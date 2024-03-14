Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Without Apology: Portraits Of Pride

by | 44 Comments

This post is in: 

Without Apology: Portraits Of Pride 2

“It is one thing to photograph people. It is another to make others care about them by revealing the core of their humanness.”

— Paul Strand

Throughout the long and turbulent existence of the United States, history has warned us that the American Dream is a nightmare for anyone who isn’t a white heterosexual cisgender male, so it isn’t surprising that one of the first things white authoritarian bigots do prior to enacting their genocidal policies is to burn the history books. They’re pouring the concrete for The Narrative they’re constructing.

What happens next is dividing American citizens into Us vs. Them, and they do that by amplifying hateful rhetoric about the people they’re brutally objectifying. They lie.

“When it comes to controlling human beings there is no better instrument than lies”, Michael Ende observed. “Because, you see, humans live by beliefs. And beliefs can be manipulated. The power to manipulate beliefs is the only thing that counts.”

And when people are transformed into the Other, atrocities are just around the corner because it’s not happening to human beings anymore. Kidnapped Africans are enslaved, Indigenous people are murdered for their land, Black Wall Street is burned down, and Japanese Americans are herded into internment camps and their property stolen. It’s easy to abuse stereotypes because stereotypes don’t bleed. That’s why it’s so important to perpetuate the lies about the marginalized group you want to erase.

We’re seeing the same tactics being used against the LGBTQ community in the amplification of eliminalist rhetoric and punitive legislation, their rationale being that these freaks of nature are lust-crazed predators seeking to victimize America’s children so they must protect themselves by any means necessary.

These are the lies deluded right-wingers tell themselves to justify their cruelty. It’s a different target, but it’s using the same playbook.

This is why Without Apology: Portraits of Pride by photographer Beth Austin is so important. Beth is an award-winning photographer featured in The Nation, The Washington Post, RVA Magazine, WHURK, and on the cover of Sinster Wisdom 106: The Lesbian Body.

“I’ve photographed everything from concerts, album covers, promotional shots for musicians, candid portraits, community events, private parties, small unconventional weddings, food shots for restaurants, and even a training session (with live ammo) for a shooting range”, Austin says proudly.

“Because I love a challenge, I have yet to say no to a project.”

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then a photograph can negate a thousand lies. It’s a powerful rebuttal to the vicious propaganda aimed at the LGBTQ community by the usual right-wing suspects.

“You’ve got to tell the world how to treat you,” James Baldwin said. “If the world tells you how you are going to be treated, you are in trouble.”

Austin’s beautiful, joyous, and inspirational photographs tell the stories of people who won’t live in their designated closets anymore and refuse to define themselves by the rigid and inhuman standards of homophobic liars. They’re the stories of lawyers, activists, police officers, barbers, schoolteachers, and other everyday heroes who refuse to live fraudulent lives. They’re the stories of our parents, our families, our friends, and our next-door neighbor, our co-workers.

“Photography cannot change the world,” Marc Riboud said, “but it can show the world, especially when it changes.” Lewis Hine exposed the exploitation of children working in unsafe factories. Gordon Parks revealed the lives of black families in Mississippi being brutalized by Jim Crow. Jacob Rils documented the poverty of New York’s Lower East Side at the turn of the century.

And Beth Austin shows the world the glorious spectrum of human beings in Queer Culture–gay, biracial, and transgender–who won’t be stereotyped.

“I’m hoping that it’ll change some hearts and minds,” Austin says. “Opening hearts and minds across the board, even in our own community because we don’t always understand each other.”

The LGBTQ citizens of the United States want their rightful share of the American Dream, and they’re willing to fight for it. By any means necessary.

    44Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Glad to see you posting again.

      their rationale being that these freaks of nature are lust-crazed predators seeking to victimize America’s children

      Projecting like an IMAX.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      H.E.Wolf

      Thank you for this eloquent post. Remembering history does matter… for us, and for the generations to come.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Damien

      Can I suggest having a regular feature front paging the ongoing stats about who exactly is actually assaulting children?  There’s a website that aggregates this information, but they aren’t a nearly top-10,000 political blog.

      What should be shocking for absolutely no one is that religious leaders and family members account for the staggering majority of child rape, but I think it would be helpful to have the numbers at hand.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      West of the Rockies

      I’m a 62-year-old white, cis-hetero man (who is occasionally believed to be gay and Asian).  I have an AFAB kid who is 22 and lives in a blue Oregon city.   My kid is wicked-shmart and kind and creative.  They go by they/them and is now on T (testosterone).  I fret over how the world treats them.

      Why it matters what anyone is packing in their britches to anyone else other than their intimate partner(s) is befuddling.

      I hope my comment comes across okay.  I have a fever and terrible sore throat and have felt very emotional today.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Dan B

      Back in 1970 and 1971 a handful of us young gays and lesbians took on the brutal Richard Daley regime, the mob, and the American Psychiatric Association.  We thought we’d be attacked in the streets.  It wasn’t until now that the attacks have ramped up.  I believe it’s because we’ve gained enough power that the right wing is afraid of losing their power.

      And thank you for affirming my feeling that we’re a target.  I keep feeling we should move to a safe country before November but already feel it’s too late.  Portugal seemed a good choice but the far right is now ascendant there.  Is there anywhere safe and easy to immigrate to?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      sab

      I am white cis mid-western woman and I read James Baldwin’s  “Another Country” in high school and it blew me away. It was so painful that I have tried but failed to re-read it many times. Tried again this year, and I knew how raw I would feel. Not bored by it, gored by it again.

      And it wasn’t just his black characters. His white middle- class lost housewife and Rufus’s lost young poor white girlfriend were so much like people I have known and he so much understood them.

      How did he do that?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      eclare

      @Dan B:

      Friend of mine and her husband moved to Canada a year or so ago.  They have a Trans daughter but she’s older so I don’t know if she plans to move or not.  My friend  didn’t mention any problems, and her husband found a job WFH.

      Caveat:  I haven’t asked, but I assume based on things I know, they had a lot of money.  I don’t know if that matters in Canada.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Dan B

      @West of the Rockies: I’m a white gay guy who can easily pass for straight but have known many non binary and trans people who can’t.  Your feelings are warranted.  I think one of the most successful things we did in Gay Liberation was the speaking group.  Sharing our stories to students was very important.  Something like that for trans people and their families is needed.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      sab

      @Dan B: I am in Ohio and I keep running into ( RW) people who shouldn’t even be thinking about gender or  preferences and those guys are all totally worked up.  It is shocking and scary. They are so bothered by stuff that has no impact on their lives, and they are determined to ruin others’.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      SiubhanDuinne

      This is a wonderful post, TTBD. Like others, I’m glad to see you posting again here, and encourage you to Do It Moar.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Dan B

      @eclare: Canada takes lots of money.  Between my partner and I we may have enough since we own our homes free and clear but would we be in a glut of home sales if the election goes badly?  I’m hoping that the election goes well.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @sab: Baldwin’s mind was wide open, so his eyes saw the underneath of people’s lives that is usually hidden by prejudicial guardrails. Most of humanity have more in common with each other than not, which is why the Elites seek to Divide and Conquer us.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Dan B

      @sab: You know my hometown in Ohio.  During the race riots almost everyone believed that the rioters in Akron were in caravans headed to little old Wadsworth.  Why would any black person in Akron think about Wadsworth or Rittman, or anywhere but Akron?  Logic can’t overcome fear.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jay

      @Dan B:

      If you can invest $500K, and being an english speaking American, you can fairly easily get a “Golden Ticket”.

      Also, keep in mind that if you are LBGTQA2+, you can claim asylum if you can prove persecution, threats or discrimination.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      eclare

      @Jay:

      They bought a huge property, and I mean huge, north of Halifax, way north.  Beachfront.  They are in the process of building a second home on the property.

      My friend did say that they paid what it would cost to buy a condo in downtown Raleigh, where they lived, so it doesn’t sound outrageously expensive.

      Eta>  I am sure my friend has well over $500k.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      sab

      @Dan B: My trans niece is safely out of Ohio and gone for good. But she has left friends from daycare here. But basically she is happy in CA.

      I have others who are trans or gay and do not have the emotional or financial resources to leave. Life is scary here. Family supportive but law is hostile as phuck.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Dan B

      @Jay: Thats what I remembered.  We have enough but my partner’s Social Security is tiny so we’d have to figure out how to live on mine.  Getting to Canada is the easy part.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Dan B

      @Jay: Seattle has the second highest percentage of LGBT+ people in the US.  Proving persecution would be tough unless there was invasion from the very red rural areas.  That’s also unlikely since they’re afraid the gay cooties would get them.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ladyraxterinok

      @sab:

      In high school in tbe 50s in Oklahoma I discovered Richard Wright’s book Native Son

      Among many other things I learned from the book about the Scottsboro Boys

      Later in college I read his book Black Boy. Years later a black male colleague told me it was accurate

      About the same time I read Ralph Ellison’s book Invisible Man

      Heart-wrench9ng, mind-blowing information for a white girl growing up  in Tulsa, who never ever learned anything at all in the Tulsa public schools  (graduated in 1957) about the Tulsa Race Massacre

      Reply
    39. 39.

      sab

      @Dan B: I know people in Akron who are still traumatized. I say “they didn’t care about you or even hate you,  they just wanted to be safe” and they look at me like I have two heads. Akron has had a number of race riots, mostly whites killing black people. Our only black race riot was in the 1960s when that lowlife killed Dr King.

      Wadsworth was worried? Seriously?

      I have black grandchildren and I worry whenever they step outside the door. Worrying about race relations and our police’s attitude is one thing. Toss your grandchildren into the mix and it is a whole different emotional ballgame.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Dan B

      @sab: Needed: Underground railroad.  And supporters in a safe place.  Chicago’s probably the closest.  Stories like yours are important to share.  Personal stories are vital.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jay

      @Dan B:

      You sell your homes,

      You “invest” by buying a small business on Vancouver Island in one of the small towns, where housing is affordable.

      You live off the profits of the small business.

      T’s sister and her husband, got fed up with Calgary. For what they sold their 1950’s 2bdr home in Calgary, they bought an existing autoshop and a 3bdr home, with in walking distance of the beach, in Duncan.

      Doug’s not really happy with the autoshop, because it’s mostly brain dead service and repairs, but on the other hand, people in Duncan don’t want to drive to Nanaimo or Victoria for minor car repairs or service.

      They just run the office, supervise the shop and manage the books, they use the apprentice program to staff the shop, and for every job they post, they get a hundred applicants.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      sab

      @Dan B: I have a stepson who had a drug addled adolescence and he behaved very very badly multiple times over ten years. The Akron cops every time put up with it, handcuffed him and called his dad, or hauled him off to the emergency room for detox. For years.

      If any of my black grandchildren had behaved as he did even once the cops would have shot the kid dead. We all know that.

      Reply

