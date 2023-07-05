We're noticing the reemergence of an old ploy straight from the GOP playbook, only this time the party has a new target…@jrpsaki breaks it down. pic.twitter.com/wZ55u20476 — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) July 2, 2023

He has 2 primary challengers, the fact they're hilariously unqualified isn't anyone's fault. https://t.co/otcg30Vfm9 — agraybee.bsky.social (@agraybee) July 3, 2023

“[Biden] also does not always remember the words most American politicians use to describe same-sex people.” I doubt he’s the only one confused here. For instance, what in the hell is a “same-sex person”? https://t.co/1UQe3fziSB pic.twitter.com/S3HTGXIJ3F — Gene Healy (@GeneHealy) July 4, 2023

The same NYTimes that’s been publishing an endless parade of Are the transgenders even entitled to exist? ‘think pieces’ would like you to know that President Grandpa may have his heart in the right place, but he’s not very fluent in the latest vocab — “Biden Sidesteps Any Notion That He’s a ‘Flaming Woke Warrior’”:

President Biden memorably jumped the gun on Barack Obama in endorsing same-sex marriage more than a decade ago, but at a June fund-raiser near San Francisco, he couldn’t recall the letters L.G.B.T.Q. And even as the Democratic Party makes the fight for abortion rights central to its political message, Mr. Biden last week declared himself “not big on abortion.”… White, male, 80 years old and not particularly up-to-date on the language of the left, Mr. Biden has largely avoided becoming enmeshed in contemporary battles over gender, abortion and other hotly contested social issues — even as he does things like hosting what he called “the largest Pride Month celebration ever held at the White House.”

Republicans have tried to pull him in, but appear to recognize the difficulty: When G.O.P. presidential candidates vow to end what they derisively call “woke” culture, they often aim their barbs not directly at Mr. Biden but at big corporations like Disney and BlackRock or the vast “administrative state” of the federal government. Republican strategists say most of their party’s message on abortion and transgender issues is aimed at primary voters, while Mr. Biden is seen as far more vulnerable in a general election on the economy, crime and immigration… “Everybody wants to talk about how old Joe Biden is, but the truth of the matter is it’s his age and his experience that allow him to be who he is and allow him to say the things and to help people in a way that nobody else can,” said Henry R. Muñoz III, a former Democratic National Committee finance director. Mr. Muñoz, who is gay, had Mr. Biden serve as his wedding officiant in 2017… He has also been on the forefront of recognizing transgender rights. In his first week in office, Mr. Biden ended the Trump-era ban on transgender troops in the military. In December, he signed into law federal protections for same-sex marriages. At the same time, Mr. Biden has not adopted the terminology of progressive activists or allowed himself to be drawn into public debates that might leave him outside the political mainstream. On Thursday, after the Supreme Court’s major ruling ending affirmative action in college admissions, a reporter asked him, “Is this a rogue court?” Pausing to think for a moment, Mr. Biden responded, “This is not a normal court.” Paraphrasing two of the conservative justices, he said: “There’s no constitutional right in the law for H-B, excuse me, for gay, lesbian, you know, the whole, the whole group. There’s no constitutional protection.” During a stop at the Iowa State Fair during his 2020 campaign, a conservative provocateur trailing the Democratic presidential candidates asked Mr. Biden, “How many genders are there?” Mr. Biden replied: “There are at least three. Don’t play games with me, kid.”…

If these are the most terrible, horrible, very bad, no good quotes the FTFNYTimes can find on the record… I don’t think President Biden is liable to lose many people who were actually gonna vote for a Democrat regardless.