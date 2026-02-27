Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Schadenfreude Open Thread

John Cornyn’s nasty attack on Ken Paxton may haunt Texas Republicans. Senator John Cornyn goes medieval on ‘Crooked Ken’ Paxton in a new ad. Their brutal primary could be a boon to Democrats as they try to flip the Senate.

— Intelligencer (@intelligencer.com) February 25, 2026 at 5:10 PM

Ed Kilgore, at NYMag“Cornyn’s Nasty Attack on Paxton May Haunt Texas Republicans”:

In many years of observing politics, I’ve seen a lot of nasty, negative ads between primary opponents who belong to the same party. But for sheer volume of vitriol, the latest John Cornyn ad against Ken Paxton, his opponent in the Texas GOP Senate primary, is hard to top:

As Inside Elections reporter Jacob Rubashkin points out, this wildly negative ad is co-sponsored by the Senate Republican Campaign Committee, whose fundamental purpose is to maintain GOP control of the upper chamber. Cornyn’s seat is one that could very well become the key to a Democratic takeover of the Senate, which was thought to be highly improbable just months ago. So the very people running this ad calling Paxton a despicable family-wrecking, corrupt, and LGBTQ-loving piece of garbage may soon be backing his general-election candidacy to the absolute hilt. Paxton is the favorite in a toxic contest that will almost certainly go to a May runoff, in which his brand of fierce MAGA conservatives are likely to dominate turnout…

The Texas GOP is in the midst of an ideological revolution against a “Republican Establishment” typified by Cornyn. In 2024 Paxton, along with Texas governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, led a high-profile primary purge of Republican legislators who resisted a school-voucher push and voted to impeach Paxton on corruption grounds (he was acquitted by the Texas Senate). To put it simply, the Texas party is racing to the right at an amazing pace, and the four-term incumbent simply hasn’t been able to keep up. Worse yet, Cornyn looks and sounds like a stereotypical senator, making him a “swamp” creature in the eyes of Washington-hating Texas Republicans (his self-depiction in his latest ad as a cowboy-hat-wearing “Texas Workhouse” probably inspires as much derision as admiration).

Team Cornyn had hoped his bacon might be saved by a Trump endorsement, but the president chose to endorse all three major candidates in the race (Cornyn, Paxton, and U.S. representative Wesley Hunt), a familiar tactic that operates as a permission slip for MAGA diehards in Texas to follow their own preferences. Any way the wind blows, the GOP is going to have a major restoration project come May to bring supporters of either the empty-suit RINO Cornyn or the adulterous “Crooked Ken” back into the party corral during what could be a very difficult midterm election for the party.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      piratedan

      the beauty part in all of this is that everything that Cornym accuses Paxton of is the actual truth.

      so, in a way, no matter who the Dems select, on one hand, if its Cornym, then you get to hang Trump on him in a very unfriendly Trump environment, if its Paxton, well not only is he an evil shit, he’s not going to distance himself from Trump either.

    4. 4.

      Martin

      I’m just happy that the GOP has dumped $60M into this primary so far, and since there’s a decent chance it’ll go to runoff with 3 candidates, probably another $60M later.

      Hopefully CA Dems don’t run in to a similar problem with their governor primary. Need to get a few candidates to break out and thin the ranks or else the jungle primary could put up 2 republicans.

    8. 8.

      lgerard

      Who knew that Paxton was down with drag queens?

      The Montrose Center was just getting started when I lived in Houston in the late 70’s

    9. 9.

      bjacques

      As a Houstonian, no matter how many decades away, I endorse this message. I’d signal boost Senator Cornhole’s ad but that would also be signal-boosting the usual rightwing shit about LGBTQ+ people and the border. Pity both were too small-fry to be FOEs (Friends Of Epstein).

    10. 10.

      Shalimar

      @piratedan: Is it possible to even get “nasty” against Ken Paxton?  All you have to do is point out incredibly sleazy stuff he has actually done.  I don’t like Kilgore’s characterization.  You can’t run ads pointing out Paxton’s history without them being disgustingly sleazy.  Cornyn is hardly a boy scout, but you would really have to reach and distort to run the same type of ads against him.

    11. 11.

      RevRick

      @Martin: In California, the best case for Democrats would be for the jungle primary to end with a Democrat versus a Republican. Two Democrats running against each other would be a hugely wasteful money pit, money that could more effectively be deployed elsewhere.

    17. 17.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Nukular Biskits: May I amend that slightly?

      As for the TX GOP, burn it to the ground and then salt the earth.

      America can’t survive the next twenty years if the GOP survives the next twenty years.

    20. 20.

      Baud

      The U.S. military used a laser Thursday to shoot down a “seemingly threatening” drone flying near the U.S.-Mexico border. It turned out the drone belonged to Customs and Border Protection, lawmakers said.

       

      The case of mistaken identity prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to close additional airspace around Fort Hancock, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of El Paso. The military is required to formally notify the FAA when it takes any counter-drone action inside U.S. airspace.

       

      It was the second time in two weeks that a laser was fired in the area. The last time it was CBP that used the weapon and nothing was hit. That incident occurred near Fort Bliss and prompted the FAA to shut down air traffic at El Paso airport and the surrounding area. This time, the closure was smaller and commercial flights were not affected.

    21. 21.

      Tony Jay

      Schadenfreude? Why yes, I have your schadenfreude right here, thank you very much.

      Short version.

      The constituency of Gorton and Denton on the outskirts of Manchester has been a Labour stronghold for about 100 years. Yesterday it held a by-election for a new MP after the incumbent (Labour, 50%+ of the vote, majority over 13,000) resigned following the exposure of WhatsApp group messages seeped in the racist, sexist, classist, anti-progressive toxicity of the Labour Right. Starmer’s ‘Labour Together’ cabal blocked popular Manchester mayor Andy Burnham from standing for the seat (quite openly to prevent him from standing – and likely winning – in a post-Starmer leadership election) and picked a local councillor with the stereotypical Labour Right background in PR and lobbying as the candidate.

      It was a short, nasty and brutish campaign. Newnewlabourinc tried to frame Reform PLC and the Green Party as extremist horseshoe mirrors of each other that only the centrist adults of Changed Labour UK could save the voters from. Reform PLC chose a small-time TV ‘personality’ as their candidate and spewed the usual Great Replacement Theory guff while framing themselves as Britain’s only defence from criminal mobs, Sharia Law and the compulsory defloration of white, Christian virgins by smelly brown terrorists. The Greens pretty much stuck to their anti-racist, anti, billionaire, pro-progressive policies and framed themselves as the go-to option for the Stop Reform and Keir Starmer Is A Wanker votes. 

      Result.

      Hannah Spencer (Green Party) 14,980 (40.69%, +27.53%)

      Matt Goodwin (Reform PLC – Fascist Frog Front) 10,578 (28.73%, +14.67%)

      Angeliki Stogia (Changed Labour UK Corporate Franchise Opportunity) 9,364 (25.44%, -25.32%)

      Charlotte Cadden (Conservative) 706 (1.92%, -5.98%)

      Jackie Pearcey (Lib Dem) 653 (1.77%, -2.05%)

      Sir Oink A-Lot (Monster Raving Loony Party) 159 (0.43%)

      Nick Buckley (Advance UK) 154 (0.42%)

      Joseph O’Meachair (Rejoin) 98 (0.27%)

      Dan Clarke (Libertarian) 47 (0.13%)

      Sebastian Moore (Soc Dem) 46 (0.12%)

      Hugo Wils (Comm Lge) 29 (0.08%)

      Green maj 4,402 (11.96%)

      26.43% swing Lab to Green

      Electorate 77,501; Turnout 36,814 (47.50%, +0.70%)

      2024: Lab maj 13,413 (36.69%) – Turnout 36,560 (46.80%)
      Gwynne (Lab) 18,555 (50.75%); Moffitt (Reform) 5,142 (14.06%);
      Gardner (Green) 4,810 (13.16%); Burney (WPB) 3,766 (10.30%); Welsh
      (C) 2,888 (7.90%); Reid (LD) 1,399 (3.83%)

      Gorton & Denton has a new MP, and she’s Green like Kermit. Newnewlabourinc’s vote collapsed. Reform doubled theirs. The Conservatives lost their deposit in the worst Tory by-election result ever and the Monster Raving Loony Party, despite a brave showing from Sir Oinks A Lot, once again failed to win that first tantalisingly out of reach seat.

      Starmer is under redoubled pressure, but I don’t see him going yet. The Centre and remaining Left of the Party want him in place to soak up the well deserved blame for Changed Labour UK’s forthcoming slaughter in the local elections, and while the Labour Right would quite like a quick leadership election now that they could exploit their control of the Party’s bureaucracy to ‘win’, nobody else there wants that, and they’re divided anyway between their Labour Together and Blue Labour wings.

      Anyway. Fuck’em. This is a very, very bad day for newnewlabourinc and I am here for it.

    22. 22.

      Tony Jay

      @Baud:

      Ha! See above.

      I’ll have you know it’s 11am here, and while it is my day off and, yes, Lady Jay and I are meeting up in Town later for a few drinks, I’m currently sober as a non-Republican appointed judge.

    25. 25.

      p.a

      “Everything tRump touches dies”, but could the Republican Party please jump the line ahead of US democracy!!??

       

      (Yes, tRump as much a symptom as a cause of Amerifasch.)

    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      @Nukular Biskits: I also wondered if there was any truthy content behind that accusation. My first thought was that if I were a TX Repub, I’d feel insulted that Team Cornyn would assume I’m so easy to manipulate, but on second thought, that horse sailed out of the open barn door a long time ago.

    31. 31.

      Tony Jay

      @Baud: Hope springs eternal, oh Pantless One.

      @NotMax: Oh, thank you. That’s the day accounted for.

      @Betty Cracker: Oh yes. And their policies are near unique in that they harm none. Should things here ever rise to the level of ‘Not Actively Awful’ I plan to stand for them under the moniker Captain Cheese O’Crackers.

    34. 34.

      Tony Jay

      @SFAW:

      Expelled from the Party for voting against the policy on comfy slippers for all donkeys and the England National team’s goalkeeper must be at least 1/4 octopus 

    36. 36.

      Jinchi

      the GOP is going to have a major restoration project come May to bring supporters of either the empty-suit RINO Cornyn or the adulterous “Crooked Ken” back

      I don’t think the Republicans that are voting for the adulterer are going to have trouble changing loyalties if he loses the primary.

    41. 41.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @RevRick: I used to agree with you.  I vehemently disagree now.   We need a heated primary in California between top notch democrats to help drive national democratic turnout.

