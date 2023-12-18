My laptop is in the shop getting some updates and I have come to realize I can’t watch tv without a laptop to imdb stuff.

This was some unexpected nice news:

The Vatican said Monday that Pope Francis had allowed priests to bless same-sex couples, his most definitive step yet to make the Roman Catholic Church more welcoming to L.G.B.T.Q. Catholics and more reflective of his vision of a more pastoral, and less rigid, church. The Vatican had long said it could not bless same-sex couples because it would undermine church doctrine that marriage is only between a man and a woman.

Not that I really give a shit what the Pope or Cardinals or the Catholic church think, but I am aware that the godbotherers exist and will continue to do so despite whatever I do, so any signs of them at least moving in the right direction is welcome.

My first thought when seeing the headline earlier was “Ehh- that’s nice,” and my IMMEDIATE next thought was “Somewhere Rod Dreher is having an epic fucking meltdown.”

