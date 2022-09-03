Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Quilt Blocks, Resumed!

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: 

Okay, we are back to quilt blocks.  If you have been waiting patiently, thank you!  If you have been waiting impatiently :-) I am sorry for keeping you waiting.  But Quiltingfool has been hard at work, making some of the most popular blocks and designing a couple of new ones!

Quilt Blocks, Resumed!
Ukraine kitty flower headress
Quilt Blocks, Resumed! 1
Ukraine kitty sunflower love

 

Quilt Blocks, Resumed! 3
Sunflower Square

 

Quilt Blocks, Resumed! 2
Sunflower Round

The accompanying thread shows all 25 quilt blocks that are available.

My records indicate that these people want blocks and have already forwarded their ActBlue Receipts:

Email

 Name

# Blocks

 Quilt Blocks

         7/17          

 zhena gogolia

2

 Patron and 2 cats, intertwined tails

7/25

 Alison Rose

1

 ?

7/27

 JanieM

1

 #3

8/2

 Brooklyn Dodger

1

 Standing Patron #21

8/4

 NotoriousJRT

2

 #8 and #21

8/6

 Makada

1

 Happy Cat #20

You are not locked into your earlier choices.

If you want one or more quilt blocks, please let us know in the comments AND send email to WaterGirl with your name, nym, the blocks you want.

 

 

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • Benw
  • CarolPW
  • Elizabelle
  • greengoblin
  • JanieM
  • kalakal
  • middlelee
  • Pauline
  • Salty Sam
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Skepticat
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

    20Comments

    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      Quiltingfool:  your work is so whimsical and creative.  Checking in with a friend who is a cataholic to see if she’d like to order any squares.

      I really like the last two stylized sunflower designs, too.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I would like #5, #6, #14, and #16, please. Would a contribution of $150 cover those? I’m not sure I completely understand the pricing.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      middlelee

      As I recall the blocks were $50.  I just want one, #25 if it’s still available.

      Do I donate to ActBlue, then get back to you?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Salty Sam

      A comment/question for Quiltingfool:  I showed this post to my wife, and besides her admiration for your work, she said, “that’s not just quilting, that’s fabric ART!”, and then mentioned her old friend and mentor Beth Kennedy, who was a very similarly talented fabric artist, quilter, and who taught all over the country for years.  My wife was curious if you knew her…

      And, beautiful work, as usual!

      Reply

