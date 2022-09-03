Okay, we are back to quilt blocks. If you have been waiting patiently, thank you! If you have been waiting impatiently :-) I am sorry for keeping you waiting. But Quiltingfool has been hard at work, making some of the most popular blocks and designing a couple of new ones!

The accompanying thread shows all 25 quilt blocks that are available.

My records indicate that these people want blocks and have already forwarded their ActBlue Receipts:

Email Name # Blocks Quilt Blocks 7/17 zhena gogolia 2 Patron and 2 cats, intertwined tails 7/25 Alison Rose 1 ? 7/27 JanieM 1 #3 8/2 Brooklyn Dodger 1 Standing Patron #21 8/4 NotoriousJRT 2 #8 and #21 8/6 Makada 1 Happy Cat #20

You are not locked into your earlier choices.

If you want one or more quilt blocks, please let us know in the comments AND send email to WaterGirl with your name, nym, the blocks you want.