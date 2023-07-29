Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

The revolution will be supervised.

We’re not going back!

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

A consequence of cucumbers

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / StarFink (Open Thread)

StarFink (Open Thread)

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Yesterday, the NYT published a piece on a topic that’s come up here a few times: Elon Musk’s dominance of the satellite internet sector and the geopolitical implications of that. Gift link here.

Mr. Musk, who leads SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter, has become the most dominant player in space as he has steadily amassed power over the strategically significant field of satellite internet. Yet faced with little regulation and oversight, his erratic and personality-driven style has increasingly worried militaries and political leaders around the world, with the tech billionaire sometimes wielding his authority in unpredictable ways.

But Mr. Musk’s near total control of satellite internet has raised alarms. A combustible personality, the 52-year-old’s allegiances are fuzzy…he alone can decide to shut down Starlink internet access for a customer or country, and he has the ability to leverage sensitive information that the service gathers. Such concerns have been heightened because no companies or governments have come close to matching what he has built.

In Ukraine, some fears have been realized. Mr. Musk has restricted Starlink access multiple times during the war, people familiar with the situation said. At one point, he denied the Ukrainian military’s request to turn on Starlink near Crimea, the Russian-controlled territory, affecting battlefield strategy. Last year, he publicly floated a “peace plan” for the war that seemed aligned with Russian interests.

In Taiwan, officials are wary of Musk because of his commercial interests in China (and, probably, due to Musk’s tendency to roll over for autocratic governments). Musk’s dominance of the satellite sector is why the EU committed billions to a satellite program of their own as a matter of sovereignty.

The U.S. should do the same.

Unlike traditional defense contractors, whose weapon sales to foreign countries are typically done through the federal government, Starlink is a commercial product. That allows Mr. Musk to act in ways that sometimes do not align with U.S. interests, such as when SpaceX said it could not continue funding Starlink in Ukraine, said Gregory C. Allen, a former Defense Department official who worked at Blue Origin.

“It has certainly been a long time since we’ve seen a company and an individual like this go pretty openly against U.S. foreign policy in the middle of a war,” said Mr. Allen, who is now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Mr. Musk’s behavior has divided Ukrainian officials. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Twitter in February that SpaceX needed to pick a side.

But Mr. Fedorov said questions about Mr. Musk’s commitment were unfair. When Ukraine was under heavy bombardment and facing major power outages in November, Mr. Musk helped expedite the delivery of about 10,000 Starlink terminals, he said.

“SpaceX and Elon Musk have shown through their deeds whose side they are actually on,” Mr. Fedorov said.

It’s true that Starlink has been an essential part of the Ukrainian war effort, but perhaps that’s because Musk knows it’s against his personal interests right now to piss off the U.S. government. That may not always be the case. Musk is a fash-curious gadfly, and that’s not the kind of person whose whims should have national security implications.

Maybe in a second Biden administration, a new head of NASA could end dependence on Musk’s company and develop its own capabilities. Or pay Musk fair market value for SpaceX (making him whole three times over for the Twitter debacle), nationalize the damned thing and tell Musk to go fuck himself. I don’t know what the right approach would be, but the current situation seems untenable.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • JPL
  • Layer8Problem
  • MattF
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • trnc
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      The U.S. should do the same.

      YES!

      I started thinking that when Musk pulled that crap with Starlink in Ukraine.

      Probably the worst thing Musk has done – for himself personally – this year, is to show how completely irresponsible, untrustworthy, arrogant, selfish, and incompetent he is.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      Last year, he publicly floated a “peace plan” for the war that seemed aligned with Russian interests.

      “Seemed”. Sure. That’s one way to put it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      Others are working on other systems. ArsTechnica.com – Rocket Report :

      ULA is expanding its launch infrastructure at Cape Canaveral. With funding from Amazon, United Launch Alliance is spending about $500 million to upgrade and expand infrastructure at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, Ars reports. The upgrades will allow ULA to double its launch capacity in Florida to support up to two launches of the company’s new-generation Vulcan rocket every month, a pace required to meet the demands for Amazon’s Kuiper broadband network, a fleet of more than 3,200 satellites that will primarily launch on ULA’s rockets.

      New hangar and launch platform … The investments will pay for the outfitting of a second vertical hangar and a second mobile launch platform for Vulcan rockets, alongside the integration facility and launch table already built to support the first few Vulcan missions. Having dual lanes for launch processing in Florida will allow ULA to fly as many as 25 Vulcan rockets per year, the company says. ULA and its subcontractors are also expanding factory space at locations around the country to produce more Vulcan engines, solid rocket boosters, and payload fairings for the Kuiper missions.

      Given the need of customers for communications, and the companies to make money, I ass-u-me that the Pentagon (and friendly countries) are going to be paying customers eventually.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JPL

      Musk is an example of corporate welfare gone wrong.   If it weren’t for the Obama policies, Tesla would not exist.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MattF

      Musk is irresponsible and unpredictable, an awful person. It’s unfortunate that Ukraine needs to rely on him.

      But he imagines that people see him as trustworthy, which adds ‘delusional’ to the mix. At some point, acting on that belief, he’s going to try to make the social-media-network-formerly-known-as-Twitter into a financial services app, then we’ll all have a larf, then go on with our lives.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Layer8Problem

      My personal best choice would be to subsidize development of a technically better and easily extensible system, undercut Mr. Genius with stupid cheap rates, and then say “Hey, I’m sure capitalism will come up with something much, much better, I just know it; competition, baby” when the Republicans and libertarians start screaming.  In a perfect world.

      And “StarFink” made me happy, thank you Betty Cracker.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.