I think this was inevitable:

Forty-one percent of Americans now say they sympathize more with the Palestinians in the Middle East situation, while 36% sympathize more with the Israelis. The five-percentage-point difference is not statistically significant, but it contrasts with a clear lead for the Israelis only a year ago (46% vs. 33%) and larger leads over the prior 24 years. From 2001 to 2025, Israelis consistently held double-digit leads in Americans’ Middle East sympathies, with the gap averaging 43 points between 2001 and 2018. However, public opinion began narrowing in 2019, several years before the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza. The cumulative effect of gradual changes in U.S. attitudes since then has led to the Israelis no longer being viewed more sympathetically.

I don’t know if this is the correct take on things (and I am sure Adam and many of you know more and will correct me), but I think this is the product of a number of things, one of which is that Republicans and Netanyahu marrying each other and allowing this to become a partisan issue, on top of all of us watching as the Bari Weiss’s of the world expanded anti-Semitism down to the point that having one outspoken Muslim faculty member in a poli-sci department of 70 at Columbia was in and of itself anit-Semitic, as well as everyone of being able to watch them just bulldoze Gaza in front of our eyes and lie directly into the camera and quietly admit to things months later, well, it’s hard to be surprised.

And the tragedy of it this intentional conflation of Jewish people and Israel by folks like Weiss and the Murdochs and all the usual suspects for political purposes is that Jewish people are not monolithic in their beliefs and many if not most American Jews are appalled (from what I remember like half of them overtly state Israel has committed genocide and like 70% fucking HATE Netanyahu), and now they are going to be the victims of the rising acts of real anti-Semitism across the country, meanwhile the Republicans have open and avowed nazis running things, and this issue will somehow only hurt Democrats in elections. It’s fucking maddening.

***

The cruelty is the point:

“After 2012, however, the Boy Scouts lost their way and a once great organization became gravely wounded. Diversity, equity, and inclusion, DEI, crept in. The name was changed to Scouting America. Girls were accepted. The focus on God as the ruler of the universe was watered down to include openness to humanism and earth-centered pagan religions… They even welcomed the destructive myth of gender fluidity and transgenderism to infiltrate their membership,” Hegseth said in a video posted to Twitter. He then announced major changes at the organization, including new anti-transgender policies. “Scouting America has agreed to comply immediately with the provisions of executive order 14173. This includes reviewing and replacing politicized, divisive, and discriminatory language throughout the organization, programs, and all publications. No more DEI. Zero,” Hegseth said. “The Citizen in Society merit badge that encouraged scouts to explore diversity, equity, inclusion, and identity… that badge has been discontinued. Third, Scouting America will modify its policy to make clear that membership will be based solely on biological sex at birth and not gender identity. That means that the application, any application, will have only two sex designations, male and female, and the application must match the applicant’s birth certificate. Scouting will also make clear that biological boys and girls will not be allowed to occupy or share intimate spaces together, toilets, showers, tents, anywhere like that.” He closed by saying that he wished Scouting America would return to not allowing girls in the program. “Ideally, I believe the Boy Scouts should go back to being the Boy Scouts, as originally founded, a group that develops boys into men. Maybe someday.”

What he fucking wants is Hitlerjugend.

***

Not a very good day with Bolo. I even called Tamara (who is sick) to yell about how much this dog is driving me insane. He literally will not go near me when Joelle is not here. But he has to go out. So I try to get him to go out into the back yard while keeping maxwell sequestered because he can not be free range outside until I shit a bajillion dollars and get the fence catproofed, and Bolo won’t go out unless I completely leave the room and walk into the bathroom or bedroom. Then he refuses to come in. So I just leave him outside with a bowl of water. And then he howls during my zoom meetings and gets Thurston barking. So I open the door for him to come in and he sees me and bolts outside to the furthest reaches of the yard. It took me 45 minutes to get him inside before my eye doctor appointment today (no prescription change- YAY!). It’s just absolutely maddening.

And even worse, while he is being a terrified asshole and I am ready to just fucking scream, I have to maintain my heart rate and keep a positive voice and flat or positive facial affect and it is just enough to drive you insane. Oh, and top of all that there is the ever present fear he will bolt, because that is what Shiba Inu’s fucking do. And if something happens to him, it will be my fucking fault and Joelle will hold it against me forever and say she won’t but she will.

I am such a likable person, too. I drop food all the time. I give great belly rubs.

*** Update ***

Twenty minutes ago Joelle and I were lying in bed planning the day tomorrow and Bolo came up between us and licked my head and let me touch him. PROGRESS.