They talked about this on the Jack podcast, last week, I think. (Jack is hosted by Andrew McCabe and Allison Gill.)

The US Attorney in DC, once he was hired in November 2021 (fucking obstructive Republicans in the senate) – how long did the power-sharing agreement take????

But I digress. The US Attorney in DC, Matthew Graves, wanted to subpoena a bunch of people related to Jan 6 and the efforts to overturn the election, but the fucking FBI stood in their way. And as far as I can tell, those Trump holdovers are still in positions of power in the FBI.

I may be in the minority, but I think Wray needs to go, for any number of reasons.

I’d like to point out that this is the SECOND (at LEAST) subpoena that the AZ SOS has received. What this reporting doesn’t mention is that there was one last December. And before you get mad about how long the one last December took… 2/ https://t.co/J7WdRa6m5F — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) July 5, 2023

Graves (US Attorney in DC) wanted to subpoena them when he got there (which wasn’t until November 2021 b/c of senate Republicans), but trump holdovers at FBI refused, which I explain here: END/ https://t.co/PI1CuysyDL — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) July 5, 2023

Anyway, it sounds like we may get a flurry of news today related to things that are about to get unsealed by the court. Please let today be a good day for democracy. Last week with all the Kangaroo Court rulings, was just brutal.

Open thread.