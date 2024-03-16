Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Kristine – Speculative Worlds!

Our featured writer today is our very own Kristine.  Let’s give her a warm welcome!

If you would like your talent featured in Authors in Our Midst or Artists in Our Midst, send me an email message.  Don’t be shy!  I have no more Artists or Authors posts in the queue, so please get in touch if you would like to be featured.

Speculative Worlds

by Kristine Smith

Hello, Balloon Juice. I’m Kristine Smith—longtime listener, semi-regular caller. Many thanks to WaterGirl for the invitation.

I’ve been writing for publication since the late ‘90s. Novels and short stories, mostly science fiction along with a little fantasy and supernatural suspense. My science fiction series follows the evolution of a woman named Jani Kilian from fugitive to major player in the ever-evolving relations between humans and the alien idomeni. There’s an Earth-based government, the Commonwealth, overseeing over forty colonial worlds. The relationship between Earth and the colonies is rocky, as is that between the Commonwealth and the idomeni. Then there’s Jani’s health, which is rocky for Reasons. I describe it as socio-political SF with hard medical detail.

One of the cultural aspects of the books is that paper documents have made a comeback. Paper had been out of use for so long in the Commonwealth that humans adopted the system developed by the idomeni. Kilian was one of the first humans sent to study documentation at the idomeni Academy, and her skills with paper play a major role in the series.

I’ve also written two novels under the pseudonym Alex Gordon, supernatural suspense about witches in northern Illinois (Gideon) and western Oregon (Jericho). They tell the story of Lauren Reardon, a woman who learns after her father’s death that he had been far from forthcoming about his early life and that she is part of a centuries-old battle between good and evil.

First chapters and other info about all my books and short works are available on my website.

I started writing seriously rather late. My early work consisted exclusively of essays and the occasional bit of fiction for grade school and high school assignments. My single attempt at college-level creative writing ended with my dropping the class when the instructor encouraged me to join the pre-law students and stick to essays. After that, I didn’t think at all about writing until my early 30s. I was working as a chemist in a large pharma company and when a number of my co-workers returned to school for their MBAs. I decided to sign up for a writing course and call it my MBA. I hunted around and settled on a Writer’s Digest correspondence course in science fiction/fantasy novel writing. This was the early ’90s, so I wrote using my clunky electric typewriter and snail-mailed the assignments to my instructor.** Every so often I grew frustrated and gave up—as in crumpled up drafts and burned them in the fireplace—but I always wound up going back. The story that I wrote and rewrote again and again turned into Code of Conduct, the first book in my SF series. In 1998, a few months after my 40th birthday, I signed my first publishing contract. Code was released the following year. Four more books in the series followed. Then came a fallow period as I wrestled with Gideon, which was finally released in 2015, the follow-up, Jericho, came out in 2016.

My trad publishing career definitely had its ups and downs. I won the Astounding Award (formerly the John W. Campbell Award) for Best New Writer in 2001. My books garnered some lovely reviews. But sales weren’t where they needed to be, subsequent proposals were declined, and over time I realized the business side of things was killing my desire to write. That was when I decided to give indie publishing a try. Over the years I’ve gotten back the rights to all the books in my SF series. I also decided that Jani’s story wasn’t finished after all—I completed a sixth book, Echoes of War, this past December.

All the books have been released via Book View Café, a writer-run co-op. I’m hoping to get back the rights to the Gideon books eventually, and will re-release them via BVC as well.

Over the next few years, my goals are to wrap up the Jani and Gideon series, write more short stories, and maybe start on a suspense/women’s adventure tale that’s been bubbling in the back of my mind for a while. No shortage of ideas.

Thanks again for giving me the chance to talk about my work.

 

**Her name is Katharine (Cat) Eliska Kimbriel and she’s written some dandy SF and a wonderful trilogy about a young witch named Alfreda growing up in an alternate 1800s Michigan Territory. She’s also a member of BVC.

    13Comments

    3. 3.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Hi, Kristine! I read and liked Code of Conduct, and I know I’m not the only one. I saw people begging you to autograph their copies at Capricon a few years back. I’ll have to check out the rest of the series.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kristine

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I’m glad to hear you liked Code. I’ve since lightly re-edited the entire series, mostly to remove !!!!!!. I used to waaay too much.

      I love when people bring me the ragged, yellowed paperbacks to sign. Then I remember that the book came out almost 25 years ago and I go have a lie-down.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      wonkie

      It’s interesting to me that your autobiography includes being discouraged from developing a talent you clearly have. It’s frustrating and sad that so many talented people have that experience. In some cases, people have an interest but don’t see themselves as having potential. My sister never saw herself as an artist until, on impulse, she took a class. Her teacher, who as a tremendous talent for teaching, opened the door for her and now my sister truly has a unique, interesting, and quality “voice” through acrylics. Anyway, best wishes on continuing your journey as an indie.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      KrackenJack

      Welcome!!!!! I’ll have to hunt down your books. Both the SF and fantasy sound right up my alley. Such a wealth of clever and talented Jackals. (And a couple of opinionated ones, too.)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kristine

      @wonkie: I’m glad your sister is getting the chance to explore and develop her talent. Some people never take that step, whether because of lack of time, lack of support, or fear. Yes, it can be frustrating at times, especially when you’re at the learning stage—which honestly never really ends—and the lessons aren’t sticking. But in the end, it feeds the soul.

      It’s funny, but I still remember the lesson that drove me to drop the creative writing class. We were supposed to write a passage using excess description, piling on the adjectives and adverbs. I balked. I couldn’t make myself do it, so what I turned in was the stripped-down sort of piece that earned me the advice to go sit with the essayists.

      I will follow up by saying that essay-writing is an art and the folks who do it well are some of my favorite writers.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Miss Bianca

      Hi, Kristine! Your books sound intriguing – sounds like I will have to add them to the tottering pile of Mt-To-Be-Read!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Hello, Kristine, and welcome! I recognise your nym, and am glad to know you’re one of the creative types around here.

      Will admit right off the bat that speculative fiction isn’t normally my go-to genre. But I’ve been happily surprised before, so I just downloaded Code of Conduct to my Kindle app, and genuinely look forward to reading it. Thank you for being here and for bringing your writing to my/our attention.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kristine

      @SiubhanDuinne: You’re welcome, and thanks for giving Code a try. I’m always a little reluctant to rec my work, in part because I am the world’s worst self-promoter but also because a lot of folks don’t read spec fic.

      Reply

