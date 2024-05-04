Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Climate Change / Climate Solutions: Beavers Doing Beaver Things

Climate Solutions: Beavers Doing Beaver Things

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Okay, there are a lot of beaver videos here. Some general information, but most are how ordinary folks are changing their habits to rewild their land. I find that the most encouraging.  Gnaw away at this post as you have time.

Climate Solutions: Carbon Cowboys and Regenerative Farming

 

This guy has a great intro into all things Beaver and Climate:

Nov 30, 2022
Beavers are dam-building, furry little cuties but did you also know that these adorable rodents can help protect landscapes from wildfires and drought and fight climate change?

==========

Jul 17, 2023
When beavers build dams, the changes they make to their habitat can improve everything from biodiversity to drought resilience. Researchers at Boise State University and Utah State University, in collaboration with NASA’s Applied Sciences Ecological Conservation program area, are adding remote sensing data to a suite of tools to measure what happens when beaver are reintroduced to an area. For people managing water resources and conservation efforts, predicting which streams can support beavers and monitoring how water and vegetation change once they return is critical. Using satellite data makes it possible to monitor large areas and track changes over time. Learn more about how NASA helps strengthen ecosystems: https://nasa.gov/feature/researchers-… For more information about NASA Earth Science Division’s Applied Sciences Program, visit our website: https://appliedsciences.nasa.gov/ Credits: NASA Applied Sciences Video footage: Boise State University

More on NASA project:

Researchers Become “Beaver Believers”

After Measuring the Impacts of RewildingAries C. Keck

JUL 17, 2023

Researchers are using NASA Earth observations to monitor impacts of beaver restoration on water availability in drought-prone ecosystems.

Ecologists and ranchers alike know that rivers and streams with healthy beaver populations support more biodiversity, are more drought resilient, and keep water available on the land for more days of the year. But witnessing the impact of nature’s engineers on a single stream is easier than measuring it across a region, or choosing which of a hundred streams is an ideal site to reintroduce beavers.

Now a NASA-supported effort in Idaho adds remote sensing data to the suite of tools used to predict which streams can support beavers and to monitor how water and vegetation change once they return. Read more here

============

Jun 8, 2022
Beavers can be a nuisance — but they might also offer some real climate benefits. David Haakenson thinks about water a lot. That’s because the farm he owns in western Washington experiences frequent, catastrophic floods. And climate change is making that trend worse. “We had floods in October. We had floods in November, December, January, February, and March,” said Haakenson, the owner of Jubilee Farm. “There’s this kind of anxiety that involves — like, when you look out on the field and say, ‘Wow, I make my living off that field and now it’s a lake.’” To protect Jubilee Farm, Haakenson is looking to an unlikely ally: Beavers. Because it turns out, beavers might actually offer some real protection against climate impacts like flooding and wildfires — if people can learn to live with them.

============

Dec 14, 2020
This is a neat story about dreams coming true. Preston, Idaho rancher Jay Wilde had a dream of restoring beaver to Birch Creek on his cattle ranch near Preston in Southeast Idaho. He tried to restore beaver on his own nickle, but they didn’t stay. Jay eventually reached out to Joe Wheaton, a watershed scientist at Utah State University, who helped him solve the puzzle. See how Jay worked with Wheaton and Nick Bouwes from Utah State and Anabranch Solutions to introduce beaver successfully with a science-based plan and low-tech woody structures to create deep-water habitat for beavers.

============

Oct 26, 2021
Could the American beaver—”nature’s engineers”—be Colorado’s secret weapon to cleaning up waterways and abandoned mines? Rory Cowie thinks so. Cowie has been a hydrologist for more than 15 years. He explained that Beavers are known to be keystone species, meaning they are critical to their ecosystem and the other species within it. In the case of the beaver, their engineering skills build vital water areas. “They attract and increase the biodiversity of wildlife coming into those areas, which is really important to the overall ecosystem health,” Cowie elaborated. The animals also improve water quality. When water sits in beaver-built ponds, it soaks into the ground and the porous earth acts as a filter before the water re-enters the water system down river. Read the full story: https://www.rmpbs.org/blogs/rocky-mou…

===========

This one is rather long, but the last 10 minutes are great, so don’t miss them.

Oct 21, 2022
Beavers, which were hunted to extinction in Britain in the 16th century, are making a comeback and in the process are helping to restore valuable wetland ecosystems. Known as nature’s engineers they restore wetland habitats through dam-building and felling trees, slowing, storing and filtering water in their habitat, which attracts other wildlife and reduces flooding downstream.

In the UK, 90% of wetland habitats have been lost over the last 100 hundred years. These waterlogged environments are rich in biodiversity and the loss has led to a drastic decline of wildlife. They are also important in countering the effects of extreme weather conditions, storing and absorbing the water flow during floods and storms.

Guy Henderson heads to Devon to see beavers flourishing in English rivers. Derek Gow, a key figure in rewilding beavers, shows the difference they have made to his land. As the former farm was being transformed, Gow also introduced a number of other lost British species, turning it into a biodiversity hotspot. Recent changes to legislation mean the beaver now has protected status in England as it does in Scotland and elsewhere in Europe.

==========

Despair only limits future action – Simon Clark

==========

Okay, that’s enough about our neighbors, the beaver, for today. I’m going to focus on rewilding in the next couple of post before I tackle some more technology advancements. Some fun solar, wind and geothermal advancements are in the works. I hope the video presentations work for you guys, I like them because I think seeing people’s enthusiasm and commitment works better than just reading dry facts.

This is a doom and gloom free thread

 

  • A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Mousebumples
  • pieceofpeace
  • sab
  • TaMara
  • trollhattan

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      Have backpacked across beaver dams in the Sierra Nevada that are utterly solid and amazing engineering feats. One seldom sees a beaver, though.

      In the Valley they’re not popular with folks who maintain levees, as they’ll tunnel Very Large tunnels into them, sort of contra a levee’s task of keeping water to one side only.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      sab

      I have told this beaver story in BJ comments before.

      When Cuyahoga Valley National Park was started, one of the things on their land was an old automobile junkyard on the banks of the river. They cleaned out thousands of old car wrecks and decided it would be a good spot for a parking lot for park visitors. Some beavers thought otherwise. They moved in and built a dam, which flooded the site. So the park people tore out the dam. The beavers rebuilt it. The park people tore that out. The beavers rebuilt it again. So the park people gave up and left the dam, and built a much much smaller parking lot nearby. They also built a wooden causeway across the new beaver marsh so that park visitors can go out over the marsh and watch the now abundant wildlife without bothering the wildlife.

      The beaver marsh is now one of the most popular sites in the marsh. Lots of birds, water lilies, and of course beavers paddling around. And the river isn’t shifting its course after every major storm like it used to do.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      pieceofpeace

      Well, I for one, like this article and that scientific exploration is including the many benefits we get from wild and free animals, like beavers, birds, fish, wolves and many others.  I still wish the powers that be would have and might still appreciate (as in “Do something to promote their value and talents!”) their contribution to the land and health of those living on it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mousebumples

      Starting to plant seeds this weekend. Reinroducing some native plants is on the list. We have some already (Golden Alexander, I think it’s called), and I’m looking to add more of those. Although, apparently it’s better sown in the fall, so I’ll hold that one for a few months….

      I’m supposed to “remove all weeds”, but – LOL – we have a bunch of dandelions that we don’t care about. However, unless I want to use lawn chemicals (ick), I don’t think it’s easy to get rid of them. So I’ll just hope some of the new seeds grow and prosper.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mousebumples

      @sab: that reminds me of the story of reinroducing wolves to the West – Colorado, even, maybe. Beavers returning were part of that story. I’ll go see if I can find more details other than my memory.

      ETA – It was Yellowstone. (link)

      When the grey wolf was reintroduced into the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem in 1995, there was only one beaver colony in the park, said Doug Smith, a wildlife biologist in charge of the Yellowstone Wolf Project.

      Today, the park is home to nine beaver colonies, with the promise of more to come, as the reintroduction of wolves continues to astonish biologists with a ripple of direct and indirect consequences throughout the ecosystem.

      A flourishing beaver population is just one of those consequences, said Smith.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      On Instagram, I follow a number of foster kitten accounts, which has led to Instagram offering me wild animal rehab accounts, which are generally wonderful. There is one account which is a beaver rescue and the baby beavers in her house are amazingly cute. She gives them towels and stuff to make dams in the hallway with, since they are going to practice making dams no matter what.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      H.E.Wolf

      About 15 years ago, our city water utility created a stormwater catchment pond/mini-park with some nice landscaping and pedestrian pathways.

      Beavers moved in. The park managers put chicken-wire collars around the trees they wanted the beavers to leave alone, the beavers have a neighborhood fan club, the park gets lots of pedestrian traffic (the dam is right next to the pedestrian path) and everyone is happy.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      @Mousebumples:

      IIRC something like because wolves preyed upon abundant elk and deer, and made them generally behave more warily, their feeding on saplings was reduced and beaver had access to more small trees for their construction efforts.

      We still have commercial grazing in the Sierra on federal land and as a result, alpine meadows are trampled and wrecked, reverting to forest. Cutting grazing and reintroducing beavers would slow that process and it’s now well recognized high meadows retain a lot of water to help slow runoff and extend it into fall. This helps the watersheds and reduce fire risk.

      But those cattle ranchers have a lot of political clout.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @Mousebumples: Oh yeah. I have been a big supporter of Defenders of Wildlife for decades, who were a big force behind the wolf restoration at Yellowstone. They turn out to be such a keystone species. Through their pack kills, especially during winter, a lot more protein is added to the system. Even song bird eggs hatch better becayse everyone is getting more protein.

      And the creeks are not being eroded and the trees which grow along the creeks are regrowing because the elk are not hanging out in the shallows eating all the new shoots anymore. You can get trapped by a wolf pack if you hang out in the creek. Benefits everywhere. (Except for coyotes- wolves will deliberately kill coyotes. But we have plenty of other places for coyotes)

      Wolves are wonderful

      ETA I see Trollhatten got there before me

      Reply

