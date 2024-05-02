New developments in Repubs in Disarray!, courtroom edition:

AJ Delgado is kinda crazy but I suspect she’s one of the last people in politics you’d want to treat wrongly. She’s probably trying to blow up Trump’s campaign, probably has a good plan for how to do it, & appears to be relentless. https://t.co/z13xAoBJQt — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) May 1, 2024

Via TPM, per the NYTimes — “Law Firm Defending Trump Seeks to Withdraw From a Long-Running Case” [gift link]:

A law firm that has long defended Donald J. Trump’s campaign and businesses from employment lawsuits has abruptly asked to withdraw from a yearslong case over what it calls an “irreparable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.” The firm — LaRocca, Hornik, Greenberg, Rosen, Kittridge, Carlin and McPartland — has represented Mr. Trump’s political operation in numerous suits dating to his first presidential run, helping secure several settlements and dismissals and billing nearly $3 million in the process. But late on Friday, it asked a federal magistrate judge to allow it to withdraw from a suit filed by a former campaign communications adviser, A.J. Delgado, who says she was sidelined by the campaign in 2016 after revealing she was pregnant. The timing of the motion was notable, just two days after the same federal court had ordered the campaign to turn over in discovery all complaints of sexual harassment and gender or pregnancy discrimination from the 2016 and 2020 campaigns — materials that the defendants have long resisted handing over. In the request, filed in federal court in Manhattan, the lead lawyer, Jared Blumetti, did not provide any details about the dispute, asking permission to “explain” the matter privately with the judge. Mr. Blumetti did not respond to a request for comment. The apparent rupture with a long-trusted firm comes at a busy time, legally speaking, for the former president…

It was not immediately clear whether LaRocca Hornik, which has its offices inside 40 Wall Street, a building in downtown Manhattan that is owned by Mr. Trump, intends to cut all ties with him. But such a break would hardly be new. In January, one of Mr. Trump’s defense lawyers, Joe Tacopina, said he would no longer represent him. Last year, at least four of his other lawyers, representing him in a variety of civil and criminal cases, stepped aside. Ms. Delgado, who is representing herself in the matter, objected to the withdrawal in a filing Monday, arguing it should not be allowed until the discovery process has been completed and calling the request a “scheme to avoid compliance.” …

man when you're too toxic for lawers — Snarky Panda (@TrashPandaFTW) May 1, 2024

When you withdraw, this is how you’re usually supposed to try & do it, without public explanations which harm your client. My assumption is it’s concerning payment & the firm has just had enough but can’t take further action while still representing him in an ongoing case — John (@jcsnotes) May 1, 2024

You mess with the bull…

