Hopefully Just the Beginning of a Not Slow News Day

Hopefully Just the Beginning of a Not Slow News Day

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: ,

They talked about this on the Jack podcast, last week, I think.  (Jack is hosted by Andrew McCabe and Allison Gill.)

The US Attorney in DC, once he was hired in November 2021 (fucking obstructive Republicans in the senate) – how long did the power-sharing agreement take????

But I digress.  The US Attorney in DC, Matthew Graves, wanted to subpoena a bunch of people related to Jan 6 and the efforts to overturn the election, but the fucking FBI stood in their way.  And as far as I can tell, those Trump holdovers are still in positions of power in the FBI.

I may be in the minority, but I think Wray needs to go, for any number of reasons.

Anyway, it sounds like we may get a flurry of news today related to things that are about to get unsealed by the court.  Please let today be a good day for democracy.  Last week with all the Kangaroo Court rulings, was just brutal.

Open thread.

    20Comments

    2. 2.

      SuzieC

      Today the coalition of Ohioans United for Reproductive Freedom submitted 710,131 signatures to put an amendment to the Ohio Constitution on the ballot in November.  So, we collected way more than the required 443,000 signatures.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Geminid

      I’ve been following Kelli Ward ever since she challenged Senator McCain in the 2016 Arizona Senate primary (she lost 51-36%). Ward has been doing her best to wreck the state’s Republican Party ever since. I think that in 10 years Arizona will be a Blue state, and the ex-Republicans are going to look at Ward and say, “You did this.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: It was the same thing with teh MAL search – the FBI really did not want to do a search warrant. I don’t exactly understand the relationship between the DOJ and the FBI, either.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      I watched Nicolle Wallace’s show recently due to a big news event (can’t remember which one — there have been so many!). Wallace and a couple of panelists were tut-tutting about how long it took the DOJ to go after the white collar plotters in the J6 coup attempt.

      Around that same time, folks on Twitter and some commenters here were crowing about a revelation they seemed to regard as proof that the DOJ was on the case all along. Apparently I don’t watch enough cable, read the requisite pile of analyses or listen to a sufficient number of podcasts to form a strong opinion about it. My normification continues! ;-)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker: Nicole Wallace has a bug up her butt about Merrick Garland, and she doesn’t let the facts stand in her way.

      That recent article that was supposed to be damning to Garland was a totally one-sided view of the tug of war between the FBI and the DOJ.  I guess the media only has to both-sides things when it’s Dems vs. Rs.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      @Geminid: Kelli Ward is 100% shitting the bed in AZ. Non-MAGA Republicans did very well last cycle there, and yet she has continued to push the extreme Trumpy insane candidates who lose. It blows my mind. She’s a lunatic.

      Arizona has a shit-ton of Mormons, and there was an interesting piece in WaPo this week about how Mormons are shifting away from the GOP.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      @SuzieC: Kudos! There’s a similar petition drive in FL that is about 1/4 of the way to the finish line. I think it will make it.

      Reply

