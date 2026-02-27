FWIW, which ain’t much.

Newsmax host says that the US will attack Iran today after Wall Street closes — and that Trump does not need to try to convince Americans that the strikes are a good idea, attacking “fake members of Congress” for asking for the president to explain his decision. www.mediamatters.org/greg-kelly/n… [image or embed] — Media Matters for America (@mmfa.bsky.social) February 27, 2026 at 9:23 AM

The Newsmax people are fascist lickspittles, which is why they are among the regime’s favored propaganda outlets. So it’s possible they have insider info. Or maybe they’re juicing the betting markets.

Perhaps Mike Huckabee is in on it: (NYT)

With the threat of a U.S. strike on Iran looming, the United States embassy in Jerusalem has told its workers that they may leave Israel and warned them that if they want to, it is vital that they do so immediately. The directive came from Ambassador Mike Huckabee in an email to embassy workers at the U.S. mission on Friday, a copy of which was reviewed by The New York Times… Those wishing to leave “should do so TODAY,” Mr. Huckabee continued, urging them to find a flight out of Ben-Gurion Airport to any destination for which they could book passage.

Or maybe he’s just being a dramatic twat. Hard to say.

I feel like we haven’t been properly lied into this war, not even in a perfunctory manner. The same goes for Piggy’s Venezuelan adventure, which left its hated government in place, and Trump is now apparently diverting Venezuela’s oil revenue into an offshore account that he controls?

As for why now with Iran, my guess is because ordering attacks on other countries is a power Piggy can exercise without restraint, at least at first. Since SCOTUS took away the arbitrary tariff power, Trump needs a new plaything to feel big and tough.

People much more knowledgeable than I am on military strategy, maneuvers, ordnance, etc., (i.e., everyone!) seem fairly certain the build-up isn’t a bluff. If it is a bluff, it’s a large and expensive one.

Maybe the unqualified grifters Trump dispatched as envoys can resurrect the basic terms of the Obama deal that Trump blew up because Obama, make it worse for the U.S. and the rest of the world, rebrand it and hand it to Trump to brandish as he makes a climb-down.

Or maybe bombing commences after 4 o’clock PM Eastern time. Y’all’s guess is as good or better than mine.

Open thread.