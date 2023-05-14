Tonight let’s talk about Pulitzer Prizes for 2023.

Here’s a gift link to the NYT Pulitzer Prize list.

Who won, who deserved to win, who was robbed? Is this a political process in any way, or does that not play into the Pulitzers?

Who would you have nominated?

Sometimes we have folks on Balloon Juice who are connected to some of the winners at the Oscars or Emmy Awards; maybe we’ll have some connections with Pulitzer Prize winners? Hey, it’s Balloon Juice, you never know!

Update: If this topic isn’t grabbing you, it can be a wide-open culture thread.