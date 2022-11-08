Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hold fast.

The truth of the words “nobody knows what tomorrow might bring” rings in my ears, today.

They ring from generational trauma, and from knowledge of how America coddled Authoritarianism — which taught Nazis foul lessons.

They ring from media that I could not dream of as a child, forcing rich views into our cultural space in ways that mock Musk’s intentions.

They ring from watching so many join hands, fighting waves of brutal backlash with humor and joy and a searing intensity that only The Truth supports.

They ring because Today? Is far more wondrous than I expected, and far more terrible, than I could have imagined as a child.

And yes, that ringing means I am afraid for tomorrow, as many of us are. Yet I shall bear it, both to see that Future, and to help others, along the way.

So I ask you to Hold Fast here, and everywhere you can, everyone.

Hold onto those who have suffered in these times, those targeted in these times.

They need us. And we, need them.

We don’t know Tomorrow. But we can fight for the best Tomorrow, and reduce harm for those who need it Today.

Hold fast.

    30Comments

      phdesmond

      here’s a quote from last night’s email by Heather Cox Richardson:

      Today, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch and the leader of the private military company the Wagner Group, who is close to Russian president Vladimir Putin, boasted that Russians had interfered in U.S. elections and continue to do so. “We have interfered, we are interfering and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do.” He added: “During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once.”

      MisterDancer

      @phdesmond: My Parents helped rip out the beating heart of American One-Party rule.

      You think I’m cowed by Russian Interference after they’ve done shown their whole asses on a real battlefield? Screw that!

      GO VOTE.

      satby

      Good morning! Will not be on here the rest of the day for personal reasons so everyone remember that today doesn’t end anything, it’s one battle in a continued quest for justice.

      EarthWindFire

      Beautiful. No matter what happens today, and the days after, we hold hands, stick together, and live to fight another day.

      BruceFromOhio

      MrsFromOhio and I just returned from voting. Turnout is high and very orderly in our fascist enclave, and Dems have been burning up our phones, our landline, and for the first time in a long time, left an excellent door hanger.

      We pinky-swore a media blackout until Thursday. I was pleased to see the cable and local channels all championing election coverage, even the business crews (CNBC, Bloomberg). It will be interesting to see how any shenanigans are covered.

      sab

      Well, we are going off to vote at 9am.

      Interesting thing I noticed about voting locations recently. We have been voting at my church for about ten years. Two of my stepkids live near that church. For one of them it is within easy walking distance. But they both have to drive by that church to vote in another church a couple of miles away. And the church they vote at is closer to my house than the church I vote at.

      Meaning all of our polling places are located so that we have to drive to them, while there are closer polling places that we are not assigned to.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      This is one of those days when I’m glad I’m 7 hours ahead of Eastern time. On the one hand, I’ll be dreading waking up tomorrow morning to read the headlines, but on the other hand, I’ll (probably) be sleeping like the dead while the pundits and politicos are going nuts tonight.

      Chris Johnson

      @phdesmond: Yup. When they tell you what they are, believe them… and the interesting thing is, when they were doing this and were NOT peacocking about it with rising suspicion and awareness of what they were doing, they elected a President rather than just using their guy to groom domestic terrorism.

      Same guys, exactly the same plan, but the difference is now we know.

      This just means ‘we’re gonna get blown out electorally and use our spin on that reality to groom terrorists so that the US becomes as close to ungovernable as we can make it, and we’re going to use our people everywhere we can to CLAIM that the US is ungovernable and hopelessly lost’.

      Bear that in mind as you read comments even on Balloon Juice. Their spin is everywhere, but that is truly nothing new.

      Redshift

      Strong turnout in the opening hour in my precinct in Northern Virginia!

      It’s the bluest congressional district in Virginia, so the outcome was never really in doubt, but I feel it’s a good sign that even knowing that, people are motivated to come out.

      Kay

      My youngest voted twice now so he’s well on his way to a voting habit. A lot of it is habit- if you can get young people to vote a couple in a row they’ll be “voters”.

      hells littlest angel

      I predict that today will be a day of joy. Or a day of sorrow. Or possibly somewhere in between. And I’m willing to bet money on it. Any takers?

      Starfish

      The election day mess is happening.
      Due to some Republican lawsuit, 3500 mail-in ballots have been thrown out in Philadelphia and have to be fixed by the voters.

      Twitter suspended a League of Women Voters executive on the eve of the election, but apparently they fixed that mess.

      Huge thanks to all for your outrage about my suspension from Twitter. Thanks to everyone for speaking up- I have now been reinstated with a note telling me that my account was mistakenly included in a batch of Spam accounts. Thread 1/2
      — Stephanie Doute, CAE (@sdoute) November 8, 2022

      Kay

      @Baud:

      His GF voted too- her first. She’s a Wisconsin voter. I took them to breakfast and I raised whether they had voted or not and then said “I won’t tell you how to vote”.

      With a straight face I repeat this bullshit.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      In my exurban hellhole, they’ve consolidated precincts and the lines are running out the door. Courageous, hard working paper shufflers in pristine commuter pickups and giant SUVs are out in droves. One guy walked through in a TFG shirt and there was just a noisy set of cheers from old white assholes that I shouted down because it’s bloody illegal to engage in partisan crap in line.

