even feign towards accountability.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      I’ve been working this afternoon, and I am bad with time zones.  Have already we bombed Iran?

      *not something I would have expected to have to type!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Gretchen

      Sollenberger noticed that these files were missing by comparing files released to Maxwell with files released publicly. So Maxwell knows what’s in them, what the allegations against Trump include. Todd Blanche and therefore Trump know what she knows. Maxwell wants a pardon. Is she blackmailing Trump?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      trollhattan

      Your classic Root for injuries scenario.

      Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confronted podcaster Joe Rogan about his criticism of ICE and immigration enforcement tactics under President Donald Trump.

      Kennedy joined Rogan for Friday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience and when asked at one point what topics he’d like to get to, Kennedy said he wanted to chat about ICE and noted Rogan’s recent criticism.

      “I know that’s something that’s disturbed you,” Kennedy told Rogan.

      Rogan has criticized ICE and federal immigration agents, arguing they should be focusing all of their efforts on illegal immigrants who are violent criminals. After Minneapolis resident and American citizen Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent, Rogan said on his podcast that the shooting “looked horrific.”

      “You don’t want militarized people in the streets just roaming around, snatching up people — many of which turn out to be U.S. citizens that just don’t have their papers on them. Are we really gonna be the Gestapo? ‘Where’s your papers?’ Is that what we’ve come to?” he said.

      Kennedy argued that agents are “not just randomly searching restaurants,” but instead are going after “particular people who they’ve gotten their names from local law enforcement and others.”

      Kennedy added that most caught by federal agents have “criminal records,” but many have skipped out on convictions because they have skipped bail and they’re wanted on warrants.

      Rogan offered some defenses of ICE and immigration agents, saying they’re dealing with an unprecedented situation after an “open” border let millions into the country.

      Rogan said the “violent interactions” caught on video are disturbing people, but he also slammed anti-ICE protests as non-organic.

      mediaite.com/media/news/rfk-jr-confronts-rogan-about-trump-ice-criticism-i-know-thats-something-that…

      A more telling takeaway is that RFK is NOT limiting himself to medical and nutrition fraud and malpractice. He’s specifically embracing Trump’s most heinous programs. Fuckin’ douche.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Shalimar

      @Martin: I don’t see any reason they would either.  And the fact that Merrick Garland’s DoJ didn’t pursue further investigation into all of Epstein’s co-conspirators bothers me a lot more than not going harder and faster after the 1/6 ringleaders because I think the Supreme Court was always going to block the latter.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      JML

      Just have the clip cued up every time the administration says something about the Epstein Files: “Weeeee Dooooon’t Belieeeeve Youuuuuuuu!!!!”

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Shalimar

      @trollhattan:

      Kennedy added that most caught by federal agents have “criminal records,”

      That is an outright lie.

      Rogan offered some defenses of ICE and immigration agents, saying they’re dealing with an unprecedented situation after an “open” border let millions into the country.

      Part of what makes Rogan so frustrating is that he will agree with whatever his interviewee is saying, and help them get their point across.  He’s basically a stoner who wants to sit around with his comedy buddies all day and make jokes, but he also interviews absolutely horrible people because it has earned him so much money.  And he is always sympathetic to them.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Betty Cracker

      Y’all, the actual POTUS posted this:

      The recent Decision of the United States Supreme Court concerning TARIFFS could allow for Hundreds of Billions of Dollars to be returned to Countries and Companies that have been “ripping off” the United States of America for many years to come, and now, according to this Decision, could actually continue to do so, at an even increased level. I am sure that the Supreme Court did not have this in mind! It doesn’t make sense that Countries and Companies that took advantage of us for decades, receiving Billions and Billions of Dollars that they should not have been allowed to receive, would now be entitled to an undeserved “windfall,” the likes of which the World has never seen before, as a result of this highly disappointing, to say the least, ruling. Is a Rehearing or Readjudication of this case possible??? PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

      No, you fucking numpty. There’s not a SUPREMER Court.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      Part of me marvels at how thoroughly lawless and amoral this maladministration is.

      Part of me wonders if that hasn’t been the intent all along. Conservatists have long worked to make government unresponsive, inefficient, incompetent and untrustworthy. This latest iteration seems frighteningly intentional thwt way, right up to selecting the least appropriate candidate for POTUS in generations.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @Betty Cracker: There has never been a stopping point in Temussolini’s civil actions not of his choosing; all the other defendants gave up, ran out of resources, or settled. SCOTUS, especially a SCOTUS that decides not in his favor, is new.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Birdie

      @Martin: I really hope not. Looking forward not back with respect to child rape would be disastrous for the rule of law and honestly for social cohesion (and also, I’d say, for the Democrats brand).

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Geminid

      Trump should he arriving in Corpus Christi, Texas about now. He’s to give a speech at the Port of Corpus Christi with the theme, “American Energy Dominance.” I read he’ll travel to Mar-a-Loco afterwards.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Geminid:

      “American Energy Dominance.”

      They sure like that word, “dominance”, don’t they? Not something like “American Energy Independence”, but “American Energy Dominance

      Very revealing of their worldview

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Mai Naem mobile

      The whole lot need to be locked up. Bondi , Nutlick ,  Blanche  , Acosta  , Barr  Alberto Gonzales, if the Dem US AGs knew and did nothing about it them too. This shit should have stopped in ’08.  Whoever was involved in the money laundering end. The Governor and AG of the US Virgin Islands. Fuck these people. No big fines getting them out of prison time. Oh, and I think Jim Comey knew about it because of his daughter if he didn’t know about it already.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      gene108

      @Leto:

      Also they’re backtracking now because ofc the coverup is also criminal

      I have no idea anymore about what “white collar crimes” (for lack of a better term) are actually criminal when done by government officials. There are actions that are evil, but those often do not seem to be against the law.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Just look at that parking lot

      E.J.Dionne, previously of the Washington Post, has a guest column in the NYT today.(Sorry if anyone’s head burst into flames reading those three letters.) Says Trump’s weakness is that he can’t lead, only attack. To go after him like Gov. Spanberger did Tuesday night. Keep hammering that the only people he’s helping is himself, his dirtbag family & the mega rich assholes. Never stop mentioning his cruelty & what a sub human piece of shit he, and all his minions are. E.J. Didn’t use some of those words, but I’m sure he was thinking them.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Gretchen

      @trollhattan: There’s reporting that the dog-shooting story put Noem out of the running for VP but is the reason he picked her for Homeland Security. The cruelty is the point.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      gene108

      @Shalimar:

      A lot of DoJ employees and FBI agents belong in prison for covering up evidence of crimes.

      Is it a crime? Does the Epstein Transparency Act attach criminal penalties for covering up what’s in the files to protect Trump?

      The problem with this country is our leaders, prior to Trump, were too law abiding. We never thought we’d need stiff penalties for violations of the Emoluments Clause, the Logan Act, attempted insurrection, etc.

      We are ill equipped to deal with Trump and his flunkies corruption.

      @Martin:

      I don’t see any reason to think that Democrats would even consider doing that. Democrats did the political effort around Jan 6, but not the accountability effort, and I think even now they’re not going to want to look political.

      It really depends how Democrats do in the 2028 election and who the presidential nominee is. I think the idea that all Democrats don’t want to look too political is wrong. A bunch seem to want a political fight.

      They are too invested in the optics and not enough in restoring the public’s faith in good governance – which happens through proud, aggressive governance.

      I don’t think there’s anything Democrats can do that will hold up against right-propaganda and disinformation to restore the public’s faith in good governance. Too many right-wingers in this country have decided everything Democrats to is bad. Objective reality has lost the ability to defeat right-wing propaganda.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      dc

      @Shalimar: ​
       They are all either rapists or rapist friendly. Same for racists or racist enabling. In the end, there’s no difference. It’s like bad cops and supposed good cops who don’t say anything about what the bad ones are doing. They are all in the same sack at the end of the day.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Martin

      @gene108: I don’t think there’s anything Democrats can do that will hold up against right-propaganda and disinformation to restore the public’s faith in good governance

      I mean, you can ignore it. You’re not going to win over GOP voters if you do it, but you’re not going to win over GOP voters if you don’t.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Scout211

      Trump fired Anthropic today.

      WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that he was ordering all federal agencies to stop using Anthropic’s technology following the company’s unusually public dispute with the Pentagon over artificial intelligence safety.

      Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also said he was designating Anthropic as a supply chain risk, a move that could prevent U.S. military vendors from working with the company.

      Hegseth’s remarks, delivered in a social media post, came shortly after the Pentagon’s deadline for Anthropic to allow unrestricted military use of its AI technology or face consequences — and nearly 24 hours after CEO Dario Amodei said his company “cannot in good conscience accede” to the Defense Department’s demands.

      Trump’s comments came just over an hour before the Pentagon’s deadline for Anthropic to allow unrestricted military use of its AI technology or face consequences — and nearly 24 hours after CEO Dario Amodei said his company “cannot in good conscience accede” to the Defense Department’s demands.

      . . .

      The dispute stunned AI developers in Silicon Valley, where a growing number of workers from Anthropic’s top rivals, OpenAI and Google, voiced support for Amodei’s stand in open letters and other forums.

      “The Pentagon is negotiating with Google and OpenAI to try to get them to agree to what Anthropic has refused,” the open letter from some OpenAI and Google employees says. “They’re trying to divide each company with fear that the other will give in.”

      And in a surprise move from one of Amodei’s fiercest rivals, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Friday sided with Anthropic and questioned the Pentagon’s “threatening” move in a CNBC interview, suggesting that OpenAI and most of the AI field share the same red lines. Amodei once worked for OpenAI before he and other OpenAI leaders quit to form Anthropic in 2021.

      “For all the differences I have with Anthropic, I mostly trust them as a company, and I think they really do care about safety,” Altman told CNBC.

      Retired Air Force Gen. Jack Shanahan wrote on a social media that “painting a bullseye on Anthropic garners spicy headlines, but everyone loses in the end.”

      Shanahan said Claude is already being widely used across the government, including in classified settings, and Anthropic’s red lines are “reasonable.” He said the AI large language models that power chatbots like Claude are also “not ready for prime time in national security settings,” particularly not for fully autonomous weapons.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Martin

      @Scout211: They wanted to use Anthropic AI to shoot down inbound nuclear warheads. There are many, many reasons to not participate in this project, not the least of which is that the idea is incredibly stupid.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Baud

      @Martin:

      DSA is problematic when they are undermining the rest of us. Mamdani hasn’t done that, to my knowledge. There’s a lesson there

      ETA: Good for him on his approval.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Martin

      @Baud: Yes, it’s almost as though sweeping generalizations based on a characteristic of person, and not on the person themselves is maybe not the best way to do this.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      WaterGirl

      @Martin: Yeah, I have a big problem with the NAZI tattoo Blackwater guy, but I have no problem with AOC – she doesn’t bash Dems and works for the good of the Democratic Party.

      Bernie?  No respect for someone who switches party to run and then switches back to the Bernie Party as soon as he’s elected.

      I haven’t seen any bashing coming from Mamdani, though I admit that I don’t follow him closely.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Kristine

      The revelation that FBI interviews with the woman about Trump are being withheld raises serious questions. Why did the FBI interview the woman three times regarding her interactions with Trump? Why has the DOJ gone to such extremes to keep these interviews from the public?

      The woman recalled identifying marks/characteristics.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Geminid

      @zhena gogolia: I think Mamdani learned from Ocasio-Cortez’s development. She seems a much sounder politician now than during her first couple years, at least to me.

      Mamdani also has the benefit of almost four years experience as a New York State Assemblyman.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: Zohran Mamdani has refrained from intra-party fights. He could have made a big deal deal out various New York Democrats declining to endorse him. His followers sure did. But Mamdani just kept on keeping on and didn’t play the victim. I thought that showed pragmatism.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Seems that this week there’s a growing Disturbance in the Force, a Buzz on the Intertoobes, a Vibe…

      Trump really did rape children.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      prostratedragon

      @Chief Oshkosh: ​ Sen. Wyden still following the money.

      This is a big one. A newly uncovered document has revealed the existence of a mystery Epstein investigation. It was spearheaded by the DEA and involved drug trafficking and money laundering. Epstein was one of 15 targets. The other 14 names are redacted. I’ve got questions.

      The document is a 69-page memorandum written by a highly specialized DOJ task force charged with busting transnational organized crime. It’s way too heavily redacted. First off, I want the complete, unredacted memo.

      This investigation was up and running from 2010 until at least 2015. We need to know the results. Did it result in any charges being brought against the targets? Why did it end, and when? Did the first Trump administration squash it?

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Martin

      @WaterGirl: Yes. 68 favorable, 20 unfavorable, 12 unsure. I think he’s the most popular politician in the US right now in terms of net favorability rating.

      I’m not going to get hung up on Platner. Considering how badly Dems need to win the Senate, I don’t think we’re in a position to get hung up on matters unrelated to how we might dig out of this hole. Maybe he sucks, but you don’t get control of the Senate without winning races, and he seems to have a larger advantage over Collins than Mills does. If Maine voters want him, I’m not going to argue.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      MinuteMan

      The DOJ released a statement on Tuesday claiming that any document withheld “falls within one of the following categories: duplicates, privileged, or part of an ongoing federal investigation.”

      Since they’re not duplicates or privileged it must mean that the DoJ is investigating the First Felon for human trafficking—not surprising since he does have a criminal record.

      Reply

