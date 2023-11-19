Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Step By Step, One Foot in Front of the Other

Unpaywalled gift link. Per the Washington Post:

Israel and Hamas are close to agreement on a U.S.-brokered deal that would free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting, say people familiar with the emerging terms.

The release, which could begin within the next several days — barring last-minute hitches — could lead to the first sustained pause in conflict in Gaza.

A detailed, six-page set of written terms would require all parties to the conflict to freeze combat operations for at least five days while an initial 50 or more hostages are released in smaller batches every 24 hours. It was not immediately clear how many of the 239 people believed to be in captivity in Gaza would be released under the deal. Overhead surveillance would monitor movement on the ground to police the pause.

The stop in fighting is also intended to allow a significant increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance, including fuel, to enter the besieged enclave from Egypt…

The outline of a deal was put together during weeks of talks in Doha, Qatar, among Israel, the United States and Hamas, indirectly represented by Qatari mediators, according to Arab and other diplomats. But it remained unclear until now that Israel would agree to temporarily pause its offensive in Gaza, provided the conditions were right…

I try to stay out of these discussions, because I know I can’t be fair. But this is our President, so…

Today, the world faces an inflection point, where the choices we make — including in the crises in Europe and the Middle East — will determine the direction of our future for generations to come.

What will our world look like on the other side of these conflicts?

Will we deny Hamas the ability to carry out pure, unadulterated evil? Will Israelis and Palestinians one day live side by side in peace, with two states for two peoples?

Will we hold Vladimir Putin accountable for his aggression, so the people of Ukraine can live free and Europe remains an anchor for global peace and security?

And the overarching question: Will we relentlessly pursue our positive vision for the future, or will we allow those who do not share our values to drag the world to a more dangerous and divided place?..

President Biden, may he live a hundred healthy years, is the epitome of that saying: Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day that says, ‘I will try again tomorrow.’

    4.

      rikyrah

      Uh huh 😒😒😒

      David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) posted at 9:39 PM on Sat, Nov 18, 2023:

      Maureen Dowd’s out with an entire column about how she’s upset because President Biden told the truth about David Axelrod. Her & Jonathan Martin’s over-the-top defenses of Axelrod are the kind of things you’d write if Axelrod was one of your principal anonymous sources.

      (https://x.com/david_darmofal/status/1726082737004486757?t=_Q_HyhIJ7zoAvpuGSAu13A&s=03)

    5.

      satby

      Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day that says, ‘I will try again tomorrow.’

      Ok, that hit me right in the feels. Because it’s so true of Joe Biden.

    7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Forgive me if I am not very hopeful. Still, I very much appreciate any and all efforts to end this (70?) yr old stupidity.​
       
      eta: talk talk is always better than fight fight.

    8.

      Jeffro

      I can’t imagine being in a position in my life where I would feel a need to give an over-the-top defense of David Axelrod(!)

      Ah well.  Here’s to having made better choices in life than MoDo and Mr. Martin!

      In other news, it looks like trumpov’s sister had the last laugh, right down to the choices of hymns at her funeral:

      Trump Attends His Sister’s Funeral, but Does Not Speak

      The former president went unmentioned during the memorial service for Maryanne Trump Barry, seemingly in accordance with her wishes.

      Judge Barry refrained in her lifetime from publicly criticizing her famous brother. But in a series of surreptitiously recorded interviews in 2018 and 2019 with a niece, Mary L. Trump, she spoke scathingly of him. “He has no principles,” she said. “None.” She added, “It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel.”

      Mary Trump taped Judge Barry’s remarks while working on the 2020 book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.” She later shared audio from those interviews with The Washington Post.

      Judge Barry also spoke critically to her niece about the eulogyDonald Trump delivered at the 1999 memorial service for their father, the real estate mogul Fred C. Trump. “Donald was the only one who didn’t speak about Dad,” she said.

      “I don’t want any of my siblings to speak at my funeral,” Judge Barry continued. “And that’s all about Donald and what he did at Dad’s funeral. I don’t know. It was all about him.”

      Douglas Purcell, the cantor at St. Ignatius Loyola, said in an interview after the service that the lack of mention of the former president seemed to be in accordance with Judge Barry’s wishes.

      “Judges are very careful about the words they choose,” he said. “Between the pastor and the son, they mentioned many of her causes — women, people in need — and that we all should be helping our fellow humans. And you wonder how that was being directed.”

      Mr. Purcell, 60, added that Judge Barry had converted to Catholicism as an adult and had been a regular at Mass. Early in the service, he led the mourners in the singing of “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God,” a hymn composed in the 16th century by the Protestant reformer Martin Luther that has in recent decades become common in Catholic services.

      Mr. Purcell, who said he had not voted for Mr. Trump, read aloud some of the words printed in the program:

      “The prince of darkness grim, we tremble not for him;
      His rage we can endure, For lo! his doom is sure;
      One little word shall fell him.”

      “One has to wonder,” Mr. Purcell said, adding, “She chose all the hymns.”

      LOLOLOL

    16.

      Baud

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Forgive me if I am not very hopeful.

       

      You’re forgiven. The odds are still long.

      The thing about being in leadership is that leaders don’t get to make the choice to not be hopeful.

    17.

      Citizen Alan

      @rikyrah: Can someone summarize this for the benefit of those who do not care to watch a whole video at five o’clock in the morning with a new context for what it’s about?.

    18.

      Geminid

      @zhena gogolia: I think the hostage plan is not finalized yet and could still fall apart, so the Washington Post might have jumped the gun.

      This is a very complicated negotiation. The US is involved directly, and indirectly by using our influence with Arab states including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, and with Israel as well.

      As it did in the Israel/Gaza war of May, 2021 Qatar is playing a key role as facilitator. Qatar has no formal relations with Israel, but that has not prevented the head of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad from visiting Qatar at least twice in recent weeks. That is where Hamas’s political leadership lives, and the Mossad chief may be using Qatari interlocutors to work this deal out.

    19.

      Jeffro

      Btw for those who are interested, the WaPo has up two great food safety pieces

      (both links are ‘gifted’)

      Great for passing along to relatives who thaw the turkey on the counter, friends who leave leftovers in the fridge for more than 3 days, etc.  ;)

    22.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: The thing about being in leadership is that leaders don’t get to make the choice to not be hopeful.

      I have to disagree to this extent. I was never hopeful in my fight for my sons, but not fighting was never an option. It was finally resolved when my ex went to prison. Biden has to try, because not trying is not an option. Maybe an opening will appear with a Netanyahu heart attack.​

      eta: I forget, maybe when he goes to prison.

    23.

      artem1s

      Is anyone else worried about the Dems choice of Chicago as the site of the national convention? Seems to me that the autocrats and fascists would really love to ignite a repeat of 1968 so they can ‘both sides’ J6 indictments. And the dumbass rose shxitters and ‘do something’ crowd is more than willing to help.
      Trigger warning. Offensive imagery at the link.
      s=20″>https://x.com/Deoliver47/status/1725973647565717560?s=20
      Special Puppy 🧦🐵
      @SpecialPuppy1
      Nov 17
      Replying to @PretentiousDick and @JoshBunchOfNums
      The organization that created the poster “BKFamiliesforPalestine” used the watermelon on posters about Clarke and Schumer too

    24.

      prostratedragon

      @Kay:  Was then also a regular on the local PBS weekly roundup. Ooo chile is he ever.

      Btw I was lately thinking about what a wonderful appointment to the embassy in Japan Biden made. As a Taiwanese friend said in hustling her son into a traditional martial arts class, “Lots of bowing.”

    25.

      Baud

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Israelis seem to really hate Netanyahu now, but I don’t know if they have the courage to get rid of him. That would certainly be a positive step, although just the first step.

    26.

      Geminid

      @rikyrah: David Axelrod made his reputation as a campaign manager, and I think he earned it. But now Axelrod out of that business, and is instead part of what could be called the political/journalistic industrial establishment. That is somewhat of a club, and people like Dowd resent Joe Biden’s criticism of fellow club member.

