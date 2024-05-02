Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night NSFW Open Thread: The GOP After Dark

New developments in Repubs in Disarray!, courtroom edition:

Via TPM, per the NYTimes “Law Firm Defending Trump Seeks to Withdraw From a Long-Running Case” [gift link]:

A law firm that has long defended Donald J. Trump’s campaign and businesses from employment lawsuits has abruptly asked to withdraw from a yearslong case over what it calls an “irreparable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.”

The firm — LaRocca, Hornik, Greenberg, Rosen, Kittridge, Carlin and McPartland — has represented Mr. Trump’s political operation in numerous suits dating to his first presidential run, helping secure several settlements and dismissals and billing nearly $3 million in the process.

But late on Friday, it asked a federal magistrate judge to allow it to withdraw from a suit filed by a former campaign communications adviser, A.J. Delgado, who says she was sidelined by the campaign in 2016 after revealing she was pregnant. The timing of the motion was notable, just two days after the same federal court had ordered the campaign to turn over in discovery all complaints of sexual harassment and gender or pregnancy discrimination from the 2016 and 2020 campaigns — materials that the defendants have long resisted handing over.

In the request, filed in federal court in Manhattan, the lead lawyer, Jared Blumetti, did not provide any details about the dispute, asking permission to “explain” the matter privately with the judge. Mr. Blumetti did not respond to a request for comment.

The apparent rupture with a long-trusted firm comes at a busy time, legally speaking, for the former president…

[*chef’s kiss*]

It was not immediately clear whether LaRocca Hornik, which has its offices inside 40 Wall Street, a building in downtown Manhattan that is owned by Mr. Trump, intends to cut all ties with him. But such a break would hardly be new. In January, one of Mr. Trump’s defense lawyers, Joe Tacopina, said he would no longer represent him. Last year, at least four of his other lawyers, representing him in a variety of civil and criminal cases, stepped aside.

Ms. Delgado, who is representing herself in the matter, objected to the withdrawal in a filing Monday, arguing it should not be allowed until the discovery process has been completed and calling the request a “scheme to avoid compliance.” …

======
You mess with the bull…

Eriq Gardner, at Puck:

Of course Hunter Biden has hired ubiquitous entertainment industry litigator Bryan Freedman—yes, the same attorney who has advised Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson—to threaten Fox News with legal action over its unhealthy obsession with him. Having marshaled a legal team that also includes fellow heavy hitters Mark Geragos and Tina Glandian, Hunter is making it abundantly clear that he won’t tolerate being continually smeared with what he describes as baseless allegations linking him and his dad to a bribery scheme. His message to Fox News? Clean up your act, set the record straight, and ax The Trial of Hunter Biden from the Fox Nation streaming service.

While word of these demands is spreading like wildfire in the media, don’t hold your breath waiting for the letter itself to appear on mainstream news sites. That’s likely because the demand letter is NSFW. Yes, the notorious intimate snapshots from Hunter’s stolen laptop have found their way into The Trial of Hunter Biden, which his legal team argues is a breach of “revenge porn” statutes and constitutes a copyright infringement. But rather than simply, and chastely, asserting the illegality of publishing someone’s selfies sans consent (the Freedman letter nods to Ellen DeGeneres’ iconic Oscar photo a decade ago, where Bradley Cooper inadvertently became the “author” simply by holding the camera), Hunter’s legal squad has gone one step further by including the risqué images themselves. That’s highly unusual, in my experience, and likely a tactic to limit circulation of the letter. (I’ve gotten my hands on it, but I’ll spare you.)

As for the bribery allegations, Team Hunter points to the recent indictment of former F.B.I. informant Alexander Smirnov, who was charged with fabricating a story about Joe and Hunter Biden accepting $5 million each from Ukrainian energy company Burisma. They cite Fox’s “brazen” and “no remorse” coverage of Smirnov’s arrest, and demand that Sean Hannity, Jesse Watters, and Maria Bartiromo inform their viewers that they’ve been sharing a debunked allegation from an indicted source. (There’s no obligation under libel law for follow-up coverage of new facts, although Fox could mitigate damages for past defamatory statements.)…

… Fox News spokesperson tells me that out of an abundance of caution, it has removed the series from its streamer while they evaluate the concerns raised…

    12Comments

    2. 2.

      piratedan

      Is this a harbinger that Unka Rupe is going to find his attack dog brought to heel?  Is the bell tolling for other networks that have followed the faux Network down the clickbait path to perhaps understand that the integrity of their sources actually matter?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ishiyama

      I’m with Ms. Delgado on this one; they are quitting to avoid the discovery production, which must contain dynamite. Possibly their client simply refused to comply with the discovery order, leaving the firm with no other option.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      prostratedragon

      The apparent rupture with a long-trusted firm comes at a busy time, legally speaking, for the former president…

      Tee-hee!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      My assumption is it’s concerning payment

      Gut feeling is it’s more about enough other high profile clients ditching the firm (or making serious noises about ditching them) to threaten not only revenue but also stick a fork in their reputation within the legal community.

      Judge, of course, retains the authority to deny the request of any officer of the court to withdraw.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Ishiyama: Possibly their client simply refused to comply with the discovery order, leaving the firm with no other option.

      That is my guess.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Balconesfault

      @Ishiyama:  I’m wondering if there’s evidence that the law firm was complicit in withholding evidence and is trying to get while the getting is good… and this is why Delgado doesn’t want to let them off the hook.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      prostratedragon

      The client’s reputation for nonpayment could be handy cover for a multitude of those ither problems.

      Reply

