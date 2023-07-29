Yesterday, the NYT published a piece on a topic that’s come up here a few times: Elon Musk’s dominance of the satellite internet sector and the geopolitical implications of that. Gift link here.

Mr. Musk, who leads SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter, has become the most dominant player in space as he has steadily amassed power over the strategically significant field of satellite internet. Yet faced with little regulation and oversight, his erratic and personality-driven style has increasingly worried militaries and political leaders around the world, with the tech billionaire sometimes wielding his authority in unpredictable ways. But Mr. Musk’s near total control of satellite internet has raised alarms. A combustible personality, the 52-year-old’s allegiances are fuzzy…he alone can decide to shut down Starlink internet access for a customer or country, and he has the ability to leverage sensitive information that the service gathers. Such concerns have been heightened because no companies or governments have come close to matching what he has built. In Ukraine, some fears have been realized. Mr. Musk has restricted Starlink access multiple times during the war, people familiar with the situation said. At one point, he denied the Ukrainian military’s request to turn on Starlink near Crimea, the Russian-controlled territory, affecting battlefield strategy. Last year, he publicly floated a “peace plan” for the war that seemed aligned with Russian interests.

In Taiwan, officials are wary of Musk because of his commercial interests in China (and, probably, due to Musk’s tendency to roll over for autocratic governments). Musk’s dominance of the satellite sector is why the EU committed billions to a satellite program of their own as a matter of sovereignty.

The U.S. should do the same.

Unlike traditional defense contractors, whose weapon sales to foreign countries are typically done through the federal government, Starlink is a commercial product. That allows Mr. Musk to act in ways that sometimes do not align with U.S. interests, such as when SpaceX said it could not continue funding Starlink in Ukraine, said Gregory C. Allen, a former Defense Department official who worked at Blue Origin. “It has certainly been a long time since we’ve seen a company and an individual like this go pretty openly against U.S. foreign policy in the middle of a war,” said Mr. Allen, who is now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Mr. Musk’s behavior has divided Ukrainian officials. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Twitter in February that SpaceX needed to pick a side. But Mr. Fedorov said questions about Mr. Musk’s commitment were unfair. When Ukraine was under heavy bombardment and facing major power outages in November, Mr. Musk helped expedite the delivery of about 10,000 Starlink terminals, he said. “SpaceX and Elon Musk have shown through their deeds whose side they are actually on,” Mr. Fedorov said.

It’s true that Starlink has been an essential part of the Ukrainian war effort, but perhaps that’s because Musk knows it’s against his personal interests right now to piss off the U.S. government. That may not always be the case. Musk is a fash-curious gadfly, and that’s not the kind of person whose whims should have national security implications.

Maybe in a second Biden administration, a new head of NASA could end dependence on Musk’s company and develop its own capabilities. Or pay Musk fair market value for SpaceX (making him whole three times over for the Twitter debacle), nationalize the damned thing and tell Musk to go fuck himself. I don’t know what the right approach would be, but the current situation seems untenable.

