Monday Evening Open Thread: Speaking of Blockbuster Summer Entertainment…

It’s all pretty shoddy, but on the other hand, tickets are cheep, you don’t have to put on (or take off) your pants to participate, and the shows run 24/7…


    4. 4.

      MisterDancer

      And this is how you know — KNOW — this is legit, this is all about Elon’s ego and obsession with certain shibboleths, like the “x” thing.

      He’s destroying Twitter’s value not because he wants to. He can’t accept there’s other ways to operate than whatever shit idea runs thru his head. For one: Just as he built Telsa to be so racist and sexist it’s getting sued to hell and back, he cannot believe that being good to people not on his level gets you strong, stable companies with powerful growth.

      What’s horrific is that too many asshats are buying into that, more and more, these days.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Roger Moore

      imagine getting a calendar invite to have your performance review in a room called “s3Xy”.

      The current Tesla models are the S, 3, X, and Y.  Complete coincidence, I’m sure.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Brachiator

      Just spoke to @mattdorsey, the SF Supervisor in the area, who happened to be near the building at lunch. He said he witnessed several self-driving cars become confused by the crane, which was in the street.

      Interesting variable affecting driverless cars.

      Ran across this fun video clip. Journalist in a self-driving Waymo car in San Francisco.

      It surprised me that during the segment filmed, no one was in the front seat. I have no idea how they would have handled an emergency. Still, in good conditions, even with some pedestrians, performance was flawless.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Yutsano

      @H.E.Wolf: ​

      …Lord, give me the confidence of a mediocre white manan entitled emerald mine scion

      raised in apartheid South Africa….

      Fixteth for thee.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      I posted the link downstairs but the police were called because of a possible un-permitted street closure, yes. But the update was that they left without any charges and the old sign was then removed. They said it was not a police matter.

      The police being called went viral but the update did not. So now you know, it was a nothingburger.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kelly

      Moved from downstairs

      Hilarious news, Microsoft and Meta have trademarks using X. Musk’s X maybe OK but lawyers are saying if those two want to fight it they could make a lot of trouble.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Roger Moore

      @MisterDancer:

      Twitter is a great example of what happens to a company where Musk is given free rein.  I don’t want to say he’s useless- I think he has been extremely effective at selling his vision of the companies’ to the public- but he clearly isn’t very good at managing the day-to-day decision making.  Where his companies have succeeded, it’s because the people around him have kept him in that evangelist role and away from the levers of power.  With Twitter, he’s finally gotten rid of anyone who could tell him no, or even distract him with a shiny object, and we’re seeing just how terrible he is at the nuts-and-bolts of running a company.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Scout211

      @Baud: It’s like when the Beatles played the rooftop concert.

      Um, yeah, sure. Just like that.

      If that was Elon’s last public performance, that would be exactly like it. If only.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Roger Moore

      @Tom Levenson:

      I will admit I didn’t put it together myself; someone else pointed it out to me.  It made me glad I sold my Tesla stock, even though I could have made an even bigger profit on it if I had held for another 6 months.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mag

      Writing from my cave in #BalloonJuiceLurkerLandia, maybe now with the rebranding there could be less Twitter content on the blog? It always slows down page renders for me and they rarely, if ever, load correctly. How much less? How about zero Twitter embeds?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Kelly:

      Hilarious news, Microsoft and Meta have trademarks using X. Musk’s X maybe OK but lawyers are saying if those two want to fight it they could make a lot of trouble.

      And then there’s Apple’s OS X…

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Scout211

      @Another Scott: I though that was the letter “e.”

      From 2022 Link

      Ford announced a major restructuring on Wednesday, saying it will create two auto businesses: one focused on traditional combustion engines and another dedicated to the company’s burgeoning electric-vehicle efforts.

      The name Ford chose for the latter should ring a bell for Elon Musk.

      The gasoline division will be called Ford Blue, while its EV counterpart will be known as Ford Model e, a name the Detroit automaker stopped Tesla from using nearly a decade ago.

      After the release of Tesla’s Model S and Model X, Musk planned to name the company’s third major vehicle the Model E. (It spells “sex,” get it?)

      “A friend asked me at a party, ‘What are you going to name the third-generation car?’ Well, we have the S and the X, so we might as well make it the E,” Musk told CNN Money in 2014. But Ford called up Musk threatening to sue if Tesla pursued the Model E trademark, he told the outlet.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      TS

      but @elonmusk didn’t get permit for the equipment on the street so @SFP  is shutting it down.

      Rules are only for the little people. The important ones don’t need permits they can do as they please.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Brachiator

      @Roger Moore:

      Twitter is a great example of what happens to a company where Musk is given free rein.  I don’t want to say he’s useless- I think he has been extremely effective at selling his vision of the companies’ to the public- but he clearly isn’t very good at managing the day-to-day decision making.

      Musk is hot to be the CEO, a position that he has failed at or been ousted from a number of times.

      His inability to learn from his mistakes is astounding. He could be very happy and very successful if he wasn’t so stubborn.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Sebastian

      @Another Scott:

      Elmo wanted “E” but Ford already owned it. Hence Model 3. Elmo wanted the letters to spell out SEXY but now it’s S3XY.

      Edit: Scout211 beat me to it.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      OverTwistWillie

      Social media branding is like fast food –  keeping the bathrooms clean goes a long way in generating repeat visits.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Another Scott

      @Scout211: I would have bet cash money that he tried to get “T” too, but I can’t find anything.  My brain is a mysterious thing.

      Thanks for the link, and for saving me cash money!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      eclare

      @Scout211:

      Just unbelievable.  The poop emoji, the “jokes” about 4/20, and now let’s name the car models to spell sex?  Elmu truly is Beavis.  Or Butthead.  I forget which.  But because he has money, instead of living in a basement and harassing some people online, we all have to put up with him.

      Truly beyond time for confiscatory tax rates.

      Note:  I have the TV on, and just saw an ad from another company that might object to x:  xfinity (previously Comcast) my cable/internet provider.  The ad started with an image of “x.”

      Reply

