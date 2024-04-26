Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

The frogs are rarely mistaken.

This fight is for everything.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

This really is a full service blog.

Republicans in disarray!

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

It’s a doggy dog world.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

Please don’t feed the bears.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

In my day, never was longer.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

It’s not hopeless, and we’re not helpless.

You are here: Home / Politics / Friday Late Night Open thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Eric S.
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • Old School
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Trivia Man
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Old School: That’s a nice pic.  Madame VP with the pup – is that hers? – is very sweet.

      It makes me think of my kitty Mr. Bear, who puts his paws around my neck when we snuggle, like he is hugging me back.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.