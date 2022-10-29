Happy National Cat Day!

President Biden is a good man, and a pretty fine politician…

“Enough is enough is enough. Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against the violence,” says @POTUS. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 29, 2022

Biden voicing strong support for trans rights goes viral. Nearly 10 million views on tiktok in just 21 hours pic.twitter.com/c8ZpQ4CPCv — memes (@OrganizerMemes) October 28, 2022

Good (as can be expected) news:

Breaking from Speaker Pelosi's office: Paul Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent "successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. His doctors expect a full recovery." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 28, 2022

On anything else the man is atrocious, but he can read polls — vocational politics stan account ???? (@Convolutedname) October 28, 2022

Nobody knows what's going to happen, but we're in a phase where every data point in Republicans' favor is greeted by the news media with "Look, look, red wave a'comin'!" and every data point in Democrats' favor is greeted with "Things are weird, but still, red wave a'comin'!" — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) October 28, 2022

Weekend watching..