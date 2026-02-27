Few, if any, candidates running this year other than Sherrod Brown have as consistent a record of appealing to what’s become a kind of holy-grail constituency for Democrats: the coveted “working-class voter.” I love a good @markleibovich.bsky.social profile. www.theatlantic.com/politics/202…

A little uplift, amidst the endless screaming. From the Atlantic, “Sherrod Brown Is Grinding It Out” [gift link]:

… Brown was sitting in a Toledo coffee shop, having just finished a roundtable discussion about rising health-care costs. A small group of Ohioans had expressed all manner of concerns about how they would afford their medical bills, co-pays, and prescriptions. This was the kind of event that Brown used to do a lot of before he departed the Senate after losing reelection in 2024.

Now that he’s running again, Brown, 73, seems to be satisfying some pent-up appetite for these interactions. He is the same aggressively rumpled figure who was a fixture around the Capitol for more than three decades (seven terms in the House, three in the Senate), and around Ohio politics for five decades. He conveys the frenetic bearing of an over-caffeinated college professor happily returned from a forced sabbatical…

Brown, however, represents a wild card on the national map: He is probably the Democrats’ best hope of flipping a seat that otherwise would likely stay Republican. Few, if any, candidates running this year have as consistent a record of appealing to what’s become a kind of holy-grail constituency for Democrats: the coveted “working-class voter.” Once the cornerstone of the party base, they have abandoned Democrats in droves over the past decade. Despite Ohio becoming more Republican during the Trump era, Brown has had more success getting elected in the state than anyone else in his party over the past 20 years.

While national Democrats are obsessed with finding leaders—ideally new ones—conversant in the language of affordability and economic insecurity, their garrulous guy in Ohio has been around forever, talking about just these things. From what I can tell, the major themes of Brown’s campaign in 2026 are pretty much indistinguishable from those of the 1990s and 2000s.

Brown told me he did not expect to run again this year, but found himself shocked at how quickly President Trump’s second term had devolved. He listed multiple factors: the parade of tech billionaires who were seated prominently at Trump’s inauguration, the “No Kings” protests against the administration, the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. What he didn’t mention is probably the most straightforward explanation for his campaign: wanting his job back…

… Brown started a foundation last year (not a gap year!) called the Dignity of Work Institute. He also wrote an essay in The New Republic titled “Democrats Must Become the Workers’ Party Again,” in which he declared that it would be “my mission for the rest of my life” to help Democrats reconnect with their working-class roots.

But it is perhaps another element of Brown’s appeal that he tends not to get bogged down in hifalutin theories or sociology (his Yale degree notwithstanding). He prides himself on being an unglamorous advocate, who has earned enough trust with enough voters to defy Ohio’s Republican trend lines. At least until he didn’t. Trump’s double-digit victory in Ohio over Kamala Harris in 2024 was too much for Brown to surmount, and he wound up losing to his Republican opponent, Bernie Moreno, by 3.5 points.

“Without Trump on the ballot, Sherrod would have won handily,” Ted Strickland, the Democratic former Ohio governor, told me. Strickland said that Brown’s gritty approach to governance is well suited to Ohio at this moment. “He’s not terribly inspiring in his speaking style,” Strickland said. “But he is who he is. I’ve known him a long time, and he’s been terribly consistent over the years.”…