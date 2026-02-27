Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Night Open Thread

I think this was inevitable:

Forty-one percent of Americans now say they sympathize more with the Palestinians in the Middle East situation, while 36% sympathize more with the Israelis. The five-percentage-point difference is not statistically significant, but it contrasts with a clear lead for the Israelis only a year ago (46% vs. 33%) and larger leads over the prior 24 years.

From 2001 to 2025, Israelis consistently held double-digit leads in Americans’ Middle East sympathies, with the gap averaging 43 points between 2001 and 2018. However, public opinion began narrowing in 2019, several years before the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza. The cumulative effect of gradual changes in U.S. attitudes since then has led to the Israelis no longer being viewed more sympathetically.

I don’t know if this is the correct take on things (and I am sure Adam and many of you know more and will correct me), but I think this is the product of a number of things, one of which is that Republicans and Netanyahu marrying each other and allowing this to become a partisan issue, on top of all of us watching as the Bari Weiss’s of the world expanded anti-Semitism down to the point that having one outspoken Muslim faculty member in a poli-sci department of 70 at Columbia was in and of itself anit-Semitic, as well as everyone of being able to watch them just bulldoze Gaza in front of our eyes and lie directly into the camera and quietly admit to things months later, well, it’s hard to be surprised.

And the tragedy of it this intentional conflation of Jewish people and Israel by folks like Weiss and the Murdochs and all the usual suspects for political purposes is that Jewish people are not monolithic in their beliefs and many if not most American Jews are appalled (from what I remember like half of them overtly state Israel has committed genocide and like 70% fucking HATE Netanyahu), and now they are going to be the victims of the rising acts of real anti-Semitism across the country, meanwhile the Republicans have open and avowed nazis running things, and this issue will somehow only hurt Democrats in elections. It’s fucking maddening.

***

The cruelty is the point:

“After 2012, however, the Boy Scouts lost their way and a once great organization became gravely wounded. Diversity, equity, and inclusion, DEI, crept in. The name was changed to Scouting America. Girls were accepted. The focus on God as the ruler of the universe was watered down to include openness to humanism and earth-centered pagan religions… They even welcomed the destructive myth of gender fluidity and transgenderism to infiltrate their membership,” Hegseth said in a video posted to Twitter.

He then announced major changes at the organization, including new anti-transgender policies. “Scouting America has agreed to comply immediately with the provisions of executive order 14173. This includes reviewing and replacing politicized, divisive, and discriminatory language throughout the organization, programs, and all publications. No more DEI. Zero,” Hegseth said. “The Citizen in Society merit badge that encouraged scouts to explore diversity, equity, inclusion, and identity… that badge has been discontinued. Third, Scouting America will modify its policy to make clear that membership will be based solely on biological sex at birth and not gender identity. That means that the application, any application, will have only two sex designations, male and female, and the application must match the applicant’s birth certificate. Scouting will also make clear that biological boys and girls will not be allowed to occupy or share intimate spaces together, toilets, showers, tents, anywhere like that.”

He closed by saying that he wished Scouting America would return to not allowing girls in the program. “Ideally, I believe the Boy Scouts should go back to being the Boy Scouts, as originally founded, a group that develops boys into men. Maybe someday.”

What he fucking wants is Hitlerjugend.

***

Not a very good day with Bolo. I even called Tamara (who is sick) to yell about how much this dog is driving me insane. He literally will not go near me when Joelle is not here. But he has to go out. So I try to get him to go out into the back yard while keeping maxwell sequestered because he can not be free range outside until I shit a bajillion dollars and get the fence catproofed, and Bolo won’t go out unless I completely leave the room and walk into the bathroom or bedroom. Then he refuses to come in. So I just leave him outside with a bowl of water. And then he howls during my zoom meetings and gets Thurston barking. So I open the door for him to come in and he sees me and bolts outside to the furthest reaches of the yard. It took me 45 minutes to get him inside before my eye doctor appointment today (no prescription change- YAY!). It’s just absolutely maddening.

And even worse, while he is being a terrified asshole and I am ready to just fucking scream, I have to maintain my heart rate and keep a positive voice and flat or positive facial affect and it is just enough to drive you insane. Oh, and top of all that there is the ever present fear he will bolt, because that is what Shiba Inu’s fucking do. And if something happens to him, it will be my fucking fault and Joelle will hold it against me forever and say she won’t but she will.

I am such a likable person, too. I drop food all the time. I give great belly rubs.

*** Update ***

Twenty minutes ago Joelle and I were lying in bed planning the day tomorrow and Bolo came up between us and licked my head and let me touch him. PROGRESS.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    89Comments

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      & now the techno-fascists are controlling what is left of the non-reactionary US MSM, as opposed to your run of the mill plutocratic big businesses:

      David Folkenflik @davidfolkenflik

      Veteran CBS News producer Mary Walsh takes leave (first reported by Guardian) “We’ve been told to aim our reporting at a particular part of the political spectrum. Honestly, I don’t know how to do that.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      prostratedragon

      Now, this here sounds like the birth of comedy:

      I have to maintain my heart rate and keep a positive voice and flat or positive facial affect and it is just enough to drive you insane.

      Good luck, John.

      Meanwhile at the CLE–DET basketball game some major electrical malfunction at the scorers’ table has caused the game horn to be stuck on for several minutes (20 and counting). Hope they can fix it before every soul in there starts yelling.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      scav

      @Baud: Any real surprise that the scouts wouldn’t go to the mat supporting a predator of children (albeit an odd one that seems to prefer girls)?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Maybe Hegseth is waiting for the DeepSeek V4 to come out w/ open source & open weights. /s

      Anyway, this conflagration comes after the Trump DOD used “WarClaude” to assist in its Venezuela kidnapping operation, & had openly admitted that it is forced to use “WarClaude” because it is superior to the alternatives.

      Martin Chorzempa 马永哲 @ChorzempaMartin

      It is hard to overstate how much of an attack on an American business this is. He says no one working with the US military can “conduct any commercial activity with Anthropic.” The closest analogy I can think of is SDN sanctions reserved for the US worst adversaries. It’s a nuclear option far out of proportion to purported “supply chain” risks. Cloud providing Anthropic with compute? Cut off from DoW contracts. This is not just about not buying Claude powered sub systems. Bad.

      The irony is that Dario Amodei has been a vocal proponent for escalating the Sino-US tech war, & for banning the open source/weights competition that threaten Anthropic‘s business. Now his company is poised to be sanctioned in a similar manner as Chinese semiconductor companies, & soon Chinese LLM labs.

      As I wrote in a comment yesterday, Amodei is not a good actor himself. He seems to be quite serious about “AI” safety & “AI” ethnics (unlike Sam Altman or Elon Musk), but only w/ himself playing god & ultimate arbiter. He seems to believe that only an “AGI” entity under Anthropic’s total control can be used safely & ethically. Techno-feudalism for all intents & purposes.

      However, in this particular contretemps, I am favoring Anthropic.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MagdaInBlack

      I am wondering what happened to that dog in the past, that makes him so terrified of  a man ? Is it all men ?

      eta: is it beards, is it tie dye tshirts ?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Scout211

      Hegseth:

      Ideally, I believe the Boy Scouts should go back to being the Boy Scouts, as originally founded, a group that develops boys into child sexual abuse victims for pedophile men. Maybe someday.”

      Fixed it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      realbtl

      I’m an Eagle Scout and am totally pissed at the Scout’s rolling over to this bunch of assholes. Another institutional failure.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Scout211

      Is Pete Hegseth okay? Is he drunk on power or just drunk?

      Defense Secretary Pete Hegsethordered the cancellation of members of the military attending some of the country’s top-ranked colleges and universities on Friday, beginning academic year 2026-27, arguing the schools are teaching the “enemy’s wicked ideologies” to service members. 

      Hegseth, who attended Harvard University for postgraduate studies, said the move would affect institutions like Princeton University, Columbia University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Brown University, Yale University and “others.”

      “We demand that senior service colleges work to sharpen our war fighters on genuine national security issues, not social justice activism. We demand curriculums grounded in the founding principles of this republic, principles that champion the enduring ideals of peace through strength and putting American interests first,” Hegseth said in a video posted on social platform X.

      “We demand universities that invest back into our nation’s prosperity rather than our greatest adversaries,” the Pentagon chief said in the four-minute clip. “It’s common sense.” 

      “Keep them warriors dumb, like we need them to be!”

      “It’s common sense!”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      BQuimby

      Can Joelle wear your shirt while snuggling with Bolo?  Gummies for dogs?  Spring for one consult/training session with an expert at your house?

      As i head close to year 2 with a blind, extremely feral cat I have never been allowed to touch.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RevRick

      @Scout211: Hegseth is a raging misogynistic ideologue. Also, racist, xenophobic and homophobic. But I repeat myself.

      I have a better grasp on what makes modern militaries work. Hegseth idolizes the Russian army which has done so much winning.  He probably fancies himself as a latter day King Leonidas at the battle of Thermopylae. In all likelihood he is unaware that Sparta committed demographic suicide in its quest for warriors.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Shakti

       

      Forty-one percent of Americans now say they sympathize more with the Palestinians in the Middle East situation, while 36% sympathize more with the Israelis. The five-percentage-point difference is not statistically significant, but it contrasts with a clear lead for the Israelis only a year ago (46% vs. 33%) and larger leads over the prior 24 years.

       

      I imagine the small lead is why the government is still writing blank checks of military aid to Israel and why there’s no real appetite among either party’s leaders to cut off the spigot of government money to the Israelis.

      I have lost almost all sympathy for the Israelis as a result of their actions in the last 3.5 years.  I felt sorry for the hostages as humans whom people only seem to care about as collateral damage or pretexts for other actions. I don’t think the US should be giving any military aid or propping up the military budget of a nuclear power to the tune of 30% of their budget anymore.

       

      I would’ve never thought my opinions would’ve changed so drastically.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      debit

      John, what about a smart dog door? If the dog has a microchip you can program it to only open for him.

      You probably don’t want to hear this, but sometimes an animal just doesn’t work out. If you’re stressed and the dog is frightened and unhappy, maybe your home isn’t the one for him.

      ETA: just saw your update.  That’s great progress!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      JaySinWA

      Is the administrations war on Anthropic why we are not at war with Iran yet? I thought we were headed for a 4 o’clock rock today.

      If so, keep up the [not] good fight instead of the [much worse] Iran fight.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Vickie Feminist

      What about Rescue Remedy for dogs?

      If he doesn’t change soon like 3 weeks, pass him on.  In 70 yrs I have had lots of dogs.  Never remember any of them forgetting their biases.  Sorry.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      RevRick

      @realbtl: A woman at the church I served was kind of a pioneer in getting the Boy Scouts to accept women and girls. She became a Scoutmaster and her three sons and her daughter (the youngest) all went through the Boy Scout program. Because she insisted. The daughter is now around fifty, so this was back in the early 80s.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ella in New Mexico

      @Atticus Dogsbody@Baud:

      Since when did the Department of Defense have a say in ANYTHING NOT RELATED TO DEFENSE?

      Why would the Scouts even give a shit what Hegseths DOD wants?  Do we know what the $$$ relationship is they’re holding over their heads?

      I’m so sick of Pete Hegseth. What a complete and total dry drunk dick. he is.  If he’s not sober then he’s just a dick.

      I really think I could beat the living shit out of him  if I ever got him alone. Yes I know I’m a 60 y.o. medical professional who shouldn’t say things like that but I lift 3 times a week and damn would be so gratifying to just lay into and thwamp his stupid ass.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ella in New Mexico

      @JohnCole:

      *** Update ***

      Twenty minutes ago Joelle and I were lying in bed planning the day tomorrow and Bolo came up between us and licked my head and let me touch him. PROGRESS.

      Awwwwwwwwww! He heard your thoughts and he wants to be friends, just needs to get to know you.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      RevRick

      @MagdaInBlack: My daughter adopted a rescue who was absolutely terrified of men. She clearly had been abused. So, the first several times my wife and I visited our daughter in her apartment, the poor dog was beside herself in terror. What I did was nothing. I parked myself on the couch and completely ignored the dog, trying to become as calm a presence as I could. The situation resolved when the dog came to understand that I was not a threat and eventually got close enough to warily sniff me. After about a year, she lay down with her head in my lap. And I gently rested my arm on her floofy body.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Rusty

      The WP issued a corrected story that clarified the Scouts are not barring trans kids, but the anti DEI part remains.  An improvement, but still a cave.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      frosty

      @realbtl: ​
       I am also an Eagle Scout and Cubmaster for my two sons and I’ve been pretty disgusted with National BSA for a long time. I asked the local council about some of the crap coming down and they reassured me that they used their own path and didn’t toe the line.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Soprano2: Hegseth is a wanna be.  He works out with elite units now because he can force it, but he was a leg infantry officer.  No wings, no tabs.  He can fuck off into the sun.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      prostratedragon

      Real men of genius:

      Nvidia, Amazon, Google will have to divest from Anthropic if Hegseth gets his way. This is simply attempted corporate murder. I could not possibly recommend investing in American Al to any investor; I could not possibly recommend starting an Al company in the United States.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @cain:

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      In the most unsurprising development:

      Sharon Goldman

      @sharongoldman

      BREAKING: Sam Altman told OpenAI employees at an all-hands meeting on Friday afternoon that a potential agreement is emerging with the Department of War to use the startup’s AI models and tools, according to a source present at the meeting and a summary of the meeting seen by Fortune. The contract has not yet been signed.

      The meeting came at the end of a week where a conflict between Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and OpenAI rival Anthropic burst into public acrimony, ending with the apparent end of Anthropic’s contracts with the Pentagon and with the federal government in general.

      Altman said the government is willing to let OpenAI build their own “safety stack”—that is, the layered system of technical, policy, and human controls that sit between a powerful AI model and real-world use—and that if the model refuses to do a task, then the government would not force OpenAI to make it do that task.

      I am going to guess that OpenAI‘s “safety stack” will be far more permissive than Anthropic‘s.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      coin operated

      Doggie CBD gummies. Had to puppy-sit our daughters Dalmatian for 10 days, and I would have let my Sioux heritage turn that mutt into sausage were it not for the gummies.

      Only half joking….

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Scout211

      Anthropic said it plans to sue the Pentagon.

      Anthropic vowed to challenge the Pentagon in court over its blacklisting of the company for refusing to lift all safeguards on the military’s use of its model, Claude — adding it’s “deeply saddened” by the escalating dispute.

      Why it matters: The frontier AI company is doing what few other companies have done since Trump’s second term began — directly and publicly challenging the administration.

      President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth threatened earlier Friday to cut off Anthropic from a plethora of customers through a “supply chain risk” designation — treatment that historically has been reserved for foreign adversaries.

      What they’re saying      : “No amount of intimidation or punishment from the Department of War will change our position on mass domestic surveillance or fully autonomous weapons,” Anthropic said in a statement Friday night, underscoring its key objection’s to the Pentagon’s demand.

      “We will challenge any supply chain risk designation in court.”

      Reply
    45. 45.

      YY_Sima Qian

      MAGA has got that revanchism envy vis-à-vis Putin (gift link to NYT article below):

      Trump’s Foreign Policy: Resurrecting Empire
      President Trump’s approach is a revival of the mission of empire — acquiring the territories and resources of sovereign peoples.

      By Edward Wong

      Edward Wong has reported on the Iraq War, the rise of China and U.S. foreign policy. He covered Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s trip to Europe this month.

      Feb. 27, 2026 Updated 9:55 a.m. ET

      President Trump’s foreign policy has veered wildly across the globe, but has remained consistent in its aggressive nature and reliance on the use of force.

      He has seized the leader of Venezuela while claiming the country’s oil and attacking nearby civilian boats. He has pushed Cuba into a humanitarian crisis through a blockade, and asserted a right to control Canada, Greenland and the Panama Canal. And he has amassed the largest U.S. military force in the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq, threatening a new war against Iran after attacks last June.

      Mr. Trump calls his policy “America First” — a stated focus on U.S. interests as he defines them. But it is not isolationism or a retreat from the world, as some analysts have argued. Nor has it manifested yet in a push to create “spheres of influence,” where the administration would be content to dominate only the Western Hemisphere and leave other regions to rival powers.

      From one perspective, it is a resurrection of the mission of empire — acquiring the territories and resources of sovereign peoples — that animated European and other well-armed powers up to the 20th century. It is also an embrace, and even a celebration, of Western imperial histories.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Scout211

      @YY_Sima Qian: the layered system of technical, policy, and human controls that sit between a powerful AI model and real-world use—and that if the model refuses to do a task, then the government would not force OpenAI to make it do that task.

      So OpenAI believes that?

      Wasn’t that the same or similar agreement that the Pentagon had with Anthropic and then the Pentagon kept pushing for more?

      ETA: Altman sure changed his tune from earlier today.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Chetan R Murthy

      @Shakti: You’re not alone in this.  20+ yr ago, I was a supporter of the US alliance with Israel.  But then I saw what Israel did in the Occupied Territories over time — it was so painfully obvious it was slow-motion ethnic cleansing.  Why slow-motion?  B/c the West (upon which Israel depended for weapons and subsidies) wouldn’t tolerate the fast kind.  And slowly, I got to the point where I continued to support Israel’s right to exist, and the US backstop for Israel for same, but couldn’t support Israel’s actions in the OT.

      And then 10/7 happened, and Israel responded by …. going for the fast kind of ethnic cleansing.  And it became obvious that Israel would not be dissuaded from ethnically cleansing the Palestinians.  Period.  So I no longer support the US alliance with Israel.  B/c Israel always converts everything into an existential issue, and then they take the support they get, and use it to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from their land.

      And honestly, learning that more Americans sympathize with the Palestinians than with Israel, is a relief. Hopefully it means that sometime soon, the US can stop supporting this land empire — because that’s what Israel is, a land empire.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Scout211: like I said, OpenAI will simply make the model far more permissive for the DOD. I mean, Anthropic only balked at mass domestic surveillance & autonomous lethal action. Everything else was A OK.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Gin & Tonic

      A couple of months ago there was a local news story about two girls in what used to be Boy Scouts earning their Eagle Scout award. I don’t remember the details of the projects they did, but one of them had to do with teaching boys about women’s health issues. An all-around heartwarming success story, with nothing but praise from their Scout leaders and the community. I’d choose those girls over Hegseth any day of the week.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      pajaro

      Among Jewish Americans,  there’s a real chasm between older and younger with respect to Israel, with the olds, even if they oppose Bibi and Israel’s conduct of the war on Gaza, unwilling to give up on the place, and the youngs more likely to disengage, in addition to opposing what Israel has done and is doing in both Gaza and the West Bank.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Martin

      We took in a rescue that was cool with Ms Martin and the kids but would regularly attack me. Growl, aggressive, biting (like, hospital level biting) and we had to give him up – we had no idea why he had that behavior or how to correct it. We had hoped that time would make it better, but it seemed to get worse as he bonded more strongly with Ms Martin.

      Thankfully Bolo isn’t that aggressive, and I wish I had an idea to offer here, but that split of trust/not trust is a thing. Just to let you know it’s not in your head. Hopefully you can find a better path than we did.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Also, the PRC government has just issued waring to all PRC nationals in Iran to leave the country immediately, & has issued heightened warning for those in Israel. It seems that Trump maybe poised to launch an air war against Iran, alongside Israel.

      The only thing deterring Trump may be the prospect of any US losses. He only wants to wage wars where there is near zero risk of US casualties.

      USAF & USN platforms already suffer from decades of overuse & insufficient maintenance, & US precision guided munitions & anti-ballistic missile inventories depleted through several years of unilateral strikes in the region. Observers have taken note of how the relatively slow build up around Iran has stretched the USAF Mobility Command’s fleet of rapidly aging C-17s & C-5s, w/ no replacement program even kicked off.

      US based analysts are now openly questioning whether the US actually has the logistical capacity & munitions inventory to actually fight the PRC in a Taiwan scenario, where the geography is far more challenging & the opponent far more capable, leaving aside the rapidly closing gap in quality & rapidly increasing disparity in qty.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Halteclere

      “Scouting will also make clear that biological boys and girls will not be allowed to occupy or share intimate spaces together, toilets, showers, tents, anywhere like that.”

       

      So stupid and so ill informed. That is already the policy of the scouts. And troops are free to choose if they want to allow girls to join or not. So boys who are intimidated by girls can maintain their safe space.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @YY_Sima Qian: Done deal (w/ the usual dissembling):

      Sam Altman @sama

      Tonight, we reached an agreement with the Department of War to deploy our models in their classified network.

      In all of our interactions, the DoW displayed a deep respect for safety and a desire to partner to achieve the best possible outcome.

      AI safety and wide distribution of benefits are the core of our mission. Two of our most important safety principles are prohibitions on domestic mass surveillance and human responsibility for the use of force, including for autonomous weapon systems. The DoW agrees with these principles, reflects them in law and policy, and we put them into our agreement.

      We also will build technical safeguards to ensure our models behave as they should, which the DoW also wanted. We will deploy FDEs to help with our models and to ensure their safety, we will deploy on cloud networks only.

      We are asking the DoW to offer these same terms to all AI companies, which in our opinion we think everyone should be willing to accept. We have expressed our strong desire to see things de-escalate away from legal and governmental actions and towards reasonable agreements.

      We remain committed to serve all of humanity as best we can. The world is a complicated, messy, and sometimes dangerous place.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Kayla Rudbek

      I’m not sure if this is a completely insane idea or not, but I was thinking about that weird dream I had a few weeks ago about going back to grad school solely to get a Ph.D and get different intellectual property jobs than I have had, and then I started to think, would a Pharm.D degree get me where I want to be, and do they have any online programs?

      So apparently there are some programs that are mostly online (still have to do clinical rotations apparently) and there are some other IP lawyers out there with a Pharm.D degree.

      Crazy fucking idea, as many of Eric Flint’s characters would say, to be going back to school at my age, and yet…

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Joey Maloney

      Israel is quietly ordering public bomb shelters to open, which is done when conflict is imminent. Expect Shitler’s wonderful Iran adventure to kick off very soon.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      cain

      @coin operated: oh for fucks sake.. fucking sam altman.

      I hope he realizes he is going to create a mess.

      If we thought autonomous cars were going to be bad wait till we have LLMs controlling war machines.

      I hope by then liberals can shut the fuck up about Obama and his drones.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Martin

      @Halteclere: A good friend of mine was an Eagle Scout. We were chatting with the guys about why he stuck it out for the Eagle Scout. He’s gay and some of the other boys in his troop were gay, and it was the 70s when it was hard to be gay, and long story short, there was a lot of sharing of intimate spaces together, tents, anywhere like that going on and that was a big motivation for him to stay in scouting.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Shalimar

      @cain: MSNOW just shifted to reporting it live

      edit: Israeli defense says this has been coordinated with US for months and launch date was set weeks ago.  This really doesn’t feel like America had any choice in this.  Netanyahu decided what they wanted to do and told the US what was going to happen.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Shalimar

      Sky News reporting the initial Isreali attack included a failed attempt to kill Khamenei.  He’s 86.  Was it really that important to take him out?

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Shalimar

      Times of Israel saying US was involved in the strikes.  US not saying shit, because it is 2am and no one in our government is awake.  Making it seem like they have a leash around Trump’s balls leading him wherever they want

      If it is true that the attack time and date was chosen weeks ago, and it seems like that might be based on our buildup in the area, why is the US government not saying anything?

      Reply
    73. 73.

      YY_Sima Qian

      INDOPACOM will learn to love CENTCOM repeatedly blowing through the depleted inventory of long range precision strike munitions & ballistic missile interceptors that the former was counting to deter the PLA across the Taiwan Strait.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Shalimar:

      @TS:

      The Trump Admin. has chosen to be led around the nose by Bibi.

      Launching another war while negotiations were still ongoing. That used to be beyond the pale (see Imperial Japan leading up to the attack on Pearl Harbor).

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Today, as every day since Election Day 2024, I am ashamed to be an American. Some days more so than others; today more so than most.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Rusty

      @Kayla Rudbek: As an old IP attorney (now 60), who is back at school online in the evenings while still working full-time,  I can appreciate your thinking.  The difference in my case is it is seminary,  so completely useless for my patent attorney job but what I want to do next.  From a practical standpoint,  how much will it cost and what benefits are you expecting from expanding your practice area?  Are you worried about becoming obsolete?  Less practically,  is this about keeping yourself intellectually engaged or fulfilling a goal for a PhD you missed doing earlier?  I think those are reasonable goals as long as they aren’t completely financially imprudent.  Even if I was never to be ordained,  my studies have been enriching and stimulating when my career has felt flat.  I really enjoy being back in the classroom, that has real personal value no matter what comes next.  Good luck with your decision process.  As my mom said to my dad when he was deciding to go back in his late forties for a law school,  you can be 50 with a law degree, or you can be 50 without a law degree, either way you will be 50.  Best wishes.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Albatrossity: ​

      Yes. keranews.org/2026-02-26/pentagon-shifts-toward-maintaining-ties-to-scouting

      Remember the Scouts’ motto “be prepared”? Apparently they weren’t prepared to do without the assistance they receive from DoD, and weren’t prepared for Kegseth telling them what they had to do, and who they had to be, in order to maintain that relationship.

      As a former Boy Scout, I can only say the leadership of Scouting America failed their kids.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Matt McIrvin

      @lowtechcyclist: I have always been happy that I never got into the Boy Scouts. I felt vaguely ashamed that I wasn’t interested as a kid–it wasn’t attractive to me but I always felt like it SHOULD have been… but the national organization became absolutely loathsome. It seemed like the loathsomeness was declining in recent years but they just jumped back into it lock, stock and barrel.

      At the behest of Pete Hegseth. You know, he may not be the most evil person in this administration (I think that’s Miller) but he’s the one whose presence rings all the alarm bells in my head the hardest, who just provokes that internal scream of “this is the man who is, personally, coming to kill me and my family”. I think because I know the type from way back.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Kayla Rudbek:

      What Rusty said.  I got my Ph.D. at 39, my mom started law school at 50.  If it’s what you want to do and you can hold things together financially while you’re doing it, I’d say go for it.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Matt McIrvin: ​
      We all have different experiences, and mine in the Boy Scouts was basically positive. I learned a few skills, but mostly it was a respite from the rest of my world, where I was bullied at school and home. By some miracle, there was no overlap between the people in my Scout troop and the people I knew in the rest of my life, and in the Scouts, I was just one of the guys. I’m grateful for that experience. And it never felt like any sort of paramilitary thing – hell, the Episcopal boys’ school I attended from seventh to tenth grade was closer to that. (It’s still one of my life’s delicious ironies that I became a Christian three months after walking out the door of that school for the last time.)

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Matt McIrvin

      @lowtechcyclist: My father-in-law was a Scoutmaster for a while, and he’s a thoroughly decent guy of outdoorsy and adventurous inclinations, great with children, who I’d imagine would be an ideal one. I imagine a lot of Scout troops all over the country were like that.

      But the increasingly reactionary posturing on the part of the national organization was repellent, even aside from the various abuse scandals (which of course reactionaries always react to by claiming liberalism did it and they need to double down).

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Rusty: it’s mainly to get me qualified for chemistry, medical, or biochemistry IP jobs, as my current qualifications don’t get me over that threshold of “Ph.D in organic chemistry or equivalent”, and I dislike being shunted into dealing with software patents.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @lowtechcyclist: the main problem would be doing the clinical rotation requirement, I think. Depending on the program, I might have to relocate and I would probably have to either take a leave of absence or quit my current job.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Gvg

      Try sitting down or even laying down flat on the floor as much as possible around Bolo. You are large to a dog an that makes you innately more threatening. I learned dealing with scared cats that you can calm them down a lot by getting small.  They also know when you are not in a position to suddenly lunge at them, like sitting on the floor or lying down. If other animals are lying all over you it probably helps.

      Can you set up a way to open and close the door remotely from out of sight, temporarily? I caught a feral cat for spaying with an open door, food, and a string on the door handle.

      Reply

