Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Come on, man.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Republicans in disarray!

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / LGBTQ Rights / LGBTQ Rights Are Human Rights / Wednesday Morning Open Thread

Wednesday Morning Open Thread

by | 80 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

The same NYTimes that’s been publishing an endless parade of Are the transgenders even entitled to exist? ‘think pieces’ would like you to know that President Grandpa may have his heart in the right place, but he’s not very fluent in the latest vocab — “Biden Sidesteps Any Notion That He’s a ‘Flaming Woke Warrior’”:

President Biden memorably jumped the gun on Barack Obama in endorsing same-sex marriage more than a decade ago, but at a June fund-raiser near San Francisco, he couldn’t recall the letters L.G.B.T.Q.

And even as the Democratic Party makes the fight for abortion rights central to its political message, Mr. Biden last week declared himself “not big on abortion.”…

White, male, 80 years old and not particularly up-to-date on the language of the left, Mr. Biden has largely avoided becoming enmeshed in contemporary battles over gender, abortion and other hotly contested social issues — even as he does things like hosting what he called “the largest Pride Month celebration ever held at the White House.”

Republicans have tried to pull him in, but appear to recognize the difficulty: When G.O.P. presidential candidates vow to end what they derisively call “woke” culture, they often aim their barbs not directly at Mr. Biden but at big corporations like Disney and BlackRock or the vast “administrative state” of the federal government. Republican strategists say most of their party’s message on abortion and transgender issues is aimed at primary voters, while Mr. Biden is seen as far more vulnerable in a general election on the economy, crime and immigration…

“Everybody wants to talk about how old Joe Biden is, but the truth of the matter is it’s his age and his experience that allow him to be who he is and allow him to say the things and to help people in a way that nobody else can,” said Henry R. Muñoz III, a former Democratic National Committee finance director. Mr. Muñoz, who is gay, had Mr. Biden serve as his wedding officiant in 2017…

He has also been on the forefront of recognizing transgender rights. In his first week in office, Mr. Biden ended the Trump-era ban on transgender troops in the military. In December, he signed into law federal protections for same-sex marriages.

At the same time, Mr. Biden has not adopted the terminology of progressive activists or allowed himself to be drawn into public debates that might leave him outside the political mainstream. On Thursday, after the Supreme Court’s major ruling ending affirmative action in college admissions, a reporter asked him, “Is this a rogue court?”

Pausing to think for a moment, Mr. Biden responded, “This is not a normal court.”

Paraphrasing two of the conservative justices, he said: “There’s no constitutional right in the law for H-B, excuse me, for gay, lesbian, you know, the whole, the whole group. There’s no constitutional protection.”

During a stop at the Iowa State Fair during his 2020 campaign, a conservative provocateur trailing the Democratic presidential candidates asked Mr. Biden, “How many genders are there?”

Mr. Biden replied: “There are at least three. Don’t play games with me, kid.”…

If these are the most terrible, horrible, very bad, no good quotes the FTFNYTimes can find on the record… I don’t think President Biden is liable to lose many people who were actually gonna vote for a Democrat regardless.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ...now I try to be amused
  • Anne Laurie
  • Anyway
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • BruceFromOhio
  • Caveatimperator
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • Eolirin
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Jackie
  • Layer8Problem
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • Scout211
  • Soprano2
  • The Fat Kate Middleton
  • Tony Jay
  • twbrandt

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    80Comments

    1. 1.

      Tony Jay

      Good Morning, America. Another birthday in the rear view mirror, and just the clean-up to look forward to.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      So Biden isn’t adopting a strategy that the people he beat in the 2020 primary did and that’s a criticism of him?

      This is straight up trolling of liberals by the paper of record. Any liberal or progressive that falls for this propaganda deserves the fascism they get.

      And I suspect a tiny but noisu portion desire the fascism because they know the burden will fall on others.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bbleh

      Now now, let’s show some compassion for the poor souls at TNYT; they have deadlines, and column-inches to fill, and doing actual research about important or interesting topics — let alone thinking about them and contributing something useful — is hard.  Much easier to spin a bunch of fluff about nonexistent horse-races and trivial non-issues.  And after all, the paycheck’s the same either way.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      @Tony Jay: I’ve always found it to be an interesting experiment to just leave it and see how much of it cleans up itself.  Or decays into useful topsoil.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      @bbleh:

      Eh, someone had to take valuable time to compile the slips of the tongue. The NYT hasn’t gone full Chat GPT yet. They’re just offensive to their readers and will continue to be so because they know they can get away with it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      The Biden messaging strategy is smart because it affirms personal freedom for individuals and tells the busybodies who want to impose their religious codes on everyone else to mind their own damn business. I think that’s where most Americans are.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      OzarkHillbilly

      What happens when DEMs are in control:

      On 1 June, in front of a gaggle of press, Kevin Reese signed his voter registration papers – a possibility that felt remote for the more than 14 years he spent locked up inside of Minnesota correctional facilities.

      In prison, Reese thought constantly about what it would mean to leave. He formed a group that met weekly to talk about what it would take “to get out and not only be OK, but to transcend and be able to live our dreams”. The men talked about the responsibilities that awaited outside: children, parole, taxes. In 2013, Reese said, they began to focus on one concern in particular: voting, and restoring the right to vote to other formerly incarcerated Minnesotans.

      Reese, now the executive director of the Minnesota-based organizing group Until We Are All Free, is one of more than 55,000 people who gained the right to vote after Minnesota’s governor, Tim Walz, signed a bill restoring voting rights to people with felony convictions. The Restore the Vote law, which passed in March, guaranteed that anyone not in prison can vote.

      The Minnesota legislature passed the bill during a historic session that saw a wide range of progressive bills signed into law – including a collection of laws to protect workers, abortion rights legislation, and a raft of voting rights and democracy reform legislation.
      …………………………
      The house speaker, Melissa Hortman, said state Democrats viewed the trifecta as a fleeting window to legislate aggressively.

      “Having Republicans in control of part of state government for the last 10 years and being prevented from doing really anything progressive at all created a lot of pent-up demand to chalk up some progressive victories,” said Hortman.

      What happens when republicans are:

      In Florida, where voters overwhelmingly approved a similar measure in 2018, Republican lawmakers undermined efforts to restore voting rights to people with felonies by passing additional legislation requiring people to pay off any fines associated with their sentence before voting.

      Yeah, we all know this, but it’s good to see the results of DEM majorities.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Anne Laurie

      @Betty Cracker: The Biden messaging strategy is smart because it affirms personal freedom for individuals and tells the busybodies who want to impose their religious codes on everyone else to mind their own damn business. I think that’s where most Americans are.

      Agreed!  I think Mind Your Own Damn Business ought to be the overarching theme for Democrats in 2024.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      p.a.

      Not so strange bedfellows.  Some of this goes back to W (& before?) when the US joined w Muslim nations to fight against abortion/birth control internationally, defunding (or trying to defund) UN & other women’s health programs worldwide, before and after 9/11, when Islam became the new communism.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Anyway

      @Anne Laurie:

      Agreed!  I think Mind Your Own Damn Business ought to be the overarching theme for Democrats in 2024.

      Yes,  this is a great slogan but undermined by the the “don’t say homeless, say unhoused” faction.

      I get it – Dem gov and admin is not the same as activists fighting for change but the latter are loud and can look the same to normies.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Baud

      @Anne Laurie:

        I think Mind Your Own Damn Business ought to be the overarching theme for Democrats in 2024

       
      Until the NYT runs a 10 part front page report on gas stoves!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: You’re right. I think NC flipped back to red in 2012, and Florida nearly did but stayed blue in a close race. I’ve often wondered what lessons we can glean from that, and I think the primary one is that PBO was an extraordinary political talent.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I saw that NYT story in the actual physical edition had a different title: GOP Finds It Hard to Tie Biden to Culture Wars

      From the headline alone, it sounds much more neutral than the story was. I was actually shocked by how slanted it was writte

      And even as the Democratic Party makes the fight for abortion rights central to its political message, Mr. Biden last week declared himself “not big on abortion.”…

      What was the context for this quote?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Baud

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      He said he was Catholic and his personal beliefs are not in favor of abortion.  IIRC the whole quote correctly, he was 100% pro-abortion rights.

      You are correct to identify this as pure propaganda. It’s basically premised on the idea that people who support abortion rights are idiots.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Eolirin

      @Betty Cracker: There have been significant demographic shifts in Florida and Ohio, and I’d guess Iowa as well.

      Florida is pulling in all the crazy, and Ohio has been bleeding young people and seeing a contraction in its cities. Every where other than Florida, because of the retiree dynamics, when there’s economic activity that leads to good paying jobs for young people and the cities are growing we start to win and when young and educated people flee the state and the cities are struggling or sinking things get worse for us

      This is part of what concerns me about NC and Georgia. The anti abortion rights position of those states, coupled with the tendency of GOP run states to worsen economic conditions may start reversing the trends we’ve been seeing. I think Georgia is maybe a little less likely to go as far NC so that may work out okay for us, but we really need both states to be places we can pick up Senators.

      And it’s why I’m really against calls to starve red states of federal money or calls for disinvestment by businesses. We need more not less investment so, especially young, people want to stay in those places. Or they become permanent red state wastelands.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Betty Cracker

      @Anyway:

      Dem gov and admin is not the same as activists fighting for change but the latter are loud and can look the same to normies.

      I want to be careful here because IMO, there’s a huge difference between people who scold others for stuff like saying “homeless” instead of “unhoused” and right-wing extremists who scream “groomer” at school administrators during PTA meetings. One group means well but can put people off with their zeal, whereas the other is unhinged and actively destructive.

      But a persistent political problem for Dems has been that mainstream candidates are held responsible for the rhetoric and actions of the leftward fringe, whereas Repubs historically escape that accountability for their extremists. It seems to be changing lately, but not because the political conversation is now more evenhanded but because the GOP extremists now run that party.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      p.a.

      @Baud:
      Yes but that was just general decades old conservative clap-trap for the most part.  The wedding of 21st century Talibangelicals via the USG (when it’s amenable) with their ostensible Muslim enemies to deprive women of healthcare was “interesting”, and shows the current attempt to join with them, now at the state & local level, against LGBTQIA isn’t something new under the sun.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Betty Cracker

      @Eolirin: I agree and did not mean to imply the only factor was Obama’s political talent, but it definitely looks like a major factor, especially if you look at trends in the statewide races happening during that same era. He overperformed consistently.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      bbleh

      @Baud: no no, not offensive, “challenging!”  It’s Bold, Fearless Journalism™!  And if both sides are complaining then they must be doing it right!

      (tbf, a lot of their actual reporting, eg on foreign and actual domestic issues, can be top-notch.  But the political stuff, oy…)

      Reply
    40. 40.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Whoa, this could be big, really big:

      Toyota says it has made a technological breakthrough that will allow it to halve the weight, size and cost of batteries, in what could herald a major advance for electric vehicles.

      The world’s second largest carmaker was already pursuing a plan to roll out cars with advanced solid-state batteries, which offer benefits compared with liquid-based batteries, by 2025.

      On Tuesday, the Japanese company said it had simplified production of the material used to make them, hailing the discovery as a significant leap forward that could dramatically cut charging times and increase driving range.
      ………………….
      David Bailey, a professor of business economics at the University of Birmingham, said that if Toyota’s claims were founded, it could be a landmark moment for the future of electric cars.

      “Often there are breakthroughs at the prototype stage but then scaling it up is difficult,” he said. “If it is a genuine breakthrough it could be a gamechanger, very much the holy grail of battery vehicles.”

      Kaita said the company had developed ways to make batteries more durable and believed it could now make a solid-state battery with a range of 1,200km (745 miles) that could charge in 10 minutes or less.

      The company expects to be able to manufacture solid-state batteries for use in electric vehicles as soon as 2027, according to the Financial Times, which first reported on Toyota’s claimed breakthrough.

      Solid-state batteries have been widely seen as a potential gamechanger for electric vehicles, promising to reduce charging times, increase capacity and reduce the fire risk associated with lithium-ion batteries, which use a liquid electrolyte.

      However, solid-state batteries have typically been harder and costlier to make, limiting their commercial application.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      Thanks. I figured it was grossly taken out of context. I don’t read the NYT that often so maybe it’s gone downhill worse recently, but I don’t remember it ever being that outright blatant

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Baud

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

       

      I couldn’t find a transcript but this story provides more context.

      I’m a practicing Catholic. I’m not big on abortion,” Mr. Biden, who is only the second Catholic president in history, told supporters. “But guess what? Roe v. Wade got it right.”

      The president went on to detail the trimester framework governing abortion limits laid out by the Supreme Court in the Roe decision: through the first trimester, the state could not regulate abortion; through the second trimester, the state could impose regulations to protect the health of the mother; and in the third trimester, when the fetus reaches viability — generally around 22 to 24 weeks gestation — the state could regulate or prohibit abortion, with exceptions to protect the life or health of the mother.

      “Roe v. Wade cut in a place where the vast majority of religions have reached agreement,” he said, noting that during “the first three months or thereabouts, in all major religions” the decision to obtain an abortion is between a woman and her family.

      Mr. Biden continued: “Next three months is between a woman and her doctor. The last three months have to be negotiated, because you can’t — unless you are in a position where your physical health is at stake — you can’t do it.”

      By the way, in searching for this, I came across stories by people who I describe in Comment # 2.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Eolirin

      @Betty Cracker: Sure. Just, I don’t think he could win in Ohio today even with that. Maybe Florida.

      Ohio is disappointing. Though with all the reinvestment, maybe things will start to turn around. If we can bring that back in our column, especially making the senate seats more competitive, it’ll go a long way. Though I think we’ll get NC first as long as they don’t wreck things too bad over there.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Caveatimperator

      @Betty Cracker:

      Anybody who decides to vote Republican because some Democratic or left-leaning activists annoyed them about saying “unhoused” instead of “homeless” or “LGBTQ” instead of “gay rights” was never on our side. And most likely always intended to vote Republican and was just fishing for an excuse.

      If you’re so thin-skinned that some criticism of the phrasing you use hurts you more than attempts to ban abortion or take books about race or LGBT issues out of your kids’ schools, you’re not a reliable vote for our side.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      satby

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Not really out of context since Biden is an observant Catholic and being personally “not big” but publicly supportive of abortion rights is descriptive of at least 75% of American Catholics, despite the obnoxious minority who tries to make it seem otherwise.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Caveatimperator

      @satby:

      It is out of context because it’s purposefully trying to paper over Biden’s views. Plenty of Democrats (usually religious ones) are personally uncomfortable with abortion but also very much opposed to making it illegal. You can advocate for the legality of something you personally do not ever want to do because you believe it’s more moral than banning it.

      Saying “not big on abortion” without that additional context makes it look like he doesn’t want to fight for it. Which is false.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @satby:

      I meant that the NYT was taking what he said out of context (“not big on abortion”) in the story quoted from the blog post above. At least, that’s how I read it

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Caveatimperator

      @Eolirin:

      For a long time, I believed that Tesla’s financial problems would lead to it eventually getting bought out by one of the bigger carmakers who had a better understanding of how to design and manufacture cars, but they would hold onto the brand name and keep using it as one of their luxury lines.

      Now Musk has made it so toxic that they may not even do that.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      ...now I try to be amused

      @Betty Cracker:

      The Biden messaging strategy is smart because it affirms personal freedom for individuals and tells the busybodies who want to impose their religious codes on everyone else to mind their own damn business. I think that’s where most Americans are.

      “Freedom begins when you tell Mrs. Grundy to go fly a kite.” — Robert Heinlein, “The Notebooks of Lazarus Long”

      Reply
    61. 61.

      bbleh

      @Eolirin@Betty Cracker: I think the disinvestment trend is real and it’s not going to abate, regardless of who calls for what.  Dems aren’t going to defund red states, not least because by doing so they’d be hurting the people who most need help, and Dems actually believe in using government to help people who need it.  And businesses are gonna make decisions on their own terms.  The problem I see is, a lot of young people and talented not-young people are offended by the ethno-religio-nationalists (aka Ameronazis) and don’t want to live in red states, and that is perfectly evident to businesses, some of whom decide to disinvest (or not invest in the first place) because they know they’re gonna have trouble hiring and retaining talented people.

      There will be a countervailing trend though, eg as has at times motivated European companies to invest in red states, ie that they have a reasonably well-educated but low-cost labor force.  IOW, they’re maquiladora territory.  I can see this continuing, with the result that red states don’t become so much economic “wastelands” as second-world, sorta like parts of Eastern Europe compared to Germany.  Not a pretty picture …

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Caveatimperator:

      Exactly what I was getting at. As you say, it’s papering over his views to make it seem like he doesn’t care or want to fight for abortion rights, in order to make it look like he’s out of step with the Dem Party.

      Dems in Disarray redux

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Baud

      I do think that, just as the anti-choice movement was beset with grifters, we need to keep an eye out for pro-choice grifters who act like they want to restore abortion rights but undermine efforts to do so in order to keep the money flowing.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Betty Cracker

      @Caveatimperator:

      If you’re so thin-skinned that some criticism of the phrasing you use hurts you more than attempts to ban abortion or take books about race or LGBT issues out of your kids’ schools, you’re not a reliable vote for our side.

      I mostly agree but highlighted the operative word: Unfortunately, we really do need those unreliable voters to win a sufficient number of elections to make meaningful change.

      That’s why I think the messaging strategy we’re discussing here — freedom for individuals and MYOB to those who would impose their code on everyone else — is so powerful. It doesn’t require 100% buy-in from every voter for each constituency’s activists’ agenda.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      The Fat Kate Middleton

      1. @Dorothy A. Winsor: Current Iowa resident reporting in – what’s happened here (and is still happening) has literally made me sick to my stomach. I did some self-reflection, and concluded it was a special gift from a woman I call Kimmy C U Next Tuesday
      Reply
    67. 67.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Baud:

      NARAL is at the top of my list on that status, and to some extent, the ACLU (which spends way to much time and talent on free speech for Nazis).

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Soprano2

      @Eolirin: The same thing has happened in Missouri. As St. Louis and KC shrank, the power of the Democratic Party also shrank, even though the rural areas are shrinking, too. I think the mid-sized cities and suburbs are growing.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      satby

      @Caveatimperator: @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):  It might be silly of me, but every day is not such a fresh new day that my memory banks are completely wiped from all that’s occurred previously. People who read the NYT are presumably similarly able to retain contexts not exhaustively spelled out in every story, and anyone familiar with President Biden knows his faith and his record on pro-choice. We don’t need a Rachel Maddow styled buildup to every quote.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Soprano2

      @Betty Cracker: I want to be careful here because IMO, there’s a huge difference between people who scold others for stuff like saying “homeless” instead of “unhoused” and right-wing extremists who scream “groomer” at school administrators during PTA meetings.

      I agree, but these two things can look the same to apolitical normies. I know even as a liberal it gets tiresome to feel that the language you can acceptably use is constantly changing, and that if you use the wrong word you’ll be upbraided by lots of people who have little grace in doing it. I have sympathy for people trying to wrap their minds around transgender and non-binary concepts, because even though I’ve learned a lot about them I still struggle sometimes. When I see people who are obviously men and who are wearing makeup, working in Sephora, I struggle with that. Those of us who are older need some time and space to make adjustments, is what I’m saying. I’m not against these things, I’m just startled by them sometimes.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      satby

      @Betty Cracker: That’s why I think the messaging strategy we’re discussing here — freedom for individuals and MYOB to those who would impose their code on everyone else — is so powerful. It doesn’t require 100% buy-in from every voter for each constituency’s activists’ agenda.

      Totally agree.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Eolirin: Agreed. But setting Musk aside (please!), Tesla’s apparent business model, one in which they do not change the physical product at least every couple of years, cannot withstand healthy competition, IMO. For instance, the decision to go all-touchscreen was “cool” and likely helped sell more Tesla’s early on. However, a lot of the widening market wants tactile controls, which are much easier to use reliably and safely. Tesla simply isn’t set up to deal with a total revamp of it’s physical product; software upgrades just ain’t gonna cut it.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Eolirin

      @bbleh: Only some red states get that to happen. Ohio will probably be one of them, though I still hold out hope we can get them back over the hump into something better. 

      But some places turn into Mississippi.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.