TGIFriday Morning Open Thread

Memorial services for the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. begin in Chicago and stretch across the country to honor his long civil rights legacy.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) February 26, 2026 at 3:05 PM

Here we go again:

BREAKING: The U.S. military used a laser to take down a Customs and Border Protection drone, lawmakers say, and FAA closed airspace near El Paso, Texas.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) February 26, 2026 at 9:33 PM

This shouldn't be controversial: filing your taxes should be easy and free.
I've got a bill to do just that. Let's get this done.

[image or embed]

— Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) February 26, 2026 at 6:05 PM

“.. one of the few policy ideas in his State of the Union speech .. is actually already on the books, thanks to a 2022 law signed by Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.”
@huffpost.com @svdate.bsky.social
www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-…

[image or embed]

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 9:29 PM

It will be exactly a year ago Monday that Bessent announced a "affordability czar" would be appointed. I can find no record of this actually happening www.cbsnews.com/news/scott-b…

[image or embed]

— Catherine Rampell (@crampell.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 6:04 PM

I asked Mark Kelly why went to Trump's State of the Union given… everything
"Three weeks ago, he tried to send me to jail…I wanted to show him not only did he not send me to jail, I'm still gonna do my job , and I'm gonna be there to see what he has to say."
www.independent.co.uk/news/world/a…

[image or embed]

— Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 11:59 AM

This has as much weight as toilet paper, there is no mechanism by which to do this. Declaring yourself king of the aliens doesn't work if there are no aliens. The Washington Post would *like* you to believe Trump controls voting now, but that's because they like Republicans and want them to win.

[image or embed]

— politiburb (@politiburb.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 1:45 PM

Scotland supporters can wear their kilts in all their customary glory at the World Cup.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) February 25, 2026 at 9:30 PM


… And thus, as those of us who wear skirts know, World Cup viewers will be preserved from inadvertent flashing.

    234Comments

    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      I think the recent SCOTUS decision on mail non-delivery implies that they could have the USPS selectively shred every mail ballot sent from a blue district, openly stating a desire for election interference, and we wouldn’t even have standing to sue.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      The decision prevents damages. It doesn’t prevent an injunction. If they steal an election by shredding ballots, the inability to get damages really isn’t going to be the main issue.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      “Three weeks ago, he tried to send me to jail…I wanted to show him not only did he not send me to jail, I’m still gonna do my job , and I’m gonna be there to see what he has to say.”

      I hate to admit that I’d love to watch Senator Captain Kelly punch the FFOTUS right in the face until he can’t talk anymore. Until he eats through a straw. Would be a public service.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RevRick

      I once performed a wedding where the groom and groomsmen wore kilts authentically and at one point in the ceremony the groomsmen seated themselves, during which time the bridesmaids got an eyeful of one guy’s equipment. And tittered about it. And then during the reception afterwards, the groom and groomsmen doing a Scottish dance did leaps and kicks that almost guaranteed somebody got flashed.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      Good morning, y’all!  Sun is shining, it’s already warming up a bit. I think I may go for a hike this morning, something that’s not been possible for practically all of the past month. :-)

      @RevRick:

      Nah, Matt may be a gloomy Gus, but he’s a good guy.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WTFGhost

      “Hash rosin” is a new miraculous extract from the playful marijuana plant, wherein the trichromes – the oil-rich cells that create the magic in our Mary-Jane – are mechanically separated from the plant itself, with no chemical intervention. This yields a waxy substance that has a kick on it like an angry donkey that’s just heard what “gelded” means, and wants no truck with it. Be careful; if you’ve ever worked around diesel fumes, and take a rough hit, you may find yourself awash in memories. Don’t forget to breathe *out* eventually, eh, friend?

      This message was brought to you by the letters T, M, and J, plus, the number 9, for pain level. And don’t worry ’bout me drinking alone, I’ve got George Thorogood, “…my good buddy Weiser, and his partner Jimmy Beam, and we drink alone…”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      @RevRick: Matt’s like me: thinks of all the things that could possibly go wrong. Which means that then they don’t, or that you’re prepared if they do. We’re helpful to have around!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MagdaInBlack

      @WTFGhost: I recall something being “extracted” from the bud using wax or parchment paper and an iron…..

      But I was much younger then and my memories may be foggy..

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jeffro

      This is where optimism and sci-fi nerd fandom come together to make for a happy Friday morning: trump’s shields are down!  (Down, I say!)

      Carlos Lozada at the NYT

      It’s my favorite “Star Trek” moment: Shields are down, captain! We can’t take another hit!

      In what seems like every movie or episode, whenever a federation starship is engaged in battle, its deflector shields are being raised or dropped or damaged by enemy fire to some oddly specific level (47 percent, say). It’s the stuff of high drama, when risk meets strategy to force a life-or-death decision. When shields are down, will the captain surrender, call for a shipwide evacuation or launch an ingenious counterattack?

      I do not claim full Trekkie status, but I’ve been thinking about those shields as I watch President Trump’s second term. Trump seems to have his own set of deflector shields: his cabinet secretaries and other top officials, whom he uses to absorb some of the blowback from his most contentious policies.

      Lozada goes on to talk about how Hegseth, Noem, Bondi, and Lutnick are all screwing up*, publicly, and making the maladministration look bad…to normal citizens.

      *they’re actually doing what trump wants them to do, ie, act corruptly and maliciously…but as public officials, they’re obviously complete failures

      During his first term, Trump was quick to eject top officials who displeased or embarrassed him.  In the second term, by contrast, Trump has endured few major personnel losses.  So, why does Trump seem less willing to dismiss top officials and advisers this time around?

      Part of it may be pique. After Trump gave up on Matt Gaetz, his initial choice for attorney general, who withdrew from consideration in response to allegations of sex trafficking and drug use, the president became reluctant to buckle again. Backtracking on other cabinet choices, even dubious picks such as Hegseth for the Pentagon or Tulsi Gabbard as the director of national intelligence, might have signaled weakness, which we know this president cannot abide.

      But there’s another explanation*. When Trump cut loose senior officials during his first term, it was often because they espoused worldviews or priorities different from his own; in some cases, they obstructed his decisions or subscribed to norms he found useless and constraining.

      The offenses of Trump’s second-term cabinet members tend to be ones of loyalty or sycophancy, rarely of independent thought. Whatever damage the secretaries inflict on their country or their reputations is done on the president’s orders and on his behalf. In Trump’s first term, sacrificing cabinet members meant firing them, or pushing them to resign. In the second term, it means keeping them in the job for as long as those shields retain even marginal power.

      *there’s actually one more explanation: there’s no one else left to go to…no bottom of the barrel to be reached, ’cause we’re already there!…no one lower than his current Cabinet picks…no one slimier, no one with less self-respect.  So it’s Bondi or Bust!  Hegseth Mania!  Noem Ya Business!  Nutlick!  (blech!!!!)

      The president can afford to dangle these battered shields by his side a little longer because he still has others at his disposal: a subservient congressional majority; a Supreme Court that, no matter its ruling on tariffs or on the deployment of the National Guard in U.S. cities, still granted him “absolute immunity” from prosecution for official acts; and a vice president who will remain a trolling Trump loyalist as long as he thinks it will get him the Republican nomination in 2028.

      For all the attention devoted to Trump’s deteriorating popularity, his public standing may not matter that much to him. Trump knows he is not going to appear on a ballot again; whatever the price for the incompetence of his cabinet or the venality of his administration, he will not be the one to pay it.

      Trump’s approach to governance is entirely self-referential. His best protection may be his indifference to the plight of his party, of his potential successors and of his fellow citizens. That shield is always at maximum strength.

      We can (and probably will!) argue about whether or not trump “knows” he will not be on the ballot again, but everybody knows he does not care one bit about anyone but himself.

      Once we win the midterms and start dragging those battered ‘shields’ in front of the country and force trump to defend them (how?) or ditch them (weak!), it’ll be a whole new ballgame.  Let’s make that happen!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      prufrock

      My high school band had bagpipes and we all wore kilts. It always bothered my mom, because the boys would sit with legs spread, which was not a visual she was used to seeing in that context. It wasn’t a big deal usually, as we wore shorts underneath.

      Except for the times some of the upperclassmen would go “regimental”…

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: You laugh, but Mr. Suzanne has discussed the Yellowstone caldera with me and we have a basic strategy outlined.

      Unrealistic optimism irritates me, because you gotta have a plan. If you think you’ll never need a plan, you won’t make one!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      M31

      @MagdaInBlack: I recall stories told to me long ago about how hashish was harvested by running through hemp fields nude and then collecting the oil with a wooden scraper

      not sure if those old hippies had their facts right

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RevRick

      @lowtechcyclist@Suzanne: I am on the side of Martin Luther, who is reputed to have said, “Even if I knew the world was ending tomorrow, I would still plant an apple tree.”
      Helplessness and hopelessness never accomplished anything.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WTFGhost

      @Baud: So that explains why Trump’s been giving it away for free all term… he was afraid of the Scots showing him up (“…and I do mean ‘up,’ I’ve met some Scotsmen (and even more Scotch) personally, and lemme tell you why the kilts….”

      (I’m not sure if I have Scots ancestry, but face it, every member of the actual human race is a superior specimen to DJT in every way. Every way except obnoxiousness, I mean.)

      @p.a.: You can always wear a kilt, just, make sure you don’t copy another family’s tartan. Please be aware that (per field reports) Scots have been known to insist you copied their tartan because they don’t think you can explain why you didn’t. Usually, after you stammer for a few minutes, they’ll laugh and offer you a dram.

      @Matt McIrvin: They could also use their space lasers to ignite every ballot before it’s dropped in a mailbox. You can never be too careful about potential threats!

      @Suzanne: You really wouldn’t. Trump is such a completely pathetic fold-up wimp that you’d hate yourself for feeling sorry for him, on a gut level. Or, worse, you’d learn to enjoy that level of human suffering, with the excuse that “…but only because it’s happening to him.”

      Now, hypothetically? To the max, yes, he should do the turkey-gobble-stomp up and down Trump until he’ll never get out of bed again. But, insists the guy who is in so much pain he can’t help but be literal right now, suffering really does suck. No one deserves to feel as I do, not even Trump. A quick, clean, bullet to the head or heart, I can see supporting that, for him (cowardly murderer that he is), or other people who are gleeful killers through the color of law.

      But suffering is the weapon of people like Trump, and I won’t use it, not even against him, not for his sake, but for my own, knowing full well that I’m being a self-righteous prick at this very moment.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Tony Jay

      Below is part of the acceptance speech Hannah Spencer gave after trouncing Starmer’s newnewlabourinc Party and making Farage’s Froggy Fascists cry by becoming the new Green Party MP for Gorton and Denton in a by-election I gloated over here.

      I didn’t grow up wanting to be a politician. I am a plumber.

      I am no different to every single person here in this constituency. I work hard. That is what we do.

      Except things have changed a lot over the last few decades, because working hard used to get me something.

      It got you a house, a nice life, holidays, it got you somewhere.

      But now, working hard, what does that get you?

      Because life has changed. Instead of working for a nice life, we’re working to line the pockets of billionaires. We are being bled dry.

      People in their thousands told me, on the doorstep and at the ballot box, that what we are sick of is being let down and looked down on.

      That we are sick of our hard work making other people rich …

      I won’t accept this victory tonight without calling out politicians and divisive figures who constantly scapegoat and blame our communities for all the problems in society.

      My Muslim friends and neighbours are just like me, human.

      Now, to my customers, I’m sorry, but I think I might have to cancel the work that you haven’t booked in, because I’m heading to parliament.

      And when I get there, I will make space for everyone doing jobs like mine,

      We will finally get a seat at the table.

      We can demand better without hating each other.

      We ran a hopeful campaign backed by thousands of volunteers and activists.

      We defeated the parties of billionaire donors.

      Because this is Manchester. We do things differently here.

      Prime Minion Sir Keir Starmer calls that ‘Left extremism’. Can’t think why his broken Party is currently about as popular as a dogshit smeared dildo at a Cats Only orgy.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @RevRick: You can plan for potentially negative outcomes without being hopeless. In fact…. it’s a strategy that gives me hope and makes me feel better, because then I don’t dwell in misery. The moments when I have felt blindsided and had no concept of how to move forward are the worst.

      Like pilots and flight attendants who know exactly what to do if the shit hits the fan.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Suzanne: I’m trying to “think like an attacker”, as they say in the cybersecurity biz. Our democracy is under total attack from its own leadership, and that’s a hard thing to deal with.

      I start with the premise “things actually look good for the midterms: how could we lose?” And work backward from there.

      One advantage we have is that they don’t seem to do these election manipulation things in secret– they brag about them openly and try to sell them as somehow justified and unbeatable. They laid out their whole plan to delegitimize and subvert the 2020 election in advance like some monologuing Bond villain. So if they’re trying to do this we’ll probably hear somebody blabbing about it in a news interview.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Central Planning

      @Suzanne:

      I hate to admit that I’d love to watch Senator Captain Kelly punch the FFOTUS right in the face

      That’s probably covered by the speech and debate clause.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Geminid

      @Tony Jay: I read your account of the by-election, and what struck me was that Labour could have run Andy Burnham, the popular mayor, but he was blocked by Starmer’s people. Are there any recriminations inside or outside the Party over this?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Suzanne

      @Matt McIrvin: I design hospitals. Part of that entails designing security and access control, in the event of active shooters and drug thieves and those who would invade patient data. Also, when we do behavioral health hospitals and emergency departments, we have to consider scenarios that involve patients being violent or self-harming. So I have spent a lot of time in a similar mindset.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WTFGhost

      @M31: “Temple ball” hash was made by handling marijuana plants, and then scraping/molding balls from your hands (or, I hope, your latex/nitrile gloves)

      @MagdaInBlack: Yes, the massive amounts of marijuana have created a new gold mine of extraction techniques. They have special “bubble bags” to extract the trichromes in tiny little balls called bubble hash, but that tops out at a lower %THC than hash rosin. And of course, there’s a dozen forms of butane extracted oils, in various and sundry formats that are so cheap at the wholesale level, it could make a person scream. Especially if they need a medical marijuana card and can’t get one.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      trnc

      @Matt McIrvin: On top of that, now that SCOTUS likes to have a nice meal, draw a leisurely bath and a nice cigar before ruling on claims of emergency by Trump, we can expect them to take up a case against his “emergency” voting orders in December 2028.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      p.a.

      Verizon coworker’s department instituted “no shorts” policy (ridiculous; the department didn’t deal with the public.). He had Scots heritage, began wearing kilts, won the grievance when they tried to stop him.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      mappy!

      Worst case scenarios.

      You plant the apple tree. Nurture the tree. Protect the tree.

      You have to work out how to protect it, what you need to protect it from. Otherwise you may loose it.

      Possibility is not probability.

      (Know what they can fuck up because they will try to.)

      24″ + of packed snow, forecast is for 52° tomorrow. Drive will be mud.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      hueyplong

      Nothing like making the country much less healthy while simultaneously making it prohibitively more expensive to stay alive.

      Win-win, say our billionaire overlords.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Tony Jay

      @Geminid:

      Very many. The Mainstream grouping of Centre-Left Labour MPs was furious at the time and stuck the boot in today. Even the Socialist Campaign Group of (the very few) Left-wing MPs still within Labour would have supported Burnham, which is why blocking him from standing with a blatantly factional decision was Morgan ‘Twat’ McSweeney’s parting crap on the carpet.

      If the Labour Right had thought Burnham would have lost this by-election, they’d have let him resign as Manchester Mayor and stand, but they didn’t, and making sure he wasn’t in a position to stand in the leadership election that will follow Starmer’s resignation in May was the number one priority for Labour Together’s coterie of factional fuckwits.

      Now they get the worst of both worlds. Starmer is a hollow shell and the Labour Right lacks the authority to block Burnham the next time a seat comes free.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      RevRick

      @Suzanne: But the scenario that Matt spun out is ridiculous on its face. There’s a reason why conspiracies fail. Someone blabs. Someone gets wind of it.
      It’s why the SAVE Act is utter garbage. There’s no way to pull off massive cheating by “illegals “ any more than Democrats could bus in voters who magically never got noticed.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      trnc

      a Supreme Court that, no matter its ruling on tariffs or on the deployment of the National Guard in U.S. cities, still granted him “absolute immunity” from prosecution for official acts

      I’ll say it again – I don’t consider the immunity ruling binding because the plain text of the constitution states “he shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.”

      Reply
    39. 39.

      JML

      Layoffs are coming at my school, and my team is having to take one. since my team is me and one other person, it’s gonna be me or them. I think it’s not going to be me, which is a bit of a relief…but I don’t feel great about it either. My coworker doesn’t deserve to lose their job…and they’re like a month or so away from going on maternity leave.

      The faculty got a big raise in their last contract, and between that and a bunch of unplanned maintenance (elevator replacement, fire suppression fixes, sinkholes in the parking lot, etc) the budget is in trouble, despite enrollments increasing by double digits each of the last 2 years. But the layoffs are only directly impacting the staff (faculty will likely only lose some adjuncts and have some positions not get filled). This will tank morale pretty effectively.

      sigh.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Suzanne

      @RevRick:

      But the scenario that Matt spun out is ridiculous on its face. There’s a reason why conspiracies fail. Someone blabs. Someone gets wind of it. 

      Sure, but recognizing that pattern is also an element of bad-stuff-preparedness.

      It’s obviously not a mindset that you engage in, and that’s fine. But it also shouldn’t be interpreted as giving aid and comfort to the enemy.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Librettist

      @Baud:

      Past performance does not guarantee future results.

      “Supervolcanoes” are media bosh. Maybe the next eruption has a large volume of material ejection, maybe not.

      Long Valley CA and Valles Caldera NM are active calderas than went super-kablooie in the recent past, but nobody is prepping for their next eruptions.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Eural Joiner

      @Baud: Did you say super volcano? Check out the excellent “Paradise” on Disney/Hulu – spoiler: we’re done in by a SV under Antarctica!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Soprano2

      @Suzanne:  Unrealistic optimism irritates me, because you gotta have a plan. If you think you’ll never need a plan, you won’t make one!

      Come sit by me, because this is so true. You can look at the good side of life and still be prepared for the worst. With my life now, I have to be ready to roll with the punches every day because I never know what new thing is going to occur with hubby. I’ve become pretty good at putting the pieces together and figuring things out.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      WTFGhost

      @trnc: I’m not a lawyer, but, once you have a monstrosity like that decision, I believe the President is allowed to take action based upon it, without fear of prosecution at the federal level.

      So, for example, he’s going to skate on the murder of over a hundred people, because no state law can outlaw murder on the high seas.

      Now, Trump, he doesn’t care if a woke ship’s captain, or some woke fighter pilot has to worry about murder charges later, so, whether he issues pardons or not might come down to whether the people in question kiss his ass. He might love the idea of people going to jail for stuff he did. Not only did he get to murder low level couriers, plus a bunch of innocent people, and not only did he get to watch actual high def explosions where people died, there are other people who have to be afraid of going to jail, if they don’t do what Trump wants forevermore!

      Reply
    48. 48.

      lowtechcyclist

      @RevRick:

      I am on the side of Martin Luther, who is reputed to have said, “Even if I knew the world was ending tomorrow, I would still plant an apple tree.”

      Helplessness and hopelessness never accomplished anything.

      I will never be without hope – as the apostle Paul said, there are three things that last forever. The greatest of them is love, of course, but hope is also on that list.  And how can one lose hope when the love of the Lord is a real thing in one’s life? Ce n’est possible.

      Now if I knew the world were ending tomorrow, I wouldn’t plant an apple tree, but I’d bake an apple pie: let’s eat, and celebrate this life one more time while we still have it!  But that reminds me of a verse from a song Si Kahn wrote about his grandfather:

      These apple trees on the mountainside, gone, gonna rise again
      He planted those seeds before he died, gone, gonna rise again
      I guess he knew he’d never see
      red fruit hangin’ from the tree
      But he planted those seeds for his children and me, gone, gonna rise again

      Reply
    49. 49.

      lowtechcyclist

      @M31: ​

      I recall stories told to me long ago about how hashish was harvested by running through hemp fields nude and then collecting the oil with a wooden scraper

      not sure if those old hippies had their facts right

      I don’t know if they did or not, but it sounds fun!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Baud

      Some things in life are bad

      They can really make you mad

      Other things just make you swear and curse

      When you’re chewing on life’s gristle

      Don’t grumble, give a whistle

      And this’ll help things turn out for the best

      And

      Always look on the bright side of life

      Always look on the light side of life

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: They still cannot bring themselves to say he’s lying. I don’t think they’ll ever be able to say it, even though at this point it’s obvious he tells more lies than truths.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Suzanne

      @Soprano2: Yeah yeah! “Hope for the best, plan for the worst” has always been my mindset. And I try to keep that within reasonable bounds, like I do not have a basement prepped for the apocalypse.

      But, like….. I always know where my nearest exit is.

      ETA: Also why I am so drawn to people like Senator Professor Warren. Plans. I love plans!

      Reply
    55. 55.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:
      This morning, my song is more along the lines of:

      Little darling, I feel that ice is slowly melting
      Little darling, it feels like years since it’s been clear
      Here comes the sun…

      Now I’m gonna go find my hiking shoes. :-)

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Suzanne

      This discussion kind of touches on something else that I have always thought was strange…. when people get nostalgic or sad about “I remember when I was a kid and you didn’t have to lock your doors”. I have always found that bizarre. Like…. why wouldn’t you lock your doors?! If they have a lock on them, why wouldn’t you use it? Bonkers mindset.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      E.

      @lowtechcyclist: I always hated these boring arguments about hope. Hope might not die but what you hope for changes with the circumstances. It’s okay to stop hoping the ship won’t sink if it is clearly sinking. Instead, hope to get on a raft. Hope rescue comes. But eventually you have to quit hoping the ship won’t sink.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      prostratedragon

      What is this about? Real, or not?

      U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

      On February 27, 2026, the Department of State authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and family members of U.S. government personnel from Mission Israel due to safety risks.

      In response to security incidents and without advance notice, the U.S. Embassy may further restrict or prohibit U.S. government employees and their family members from traveling to certain areas of Israel, the Old City of Jerusalem, and the West Bank. Persons may wish to consider leaving Israel while commercial flights are available.

      @Baud:   Oh, yeah.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Soprano2

      @Suzanne: I lived in a small town, population less than 1,000. We never locked our doors, and I never had a door key because I didn’t need one! When I moved to Springfield, all that changed because I’m not stupid. LOL The police here say the majority of car thefts happen because people leave their car unlocked with the keys in it! I can’t imagine doing that in this city, but where I grew up I might.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      WTFGhost

      @TerryC: My pain comes in waves, and I can type between them.  If we were in text chat, you might not notice, because I type really quickly, but if we were chatting voice, you’d see me go nonverbal quite a bit. Sometimes literally; if I want to avoid vocalizing, but can’t stay silent, I disengage my speech center, and speak in strange tongues (in sound, if not in spirit).

      In more practical matters, I did learn that pain does take my language processing offline, because I had a wave of pain that turned text on my screen to blobs on a page, and, if I hadn’t been used to funky brain stuff by then, I might have panicked, and sure enough, in a few seconds, I could read again, those blobs had once again become letters, the letters formed words. I had to manually construct the sentences, word by word, but, hey, that was better than blobs.

      Made me wonder if some people with dyslexia might have a pain condition causing or exacerbating it. It is just about four years ago that I first learned that OMG, I was in pain, not just when I’d known I was in pain, but all the effing time, and I started to learn all the things “just plain old pain” can muck up.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Geminid

      @prostratedragon: Yeah, the ICBM claim is bullshit, as was Witkoff’s claim about the imminence of an Iranian nuclear weapon.

      They’re overselling a war that could start anytime now. China and other nations told citizens in Iran to leave by land routes if possible, while the US Embassy in Israel is sending non-essential personnel and family members out of the country. The US Embassy in Baghdad is doing similarly

      Meanwhile, 9 US Air Force refueling tankers flew from the US to Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport last night, and the aircraft carrier USS Ford is now sailing offshore of Haifa.

      It’s highly unusual for USAF planes to operate from Israeli bases, but now there are 14 refueling tankers at Ben Gurion and 11 F-22s at Ovda air base in southern Israel.

      Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi is scheduled to meet with US officials in Washington today. He mediated the US/Iran talks in Geneva yesterday.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Suzanne

      @Soprano2@E.:  The early part of my life was in a NYC suburb that was, at the time, pretty high-crime. Like my mom’s car got stripped for parts in the driveway a few times. And I lived in Tucson for a while when it had the highest crime rate in the country. I’ve been robbed a number of times. The idea of not locking a door is incredibly anxiety-inducing.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      prostratedragon

      @Geminid:  So, Isreal is the only place willing to let them stage? I recall that none of the Arab states was interested last week, and UK was denying places like Diego García.​​

      Reply
    68. 68.

      E.

      @Suzanne: I live in Detroit. I’ve experienced crime. But not the kind a locked front door solves. People who will enter your house to do harm only if the front door is unlocked are, believe it or not, rare. But I lock the car.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Suzanne

      @E.: I’ve had three home burglaries. Two through inadvertently unlocked doors. So it makes me feel better to lock doors. I sleep better.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      tobie

      @p.a.: Thanks for flagging this. The Trump admin directs so much of our attention to its own obsessions that we end ignoring what’s happening elsewhere, both in the US and abroad.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      jonas

      @prostratedragon: David Sanger was on Fresh Air yesterday and basically said the same thing: Trump’s SOTU claims about Iran were simply bullshit — highly exaggerated or just made up.

      Like I wrote before, I think he’ll end up TACO-ing because the generals have apparently been giving him bad news about the risks of a major conflict with Iran (which pisses him off, of course, but he has to be thinking about it nonetheless). I hope I’m right.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Castor Canadensis

      @Suzanne:

      Unrealistic optimism irritates me, because you gotta have a plan. If you think you’ll never need a plan, you won’t make one!

      There’s a saying in the military that people misquote

      No plan survives contact with the enemy.
      No commander that fails to plan, survives contact with the enemy.

      Taught to section-leaders and above by my Regimental Sergeant-Major

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Scout211

      @Suzanne: I’m glad your coping method works for you, but know that it does not work for everyone.  In fact, looking at the future and preparing yourself for possible “worst case” scenarios often triggers paralyzing anxiety in many people. My therapy practice was full of people with that kind of anxiety, worry and dread.

      Obviously, there are many different ways to cope and one size does not fit all.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Bupalos

      @hueyplong: it didn’t dawn on my dense self until I actually saw it in action – there is a natural functional affinity between the MAHA’s and at least the Monied-MAGAs, an affinity that extends beyond the obvious Nazi/eugenics/purity aesthetics. Basically, they both agree that no one should go to the doctor.

      The money-MAGAs have the slight variation, that no one without loads of money should be able to go. The MAHAs variation is that no one should want to go. But functionally they’re in fundamental agreement that the medical system should be down-sized to “drown it in a bathtub” proportions..

      Reply
    75. 75.

      tobie

      @jonas: Even if he TACOs, we’re still going to have to foot the bill. A deployment like this costs mega-bucks. Saber rattling at this scale is expensive. Maybe he can donate all his crypto bribes to cover his shameless waste, fraud, and abuse.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Suzanne

      @Scout211: Agree. I am fully aware that it works for me and not others. What I don’t think is a good-faith criticism, though, is the idea that by planning that one wants to demoralize people on our own side. That’s assuming intent to harm, and that’s not accurate.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      jonas

      @Suzanne: Crazy to think that a facility once seen as peaceful and accessible now has to have all these security protocols built in. The big public hospital in downtown Syracuse has you go through metal detectors at the entrance and when you check in you receive a color-coded wristband that shows which area of the hospital you’re supposed to be in. If a security guard sees someone with a radiology band wandering around the oncology wing, they’ll stop and question them.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Another Scott

      @jonas: TWZ has an article talking about the various issues and risks in attacking Iran now.  Like not having enough expensive, long lead time, missiles that might be needed elsewhere at some point…

      I expect at most something like the 12 day war, which won’t really change much of anything, but figure it is more likely he will keep trying to get an agreement and declare victory.  Iran isn’t going to roll over (doesn’t anyone on his cult remember the Iran – Iraq war??), so cooler heads must be trying to get that through his head…

      Grr…

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      WTFGhost

      @prostratedragon: So, Isreal is the only place willing to let them stage? I recall that none of the Arab states was interested last week, and UK was denying places like Diego García.​​

      Technically, no member of the UN should allow them the right to stage for a belligerent war against a fellow UN member, barring action by the UN Security Council. Trump wanting to stroke his war-stiffy isn’t really an excuse to violate international law, and I’m not surprised if no one else is interested in using that as an excuse, because ewww.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      jonas

      @tobie: He doesn’t have to pay for shit. We, the taxpayers, on the other hand…

      I’m starting to see a trickle of MSM brow-furrowing here and there over the exploding debt/deficit situation, but I don’t think it’s hit normie-world yet just how serious this is getting. If this were happening under a Democratic administration, it would be a 24/7, 5-alarm shitshow across all media platforms.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Suzanne

      @jonas: If we design our hospital right, you don’t see 90% of the security features. We want it to feel welcome and open, but lockdowns and violence and malevolence are a reality.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      tobie

      @jonas: Very true. I remember the national debt clock at the Republican 2012 convention and some variant of that on CNN with Wolf Blitzer standing in front of it bemoaning the surging debt. I don’t know why this isn’t a theme at all except, perhaps, because Steve Bannon’s strategy of ‘flooding the zone’ is quite effective in distracting us AND controlling the narrative. Loud sigh.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      satby

      @Soprano2: The Chicago neighborhood I grew up in also was neighborly enough that people often never locked their doors. And this was during the higher crime rate 1960s. Even in the late 1970s-1980s, when I moved back lots of people left doors unlocked. Neighbors were around more then, usually someone older or a non-working spouse were around. Lots of kids went home after school, not to after school programs. More people around to notice something amiss translates to a sense of safety.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Scout211

      I found today’s post on G. Elliott Morris’s substack a perfect fit for the morning open thread.  Agree? Disagree? Fight?

      New poll: Democrats’ real problem isn’t being too liberal — it’s being seen as too weak

      Our February poll tested this assumption directly, and the assumption is simply wrong. When Americans say Democrats are “out of touch” they don’t only — or even primarily — mean “too progressive.” This type of thinking is another example of people committing the Strategist’s Fallacy instead of thinking about what is really being measured by the poll question being asked.

      Whether a party is “in touch” or “out of touch,” we found, is a product of more than just ideological perceptions. In our survey, U.S. adults call Democrats weak (48%), ineffective (47%), and out of touch — but also empathetic (54%) and principled (49%). They call Republicans extreme (60%), elitist (57%), and cruel (51%). Both parties have brand problems. But the kind of problem is fundamentally different from what most people are assuming — and that difference matters enormously for 2026.

      Today’s Chart of the Week: Americans — including swing voters — say Democrats should fight harder, not moderate. Republicans, in contrast, have a major extremism and cruelty problem. I sit down and actually do the math on how many votes Democrats could flip by messaging on ideology versus fighting for what members believe in.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      WTFGhost

      @jonas: Hospitals were security nightmares, before, and, there’s no strict *need* for, e.g., security guards on foot patrol asking questions of people who are outside of common areas,. But if you have the wristband system in place, you can quickly add the foot patrols where needed, especially if you have reason to step up security.

      One worry I do have, alas, is hospitals seem a lot less human to people who are suffering and not entirely in control of themselves.

      @Scout211: I would bet that there weren’t as many engineers spinning over-anxiety from worst-case, though. You know you can’t design anything perfectly; you have to compromise, and you know where to compromise, and when to worry about that compromise, and you can feel as secure as you can – “safe as houses,” or as safe as they ought to be! – once you’ve done that process. So there’s a kind-of natural culling process that occurs, when ideas get too far-out.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      jonas

      @Suzanne: Years ago my dad had a medical emergency that required a visit to the ER in a SoCal area hospital. Soon after they arrived, several individuals who had been wounded in a huge shootout between two rival gangs were brought in and about 20 sheriffs deputies in full tac gear and wielding shotguns locked down the whole ER unit until the patients had been stabilized and moved to a secure area. They were concerned members of the other gang, or the family of whoever they had shot/killed that evening, would come in looking to even the score or something. Dad eventually got seen and was ok,  but it scared the shit out of my poor parents.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Just look at that parking lot

      On 2/27/51, Congress ratified the 22nd amendment. Something about a president only being allowed to serve two terms. Or something to that effect. Might be important.

      Also today, saxophonist Dexter Gordon was born in 1923. It you ever need to hear something good for you, listen to his album Ballads.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Bupalos: probably because medical professionals will catch these narcissists on their bullshit (not every single time, some medical professionals are also narcissists). X-rays and physical tests don’t lie.

      Scientists and engineers would also conflict with the MAHA and MAGA cult, but most ordinary people don’t have much contact with them. But everyone needs medical care at some point in their lives.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Suzanne

      @jonas: Yeah, gang shootings coming into emergency rooms is not uncommon. It’s happened to some of the facilities I’ve worked in. Nurses get assaulted with some frequency, too.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      schrodingers_cat

      Instead of spinning tales of doom, we should focus on what we can do. Focus on the midterms and get as many Ds elected at every level of the government as possible. Nothing else is as important.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Geminid

      @prostratedragon: Satellite imagery shows 6 US early warning/communications planes and at least 15 refueling tankers at Prince Sultan Air Base near Riyadh. And there are over 50 US fighter jets at Jordan’s main air base. Both Jordan and Saudi Arabia say they they won’t let the US use their bases for an attack on Iran, but their actions could tell a different story.

      And these countries say they won’t let *any* nation use their air space for offensive purposes. So if Iran starts lobbing missiles or flying drones over Saudi Arabia or Jordan in order to hit Israel, those nations can say they are released from their promises if they choose.

      Qatar on the other seems determined to stay out of a war. So the US has flown out all its planes stationed at El Udeid air base.

      As for Diego Garcia, six USAF F-16s flew in from Japan two days ago. These particular jets are configured for radar detection and suppression. So I tend to discount the reports that the UK is denying the US use of Diego Garcia for an attack on Iran.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Suzanne: I’m with you, but I always remember Eisenhower’s quote: “Plans are generally useless, but planning is indispensable.”

      The old saw “no plan survives contact with the enemy” still applies, too.

      Planning gives you options.

      When the fit hits the Shan, you’ve thought about “should I break left or break right?”

      (I’m pretty sure I’m agreeing with you wholeheartedly ;^))

      Reply
    96. 96.

      twbrandt

      @Suzanne: The only time I’ve ever been robbed was when I was living on a dirt road in semi-rural area outside of Ann Arbor. Someone kicked in my locked back door when I wasn’t home and made off with whatever they could grab in a few minutes.

      ETA: I still lock my doors.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      WTFGhost

      @Scout211: I agree weakness is a bad look. I’d rather back someone fighting for Medicaid/Medicare for all, even if I disagree with their plan, because at least they’re fighting for something real, and big, and not saying (whimpered)”maybe we can restore some of the subsidies to the ACA if the Republicans let us…”.

      Now: I know that this immediately starts arguments about where to be strong, etc.. Me, I feel that, for example, a bold, “let the sports decide!” trans message would have countered Trump’s “men’s in women’s sports” BS. Maybe I’m wrong – maybe that was the wrong way to be strong, right? Maybe it was to be strong, and bold, without mentioning transfolk at all. I don’t know.

      But yeah, better strong, than “willing to compromise” especially in the face of evil. I dunno how many people are recognizing Republicans are evil, but, as they do, they don’t want wimpy quislings demanding “a moderate increase in quality of life if it’s not too much to ask our billionaire betters!”

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Soprano2

      @JCJ: I agree. You don’t want to be the architect who designed the skyways in the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Kansas City in 1981. I cannot imagine the amount of lawsuits filed after that tragedy.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      jonas

      @Scout211: Evan Hurst over at Wonkette had a good post on this issue the other day. He acknowledged that Schumer and Jeffries are very skilled legislators — they can count and whip votes and they have the support of their caucus. Those are real strengths for our side, particularly as we’re in the minority. Unfortunately a lot of us groan and roll our eyes every time either of them steps in front of the camera to respond to something Trump is doing. It’s not that they’re bad at it, but it often just doesn’t rise to the moment. The solution is getting Dems who are better at channelling voters’ anger and frustration in front of the cameras more. Hurst writes:

       if they do not have being leaders of TEAM FIGHT in their personalities, then it is their responsibility, as the Democratic leaders in Congress, to deputize whichever members are that person, and let them be front and center.

      I’m sure we could put our heads together and come up with a good roster of who those people should be. So, there are alternatives to just screaming that Schumer or Jeffries are awful and need to be shot into the sun or whatever. That is not productive. Dems need to learn to play to their strengths and, more importantly, which individuals are best in which roles.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      JetsamPool

      @Librettist:

      Long Valley CA and Valles Caldera NM are active calderas than went super-kablooie in the recent past, but nobody is prepping for their next eruptions.

      That’s because Yellowstone gets all the publicity.  At least Yellowstone and Long Valley get extra geodetic and seismic stations, and grad students doing theses and dissertations on them, so we have a reasonable idea of what is going on there.

      Cascade and Aleutian volcanoes can get pretty big too (Mt Mazama, Katmai), and only a handful get extra instrumentation.  And that’s not even getting into international volcanoes.

      But yes, states and federal agencies do (or at least used to) plan for earthquakes and volcanoes.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      WTFGhost

      @schrodingers_cat: Once my cars hit a certain state, I leave them unlocked, working on the Douglas Adam’s principle, “there’s nothing in here worth stealing, so please don’t damage the vehicle while you discover said fact. If you’re going to damage the vehicle anyway, maybe I’ll still save myself a broken window when you open the door….”

      @Bupalos: since I reckon plenty of doctors cash in on MAHA style cures, it strikes me as win-win for them. They get big bucks from the desperate and hopeful (using algorithmic pricing, naturally!), and, they prevent anything that might try to control costs = Doctor’s earnings potential, you know, the kind of stuff we need to curb to bring down medical inflation.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      cmorenc

      @Baud:

      The decision prevents damages. It doesn’t prevent an injunction. If they steal an election by shredding ballots, the inability to get damages really isn’t going to be the main issue.

      The insecurity of USPS mail drop boxes located outside USPS offices (because a crime ring has been able to duplicate or steal copies of the official PS mailbox keys) – provides a pathway for operatives to seectively tamper with mail-in-ballots in blue-dominant areas, even without any purported executive orders to seize ballots.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Scout211:

      Our dilemma is that the voters who determine election outcomes – swing, independent, normie, whatever – decided that Democrats should have no power in the federal government. They decided this in 2000, 2016, and 2024.

      Now they complain that Democrats aren’t fighting hard enough. Can’t fix stupid.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      snoey

      @WTFGhost: I think it’s even simpler than that. You fight for those on your team.

      Trans people are on our team, so if we don’t back our own how can we persuade others that we’ll fight for them?

      Reply
    115. 115.

      emjayay

      Comments on blogs are great, but

      THIS COMMENT SYSTEM SUCKS

      How about figuring out how to get Replies attached to the original comment like most other systems do?

      Reply
    116. 116.

      WTFGhost

      @twbrandt: Yes, and then Buster Douglas had the perfect jab to stop his charge, and he learned the same lesson, re: plans, getting hit in the face, etc.. I’m not a big boxing fan, but there are times I can’t help but admire stuff like “boxing coaches had said how to beat Mike Tyson, Buster Douglas actually listened, and it worked… even though he wasn’t really ‘a contendah.'”

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Baud

      @snoey:

      Teams don’t exist on our side. The illusion that they do is why everyone feels let down and betrayed all the time. We’re a coalition party, but not a cultural party like Republicans.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Suzanne

      @jonas:

      Unfortunately a lot of us groan and roll our eyes every time either of them steps in front of the camera to respond to something Trump is doing. It’s not that they’re bad at it, but it often just doesn’t rise to the moment. The solution is getting Dems who are better at channelling voters’ anger and frustration in front of the cameras more. 

      This has been my thing. We have some people on our side who are good at the public- and media-facing aspects of the job and we should use them as such. If we consider expanding the appeal of the Democratic electorate part of the core job of electeds (as opposed to just serving their immediate constituents and voting), we can pursue that goal however we wish.

      The show ponies out there are doing important work, too.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      p.a.

      Who was polled and how worded?  Tougher Dems per poll vs Bipartisan work needed per other polls (or is it Turd Way bullshit CW?)

      Ties in with “Congress is the problem” when 1 party wants to govern and the other wants to shit in your shoe.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Sandia Blanca

      @Suzanne:  I worked for a hospital system (in a non-clinical role). Part of our orientation and annual training was learning about all the emergency codes that we might hear over the public address system: code pink for stolen infant, code gray for combative person, code silver for armed assailant, etc. I was surprised by how many different scenarios these covered. We also had to take annual training on how to act in case of fire, active shooter, etc.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      WTFGhost

      @snoey: I agree, but I’m not an expensive political consultant, I’m just an average person who likes to do the right thing… so I’m not sure what approach would win the election, were it still in the future. If you didn’t advertise strong support for transfolk, you’d better make sure they know it via word of mouth and via association (i.e., not afraid to speak at a public event, about how we should all just get along), because you’re right, everyone deserves to know they are on the team, with their needs getting plenty of attention and action.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      TerryC

      @WTFGhost: Fascinating/ Your mention of pain perhaps affecting dyslexics differently made me immediate think about how chronic pain lowers my cognition in frustrating ways. I am a hyperlexic of the Type III kind and what educators call a 2e. When my Afib kicks in on top of my CHF I may as well be a vegetable, or so that is how I feel. I would expect some with dyslexia to only be able to watch TV all day. Hmm.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Suzanne

      @Sandia Blanca: Oh yeah. When we design the buildings, we do a lot of scenario planning for Bad Things. Smoke compartmentalization and active shooter lockdown and contraband and infant abduction and evacuation, etc etc etc. It’s amazing how much crap goes down. One facility I worked on, a child was sexually assaulted in a waiting room, kind of hidden around a corner in an area that wasn’t quite as visible as it should have been. We got hired to renovate.

      But we have conflicting problems. We want things to be all open and inviting and spacious…. and then nobody feels comfortable talking about their medical problems.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      different-church-lady

      @Baud: I first saw it in 2008: the afterglow of Obama’s win wasn’t even over when our “team” immediately pivoted to talking about how every one of his cabinet picks sucked for one reason or another.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Another Scott

      @Melancholy Jaques: +1

      Underlying all this stuff is math.  Bigger number are bigger than smaller numbers.  Our system is such that folks with bigger numbers get to decide what the government does.

      If you don’t like what the government is doing, the fix is to give the other side bigger numbers.  Griping about vibes or expecting Green Lanternism is going to fix is isn’t productive.  The numbers have to change.

      As we all know, but as the MSM press mostly refuses to discuss. Grr…

      Speaking of numbers

      Democrats Have Work To Do?: A new survey [PDF] from Democratic-aligned pollsters whose job it is to take the “temperature” of Black voters says that 52% of Black men say their vote has not been affected by the events of the first year of Trump v2.0.

      Our Take: The issue that the pollster is trying to assess is a little squishy, and the questions that were asked were also a little squishy, so we’re not sure how reliable that finding is. Still, the Democrats would be wise to assume that it’s on-target. There is now plenty of evidence that “Donald Trump bad” doesn’t work all that well, while “Here are ideas for how we can make things better” does work. We don’t exactly know what Kamala Harris’ signature policy proposal was, but we sure as heck know what Joe Biden’s was, and what Barack Obama’s was.

      Beware squishy questions, is good advice.

      I continue to think that we have to tailor our message to our voters and those we want to persuade. Mania for putting everything in boxes is bad. Mandami ran as a Democratic Socialist but has talked with and met with 47 several times. What works for Peltola isn’t going to be what works for candidates in Berkeley. What works for Crocket or Talarico in Texas isn’t going to be what works in Massachusetts. There is no magic incantation of 3-5-8 words for Democrats that is going to win elections everywhere – it’s going to take connecting with all kinds of people all kinds of ways and convincing them to listen and try a different path.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Matt McIrvin

      @RevRick: When they do this kind of blatant meddling, it’s not in secret. They do it right out in the open and brag about it, even in advance, insisting that they’re not the cheaters, we’re the cheaters and the Founding Fathers would have approved of what they’re doing. They monologue like cartoon supervillains.

      So one of the defenses is just having the rhetoric lined up to fight it.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      kindness

      I saw a tweet posted over a DailyKos this AM saying Fetterman who is up for re-election in ’28 is too far under water to win the Democratic primary even if he got Republican support.  Glorious.  Wtf was that guy thinking anyhow?

      Reply
    138. 138.

      Betty Cracker

      @Melancholy Jaques: I think you’re right about swing voters. That said, available evidence suggests lots of Democrats think their own party is too weak and lacks fight.

      The good news is that seems to be improving as elected Dems show more fight, many in response to demand for it. They really were on the back foot earlier in Trump’s term.

      That’s understandable, but it’s also unsurprising that it pissed off lots of voters where were scared and angry, i.e., people who voted for Dems and who were not to blame for Trump and Republicans coming back into power.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      Baud

      @different-church-lady:

      It’s a large part of why I’m here instead of at dailykos.

      I was actually more uplifted by Obama’s reelection, but that turned out to be an illusory signal, much like Biden’s win in 2020.

      Dems have been in a soft schism for at least 15 years. Opposition to Trump unifies us, but not much else.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      WTFGhost

      Was it here, where someone said “a tech evangelist has every tech toy ever, and programmers and engineers have one printer, from 1992, and they have a loaded gun ready to shoot it if it ever acts funny”? I’m going all in. I’m giving up my privacy. I’m… I’m turning on Autosave on Microsoft Word, even though it only saves to the cloud, not my PC, now.

      I think I fall closer to the latter category, than the former.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      JML

      @Baud: Dear Brady, congratulations! I hope you have learned an important lesson that the MAGA fucks you and your family have associated with and support will use your ass for whatever they like and give zero fucks about you. Maybe you should choose your friends more carefully, and make sure you’re not becoming an irredeemable asshole because of associating yourself with Evil. Can Brady Learn?

      (I’m putting my money on “blaming other people” for 1000, Alex. But you never know. Seems like at least some of the US Men’s Hockey Team got a bit of a wakeup call?)

      Reply
    147. 147.

      different-church-lady

      @Baud: Funny you should mention that even though I didn’t: DKos was where I was hanging back then, and that’s where I was seeing a lot of it.

      I wandered over there a couple of days ago, and thought, “Wow, this place has just gone to shit.” Maybe they were just having a very off-day, but most of the featured articles were very shallow and useless.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      PatD

      @Melancholy Jaques: I think the voters you described don’t particularly care about the Democratic Party. The people who want to see the party fight harder (meaning a more effective and loud opposition) do care about the party and want it to do well.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      wenchacha

      @tobie: I recall that being part of the shrugged shoulders excuses when we went into Iraq with Dubya. “Hey, we have already positioned equipment and personnel at the perimeter. We have lots of money in this already. Let’s go with our sunk-cost war! We’ll make our money back in days if not a week or two.”

      Reply
    153. 153.

      different-church-lady

      @JML: At least three players (Swayman, Avery McAvoy, and Brady T.) have stated regret about the incident, and respect for the women’s team. The first is surprising, the second isn’t.​

      Reply
    155. 155.

      Another Scott

      @emjayay: You’re tilting at windmills here.

      Cole and many/most people here don’t like threaded/nested/etc comments.  (I blame bad implementations elsewhere, myself.)  Stream of consciousness linear time comments are what we have here and there are good (and bad) things about that.

      I too would like to be able to crank up a Usenet-like reader and sort and display comments here the way I want.  And others could display them however they want.  I loved Yarn and Souper!!  But those days are long, long gone.

      Grin and bear it, be thankful we don’t have 20,000 comments per topic, and use your energy on more important things.  ;-)

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    156. 156.

      Castor Canadensis

      @Soprano2:  Ditto. I grew up in Chatham, and because I was a little kid, I never had a key that I could .lose. So the side door was always unlocked. The front one got locked occasionally, when my parents thought of it for some random reason.

      Reply
    158. 158.

      WTFGhost

      @Baud: We should be unified over caring about each other. That’s one thing that 30 years of Republican hate of all things D; there have been so many battles to fight, to prevent worse harms, that there’s never really been a chance (except the magical moment when the ACA was created) to do the kinds of things that would unite us all.

      But Dems care about universal health care, universal child care, we’d support a massive expansion of SNAP, rather than “lifting 2.4 million people off (by cutting their benefits)”. Maybe if we really pushed for universality, and did the old “if you’re giving benefits to people who don’t need them, raise their taxes a bit to pay for it” so everyone ended up coming out ahead (just, not as far ahead as others), it might excite people after ten years of concentrated evil.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      Tony Jay

      @taumaturgo:

      I’ve joined Your Party, not because I don’t like or want to vote for the Greens, but because I like the member-led democratic socialist strategy and I want an actual Left Party out there. That said, the Greens are doing the right things and making the right moves to gobble up that HUGE electoral demographic to the left of Starmer’s centre-right machine. Eventually I expect and will support a merger, and in the meantime I’ll vote for the YP or Green candidate to Arnds to best chance of volleying my useless Changed Labour UK councillor/MP into the nearest sun.

      Reply
    161. 161.

      Enhanced Voting Techninques

      @RevRick: I am on the side of Martin Luther, who is reputed to have said, “Even if I knew the world was ending tomorrow, I would still plant an apple tree.”

      You got to love how they are ignoring the Civil Rights Movement took on a system that was rigged against them and willing to use voilance to keep the status quo and still got things done.

      Jesus fucking Christ, if it was that easy to rig elections, Trump would have had them already rigged and be boasting about how we have the fairest elections in the world. Don’t you people pay attention to how Piggie works, or is everything head cannon now?

      Reply
    164. 164.

      Baud

      @WTFGhost:

      I’m not going to speculate on what might work because I have no idea. I think it’s a heavy lift to get all Dem candidates throughout the country to sing from the same hymnal on policy, however. I don’t know how close is close enough when it comes to policy differences.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      different-church-lady

      @Suzanne: The reason plans are valuable: even when they go to hell, you still have a reference point.
      In the end we should talk less about plans and more about preparation.
      (ETA: now that I’ve read backwards all the way through, I see that’s pretty much what you’ve already said.)​

      Reply
    166. 166.

      Betty Cracker

      @PatD: I think that’s right. There are contrarian and outright nihilistic assholes too, of course. But they’re more noisy than numerous, and ascribing bad faith motives to all critics is wildly counterproductive, IMO.

      Reply
    168. 168.

      JML

      @Paul in KY: thanks. I’m not actually a teacher (I do grant administration at a technical college), but public higher ed is getting wrecked because of 30+ years of disinvestment. It’s stupid and short-sighted, but that’s America for you.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      jonas

      @Professor Bigfoot: Didja see the women’s hockey team being hosted and feted by Stanley Tucci?

      At a Michelin-star restaurant in Milan. It was just wonderful. Meanwhile, the members of the men’s team who went to the WH got…cold McDonald’s food. Lol.

      Reply
    173. 173.

      Captain C

      @Geminid:

      So if Iran starts lobbing missiles or flying drones over Saudi Arabia

      I would think if the balloon goes up Iran might just start hitting Saudi Arabia directly.

      Reply
    176. 176.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Betty Cracker: Actions are more important than motives. If your actions constantly undermine Democrats and their chances at winning then what does it matter if you have the noblest of motives

      If one doesn’t walk the talk, the talk doesn’t amount to much. YMMV.

      Reply
    177. 177.

      Captain C

      @twbrandt:

      I remember Mike Tyson saying “everyone has a game plan until they get punched in the face”.

      The motto at the Tyson Coffeeshop in Amsterdam should be “everyone has a plan until they smoke a Tyson joint, and then they just hang, listen to music, and enjoy the munchies.”

      (Or is that enjoy the music and listen to munchies?)

      Reply
    179. 179.

      Suzanne

      @PatD:

      The people who want to see the party fight harder (meaning a more effective and loud opposition) do care about the party and want it to do well.

      Agree.

      ETA: The people who want to see the party fighting harder (raises hand) specifically believe that more visible and vocal opposition, in rhetoric and process….. will help the party do well in elections. It’s not that we want this stuff just to scratch an itch.

      Reply
    183. 183.

      Geminid

      @Captain C: An Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia is a possibility, maybe a certainty if and when a war begins. The Iranians have threatened to hit US forces stationed in neighboring countries if the the US attacks it. They even wrote letter to the UN notiying it of this intention.*

      That’s another reason I discount professions of neutrality from Saudi Arabia, the UAE etc. I think the Qataris mean it, but I’m not so sure the others do. And once an Iranian missile lands on their soil, they have a reason to drop that neutrality

      * Ed. The Iranians say US forces in neighboring countries are fair game, but they aren’t saying they would national assets like oil infrastructure, etc. Their Houthi proxies might though.

      And the Iranians say they’ll blockade the Straits of Hormuz, which would infringe upon the other Gulf nations’ rights.

      Reply
    184. 184.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @schrodingers_cat: “There is no horseshoe. There is only white people who are at best uncomfortable with any power being held in Black hands. Those white people are at all points of the ‘left-right’ spectrum.”

      Any political power that Black people might have is centered in the Democratic Party.

      In keeping with the traditional alliance, that power works in conjunction with Jewish people, another leg of the Democratic Party table.

      It seems obvious to many of us, but I’m sure a fire is being kindled for me to die in as I type.

      Reply
    185. 185.

      JaySinWA

      @twbrandt:  Someone kicked in my locked back door when I wasn’t home and made off with whatever they could grab in a few minutes.

      Pedantry forces me to mention something I learned late in life. You were not robbed if you weren’t there. Your home was burgled.

      Reply
    188. 188.

      Suzanne

      @JaySinWA: When we had a home invasion a couple of years ago (we were home, dude was on meth, destroyed but didn’t steal property)…… he was charged with breaking and entering, destruction of property, and some other stuff.

      Reply
    189. 189.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Professor Bigfoot: They don’t much like me saying these things either.

      There are many people on our side who are only comfortable with non-white people who fawn over them and tell them how wonderful they are for voting D. I will call them Kiplingers. You know the white man’s burden type people

      You vote D, here is your cookie. Thanks for doing the absolute fucking  minimum.

      Reply
    190. 190.

      Betty Cracker

      @schrodingers_cat: I agree actions are more consequential than motives. That’s why I think it’s super counterproductive to shit on coalition members, even if the motive behind the frequent dumps on fellow Dems are unquestionably righteous.

      I’ve also noticed that people who manage to get and stay elected understand this. You’ll almost never hear them complaining about folks whose votes they need to win — they know it’s poison.

      Reply
    191. 191.

      RevRick

      @Matt McIrvin: Now you’re talking sense. They are openly stating their plans to “legally ” steal the election via the voter disenfranchising SAVE ACT and by using the voter file that’s rife with name and address errors to justify voter registration purges.

      Spare yourself the emotional energy of coming up with weird hypotheticals.

      Reply
    194. 194.

      NotMax

      @Paul in KY

      Schumer and Jeffries are institutionalists. What skill they have lies in working the system from the inside, not in communicating with the masses. Working the cameras requires an entirely different skillset.

      Reply
    195. 195.

      Soprano2

      @Suzanne: OK, that’s right. My boyfriend at the time was with some friends at a bar across the way from the Hyatt when it happened. They saw all the emergency vehicles and knew something really bad had happened.

      Reply
    197. 197.

      WTFGhost

      @JaySinWA: Ant-Man, or some other source (re: burglary/robbery)? I remembered knowing the difference when it came up in the movie

       

      @Captain C: That depends upon the sound qualities of the munchies. Bone conduction, funky-crunches and chemical enhancement might make listening to them part of the experience.

      (Moved on to 9LB Hammer, aka “old reliable,” in sugar-wax form, a form of BHO that will crystallize slightly, has a darker color, and has different characteristics than other forms. I know I’m not the only one who sometimes feel his head is unscrewing, but, those of y’all who don’t feel that way from TMJ, lemme tell you, it’s different, and far less responsive to THC.)

      Reply
    198. 198.

      Suzanne

      @Soprano2: Yeah, it was a terrible, terrible thing. We studied some high-profile building failures in school and it was so upsetting. And how they determined who screwed up, what your professional ethics dictate, etc.

      Building codes have gotten more stringent over the years. In some cases, these failures happen not because of a “code violation” or an error/omission at the time, but because the regulations themselves were not sufficient for the scenario.

      Reply
    199. 199.

      E.

      @Suzanne: Three home burglaries! I’ve lived in shitty neighborhoods my whole life! What different experiences we’ve had. I would lock my door too after three burglaries but since I’ve never had even one, it seems unneighborly.

      Reply
    205. 205.

      JaySinWA

      @Suzanne: Sorry that happened to you. Not something I ever experienced. Worst case for me was car burglary, once to steal a dash radio, once a car prowl, and one random car window smashing.

      To change the subject back to hospital / clinic design, I went on a tour of a clinic addition/building redesign, and later used the facilities. large sections were maze like and not well marked in the tour, and the section I was in for service was still poorly marked, basically requiring a guide to get to and out of the lab area. There seem to be a few emergency only exits marked that probably work but the normal flow is strange. Is there some security purpose for this?

      Reply
    206. 206.

      rikyrah

      Shanaka Anslem Perera 

      @shanaka86

      At 10:24 this morning, Friday February 27, the United States Ambassador to Israel emailed his own staff and told them to leave the country today. Not next week. Not when convenient. Today.

      Mike Huckabee, the man Donald Trump personally appointed to represent America in Israel, sent an email to every embassy employee in Jerusalem telling them that anyone wishing to depart should book “any available flight” and leave Israeli soil before the day ends.

      The embassy has shifted to “authorized departure” status, meaning the US government will pay for nonessential personnel and their families to evacuate. The New York Times obtained the email. The timestamp is 10:24 AM local time. The language says “no need to panic.” The action says panic.

      When an ambassador tells his own people to leave the country he is assigned to, he is not managing risk. He is clearing the blast radius. Authorized departure is the second-to-last step on the State Department’s crisis escalation ladder. The only step above it is ordered departure, which is mandatory evacuation.

      The United States has not reached ordered departure. But at 10:24 this morning it reached the step directly below it, and the ambassador personally urged speed. Now hold this against what happened in the last 72 hours.

      x.com/shanaka86/status/2027334605993550097?s=20

      Reply
    209. 209.

      Extremely Constant Lurker (nym change from Reboot)

      I’m sure it’s not blog etiquette for such an infrequent commenter to weigh in, but the jumping off point for this subthread was RevRick on Matt McIrvin’s comment, wasn’t it?

      Matt’s comment was ‘I think the recent SCOTUS decision on mail non-delivery implies that they could have the USPS selectively shred every mail ballot sent from a blue district, openly stating a desire for election interference, and we wouldn’t even have standing to sue.’ I’ve read many (if not most) of Matt’s comments, and this one, laying out a worst-case scenario, seems pretty representative to me. RevRick noted the doomsday element in Matt’s comment. (I’d say this was accurate.) You then raised a fair point by noting such scenarios are helpful for planning, which they are. (My husband the software engineer was constantly frustrated by the ‘what’s the worst that could happen’ attitude when managers wanted to rush something out the door.) But RevRick, unless I’m really misreading, never mentioned planning, and I’ve never seen Matt offer alternative scenarios or plans,  which, fair; these are blog comments. Envisioning the worst for ‘bad-stuff-preparedness’ is definitely valid. But Matt doesn’t seem to be making these comments for ‘bad-stuff preparedness,’ or any plans, so  I can’t see that RevRick was promoting  ‘the idea that by planning that one wants to demoralize people on our own side.’

      Reply
    211. 211.

      satby

      “I’ve not been able to shake the feeling that most journalism, my own included, reinforces the notion that someone is taking care of that even as so much of it endeavors to sound the alarm that no one is taking care of that. It feels especially pronounced in the Trump II era as institutions crumble and the challenge before us is laid bare. It’s just us.” David Kurtz, today’s TPM Morning Memo

      Reply
    212. 212.

      Suzanne

      @JaySinWA:

      went on a tour of a clinic addition/building redesign, and later used the facilities. large sections were maze like and not well marked in the tour, and the section I was in for service was still poorly marked, basically requiring a guide to get to and out of the lab area. There seem to be a few emergency only exits marked that probably work but the normal flow is strange. Is there some security purpose for this? 

      Not really. Service areas usually meed big/undivided chunks of space and so we often end up having to route corridors around them. That can start to feel labyrinthine. Also, often when we work on projects, we have to deal with existing conditions….. expand something that is already there.

      Reply
    213. 213.

      Suzanne

      @E.:

      Three home burglaries! 

      Yes. But all in different homes! One of which was not in a crappy neighborhood! LOL.

      So: I lock, and always have.

      Reply
    214. 214.

      Baud

      Scouting America will alter several policies at the urging of the Pentagon, including one targeting transgender youths, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Friday as he pushes a campaign against military support for diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

       

      Some of the changes mirror what the organization suggested to the Defense Department in January, which included discontinuing its Citizenship in Society merit badge and introducing a Military Service merit badge as well as waiving registration fees for the children of military personnel.

      Reply
    215. 215.

      Old Man Shadow

      I grew up conservative white Evangelical, so I was taught to hate Rev. Jesse Jackson. Yeah, I know, ironic given that he was a minister and we were Christians, but whiteness was the main part of our religion and he was an outspoken advocate for social justice.

      I gained an appreciation for him as I shed the white Evangelical faith for something less dogmatic, less capitalist Jesus… and hopefully less centered in whiteness.

      I see him now as one of the prophets. Not perfect, but he spoke a lot of truth to America and was hated by folks with power for it.

      The loss of his voice is a loss. Thankfully there are others who have taken up the prophetic word. Hopefully, one day, enough Americans will actually listen to what they have to say and things will change.

      Reply
    218. 218.

      Old School

      @Baud: What’s kind of weird is that the White House posted the doctored TikTok video on Sunday and the hockey player still attended the SOTU on Tuesday.

      That being said, the headline at ESPN amused me.

      Brady Tkachuk miffed over White House AI-doctored video

      Brady Tkachuk, the Ottawa Senators captain and a Team USA gold medalist, said he didn’t appreciate the AI-doctored video released by the White House that made it appear he was disparaging Canadians.

      Reply
    221. 221.

      JaySinWA

      @Suzanne: I can understand contrants in the redesign, but I wondered about the lack of signage to direct people not familiar with the layout in areas where those people needed to move in and out of.

      Reply
    223. 223.

      Suzanne

      @JaySinWA: So I specifically do not do signage and wayfinding, but some of my colleagues do. Historically, this has been a building element that isn’t done by the architect, it was done after the fact. And it sucked. So now big firms (like the one I work for) often offer it as a service.

      So if you are asking why signage has historically been bad….. for the same reasons other things in buildings have been bad: owners be cheap, and it’s poorly thought-out after the fact rather than well-integrated.

      Reply
    225. 225.

      tam1MI

      @Geminid: What was Fetterman thinking? My theory is Fetterman was thinking he won’t run for reelection. He certainly doesn’t act like he intends to.

      My guess is that he will pull a Sinemas and retire from the Senate and the race in such a way as to inflict maximum harm on the Democratic Party.

      Reply
    226. 226.

      lowtechcyclist

      @jonas: ​
      So, there are alternatives to just screaming that Schumer or Jeffries are awful and need to be shot into the sun or whatever. That is not productive. Dems need to learn to play to their strengths and, more importantly, which individuals are best in which roles.
      I think this is the right direction. I’ll add that there needs to be some semi-official standing given by the party to those they choose to speak for it. As it is now, AOC or Jasmine Crockett (for instance) are good speakers, but they’re still each just one of ~214 members of the caucus, while Schumer and Jeffries do officially represent their caucuses, so for better or worse, they’re the people that the media will seek a response from on the issue of the day.

      So the people chosen for the roles of speaking for the caucus need to be given some sort of title that says that, so the media will go to them, at least after the first few times Schumer (for instance) says, “go to Senator Soandso for the party’s response, he’s the [insert title here].”

      Reply
    227. 227.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Betty Cracker: To what extent is “Democrats won’t *fight*” really “Democrats are representing somebody else’s interests, not mine?”

      (E.g. Prof. Bigfoot’s favorite quote about the “horseshoe” as an attack on the Black power base… though this is where I mention that I do see Black leftists with the same kind of complaint that the Democrats are too in thrall to white interests)

      Reply
    229. 229.

      Another Scott

      @lowtechcyclist:

      For anyone who might not be aware:

      Quasi-daily Senate Democrats briefings and comments to the press:

      democrats.senate.gov/newsroom/press-releases

      Quasi-daily House Democrats briefings and comments to the press:

      dems.gov/newsroom/press-releases

      Yes, existing leadership dominates, but they’re not the only folks briefing the press. They’re doing the work to get the word out, it’s not hard to find, but the MSM doesn’t care so most people won’t see it. :-/

      HTH a little.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    234. 234.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Jeffro: heck, even the patent examiners are complaining on Reddit about Lutnick being associated with Epstein and wanting him to resign as Secretary of Commerce, which we never heard about the corrupt Wilbur Ross during Trump 1.0

      Reply

