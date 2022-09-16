Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – way2blue – TSAVO NAT'L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [4 of 8]

On The Road – way2blue – TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [4 of 8]

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

way2blue

Another OTR submission of a 10-day trek along the Tsavo & Galana Rivers in southern Kenya.

By now I’d decided that our guide was an ‘adrenaline junkie’ as he seemed thrilled whenever we brushed up against danger. As when an African Wildcat popped out of a burrow as we passed by. Also, the Samburu bushmen were spooked by snakes. We passed one, coiled under a bush and when they spotted it—they all jumped in the air. Then laughed at each other…

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [4 of 8] 7
MORNING VISTA.

Vista from a high perch above the river…

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [4 of 8] 6
CONFLUENCE OF TSAVO & ATHI RIVERS » GALANA RIVER.

Muddy Tsavo River on the left joins the larger, green Athi River to become the Galana River.

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [4 of 8] 5
MIDDAY DRIVE / CAPE BUFFALO.

Enjoying midday shade, spotted on our drive to Eipya Chpeyu Camp.

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [4 of 8] 4
MIDDAY DRIVE 2 EIPYA CHAPEYU CAMP.

On the way to camp, we also passed seven lioness lounging in the shade.  Soon after we encountered a group of 13 elephants that we disrupted in their walk to the river.  An annoyed matriarch moved her group back across the road to safer (open) ground while challenging our vehicle.  She also hilariously scolded a young male for trumpeting at us.

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [4 of 8] 3
EVENING DRIVE / ELEPHANTS.

Group of elephants grazing in the acacia brush.

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [4 of 8] 2
SUNSET.

Beautiful sunset at the end of our evening drive.

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [4 of 8] 1
SUNSET.

Sunset view from a little further down the track.

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [4 of 8]
MORNING HIPPOS / GALANA RIVER.

A passel of hippos—hoping we’ll cross the river right here.  No worries…

  • Ben Cisco
  • Betty
  • eclare
  • lashonharangue
  • tybee
  • way2blue

    5. 5.

      lashonharangue

      Not a passel – it is a bloat of hippos ;)  Collective nouns for animals are great.  My favorite from Africa is a dazzle of zebras. Love the sunsets.

