Thursday Evening Open Thread: When You’re Not Mad

I bow to DougJ’s mastery:

Save y’all a click:
On the bright side:Elsewhere…

    2. 2.

      Baud

      What does the NYT mean when it says “independent journalists”? Who are the journalists who are not independent?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      geg6

      @Baud:

      Yeah, I’d really love to hear Punch or Pinch or Patch or whatever stupid name he’s called answer that one.  What an absolute wanker.

      ETA: Oh, and Bumiller, Nagourney and Baker can all go fuck themselves with rusty farm implements.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: I actually don’t get Doug’s tweet. Explain.

      There’s a vintage Dril tweet that’s turned into a meme:  “I’m not mad.  Don’t put in your paper that I’m mad.”   Nate Silver has been *very* huffy recently about the Biden administration’s refusal to accept Nate Silver’s professional advice (mostly: stop pandering to ‘DEI advocates’, instead suck up to ‘potentially gettable’ GOP never-Trumpists like Chris Christie); seeing  hoi polloi on twitter mock The Very Serious NYTimes has sorely aggravated Mr. Silver’s general butthurt!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      @Baud:

      I assume it relates to this and the story behind it. (I.e. The boss is not mad, there are objective reasons!!! why FTFNYT reporting just happens to be so terrible for Biden and 38 stories about how absolutely god-awful OOOOLLLLDDDD Biden is is just good reporting.)

      Similarly, here.

      Dunno for sure, though.

      [eta:] Thanks, AL.  I’m yet another unfamiliar with all Twitter traditions.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      HumboldtBlue

      Biden should do an interview with The Onion as a “Fuck You” to A.G. Sulzberger and The NY Times.

      Or…or… Wonkette, or, just follow up on what Joe said and do an interview with DougJ. That would be fucking wonderful. The heads that would explode!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Elizabelle

      WRT the FTFNYTimes:  you could be forgiven for assuming Biden was in a Witness Protection program.

      He is the Invisible President.  That does not happen by accident.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      RaflW

      The Times is really doing this. Huh.

      I would imagine that they must have been turned down again recently, in some way that really got under AG’s very thin skin. I can’t imagine that this whomping great self-own by the Times will get Biden to agree to a sit-down.

      I’d be embarrassed for the editors who report to AG’s hand picked leader Joseph Kahn, but they all seem to lap up their bullshit leadership so, nope!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Gretchen

      @Anne Laurie: So  Nate has taken time out from being a covid expert and an economics expert to be a campaign advice expert? His covid origin opining arrogance was only outshone by its cluelessness.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      rekoob

      For what it’s worth, Arthur Gregg Sulzberger (born 1980), is apparently nicknamed “Dash”. If he were at The New Yorker, perhaps he’d have a diacritic..

      Putz works for me.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      scav

      Huh.  The self-appointed holy and inevitable and everlasting gatekeepers at TFNYFT are insisting they own All The Gallons Of Ink in a digit fight.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      wjca

      @geg6: Oh, and Bumiller, Nagourney and Baker can all go fuck themselves with rusty farm implements.

      Glad to see you letting your kinder, gentler, side show. 😁

      Me, I’m originally a farm boy, so I have a soft spot for rusty (because they routinely are) farm implements.  But I expect that, if we work at it, we can come up with alternatives that are fit for purpose….

      Reply
    31. 31.

      mr perfect

      Many years ago I worked security for a municipality where we were called about a youth soccer organization booking a small hall for the extremely young ones to play indoors during inclement weather.  However, the hall was being used for parents to consume copious amounts of beer and it turned out the previous caretaker had been bought off with beer and looked the other way.  He retired, and the new caretaker asked us to assist her.  I remember one meathead stating, “We’ve been drinking beer here for 20 years.  My boss’s response was, “Well, 20 years of drinking here just came to an end.”

      To me, that sums up the New York Times.  Their expectation of all presidents back to FDR having to kiss their ring has come to an end because Joe Biden didn’t need and doesn’t need them to win elections.  It hasn’t hit home yet to Sulzberger and his minions or it has but they are in denial.  I guess it’s difficult to realize your influence has waned as you slide to being Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard.  It won’t happen right away but then Tammany Hall isn’t influential anymore either.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Chet Murthy

      @HumboldtBlue: Imagine if Biden did an interview with DougJ, and at the end, he joked about how now FTFNYT would have to hire DougJ!  Pinch/Punch/Pooch/Tuchas/whatever would be *livid*!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      danielx

      Ooooh – the pearls, they are clutched. That statement from the great and august NYT is the essence of butthurt.

      Wanker Sulzberger has yet to grasp that canny old Joe has weighed the Times in the balance and found it wanting. As in, there is absolutely nothing to be gained from doing a personal interview with an entity that can’t bring itself to use the word “fascism” to describe the public plans of the orange shitbag.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ken

      @Baud: The NYT getting exposed?

      Exposed as what? We already knew they’ve been Nazi-curious since 1922.

      (Their first article about “Herr Hitler” and his oh-so-excellent policies for Germany.)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Elizabelle

      @Anne Laurie:

      The Absolutely True Adventures of Putz Pendejo Sulzberger:

      Day One:    got pantsed by the Pitchbot.

      Day Two:   got pantsed by the Pitchbot.

      Day Three:  got pantsed by the Pitchbot.  And Paul Krugman stole my lunch money.

      Day Four …

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Steeplejack

      @zhena gogolia:

      Might stay up tonight to watch Christmas in Connecticut at midnight on TCM. I have no idea why they’re playing it now, but, as we’ve discussed before, it’s a great vehicle for Barbara Stanwyck and the underrated Dennis Morgan.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      moonbat

      Yeah, Biden is not betting that this Lucy will hold the football of hard-hitting unbiased journalism steady to be kicked only to pull it away for a solid hour of “Hur says you’re suffering from severe dementia. How do you respond?” questions.

      As the the FYNYT keeps pointing out, Biden wasn’t born yesterday. He ain’t going to play that game.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Elizabelle

      @Steeplejack:  Yeah.  I had to look that up too.

      Justin Hayward and John Lodge were replacements.

      Great band.  You probably know, but I don’t know anyone else who sounded like them.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      HumboldtBlue

      DougJ from the logo!

      A Jets quarterback is making bold statements, the world’s biggest musical act just released a bloated double album, and student protesters are derailing the president’s reelection campaign. Is it 2024 or 1968?

      Reply

