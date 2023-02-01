Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

DeSantis: WTF does he care about the "economy"? (Open Thread)

So. Jim Crow, hunh? There they were, sacrificing Black bodies to boost up an oligarchy, just as they did during Slavery. Laws so toxic that The Nazis reused them.

And now: DeSantis and Abbott and Stitt in Oklahoma and so many others play that same “game,” just updated for the modern era.

That update? Now-openly abuses Women, it openly abuses Trans people, it attacks the rest of the LBGTQIA+ folx. At best, it ignores the Poor, the Chronically Ill and so many more. Even “own the libs” is deployed for this effort — to gain, for a few, such power that the waves of economic pain can never touch them and theirs.

“Why should I care about the economy”, the Deep South GOPers say, “if they can never vote me out of office? If they can never stop the flow of funds to my cronies?” A tune that now finds ugly echoes in the debt ceiling fight.

For the record shows these asshole’s ancestors as Not Being About Shit:

By the 1850s, a growing group of incredibly wealthy men, born into slaveholding families of great privilege, were brazenly identifying themselves as aristocrats or oligarchs — they simply did not believe in the benefits of “pure democracy.” As the National Era reported, these Southerners deemed popular suffrage the “root of all the mischief” regarding the preservation of slavery.

The fire-eaters of the slave South, therefore, envisioned something more than just a slave-ridden version of the United States. They actually advocated a return to hereditary privilege, caste systems, and rule by the wealthy few. Some even argued in favor of primogeniture. All hoped that these measures would help curb the “scourge of democracy.”

And it played out again during Jim Crow. From what I can tell, White Supremacists literally sacrificed a growing economy to make a few wealthy over the literal bones of Black folx and Poor Whites.

I’m summarizing a LOT of history and analysis, so I’m certain you can poke holes. And yet, the core fact remains that it’s a tiny number of people who “win” when schools are terrorized into pulling books, and state officials gaslight the reasons.

It’s not the Parents brainwashed into supporting this. It’s not even the Alt-Right forces who shoot up the place if you don’t.

It’s the assholes who George Wallace they way into power. Who cannot thrive unless standing on a mountain of pain and suffering. The same playbook, of American Pain.

We must dismantle it.

Open Thread.

    53Comments

    1. 1.

      MisterDancer

      I’m in and out, so if you ask me a question, challenge me, or yell at me, it might be a mite before I see it.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Citizen Alan

      If and when I get a job that takes me away from Mississippi, it is entirely possible that my sister and I will never speak again (right now, we live in the same town and literally the only time she reaches out to me is if she has some question about our mother’s estate). But if we do speak, and she goes off again on her love for Trump and now Desantis, I will probably lose it and call her a bigoted white supremacist to her face. The woman is a 61yo retired elementary teacher with two adult children who are just starting out as elementary school teachers. And she is perfectly fine with the GQP’s assault on education. I am literally waiting for the day that my nephew gives the wrong kid a detention or a failing grade and some lunatic parent accuses him of being a groomer.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      I have some relatives in Florida, who have invited me multiple times to come visit. (They’re very much of like mind to me, politically.) I am tempted to visit, but I literally am scared to think about bringing Spawn the Elder into the state. I am very good at catastrophizing, so I can think up every unlikely-and-yet-terrible scenario, even for a few-days-long visit to the beach or Disney World.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Martin

      @schrodingers_cat: Burning shit usually works. The suffragettes started with protests and such, but after a while of being ignored they just started smashing windows. They didn’t make any bones about it either – they said ‘we’re going to smash windows until you let us vote’.

      It worked.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jim Bales

      This is seems to be how rural areas works. The “elites” hold the power and the next generation mostly moves on to greener pastures while a few stay to become the next generation of elites

      At least that is how the area in rural NC (where I went to HS) works

      Best

      Jim

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Bill Arnold

      Liked that https://bittersoutherner.com piece, but am trying to find a primary source for “the scourge of democracy”, where democracy itself is the scourge, not some other X that is a scourge of democracy. The later is dominating search results.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MisterDancer

      @schrodingers_cat: With respect to Martin, I’m gonna quote another fella with the same name on this. From a speech of Dr. King’s, a few months before he passed:

      Non-violent protest must now mature to a new level to correspond to heightened black impatience and stiffened white resistance. The higher level is mass civil disobedience. It is a concept well known in our struggle for justice.

      There must be more than a statement to the larger society—there must be a force that interrupts its functioning at some key point. That interruption must, however, not be clandestine or surreptitious. It must be open. It is not necessary to invest it with guerrilla romanticism. It must be open and conducted by large masses without violence.

      If the jails are filled to stop us, the meaning will become even clearer. The Negro will be saying, I am not avoiding penalties for breaking the law, I am willing to endure all your punishment because your society will not be able to endure the stigma of violently and publicly oppressing its minorities to preserve injustices.

      Mass civil disobedience as a new stage of struggle can transmute the deep anger of the ghetto into a creative force. To dislocate the functioning of a city without destroying it can be more effective than a riot because it can be both longer lasting and more costly to the larger society, but not wantonly destructive. It is a device of social action that is more difficult for the government to quell by superior force. [Line breaks and 2nd emphasis mine-MD]

      Or go read Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals.

      And understand what you’re asking people to do, is put lives and health and jobs and safety on the line around fighting these issues. There is a reason the DeSantises of the world exploit the desire to do violence without retribution, providing “approved” targets for these attacks.

      NOTE: I’m providing an answer, not as an opener to debate, but to ensure the question is approached. I’m being somewhat glib because the process of resolving these issues is one of many books and bringing in experts, not of discussion-group debate on this or any blog.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Sure Lurkalot

      College Board caves:

      https://nomoremister.blogspot.com/2023/02/desantis-can-do-long-march-through.html

      After heavy criticism from Gov. Ron DeSantis, the College Board released on Wednesday an official curriculum for its new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies — stripped of much of the subject matter that had angered the governor and other conservatives.

      The College Board purged the names of many Black writers and scholars associated with critical race theory, the queer experience and Black feminism. It ushered out some politically fraught topics, like Black Lives Matter, from the formal curriculum.

      And it added something new: “Black conservatism” is now offered as an idea for a research project.

      This too is all about the Benjamins.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MisterDancer

      @Bill Arnold: The writer is likely quoting herself. From her work Masterless Men:

      The famous writer George Fitzhugh actually argued for hereditary aristocracy, entail, and primogeniture, hoping these measures would help curb the scourge of democracy.

      No footnote on this reference, but there are on the rest of her references/quotes around this topic with a footnote at the end. I’d certainly recommend the work if you want more on this situation, as it’s a tough-to-untangle ibid chain:

      South Carolina planter David Gavin bitterly resented the fact that lower-class whites had the right to vote, calling universal white male suffrage the most pernicious humbug of this humbug age. Even female planters like Keziah Brevard, who did not have the right to vote herself, prayed that some thing be done to check this mobocracy. Democracy has brought the South I fear into a sad, sad state. The fire-eaters of the slave South envisioned something more than just a slave-ridden country modeled on the principles of the United States. They wanted a return to hereditary privilege, caste systems, and rule by the wealthy few. Indeed, James De Bow obstinately declared that property alone was the basis of sound representation, since the poors right to vote so often degenerates into licentiousness.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Bill Arnold

      @MisterDancer:
      Thanks.

      the poor’s right to vote so often “degenerates into licentiousness.”

      WTF does that mean? Is it a way of saying that the poors might vote against the interests of the rich?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      gene108

      @Martin:

      The prominent suffragettes were more upper class white women.

      The powers that be tend have a different reaction to minorities smashing shit versus white women smashing shit.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Bill Arnold

      @Jeffro:

      I saw that and my head nearly exploded.

      There are three authors listed ( Stephanie Saul, Patricia Mazzei and Trip Gabriel ). Two have twitter accounts, but neither linked the piece.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jeffro

      Somewhat (ok, a lot) related to DeSantis: Jim Gerhaughty of the Post has a piece up begging Sununu not to run, as there is already…ready for this?…an alternative to trumpov.  DeSantis.

      Like, what??  In what universe is DeSantis some great contrast to trump, or an anti-trump?

      And how is DeSantis a better anti-trump alternative than Sununu?  At least Sununu has a prayer of pulling in some blessed “independents” and (extremely) low-info Dems.

      It’s just a cynical, lazy calculation: the DeSantis mojo train is already starting down the track, so let’s get everyone else out of the race and have it be Don vs Ron, with Don (supposedly) losing.

      The GOP still has the same collective action problem that they had in 2016 and 2020, and it’s for the same reason: ZERO principles, other than winning the war against the libs.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

       Even “own the libs” is deployed for this effort — to gain, for a few, such power that the waves of economic pain can never touch them and theirs.

      “Why should I care about the economy”, the Deep South GOPers say, “if they can never vote me out of office? If they can never stop the flow of funds to my cronies?” A tune that now finds ugly echoes in the debt ceiling fight.

      Wouldn’t it still affect them? A federal default would hurt everybody, including them. Pretty sure they have various personal investments at risk too

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jeffro

      @Sure Lurkalot: utterly appalling.

      No kid is required to take this course.  How can they justify this?  Why should other (blue) states put up with this crap?*

      *I hope they start their own consortium and replace AP with it.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Betty Cracker

      It appears to be a multi-racial Christo-fascist movement here in FL. DeSantis got something like 65% of whites, nearly 60% of Latinos and almost 15% of black votes.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Mike in NC

      Writing in USA Today, right-wing pundit Ingrid Jacques adores would-be dictator DeSantis, not to mention Chris Rufo and every other troglodyte that he’s surrounded himself with. Just a replay of Fat Bastard and his neo-Nazi advisors in 2016.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Martin

      @Jim Bales: Farm towns are fiefdoms. The local guy gets some power and decides they’d rather be king of a small town than a citizen of a medium sized town, so they actively sabotage the economic interest of the town to keep it to the size they can retain power over. Mostly, the only economic benefits they permit are the ones they personally might benefit from.

      I get the sympathy for small towns but they so often fit quite neatly into the ‘I’d rather rule in hell than serve in heaven’ when you step back and look at their decision process.

      There aren’t many guaranteed investments in this world, but education is one of them. Not always at the personal level (advanced BA degrees are a real crap-shoot, but BA/BS is pretty guaranteed) but at the societal level there’s no better investment you can make.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Cameron

      @Betty Cracker: I just can’t get a handle on it.  This is a state with great natural beauty, fascinating history, tons of cultural sites and events, and politically it winds up with this sociopath’s paradise in Tallahassee.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Geminid

      @Jeffro: Republican elites have really latched on to DeSantis as an alternative to Trump. The prospect of Trump winning the nomination and dragging down the other Republican candidates scares the hell out them, and it ought to.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Martin

      @Baud: White demographic is hemorrhaging on religion. Young white kids are abandoning christianity at an alarming rate. That alone is enough to pull them out of the GOP voter base.

      Betty labeled it exactly right – christian is the underlying draw. Also worth noting that Floridas latino community is pretty unique in the US. You won’t see that repeated anywhere else, at least not yet.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      gene108

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Can the College Board get blowback for this and be forced to reverse course?

      CA going to demand the removed content be reinstated or else they’ll ban it from CA schools? That’s the only form of pushback that could get the College Board to change.

      So far more liberal-ish governors and states have never gone all in on fighting about textbooks or this AP class they way conservatives do.

      Unfortunately for the liberal-ish governors their likely voters aren’t going to be as interested on one change in a proposed AP class versus how much conservative voters focus on this shit. The entire conservative agenda is built on culture war outrage. Their voters live and breathe this stuff all the time.

      Liberal voters worries aren’t so focused on the culture war issue of the day. Liberal voters concerns are spread out over things like environmental protection, fair wages, investment in poorer communities, addressing the housing shortage, etc.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      brendancalling

      @sanjeevs: when it comes to dismantling the racist (and anti woman and anti LGBTQ and anti-working people and anti-democracy) GOP playbook, the New York Times should be included in the dismantling. It is a garbage paper that occasionally publishes something useful. Occasionally.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      prostratedragon

      @MisterDancer: ​ I recall that these facts were among the matters anomalously mentioned in passing as guides to the perplexed in my elementary school history classes. And when I do I also recall that there was a certain teacher who, when he arrived, was referred to under breath as “here to keep an eye on us.” It was the post-Joe McCarthy era.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Martin

      @Geminid: Sorta. I think they’re just as concerned about DeSantis but don’t know how to thread the needle on appeasing the lunatic voters while avoiding speaking the truth that the GOP grew their voter base by adding lunatics and are now captive to them.

      Consider that the GOP elites are again starting to ramp up the ‘we need to ban abortion to win’ talking point, which is absolutely insane, just as a metric as to their overall sensibility.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Almost Retired

      @Betty Cracker:  sharp intake of breath at those Latino and Black numbers voting for DeSantis.  I guess I sort of expected that the Latino vote in Florida is unique and would be different than California.  But the Black vote?  Huh!?  Is it Haitian voters looking for stability but misidentifying which party can secure it?

      Reply
    51. 51.

      ColoradoGuy

      If I remember my college-level history right, at the founding of the country, the Southerners wanted to re-create the Roman Empire, slaves, plantations, oligarchy, a repressed artisan class, and a Senate elected by a wealthy, land-holding minority. The architecture of Washington DC reflects this … the resemblance to Rome is not accidental.

      The New Englanders were more interested in the Greek model … a city-state, a trading empire, and a platform for spreading Greek culture. Slavery was there, but the central purpose was spreading the Greek way of life, not the creation of a new landed aristocracy.

      Reply

