Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

We still have time to mess this up!

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

The willow is too close to the house.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

This blog will pay for itself.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

No one could have predicted…

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Saturday Morning Entertainments Open Thread

Per Rolling Stone:

The playlist also features throwback songs by the Rolling Stones, the Pretenders, the Beths, the Bangles, Janet Jackson, Ella Fitzgerald, and Leonard Cohen. Plus, how could you leave “California Love” by 2Pac off a summer playlist?

Last month, Obama sat down with Hasan Minhaj and was asked whether he actually curated his year playlists. “People seem to think, ‘Well, he must’ve had some 20-year-old intern who was figuring out this latest cut,’” he said. “No, man! It’s on my iPad right now!”

Nature updates…

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      japa21

      Good morning.

      This afternoon we get the two youngest grandsons for a couple hours while their parents go see Barbie.  Not sure who will have more fun.  Probably us, and that is not  negative comment about the movie.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Cruz’s claims about there being a secret message in a map in Barbie sound like the ravings of that guy on the corner trying to get you to take a pamphlet. There is a map. It shows Barbie’s route from Barbieland to LA, in the Real World. If there is a message, it’s deeply hidden because I knew about Cruz’s claim ahead of time and I never thought of it when I saw the movie.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ken

      the animal may have been a wild boar, not a lioness.

      Oh yes that’s so much better. Parents can now let their children play in the parks again.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Speaking of Shark Week: Experts say ‘cocaine sharks’ may be feasting on drugs dumped off Florida

      Cocaine Sharks is expected to be among the biggest draws of Shark Week, the Discovery network’s popular annual showcase of the species from great whites, hammerheads and tiger sharks down to the smallest varieties.

      In their research, conducted during six days at sea in the Florida Keys, the ecologically sensitive island chain off the state’s southern tip, Fanara and British marine biologist Tom Hird observed sharks exhibiting peculiar behaviors. A hammerhead, a species that would usually swim away from humans, came directly towards the divers, moving erratically. They also observed a sandbar shark swimming in circles as it focused on an imaginary object.

      They also conducted experiments, including dropping dummy bales in the water, which many of the sharks took bites out of, and loading balls of bait with highly concentrated fish powder to simulate cocaine. The effect, the researchers said, was akin to catnip on felines. “It’s the next best thing [and] set their brains aflame. It was crazy,” Hird says on the show.

      Fanara said they chose the Florida Keys as the best location for their research because a convergence of ocean currents made the region “prevalent” for floating bales of cocaine.

      Florida serves as a staging point for large quantities of drugs making their way into the US from South America, and plastic-wrapped bundles of cocaine are often lost at sea or tossed overboard by traffickers being pursued by law enforcement.
      ………………………..
      How much cocaine the sharks were actually ingesting, she said, was impossible to determine based on experiments that were only precursory.

      “At the end of every research publication you read ‘more research must be done’, and that’s definitely the conclusion from this,” she said, noting previous in-depth studies of polluted inland waterways suggesting fish had become addicted to methamphetamine.

      In the coming months, Fanara plans to partner with other Florida marine scientists to take blood samples from some of the sharks to evaluate cocaine levels.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      sab

      The stray  cat came up from the basement last night and walked across my head while I was sleeping. He is very cute. A shony litle black panther, but he carries his tail in a circle like a husky dog. He is quite friendly. The pitbull likes him and he tolerates her.

      Dobby feels utterly betrayed.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Ken: I was thinking along the same lines.  Bears have a higher potential on the “find out” half, but wild boars have a very very low threshold for the entire FAFO thing.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Anonymous At Work

      In all fairness to the Mad Max protests, Immortan Joe was a badly-fitted suit and a comb-over away from being TFG.  Really too spot on to discount.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Yarrow

      The Open is on TV. I’m kind of half watching it as I do other things. It looks cool and maybe a bit rainy with a few sun breaks. Very pleasant. They keep doing short pieces about Liverpool. First there was a bit on the River Mersey ferries, then the Queensway tunnel, then The Beatles (of course).

      Reply

