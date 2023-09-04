Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: The Stranded Burners Are Escaping

Monday Evening Open Thread: The Stranded Burners Are Escaping

8 Comments

Burning Man organizers said they began to let traffic flow out of the main road around 2 p.m. local time — even as they continued to ask revelers to delay their exit to Tuesday to ease traffic. As of Monday afternoon, they said about 64,000 people remained at the festival site.

Organizers also asked attendees not to walk out of the Black Rock Desert about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Reno as others had done throughout the weekend, including celebrity DJ Diplo and comedian Chris Rock. They didn’t specify why.

The festival had been closed to vehicles after more than a half-inch (1.3 centimeters) of rain fell on Friday. The road closures came just before “the Man” was to be set ablaze Saturday night. The event traditionally culminates in the torching of the large wooden effigy shaped like a man and a wooden temple structure during the final two nights, but the fires were postponed to Monday night as authorities worked to reopen exit routes by the end of the Labor Day weekend…

At least one fatality has been reported, but organizers said the death of a man in his 40s wasn’t weather-related. The sheriff of nearby Pershing County said he was investigating but has not identified the man or a cause of death.

President Joe Biden told reporters in Delaware on Sunday that he was aware of the situation at Burning Man, including the death, and the White House was in touch with local authorities…

Trailing a plethora of online jokes with lifespans as brief and yet ancient as the dinosaur shrimp on the Playa:


(Some of the best jokes I’ve seen are on Bluesky, but that site doesn’t have an embed function yet — dammit.)

    8Comments

    4. 4.

      SpaceUnit

      An alt lifestyle wankfest in the summer desert with only one fatality is actually a pretty good outcome.

       

      Not for the one dude, of course.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Yarrow

      Can the interesting people just start their own version of Burning Man next year and tell the tech assholes, social media influencers, and assorted celebrities or “celebrities” that Burning Man is moving to Death Valley in 2024?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      more than a half-inch (1.3 centimeters) of rain fell on Friday

      I understand it’s a dry lake bed, but is it the catch-all for all dry streams in the area or something? Was it effectively 6″ by the time it all arrived at the site?

      Half-an-inch of rain caused all this media attention??!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      gene108

      @Yarrow:

      Maybe they should move it back to the San Francisco beach where it started and not tell anyone.

      Don’t get the contempt for the festival. Feels like high school, when people bitched about R.E.M. “selling out”, because they became very popular. Like OMG! Burning Man’s not cool anymore because everyone’s doing it.

      Reply

