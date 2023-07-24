Elon has been obsessed with calling everything "X," Space X, Model X, X AE A-12, now just X, ever since the rest of the PayPal owners told him it was a stupid name. He's going to erase a globally recognized, culturally impactful brand because he was told "No" 25yrs ago. Moron. https://t.co/V8ux1eHKvq — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) July 23, 2023

Found a dead Twitter on the street. pic.twitter.com/H7BjhFGFeA — Jason Hazeley (@JasonHazeley) July 12, 2023

It’s all pretty shoddy, but on the other hand, tickets are cheep, you don’t have to put on (or take off) your pants to participate, and the shows run 24/7…

Just spoke to @mattdorsey, the SF Supervisor in the area, who happened to be near the building at lunch. He said he witnessed several self-driving cars become confused by the crane, which was in the street. "It was very 2023," he said. https://t.co/HdTczCW6O5 — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) July 24, 2023





wait, i’ve got it: x of all trades, master of none — Philip Bump (@pbump) July 24, 2023

ELON: "How can we get ad rev up?" STAFF "We could get rid of the Nazis? ELON: "What about changing the logo?" STAFF: "Or stop promoting the alt-right weirdos?" ELON: "Logo." STAFF: "Deboost the bluecheck trolls?" ELON: "LOGO." https://t.co/zHwWGN2ST5 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 23, 2023

The only business instinct Elon Musk's ever had in 30 years is "what if we called it… (sly grin, crossing arms)… X." He's done it at his payments company and car company and rocket ship company and social media app and with his own human child. No one has ever liked it. https://t.co/VWHE8m4ncg — ℳatt (@matttomic) July 24, 2023

imagine getting a calendar invite to have your performance review in a room called “s3Xy”. imagine how absolutely embarassing this is for anyone left at this company who has any pride at all in their work. https://t.co/qyYksaxFvy — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) July 24, 2023

it’s just remarkable, this (x corp) has been his white whale for like, two decades, and it turns out that he set out to sea without a life jacket, a harpoon, a map, a compass or even any sails. just drifting around the harbor, high on research chemicals and cocaine. — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) July 24, 2023

one way you know that yaccarino wasn’t even consulted on the rebrand business is that no one with her experience would green light a rebranding to a name that can’t be trademarked (because it’s owned by a competitor) or a logo that can’t be used (you can’t trademark unicode) — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) July 24, 2023

they can’t use the @ because someone already has it, can’t trademark the business because a direct competitor owns it, can’t use the logo because it’s not a logo, can’t change the signage because they didn’t get a permit and their landlord probably wouldn’t even let them now — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) July 24, 2023

I saw this brain boiling sycophantic dipshittery and now so do you pic.twitter.com/qZVzO9oeA3 — Karl Bode (@KarlBode) July 24, 2023

the really funny thing is that if elon wanted a website called "X" where the only revenue came from shitty scam ads and subscription revenue forked over by his droolingest fans, he could've just started that for like 1/100000th of the cost of buying twitter and ruining it lol — america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) July 23, 2023

His other choices were,… “Edsel”, or “New Coke.” https://t.co/RYDC4h1FfT — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) July 24, 2023