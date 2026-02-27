Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Upbeat Open Thread: Sherrod Brown, Doing the Work

Few, if any, candidates running this year other than Sherrod Brown have as consistent a record of appealing to what's become a kind of holy-grail constituency for Democrats: the coveted "working-class voter."
www.theatlantic.com/politics/202…

[image or embed]

— Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 1:08 PM

A little uplift, amidst the endless screaming. From the Atlantic, "Sherrod Brown Is Grinding It Out" [gift link]:

Brown was sitting in a Toledo coffee shop, having just finished a roundtable discussion about rising health-care costs. A small group of Ohioans had expressed all manner of concerns about how they would afford their medical bills, co-pays, and prescriptions. This was the kind of event that Brown used to do a lot of before he departed the Senate after losing reelection in 2024.

Now that he’s running again, Brown, 73, seems to be satisfying some pent-up appetite for these interactions. He is the same aggressively rumpled figure who was a fixture around the Capitol for more than three decades (seven terms in the House, three in the Senate), and around Ohio politics for five decades. He conveys the frenetic bearing of an over-caffeinated college professor happily returned from a forced sabbatical…

Brown, however, represents a wild card on the national map: He is probably the Democrats’ best hope of flipping a seat that otherwise would likely stay Republican. Few, if any, candidates running this year have as consistent a record of appealing to what’s become a kind of holy-grail constituency for Democrats: the coveted “working-class voter.” Once the cornerstone of the party base, they have abandoned Democrats in droves over the past decade. Despite Ohio becoming more Republican during the Trump era, Brown has had more success getting elected in the state than anyone else in his party over the past 20 years.

While national Democrats are obsessed with finding leaders—ideally new ones—conversant in the language of affordability and economic insecurity, their garrulous guy in Ohio has been around forever, talking about just these things. From what I can tell, the major themes of Brown’s campaign in 2026 are pretty much indistinguishable from those of the 1990s and 2000s.

Brown told me he did not expect to run again this year, but found himself shocked at how quickly President Trump’s second term had devolved. He listed multiple factors: the parade of tech billionaires who were seated prominently at Trump’s inauguration, the “No Kings” protests against the administration, the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. What he didn’t mention is probably the most straightforward explanation for his campaign: wanting his job back…

… Brown started a foundation last year (not a gap year!) called the Dignity of Work Institute. He also wrote an essay in The New Republic titled “Democrats Must Become the Workers’ Party Again,” in which he declared that it would be “my mission for the rest of my life” to help Democrats reconnect with their working-class roots.

But it is perhaps another element of Brown’s appeal that he tends not to get bogged down in hifalutin theories or sociology (his Yale degree notwithstanding). He prides himself on being an unglamorous advocate, who has earned enough trust with enough voters to defy Ohio’s Republican trend lines. At least until he didn’t. Trump’s double-digit victory in Ohio over Kamala Harris in 2024 was too much for Brown to surmount, and he wound up losing to his Republican opponent, Bernie Moreno, by 3.5 points.

“Without Trump on the ballot, Sherrod would have won handily,” Ted Strickland, the Democratic former Ohio governor, told me. Strickland said that Brown’s gritty approach to governance is well suited to Ohio at this moment. “He’s not terribly inspiring in his speaking style,” Strickland said. “But he is who he is. I’ve known him a long time, and he’s been terribly consistent over the years.”…

Everywhere I go in Ohio, I hear the same thing: Ohioans are working harder than ever but still can’t get ahead.

[image or embed]

— Sherrod Brown (@sherrodbrownoh.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 7:34 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1.

      Baud

      Few, if any, candidates running this year have as consistent a record of appealing to what’s become a kind of holy-grail constituency for Democrats: the coveted “working-class voter.” Once the cornerstone of the party base, they have abandoned Democrats in droves over the past decade.

      They just can’t type “white”. Too revealing.

    7.

      rikyrah

      THEY CAN STAY MAD

      KennyMack1971
      ‪@kennymack1971.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      Kamala Harris endorsed Jasmine Crockett. If you thought they were insufferable before…

      Get ready for the White dudebro conniption fits 😂😂😂😂
      4:08 PM · Feb 27, 2026
      bsky.app/profile/kennymack1971.bsky.social/post/3mfupwbviss2b

       

      Veronica McDonald
      ‪@veronicamcdonald.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      You know all the “consultants” and “pundunces” will publicly deride and laugh at Kamala Harris endorsing Jasmine Crockett. They will claim it’s just one loser endorsing another loser.

      But privately inside, they are all punching the air, fearful The Blacks will activate like Voltron and vote.
      4:36 PM · Feb 27, 2026
      bsky.app/profile/veronicamcdonald.bsky.social/post/3mfurjemqrk2p

    8.

      Ben Cisco

      @Baud: PRETTY MUCH THIS!

      Bonus rant: WTF is with:

      “working-class voter”

      I vote, and I sure as HELL work. Why do I not fall into this grouping?

      Narrator: He already knew why he didn’t fall into this grouping.

    10.

      WaterGirl

      @rikyrah:

      I have been chagrined that the Maine primary isn’t until June, but I am starting to feel like that allows for more information to come out about the Nazi tattoo blackwater guy.

      What I didn’t realize is that he would be providing some of that information himself. I hope everyone is paying attention.

    14.

      WaterGirl

      @rikyrah: “The Blacks”.

      I will never forget my sister telling me in 2007 that “The Blacks” would rise up in the streets of the superdelegates gave their votes to Hillary in spite of the fact that Barack was winning / had won more delegates in the states.

      I was appalled. I had been working my ass off for Barack in primaries in multiple states and I told her it wouldn’t just be “The Blacks” who would rise up if that happened.

      I hate that phrase, and I hope the person who wrote that was using it with invisible air quotes and not for real.

      rikyrah

       

      Morgan Freeman was on LarryO last night. He was talking about a project with Kevin Costner called The Gray House on Amazon Prime.

       

      It is the story of how there was a BLACK UNION SPY IN JEFFERSON DAVIS’S HOUSE DURING THE CIVIL WAR.

      Baud

      Via Reddit

      The World Health Organization (WHO) has certified Denmark for the elimination of mother-to-child transmission (EMTCT) of HIV and syphilis, recognizing the country’s sustained commitment to ensuring every child is born free of these infections.

      Kathleen

      Random musings:

      @Baud: I guess Black people don’t work based on that comment.

      The premise of the national political conversation about what Democrats “need to do to win” is based on lies. In the meantime Democrats keep winning these elections so they’re doing “something right” in these elections.

      I hope Vivek drags the Rethugs into the swamp with him.

      Brown commented that my Rep – Greg Landsman OH#1 was the real star in Congress that other people thought they were.

      25.

Old School

       

      Radiohead has issued a joint band statement decrying the use of the group’s song “Let Down” in a pro-ICE video, telling the U.S.’s Department of Homeland Security to “go fuck yourselves” for misappropriating the track.

      A spokesperson for Radiohead said it “goes without saying it was without the band’s permission” and passed along their statement, which reads:

      We demand that the amateurs in control of the ICE social media account take it down. It ain’t funny, this song means a lot to us and other people, and you don’t get to appropriate it without a fight.
      Also, go fuck yourselves… Radiohead      .”

      Kathleen

      @WaterGirl: Some of us Democrats in Ohio felt Brown directed his whole campaign towards white voters and ignored the Black voters. He campaigned like a liberal Republican in Iowa in 1959 IMHO.

      30.

Professor Bigfoot

      @Kathleen: That is precisely how I saw it at the time: a repeat of Tim Ryan’s “I’m not REALLY a Democrat” schtick.

      It felt and sounded to me very much like “you don’t have to worry, I’m still a white man.”

      ETA— let me also reiterate that I am literally a “card-carrying” Democrat.

      Eolirin

      @Professor Bigfoot: Sadly, this is probably about the only way a Democrat can win in Ohio at this point

      Natives might be able to speak to this more directly, but I also don’t think Brown was taking anything from Ryan in running like that, more the other way ’round.

      35.

Professor Bigfoot

      @Eolirin: If we accept that, then we’re saying we can only run and win by running white men who distance themselves from the Democratic Party.

      This is precisely why a white former Blackwater mercenary with a Nazi tattoo is now considered a viable Democratic candidate.

      Really, why should we accept this? Why not have serious outreach to the multiple cities in Ohio— Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, Akron… are more likely to vote for Democrats than Dover or Shreve or Mount GIlead!

      Eolirin

      @Professor Bigfoot: I mean, we may have to accept that in Ohio; that doesn’t mean we need to accept it in Maine, where the electorate looks very different. The demographics don’t let those cities win elections in Ohio, specifically, is why. That may change enough in the future that we don’t need someone to be running like Brown, but it hasn’t yet. And unfortunately, unless something’s changed recently, Ohio is one of the few states seeing population decline in it’s cities still.

      We’re never going to do better than a Joe Manchin in West Virginia either. We have to learn to live with that if we’re going to hold the Senate.

      Eolirin

      @schrodingers_cat: Manufacturing labor union folk are typically really pro-tariffs as a concept and generally want to see them be used much more aggressively to protect their interests.

      Brown is an old school union guy before anything else.

      45.

Sister Golden Bear

      Not quite as upbeat: Marisa Kabas talked with trans Kansans who just had their drivers licenses revoked overnight.

      How Kansas Republicans weaponized the law to target 300 trans driver’s license holders

      The same law also created a bounty hunter system to allow anyone to sue someone they claim was using the “wrong” bathroom, and also invalidates the birth certificates of trans people who went through the legal hurdles to get their sex changed.

      48.

Another Scott

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      Made me look. OhioCapitalJournal.com (from February 4):

      Former Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown continues to outpace Ohio Republican U.S. Sen. Jon Husted in fundraising.

      Brown, who served in the chamber for three terms, is mounting a comeback bid after losing his seat in 2024. The latest filings cover the fourth quarter of 2025. They show Brown dramatically outraising Husted and holding a substantial advantage in cash on hand.

      Brown brought in more than $7.3 million in direct contributions and transfers from other committees. With a nudge from joint fundraising groups, that total swells to $8.8 million. Meanwhile, Husted raised a little more than $1.5 million between direct donations and transfers from joint committees.

      Brown has almost $10 million in the bank, while Husted has just shy of $6 million.

      Still, money isn’t everything. In 2024, Brown outraised his Republican challenger, U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno, by a nearly 4-to-1 margin. A flood of outside spending narrowed that gap, and Moreno went on to win despite Brown outperforming Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. President Donald Trump won Ohio by more than 11 points, while Moreno’s margin of victory against Brown was a little less than four points.

      […]

      The bulk of Brown’s contributions come from individual, small dollar donations through the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue. In the final few months of 2025, Brown raised more than $2 million through the organization. Brown’s campaign touts an average donation of about $54 and notes 18,640 donors made contributions for the first time.

      “While Jon Husted votes to increase costs on Ohioans to pay for tax cuts for billionaires, Sherrod is fighting to lower the price of groceries and health care and protect Ohio’s jobs and small businesses,” campaign manager Patrick Eisenhauer said in a press release. “That’s why, nearly a year before the election, almost 45,000 Ohioans have already joined the campaign.”

      Brown raised a bit more than $6 million in direct contributions from individuals and organizations. He brought in roughly $3 million more with transfers from joint fundraising efforts with the Ohio Democratic Party, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and other groups.

      […]

      Brown seems to know what he’s doing, messaging and in the trenches. He doesn’t seem to be underbusing any Democrats, and like the good Senator Professor is saving his rocks for the Republicans.

      Godspeed. And good luck!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      49.

PsiFighter37

      Was traveling for work late last year and saw Sherrod Brown in the United Airlines lounge at Washington Dulles. I didn’t want to bother him (it was nearly 10pm, and I think anyone who was at the airport at the time just wanted to get home), but he seemed pretty much the same old person he has always been. Taller than I would have thought, but I am also not the tallest person myself.

      I think the challenge with him beating Husted is that Husted has won multiple statewide elections, even if for lower offices. I also think, cynically, that most of the white working class has simply become inured to life / thinking that life can be better, and will thus reflexively vote Republican because online hatred is a powerful drug. I would love to be proven wrong, but I think you are looking at a 51-49 Senate in favor of the GOP come Jan. 2027 (Cooper and Platner win, and Ossoff hangs on).

      50.

PsiFighter37

      @Another Scott: I don’t think fundraising means much of anything in the current political times. Harris rose an insane amount of money, burned it and much more, over the course of 15 weeks, only to lose every single state that counted. Cuomo had a bottomless pit of inside and outside money to rely on for the NYC mayoral race, and he got beaten twice by Mamdani.

      52.

Raoul Paste

      Sherrod ran a smiling “ Friend of the working man”  campaign the last time, and he lost.  That doesn’t motivate people to go to the polls.  I have read elsewhere that the principal reason that people don’t vote for Democrats is that they are perceived as weak.  A disheveled appearance doesn’t help on that score.

      I have urged him to run as a strong oppositional candidate, and that his campaign  create a sense of urgency with visceral examples of GOP ruin.  And I’ve donated to him heavily.  There is a hell of a lot at stake here.

      You can bet that his opponent will be aggressively pushing fear and lies to motivate the GOP voters.

      Eolirin

      @Raoul Paste: He lost by 3.5 points in a race where the top of the ticket won by double digits.

      I think you may be overreading that loss.

      If Brown loses again this year, the state isn’t winnable by any Democrat, running any kind of campaign.

      60.

PsiFighter37

      @rikyrah:

      I read the whole far-right thing, and it seems like the post he referenced wasn’t all that problematic. The issue is the person who posted it. I didn’t even know who this ‘far-right’ person was until I read more, which suggests that people getting angry about it online are likely too online (and certainly more online than most Mainers I have met).

      The Maine race is a perfect example of how Democrats should be backing off and letting individual candidates brand themselves first, and Democrats second. The national brand is toxic, even amongst diehards like myself.

      @rikyrah: I am a fan of Crockett, but the political timing of jumping into the race, being much more confrontational than needed, has me vexed. Harris’s last-minute endorsement also does not make much sense and frankly (IMO) is likely to antagonize normie Democrats.

      Eolirin

      @PsiFighter37: I think we can and should hold Senate candidates to a higher standard when it comes to vetting the people they’re signal boosting. But I think the bigger question is why is a neo-nazi holocaust denier’s social media posts coming across his feed for him to retweet in the first place?

      Lumpy

      I send Sherrod Brown a few bucks every month. I would love to see a Balloon Juice fundraiser on his behalf.

      Democrats are not anti-tariff, we are against using them indiscriminately, and using them as extortion for personal and political gain. Tariffs can be useful sometimes, but conservatives have historically opposed them.

      Trump’s embrace of tariffs are another example of how he has absolutely gutted “conservative principles” (the mythical “Free Market”) and MAGA claps submissively in response.

      65.

Kayla Rudbek

      @rikyrah: Is this about the Black Union spy who had the eidetic memory? I might have seen something about her on Facebook.  And I want both a movie about her and one about Robert Smalls.

      Then a series about Black inventors and Black STEM, all the way from Benjamin Banneker through the present day.

      And a movie or miniseries about the Buffalo Soldiers Bicycle Corps while we’re at it.  I think there is also a group on Facebook trying to get a movie made about Major Taylor (first pro Black cyclist)

      Kathleen

      @WaterGirl: TBH it surprised me too. I was on a conference call he held with constituents several years ago and one of the callers (a white guy) was saying how hard life was for white workers and Brown politely informed me Black and Hispanic people also worked. At the end of his last campaign he held a call featuring Cory Booker who talked about how Brown mentored him and asked him to work to raise the salaries of the workers in government buildings (maintenance, kitchen, etc) most of whom were Black and they were successful. The man is certainly not clueless. I just think he made some bad choices in his campaign.

      71.

columbusqueen

      @Another Scott:  The biggest reason Sherrod lost was the anti-trans BS flung at him by Moreno, an utter sleazeball in every way. If Brown ties all the Ohio GOP corruption around Husted’s neck, I think Sherrod can win.

      Martin

      @Baud: It’s not just white working class that Dems are shaky with. They lost more working class voters of color in 2024 than they should have.

      Note the trendlines on the composition of Democratic and Republican candidates the last 3 elections. Dems are losing non-white voter share, and the GOP is picking up non-white voter share. Dems went from 60% white to 64% white, not because they picked up white voters, but because they lost non-white ones. The GOP (Trump) fell from 88% to 78% white voters. That wasn’t a loss of white voters, it was a gain of non-white voters.

      If we aren’t going to engage with this and acknowledge that losing non-white working class voters is a real thing and a real problem, then I think we’re going to leave money on the table in every election coming up.

      Ramalama

      @Martin: Jasmine Crockett laid out her target voters in this order: Black women, Black men, and Latina women because Texas is a majority minority state. She also said she’s working for Everybody. It was an incredibly effective and moving video I saw … somewhere.

      Ramalama

      @Martin: wait..,this is a longer (better) video where Jasmine Crockett talks about the working class….and everything else. She starts slow and emotional and then revs herself up. It’s a master class on well, I won’t jinx it. But I think she’s got a good shot at winning.

      84.

Miss Bianca

      @Baud: God damn. Exactly what I was thinking.

      ETA: And funny how I’m not hearing any, “oh, he’s 73? He’s too old.” I guess it’s only if you’re a woman or Joe Biden that that shit suddenly matters.

