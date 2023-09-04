BREAKING: Muddy roads that left tens of thousands of people stranded for days at Burning Man have dried enough to allow them to begin their exodus from the northern Nevada desert. https://t.co/l2Qs7Lf7VQ
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 4, 2023
… Burning Man organizers said they began to let traffic flow out of the main road around 2 p.m. local time — even as they continued to ask revelers to delay their exit to Tuesday to ease traffic. As of Monday afternoon, they said about 64,000 people remained at the festival site.
Organizers also asked attendees not to walk out of the Black Rock Desert about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Reno as others had done throughout the weekend, including celebrity DJ Diplo and comedian Chris Rock. They didn’t specify why.
The festival had been closed to vehicles after more than a half-inch (1.3 centimeters) of rain fell on Friday. The road closures came just before “the Man” was to be set ablaze Saturday night. The event traditionally culminates in the torching of the large wooden effigy shaped like a man and a wooden temple structure during the final two nights, but the fires were postponed to Monday night as authorities worked to reopen exit routes by the end of the Labor Day weekend…
At least one fatality has been reported, but organizers said the death of a man in his 40s wasn’t weather-related. The sheriff of nearby Pershing County said he was investigating but has not identified the man or a cause of death.
President Joe Biden told reporters in Delaware on Sunday that he was aware of the situation at Burning Man, including the death, and the White House was in touch with local authorities…
Trailing a plethora of online jokes with lifespans as brief and yet ancient as the dinosaur shrimp on the Playa:
we could fund social security for the next five hundred years by selling tapes of hunter biden explaining burning man to his dad https://t.co/eURT99eqhE
— Mrs. Detective Pikajew, Esq. (@clapifyoulikeme) September 4, 2023
You're laughing? Influencers at Burning Man are unable to fulfill sponsored content agreements and you're laughing?
— jordan (@JordanUhl) September 3, 2023
There has never, in the history of man, been a group of people less in need of our thoughts and prayers than those stranded at Burning Man.
— Brasidas (@br4s1d4s) September 3, 2023
My biggest fear is having to listen to burning man attendees talk about it. They probably won’t eat each other and will give themsleves a lot of credit for this, as opposed to the Nevada state government.
— Crabcake Inspector (@ilpomodoro2) September 3, 2023
Two months if you just roll coal at them and then float away https://t.co/kAZoGNfkYQ
— Pinboard (@Pinboard) September 3, 2023
tech leadership trapped at burning man, time to seize the means of production
— dr brames (@realnamepolicy) September 2, 2023
Burning Man attendees need to remember to ration billionaires to avoid overdosing on adrenochrome.
— Chris Wyman (@wymancr) September 3, 2023
flying a plane over burning man to drop pamphlets that say "you deserve this for your choices in life" on the bedraggled attendees. psychological warfare is the key to demoralizing the enemy
— america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) September 3, 2023
Seeing a lot of misinformation on the timeline. Yes, it rained a lot at Burning Man and the "playa" is very muddy, but everything is mostly normal. That said, they really did eat Elon Musk.
— David Roth (@david_j_roth) September 3, 2023
(Some of the best jokes I’ve seen are on Bluesky, but that site doesn’t have an embed function yet — dammit.)
