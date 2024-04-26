This week has been a long month, hasn’t it?
Cartoon pic.twitter.com/rcOJiWOlRE
— Bill Bramhall (@BillBramhall) April 26, 2024
.
Omnes, hope this isn’t too clownish for you. h/t Subaru Diane
Open thread!
by WaterGirl| 10 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads, Politics, Supreme Court, Supreme Court Corruption
This week has been a long month, hasn’t it?
Cartoon pic.twitter.com/rcOJiWOlRE
— Bill Bramhall (@BillBramhall) April 26, 2024
.
Omnes, hope this isn’t too clownish for you. h/t Subaru Diane
Open thread!
Eric S.
Long week at work.
Long week in politics.
Nightmare fuel, those damn clowns.
HumboldtBlue
Bramhall nailed it.
Mr. Bemused Senior
WaterGirl, you might want to add this cartoon: The defense intends to prove…
I think we’re all Bozos on this bus.
Old School
Ready for the weekend 💙 🐾 pic.twitter.com/DlD0rf4UOf— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 26, 2024
@Mr. Bemused Senior: There’s a link on that page to “buy” cartoons, so I don’t think I’ll put that one up. But I do like the tag line:
@Old School: That’s a nice pic. Madame VP with the pup – is that hers? – is very sweet.
It makes me think of my kitty Mr. Bear, who puts his paws around my neck when we snuggle, like he is hugging me back.
@schrodingers_cat: I think a lot of clowns are creepy, but I thought these guys in the cartoon lacked the creep factor. For me, anyway!
Trivia Man
@Frankensteinbeck: Im a Bolo!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings