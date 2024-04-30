Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump's NY Criminal Trial, Day 9

Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 9

It’s Day 5 of the actual trial!  Day 9, if you include jury selection.

Best sources of live blogging that I have found.

Mark Sumner at Daily Kos – Live Blogging

Anna Bower at Lawfare – Live Blogging on Twitter   (checking for twitter live blogging)

Josh Kovensky at TPM – Live Blogging    (no live blogging today)

Judge holds Trump in Contempt, threatens Jail  (TPM)

New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan threatened to incarcerate Donald Trump on Tuesday if he continues to flout a gag order imposed to block him and others from attacking witnesses in his criminal case.

Merchan said in an order released Tuesday morning that if Trump continued to violate the judge’s orders, he would “impose incarceratory punishment.”

The threat came as Merchan held Trump in contempt of court, fining him $1,000 per statement for nine social media posts that attacked witnesses in the case.

Merchan made a point in the contempt order of leaving open the possibility that he could send Trump to jail for continuing to violate the order. New York state law limits him to fineing Trump $1,000 per violation; Merchan wrote that such a small monetary amount “will not achieve the desired result in those instances where the contemnor can easily afford such a fine.”

He added that while he would prefer to impose a fine “commensurate with the wealth” of the offender, he lacked that power and would “therefore consider whether in some instances, jail may be a necessary punishment.”

Merchan, so far, is only threatening to incarcerate the former and potentially future President. Trump has brazenly flouted the judge’s order over the past several weeks, including in a manner intended to strike directly at the judge. Trump frequently posted about Merchan’s daughter, a fact that Manhattan DA prosecutors drew to Merchan’s attention during a contempt hearing last week.

TRANSCRIPTS OF NY CASES AVAILABLE THE NEXT DAY   Link

Emotional support pup and kitty for the occasion.

Trump Trial: NY Election Interference Case, Day 1

I’m still interested in the trial, so I’ll put this up again today, but think of it as a general open thread, too.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      I really don’t know about this one.  TIFG does things that are obviously and blatantly intended to strike at the judges overseeing his trials — his repeated attacks on Engoron’s clerk (which he discovered was a bit of a sore spot for Engoron and kept poking at it) and on Merchan’s daughter (pretty obvious there, and note also, both targets were women) — but I can’t figure out how much of it is just uncontrollable ODD-type behavior and how much is calculated, the latter eg to goad the judges into an appealable mistake (hasn’t worked) or to incarcerating him (which he appears to think would boost his political support).  I also don’t know whether, to the degree the latter is the case, he’s correct that it would be a NET boost for him: yes it would inflame his base, but they’re committed anyway, and I’m not sure how his being incarcerated would play with the normies and fence-sitters.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Scout211

      Some updates from NBC

      Judge Merchan ordered Trump to remove the posts from Truth Social that violated the gag order by 2:15 p.m. ET.

       

      It’s notable that the judge decided to allow Trump to attend Barron’s graduation on May 17, since Trump and his campaign had earlier been claiming that the judge had barred him from doing so.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jackie

      Merchan is toying with TIFG, who, IMO, is hoping to be jailed for ignoring his gag order. Of course he can fund raise off of that, while playing the victim. TIFG needs to be careful for what he wishes for.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      People watching. NBC again:

      Trump just closed his eyes for several minutes.

      Sitting behind him, political aide Susie Wiles is straining to watch the witness, a juxtaposition to Trump sitting with his eyes closed.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      narya

      Question for the lawyers among us: Could Merchan do something like sentence him a day at a time, on a day when the trial isn’t in session? Or overnight? (My understanding is that doing it during the trial would delay it.)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Bobby Thomson

      Summary contempt power is for real.

      I’d be OK with him being allowed to suit back up when he goes into court, as long as he doesn’t get to go home and they take his phone.  We don’t need him bound, gagged, and chained to a chair like Bobby Seale.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Barbara

      @narya: Many defendants are incarcerated during the course of their trial.  They go back to prison at the end of the day but sit at the defendant’s table while the trial proceeds. There is no reason ordering incarceration should delay the trial, although it would no doubt trigger a flurry of motions to appeal the order, but I still don’t see why that would delay the trial itself.  The two are not connected.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Geminid

      @Scout211: So, Susie Wiles is there. I think this is her first time attending the trial. Maybe it’s moral support, in the looser sense of the word “moral.” Her guy is still scheduled for rallies in Wisconsin and Michigan tomorrow, so Wiles would want to keep him looking forward to them.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Rathskeller

      @Scout211: The judge’s earlier statement was simply that he would decide later, then TFG ran outside to complain how unfair it all is, then the RW puke funnel tried to turn this into an issue that people cared about.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      ...now I try to be amused

      Note to Judge Merchan, from John Rogers: “Nothing changes until rich white men go to jail.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Barbara

      @Bobby Thomson: I am not going to look it up, but there is a maximum period of incarceration (I think it’s 12 months) that can be imposed for a misdemeanor before the crime has to be treated as a felony, and thus triggers certain fundamental rights, such as a right to a trial by jury.

      Sentencing a defendant for contempt is not so cut and dried — there are people who have been imprisoned for quite a bit longer than one year for contempt, typically for refusing to disclose where they have hidden their assets or where they moved their child after abduction.  This kind of incarceration is considered to be remedial and should not be longer (or shorter) than the situation requires.  It’s not without controversy, but in this case, incarcerating Trump for the duration of the trial really shouldn’t be controversial from the perspective of legal process.

      ETA:  Per the comment of Omnes, of course, state law can be more restrictive than what could be imposed under the U.S. Constitution.  The defendant gets the benefit of the least restrictive law that applies under the circumstances.  A federal court would not be bound by New York law, however.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      smith

      As I understand it, being found in criminal contempt means he has been found guilty of a felony, so we can rightly call him a felon now.

      Also, it means he’s committed a crime while out on bond, so he has violated the conditions of his  release in four different cases, and his bond could be revoked in any of them.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      bbleh

      @eclare: pretty much that.

      @Jackie: I wouldn’t say Merchan is toying with him; I’d say he’s giving him rope and unmistakable fair warning.  (And I don’t disagree that were he, say, an otherwise unremarkable young Black man, he’d probably have been treated considerably less gently.)

      I’m gonna bet that he backs off the posts now.  He’s made his point, disobeyed the teacher a couple times and been called out for it, both to the delight of his little friends, and now he’ll subside.  (Unless of course I’m wrong per #1 above, and he really can’t control himself, or he really DOES think incarceration would help him.)

      Reply
    40. 40.

      TS

      And WaPo is giving trump’s side of the trial in their “live updates”.  And in the midst of such updates we get

      Trump calls on Biden to address college protests, compares them to Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

      So much for trump being on trial – free campaigning courtesy of the media.

      Reply

