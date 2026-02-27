Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Human rights are not a matter of opinion!

A norm that restrains only one side really is not a norm – it is a trap.

How any woman could possibly vote for this smug smarmy piece of misogynistic crap is beyond understanding.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

If ‘weird’ was the finish line, they ran through the tape and kept running.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Those who are easily outraged are easily manipulated.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

“Facilitate” is an active verb, not a weasel word.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

This chaos was totally avoidable.

I’m starting to think Jesus may have made a mistake saving people with no questions asked.

So fucking stupid, and still doing a tremendous amount of damage.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

If you voted for Trump, you don’t get to speak about ethics, morals, or rule of law.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Four O’Clock (Open Thread)

Four O’Clock (Open Thread)

by | 223 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

FWIW, which ain’t much.

Newsmax host says that the US will attack Iran today after Wall Street closes — and that Trump does not need to try to convince Americans that the strikes are a good idea, attacking “fake members of Congress” for asking for the president to explain his decision. www.mediamatters.org/greg-kelly/n…

[image or embed]

— Media Matters for America (@mmfa.bsky.social) February 27, 2026 at 9:23 AM

The Newsmax people are fascist lickspittles, which is why they are among the regime’s favored propaganda outlets. So it’s possible they have insider info. Or maybe they’re juicing the betting markets.

Perhaps Mike Huckabee is in on it: (NYT)

With the threat of a U.S. strike on Iran looming, the United States embassy in Jerusalem has told its workers that they may leave Israel and warned them that if they want to, it is vital that they do so immediately.

The directive came from Ambassador Mike Huckabee in an email to embassy workers at the U.S. mission on Friday, a copy of which was reviewed by The New York Times…

Those wishing to leave “should do so TODAY,” Mr. Huckabee continued, urging them to find a flight out of Ben-Gurion Airport to any destination for which they could book passage.

Or maybe he’s just being a dramatic twat. Hard to say.

I feel like we haven’t been properly lied into this war, not even in a perfunctory manner. The same goes for Piggy’s Venezuelan adventure, which left its hated government in place, and Trump is now apparently diverting Venezuela’s oil revenue into an offshore account that he controls?

As for why now with Iran, my guess is because ordering attacks on other countries is a power Piggy can exercise without restraint, at least at first. Since SCOTUS took away the arbitrary tariff power, Trump needs a new plaything to feel big and tough.

People much more knowledgeable than I am on military strategy, maneuvers, ordnance, etc., (i.e., everyone!) seem fairly certain the build-up isn’t a bluff. If it is a bluff, it’s a large and expensive one.

Maybe the unqualified grifters Trump dispatched as envoys can resurrect the basic terms of the Obama deal that Trump blew up because Obama, make it worse for the U.S. and the rest of the world, rebrand it and hand it to Trump to brandish as he makes a climb-down.

Or maybe bombing commences after 4 o’clock PM Eastern time. Y’all’s guess is as good or better than mine.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Albatrossity
  • am
  • Another Scott
  • ArchTeryx
  • artem1s
  • AxelFoley
  • Barney
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Captain C
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Chris T.
  • cmorenc
  • E.
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Gvg
  • Interesting Name Goes Here
  • J.
  • japa21
  • JaySinWA
  • Jeffro
  • jonas
  • just me
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • Kristine
  • laura
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Martin
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • NobodySpecial
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Old School
  • opiejeanne
  • p.a.
  • Parfigliano
  • pat
  • Paul in KY
  • Percysowner
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • prostratedragon
  • Raoul Paste
  • scav
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Snarki, child of Loki
  • Socolofi
  • Soprano2
  • Steve LaBonne
  • Suzanne
  • tam1MI
  • taumaturgo
  • Timill
  • tobie
  • Trivia Man
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies
  • Westyny
  • WTFGhost

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    223Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      People much more knowledgeable than I am on military strategy, maneuvers, ordnance, etc., (i.e., everyone!) seem fairly certain the build-up isn’t a bluff. It’s a large and expensive bluff, if so.

      Is a bluff or isn’t a bluff?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Baud: One doesn’t need to support the Iranian regime, to oppose our war on Iran.  Nor does one need to support the Iranian regime, to feel sympathy for the common people of Iran.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Chetan Murthy: And they’re already thoroughly fucked by the water crisis and cratering economy as well as the brutality of their own government. They are a highly civilized and artistically gifted people who deserve far better.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Steve LaBonne

      Krugman and Snyder, in different contexts, are pointing out today that the Trump cabal is not at all ept at executing the basic moves of a fascist takeover. Thank goodness.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud:

      A lot of them don’t like their regime. I wouldn’t assume knowledge of what they want.

      Lots of Americans don’t like the current regime here, but I think it’s fair to say that none of us wants to be bombed.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Barney

      We also have UK withdraws Tehran embassy staff as concern grows over threat of US strikes

      The UK has temporarily withdrawn staff from its embassy in Tehran, as the threat of US strikes against Iran prompts warnings from a number of countries to their citizens in the Middle East.

      The UK Foreign Office said it was a “precautionary measure” and that its embassy in Iran’s capital continued to operate remotely. It also updated its travel guidance to advise against “all but essential travel” to Israel.


      A number of other countries including China, India and Canada have told their citizens to leave Iran as soon as possible due to the prospect of hostilities.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WTFGhost

      @Steve LaBonne: And that, more than any weapon or tactic Iran might use, scares me the most about war with Iran. Trump is stupid, and deliberately cruel, and people like that tend to leave big openings in their defenses. Hell, I wouldn’t put it past Trump to make deliberate martyrs; that puts the kibosh on thinking he’ll properly defend the forces he sends into harms way.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Chetan Murthy

      @JaySinWA: there’s a betting market on the over or under on the 4pm strike time

      It shocks the conscience, doesn’t it?  I mean, after all the other things, this, -this- still shocks.  B/c if there’s one thing, just -one- thing you’d expect to not be corrupted, not be debased, it would be the decision to risk blood and fortune, to throw bodies into the meatgrinder.

      I’m not a kid though, and I know that this is The Way We Live Now.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Baud

      @Paul in KY:

      I didn’t say they did. But some people do take up arms against oppressive government even though no one likes getting killed. So I’m not going to presume what popular opinion in Iran is as to US strikes, given that we have recent evidence of protests by Iranians that were brutally suppressed.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Where is the legal justification for these strikes? Why the hell has Congress, even before Trump, allowed the executive to have this much unchecked power? Too afraid to have difficult votes? This is fucking bullshit

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Professor Bigfoot: I am certain as can be, that America’s hegemony is over, and with it, the Long American Century.  Every American living and their children will pay for this insanity, and also that of Dubya.  I’m less convinced that we will pay in blood, but surely we will pay in treasure.

      And honestly, given what Americans have wrought this last decade, I can’t say we won’t deserve it.

      Que Dieu Maudisse l’Amerique!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      japa21

      @Trivia Man: ​
        I’ve been saying that for decades. Bush II really screwed the pooch after 9/11 in many ways. But one of the biggest was not accepting Iran’s offer of assistance in going after bin Laden. It was a real chance to at the very least start on working on Middle East issues in a civilized way.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I’m no law-talkin’ dude, but I think this is the authority under which he can act: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/War_Powers_Resolution

      The War Powers Resolution requires the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of committing armed forces to military action and forbids armed forces from remaining for more than 60 days, with a further 30-day withdrawal period, without congressional authorization for use of military force (AUMF) or a declaration of war by the United States.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @Trivia Man:

      IMHO Iran is potentially the most compatible culture in the middle east. Such a rich and deep culture they could be our strongest allies. 

      I think about this with some frequency. So much human potential.

      Selfishly, it’s a place I would love, love, love to visit.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      AxelFoley

      @Chetan Murthy:

      @Baud: One doesn’t need to support the Iranian regime, to oppose our war on Iran. Nor does one need to support the Iranian regime, to feel sympathy for the common people of Iran.

      Are you saying one does not simply walk into Iran?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Socolofi

      UK has also sent its embassy people home.

      Feels like a weekend attack.

      The thing is, until Iran actually demonstrates they can defend themselves and aren’t just a paper tiger… they’re gonna get this treatment. I do feel badly for the people there. The regime, on the other hand… this said, firing missiles at targets won’t do anything to change said regime.

      I do kinda wonder if Russia hadn’t been bled dry by Ukraine if things are different.

      BTW, for those knowledgable on middle-east relations… is blasting Iran and say their oil-producing ability a great thing for Saudi Arabia? I just kinda wonder if this isn’t their $2B investment in Kushner paying off.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Chetan Murthy

      @AxelFoley: Ha.  I’ve been musing about re-reading LotR (last time I read it, I was in high school (I think?  I know I read it in middle school, but I’m sure I read it a few more times than that).

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Ohio Mom

      The stock market may close this afternoon but it is most likely going to open again on Monday. But maybe there’s something about shorting stocks or something similar going on? This is above my pay grade.

      My only question is, how long is this going to go on? Is this one of those bomb and run home things or another Iraq-Afghanistan epic?

      Reply
    47. 47.

      prostratedragon

      @Suzanne:  So, there are many of us who think this. The bungling is roughly as old as I am, at least.

       

      ETA Don’t forget that the present odious regime there was a backlash to our original bungling of installing Pahlevi.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      WTFGhost

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): The only thing they can do is threaten him with impeachment and removal, and, since they gelded themselves during his first term, he’s not afraid of that.

      Thing is, he’s a sadist, per his biographer, so I wonder if he gets off on stepping over each bright red line with a smirk on his face, “I bet they’ll let me invade Iran and take the oil!” and so forth.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Chetan Murthy

      @NotMax: By the time I finished college I’d read (and re-read) LotR, The Hobbit, The Silmarillion, and Unfinished Tales.  I was that sort of fan.  Then I discovered “literature” in grad school, and didn’t read SF&F again until maybe a decade ago.  Hence my -musing- on whether to re-read.

      A lot of the SF&F I loved as a kid, just doesn’t hold up now.  Ah well.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Trivia Man

      @japa21: I have been of this opinion since the Shah. I kept wondering what would happen if we didnt prop up that regime for decades. We put him in and foubled down continuously ling past his expiration.

      The best time to cut the shah loose was before we installed him. The second best time was any day after that.

      Turkish proverb: no matter how far you have gone down the wrong road, turn back.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Chetan Murthy

      @WTFGhost: TImothy Snyder wrote that if Trump tries to put boots on the ground in Iran, he won’t finish out the year, much less his term, as President.  B/c “quagmire”.

      For the sake of innocent Iranians, I guess I have to hope we don’t find out.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Jeffro

      he’s not only SO craven that he’s going to time the strikes until after. the. stock. market. closes…

      …he’s so dumb, and the people around him are so incompetent, that we all know about this already.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Geminid

       

       

      @WaterGirl: I don’t think any of us want to bombed either, even though we don’t like the government. But what if ICE had killed 20,000+ protesters last month, including some executed at hospitals? You might not object to seeing your government’s installations bombed if that was the case.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      gene108

      @Chetan Murthy:

      I am certain as can be, that America’s hegemony is over, and with it, the Long American Century. Every American living and their children will pay for this insanity, and also that of Dubya.

      I would add in grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

      The white Christian nationalist agenda of this administration is now the core principle of the Republican party. They can’t back away from it without alienating their base.

      This agenda is antithetical to broad shared prosperity.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      ArchTeryx

      @Geminid: If that were the case it would be Civil War II and it wouldn’t be any cold Civil War, either. After a massacre like that, guaranteed people would realize nonviolence isn’t going to work and start arming up and shooting back. That’s a bridge even most authoritarian countries do not want to cross, but Iran crossed it.

      This regime would happily kill tens of thousands of people, but the evil people running that DHS show want to do it out of sight. You know, kind of like the Nazis did.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      I meant that they should’ve never given the president this much power in the first place. The constitution gives Congress the ability to declare war and it should’ve remained more restricted

      Reply
    65. 65.

      trollhattan

      @West of the Rockies:

      Iraq-Iran showed the folly of any such move. We have no way to prep and land the vast number of troops necessary to hold even a small chunk o’ ground and what then? Meanwhile, Iran has a stranglehold on all shipping in and out of the Gulf. Good times.

      Trump, he of the nanosecond attention span—”hey, boobies!”—thinks he can snatch the Grand Ayatollah just like Maduro after flinging a few bombs and missiles around. Hate to be the Pentagon dude drawing the short straw, tasked to ‘splaining that to Donny.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Jeffro

      OT (or is it?) here’s a cool quote:

      in the words of philosopher Kwame Anthony Appiah: “In life, the challenge is not so much to figure out how best to play the game; the challenge is to figure out what game you’re playing.  If you’re playing the game you want to play, the way you want to play it, you’ve already won.”

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Suzanne

      I had asked earlier in the week why Janet Mills was fairly unpopular in Maine (has the lowest approval rating of any Dem governor in the country). Came across this piece this morning, which was somewhat enlightening. While I have doubt that sexism is a factor….. I think there’s some local stuff going on.

      Mills has had some clashes with organized labor during her time as governor. In 2019 and 2021, she vetoed labor-backed measures aimed at strengthening the power of a third party’s rulings in disputes over public-sector workers’ wages, insurance and retirement. The measure remains a priority for the Maine AFL-CIO.
      In her 2021 veto letter, Mills wrote the bill would delegate “the power of the purse to unelected officials, no matter how those individuals are selected.”
      Sullivan described labor’s relationship with Mills as “adversarial.”
      “So Janet Mills is not somebody we will support,” he said. “And if, for some odd reason, she ends up going off some miracle win against Graham Platner, you’ll probably see a lot of unions supporting Collins.”

      Shawn Fain said that the UAW is supporting Platner.

      Crazy shit.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      bbleh

      From what I’ve read, that YUGE force they’ve assembled over there has a limited shelf-life — use it or bring it back.  I think to bring it back now, with nothing having happened in the “peace talks,” would be portrayed as TACOing, and that would be unacceptable, for him and for minions like Kegseth.  So my money’s on “yes” — up from 50% to 2/3.  But he IS capricious, and he’s increasingly checked-out, so for sure nothing is for sure!

      Reply
    70. 70.

      trollhattan

      I’m here for this, avec popcorn. Real butter.

      “Paramount should enjoy its growing news monopoly while they have it because when Democrats win back power we are going to break up these anti-democratic information conglomerates. All of them.”

      — Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT)

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Soprano2

      I think about my college boyfriend’s family, and wonder if they managed to come here over the years. They didn’t live in Tehran, they lived in a city in a different part of the country. This is such an idiotic thing for them to do.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      gene108

      @japa21:

      I’ve been saying that for decades. Bush II really screwed the pooch after 9/11 in many ways. But one of the biggest was not accepting Iran’s offer of assistance in going after bin Laden. It was a real chance to at the very least start on working on Middle East issues in a civilized way.

      One of the first things Bush, Jr. did was break the Agreed Framework the Clinton administration had negotiated with North Korea for North Korea to stop its nuclear weapons program.

      They then made a bunch of demands, like Trump is doing with Iran, that North Korea had to meet before Bush & Co. might start negotiations. Bush, jr. then called North Korea part of the Axis of Evil.

      NK went ahead restarted their nuclear weapons program. By 2006, they had become a nuclear weapons state.

      Where I’m going with this is Trump’s foreign policy saber rattling and bullying etc. isn’t a big departure from where the Republican establishment was under Bush, Jr.

      I mean every Republican running in 2016 said they’d get the USA out of the JCPOA Obama negotiated with Iran.

      The only difference in foreign policy between Trump and more establishment Republicans is Trump’s hatred of NATO, which has now become the mainstream Republican position.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Old Man Shadow

      @NotMax: The Silmarillion is still one of my favorite books. If only for the tale of Beren and Luthien. The first mortal and immortal love that accomplished the impossible together of retrieving one of the namesake gems, of bending the heart of the god of death, and moving the Valar to come to the aid of Middle Earth before sailing away together into the stars.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      jonas

      @Socolofi: The Saudis and other Gulf countries are probably betting that Hamas and Hezbollah (Iran’s two main client forces in the region) have been degraded enough that the blowback from attacking Iran will be minimized. What I don’t know enough to judge, though, is how much of a threat Iran still poses to Saudi oil fields or terminals in the Persian Gulf. If things really go pear shaped and Iran can retaliate by striking ships or oil infrastructure around the Gulf, then we’ll be in some real shit.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      bbleh

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): yes, it is exactly that.  And likewise in a lot of other areas, eg funds allocation (and re-allocation).  There ARE reasons to allow the executive some latitude to respond to emergencies, and allowing that DOES mean some risks if an executive operates in bad faith — as this one is doing.  But I think Congress has gone far beyond that in many areas for a long time. They don’t want responsibility; they don’t want to make decisions.  And of course that’s even more the case now, when the balance of power is held by the most “centrist” — ie timorous — members.

      Congress is pretty much a nonentity right now.  It makes a bad situation very much worse.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Captain C

      @ArchTeryx:

      This regime would happily kill tens of thousands of people, but the evil people running that DHS show want to do it out of sight. You know, kind of like the Nazis did.

      That’s why they’re buying up warehouses.

      (Well, that and the probable grift.)

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Chetan Murthy

      @gene108: Stephen Walt was interviewed in Foreign Affairs (I saw it on YT, can’t paste à link on my phone) and he called the US under Trump a “predatory hegemon”.  Sarah C.M. Paine I think wouldn’t mince words. And would call us an empire.  She has only brutal scorn for empires, arguing that their ears are always negative sum, and they create enemies and not friends.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      trollhattan

      @bbleh:

      Yeah, I’m not LGM’s Farley or anything but a carrier strike group at sea has to return to port to refit, repair, maintain, etc. and these were snatched from other deployments for the Iran staredown.

      How many ships and personnel comprise one carrier group? A lot.

      A carrier strike group (CSG) is a type of carrier battle group of the United States Navy.[1] It is an operational formation composed of roughly 7,500 personnel, usually an aircraft carrier, at least one cruiser, a destroyer squadron of at least two destroyers or frigates,[2] and a carrier air wing of 65 to 70 aircraft. A carrier strike group, on occasion, also includes submarines, attached logistics ships and a supply ship. The carrier strike group commander operationally reports to the commander of the numbered fleet, who is operationally responsible for the area of waters in which the carrier strike group is operating.

      Strike groups comprise a principal element of U.S. power projection capability; a single supercarrier holds enough firepower to rival the air forces of entire nations. Previously referred to as “carrier battle groups” (a term still used by other nations), they are often referred to by the carrier they are associated with (e.g., Enterprise Strike Group). As of March 2023 there are 11 carrier strike groups in the U.S. Navy.

      BTW, Iran has considerable shore-to-ship missile assets, as the Houthis have been demonstrating.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      tobie

      I feel like we haven’t been properly lied into this war, not even in a perfunctory manner.

      I keep on asking myself why the hell we’re doing this. War’s a last resort for most people. Using it as a first resort for unstated reasons makes no sense.

      I’m reminded that all the AI wargaming the Pentagon did recommended war, and all I can think is that that diplomacy is an art — embodied intelligence, historical intelligence, and a moral sense — that no computer system can mimic. We’re becoming more like machines everyday.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @WaterGirl:

      but I think it’s fair to say that none of us wants to be bombed.

      Hell, the way my day’s going? Getting bombed over the weekend IS MOST DEFINITELY an option.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Suzanne

      @Professor Bigfoot: Yes.

      From what I read of LGM, he says that union households voted for Harris. Which would make sense, because there’s lots of service workers in unions. Very often, service workers are women and people of color.

      I don’t know that we have any data breaking out specifically how men in unions voted.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      ArchTeryx

      @Captain C: Bingo. Warehouses aren’t fit for humans in long term habitation. They’re meant to be death camps in disguise, and I think more and more people are getting wise to that after the Alligator Auschwitz debacle.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      trollhattan

      @Suzanne: Shawn Fain said that the UAW is supporting Platner.

      Does Maine, uh, have a lot of auto manufacturing? I haz confused, unless UAW is like the teamsters in representing labor groups far removed from their core constituency.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      We do better in union households than nonunion households across the board. If you include government employees, we might have won union households. I’m confident we didn’t win UAW households or trades in general.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: I don’t know. I do know that, here in PA, the steelworkers union endorsed Harris, but the rank-and-file largely didn’t vote for her, because Biden was going to stop the sale of US Steel to Nippon.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Socolofi: I’m not sure Iran is a paper tiger. As Ukraine has shown, warfare is shifting to dronefare. The Iranians have drone manufacturing down. They produce cheaply and quickly. We’ve turned into a nation that can’t fix the toilets on our ships.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      jonas

      So if this thing really does happen at 4 today, and the Iranians, having been given a several hours heads-up by these geniuses at Newsmax, manage to down a couple of our planes or capture sailors or airmen, whose fault is that going to be?

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Geminid

      @gene108: One difference between now and twenty years ago is that a significant portion of Republican base voters will oppose this war. Bush had united Republican Party behind him went to war war Iraq in 2003. That won’t be case for Trump going to with Iran in 2026. However, Congressional Republicans will back him unless and until the war goes sideways.

      That’s one of the reasons this war would be a gamble: it’s a political gamble. But it would be military gamble too. It could turn out a number of ways, and I don’t anyone really knows how it will turn out.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Captain C

      @jonas:

      So if this thing really does happen at 4 today, and the Iranians, having been given a several hours heads-up by these geniuses at Newsmax, manage to down a couple of our planes or capture sailors or airmen, whose fault is that going to be?

      Obama’s.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      jonas

      @bbleh: Yeah, I remember during both Gulf wars how just keeping the stuff we had, particularly planes and helicopters, in running order during the operation was a massive logistical lift.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Suzanne

      @trollhattan: According to Wikipedia:

      UAW members in the 21st century work in industries including autos and auto parts, health care, casino gambling, and higher education.

       I didn’t dig enough to see how many workers they have in Maine.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Chetan Murthy: ​

      One doesn’t need to support the Iranian regime, to oppose our war on Iran. Nor does one need to support the Iranian regime, to feel sympathy for the common people of Iran.

      This.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Geminid

      @jonas: The Iranians have prepared for an attack and they expect one. But 4pm Eastern Time is 11:30pm Tehran time, I think. Seems like 3am local time would be more suitable.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      MattF

      I guess I’m somewhat skeptical about all this, because Trump. Of course, it’s all possible… I’d look for various international actors deciding that right now would be a great time to advance their agendas. So, e.g., I read that Pakistan is, right now, bombing Kabul and Kandahar. And so forth.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      bbleh

      And ANOTHER thing …

      Roughly 20% of global petroleum production passes through the Straits of Hormuz.  And while the US doesn’t consume much oil from that region, oil is (broadly speaking) fungible, its price is set globally, and Saudi is still (afaik) the world’s “swing producer,” meaning the ones who can quickly increase or decrease production to affect prices.  What’s gonna happen if we start making bombing runs and launching missiles?  Even if the Iranians don’t try to retaliate by attacking shipping (and why wouldn’t they?), won’t shippers reduce or shut down operations entirely, at least for a while, to reduce their own risks?  What’s gonna happen to gas prices — and the price of everything that moves with petroleum-based fuels, ie EVERYTHING — if/when that happens?

      The stupidity, it is colossal, it is breathtaking …

      Reply
    121. 121.

      laura

      @Professor Bigfoot: The trade union that I worked for, and was a member of, did internal polling in 2016 (and likely in 2020 after I retired), and the results were an absolute refusal to consider a vote for Hillary Clinton, so I’ll venture that the majority would have refused to vote for Kamala Harris. The majority of white men, and their ladies’ auxillary, will not countenance any sharing of power, and the results of that are that we are stuck with a mad man, literally shithouse rat crazy and is burning this place down around us, and is Olympic torching said fire to the rest of the globe.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      ArchTeryx

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: The Simillarion wasn’t a novel it was a history book. And written by a history professor. You don’t get much drier than that, and that’s a shame; some of the actual stories in it are absolutely epic, but spelled out like a history textbook. The History Guy on YouTube puts 10x the feeling into his retelling of historical events thatn Tolkien did in his fictional history, and he ALSO is a history professor IIRC. You don’t have to make history dry as dust.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      tam1MI

      As for why now with Iran, my guess is because ordering attacks on other countries is a power Piggy can exercise without restraint, at least at first. Since SCOTUS took away the arbitrary tariff power, Trump needs a new plaything to feel big and tough.

      The other possibility is that they remember the short-term bump that Bush got for lying us into war in Iraq and are doing this in a desperate attempt to get the approval ratings back up.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Suzanne

      @laura: Erik Loomis has pointed out in his writing that union households voted for Harris. I don’t know if we have a good breakdown on the vote margin or how many of those union members are people of color or women. I also don’t know one measures how a household votes.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @tam1MI: Yeah, definitely in “wag the dog” territory here. They’re hoping for the proverbial “short victorious war” to make up for domestic issues, and, well, historically, that gambit tends to work … poorly.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      J.

      If Trump does attack Iran and it goes as expected (i.e., very badly), assuming civilization (such as it is) survives (questionable), I have to think this will help Democrats in the midterms (assuming Trump doesn’t trump up an emergency and cancel them)

      Also, both the WaPo and NYT online front pages have the Trump Administration attacking Anthropic, not Iran.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Geminid

      @Suzanne: Pollsters might measure “union households” by asking respondents whether they are union member or if anyone in their household is.

      But I you may have misspelled Eric Gloomis’s last name.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Another Scott

      @Suzanne: Thanks for the info.

      I get the feeling more is going on there, but who knows.  Maybe I’ll find the time to do some more digging around later…

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      Old Man Shadow

      @Paul in KY: Yeah. I suppose god of death might be inaccurate as much as god of the dead. He strikes me a lot like Tolkien’s version of Hades: the Valar whose job is to make sure the dead get sorted where they need to go. But he heard Luthien’s song and felt compassion for the first time and said, “Alright you and your man can go back.”

      Although, I did get their ultimate fate wrong in the previous post, they weren’t the one who sailed to the stars. That was the husband of his granddaughter.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Suzanne

      @Geminid: Well, yes. But let’s say you have a family of four: one union member and three additional voting-age members of the household. Does one of them voting for Harris mean that “the household voted for Harris”? What about if that voter isn’t the union member? Like, I am in a union household, but I am not in a union. Are they counting me? I have data methodology questions!

      Anyway, my original question was really about wondering what is going on in Maine that seems to have gotten Mills crosswise with Dems. I should note that, here in PA, Dems do a great deal to emphasize their support of organized labor. That’s not a progressive-vs-moderate thing, either. It’s an old-school Dems thing.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      trollhattan

      @Suzanne:

      I would imagine SEIU swings Democratic heavily.

      Construction trades unions? Bet they’re damn Trumpy.

      Will add Nevada is heavily impacted by the hospitality unions and has gone both directions the last few elections. Important western swing state.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Raoul Paste

      If I didn’t know better, I’d say that Emperor Tang is trying to goad Iran into a terrorist attack within the United States.  And I’m afraid we all know what happens next.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      Another Scott

      @Another Scott:

      Ok, here’s her veto letter (2021 – LD 677 – 2 page .pdf).

      Makes sense to me, but I don’t live there.

      Contemporary reporting from the Maine Beacon.

      It looks to me like the legislature was pretty evenly divided on this and other things. Maybe Mills felt she needed to stake out a more centrist position. Dunno.

      Here’s hoping that Mainers make the right choice in the primary and aren’t dominated by outside actors…

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      Paul in KY

      @Old Man Shadow: Mandos (the Valar) is the warden of ‘Mandos’. This is the purgatory/clink where Elves who’s physical bodies have died must go to do penance before being granted another physical body and re-entry into Eldamar/Valinor.

      Mandos does not control the Doom of Man. That is beyond his purview.

      Your stay in Mandos (the clink) is determined by your self-reflection/regret for actions/crimes that have you in there and then Mandos (the Valar) is the entity that judges that your time in Mandos (the clink) is served. Some are probably still there (Feanor, a couple sons of his, Eol and his kid).

      Reply
    147. 147.

      Baud

      @trollhattan:

      I would imagine SEIU swings Democratic heavily.

      Construction trades unions? Bet they’re damn Trumpy

       

      My understanding as well. I don’t think the construction trades have had much to say in Trump 2.0. At least not that’s come across my view. Other unions have stepped up.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Suzanne

      @trollhattan:

      I would imagine SEIU swings Democratic heavily.

      Construction trades unions? Bet they’re damn Trumpy.

      That’s my guess, too. But just a guess….. haven’t seen data.

      I have seen some data that people in construction and contracting are a heavily GOP-leaning group. But that’s not breaking out unionized vs. non-unionized.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      artem1s

      If it is a bluff, it’s a large and expensive one.

      these posturing assholes are not ready for the whirlwind they are about to reap. for some reason I’m suddenly remembering the 1980s barracks bombings
      and the service men and women that President Bonespurs called suckers and losers are going to pay the price for their incompetence.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      tobie

      @Suzanne: Well, Platner this week posted a few comments worthy of the Protocols of the Elder of Zion, so I guess that means that Shawn Fain is okay with that. Platner’s an idiot with a checkered past who as late as 2020 was posting on Reddit that he went to Iraq to kill people and thought the whole thing was an “excellent experience.”

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      Rarely has a union member’s endorsement moved me never to buy an auto manufactured in Michigan again. A KIA or Hyundai it will be.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Martin

      @Suzanne: All of the polling I saw heading into 2024 showed that union support was in favor of Democrats, however, there was a large standard deviation depending on what kind of union. Police union – Trump. Automaker – Trump. Coal miners – Trump. Nurses union – Harris.

      Notably, the unions that are most rapidly shrinking are the manufacturing/trades ones, and the ones most likely to also back Trump. The unions that are more rapidly expanding are the service ones, and the ones most likely to back Harris. The service unions are also not what we historically picture when we think of a union, we think of the manufacturing ones.

      The LV culinary union, the one that Trump was trying to curry with the ‘no tax on tips’ endorsed Harris

      I suppose the NHL players union was pro-Trump as well. Fuckers.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Baud

      @Martin:

      endorsed Harris

       

      Even with the trades, there is often a split between who the leadership endorses and who the membership votes for. UAW endorsed Harris too.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      Suzanne

      @tobie: I don’t support Platner and never have. I was wondering why more Maine Dems aren’t supporting Mills. I know very little about Maine and its politics.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      Old Man Shadow

      @Paul in KY: As I recall, men also entered the halls of Mandos, but briefly as a transit to beyond Arda where their fate was unknown to the Valar.

      But I did forget that Mandos had to run up Luthien’s request to Manwe who then took it to Eru Illvater before it was granted that she could give up her immortality and live a mortal life with Beren.

      But Mandos is still a Hades analog to me, just one within a more Catholic mythological framework.

      Still I love that story and judging by how many little details I’ve forgotten, I need to go read it again.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      Martin

      @Baud: Yeah, but Harris won Vegas pretty handily – and Reno. Lost the rest of the state though.

      Let’s not also lose sight of the fact that manufacturing/trade unions tend to have white male members and service unions tend to have women of color as members. Like, there’s a lot of correlation that transcends the union itself.

      Reply
    156. 156.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Just a reminder that it’s part of Project 2025 explicit agenda to declare anything having to do with LGB-and-especially-T to be inherently pornographic—and then ban all porn.

      GOP Bill Would Ban LGBTQ Books In Schools Nationwide

      H.R. 7661 is an anti-trans bill, and tucked within its provisions are those that ban books for those under 18 that “include sexually oriented material.” This is the same vague language used in numerous states across the U.S. to ban books from public schools and public libraries. This bill includes “lewd” and “lascivious” dancing as prohibited topics or themes. No such books for young readers exist, but facts don’t matter to a regime seeking total and complete control.

      The bill goes on to further define “sexually oriented material” as anything broaching the topics of “gender dysphoria or transgenderism.” The latter is an intentionally harmful word used as a cudgel to harm trans people. Such a broad definition also ensures that this kind of bill could be applicable in any situation where it would benefit the banners. It isn’t a stretch to see a bill like this used to outright ban all books by or about LGBTQ+ people under the guise of it being “sexually oriented.”

      Reply
    161. 161.

      jonas

      @tam1MI: Yeah, but as Geminid was saying upthread, war with Iran polls terribly, including with large swathes of the GOP base. Why would they try to goose their poll numbers by doing something likely — very likely — to make them worse, and that could be absolutely catastrophic politically if the operation goes badly or drags out and we start seeing casualties? I think they’re simply high on their own supply and assume this will just be like the Venezuela operation or something. They’re also simply bugfuck nuts and, as I’m fond of pointing out, not very smart.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      Geminid

      @Suzanne: I want to see more polling from Maine before I assume Mills has gotten crosswise with Democrats there. The latest primary poll shows Mills way behind Platner. That was the “Pinetree Poll” from the University of New Hampshire.

      But another independent poll showed Mills with a lead in the primary. That one was last month. So I want to see more data.

      I think there will be debates, and they ought to get a lot of attention both inside and outside Maine.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      Paul in KY

      @Old Man Shadow: I think it’s an epic read, just given in a dry (these things happened oh so long ago) manner.

      FWIW, I think Glaurung is so much more devious/evil than Smaug and would be a great cinematic foe if the Hurin/Turin stuff was ever done in a film.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      Geminid

      @jonas: I think the people in the White and the Pentagon know a war with Iran will be an entirely different proposition than the one with Venezuela, which wasn’t really a war at all. If they go to war it will be in spite of the difficulty, not because they’re unaware of it.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      scav

      @Sister Golden Bear: Hell, given that more children watch TV etc than read, they’ll have to go against those platforms as well.  Will any beer or cars or random pharmaceuticals ever be sold again in this nation is all bikini-clad models with clear evidence of top-side gender enhancing surgery are forbidden from dancing?  Hell, I think 3/4s plus of Dumpters PR lip-flappers and legal team wouldn’t pass the surgery and dress-clause.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      E.

      I just spent $9.00 for a pound of the cheapest ground beef at Wal Mart. I don’t buy meat often but that seemed kind of expensive.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      Martin

      @Professor Bigfoot: Yeah, I think it’s the critical factor as well. But I’ll add that a lot of Trumps support seems to be coming from communities in crisis – dying rural areas, dying unions, etc. And I think there’s more causation between those things – white communities trying to preserve their whiteness at the expense of their economic future and now paying that price – than we give credit to.

      Reply
    172. 172.

      Geminid

      In OSINT news, “The Intel Frog” has leapt back into action. His Twitter account was inactive for a few days on account of a surgery but it’s back up now, tracking airplane movements

      Ed. Another commentator posted a picture of an Iron Dome battery being set accross the street from the Israeli Knesset building

      Reply
    174. 174.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @prostratedragon:

      Totally apart from the cruelty of this policy, how in the ever-loving blue-eyed fuck are Scouting America’s membership policies any business of the Secretary of Defence? Why does he get to weigh in and set policy for the Scouts?

      Reply
    176. 176.

      ArchTeryx

      @SiubhanDuinne: The Scouts are a private organization, not a government one. If they get military funding he can threaten that, but otherwise, he has zero leverage over them.

      And yet they’re complying in advance.

      Reply
    178. 178.

      Timill

      @E.: Must be a local thing? My local WM (Oak Ridge, TN) is advertising $6-$8 per lb for ground beef, and even “Marketside Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef, 93% Lean/7% Fat, 1 lb” is $7.62

      Me, I buy 2 lb of mixed ground pork & beef at Kroger for $8.

      Reply
    179. 179.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @ArchTeryx:

      What disturbs me is their willingness to comply in advance when this administration is so deeply unpopular and what they’re doing is causing a backlash. What do they think will happen once Democrats have control of the federal government again?

      Reply
    181. 181.

      prostratedragon

      @SiubhanDuinne@ArchTeryx:  According to one of the comments, the Boy Scouts get some DOD co-operation for a couple of their programs, like Sea Scouts. But they could damn well continue the organization without it, and no doubt even still offer some nautical programs.

      Reply
    182. 182.

      Geminid

      @Suzanne: Yeah, these are independent phenomena. But I think Mills’s approval will be in part be reflected by the horse race numbers.

      One interesting aspect of this contest is that Mills is pretty much a known quantity, while Platner is new to the scene.

      Ed. He’s done a lot of well-attended town halls.

      Reply
    185. 185.

      Suzanne

      @Geminid: I think there’s been an odd decoupling of approval ratings from the polls. Like, we have all noticed how much FFOTUS’s approval rating has slid. But that in no way means that, if they held the election today, the outcome would be any different. “Do you approve or disapprove of the way XXX person is doing their job?” is not the same as “Would you vote for XXX, YYY, ZZZ, or someone else?”.

      Reply
    187. 187.

      JaySinWA

      @Suzanne: I don’t think the decoupling of approval and voting is new. I’ve always been surprised by the vote vs approval numbers.

      ETA relative approval between candidates is different from overall approval.

      Reply
    188. 188.

      prostratedragon

      @E.@Timill: It’s about $7/lb at Sam’s Club in Chicago, but beef prices are rising here as well. I used to get a 3-pack of 80/20 at Whole Foods for $15, as recently as a year ago. I see now it’s $20.

       
      Oh yeah — in that connection, nepobobby says, “Let them eat liver.”

      Reply
    189. 189.

      Geminid

       

       

      @Martin: That would be why Platner leads Mills– if he in fact leads Mills. Normally, someone with Platner’s baggage wouldn’t have a chance.

      Reply
    190. 190.

      Martin

      @JaySinWA: Yes, relative approval means a lot. High negatives aren’t a problem if your opponent has high negatives, which is why so much political messaging is centered on driving up your opponents negatives.

      Reply
    192. 192.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Martin:

      From what I saw on Wiki, they used to be associated with them, for over a century, but the Mormon Church officially ended their affiliation and sponsorship of the Scouts in 2019

      Reply
    193. 193.

      Martin

      @Geminid: Yeah, well, lack of baggage isn’t getting any problems solved. You have a whole country basically screaming ‘do something!’ and we don’t much care any longer if the person doing something has baggage. Hence Trump winning. Problem is that Trump isn’t doing the ‘something’ that voters wanted.

      One of our best warnings is ‘problems have a way of getting solved’. That’s a warning to people of good character that they gotta fucking act. Good character isn’t sufficient.

      Reply
    194. 194.

      Martin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Officially maybe, but they are deep in the organization. Every Mormon kid is expected to do scouts. They’re the anchor population. And that change in association came with the decision to admit girls into scouts. So basically everyone is allowed in scouts except for a handful of trans kids.

      Reply
    195. 195.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @Martin: “The Americans are going to be none too pleased about this.”

      “I promised them Le Chiffre.  They got Le Chiffre.”

      “They got his body.”

      “If they wanted his soul, they should have made a deal with a priest.”

      The voters wanted change, and they’re getting change.  Perhaps they should have been more specific and discerning.  But please, continue to back Platner.  That’s not going to blow up in people’s faces at all.

      Reply
    196. 196.

      Geminid

      @Martin: That’s the argument for Platner. But I still think Platner’s baggage would sink him in a race against Susan Collins. We may get to see if that’s true or not.

      Reply
    197. 197.

      tobie

      @Martin: I don’t agree with this entirely. People voted for Republicans to control all three branches of govt and then act surprised when the minority party they voted out can’t turn everything around all at once, Rambo style. So they gravitate toward loudmouths who promise, in true autocratic fashion, quick action, violent change, upending everything. Firebreathers like Platner and Abughazaleh. They want to burn it all down. What does burning it all down mean: punishing the enemies of the people. And who are the historic enemies of the people? The Jews. Charlotte Clymer and Jill Filipovic are the only pundits on the left who have recognized the scapegoating on the left. What a depressing moment to be alive.

      Reply
    199. 199.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @tobie: Don’t forget Black people, too.  The constant harassment and attacks on prominent Black figures by these people is by design.  So is David Hogg’s stupid crusade and his bids for attention.

      Reply
    201. 201.

      cmorenc

      @Trivia Man:  Tehran is similar to Salt Lake City?  Including world-class ski areas like Alta and Snowbird in nearby suburbs, and served by regularly scheduled municipal buses to the ski areas?

      Reply
    205. 205.

      WTFGhost

      @Parfigliano: We’re fighting this for Trump’s war-stiffy… don’t try to glorify it as a sop thrown to AIPAC or something.

      (I’m sorry, I’m in *that* cynical a mood today, and I hope I don’t sound like I’m dumping on you over it.)

       

      @Baud: You know, if they do a laproscope into your abdomen to check your appendix, they’re likely to remove your appendix, even if it’s fine, so the laproscopy scar won’t make doctors (falsely) assume your appendix is out, and rule out appendicitis too early.

      I feel like the same thing should be done with hymens to avoid any question of this, like, every big girl who hits menarche gets her first doctor’s exam (hopefully with a kindly OB/Gyn), and they make sure the hymen won’t interfere with future activities, and, totally informs anyone who cares that the hymen was removed for medical reasons.

      Unless there’s some other virginity test I don’t know about, like seeing if you can make a young maid blush, which sounds like fun, but not the basis of any rule of law.

      The red states would find a way to call it “genital mutilation,” of course, but hopefully, by then, they look all Handsmaid’s Tale-ish, and people recoil from their very sight, much less their *touch*.

       

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: That is what scares me. Everyone seems to think we’re safe on those big, strong, ships, but I also know a crude uranium airbust atomic bomb would sink all of our ships. Why does that, in particular, scare me? Because a ballistic missile, delivering a uranium a-bomb warhead, wouldn’t need to *hit* anything. It would just need to detonate. As I understand it, it’s the threat against pretty much any surface navy.

      Some chemical weapons, and, of course, bio weapons, may also not need a direct hit. Then there’s first person drones,

      Then, there’s ballistic missiles, which can be intercepted, but can also overwhelm air defense, and it really doesn’t take more than one ballistic missile to ruin the day for a ship’s complement.

      Then you get to the part where this war has no lawful basis in US or international law, and where Trump thinks it’s a war crime if the Iranians fight back. Oh, yeah, and you have Trump, who actively likes to hurt people. He’ll firebomb a city to try to kill the Central Park 5, and he doesn’t care that they’re not in that city, nor that they’ve been exonerated, he wants them dead!

       

      @Captain C: Naw, but you’re close. It’ll be Biden’s fault, just like Afghanistan where Trump set forces below “force protection” levels but it was all Biden’s fault people died.

      It’ll be Obama’s fault for elevating “sleepy Joe” to a position where he could humiliate the Trump administration with clearly better policy decisions. If Biden hadn’t won, Trump wouldn’t have had to be sew meen this term.

      Reply
    206. 206.

      prostratedragon

      @cmorenc:

      Tehran skyline. An Iranian friendvyears ago talked about skiing, which is popular in Iran among those who can afford it. He was from Tabriz but familiar with Tehran, so not sure which place or both he meant.

      Reply
    209. 209.

      Suzanne

      @tobie: I would include Muslim and Arab-Americans in that list. One of the more distressing things I’ve witnessed since the election has been Democrats who have turned a blind eye to blatant Islamophobia, saying that Arab-Americans didn’t vote for Harris, so who cares? Let them figure it out.

      If we are genuinely anti-bigotry as a core value….. that means for everybody. If we only care about bigotry toward Dem-leaning cohorts of people… well, I’m not here for that.

      Reply
    210. 210.

      prostratedragon

      @Matt McIrvin:  I eat it about weekly — usually chicken not beef — because even with supplements I’m iron-deficient. And I like the stuff. But vitamin A poisoning …

      Reply
    211. 211.

      WTFGhost

      @JaySinWA: Man. And most ground beef sucks, anyway. (I’m sorry if that sounds snobbish – it’s just, I’d rather wait for a cheap roast to be on sale, than eat ground beef any longer.)

      @Martin: To be fair, the Haitian community wasn’t hated by all Rs when Trump bellowed they’re eating dogs and cats; nor was whatever community Noem suggested supported effing cannibalism!

      @E.: OMG, I wouldn’t buy ground beef at that price, I’d buy any other meat, I’d make pork chops into super-tender pork bits, or make a cheap chuck roast into a beautifully tender slab of shredded meat, or turn chicken into something amazing, maybe not by tenderizing it (because chicken is way tender) but somehow, using my Sous Vide or some other method.

      Um. That said, I’m inspired by the time GhostWife spent in rehab with a broken hip, where I realized I couldn’t mix chicken nuggets and a pre-pack salad any longer, and learned the magic of marinara: tomatoes, onions, garlic, and olive oil, with all the moisture cooked off, until the sauce tastes meaty, from all the saturated fats of the olive oil, mixed with meat, fish, poultry, and OMG pasta, so you didn’t gobble the sauce with a spoon.

       

      @Geminid: You say that as if Trump isn’t stupider than you think, even when you try to account for how stupid Trump is. I’m not saying your analysis is wrong; I’m saying you may have analyzed something in a foolproof manner, without considering the need for an *idiot*-proof manner.

      Face it; Trump would love to be able to describe a few gruesome deaths of folks in Iran. His SOTU proved that, if nothing else.

      Reply
    212. 212.

      Albatrossity

      @Matt McIrvin: Liver is most definitely NOT good for you. One of my biochem professors long ago uttered this unforgettable maxim: “The liver is the cesspool of the body.” Toxins accumulate there. No thanks.

      But I am happy to see RFJjr gobbling it down. Win-win.

      Reply
    213. 213.

      opiejeanne

      @JaySinWA: We paid $10/lb for ground beef at Haggen last week. Usually we have some from Costco in the freezer but we were out and Haggens is closer, it was already 5pm and someone wanted sloppy joes for supper.

      Reply
    214. 214.

      just me

      My manager is Iranian, married to an Iranian, and they both have family in Iran (Tehran). She said that the younger generation, 30 or so, is without hope and backs a war, only because they feel like there is nothing left to lose. Therefore, maybe, just maybe, a war will bring a chance for a change, even though it’s very scary. 

      Reply
    215. 215.

      Geminid

      @WTFGhost: I say that because I’ve followed news about the buildup to this war. This war– if there is a war– has been two months in the making. There has been a lot of coverage of the debate within the White House, including recent guidance from Joint Chiefs Chairman Kaine regarding potential shortfalls of missile interceptors.

      And I didn’t say Trump, I said people in the White House and Pentagon. I could call Susan Wiles a lot of things but I wouldn’t call her stupid. She’s a realist and can recognize the potential political dangers that come with this war.

      I see an expectation that Trump will manage the practical aspects of the war, but I don’t think so. I think it will be Kaine supervising Adm. Cooper, the CENTCOM chief. But this is something I think we may get to see before too long.

      Reply
    218. 218.

      am

      Probably covering ground that other commenters have already covered, but in a crowded race for grotesque behavior this might take the cake.

      The issue of the Iranian government is complex and the US is a natural ally to the protesters.

      Granted the president folded like a cheap suit on his threats to defend them, so they are clearly not the priority.

      But this is a serious. The Millenium Challenge 2002 showed the risks of this and gave a playbook to the RG to follow in an asymmetric defense. I’m sure the results have been processed but there is risk to this. People will die, potentially lots of people.

      To clumsily broadcast threats for a childish understanding of leverage, and then *to say would be after market close* disgusts me.

      On top of all the badness, to telegraph operational plans, to even consider stock market optics in planning. They are so incompetent, venal, and dumb.

      Reply
    219. 219.

      Gvg

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): nuclear era. It was a reaction to the expectation of a surprise nuclear attack with no time to,consult Congress. I don’t know if I can convey how fatalistic everyone was back then.
      our problem isn’t just Trump. We have elected a bunch of ignorant flakes to Congress. It’s been getting worse and worse for over 20 years. They don’t know that they are stupid. This means the voters must be stupid and ignorant also. Not just a few but a lot. How did they get that way and what do we do is the big problem.

      Reply
    220. 220.

      NobodySpecial

      @japa21: I remember a time both Iran and America were sending sports teams in exhibitions to each other. Stuff like weightlifting. Things were slowly getting better and Bush and his neocon shitbirds just HAD to screw that pooch, too.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.