I am hearing talk of meetups and thought maybe we’d start with a single post where people can throw out an initial feeler about a meetup – in a place where more people might see it than in a comment in one thread.

Talk of Meetups

Mr. Bemused Senior wonders if anyone is interested in a meetup in the SF Bay Area. I think I saw that NotMax is going to be in New York soon visiting his mom. Paul in Jacksonville suggests a meetup in the Jacksonville/St. Augustine area in northeast Floriduh. HinTN suggests a meetup in Mountain View in CA. cain wonders about a meetup in Portland. MisterForkbeard suggests a possible Ranch Dinner meetup in North Bay. Dastronomer in Santa Cruz thinks North Bay is far, anyone else in South Bay?

If you’d like to put out a feeler about a possible meetup, please let us know in the comments. I will add it to the list in the block quote above, and folks can jump in with comments below.

Open thread!