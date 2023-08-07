Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Talk of Meetups – Open Thread

I am hearing talk of meetups and thought maybe we’d start with a single post where people can throw out an initial feeler about a meetup – in a place where more people might see it than in a comment in one thread.

Talk of Meetups

Mr. Bemused Senior wonders if anyone is interested in a meetup in the SF Bay Area.

I think I saw that NotMax is going to be in New York soon visiting his mom.

Paul in Jacksonville suggests a meetup in the Jacksonville/St. Augustine area in northeast Floriduh.

HinTN suggests a meetup in Mountain View in CA.

cain wonders about a meetup in Portland.

MisterForkbeard suggests a possible Ranch Dinner meetup in North Bay.

Dastronomer in Santa Cruz thinks North Bay is far, anyone else in South Bay?

If you’d like to put out a feeler about a possible meetup, please let us know in the comments.  I will add it to the list in the block quote above, and folks can jump in with comments below.

Open thread!

    1. 1.

      MisterForkbeard

      I’d be interested in a SF Bay Area meetup. That’d be fun. We’ve got 2-3 BJers up in the NorthBay, and I’m sure we’ve got some near the Peninsula or South Bay too. Should be a lot of places to meet up.

    2. 2.

      HinTN

      I’ll be in Mountain View this week, arriving tomorrow and departing Friday. I’m there fairly regularly so maybe a plan that’s a little furthur out could work. I’m kinda sorta committed to driving down to Phil’s Fish Market in Castroville on Thursday.

    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Repeating for this thread.

      Time, I guess, to start contemplating a possible NYC meet-up.

      Will be traveling there from the 22nd through September 6th. First weekend is completely taken up for me with a fershslugginer wedding, however the next (Labor Day holiday) weekend is wide open. Looking for preferences of dates/times among September 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th and also suggestions regarding a venue.

    11. 11.

      MisterForkbeard

      @HinTN: I haven’t, though I’ve been all over the place in the peninsula. But never did much on coast between Half Moon Bay and Santa Cruz – though my BIL used to live up on Skyline, I lived in Menlo Park (and Redwood City), and we used to spend a lot of time in Aptos. So we were all over the place.

      If you’re heading down to Castroville and need a break, stop at Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria. Best cakes/pastries (got our wedding cake from there too), and some fantastic deli sandwiches.

    16. 16.

      MisterForkbeard

      I have an (expensive but amazing) idea for a north bay meetup. Costs ~$125 per person, but I have a friend who throws “ranch dinners” on her hill ranch overlooking our town. It’s a full dinner out on the hills, with some infrastructure she and her husband have built. He’s a 4th generation rancher and she’s a chef (pastry chef too) by training, and she sells tickets for ~25 people to come up there every two Saturdays.

      You show up an hour or so before dinner and just hang out and eat appetizers. Dinners are 5 course, very casual with people getting up and walking around and talking. There’s a bartender that attends too, though you’ve gotta pay for drinks there or bring your own wine. All the food comes from their ranch or from local farms within 15 miles or so.

      It’s a great evening. If anyone ever wants to do that outside of a big BJ meetup, let me know. I go to a lot of them, they’re fantastic.

      ETA: I also have a recommendation for a fantastic bar/distillery, though the food options are very limited there unless you want to bring your own/order from local places.

      @WaterGirl: Yep! Mountain View is central silicon valley.

    19. 19.

      MisterForkbeard

      My schedule is North Bay most of the week, and typically San Mateo on Thursdays. So I’ve got some flexibility. Seems like we haven’t heard from most of the North Bay folks here yet :/

    21. 21.

      MisterForkbeard

      @WaterGirl: It’s North Bay, East Bay, South Bay, and the Peninsula. They’re each maybe 1 hour from each other (ish), unless you go North<->South which takes a 1.5-2 hours.

      A meetup in the Peninsula is sorta central. Parts of the East Bay are also somewhat central. You’d likely be looking at ~1 hour travel time for people in the north or south bays.

    23. 23.

      Alison Rose

      @WaterGirl: The Bay Area as a whole is a large section of the state. If you take Cloverdale in the north, which is near the northern border of Sonoma County, to Gilroy near the southern border of Santa Clara county, that’s over 160 miles distance. Depending on the day, time of day, and the route you take, it could be anywhere from a 2.5 to 3.5 hour drive.

      Also, there is no West Bay. That would be the ocean :) I mean, I suppose you could call San Francisco the “West Bay” but every single person here would poke you in the eye for that.

    24. 24.

      trollhattan

      Recalling the father-son pair who perished touristing the Titanic, a mother-daughter pair are set to dare the space-travel gods.

      An 18-year-old Aberdeen University student and her mother will travel to space later this week after winning a place on Virgin Galactic’s second commercial flight in a prize draw.

      Anastatia Mayers and her mum Keisha Schahaff will be the first mother and daughter to go to space.

      They will also be the first people from the Caribbean to make the journey. The pair will take off from New Mexico on Thursday.Keisha was travelling to the UK to sort out her daughter’s visa when she entered the competition.

      She was on a Virgin Atlantic flight from Antigua to London when suddenly an advert popped up.

      “I filled out this sweepstake and then suddenly months later I’m getting correspondences saying that you’re a top 20 finalist, then a top five finalist, to becoming a winner,” she says.

      “Suddenly, who’s walking into my yard? Richard Branson. The whole team just swarmed into my house saying ‘you’re the winner, you’re going to space’.”

      The mission, named Galactic 02 is the second commercial spaceflight conducted by the American space company, and the first with paying customers onboard.

      The advertised price for a ride on the rocket plane has been as high as $450,000 (£350,000).

      The Galactic 01 mission took place in June. It reached an altitude of 279,000ft (85km). It is thought the second mission will attempt the same path.
      https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-north-east-orkney-shetland-66405219

      What could possibly go wrong?

    28. 28.

      JGreen

      @Alison Rose:  Well, there is a local opera company called “West Bay Opera” in Palo Alto.  I guess either they figure they’re west of something and near the bay or they just managed to keep out of the water.

    29. 29.

      Anoniminous

      The Cultural Warrior’s attack on and boycott of Barbie has worked so well the film has raked in a billion bucks & change.

      Go Woke.  Go to the bank.

    30. 30.

      pacem appellant

      @WaterGirl: If I could embed a map, I would. In good traffic, it’s at least an hour to get between San Francisco and Mountain View. Somebody above posted that they’re in Santa Cruz. That’s even further south, along the coast over a mountain range.

      I wear a different hat and organize a meet-up twice a year for a region that spans San Francisco all the way to Salinas. I’ve found that San José’s San Pedro Square Marketplace is the best central location.

    35. 35.

      PaulWartenberg

      @Alison Rose:

      Also, there is no West Bay. That would be the ocean :) I mean, I suppose you could call San Francisco the “West Bay” but every single person here would poke you in the eye for that.

      The sea lions got a fancy spot out there.

    37. 37.

      MisterForkbeard

      @JGreen: Redwood City has some really nice places too. I used to hang out at Gourmet Haus Staudt’s beer garden – loved that place. Nothing like a huge german pretzel to go with your beer.

      Ever been to St. James Gate up in San Mateo? Looks divey from the outside, but the inside and the back are quite nice and they’ve got a ludicrous whiskey selection.

    38. 38.

      wmd

      Bloomington is also a popular town/city name.

      Where are people thinking for a Mountain View meetup? Lots of good eateries there – on Castro Street in particular. It also has the advantage of being a short walk from CalTrain so people from North/East Bay could use public transit and contribute less to the traffic/parking woes.

