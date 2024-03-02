Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists and cowards.

Maybe you would prefer that we take Joelle’s side in ALL CAPS?

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

So many bastards, so little time.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Let’s show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

We’re not going back!

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Books are my comfort food!

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Pop Culture Open Thread: Lily Gladstone Has Earned Her Moment

Pop Culture Open Thread: Lily Gladstone Has Earned Her Moment

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Representation matters. From the Washington Post, “Lily Gladstone made history. The Blackfeet Nation found a champion”:

BROWNING, Mont. — Rence Champ stayed up late to watch the glittery Hollywood ceremony, a world away from the frigid, rural landscape where the tousle-haired third-grader lives. He was rewarded with something astonishing: a woman in sparkling jewels and a strapless gown, clutching a trophy and speaking a language he’d never heard on television — a language he studies at school, a language he understands.

The boy proudly translated for his mother the words that Lily Gladstone spoke after becoming the first Indigenous person to win a Golden Globe for best actress, announcing to all that she hailed from the Blackfeet Nation here, where sprawling prairies meet jagged mountains known commonly as the crown of the continent and to the tribe as the backbone of the earth…

Nowhere is the Gladstone effect felt more deeply than in Browning Public Schools, which in recent years has pushed to revitalize the endangered Blackfoot language using a novel writing system. Words from her acceptance speech — “this is for every little rez kid” — are written on a whiteboard in a high school classroom. First-graders at Bullshoe Elementary made a TikTok video thanking her for her bravery. Photos of Gladstone adorn a bulletin board in the office of Blackfeet Native American studies director Robert Hall, who grew up in Browning and has been hailed locally since the actress told reporters he was a “good friend” who had taught her Blackfoot words.

“Lily Gladstone speaking Blackfoot up on that stage is a victory. It’s saying: I’m still alive,” said Hall, now busy fielding inquiries about the language from newly interested students and teachers. “This isn’t just a symbolic action. This is something that is tangible and has created change.”

Blackfoot could use a prominent champion like Gladstone, who seems to be everyone’s friend, cousin or friend’s cousin here. Like many Native American languages in the United States and Canada, it fell victim to government violence and forced assimilation at boarding schools where Indigenous children were penalized for speaking their native tongues.

Data is scarce, but Hall estimates that just a few dozen people speak fluent Blackfoot on the reservation in Montana; most are elderly. Several hundred people fluent in the language reside in Canada, he said, where three other tribal nations form the rest of what is known as the Blackfoot Confederacy…

For some Blackfeet, hearing the language “is like hearing a lullaby” and depicting it using English letters “is almost a disservice,” Hall said. He runs a language revitalization nonprofit with a cousin and a Canadian Blackfeet man, William Big Bull, who developed the writing system that Browning students are using.

Today, the district has a fat binder of lesson plans and a vocabulary assessment. In the office Hall shares with the Native American studies instructional coach, bins hold lesson props for teachers. One on “iinnii,” the buffalo long revered and relied on by Blackfeet, holds a box made of thick bison hide, a Ziploc bag of dried dung, and a beard, tail and teeth. A Blackfeet history class is a high school graduation requirement.

The effort, which is mostly grant funded, is a bright spot on a reservation where roughly a third of some 10,000 residents live in poverty, opioid addiction is dire, and schools are struggling to pull themselves out of the lowest-performing tier in Montana. About 190 students participate in a K-8 Blackfoot immersion program — learning history, culture and design as well as language — and all students in every grade are exposed to the language through special classes…

At 37, Gladstone has made history, the first Native American to score a best actress Oscar nomination and the first to win a Golden Globe actress award, which she accepted speaking partially in Blackfoot. Gladstone’s father is of Blackfeet and Nez Percé heritage; her mother is White. “As an Indigenous woman, Lily has broken through a wall that has never been broken in this country, certainly not in Hollywood,” said Julie O’Keefe, an Osage who worked as a “Killers” wardrobe consultant. It was O’Keefe’s first movie job, only to pick up a Netflix series. Gladstone is helping to lift all boats.

Indigenous roles, often played by White performers during the reign of the western, became so rare — less than one quarter of one percent of all speaking roles in a survey of 1,600 movies over 16 years — that Stacy L. Smith of the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative named the “Killers” actor’s achievement “The Lily Gladstone Effect.”

Among the October study’s prescriptions: “nominate Lily Gladstone for all awards,” which has basically happened. “There should be lots of people like Lily Gladstone,” Smith said. Now, nominations are not enough. “I want her to win,” Smith said of the Oscar.

“Lily is a wonderful artist, and she has a presence and a face made for cinema,” Scorsese wrote in an email. “All I can tell you is that I would love to work with her again. Actors with that kind of talent are extremely rare.”

What is it like to be in the center of the awards maelstrom? “It’s wonderful, but it’s a lot to carry,” Gladstone said late last month, over a lunch of salmon, salad and green juice in a splendid hotel owned by co-star Robert De Niro. She appeared remarkably calm, happy even, despite the constant travel, punishing schedule and nonstop press. She had deglammed between television appearances, in black pants and top, and a bone-white wool coat, suggesting the newly obtained perk of being driven places. Gladstone had removed the substantial jewelry that she favors to promote Indigenous artists: “I’m giving my ears a rest.”

Almost every day erupts in another boldfaced moment. She met her acting idol, Cate Blanchett, at Cannes where Gladstone received a standing ovation. She sat between Daniel Day-Lewis (who knew her work in 2022’s “The Unknown Country”) and Patti Smith at the National Board of Review. Gladstone won that, too. Also, the New York Film Critics Circle…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • BruceFromOhio
  • cain
  • eclare
  • gwangung
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Mike in NC
  • Mousebumples
  • NotMax
  • raven
  • sab

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      H.E.Wolf

      Thank you for featuring Lily Gladstone and the Blackfoot Confederacy!

      I had the pleasure of seeing Lily Gladstone in 2017 at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, in “Off the Rails” – a reimagining of Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure in which Ms. Gladstone played the character who was a cognate for Isabel. She was, of course, superb.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Off_the_Rails_(play) [a write-up which doesn’t do full justice to the production]​

      Reply
    5. 5.

      H.E.Wolf

      @raven: ​
       What raven said.

      I read the book. Heartbreaking and infuriating. Very glad the story is becoming so well known because of the film.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      eclare

      @H.E.Wolf:

      I read the book too, on the recommendation of someone here, I think Dorothy A Winsor.

      Incredible book, but since I read it, most likely will not see the movie.  I’m glad Lily Gladstone is getting recognition.  I’ll be thrilled if she wins the Oscar.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      sab

      @NotMax: Are we different? I thought many of us interbred. Those quirky DNA sites say I am homo sapiens and also neanderthal, and my husband is homo sapiens and also cro magnon.

      Africans are a lot more homosapiens, which should make racists’ heads in America explode, and also my RWNG brother’s

      Soon Neanderthals will be the real Americans.

      Cannot make this stuff up.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      eclare

      @sab:

      I personally believe that we’re all cousins of some sort, descendants of the first people to crawl out of the Olduvai Gorge.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mousebumples

      Glad to see her getting recognition!

      We just finished Reservation Dogs, which definitely put a spotlight on rez kids. Also appreciated the framing on Native/reservation issues in the show Longmire. (some overlapping casting between the 2, though I’m not sure how much the latter made a point of casting Native actors)

      Thanks for putting her in the (front page) spotlight!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      cain

      A poignant reminder that even as some of the world’s countrys are turning against it’s defenseless minorities. Some minorities like the indigenous populations are making their presence known through their amazing talent.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      cain

      @Mousebumples: Lou Diamond Phillips was amazing in that show. He still looks super young. All of the indigenous actors there were really good and really sets off the different tensions in the community. Really appreciated that show.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      sab

      @cain: Lou Diamond Phillips is not indiginous.  He just looks it. He is an American, but his people are Philippino. Which says a lot about who came where when. A lot of east asians look american and vice versa. I think they are related.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      gwangung

      Representation fucking matters. Even more so when you’ve been deprived and starved from it.

      (And I also saw her at OSF….

      We saw that last year with Everything Everywhere All At Once. Hope we see it again this year. Hollywood may be checking a box, but before we can have many, there MUST be a first.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.