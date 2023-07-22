Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread

I am on my way to the farmer’s market this morning.  I can’t buy much since I’m only here until Monday morning, but I am hoping to pick up some of the really great sweet corn they had last Saturday.  Small kernels, tender, very sweet.  And white, which makes no difference to me, but it is pretty!

Looks like the US women won their soccer match last night!  I am perfectly happy to bump one of the soccer threads to the top of the front page whenever there’s a big match.  Someone will just have to nudge me to let me know when that would be.  The current one has 131 comments… for you phone peeps, at what point should I add another thread because length gets to be an issue on phones?

Anyway, happy Saturday!  What’s everybody up to?

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      What’s everybody up to?

      Work work work work work work work work WONDERFUL WORRRRRK

      Too much to do and not enough time in the day. Blech.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NotMax

      Media mention.

      Found on Freevee via Prime (also on Tubi): Great West End Theatres. Focusing on the history, architecture, design and decor, along with anecdotes aplenty (a sample). I do wish they’d spent a little more time peeking in on non-public spaces, but that’s a quibble. Relaxing watch.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      for you phone peeps, at what point should I add another thread because length gets to be an issue on phones?

      When the cannibalism begins.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      HinTN

      at what point should I add another thread because length gets to be an issue on phones?

      When HumboltBlue runs out of steam?

      Right now, morning cappuccino accompanied by birdsong and creek (talking about these recent rains) through the open window.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      eclare

      After being wo power for a few days last week, it finally came back Friday afternoon.  So I am throwing everything in my fridge/freezer away and going to Kroger.  The freezer hurts, whenever there was a sale on meat/seafood I would stock up.  Oh well.

      As to your question about threads, I pretty much always use my phone to read Balloon Juice, and I don’t have any issues.  About that, I should add.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      NotMax

      at what point should I add another thread because length gets to be an issue on phones?

      Is there really a need to get hung up about it?
      ;)

      Reply

