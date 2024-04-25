I bow to DougJ’s mastery:

When you’re not mad https://t.co/wKIDthZuJ8 — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) April 25, 2024

Gee John, apparently you, Scott Pelley, Jonathan Capehart, Judy Woodruff, Fareed Zakaria, Enrique Acevedo, David Muir, Stephanie Ruhle, Nicole Wallace, etc. etc aren’t ‘experienced reporters’. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/1qMNYtPdjp — Maudi63 🌼🌸🪻🌺💐 (@maudi63) April 25, 2024

The other guy, the one constantly nodding off at his criminal trial, bragged to a Washington Post editor about helping a foreign dictator get away with cutting a Washington Post writer into tiny fucking pieces. THIS, is about Joe Biden thinking the Pitchbot is funny. https://t.co/BdcUc0Dbcs — zeddy (@Zeddary) April 25, 2024

Save y’all a click:



Nowhere in this statement does the Times or Mr. Sulzberger deny the statement that he believes that the Times is engaged in revenge reporting for the President not giving them an interview, or for its "often euphemistic-laden, soft focus coverage of Trump." — Utah Union Man 🇺🇸 (@Utah_UnionMan) April 25, 2024





It should be noted that the New York Times opens this with a condescending insult to pretty much everyone who criticizes the New York times before basically attacking the president because he won't kiss AG Sulzberger's ass. https://t.co/nn2ikFB3rG — Ragnarok Lobster 🐺 (@eclecticbrotha) April 25, 2024

Damn, I bet you feel pretty stupid right about now. The statement from the "paper of record" totally validates the politico article. https://t.co/Fi3RNHo7GF — Pragmatic Obots (@PragmaticObot) April 25, 2024

2/ I mean if it weren't for AG basically riding the "shit on biden" button up nonstop in the C suite where would pitchbot be? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 25, 2024

Bumiller's job is to make her boss Sulzberger happy. If, in the process, she contributes to the destruction of democracy… well, *at least she did HER job*! — Anne Laurie (@AnneLaurie14895) April 25, 2024

Ha! You think our coverage is lazy and filled with false equivalencies because our boss forced us, but we're actually just bad at journalism, https://t.co/VhaL7QErX3 — Sean (@borderlinesmart) April 25, 2024

So if they’re not doing it because they’re butthurt, they’re doing it for sport? Because the fact that they’re doing it has mountains of evidence that grows daily. — Susie Fierce 🇺🇦 (she/her) (@SusieFierce) April 25, 2024

Biden should do an interview with The Onion as a "Fuck You" to A.G. Sulzberger and The NY Times. https://t.co/Y4ygItiHYW — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) April 26, 2024

On the bright side:Elsewhere…