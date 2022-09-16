On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

way2blue

Another OTR submission of a 10-day trek along the Tsavo & Galana Rivers in southern Kenya.

By now I’d decided that our guide was an ‘adrenaline junkie’ as he seemed thrilled whenever we brushed up against danger. As when an African Wildcat popped out of a burrow as we passed by. Also, the Samburu bushmen were spooked by snakes. We passed one, coiled under a bush and when they spotted it—they all jumped in the air. Then laughed at each other…