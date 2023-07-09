Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

No Justins, No Peace

Consistently wrong since 2002

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Everybody saw this coming.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Cape Cod Summer

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Cape Cod Summer

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 106

From commentor Melissa M:

We recently went to New Hampshire for a wedding, then down to Cape Cod for three days to see an old friend who is doing some life cleaning of his musical instruments (anyone want a baroque viol, hit me up!).

He lives in the home that’s been in his family since around 1900 (original house built in 18th century?).

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 105

It’s on a pond which I found utterly peaceful and would just go and sit and watch the lone cormorant fishing or the heron come in and go fishing or osprey, etc.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Cape Cod Summer

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Cape Cod Summer 1

***********
Lovely photos… I can almost hear the cicadas singing!

What’s going on in your gardens, this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • JPL
  • mrmoshpotato
  • sab
  • VeniceRiley

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      VeniceRiley

      Lavender is flowering. Roses still banging out. Dog still trampling things. Have some lovely orange poppies and a pink thing. Got some butterflies and blackbirds, and a wood pigeon that struts the patio like he owns the place. Waiting for the budlia to bloom soon.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      sab

      I have been watching latest season of Outlander, currently set in North Carolina and filmed in Scotland. The contrast is hilarious. They sent Jamie’s son to the Great Dismal Swamp on the border of Virginia and North Carolina. Filmed in Scotland it was very lush and green and covered with moss growing on the tree trunks. Every once in a while a tree had some spanish moss hanging down, just to indicate that they were indeed in the American South.

      Summer in Wilmington NC and Jamie is quite comfortable wearing a knee length leather coat over his wool shirt and trousers.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      mrmoshpotato

      I can almost hear the cicadas singing!

      I can definitely hear you stretching the definition of “singing.” 😁

      Dracula: Cicadas of the night.  What a damned racket they make!  STFU!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.