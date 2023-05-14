Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Popular Culture / Medium Cool – Pulitzer Prizes 2023

Medium Cool – Pulitzer Prizes 2023

by

This post is in: , ,

Tonight let’s talk about Pulitzer Prizes for 2023.

Here’s a gift link to the NYT Pulitzer Prize list.

Who won, who deserved to win, who was robbed?  Is this a political process in any way, or does that not play into the Pulitzers?

Who would you have nominated?

Sometimes we have folks on Balloon Juice who are connected to some of the winners at the Oscars or Emmy Awards; maybe we’ll have some connections with Pulitzer Prize winners?  Hey, it’s Balloon Juice, you never know!

Update: If this topic isn’t grabbing you, it can be a wide-open culture thread.

    25Comments

    2. 2.

      Gwangung

      I don’t know Sanaz Toossi, the Prize winner for Drama. But I do know one if the finalists fir this year (Lloyd Suh) and last year (Kristina Wong). Does that count?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      karen marie

      I hesitate to say that these are tales told by idiots but an awful lot of the awards are “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”  Looks like a lot of participation trophies.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      Don’t know about the Pulitzer but can not difficult to discern who would again be a shoo-in for the P.U.litzer.
      //

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      I have no issue with this year’s Pulitzer Prizes, but these snubs from the past piss me off whenever I think of this award:

      Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? was selected for the 1963 Pulitzer Prize for Drama by that award’s drama jury, but the award’s advisory board—the trustees of Columbia University—objected to its profanity and sexual themes, and overruled the jury, awarding no Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1963.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Who%27s_Afraid_of_Virginia_Woolf%3F

      The Pulitzer Prize jury also selected Gravity’s Rainbow to receive the prize for fiction, but the Pulitzer Advisory Board overruled them, electing not to give an award that year in order to avoid honoring a book they considered “unreadable,” “turgid,” and “obscene.”

      https://lareviewofbooks.org/article/history-is-hard-to-decode-on-50-years-of-thomas-pynchons-gravitys-rainbow/

      Also, Ralph Ellison should have won the Pulitzer Prize in Fiction for Invisible Man and William Gaddis should have won the Pulitzer Prize in Fiction for both The Recognitions and JR.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      @Mike in NC:  Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was ROBBED!!

      It’s fine.  He’s won at least five over the last few years.  Didn’t you know? /s

       

      The only news reporting I recognize is the Mississippi Today story by Anna Wolfe.  She did a great job so I think she deserved it. She uncovered quite a scandal.

      For reporting that revealed how a former Mississippi governor used his office to steer millions of state welfare dollars to benefit his family and friends, including NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

       

      I haven’t read Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver but my sister raves about that book and it’s now on the list for 2024 for my book group.  I’m looking forward to it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gwangung

      @WaterGirl: Lloyd Shu’s THE FAR COUNTRY is a historical piece on Chinese American immigration to this country ;something I’m surprised and pleased that someone can say new things about). TFNYT wrote about it here: 

       

      Kristina is an on the edge performance artist, with a heart as big as the world)which sometimes breaks when the world can’t live up to her generousity). She made a piece about running for elected office; her finalist piece )KRISTINA WONG SWEATSHOP OVERLORD) was how she organized hundreds of women around the world to make clothe masks for first responders and the Navajo nation when masks wre badly needed)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      I added an update up top.

      i thought there would be more interest in the Pulitzers than there seems to be, so If this topic isn’t grabbing you, it can be a wide-open culture thread.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Tom Levenson

      David George Haskell was a second time finalist in the non-fiction category. He’s absolutely great, and I wish he’d won with either title (I was on the non-fiction jury that selected his The Forest Unseen as one of three finalists in 2012.) Haven’t read this year’s non-fiction winner, so I have no idea if he was robbed—but he’s one of the best nature/science literary writers working these days and is well worth your time.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      zhena gogolia

      No Pulitzer for Betty Cracker?

      i’ve met Tyshawn Sorey, finalist for music. Otherwise no familiarity with any of this work.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Betty Cracker

      I know someone who won a Pulitzer this year — a friend who works at a Florida newspaper. She is the second person I know who has a Pulitzer; the first is a childhood friend who was recognized several years ago, also for journalism at a Florida daily (two different papers).

      Reply
    22. 22.

      karen marie

      @WaterGirl:   I didn’t look at the authors on the reports I saw at the time the story broke, so I don’t know if they were by this prize winner, but I found it really annoying – and unhelpful – that all the focus was on Favre instead of the government officials who actually stole the money.

      The current governor was lieutenant governor at the time this particular episode of filching happened.  Odd that his name never came  up in that reporting.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Nukular Biskits

      A couple of callouts here from a MS local:

      MS Today and MS Free Press.

      I follow both on Twitter.

      Both of these outlets are committing actual acts of journalism, something the supposedly “liberal” mainstream outlets in the state either can’t or won’t.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: Did anything come of it after she did the reporting?

      Here’s an update. Link

      Highlights:

      From 2016 to 2019, the Mississippi Department of Human Services misspent more than $77 million in welfare money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in the U.S., according to the state auditor. Prosecutors have said the department gave money to nonprofit organizations that spent it on projects such as the $5 million volleyball facility on the Hattiesburg campus.

      . . .

      Bryant, a Republican, finished his second and final term as governor in January 2020. Weeks later, the first criminal charges were filed against six people, including John Davis, a Department of Human Services director chosen by Bryant.

      . . .

      The Mississippi Department of Human Services, with a new director, filed a civil lawsuit last year against Favre, three former pro wrestlers and more than three dozen other people and businesses to try to recover more than $20 million of the misspent money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program.

      . . .

      Davis pleaded guilty last year in the welfare misspending case, as did New. Like Bryant and Favre, New attended the University of Southern Mississippi. As part of her guilty plea, she acknowledged her organization directed welfare money toward the volleyball arena and a pharmaceutical project backed by Favre. No criminal charges have been brought against Favre.

      Reply

