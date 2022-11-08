The truth of the words “nobody knows what tomorrow might bring” rings in my ears, today.

They ring from generational trauma, and from knowledge of how America coddled Authoritarianism — which taught Nazis foul lessons.

They ring from media that I could not dream of as a child, forcing rich views into our cultural space in ways that mock Musk’s intentions.

They ring from watching so many join hands, fighting waves of brutal backlash with humor and joy and a searing intensity that only The Truth supports.

They ring because Today? Is far more wondrous than I expected, and far more terrible, than I could have imagined as a child.

And yes, that ringing means I am afraid for tomorrow, as many of us are. Yet I shall bear it, both to see that Future, and to help others, along the way.

So I ask you to Hold Fast here, and everywhere you can, everyone.

Hold onto those who have suffered in these times, those targeted in these times.

They need us. And we, need them.

We don’t know Tomorrow. But we can fight for the best Tomorrow, and reduce harm for those who need it Today.

Hold fast.