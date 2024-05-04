Okay, there are a lot of beaver videos here. Some general information, but most are how ordinary folks are changing their habits to rewild their land. I find that the most encouraging. Gnaw away at this post as you have time.

This guy has a great intro into all things Beaver and Climate:

Nov 30, 2022 Beavers are dam-building, furry little cuties but did you also know that these adorable rodents can help protect landscapes from wildfires and drought and fight climate change?

Jul 17, 2023 When beavers build dams, the changes they make to their habitat can improve everything from biodiversity to drought resilience. Researchers at Boise State University and Utah State University, in collaboration with NASA’s Applied Sciences Ecological Conservation program area, are adding remote sensing data to a suite of tools to measure what happens when beaver are reintroduced to an area. For people managing water resources and conservation efforts, predicting which streams can support beavers and monitoring how water and vegetation change once they return is critical. Using satellite data makes it possible to monitor large areas and track changes over time. Learn more about how NASA helps strengthen ecosystems: https://nasa.gov/feature/researchers-… For more information about NASA Earth Science Division’s Applied Sciences Program, visit our website: https://appliedsciences.nasa.gov/ Credits: NASA Applied Sciences Video footage: Boise State University

More on NASA project:

Researchers Become “Beaver Believers” After Measuring the Impacts of RewildingAries C. Keck JUL 17, 2023 Researchers are using NASA Earth observations to monitor impacts of beaver restoration on water availability in drought-prone ecosystems. Ecologists and ranchers alike know that rivers and streams with healthy beaver populations support more biodiversity, are more drought resilient, and keep water available on the land for more days of the year. But witnessing the impact of nature’s engineers on a single stream is easier than measuring it across a region, or choosing which of a hundred streams is an ideal site to reintroduce beavers. Now a NASA-supported effort in Idaho adds remote sensing data to the suite of tools used to predict which streams can support beavers and to monitor how water and vegetation change once they return. Read more here

Jun 8, 2022 Beavers can be a nuisance — but they might also offer some real climate benefits. David Haakenson thinks about water a lot. That’s because the farm he owns in western Washington experiences frequent, catastrophic floods. And climate change is making that trend worse. “We had floods in October. We had floods in November, December, January, February, and March,” said Haakenson, the owner of Jubilee Farm. “There’s this kind of anxiety that involves — like, when you look out on the field and say, ‘Wow, I make my living off that field and now it’s a lake.’” To protect Jubilee Farm, Haakenson is looking to an unlikely ally: Beavers. Because it turns out, beavers might actually offer some real protection against climate impacts like flooding and wildfires — if people can learn to live with them.

Dec 14, 2020 This is a neat story about dreams coming true. Preston, Idaho rancher Jay Wilde had a dream of restoring beaver to Birch Creek on his cattle ranch near Preston in Southeast Idaho. He tried to restore beaver on his own nickle, but they didn’t stay. Jay eventually reached out to Joe Wheaton, a watershed scientist at Utah State University, who helped him solve the puzzle. See how Jay worked with Wheaton and Nick Bouwes from Utah State and Anabranch Solutions to introduce beaver successfully with a science-based plan and low-tech woody structures to create deep-water habitat for beavers.

Oct 26, 2021 Could the American beaver—”nature’s engineers”—be Colorado’s secret weapon to cleaning up waterways and abandoned mines? Rory Cowie thinks so. Cowie has been a hydrologist for more than 15 years. He explained that Beavers are known to be keystone species, meaning they are critical to their ecosystem and the other species within it. In the case of the beaver, their engineering skills build vital water areas. “They attract and increase the biodiversity of wildlife coming into those areas, which is really important to the overall ecosystem health,” Cowie elaborated. The animals also improve water quality. When water sits in beaver-built ponds, it soaks into the ground and the porous earth acts as a filter before the water re-enters the water system down river. Read the full story: https://www.rmpbs.org/blogs/rocky-mou…

This one is rather long, but the last 10 minutes are great, so don’t miss them.

Oct 21, 2022 Beavers, which were hunted to extinction in Britain in the 16th century, are making a comeback and in the process are helping to restore valuable wetland ecosystems. Known as nature’s engineers they restore wetland habitats through dam-building and felling trees, slowing, storing and filtering water in their habitat, which attracts other wildlife and reduces flooding downstream. In the UK, 90% of wetland habitats have been lost over the last 100 hundred years. These waterlogged environments are rich in biodiversity and the loss has led to a drastic decline of wildlife. They are also important in countering the effects of extreme weather conditions, storing and absorbing the water flow during floods and storms. Guy Henderson heads to Devon to see beavers flourishing in English rivers. Derek Gow, a key figure in rewilding beavers, shows the difference they have made to his land. As the former farm was being transformed, Gow also introduced a number of other lost British species, turning it into a biodiversity hotspot. Recent changes to legislation mean the beaver now has protected status in England as it does in Scotland and elsewhere in Europe.

Okay, that’s enough about our neighbors, the beaver, for today. I’m going to focus on rewilding in the next couple of post before I tackle some more technology advancements. Some fun solar, wind and geothermal advancements are in the works. I hope the video presentations work for you guys, I like them because I think seeing people’s enthusiasm and commitment works better than just reading dry facts.

