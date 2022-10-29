Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Personal Perspective on Musk’s Twitter

I’ve had a Twitter account since 2007. I’ve no-joke learned a lot over the years of usage; I recall the hell Kathy Sierra — an early pioneer of technical training — went thru there, and elsewhere, an early victim of doxxing from what would become the Alt-Right. I remember the job in discovering Kevin M. Kruse, who wrote an American Political History, in Twitter form, including deep documentation on how the GOP embraced White Supremacy, over and again, for decades prior to Nixon.

That opened my eyes to so-called Academic Twitter, which was paralleled by Black Twitter, and so many other, marginalized and otherwise lessor-heard, voices. Perspectives I’d never have caught, I fear, had I not been on the platform.

As much as this space has, too, taught me a lot, these Twitter folx have educated me on issues from the diversity of living while Trans, to the current situations in Iran. That’s their work, their lives, they are putting out there. And it’s not just “for free,” it’s frequently a life where they are all at risk of the kinds of issues Sierra went thru, coming on a decade and a half, now. Be it from groups of assholes, or asshole governments — or both.

So no, Twitter was never “just” a cesspool. It was never just a place to pull quotes and opinions for a Front Page story here, for me. Nor did I use it to track what my ideological opponents were doing of the day. It was a place, primarily, to listen to people who I’d never hear from otherwise.

Even as unsafe as Twitter truly can be.

And then, as of this time, yesterday:

Just before midnight Thursday, Musk tweeted, “the bird is free,” and with that, all hell broke lose—or at least a little bit of fresh hell.

One Twitter user responded with, “Currently belong celebrated by thousands of Musk supporters shouting the N-word all over the platform.” And a simple search of the word proves this, not to mention the responses to this tweet alone.

I already had plans around the moment Musk took ownership. These plans were based upon not only the usual reporting on Musk, but the views into the echo chambers, both online and off, that follow and influence him, now. And, perhaps more critically, the well documented racism and sexism at Telsa.

And so, I have left Twitter.

This was not a quick decision. I had a massive blocklist set up over a decade+, who had 3rd Party tools like MegaBlock to help remove miscreants from my view, there. And yet, my mental and emotional capacity would be at risk, now, staying in such a space.

Just as Mz. Sierra’s was, way back in the day. Just as so many have been — and with Musk, it seems likely are now at far worse risk.

As is, frankly, civil discourse and even democracy. Even though Musk far overstates the overall impact of Twitter, he recognizes — in his ego-stroked way — how it frames conversations across the world.

As much as Musk fired the CEO over ego, I’m sure he fired Gadde — a South Asian Woman — because how dare a Woman of Color try to corral the very voices that prop up his ego! Voices that, of course, go on to further spread their filth elsewhere.

He’ll revel in his powers, and the chaos, for a time. But the big advertisers are already skittish.

They, like most of us, know that you have to chose the words, and worlds, you’re open to. And Musk’s belief that he’s open to everything, will spell naught but disaster for too many already hard-pressed by this world.

Truly, Open Thread — no need to stroke Musk’s ego further than this likely does!

      Jerry

      I follow so many great people over there soI use it more of an easy-to-access feed and I’m not sure where else I can get. Mastodon could be OK, but so far I’ve encountered nothing but a bunch of uninteresting randos over the past 5 or 6 years.

      citizen dave

      An interesting post, thank you MisterDancer.  I joined twitter a few years ago under an alias.  In fact I’m on Instagram, twitter and facebook with three different aliases.  I’ve never been clear as to what twitter is “for”, or even how it works.  It seems like an electronic roll of the dice in that each time I sign on, the algorithm gens up some amount to tweets for me to read.  I have discovered many interesting people there.  But at the end of the day, it’s just an electronic bulleting board.  The barriers to entry (to me) to creating a bulletin board still seem relatively low, and if enough people decide to go elsewhere, elsewhere we will go.  As Adam says, slowly at first, and then all at once.

      I think there is either a jackal or jackal-adjacent here who is very anti-Musk/Tesla, and I really enjoy reading his tweets (I follow him on the twitter).  Musk seems very much like a con artist to me, so it would not surprise me to see much of his empire crash.

      MisterDancer

      @Jerry: I have some solutions to Keeping Track of Twitter I’m using, personally. If there’s interest I can do a follow-up post.

      The big caveat is a lot of them take either money, or technical knowledge and patience.

      different-church-lady

      We need to remember: no matter how bad things get, right now a lot of very clever people are resolutely dedicating all their effort towards making it worse.

      artem1s

      I already started seeing a lot of questionable stuff in the days leading up to EM taking over that sealed the deal for me. I’m curious about trying out other platforms like Mastodon. If I don’t find something that is usable, I’ll just delete my account or stop using it altogether the way I have Faceplant. Right now I’m leaning toward deletion mostly because the twitcultists who are screeching about how we must stay and fight EM. Not interested in playing the codependent game of exposing myself to toxic waste in an effort to change something that’s never going to get fixed.

      different-church-lady

      @citizen dave: In the days of flip phones and texting character limits Twitter started off as a good way of communicating with large groups of people by text efficiently.
      And then, just like everything else, the monkeys figured out you could use that femur bone as a club and…

      MisterDancer

      @citizen dave: But at the end of the day, it’s just an electronic bulleting board.

      The reason Twitter has so many diverse voices is the one that most people think is silly — the posting limit.

      Twitter was designed in an era where flip phones were the norm; the iPhone came out the same year! So that original posting limit is also the limit of an SMS message, and I was among many who posted to Twitter on my flip phone, via SMS — not the Internet.

      As I recall, that also made Twitter a key aspect of the Arab Spring; they could take down the Internet, but text messages could, in some cases, still get to Twitter.

      So a lot of communities with iffy Internet access — and people with even less time — gravitated to Twitter because of its ease of posting access. That gave Twitter an anchor in those communities that took years for other services, like Facebook, to even try to overcome.

      This is part of why I posted what I did, actually. Twitter matters, but it’s critical to see its use thru other eyes, to think outside the boxes of Yet Another Online Forum. I truly don’t know how a different service will provide what Twitter did in this climate, but I’m open to see what comes next.

