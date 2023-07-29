Looks kinda quiet in the back room at the moment.

Did you know that the Atlanta D.A. (Fani Willis) is blackety-black-black-black?

Well, if you didn’t know that before, then you would certainly know it after DJT included “the racist D.A. in Crime Ridden Atlanta” in one of his all caps rants today.

Oh, sorry, I got that wrong. THE RACIST DA IN CRIME RIDDEN ATLANTA. There, that’s better.

Oh, and while I’m at it, if you have issues with the sleeves on little kid’s shirt almost nearly kinda sorta looking different than a typical boy’s shirt sleeves, then you have a lot of issues around gender and sexuality. Case in point.

Totally open thread.

Update: Autocorrect hates me today.