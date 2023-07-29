Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

In my day, never was longer.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

The revolution will be supervised.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Hot air and ill-informed banter

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Let there be snark.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / ‘The Racist DA in Crime Ridden Atlanta’

‘The Racist DA in Crime Ridden Atlanta’

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: 

Looks kinda quiet in the back room at the moment.

Did you know that the Atlanta D.A. (Fani Willis) is blackety-black-black-black?

Well, if you didn’t know that before, then you would certainly know it after DJT included “the racist D.A. in Crime Ridden Atlanta” in one of his all caps rants today.

Oh, sorry,  I got that wrong. THE RACIST DA IN CRIME RIDDEN ATLANTA.  There, that’s better.

Oh, and while I’m at it, if you have issues with the sleeves on little kid’s shirt almost nearly kinda sorta looking different than a typical boy’s shirt sleeves, then you have a lot of issues around gender and sexuality.  Case in point.

Totally open thread.

Update: Autocorrect hates me today.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Ben Cisco 🇺🇸🎖️🖥️♦️
  • Cliosfanboy
  • dmsilev
  • JPL
  • Mike G
  • NotMax
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Cliosfanboy: In an earlier thread, JPL posted the review below.  You can see the shirt in question at this link.

      I was shopping for my grandSON for pajamas to wear on our vacation and I purchased 2 of these outfits… they are awful for boys the print is sharks but the way they are made with the semi butterfly sleeves is not for boys…I don’t buy girly looking clothes for boys! Everyone I looked at him in this set I was disgusted!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JPL

      So trump has a court date on August 10th to remove Fani.   It’s unlikely to succeed but does that mean, she won’t indict until after that?  He wants to disqualify her, because she is mean to him, or something like that.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      THE RACIST DA IN CRIME RIDDEN ATLANTA.

      Let me guess. He got another ‘you’re about to be indicted’ letter, this time from her.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      bbleh

      I keep wondering whether there is some maximal (or okay asymptotic) level of outrage beyond which the MAGA/Fox/totallynotNazi cultists just don’t get their usual thrill, and if so (1) what happens after we get there (or close enough) and (2) how close we are.

      As to (1) I assume reactions will range from just changing the channel and drifting away to full cold-turkey withdrawal to wild lashing out, including some turning viciously on their former masters.  And as to (2), the carny-barkers seem to be pushing the same buttons again and again, like they don’t have anything new, and already we’re seeing some pretty wild lashing out.

      It’s “interesting” … from a distance.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @JPL: Do you have a link for that?  Can anyone who might be brought up on charges bring a case to have the top indicting official removed?

      SLAP HIM DOWN.

      If any Trump judge doesn’t immediately slap that down, they should be removed from the bench.  Reason:  they have no respect for the law.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JPL

      @WaterGirl: The reason that I think you are correct is that they are delaying trials in Fulton County until after the indictment.   The tenth date would push back the calendar another week.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      JPL

      @WaterGirl: Since it’s the AJC, I’ll copy and paste.   The state Supreme Court already decided not to hear it, but this time he went to Cobb Cty because he wants the judge off the case too.
      A judge has set a hearing for Aug. 10 on a motion by Donald Trump’s attorneys to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting possible criminal interference in the 2020 presidential election.
      Legal observers consider Trump’s motion a long shot, but the hearing comes as Willis could be on the verge of asking a recently seated grand jury to hand up an indictments. All signs point to the former president being charged.
      ……
      Trump’s filing — called a writ of mandamus and prohibition — seeks to head that off. It was initially filed before the Georgia Supreme Court, but the court unanimously declined to hear it and indicated that, if it had agreed to do so, the motion would have failed. Trump’s legal team then filed a similar motion in Fulton Superior Court.
      Also Friday, Cathy Latham, the former chair of the Coffee County GOP and an alternate elector who cast her vote for Trump, joined Trump’s motion. And attorneys for former state GOP chair David Shafer, another alternate elector who has been notified he is a target of the investigation, made an entry of appearance in the case before Schuster.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      Update: Autocorrect hates me today.

      I’ve been complaining about typos in my comments for a few days now. I think something is going on.

      I demand a congressional hearing.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mike G

      Every Trump tweet ever:
      “WAH WAH SNIVELING SNOT WAH WHINEY WAH WAH CRYING SNOTTY TANTRUM WAH CRYBABY WAAH POOPOO WEEWEE WAH WAH WITCHUNT BINKY WAAAH WAH LIES WAH WHINE WHINEY GRIPING WAH WAH HOAX WAH TINKLE WAH BOOHOO BUNKERBABY! SEND MONEY!”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.