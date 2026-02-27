On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
TKH
In the past seven years I have spent quite a bit of time hiking in the arid US Southwest, in Utah, Arizona and New Mexico. Two of these hikes were the so called Hayduke route that runs from Arches National Park through Canyonlands NP and Capitol Reef NP, and then through parts of the Grand Canyon to Zion NP. When hiking along the Colorado at the bottom of the Grand Canyon one has to cross the river from the right bank to the left bank as the cliffs stop you in your track. You can cross the river by packraft which will weigh you down by about 7-9 pounds for raft, paddle and life vest, which for an old fellow like me is “bah humbug”. I have used a packraft once while crossing Utah on a route of my own devising, but the hike plan ensured that I could load up the raft shortly before I needed it and could cache it shortly after I had used it. This is not possible on the Hayduke. The alternative is to catch a ferry ride from one of the rafting parties that go down the Colorado from Lees Ferry to either Diamond Creek on the Hualapai reservation or to Pearce Ferry on Lake Mead. On both occasions I have been fortunate to catch a ride in pretty short order after reaching the cliffs. Ever since I had been wondering what it would be like to spend 2+ weeks on a raft or paddle boat going down the Colorado. This summer I found out.
One can do this trip in either of three ways. Either you or somebody you know applies to a lottery for a launch date and, should you win, then you find other people to join you to spread the cost over more bodies. Or you join a group of people you don’t know that has just won the lottery. The third way is to go down the river with a commercial outfitter that has a concession from the National Park. The latter is the way I chose. I don’t know how many more years /months I have to do trips like this and waiting to luck into a slot on a private trip did not appear to be attractive given the “urgency”. I would also have to be on social media to find out when a lottery winner was soliciting applications for joining their trip. “Bah humbug” to that. Moreover, I am out hiking six months of the year and incommunicado for much of that time. It would not exactly be easy to find out about opportunities to join a private party. Whereas with an outfitter you know exactly which time to block out on your calendar for the trip you signed up for and you can arrange your other activities around that. It was also important to me to do the trip in the shoulder season, either early Spring or in Fall, since I can’t cope with heat particularly well. Being at the bottom of the canyon when it’s 100+ degrees in June, July, August is a ‘thanks but no thanks’ for me.
Going in I had no idea what to expect. In the event I had an absolute blast! Running multiple sets of rapids every day on a paddle raft with a knowledgeable guide steering, surrounded by the roar and froth of “boiling” water was wild fun. Stretches a quiet paddling or just floating on the moving water followed these minutes of wild excitement, so that you had time to contemplate your surroundings and metabolize the adrenaline. This was a “hiking intensive” trip, so we got off the water several times a day to hike in side canyons to see some human artifacts from the native peoples that lived in the canyon hundreds of years ago, some geological sight or a waterfall for a fresh water shower. The lead guide had been a geology minor in college and as a result we got an education, in the best possible way. After this trip I will never look at a pile of rocks by the side of the road in the same way as I did before. The rocks indeed do tell a story.
The daily routine was that at 6 AM the conch was blown when the coffee was ready. We had breakfast and tried to be on the water by 8 AM after receiving a briefing as to the plan for the day. We would paddle, run a few rapids, go for a hike, have lunch on the shore, do some more paddling and running of rapids or hiking. Somewhere between 4 PM and 6PM we would pull to shore, set up camp, do chores, cook , eat dinner. Paddler midnight was at 8 PM. For those to whom this sounds like way too much work there is an opportunity to do only half a trip, either from Lees Ferry to the Kaibab trail corridor near the South Rim park headquarters or from said trail corridor to Diamond Creek. A half trip lasts eight days. Lastly, you don’t have to paddle, it’s just what I prefer to do. The alternative is to ride as a passenger on one of the rafts that carry all the gear and supplies. The guides row these rafts and for the passengers it’s dolce far niente all the way.
I am not an action camera guy, so I have no pictures to show from our time in the rapids. You have to paddle like a madman and there is no time to take the camera out and capture the white water around you. Second, on day 8 I went into the drink when a lateral wave came out of left field and washed me out of the boat (don’t underestimate the power of moving water!). Even though my phone (= “camera”) was in a zipped ziploc bag inside a “water-proof” pocket of my paddling vest, it did get wet while I was being spun around in the “washing machine” of the rapid. It only regained “consciousness” shortly before the end of the trip. I am already signed up for a repeat trip and I will be better prepared next time. If OTR will still be an ongoing concern on BJ at that time, I will submit some actions shots from within the rapids at that time.
From river level one rarely gets a view of the actual rim some 5000 ft above. Most often the rim is set farther back
A petroglyph near one of the gardens at the bottom of the canyon. Native Americans have been using the canyon for centuries in those spots where the bottom is wide to have gardens in proximity to water. They would be moving between the rim and the bottom with the seasons. The forests on the rim provided game and temperate climate in the summer, the bottom for gardens and more temperate climate in the winter. We visited roasting pits where they roasted agave, harvested when the plant was just about to produce a flower stalk. At that point the plant converts the indigestible (for humans) storage carbohydrate to glucose, which humans can use. How did they figure that out, centuries before we knew anything about biochemistry?
Of course the river was way different then, before the building of the dams. The flow rate fluctuated much more than it does now, the temperature of the water was way different. The Spring floods would bring nutrient rich water and fertilize the gardens on the banks. After the dams went in the flow rate varies by maybe a factor of three rather than upwards of ten. It is actually hard to imagine what it was like.
East of the Kaibab trail corridor where you can get from the South Rim to the North Rim is the gorge where the mountains on either shore drop straight into the water. Here we camped at the last legal beach before we entered the gorge. You see in the foreground that the camp is rather narrow as the rocks move in.
At a spot where there are several thousand feet of rock above the river level up to the rim there is a layer about 100 ft thick, about 200 ft above water level, that is made up of silicate, called the Kaibab formation in the Grand Canyon. This mineral was deposited by some sort of local mass extinction of diatoms, which have silicate shells, and embedded in the mineral are the “skeletons” of nautiloids. These are ancestral animals from which the contemporary Nautilus and other cephalopods, e.g. squids, are derived.
This photo shows the outline of the fossil. I walked right past it even though I knew that I should be looking for fossils. What you need to know, as the guides do, that you have to moisten the silicate in order for the fossil to stand out from the background.
One of the great geological wonders (for a non-geologist) is the Great Unconformity that one can see in Blacktail Canyon. What you see in the layered tan/beige rock is sandstone that was deposited some 530 million years ago when this area was submerged or a beach. Over the course of many million years additional layers of sand were deposited giving you this texture that looks like laminated pastry dough.
At the very bottom is a very different rock, a metamorphic rock that is approximately 1.8 billion years old. This metamorphic rock was reshaped from older rock under great pressure exerted by mountains on top of it and at high temperature. The mountains have been eroded away, 1.3 billion years worth of earth history just gone without leaving a trace of its existence in the Great Unconformity. For the geologist the unconformity is expressed as the juxtaposition of two rock types, sedimentary and metamorphic, in immediate vicinity. For the clueless like me the unconformity is the juxtaposition of relatively young rock, as rocks go, and very old rock. The Great Unconformity covers huge area, going all the way up to Idaho and into Utah.
As I described the Great Unconformity I talked about the geological record of 1.3 billion years of Earth history missing at that location. In the Grand Canyon there are two exceptions to this, one being shown here. The striped hills shown here contain some of that history missing elsewhere. How did this happen? Along one of the many fault lines that cross the Grand Canyon this area sunk before the erosion event happened that removed the rock that is missing in the Great Unconformity.
It’s like a snow plow removing snow from the road surface. However, if there is a pothole, the snow that accumulated in the pothole will not be scraped off by the snow plow. (Seems like an apt analogy this time of year)
At some point in Earth history two of the primordial continents slammed into each other and under the resulting pressure the rock started to flow. Here you see how the rock flowed upwards. The person in front for scale.
Nearby is the Butte Fault, an old fault line, that suffered a vertical displacement of eastern vs western rock of around 3000 vertical feet. As a result rocks of very different origin and age are juxtaposed next to each other.
This is a strobolit, a petrified cyanobacterial colony that was once was minding its own business in the shallow part of the ocean that covered this area. I have shown in previous submissions to OTR petrified wood that I found in Southwest Utah. So this is not a tree but a different biological object, a massive colony of blue-green algae, that got scared and petrified.
This is a place that I had passed on my previous hikes through the area, but the timing had always been such that I passed through earlier in the day when the colors are flatter because the sun is so strong. On this day a nasty strong wind coming from the West forced us off the water as we were paddling hard and not making much headway. We went for a hike and I got to see this wide valley in late afternoon in softer light and with much better contrast.
As a last image for this submission a view of a spot where you can see the actual South Rim from the water, the entire 5k feet, equivalent to six hours of pretty hard hiking. If I get lucky and get a permit, I will be going up from the river to the South Rim some time in October. Looking forward to it!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings