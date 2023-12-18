Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Night Open Thread with Bonus Rambling

My laptop is in the shop getting some updates and I have come to realize I can’t watch tv without a laptop to imdb stuff.

This was some unexpected nice news:

The Vatican said Monday that Pope Francis had allowed priests to bless same-sex couples, his most definitive step yet to make the Roman Catholic Church more welcoming to L.G.B.T.Q. Catholics and more reflective of his vision of a more pastoral, and less rigid, church.

The Vatican had long said it could not bless same-sex couples because it would undermine church doctrine that marriage is only between a man and a woman.

Not that I really give a shit what the Pope or Cardinals or the Catholic church think, but I am aware that the godbotherers exist and will continue to do so despite whatever I do, so any signs of them at least moving in the right direction is welcome.

My first thought when seeing the headline earlier was “Ehh- that’s nice,” and my IMMEDIATE next thought was “Somewhere Rod Dreher is having an epic fucking meltdown.”

Decades of blogging have taken their toll on my soul.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    44Comments

    2. 2.

      Rose Weiss

      John Cole, we all love you. I’ve been reading this blog since you were a Republican with serious doubts about you party. I’ve loved following you every step along the way.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mike in NC

      Speaking of laptops, what will the Republicans dream up next that was hidden on Hunter’s fake laptop? Nothing about a coup I’m sure.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      I already bought and received my pet calendar. That should cover at least one sin.

      I hate winter because I wash my hands a lot and my choice is to either wash them in the ice fucking cold water that comes out of the bathroom sink at first or leave it running for at least a damn whole minute for the water to warm up which as a Californian makes me feel like I am committing both a felony and whatever the worst type of sin is but I don’t know the name because I’m a Jew and we barely bother with that shit and so anyway most of the time I just go with the ice cold water and my hands are so dry they look like they’re part of a statue that’s been hanging out in the basement of the British Museum for a decade which means I have to constantly coat them in Aveeno lotion but then inevitably I have to wash my hands again like half an hour later and it sucks.

      Thank you drive through.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      No Catholic here, not even a monotheist of any stripe, but from a political point of view it’s fkn huge.  The Lawyers of the Church have found a way to straddle divides and split hairs and conjure principles and all those other things that lawyers do, and now it’s a HELLA lot more ok to be gay according to the Official Doctrine of a 1500-plus-year-old organization that commands the loyalty of more than a BILLION people worldwide.  And speaking as someone whom the Evangelical Christianist Fascists of America (ECFA, “No Questions Allowed”) would happily ship off to camps in the desert from which mysteriously nobody returns, I’m more than just OK about that.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      bbleh

      @Mapaghimagsik: as I understand it, WE can call it marriage, and they can “bless” it, but they won’t admit it as a “sacrament.”

      Fine.  It’s a huge step.  Don’t need everything at once.  (In fact, I don’t really care much about their sacraments.)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … France24.com:

      “Some gas stations across the country suffered a cyber attack and the fuel distribution stopped,” Oil Minister Javad Owji told state TV.

      Owji blamed the attack on external powers, saying that since “the Zionist enemy (Israel) and the United States suffered blows in other fronts, they sought to create trouble.”

      Deputy Oil Minister Jalil Salari earlier said there were problems with the cards Iranians use to buy subsidised petrol.

      Iran, a major oil producer, has among the cheapest petrol prices in the world, with a card that allows Iranians to buy up to 60 litres per month at a subsidised rate of 15,000 rials (around 3 US cents) per litre.

      Following the system failure, petrol stations “disconnected the online system” and fuel was being supplied offline, Salari said.

      Monday’s disruption caused long car queues outside some stations in Tehran while others were completely shuttered, according to an AFP correspondent.

      Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi called for an investigation and urged “immediate measures” to resolve the crisis.

      Authorities formed a “crisis committee” and Salari expressed hopes the system would be fixed within a few hours.

      Iran suffered a similar week-long disruption in October 2021 which officials blamed on an unprecedented cyberattack by outside actors.

      Fuel cards were first introduced in 2007 with a view to reforming the subsidies system and curbing large-scale smuggling.

      Iran’s economy has been battered by internal mismanagement and external pressure. In 2018, the US withdrew from a landmark nuclear agreement and reimposed sanctions that had been lifted for a few years.

      The government has accused arch-enemy Israel of a wave of sabotage attacks and assassinations targeting its nuclear programme.

      The US and Israel accuse Iran of orchestrating attacks against allied forces and ships in the region.

      (AFP)

      The world is getting smaller all the time…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      gwangung

      Born and raised a Southern Baptist. And that’s formed a lot of my ethics.

      I struggle not to despise the more rigid Catholics and evangelical “Christians.”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Alison Rose: Please don’t confuse me with someone with a clue, but …. wouldn’t cold water mean you strip off less of the body’s oils, so you should have less-dry skin?  I’d always been told it was the spiking-hot needle showers that give you the dry skin …..

      In any case, I sympathize with you: these dry months, after I go for my every-other-day swim, I have to put on moisturizer (I use CeraVe) all over my lower legs and ankles.  As in: I use a silicone spatula, b/c it’s more efficient at spreadin’ that shit out.  Or I’ll wake up in the middle of the night scratching with my toenails until I *bleed*.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jay

      @Alison Rose:

      Glucosamine is a cream, scented or unscented. You rub it in.

      -40F, but a dry cold, : ) working outside would cause my hands to “crack”, be painful, get infected,

      Then I got Glucosamine.

      Olive oil is great for the skin. Rub it in wash it off. Make oven fries or massage a chicken. It doesn’t need to be Virgin Olive Oil unless you are Baud.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      billcinsd

      @Viva BrisVegas: He was RCC for a while before deciding it was getting too woke and he went Eastern or perhaps Russian Orthodox. Also, he probably wasn’t entitled to check out his classmates primitive root wieners and yet he did

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Alison Rose: I don’t stint on the hot water, and go thru a tub (19oz) of CeraVe moisturizer every winter.  Don’t use it at all in the spring/summer/fall months.  Never happened back East (Ithaca NY/NYC/Boston) nor as a child in TX.  Nor in Paris, come to think of it (and I swam a shit-ton there).

      Moisturizer.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Roberto el oso

      @Viva BrisVegas: Dreher isn’t really anything. He’s ‘searching’ for a god made in his own image, and he’ll grow disappointed with Eastern Orthodoxy before the decade is out. My bet is that eventually he’ll start his own religion.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Roberto el oso

      The whole ‘blessings’ without officiating anything is a baby step, I guess. But it does remind me of a funny situation a friend was in many years ago. His father was severe RC and disapproved of his son’s cohabitation with a woman without being married to her. When my friend and his SO went to visit they were not allowed to share a bedroom. But his mom, who was the more flexible version of RC let him know that while they couldn’t share a bedroom that if they were both to just happen to go into the garage for an extended period of time they would not be interrupted. The girlfriend was easygoing about the whole thing and said it was actually sort of nice as they got to cosplay being teenagers all over again.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      C Stars

      Looking up movies and TV shows after I’ve watched them is one of my favorite things to do. Embarrassed to admit it, but I like looking on Reddit because people just get so fanatic and minute in their discussions. I enjoyed the batshit crazy conversation on Reddit about what *actually* happened at the end of KATLA

      Reply
    35. 35.

      C Stars

      @Roberto el oso: Yeah he seems like too much of a self absorbed weirdo to actually adhere to any specific spiritual dogma that is not uniquely tailored to fit his own neuroses. Then again he loves being a submissive to the big fearsome alphaman in the sky so maybe orthodox will stick. (Although didn’t he get divorced and isn’t that a no no for his brand of orthodoxy?)

      Aw geez, I have just officially spent too much time thinking about Rod Dreher. Bleah. I’m going to go rewatch the Florida kid take down Bridget Ziegler as a pallet cleanser.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      TriassicSands

      @Alison Rose: I already bought and received my pet calendar. That should cover at least one sin.

      We’re talking about Cole here. Remember, he was a Republican, even long after the party’s initial descent into madness. So, yes, he gets special consideration, but you’ll probably have to buy at least one more calendar for each Republican John voted for prior to his miracle conversion. Perhaps, a GoFundMe appeal will ease the burden.

      On the other hand, Cole’s work on behalf of troubled critters does much to erase his debt, so maybe buying just one more calendar to give to a friend would even the score.

      PS: I will deny to my dying day that Cole hired me to reply to your comment. Only a Republican would stoop so low, and he’s not a Republican anymore.

      I did note that Cole’s message said:

      …buy a fucking Pet Calendar

      So, given your comment earlier about the use of that word, maybe his was an appeal (order?) aimed directly at you.

      Note: Take none of the above with a grain of salt.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Brachiator

      @gwangung:

      Born and raised a Southern Baptist. And that’s formed a lot of my ethics.

      What you talking about? Southern Baptists ain’t got no ethics. Hell, most of them can’t even spell “ethics.”

      I grew up in the South, and yet somehow religion just bounced off me.

      I am happy that the Pope says that same sex couples can be blessed because it will make some people happy, and incense right wing dopes.

      The Pope is “woke.”

      Reply
    39. 39.

      TriassicSands

      @Alison Rose:

      What are you doing that makes your hands so dirty? You don’t have to tell me.

      I have to wash my hands a lot because I’m doing home infusions of nutrition, and I would prefer to avoid a fatal infection of which there are apparently 25,000 a year in the U.S. But the recommendation is for me to use warm, not hot water, in order to avoid excessive hand dryness. If it makes you feel any better, to get even warm water, I have to turn on the water for a lot more than a minute. I suspect the hot water heater for the building I recently had to move into is located in a nearby county or possibly an adjacent state.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jay

      @piratedan:

      Virgin Olive Oil is olive oil from the first pressing.

      As far as I know, Extra Virgin Olive oil comes from when a Cappa Di Tutti stares at the unpressed olives until they sweat oil, take the gun and leave the cannoli.

      Reply

